Prep track: Youth movement hits Fostoria’s track and field program

By SCOTT COTTOS

SPORTS EDITOR

A youth movement is afoot in Fostoria High School’s track and field program.

Freshmen, many of whom had considerable success at the junior-high level, comprise nearly half of FHS’s roster of 52 boys and girls. And coach Kim Fant-Cousin likes what might be in the offing as they combine with more experienced athletes.

“I’m excited. I really am,” she said. “Just numbers alone, and I’ve seen a lot in the offseason. We’ve had more numbers in the offseason come out, conditioning and in the weight room and stuff like that, and those kids have been consistent. So, hey, how can you not be excited?”

The number of athletes in the program is important not just in terms of being able to put people in events to score points, but for providing competition for the right to compete in major meets.

Fant-Cousin recalled her days as a Fostoria sprinter in the 1970s. Though consistency was desired in relay teams for reasons such as the timing of handoffs, the number of athletes looking for spots in open races often required runoffs.

The school’s enrollment has dropped since then, but the desire for competition within the program has not.

“In the last couple of years here, we’ve seen that coming back, starting to resurface,” she said.

Assisting in that is a crew of 24 freshmen, several of whom will be counted on contribute immediately. Six competed in last year’s middle school state meet in Lancaster.

“Those kids are coming in with a variety of experience, from competing in their league, in the surrounding area and also having the opportunity to go down and compete against schools from throughout the state of Ohio,” Fant-Cousin said. “They have that experience under their belts. It’s a little bit lower key than the high school state meet, but it’s a taste, and they’ve had a taste of it.”

The ninth-graders have some talented veterans to learn from and provide with challenges.

Though no Fostoria athletes reached regional competition last year, some are back after experiencing district success.

Juniors Alice James and Briana Hickle and sophomore Macey Sheets return from a girls 1,600 relay team that placed seventh at the 2017 Oak Harbor district meet.

On the boys side, senior Cheriyan Hatter was strong in the hurdles at several meets last season. He ended up eighth in the district 110 hurdles.

“I’m really looking for some nice things out of him this season,” Fant-Cousin said. “This is his last go-around. We’re hoping that he really puts in his focus and does what he needs to do. He’s already getting some looks (from college coaches), so I’m hoping that kind of pushes him to show his greatness this season, which I know he will.”

Fant-Cousin is looking for seniors Caiden Twining, Kalob Keller and Dante Hampton, who also competed in cross country, to contribute to the boys’ team in distance races. Hampton may also be used in sprints.

Distance help should also come from junior Tyler Cobb and sophomore Justin Jordan, with Jordan also possibly taking part in the jumping events.

Key freshman assistance to the boys team could come from Dominic Jackson and Dom Settles in the sprints, long jump and high jump.

Freshmen who could particularly stand out among the girls include Dashani Taylor in the long jump, and Taylor Sauber and Madison Cannon in sprints and relays.

Jackson, Taylor, Sauber, Cannon, thrower Mauryana Jones and sprinter Haili O’Neal competed in the state middle school meet last year.

“I think those freshmen are really going to be the ones who open some eyes, especially on the girls end,” Fant-Cousin said.

Fostoria Track Schedule

March 31 at Lima Senior Invitational, 9 a.m.

April 7 at Lakota Invitational, 9 a.m.

April 10 at Elmwood, 4:30 p.m.

April 17 Eastwood, 4:30 p.m.

April 21 Fostoria Booster Invitational, 9 a.m.

April 24 at Rossford/Genoa, 4:30 p.m.

April 27 at Margaretta Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

May 1 at Lake/Otsego, 4:30 p.m.

May 4 at Sandusky Perkins Relays, 4:15 p.m.

May 12 at NBC Championships (Lake), 10 a.m.

