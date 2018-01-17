Thursday’s Scoreboard
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Wednesday’s Result
Blanchard Valley Conference
Van Buren 57, McComb 53
Around Ohio
Cle. E. Tech 58, Cle. Glenville 56
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 69, E. Cle. Shaw 60
Cle. Rhodes 52, Cle. Collinwood 43
Euclid 62, Elyria 55
Jackson 43, Can. Glenoak 32
Mowrystown Whiteoak 81, Silver Grove, Ky. 36
Oak Glen, W.Va. 88, Wellsville 86, 0
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 52, Pataskala Licking Hts. 47
Salineville Southern 59, Columbiana Crestview 52
Steubenville 73, St. Clairsville 69
Warren Champion 58, Girard 55
Williamsburg 68, Cin. Oyler 59
Bainbridge Paint Valley vs. Chillicothe Huntington, ppd. to Feb 13.
Belmont Union Local vs. Martins Ferry, ppd.
Cols. Briggs vs. Cols. Independence, ppd.
Cols. Centennial vs. Cols. Linden McKinley, ppd.
Cols. East vs. Cols. Beechcroft, ppd.
Cols. Northland vs. Cols. Mifflin, ppd. to Jan 18.
Cols. South vs. Cols. Africentric, ppd.
Cols. West vs. Cols. Marion-Franklin, ppd.
Cols. Whetstone vs. Cols. International, ppd.
Frankfort Adena vs. Chillicothe Zane Trace, ppd. to Jan 29.
Lore City Buckeye Trail vs. Barnesville, ppd. to Jan 27.
Nelsonville-York vs. Corning Miller, ppd.
Oak Hill vs. Wellston, ppd. to Feb 17.
Wintersville Indian Creek vs. Rayland Buckeye, ppd. to Feb 7.
Thursday’s Games
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Buckeye Valley at River Valley
Marion Harding at Ontario
Marion Pleasant at Galion Senior
North Union at Clear Fork
Firelands Conference
Ashland Crestview at New London
Monroeville at Western Reserve
South Central at Norwalk St. Paul
Green Meadows Conference
Antwerp at Hicksville
Edgerton at Ayersville
Fairview at Wayne Trace
Tinora at Holgate
Buckeye Border Conference
Edon at Pettisville
Fayette at North Central
Montpelier at Hilltop
Other NW Ohio Games
Ashland Mapleton at Plymouth
Fostoria Senior at Seneca East
Whitehall-Yearling at Mansfield Senior
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arcadia at Riverdale
Arlington at Liberty-Benton
Cory-Rawson at Hopewell-Loudon
Leipsic at Vanlue
North Baltimore at Pandora-Gilboa
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Fremont Ross at Oregon Clay
Tol. Cent. Catholic at Toledo St. Francis
Toledo St. John’s at Findlay
Toledo Whitmer at Lima Senior
Northern 10 Conference
Carey at Upper Sandusky
Colonel Crawford at Mohawk
Ridgedale at Wynford
Seneca East at Buckeye Central
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood at Woodmore
Elmwood at Rossford
Fostoria Senior at Genoa
Otsego at Lake
Northwest Conference
Convoy Crestview at Ada
Lincolnview at Allen East
Paulding at Delphos Jefferson
Spencerville at Bluffton
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Bryan at Swanton
Evergreen at Liberty Center
Patrick Henry at Delta
Wauseon at Archbold
Putnam County League
Fort Jennings at Continental
Miller City at Ottoville
Western Buckeye League
Celina at Ottawa-Glandorf
Defiance at Lima Bath
Kenton at St. Marys Memorial
Lima Shawnee at Van Wert
Wapakoneta at Elida
Northwest Central Conference
Riverside at Lima Temple Christian
Upper Scioto Valley at Lima Perry
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
New Riegel at Old Fort
Sandusky St. Mary’s at Fremont St. Joseph
Tiffin Calvert at Lakota
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Castalia Margaretta at Huron
Willard at Port Clinton
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Norwalk Senior at Clyde
Sandusky Perkins at Bellevue
Sandusky Senior at Shelby
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Maumee Valley Country Day at Gibsonburg
Northwood at Toledo Emmanuel Baptist
Ottawa Hills at Danbury
Toledo Christian at Cardinal Stritch
Midwest Athletic Conference
Delphos St. John’s at Coldwater
Fort Recovery at Versailles
Marion Local at Parkway
Minster at New Bremen
New Knoxville at St. Henry
Northern Lakes League
Napoleon at Bowling Green
Perrysburg at Maumee
Springfield at Anthony Wayne
Sylvania Southview at Sylvania Northview
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Mansfield Madison at Ashland Senior
Mansfield Senior at West Holmes
Wooster Senior at Mount Vernon
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Kidron Central Christian at Mansfield St. Peter’s
Loudonville at Crestline
Mansfield Christian at Lucas
Other NW Ohio Games
Calvary Christian at Monclova Christian
Elgin at Waynesfield-Goshen
Hardin Northern at Sidney Lehman
Monclova Christian at Calvary Christian
Van Buren at Lima Cent. Cath.
