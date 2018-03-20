Prep Basketball: SBC all-star games set for Sunday

Posted On Tue. Mar 20th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Vermilion High School will host the Sandusky Bay Conference All-Star Classic basketball game on Sunday.
More than 80 seniors from the SBC will participate in this year’s event.
The girls game will tip off at 5 p.m. with the boys game to follow.
All Tickets are $5. Doors will open at 4:15.
Rosters for the game are listed below.
Boys All-Star Rosters
TEAM MAVERICK
Helmut Wheeler & Jacob Voight, Sandusky Perkins; Connor Long, Clyde; Kayden Vogal, Bellevue; Michael Hurst & Chris Davis, Huron; Tate Smith, Alex Gezo & Aric McAtee, Oak Harbor; Ben Dryfuse, New Riegel; Spencer Harrison & Chris Morrisette, Fremont St. Joseph; Park Hemminger, Tiffin Calvert. COACH — Eric Sweet, Oak Harbor.
TEAM RAPTOR
Keith Lamar Williams & Bryce Bouldwin, Sandusky; Jake Waskiells, Bellevue; James Hollman, Clyde; James Hill & Bryce Roberts, Edison; Alex Koskela, Port Clinton; Ethan Habermehl, Vermillion; Baily Kimberlin, Margaretta; J.J. Fischer & David Baird, Sandusky St. Mary’s; Jacob Webb, Old Fort; Connor Kennedy, Tiffin Calvert. COACH — Lyle Faulknor, Sandusky St. Mary’s.
Girls All-Star Rosters
TEAM ROUGAROU
Maddie Brisendine, Tiffin Columbian; Kaelynn Harkness, Jasmine Thomas, Jada Thomas & Leah Malson, Norwalk; Madie Secor & Felicia Rosvanis, Willard; Skylar Myers, Cece Dillon, Kyra Stovicek, Vermillion; Ashley Snider, Edison. COACH — Jon Dawson, Willard.
TEAM SKYHAWK
Bethany Cring, Norwalk; Alena Barerra, Clyde; Delayna Laurel, Port Clinton; Rebekah Wobser, Margaretta; Adrienne Wehring, Miranda Wammes & Brook Casperson, Fremont St. Joseph; Brianna Gillig, New Riegel; Maddie Spencer, Old Fort; Emma Prince, Tiffin Calvert; Mackenzie Feathers, Lakota. COACH — Mallory Holliday, Fremont St. Joseph.

Comments

comments

About the Author

NASCAR: RT News Portal!

REVIEW TIMES PROMOTIONS

Findlay Digital Design | Websites, SEO, Social Media

Findlay Digital Design - Websites!

Weekend

WKXA

Sports Buzz Ohio

National Sports

Tiger Woods playing this week in Orlando

Tiger Woods comeback trail leads to Orlando

Posted On15 Mar 2018
Iditarod Finish Line winner

Iditarod champion's dream started small - with little dogs

Posted On14 Mar 2018

James' triple-double leads Cavaliers past lowly Suns

Posted On14 Mar 2018
Jarvis Landry, Browns WR!

AP source: Dolphins agree to trade Jarvis Landry to Browns

Posted On09 Mar 2018
Tiger Woods in Tampa

Video Extra: Watch Every birdie from Tiger Woods' Round 2 at Valspar

Posted On09 Mar 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company