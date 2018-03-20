Prep Baseball: Redmen hungry to spark tradition

By SCOTT COTTOS

SPORTS EDITOR

Second-year coach Justin Gunka hopes his Fostoria High School baseball team’s hunger to win translates into a healthy supply of victories.

“They want to start something,” Gunka said. “They want to start some kind of tradition here. They want to come out here and they really want to win.

“I constantly preach making a run in the tournament. … That’s what you want. That’s what you strive for, trying to make a run.”

A first-round ouster by Vermilion in Division II tournament play was just part of a tough 2017 season for the Redmen, who posted records of 8-16 overall and 2-12 in the Northern Buckeye Conference.

While Fostoria may be high in desire, it’s short on experience with four returnees accounting for five varsity letters. Gunka’s not selling his club short, though.

“We have some kids who need to step up,” he said. “I just feel confident that, as a team, we’re at a point where we’re going to gel and we’re going to work together to get as many wins as we possibly can,” he said. “I can honestly say that the kids who are here are going to work and they want to learn and they want to be the best team that we can possibly be. These kids who are coming up from the JV level, they’re really working hard and they want to learn.”

Gunka says the Redmen probably will have to score more runs to improve on last year’s eight-win total.

“The NBC is a great baseball conference; very competitive,” Gunka said. “I just felt like if we’d have hit the ball more last year, we could have won some more games. But if you score two runs, that just kills you. You can’t win. We need to be more productive in the hitting area.”

Gunka feels a certain amount of security with a group of pitchers headed by juniors Alex Sierra and Dylan Sheets. Sierra, a two-year letterwinner, struck out 23 in 351/3 innings last season. Sheets, who owns one letter from FHS but also played at now-closed St. Wendelin as a freshman, fanned 11 in 21 innings.

Among others who could help on the mound are seniors Jace Boff, Collin Drake and Michael Hoffbauer, and juniors Trey Groves and Jacob Counts.

Boff, who lettered last season and will play second base when not pitching, figures to be an integral part of an offense that will feature speed on the basepaths. He batted .250 and stole 13 bases, and Gunka said he’s the team’s fastest player.

Sheets, a shortstop, will have a similar role after hitting .231 and heisting 22 bases last year.

Sierra could play third or move into the catcher position, with Groves also being an option at third and sophomore Ke’Shawn Carter-Stokes being able to spell Sheets at short. Hoffbauer or sophomore Roger Hall could go behind the plate. Junior letterman Jesus “Goose” Garcia should again hold down first base.

Hall is among several candidates for an outfield spot. Others include sophomores Noah Damschroder, Zach Chavana and Avondre Reed. Gunka hopes Reed can return sometime next month from a broken foot suffered during basketball season.

Gunka believes a strong season could be ahead for the Redmen if, in addition to having young players fill some shoes, veterans learned some lessons in 2017 that can be put to good use.

“Last year, yes, I wish we’d won more games,” Gunka said. “But we had some teachable moments. Some of the guys were sophomores, and now they’re juniors. So, I’m hoping the teachable moments lead to more wins and being more competitive and wanting to go fight and try to win every games.”

Fostoria Baseball Schedule

March 24 at Liberty-Benton, noon

March 26 Lakota, 4:45 p.m.

March 27 Old Fort, 4:45 p.m.

April 1 Fremont Ross, 4:45 p.m.

April 5 at Hopewell-Loudon, 5 p.m.

April 9 Lake, 4:45 p.m.

April 10 at New Riegel, 5 p.m.

April 11 at Eastwood, 4:45 p.m.

April 12 Seneca East, 4:45 p.m.

April 16 Woodmore, 4:45 p.m.

April 18 at Genoa, 4:45 p.m.

April 20 Rossford, 4;45 p.m.

April 21 North Baltimore, 10 a.m.

April 23 at Elmwood, 4:45 p.m.

April 25 Otsego, 4:45 p.m.

April 27 at Lake, 4:45 p.m.

April 28 at Tiffin Columbian, DH, 11 a.m.

April 30 Eastwood, 4:45 p.m.

May 2 at Woodmore, 4:45 p.m.

May 4 Genoa, 4:45 p.m.

May 5 Wynford, DH, 10 a.m.

May 7 at Rossford, 4:45 p.m.

May 9 Elmwood, 4:45 p.m.

May 10 Sandusky, 4:45 p.m.

May 11 at Otsego, 4:45 p.m.

NOTE: Fostoria’s game against North Baltimore will be played at Fifth-Third Field.