Vermilion at Milan Edison
Saturday’s Games
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Clear Fork at Buckeye Valley
Galion Senior at River Valley
Marion Pleasant at Marion Harding
North Union at Ontario
Firelands Conference
New London at Western Reserve
Plymouth at Norwalk St. Paul
South Central at Monroeville
Other NW Ohio Games
Ansonia at St. Henry
Arcadia at Mohawk
Arcanum at Fort Recovery
Ashland Mapleton at Ashland Crestview
Ashland Senior at Perrysburg
Bluffton at Patrick Henry
Columbus Grove at Kalida
Crestline at Mansfield Temple Christian
Dayton Stivers at Bowling Green
Defiance at Fairview
Delta at Edgerton
Eastwood at Gibsonburg
Fayette at Holgate
Fremont St. Joseph at Oak Harbor
Genoa at Port Clinton
Hardin Northern at Ada
Indian Lake at Riverside
Jackson Center at Marion Local
Lexington at Colonel Crawford
Liberty-Benton at Toledo Christian
Lima Cent. Cath. at Elida
Lima Senior at Ottawa-Glandorf
Lincolnview at Antwerp
Mansfield St. Peter’s at Shelby
Maumee Valley Country Day at Leipsic
McComb at Continental
Miller City at Lima Temple Christian
Mount Vernon at Logan
New Riegel at Buckeye Central
North Central at Hicksville
Otsego at Liberty Center
Parkway at Bradford
Paulding at Ayersville
Pettisville at Evergreen
Port Clinton at Eastwood
Sandusky St. Mary’s at Hopewell-Loudon
Sidney at Sidney Lehman
Spencerville at Arlington
Sullivan Black River at Loudonville
Tiffin Calvert at Riverdale
Tiffin Columbian at Kenton
Tinora at Stryker
Upper Scioto Valley at St. Marys Memorial
Van Wert at Bryan
Wayne Trace at Lima Shawnee
Waynesfield-Goshen at Vanlue
Willard at Norwalk Senior
PREP Girls Basketball
Wednesday’s Results
Northwest Central Conference
Sidney Lehman 59, Hardin Northern 25
Toledo City League
Toledo Rogers at Toledo Bowsher
Toledo Scott at Toledo Start
Toledo Waite 50, Toledo Woodward 25
Other NW Ohio Games
Clyde 59, Old Fort 43
Fredericktown 64, Danville 56
Lakota at Maumee Valley Country Day
Norwalk St. Paul 39, Vermilion 36
Ontario 46, Mansfield Madison 33
Whiteford 48, Cardinal Stritch 43
Around Ohio
Akr. Hoban 55, Youngs. Ursuline 54
Akr. Manchester 58, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 38
Alliance Marlington 48, Carrollton 42
Austintown Fitch 73, Youngs. Boardman 44
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 54, Bellefontaine 40
Beloit W. Branch 65, Minerva 23
Berea-Midpark 74, N. Olmsted 30
Beverly Ft. Frye 38, New Concord John Glenn 33
Brookfield 55, Warren Champion 49
Cambridge 52, Byesville Meadowbrook 24
Can. Cent. Cath. 55, Ursuline Academy 45
Canfield S. Range 50, Youngs. Mooney 36
Cardington-Lincoln 64, Galion Northmor 24
Centerburg 46, Howard E. Knox 37
Chagrin Falls 37, Mentor Lake Cath. 33
Chardon 35, Madison 29
Cin. Purcell Marian 44, New Richmond 20
Cin. West Clermont 56, Cin. Turpin 45
Cle. Cent. Cath. 56, Warren JFK 41
Cle. Hts. 46, Beachwood 40
Cle. Hts. Beaumont 64, Chesterland W. Geauga 46
