Thursday’s Scoreboard

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Wednesday’s Result

Blanchard Valley Conference

Van Buren 57, McComb 53

Around Ohio

Cle. E. Tech 58, Cle. Glenville 56

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 69, E. Cle. Shaw 60

Cle. Rhodes 52, Cle. Collinwood 43

Euclid 62, Elyria 55

Jackson 43, Can. Glenoak 32

Mowrystown Whiteoak 81, Silver Grove, Ky. 36

Oak Glen, W.Va. 88, Wellsville 86, 0

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 52, Pataskala Licking Hts. 47

Salineville Southern 59, Columbiana Crestview 52

Steubenville 73, St. Clairsville 69

Warren Champion 58, Girard 55

Williamsburg 68, Cin. Oyler 59

Bainbridge Paint Valley vs. Chillicothe Huntington, ppd. to Feb 13.

Belmont Union Local vs. Martins Ferry, ppd.

Cols. Briggs vs. Cols. Independence, ppd.

Cols. Centennial vs. Cols. Linden McKinley, ppd.

Cols. East vs. Cols. Beechcroft, ppd.

Cols. Northland vs. Cols. Mifflin, ppd. to Jan 18.

Cols. South vs. Cols. Africentric, ppd.

Cols. West vs. Cols. Marion-Franklin, ppd.

Cols. Whetstone vs. Cols. International, ppd.

Frankfort Adena vs. Chillicothe Zane Trace, ppd. to Jan 29.

Lore City Buckeye Trail vs. Barnesville, ppd. to Jan 27.

Nelsonville-York vs. Corning Miller, ppd.

Oak Hill vs. Wellston, ppd. to Feb 17.

Wintersville Indian Creek vs. Rayland Buckeye, ppd. to Feb 7.

Thursday’s Games

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Buckeye Valley at River Valley

Marion Harding at Ontario

Marion Pleasant at Galion Senior

North Union at Clear Fork

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview at New London

Monroeville at Western Reserve

South Central at Norwalk St. Paul

Green Meadows Conference

Antwerp at Hicksville

Edgerton at Ayersville

Fairview at Wayne Trace

Tinora at Holgate

Buckeye Border Conference

Edon at Pettisville

Fayette at North Central

Montpelier at Hilltop

Other NW Ohio Games

Ashland Mapleton at Plymouth

Fostoria Senior at Seneca East

Whitehall-Yearling at Mansfield Senior

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arcadia at Riverdale

Arlington at Liberty-Benton

Cory-Rawson at Hopewell-Loudon

Leipsic at Vanlue

North Baltimore at Pandora-Gilboa

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Fremont Ross at Oregon Clay

Tol. Cent. Catholic at Toledo St. Francis

Toledo St. John’s at Findlay

Toledo Whitmer at Lima Senior

Northern 10 Conference

Carey at Upper Sandusky

Colonel Crawford at Mohawk

Ridgedale at Wynford

Seneca East at Buckeye Central

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood at Woodmore

Elmwood at Rossford

Fostoria Senior at Genoa

Otsego at Lake

Northwest Conference

Convoy Crestview at Ada

Lincolnview at Allen East

Paulding at Delphos Jefferson

Spencerville at Bluffton

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Bryan at Swanton

Evergreen at Liberty Center

Patrick Henry at Delta

Wauseon at Archbold

Putnam County League

Fort Jennings at Continental

Miller City at Ottoville

Western Buckeye League

Celina at Ottawa-Glandorf

Defiance at Lima Bath

Kenton at St. Marys Memorial

Lima Shawnee at Van Wert

Wapakoneta at Elida

Northwest Central Conference

Riverside at Lima Temple Christian

Upper Scioto Valley at Lima Perry

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

New Riegel at Old Fort

Sandusky St. Mary’s at Fremont St. Joseph

Tiffin Calvert at Lakota

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Castalia Margaretta at Huron

Willard at Port Clinton

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Norwalk Senior at Clyde

Sandusky Perkins at Bellevue

Sandusky Senior at Shelby

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Maumee Valley Country Day at Gibsonburg

