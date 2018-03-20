Prep Basketball: SBC all-star games set for Sunday

Vermilion High School will host the Sandusky Bay Conference All-Star Classic basketball game on Sunday.

More than 80 seniors from the SBC will participate in this year’s event.

The girls game will tip off at 5 p.m. with the boys game to follow.

All Tickets are $5. Doors will open at 4:15.

Rosters for the game are listed below.

Boys All-Star Rosters

TEAM MAVERICK

Helmut Wheeler & Jacob Voight, Sandusky Perkins; Connor Long, Clyde; Kayden Vogal, Bellevue; Michael Hurst & Chris Davis, Huron; Tate Smith, Alex Gezo & Aric McAtee, Oak Harbor; Ben Dryfuse, New Riegel; Spencer Harrison & Chris Morrisette, Fremont St. Joseph; Park Hemminger, Tiffin Calvert. COACH — Eric Sweet, Oak Harbor.

TEAM RAPTOR

Keith Lamar Williams & Bryce Bouldwin, Sandusky; Jake Waskiells, Bellevue; James Hollman, Clyde; James Hill & Bryce Roberts, Edison; Alex Koskela, Port Clinton; Ethan Habermehl, Vermillion; Baily Kimberlin, Margaretta; J.J. Fischer & David Baird, Sandusky St. Mary’s; Jacob Webb, Old Fort; Connor Kennedy, Tiffin Calvert. COACH — Lyle Faulknor, Sandusky St. Mary’s.

Girls All-Star Rosters

TEAM ROUGAROU

Maddie Brisendine, Tiffin Columbian; Kaelynn Harkness, Jasmine Thomas, Jada Thomas & Leah Malson, Norwalk; Madie Secor & Felicia Rosvanis, Willard; Skylar Myers, Cece Dillon, Kyra Stovicek, Vermillion; Ashley Snider, Edison. COACH — Jon Dawson, Willard.

TEAM SKYHAWK

Bethany Cring, Norwalk; Alena Barerra, Clyde; Delayna Laurel, Port Clinton; Rebekah Wobser, Margaretta; Adrienne Wehring, Miranda Wammes & Brook Casperson, Fremont St. Joseph; Brianna Gillig, New Riegel; Maddie Spencer, Old Fort; Emma Prince, Tiffin Calvert; Mackenzie Feathers, Lakota. COACH — Mallory Holliday, Fremont St. Joseph.