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 61, Maple Hts. 39
Cle. St. Joseph 60, Brunswick 50
Cols. Horizon Science 47, Powell Village Academy 41
Columbia Station Columbia 39, Fairview 35
Cornerstone Christian 48, Perry 42
E. Cle. Shaw 63, Bedford 57
Eastlake N. 61, Painesville Riverside 38
Elyria Cath. 68, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 20
Garrettsville Garfield 55, Mogadore 39
Green 46, Massillon Perry 43, 2
Greenville 58, Xenia 40
Kirtland 52, Burton Berkshire 25
Louisville 57, Can. South 50
Magnolia Sandy Valley 46, E. Can. 40
Malvern 62, Uhrichsville Claymont 42
Massillon Jackson 43, Can. Glenoak 32
Middlefield Cardinal 55, Fairport Harbor Harding 29
Middletown 53, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 49
Morrow Little Miami 49, Oxford Talawanda 41
Mowrystown Whiteoak 48, Silver Grove, Ky. 38
N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 49, Mantua Crestwood 38
N. Royalton 44, Hudson 32
New Carlisle Tecumseh 86, Spring. NW 28
Norton 49, Akr. Coventry 39
Parma Normandy 53, Parma Hts. Holy Name 38
Pataskala Licking Hts. 53, Johnstown-Monroe 43
Peninsula Woodridge 49, Akr. Springfield 39
Plain City Jonathan Alder 75, Lewistown Indian Lake 34
Powell Olentangy Liberty 64, Dublin Scioto 49
Ravenna 61, Mogadore Field 27
Ravenna SE 55, Hartville Lake Center Christian 46
Richmond Edison 46, Newcomerstown 29
Richmond Hts. 47, Cle. Collinwood 36
Rocky River Lutheran W. 66, Lorain Clearview 51
Spring. Shawnee 73, Urbana 29
Springboro 56, Huber Hts. Wayne 27
Tipp City Tippecanoe 67, Riverside Stebbins 47
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 46, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 44
Vincent Warren 49, Albany Alexander 46
Warren Harding 44, Cortland Lakeview 41
Warren Howland 60, Youngs. East 22
Washington C.H. 60, Chillicothe 21
Westlake 55, N. Ridgeville 48
Wheeling Park, W.Va. 74, Bellaire 54
Youngs. Liberty 69, Leavittsburg LaBrae 61
Youngs. Valley Christian 60, Rootstown 53
Zanesville Rosecrans 50, Zanesville W. Muskingum 43
Linsly, W.Va. vs. New Matamoras 0, ccd. 43
Manchester vs. Augusta, 0, ccd. 43
Shadyside vs. Wheeling Central, 0, ppd. to Jan 24
St. Clairsville vs. John Marshall, 0, ppd. 24
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Bowerston Conotton Valley vs. Caldwell, ppd.
Chillicothe Zane Trace vs. Bainbridge Paint Valley, ppd. to Jan 18.
Cols. Africentric vs. Cols. South, ccd.
Cols. Beechcroft vs. Cols. East, ccd.
Cols. Bexley vs. Cols. South, ccd.
Cols. Eastmoor vs. Cols. Walnut Ridge, ccd.
Cols. Independence vs. Cols. Briggs, ccd.
Cols. International vs. Cols. Whetstone, ccd.
Cols. Linden McKinley vs. Cols. Centennial, ccd.
Cols. Marion-Franklin vs. Cols. West, ccd.
Galloway Westland vs. Cols. Briggs, ccd.
Greenfield McClain vs. Washington C.H. Miami Trace, ppd. to Jan 18.
Hillsboro vs. Jackson, ppd.
Lancaster Fairfield Union vs. Nelsonville-York, ppd.