Northwood at Toledo Emmanuel Baptist

Ottawa Hills at Danbury

Toledo Christian at Cardinal Stritch

Midwest Athletic Conference

Delphos St. John’s at Coldwater

Fort Recovery at Versailles

Marion Local at Parkway

Minster at New Bremen

New Knoxville at St. Henry

Northern Lakes League

Napoleon at Bowling Green

Perrysburg at Maumee

Springfield at Anthony Wayne

Sylvania Southview at Sylvania Northview

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Mansfield Madison at Ashland Senior

Mansfield Senior at West Holmes

Wooster Senior at Mount Vernon

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Kidron Central Christian at Mansfield St. Peter’s

Loudonville at Crestline

Mansfield Christian at Lucas

Other NW Ohio Games

Calvary Christian at Monclova Christian

Elgin at Waynesfield-Goshen

Hardin Northern at Sidney Lehman

Monclova Christian at Calvary Christian

Van Buren at Lima Cent. Cath.

Vermilion at Milan Edison

Saturday’s Games

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Clear Fork at Buckeye Valley

Galion Senior at River Valley

Marion Pleasant at Marion Harding

North Union at Ontario

Firelands Conference

New London at Western Reserve

Plymouth at Norwalk St. Paul

South Central at Monroeville

Other NW Ohio Games

Ansonia at St. Henry

Arcadia at Mohawk

Arcanum at Fort Recovery

Ashland Mapleton at Ashland Crestview

Ashland Senior at Perrysburg

Bluffton at Patrick Henry

Columbus Grove at Kalida

Crestline at Mansfield Temple Christian

Dayton Stivers at Bowling Green

Defiance at Fairview

Delta at Edgerton

Eastwood at Gibsonburg

Fayette at Holgate

Fremont St. Joseph at Oak Harbor

Genoa at Port Clinton

Hardin Northern at Ada

Indian Lake at Riverside

Jackson Center at Marion Local

Lexington at Colonel Crawford

Liberty-Benton at Toledo Christian

Lima Cent. Cath. at Elida

Lima Senior at Ottawa-Glandorf

Lincolnview at Antwerp

Mansfield St. Peter’s at Shelby

Maumee Valley Country Day at Leipsic

McComb at Continental

Miller City at Lima Temple Christian

Mount Vernon at Logan

New Riegel at Buckeye Central

North Central at Hicksville

Otsego at Liberty Center

Parkway at Bradford

Paulding at Ayersville

Pettisville at Evergreen

Port Clinton at Eastwood

Sandusky St. Mary’s at Hopewell-Loudon

Sidney at Sidney Lehman

Spencerville at Arlington

Sullivan Black River at Loudonville

Tiffin Calvert at Riverdale

Tiffin Columbian at Kenton

Tinora at Stryker

Upper Scioto Valley at St. Marys Memorial

Van Wert at Bryan

Wayne Trace at Lima Shawnee

Waynesfield-Goshen at Vanlue

Willard at Norwalk Senior

PREP Girls Basketball

Wednesday’s Results

Northwest Central Conference

Sidney Lehman 59, Hardin Northern 25

Toledo City League

Toledo Rogers at Toledo Bowsher

Toledo Scott at Toledo Start

Toledo Waite 50, Toledo Woodward 25

Other NW Ohio Games

Clyde 59, Old Fort 43

Fredericktown 64, Danville 56

Lakota at Maumee Valley Country Day

Norwalk St. Paul 39, Vermilion 36

Ontario 46, Mansfield Madison 33

Whiteford 48, Cardinal Stritch 43

Around Ohio

Akr. Hoban 55, Youngs. Ursuline 54

Akr. Manchester 58, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 38

Alliance Marlington 48, Carrollton 42

Austintown Fitch 73, Youngs. Boardman 44

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 54, Bellefontaine 40

Beloit W. Branch 65, Minerva 23

Berea-Midpark 74, N. Olmsted 30

Beverly Ft. Frye 38, New Concord John Glenn 33

