Boys Prep Basketball: All-Ohio selections named for D1, D2

COLUMBUS — Findlay High School’s Ryan Nunn was an honorable mention pick in Division I as the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association released its Division I and II all-Ohio boys basketball selections on Monday.

The teams were selected by a panel of sports media from around the state.

Nunn, a 5-foot-11 junior wing, averaged 18.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game this season. He also led the Trojans in assists (74),

Upper Arlington’s Dane Goodwin was named the Division I Player of the Year while Hilliard Bradley’s Brett Norris was picked as the Division I Coach of the Year.

Richfield Revere’s Pete Nance was the Division II Player of the Year while Wauseon’s Chad Burt was selected as the Division II Coach of the Year after guiding the Indians to a 22-0 regular-season record.

OPSWA BOYS ALL-OHIO

Division I

FIRST TEAM

Dane Goodwin, Upper Arlington, 6-foot-5, sr., 23.5 ppg; Jerome Hunter, Pickerington North, 6-7, sr., 21.0; Sincere Carry, Solon, 6-0, sr., 23.2; Alonzo Gaffney, Garfield Heights, 6-9, jr., 18.2; Jaret Pallotta, Massillon Jackson, 6-6, sr., 15.5; Mason McMurray, Stow-Munroe Falls, 6-8, sr., 14.6; Vincent Williams, Toledo St. John’s, 6-5, sr., 18.9; Darius Bazley, Cincinnati Princeton, 6-9, sr., 15.3; Jaxson Hayes, Cin. Moeller, 6-10, sr., 12.0; Darius Quisenberry, Huber Heights Wayne, 6-1, sr., 18.5.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR — Dane Goodwin, Upper Arlington.

COACH OF THE YEAR — Brett Norris, Hilliard Bradley.

SECOND TEAM

JT Shumate, Newark, 6-6, sr., 21.2; Treauhn Williams, Reynoldsburg, 6-7, sr., 18.0; Ben Roderick, Olentangy Liberty, 6-5, sr., 24.3; Dale Bonner, Shaker Heights, 6-3, sr., 18.4; Christian Guess, Shaker Heights, 6-6, sr., 26.2; Collen Gurley, Akron Hoban, 6-2, sr., 15.2; Houston King, Toledo St. John’s, 6-4, sr., 17.0; Jackie Harris, Toledo St. Francis, 6-6, jr., 16.5; Bo Myers, Logan, 6-5, jr., 22.0; RaHeim Moss, Springfield, 6-4, jr., 16.2.

THIRD TEAM

Jake McLoughlin, Dresden Tri-Valley, 6-6, sr., 12.2; VonCameron Davis, Columbus Walnut Ridge, 6-4, soph, 22.8; Devon Grant, Lorain, 6-1, jr., 21.0; Kaleb Martin, Green, 5-9, jr., 19.0; Delmar Moore, Warren Harding, 6-6, sr., 13.0; Kyle Jackson, Mansfield Madison, 6-6, sr., 20.3; Alek West, Sylvania Northview, 6-3, jr., 14.5; Branden Maughmer, Chillicothe, 6-2, Sr., 17.4; Samari Curtis, Xenia, 6-4, jr., 30.4; Jeremiah Davenport, Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller, 6-5, sr., 15.4.

SPECIAL MENTION

Delshawn Jackson, Cleveland Central Catholic; Julius Brown, Westerville North; Sean Marks, Lewis Center Olentangy; Thomas Hickman, Westerville Central; Isaiah Speelman, Hilliard Bradley; Chris Jefferson, Cleveland Benedictine; Calvin Blair, Wooster; Jake Maranville, Uniontown Lake; Ryan Fries, Sylvania Southview; Riley Haubner, Cin. LaSalle; Matt King, Dresden Tri-Valley; Kade Ruegsegger; Ian Sexton, Dover.