Linsly, W.Va. vs. New Matamoras Frontier, ccd.
Lucasville Valley vs. S. Webster, ppd. to Jan 30.
Manchester vs. Augusta, Ky., ccd.
McArthur Vinton County vs. Chillicothe Unioto, ppd.
McDermott Scioto NW vs. Portsmouth, ppd.
New Lexington vs. Philo, ppd. to Feb 1.
Portsmouth Sciotoville vs. New Boston Glenwood, ppd.
Portsmouth W. vs. Ironton Rock Hill, ppd. to Feb 7.
Racine Southern vs. Waterford, ppd.
Sarahsville Shenandoah vs. Lore City Buckeye Trail, ppd. to Jan 19.
Shadyside vs. Wheeling Central, W.Va., ppd. to Jan 24.
St. Clairsville vs. John Marshall, W.Va., ppd.
Sugar Grove Berne Union vs. Circleville Logan Elm, ppd. to Feb 8.
Thornville Sheridan vs. Zanesville Maysville, ppd. to Jan 29.
Thursday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arlington at Pandora-Gilboa
Leipsic at Riverdale
Liberty-Benton at Hopewell-Loudon
McComb at Cory-Rawson
North Baltimore at Arcadia
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay at Lima Senior
Fremont Ross at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Toledo Notre Dame at Oregon Clay
Toledo St. Ursula at Toledo Whitmer
Northern Buckeye Conference
Fostoria Senior at Eastwood
Genoa at Rossford
Lake at Elmwood
Woodmore at Otsego
Northwest Conference
Ada at Convoy Crestview
Allen East at Lincolnview
Bluffton at Spencerville
Delphos Jefferson at Paulding
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Archbold at Wauseon
Delta at Patrick Henry
Liberty Center at Evergreen
Swanton at Bryan
Putnam County League
Continental at Fort Jennings
Western Buckeye League
Elida at Wapakoneta
Lima Bath at Defiance
St. Marys Memorial at Kenton
Van Wert at Lima Shawnee
Northwest Central Conference
Lima Perry at Upper Scioto Valley
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Sandusky Senior at Bellevue
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Gibsonburg at Ottawa Hills
Maumee Valley Country Day at Northwood
Toledo Emmanuel Baptist at Toledo Christian
Midwest Athletic Conference
Coldwater at Delphos St. John’s
New Bremen at Minster
Parkway at Marion Local
St. Henry at New Knoxville
Versailles at Fort Recovery
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Lexington at Mansfield Madison
Wooster Senior at West Holmes
Other NW Ohio Games
Danbury at Sandusky St. Mary’s
East Canton at Kidron Central Christian
Mansfield St. Peter’s at Shelby
Mount Vernon at Mansfield Senior
New Riegel at Tiffin Calvert
Norwalk Senior at Ashland Senior
Port Clinton at Tiffin Columbian
Vermilion at Fort Recovery
Waynesfield-Goshen at Elgin
Willard at Buckeye Central
Friday’s Games
Northern Lakes League
Napoleon at Bowling Green
Perrysburg at Maumee
Springfield at Anthony Wayne
Sylvania Southview at Sylvania Northview
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Buckeye Valley at Ontario
Marion Harding at Galion Senior
North Union at Marion Pleasant
River Valley at Clear Fork
Firelands Conference
Monroeville at Norwalk St. Paul
New London at South Central
Plymouth at Ashland Crestview
Green Meadows Conference
Ayersville at Edgerton
Hicksville at Antwerp
Holgate at Tinora
Wayne Trace at Fairview
Buckeye Border Conference
Hilltop at Montpelier
North Central at Fayette
Pettisville at Edon
Other NW Ohio Games
Mercy Medical Classic at Toledo Rogers
Western Reserve at Ashland Mapleton
Saturday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Carey at Mohawk
Ridgedale at Upper Sandusky
Seneca East at Bucyrus
Wynford at Colonel Crawford
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Sandusky St. Mary’s at Fremont St. Joseph
Tiffin Calvert at Lakota