Brookfield 55, Warren Champion 49

Cambridge 52, Byesville Meadowbrook 24

Can. Cent. Cath. 55, Ursuline Academy 45

Canfield S. Range 50, Youngs. Mooney 36

Cardington-Lincoln 64, Galion Northmor 24

Centerburg 46, Howard E. Knox 37

Chagrin Falls 37, Mentor Lake Cath. 33

Chardon 35, Madison 29

Cin. Purcell Marian 44, New Richmond 20

Cin. West Clermont 56, Cin. Turpin 45

Cle. Cent. Cath. 56, Warren JFK 41

Cle. Hts. 46, Beachwood 40

Cle. Hts. Beaumont 64, Chesterland W. Geauga 46

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 61, Maple Hts. 39

Cle. St. Joseph 60, Brunswick 50

Cols. Horizon Science 47, Powell Village Academy 41

Columbia Station Columbia 39, Fairview 35

Cornerstone Christian 48, Perry 42

E. Cle. Shaw 63, Bedford 57

Eastlake N. 61, Painesville Riverside 38

Elyria Cath. 68, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 20

Garrettsville Garfield 55, Mogadore 39

Green 46, Massillon Perry 43, 2

Greenville 58, Xenia 40

Kirtland 52, Burton Berkshire 25

Louisville 57, Can. South 50

Magnolia Sandy Valley 46, E. Can. 40

Malvern 62, Uhrichsville Claymont 42

Massillon Jackson 43, Can. Glenoak 32

Middlefield Cardinal 55, Fairport Harbor Harding 29

Middletown 53, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 49

Morrow Little Miami 49, Oxford Talawanda 41

Mowrystown Whiteoak 48, Silver Grove, Ky. 38

N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 49, Mantua Crestwood 38

N. Royalton 44, Hudson 32

New Carlisle Tecumseh 86, Spring. NW 28

Norton 49, Akr. Coventry 39

Parma Normandy 53, Parma Hts. Holy Name 38

Pataskala Licking Hts. 53, Johnstown-Monroe 43

Peninsula Woodridge 49, Akr. Springfield 39

Plain City Jonathan Alder 75, Lewistown Indian Lake 34

Powell Olentangy Liberty 64, Dublin Scioto 49

Ravenna 61, Mogadore Field 27

Ravenna SE 55, Hartville Lake Center Christian 46

Richmond Edison 46, Newcomerstown 29

Richmond Hts. 47, Cle. Collinwood 36

Rocky River Lutheran W. 66, Lorain Clearview 51

Spring. Shawnee 73, Urbana 29

Springboro 56, Huber Hts. Wayne 27

Tipp City Tippecanoe 67, Riverside Stebbins 47

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 46, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 44

Vincent Warren 49, Albany Alexander 46

Warren Harding 44, Cortland Lakeview 41

Warren Howland 60, Youngs. East 22

Washington C.H. 60, Chillicothe 21

Westlake 55, N. Ridgeville 48

Wheeling Park, W.Va. 74, Bellaire 54

Youngs. Liberty 69, Leavittsburg LaBrae 61

Youngs. Valley Christian 60, Rootstown 53

Zanesville Rosecrans 50, Zanesville W. Muskingum 43

Linsly, W.Va. vs. New Matamoras 0, ccd. 43

Manchester vs. Augusta, 0, ccd. 43

Shadyside vs. Wheeling Central, 0, ppd. to Jan 24

St. Clairsville vs. John Marshall, 0, ppd. 24

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Bowerston Conotton Valley vs. Caldwell, ppd.

Chillicothe Zane Trace vs. Bainbridge Paint Valley, ppd. to Jan 18.

Cols. Africentric vs. Cols. South, ccd.

Cols. Beechcroft vs. Cols. East, ccd.

Cols. Bexley vs. Cols. South, ccd.

Cols. Eastmoor vs. Cols. Walnut Ridge, ccd.

Cols. Independence vs. Cols. Briggs, ccd.

Cols. International vs. Cols. Whetstone, ccd.

Cols. Linden McKinley vs. Cols. Centennial, ccd.

Cols. Marion-Franklin vs. Cols. West, ccd.

Galloway Westland vs. Cols. Briggs, ccd.

Greenfield McClain vs. Washington C.H. Miami Trace, ppd. to Jan 18.

Hillsboro vs. Jackson, ppd.