NW OHIO HONORABLE MENTION

Christian Smith, Toledo Rogers; Ryan Nunn, Findlay; Devin Williams, Toledo Start; B.J. Miller, Lima Senior; Edward Colbert, Toledo Whitmer; Isaac Elsasser, Bowling Green;

Division II

FIRST TEAM

Cameron Brooks-Harris, Zanesville, 6-7, sr., 20.5 ppg; Trey Singleton, Byesville Meadowbrook, 5-10, sr., 24.7; Jelani Simmons, Columbus Beechcroft, 6-6, sr., 20.0; Jerry Higgins, Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph, 5-9, sr., 22.8; Dwayne Cohill, Parma Heights Holy Name, 6-2, sr., 21.9; Pete Nance, Richfield Revere, 6-10, sr., 21.0; Austin Rotroff, Wauseon, 6-9, sr., 14.6; Kollin Van Horn, Proctorville Fairland, 6-8, sr., 16.0; Terry Durham, Cincinnati Woodward, 6-5, 24.0; Myles Belyeu, Trotwood-Madison, 6-4, sr., 25.2.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR — Pete Nance, Richfield Revere.

COACH OF THE YEAR — Chad Burt, Wauseon.

SECOND TEAM

Justin Heacock, New Concord John Glenn, 5-11, sr., 15.7; Taevion Kinsey, Columbus Eastmoor Academy, 6-5, sr., 19.5; Luka Eller, Mentor Lake Catholic, 6-5, soph., 20.2; R.J. Sunahara, Bay Village Bay, 6-6, sr., 22.8; Mason Lydic, Peninsula Woodridge, 6-1, sr., 22.5; Scott Walter, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, 5-10, sr., 12.0; Keith Williams, Sandusky, 6-1, sr., 18.8; Cade Stover, Lexington, 6-5, jr., 18.0; Luke Thomas, Proctorville Fairland, 6-2, Sr., 14.0; Joey Edmonds, Cin. Wyoming, 6-0, jr., 21.2.

THIRD TEAM

Connor McGuire, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley, 6-0, sr., 13.2; Garrett Tipton, Columbus Hartley, 6-5, sr., 16.5; Alex Sulka, Chardon, sr., 6-3, 27.8; Aaron Loines, Cleveland Glenville, 6-4, sr., 17.0; Matthew Francesconi, Tallmadge, 6-3, sr., 20.6; Daniel Unruh, Elida, 6-2, sr., 17.1; Logan Swackhammer, Chillicothe Unioto, 6-2, sr., 18.2; Colin Woodside, Lancaster Fairfield Union, 6-6, sr., 15.6; Amari Davis, Trotwood-Madison, 6-4, jr., 21.2; Jabali Leonard, Dayton Meadowdale, 6-0, sr., 23.0.

SPECIAL MENTION

Caden Arbaugh, Cadiz Harrison Central; Nate Voll, New Philadelphia; Justin Shipman-Curtis, Columbus East; Datrey Long, Columbus Beechcroft; Shannon Stanley, Bexley; Kayin Derden, Columbus DeSales; Hayden Kanicki, Ashtabula Edgewood; Braeden O’Shaughnessy, Poland; Brandon Wahl, Louisville; Connor Tamarkin, Warren Howland; Brandon Haraway, Norwalk; Chance Barnett, Clear Fork; Ethan Heller, Thornville Sheridan; Giovanni Santiago, Cin. Hughes; Landen Angel, Hamilton Ross; Isaac Beam, Chillicothe Zane Trace; Zach Loveday, Gallipolis Gallia Academy; Naylan Yates, McArthur Vinton County; Clayton Howell, Waverly; Josh Huffman, Vincent Warren.

NW OHIO HONORABLE MENTION

Joby Pfeil, Vermilion; Trey Ruhlman, Bellevue; Jacoby Kelly, Van Wert; Jaron Sharp, Kenton; Brooks Gype, Wauseon; B.J. Patrick, Mansfield Senior.