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Castalia Margaretta at Huron
Willard at Port Clinton
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Norwalk Senior at Clyde
Sandusky Senior at Shelby
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Northwood at Gibsonburg
Ottawa Hills at Toledo Emmanuel Baptist
Toledo Christian at Danbury
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Ashland Senior at Lexington
Mansfield Senior at Wooster Senior
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Kidron Central Christian at Mansfield Christian
Lucas at Loudonville
Mansfield St. Peter’s at Crestline
Other NW Ohio Games
Ansonia at Riverside
Arlington at Upper Scioto Valley
Bluffton at Pandora-Gilboa
Bryan at Bowling Green
Cardinal Stritch at Lake
Celina at Versailles
Columbus Grove at Miller City
Continental at Leipsic
Convoy Crestview at Delphos St. John’s
Cory-Rawson at New Riegel
Defiance at Toledo Bowsher
Elmwood at Arcadia
Franklin at St. Henry
Liberty-Benton at Kalida
Lima Perry at Paulding
Mercy Medical Classic at Toledo Rogers
Milan Edison at Vermilion
New London at Wellington
North Baltimore at Patrick Henry
Otsego at Delta
Ottawa-Glandorf at Miami Trace
Ottoville at Minster
Ridgemont at Vanlue
Sandusky Perkins at Bellevue
Waynesfield-Goshen at Spencerville
West Holmes at Mount Vernon
Woodmore at Hopewell-Loudon
PRO FOOTBALL
NFL Playoffs
Wild-Card Round
Tennessee 22, Kansas City 21
Atlanta 26, Los Angeles Rams 13
Jacksonville 10, Buffalo 3
New Orelans 31, Carolina 26
Divisional Round
Saturday’S Results
Philadelphia 15, Atlanta 10
New England 35, Tennessee 14
Sunday’S Results
Jacksonville 45, Pittsburgh 42
Minnesota 29, New Orleans 24
Sunday, Jan. 21
AFC Championship
Jacksonville at New England, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)
NFC
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 44 31 10 3 65 161 112
Boston 43 25 10 8 58 141 109
Toronto 46 25 17 4 54 147 133
Detroit 44 18 19 7 43 119 135
Florida 43 18 19 6 42 122 141
Montreal 45 18 21 6 42 116 142
Ottawa 42 15 18 9 39 117 149
Buffalo 44 11 24 9 31 99 151
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 45 28 14 3 59 140 127
New Jersey 43 23 12 8 54 137 131
Columbus 46 25 18 3 53 124 129
N.Y. Rangers 45 23 17 5 51 137 130
Pittsburgh 46 24 19 3 51 135 141
N.Y. Islanders 46 23 19 4 50 159 168
Philadelphia 44 20 16 8 48 129 130
Carolina 45 20 17 8 48 126 140
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Winnipeg 46 26 13 7 59 153 127
Nashville 43 26 11 6 58 132 114
St. Louis 47 27 17 3 57 136 123
Dallas 46 26 17 3 55 140 126
Minnesota 46 24 17 5 53 133 131
Colorado 43 24 16 3 51 142 126
Chicago 45 22 17 6 50 136 123
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 43 29 11 3 61 145 117
San Jose 43 24 13 6 54 123 114
Calgary 45 25 16 4 54 131 125
Los Angeles 44 24 15 5 53 129 107
Anaheim 45 20 16 9 49 122 125
Edmonton 46 20 23 3 43 126 147
Vancouver 45 18 21 6 42 119 147
Arizona 46 10 28 8 28 107 163
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
St. Louis 2, Toronto 1, OT
New Jersey 4, N.Y. Islanders 1
N.Y. Rangers 5, Philadelphia 1
Dallas 4, Detroit 2
Nashville 1, Vegas 0
San Jose 3, Arizona 2, SO
Wednesday’s Results
Boston 4, Montreal 1
Pittsburgh at Anaheim, 10
Thursday’s Games
Washington at New Jersey, 7
Dallas at Columbus, 7
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7
Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7
St. Louis at Ottawa, 7:30
Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30
Vegas at Tampa Bay, 7:30
Arizona at Nashville, 8
San Jose at Colorado, 9
Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, 10
Friday’s Games
Vegas at Florida, 7:30
Montreal at Washington, 7:30
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10
Saturday’s Games
New Jersey at Philadelphia, 1
Dallas at Buffalo, 1
Winnipeg at Calgary, 3
N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 3
Boston at Montreal, 7
Carolina at Detroit, 7
Toronto at Ottawa, 7
Florida at Nashville, 8
Arizona at St. Louis, 8
Pittsburgh at San Jose, 8
N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 8:30
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 9
Vancouver at Edmonton, 10
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 34 11 .756 —
Toronto 30 13 .698 3
Philadelphia 20 20 .500 11½
New York 20 25 .444 14
Brooklyn 16 29 .356 18
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 26 18 .591 —
Washington 25 20 .556 1½
Charlotte 18 25 .419 7½
Atlanta 13 31 .295 13
Orlando 13 31 .295 13
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 26 17 .605 —
Indiana 24 20 .545 2½
Milwaukee 23 21 .523 3½
Detroit 22 21 .512 4
Chicago 17 28 .378 10
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 30 12 .714 —
San Antonio 30 16 .652 2
New Orleans 23 21 .523 8
Memphis 15 28 .349 15½
Dallas 15 30 .333 16½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 29 17 .630 —
Oklahoma City 25 20 .556 3½
Portland 23 21 .523 5
Denver 23 21 .523 5
Utah 17 26 .395 10½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 37 9 .804 —
L.A. Clippers 22 21 .512 13½
Phoenix 16 29 .356 20½
L.A. Lakers 15 29 .341 21
Sacramento 13 30 .302 22½
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
Orlando 108, Minnesota 102
New Orleans 116, Boston 113, OT
Denver 105, Dallas 102
Portland 118, Phoenix 111
Wednesday’s Results
Charlotte 133, Washington 109
Atlanta 94, New Orleans 93
San Antonio 100, Brooklyn 95
Toronto 96, Detroit 91
Golden State 119, Chicago 112
Memphis 105, New York 99
Miami 106, Milwaukee 101
Oklahoma City 114, L.A. Lakers 90
Utah at Sacramento, late
Denver at L.A. Clippers, late
Thursday’s Games
Orlando at Cleveland, 7
Philadelphia at Boston, 7
Minnesota at Houston, 9:30
Indiana at Portland, 10
Friday’s Games
San Antonio at Toronto, 7
Miami at Brooklyn, 7:30
Sacramento at Memphis, 8
Washington at Detroit, 8
Phoenix at Denver, 9
Indiana at L.A. Lakers, 10:30
New York at Utah, 10:30
Saturday’s Games
Oklahoma City at Cleveland, 3:30
Chicago at Atlanta, 5
Memphis at New Orleans, 7
Miami at Charlotte, 7
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:30
Golden State at Houston, 8:30
L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9
Toronto at Minnesota, 9
Dallas at Portland, 10
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Saturday’s Games
East-West Shrine Classic
At St. Petersburg, Fla.
East vs. West, 3 p.m. (NFLN)
NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
At Carson, Calif.
American vs. National, TBA (FS1)
Saturday, Jan. 27
Senior Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.
North vs. South, 2:30 p.m. (NFLN)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Wednesday Women’s Scores
EAST
American U. 66, Boston U. 50
Bentley 78, Adelphi 66
Dayton 63, Fordham 62
Duquesne 78, La Salle 50
Holy Cross 70, Army 62
Hunter 75, Baruch 64
Lehigh 59, Colgate 51
Navy 65, Lafayette 59
Penn 79, Villanova 77
Scranton 98, Moravian 94
St. Bonaventure 81, Rhode Island 70
St. Rose 69, S. New Hampshire 66
SOUTH
Belmont 70, Murray St. 65
Francis Marion 62, Augusta 60
Furman at ETSU, ppd.
George Mason 77, Richmond 56
George Washington 53, Davidson 48
NC A&T at Norfolk St., ppd.