Lancaster Fairfield Union vs. Nelsonville-York, ppd.

Linsly, W.Va. vs. New Matamoras Frontier, ccd.

Lucasville Valley vs. S. Webster, ppd. to Jan 30.

Manchester vs. Augusta, Ky., ccd.

McArthur Vinton County vs. Chillicothe Unioto, ppd.

McDermott Scioto NW vs. Portsmouth, ppd.

New Lexington vs. Philo, ppd. to Feb 1.

Portsmouth Sciotoville vs. New Boston Glenwood, ppd.

Portsmouth W. vs. Ironton Rock Hill, ppd. to Feb 7.

Racine Southern vs. Waterford, ppd.

Sarahsville Shenandoah vs. Lore City Buckeye Trail, ppd. to Jan 19.

Shadyside vs. Wheeling Central, W.Va., ppd. to Jan 24.

St. Clairsville vs. John Marshall, W.Va., ppd.

Sugar Grove Berne Union vs. Circleville Logan Elm, ppd. to Feb 8.

Thornville Sheridan vs. Zanesville Maysville, ppd. to Jan 29.

Thursday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arlington at Pandora-Gilboa

Leipsic at Riverdale

Liberty-Benton at Hopewell-Loudon

McComb at Cory-Rawson

North Baltimore at Arcadia

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay at Lima Senior

Fremont Ross at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Toledo Notre Dame at Oregon Clay

Toledo St. Ursula at Toledo Whitmer

Northern Buckeye Conference

Fostoria Senior at Eastwood

Genoa at Rossford

Lake at Elmwood

Woodmore at Otsego

Northwest Conference

Ada at Convoy Crestview

Allen East at Lincolnview

Bluffton at Spencerville

Delphos Jefferson at Paulding

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Archbold at Wauseon

Delta at Patrick Henry

Liberty Center at Evergreen

Swanton at Bryan

Putnam County League

Continental at Fort Jennings

Western Buckeye League

Elida at Wapakoneta

Lima Bath at Defiance

St. Marys Memorial at Kenton

Van Wert at Lima Shawnee

Northwest Central Conference

Lima Perry at Upper Scioto Valley

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Sandusky Senior at Bellevue

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Gibsonburg at Ottawa Hills

Maumee Valley Country Day at Northwood

Toledo Emmanuel Baptist at Toledo Christian

Midwest Athletic Conference

Coldwater at Delphos St. John’s

New Bremen at Minster

Parkway at Marion Local

St. Henry at New Knoxville

Versailles at Fort Recovery

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Lexington at Mansfield Madison

Wooster Senior at West Holmes

Other NW Ohio Games

Danbury at Sandusky St. Mary’s

East Canton at Kidron Central Christian

Mansfield St. Peter’s at Shelby

Mount Vernon at Mansfield Senior

New Riegel at Tiffin Calvert

Norwalk Senior at Ashland Senior

Port Clinton at Tiffin Columbian

Vermilion at Fort Recovery

Waynesfield-Goshen at Elgin

Willard at Buckeye Central

Friday’s Games

Northern Lakes League

Napoleon at Bowling Green

Perrysburg at Maumee

Springfield at Anthony Wayne

Sylvania Southview at Sylvania Northview

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Buckeye Valley at Ontario

Marion Harding at Galion Senior

North Union at Marion Pleasant

River Valley at Clear Fork

Firelands Conference

Monroeville at Norwalk St. Paul

New London at South Central

Plymouth at Ashland Crestview

Green Meadows Conference

Ayersville at Edgerton

Hicksville at Antwerp

Holgate at Tinora

Wayne Trace at Fairview

Buckeye Border Conference

Hilltop at Montpelier

North Central at Fayette

Pettisville at Edon

Other NW Ohio Games

Mercy Medical Classic at Toledo Rogers

Western Reserve at Ashland Mapleton

Saturday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Carey at Mohawk

Ridgedale at Upper Sandusky

Seneca East at Bucyrus

Wynford at Colonel Crawford

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Sandusky St. Mary’s at Fremont St. Joseph

Tiffin Calvert at Lakota

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Castalia Margaretta at Huron

Willard at Port Clinton

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Norwalk Senior at Clyde

Sandusky Senior at Shelby

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Northwood at Gibsonburg

Ottawa Hills at Toledo Emmanuel Baptist

Toledo Christian at Danbury

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Ashland Senior at Lexington

Mansfield Senior at Wooster Senior

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Kidron Central Christian at Mansfield Christian

Lucas at Loudonville

Mansfield St. Peter’s at Crestline

Other NW Ohio Games

Ansonia at Riverside

Arlington at Upper Scioto Valley

Bluffton at Pandora-Gilboa

Bryan at Bowling Green

Cardinal Stritch at Lake

Celina at Versailles

Columbus Grove at Miller City

Continental at Leipsic

Convoy Crestview at Delphos St. John’s

Cory-Rawson at New Riegel

Defiance at Toledo Bowsher

Elmwood at Arcadia

Franklin at St. Henry

Liberty-Benton at Kalida

Lima Perry at Paulding

Mercy Medical Classic at Toledo Rogers

Milan Edison at Vermilion

New London at Wellington

North Baltimore at Patrick Henry

Otsego at Delta

Ottawa-Glandorf at Miami Trace

Ottoville at Minster

Ridgemont at Vanlue

Sandusky Perkins at Bellevue

Waynesfield-Goshen at Spencerville

West Holmes at Mount Vernon

Woodmore at Hopewell-Loudon

PRO FOOTBALL

NFL Playoffs

Wild-Card Round

Tennessee 22, Kansas City 21

Atlanta 26, Los Angeles Rams 13

Jacksonville 10, Buffalo 3

New Orelans 31, Carolina 26

Divisional Round

Saturday’S Results

Philadelphia 15, Atlanta 10

New England 35, Tennessee 14

Sunday’S Results

Jacksonville 45, Pittsburgh 42

Minnesota 29, New Orleans 24

Sunday, Jan. 21

AFC Championship

Jacksonville at New England, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

NFC

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 44 31 10 3 65 161 112

Boston 43 25 10 8 58 141 109

Toronto 46 25 17 4 54 147 133

Detroit 44 18 19 7 43 119 135

Florida 43 18 19 6 42 122 141

Montreal 45 18 21 6 42 116 142

Ottawa 42 15 18 9 39 117 149

Buffalo 44 11 24 9 31 99 151

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 45 28 14 3 59 140 127

New Jersey 43 23 12 8 54 137 131

Columbus 46 25 18 3 53 124 129

N.Y. Rangers 45 23 17 5 51 137 130

Pittsburgh 46 24 19 3 51 135 141

N.Y. Islanders 46 23 19 4 50 159 168

Philadelphia 44 20 16 8 48 129 130

Carolina 45 20 17 8 48 126 140

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Winnipeg 46 26 13 7 59 153 127