Northwestern St. 63, Sam Houston St. 60
South Florida 81, Memphis 62
Thomas More 86, St. Vincent 61
Transylvania 70, Franklin 49
UCF 59, Tulane 51
SOUTHWEST
New Orleans 52, Cent. Arkansas 48
Oklahoma St. 79, West Virginia 73
SE Louisiana 76, Houston Baptist 61
South Dakota 73, Oral Roberts 68
Stephen F. Austin 66, Abilene Christian 55
Texas A&M-CC 76, Nicholls 55
FAR WEST
Boise St. 64, Utah St. 42
Colorado St. 40, Air Force 39
UNLV 68, New Mexico 66
MIDWEST
Adrian 75, Olivet 59
Aquinas 88, Lourdes 59
Avila 62, Grand View 55
Baker 80, Mid-Am Nazarene 67
Baylor 79, Iowa St. 50
Benedictine (Kan.) 69, Evangel 50
Bethany Lutheran 94, North Central (Minn.) 78
Bowling Green 60, Kent St. 50
Buffalo 67, Ohio 63
Calvin 72, Kalamazoo 42
Cardinal Stritch 82, Trinity International 34
Cent. Michigan 81, N. Illinois 78
Concordia (Mich.) 68, Siena Heights 53
Cornell (Iowa) 65, Beloit 36
Crown (Minn.) 67, Martin Luther 60
Culver-Stockton 68, Peru St. 52
E. Michigan 69, W. Michigan 67
Gustavus 84, Augsburg 58
Hamline 60, St. Olaf 44
Indiana Tech 74, Madonna 43
Miami (Ohio) 75, Akron 67
Mount Mercy 91, Graceland 55
Northwestern (Minn.) 79, Minn.-Morris 59
Oklahoma 76, Kansas St. 71
Rochester (Mich.) 60, Michigan-Dearborn 45
SIU-Edwardsville 65, SE Missouri 57
Saint Catherine 61, Concordia (Moor.) 58
St. Benedict 66, Macalester 38
St. Mary’s (Minn.) 59, Carleton 49
St. Norbert at Ripon, ccd.
St. Scholastica 73, Northland 50
St. Thomas (Minn.) 63, Bethel (Minn.) 51
Texas Tech 68, Kansas 56
Toledo 72, Ball St. 66
Trine 67, Albion 50
William Penn 78, Clarke 46
Wis.-Eau Claire 94, Wis.-Stout 62
Wis.-Oshkosh 77, Wis.-Platteville 50
Wis.-River Falls 72, Wis.-LaCrosse 54
Wis.-Whitewater 67, Wis.-Stevens Pt. 43
Wednesday Men’s Results
EAST
American U. 69, Boston U. 58
Baruch 80, Hunter 50
Bucknell 78, Loyola (Md.) 70
Colgate 76, Lehigh 72
George Washington 80, George Mason 68
Holy Cross 70, Army 66
La Salle 75, Fordham 67
Navy 75, Lafayette 72
Rhode Island 73, UMass 51
Rutgers 80, Iowa 64
Saint Joseph’s 81, Dayton 65
St. Rose 88, S. New Hampshire 75
Temple 59, Tulsa 58
Villanova 88, Georgetown 56
SOUTH
Alabama 76, Auburn 71
Cent. Arkansas 81, New Orleans 57
East Carolina 90, South Florida 52
Emory & Henry at Lynchburg, ppd.
Florida 88, Arkansas 73
King (Tenn.) at Emmanuel (Ga.), ppd.
Lincoln Memorial 108, Carson-Newman 69
NC A&T at Norfolk St., ppd.
North Greenville at Chowan, ppd.