Nashville 43 26 11 6 58 132 114

St. Louis 47 27 17 3 57 136 123

Dallas 46 26 17 3 55 140 126

Minnesota 46 24 17 5 53 133 131

Colorado 43 24 16 3 51 142 126

Chicago 45 22 17 6 50 136 123

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 43 29 11 3 61 145 117

San Jose 43 24 13 6 54 123 114

Calgary 45 25 16 4 54 131 125

Los Angeles 44 24 15 5 53 129 107

Anaheim 45 20 16 9 49 122 125

Edmonton 46 20 23 3 43 126 147

Vancouver 45 18 21 6 42 119 147

Arizona 46 10 28 8 28 107 163

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

St. Louis 2, Toronto 1, OT

New Jersey 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

N.Y. Rangers 5, Philadelphia 1

Dallas 4, Detroit 2

Nashville 1, Vegas 0

San Jose 3, Arizona 2, SO

Wednesday’s Results

Boston 4, Montreal 1

Pittsburgh at Anaheim, 10

Thursday’s Games

Washington at New Jersey, 7

Dallas at Columbus, 7

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7

St. Louis at Ottawa, 7:30

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30

Vegas at Tampa Bay, 7:30

Arizona at Nashville, 8

San Jose at Colorado, 9

Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, 10

Friday’s Games

Vegas at Florida, 7:30

Montreal at Washington, 7:30

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10

Saturday’s Games

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 1

Dallas at Buffalo, 1

Winnipeg at Calgary, 3

N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 3

Boston at Montreal, 7

Carolina at Detroit, 7

Toronto at Ottawa, 7

Florida at Nashville, 8

Arizona at St. Louis, 8

Pittsburgh at San Jose, 8

N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 8:30

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 9

Vancouver at Edmonton, 10

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 34 11 .756 —

Toronto 30 13 .698 3

Philadelphia 20 20 .500 11½

New York 20 25 .444 14

Brooklyn 16 29 .356 18

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 26 18 .591 —

Washington 25 20 .556 1½

Charlotte 18 25 .419 7½

Atlanta 13 31 .295 13

Orlando 13 31 .295 13

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 26 17 .605 —

Indiana 24 20 .545 2½

Milwaukee 23 21 .523 3½

Detroit 22 21 .512 4

Chicago 17 28 .378 10

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 30 12 .714 —

San Antonio 30 16 .652 2

New Orleans 23 21 .523 8

Memphis 15 28 .349 15½

Dallas 15 30 .333 16½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 29 17 .630 —

Oklahoma City 25 20 .556 3½

Portland 23 21 .523 5

Denver 23 21 .523 5

Utah 17 26 .395 10½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Golden State 37 9 .804 —

L.A. Clippers 22 21 .512 13½

Phoenix 16 29 .356 20½

L.A. Lakers 15 29 .341 21

Sacramento 13 30 .302 22½

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Orlando 108, Minnesota 102

New Orleans 116, Boston 113, OT

Denver 105, Dallas 102

Portland 118, Phoenix 111

Wednesday’s Results

Charlotte 133, Washington 109

Atlanta 94, New Orleans 93

San Antonio 100, Brooklyn 95

Toronto 96, Detroit 91

Golden State 119, Chicago 112

Memphis 105, New York 99

Miami 106, Milwaukee 101

Oklahoma City 114, L.A. Lakers 90

Utah at Sacramento, late

Denver at L.A. Clippers, late

Thursday’s Games

Orlando at Cleveland, 7

Philadelphia at Boston, 7

Minnesota at Houston, 9:30

Indiana at Portland, 10

Friday’s Games

San Antonio at Toronto, 7

Miami at Brooklyn, 7:30

Sacramento at Memphis, 8

Washington at Detroit, 8

Phoenix at Denver, 9

Indiana at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

New York at Utah, 10:30

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Cleveland, 3:30

Chicago at Atlanta, 5

Memphis at New Orleans, 7

Miami at Charlotte, 7

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:30

Golden State at Houston, 8:30

L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9

Toronto at Minnesota, 9

Dallas at Portland, 10

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Saturday’s Games

East-West Shrine Classic

At St. Petersburg, Fla.

East vs. West, 3 p.m. (NFLN)

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

At Carson, Calif.

American vs. National, TBA (FS1)

Saturday, Jan. 27

Senior Bowl

At Mobile, Ala.

North vs. South, 2:30 p.m. (NFLN)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wednesday Women’s Scores

EAST

American U. 66, Boston U. 50

Bentley 78, Adelphi 66

Dayton 63, Fordham 62

Duquesne 78, La Salle 50

Holy Cross 70, Army 62

Hunter 75, Baruch 64

Lehigh 59, Colgate 51

Navy 65, Lafayette 59

Penn 79, Villanova 77

Scranton 98, Moravian 94

St. Bonaventure 81, Rhode Island 70

St. Rose 69, S. New Hampshire 66

SOUTH

Belmont 70, Murray St. 65

Francis Marion 62, Augusta 60

Furman at ETSU, ppd.

George Mason 77, Richmond 56

George Washington 53, Davidson 48

NC A&T at Norfolk St., ppd.