Richmond 67, VCU 52
SE Louisiana 85, Houston Baptist 69
Thomas More 75, St. Vincent 57
Tulane 81, Houston 72
MIDWEST
Aquinas 73, Lourdes 39
Augsburg 90, Gustavus 59
Aurora 97, Wis. Lutheran 88
Bethany Lutheran 77, North Central (Minn.) 60
Carleton 87, St. Mary’s (Minn.) 68
Concordia (Wis.) 78, Milwaukee Engineering 76
Cornell (Iowa) 75, Beloit 68
Creighton 80, Seton Hall 63
Crown (Minn.) 93, Martin Luther 74
Hope 99, Alma 88
Illinois St. 70, Bradley 57
Indiana St. 71, Evansville 66
Kalamazoo 70, Calvin 69
Lakeland 79, Edgewood 73
Loyola of Chicago 79, S. Illinois 65
Michigan-Dearborn 78, Rochester (Mich.) 69
Missouri St. 64, Valparaiso 57
Northwestern (Minn.) 80, Minn.-Morris 70
Olivet 65, Adrian 62
Peru St. 87, Culver-Stockton 82
Ripon 69, St. Norbert 61
SMU 83, Wichita St. 78
Saint Louis 76, Duquesne 63
Siena Heights 76, Concordia (Mich.) 74
South Dakota 82, Oral Roberts 70
St. John’s (Minn.) 133, Macalester 80
St. Olaf 60, Hamline 57
St. Thomas (Minn.) 81, Bethel (Minn.) 78
W. Illinois 75, Fort Wayne 74, OT
William Penn 106, Clarke 96
Xavier 88, St. John’s 82
SOUTHWEST
Lamar 90, Incarnate Word 69
Sam Houston St. 75, Northwestern St. 52
Stephen F. Austin 76, Abilene Christian 66
Texas 67, Texas Tech 58
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with 2B Ivan De Jesus Jr. and Cs Oscar Hernandez and Dan Butler on minor league contracts.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Named Tom Wiedenbauer special assistant to the general manager; Anthony Medrano assistant player development field coordinator; Anna Bolton player development education and language coordinator; Jeremy Harris player development physical therapist; L.A. Hasani Torres player development performance coordinator; Teddy Blackwell player development medical administrator; Johnny Narron manager and Bobby Magallanes bench coach of Columbus (IL); Tony Mansolino manager, Rigo Beltran pitching coach, Kevin Howard hitting coach and Dennis Malave bench coach of Akron (EL); Rouglas Odor manager, Tony Arnold pitching coach, Justijn Toole hitting coach, Grant Fink bench coach and Eric Ortego strength and conditioning coach of Lynchburg (Carolina); Luke Carlin manager, Joe Torres pitching coach, Pete Lauritson hitting coach, Kyle Hudson bench coach, Juan Acevedo strength and conditioning coach and Jake Legan trainer of Lake County (MWL); Jim Pankovits manager, Jason Blanton pitching coach, Omir Santos bench coach, Moises Cuevas strength and conditioning coach and Gabriel Garcia trainer of Mahoning Valley (NYP); Larry Day academy coordinator, Joel Mangrum pitching coach, Jason Esposito hitting coach and Kai Correa bench/bullpen coach of the AZL Indians 1; Jerry Owens manager, Owen Dew pitching coach, Junior Betances hitting coach, Max Weiner bench coach, Chris Giacchino strength and conditioning coach and Matt Beauregard trainer of the AZL Indians 2; and Luis Jimenez strength and conditioning coach, Mike Merganthaler hitting coach and Juan DelaCruz bench coach of the DSL Indians.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Named Justin Morneau special assistant to baseball operations.
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with C Jesus Moreno on a minor league contract.
American Association
SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Released LHP Cody Forsythe.
WICHITA WINGNUTS — Signed C John Nester.
WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Sold the contract of INF Wes Darvill to the L.A. Dodgers.
Can-Am League
OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Signed RHPs Austin Chrismon and Jordan Kurokawa and OF Steve Brown.
Football
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed S Kelcie McCray to a reserve/future contract.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Promoted Ed Policy to chief operating officer and general counsel.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed DB Jonathan Jones on injured reserve. Signed WR Bernard Reedy.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Announced the contract of offensive coordinator Todd Haley will not be renewed.
Hockey
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned G Sean Maguire from Fort Wayne (ECHL) to Tucson (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned G Ken Appleby to Binghamton (AHL). Recalled D Steven Santini from Binghamton.
American Hockey League
ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Recalled D Eric Knodel from Cincinnati (ECHL).
SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Assigned Fs Spencer Asuchak and Colby McAuley to Allen (ECHL).
TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Assigned F Trevor Cheek to Fort Wayne (ECHL).
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Recalled F Cody Wydo.
ECHL
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Claimed F Gary Steffes off waivers from Allen.
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Signed Fs Nick Miglio, John Schiavo and Dan Smith.
QUAD CITY MALLARDS — Signed F Chris Izmirlian.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Released G Jay Stevens as emergency backup.