Northwestern St. 63, Sam Houston St. 60

South Florida 81, Memphis 62

Thomas More 86, St. Vincent 61

Transylvania 70, Franklin 49

UCF 59, Tulane 51

SOUTHWEST

New Orleans 52, Cent. Arkansas 48

Oklahoma St. 79, West Virginia 73

SE Louisiana 76, Houston Baptist 61

South Dakota 73, Oral Roberts 68

Stephen F. Austin 66, Abilene Christian 55

Texas A&M-CC 76, Nicholls 55

FAR WEST

Boise St. 64, Utah St. 42

Colorado St. 40, Air Force 39

UNLV 68, New Mexico 66

MIDWEST

Adrian 75, Olivet 59

Aquinas 88, Lourdes 59

Avila 62, Grand View 55

Baker 80, Mid-Am Nazarene 67

Baylor 79, Iowa St. 50

Benedictine (Kan.) 69, Evangel 50

Bethany Lutheran 94, North Central (Minn.) 78

Bowling Green 60, Kent St. 50

Buffalo 67, Ohio 63

Calvin 72, Kalamazoo 42

Cardinal Stritch 82, Trinity International 34

Cent. Michigan 81, N. Illinois 78

Concordia (Mich.) 68, Siena Heights 53

Cornell (Iowa) 65, Beloit 36

Crown (Minn.) 67, Martin Luther 60

Culver-Stockton 68, Peru St. 52

E. Michigan 69, W. Michigan 67

Gustavus 84, Augsburg 58

Hamline 60, St. Olaf 44

Indiana Tech 74, Madonna 43

Miami (Ohio) 75, Akron 67

Mount Mercy 91, Graceland 55

Northwestern (Minn.) 79, Minn.-Morris 59

Oklahoma 76, Kansas St. 71

Rochester (Mich.) 60, Michigan-Dearborn 45

SIU-Edwardsville 65, SE Missouri 57

Saint Catherine 61, Concordia (Moor.) 58

St. Benedict 66, Macalester 38

St. Mary’s (Minn.) 59, Carleton 49

St. Norbert at Ripon, ccd.

St. Scholastica 73, Northland 50

St. Thomas (Minn.) 63, Bethel (Minn.) 51

Texas Tech 68, Kansas 56

Toledo 72, Ball St. 66

Trine 67, Albion 50

William Penn 78, Clarke 46

Wis.-Eau Claire 94, Wis.-Stout 62

Wis.-Oshkosh 77, Wis.-Platteville 50

Wis.-River Falls 72, Wis.-LaCrosse 54

Wis.-Whitewater 67, Wis.-Stevens Pt. 43

Wednesday Men’s Results

EAST

American U. 69, Boston U. 58

Baruch 80, Hunter 50

Bucknell 78, Loyola (Md.) 70

Colgate 76, Lehigh 72

George Washington 80, George Mason 68

Holy Cross 70, Army 66

La Salle 75, Fordham 67

Navy 75, Lafayette 72

Rhode Island 73, UMass 51

Rutgers 80, Iowa 64

Saint Joseph’s 81, Dayton 65

St. Rose 88, S. New Hampshire 75

Temple 59, Tulsa 58

Villanova 88, Georgetown 56

SOUTH

Alabama 76, Auburn 71

Cent. Arkansas 81, New Orleans 57

East Carolina 90, South Florida 52

Emory & Henry at Lynchburg, ppd.

Florida 88, Arkansas 73

King (Tenn.) at Emmanuel (Ga.), ppd.

Lincoln Memorial 108, Carson-Newman 69

NC A&T at Norfolk St., ppd.

North Greenville at Chowan, ppd.

Richmond 67, VCU 52

SE Louisiana 85, Houston Baptist 69

Thomas More 75, St. Vincent 57

Tulane 81, Houston 72

MIDWEST

Aquinas 73, Lourdes 39

Augsburg 90, Gustavus 59

Aurora 97, Wis. Lutheran 88

Bethany Lutheran 77, North Central (Minn.) 60

Carleton 87, St. Mary’s (Minn.) 68

Concordia (Wis.) 78, Milwaukee Engineering 76

Cornell (Iowa) 75, Beloit 68

Creighton 80, Seton Hall 63

Crown (Minn.) 93, Martin Luther 74

Hope 99, Alma 88

Illinois St. 70, Bradley 57

Indiana St. 71, Evansville 66

Kalamazoo 70, Calvin 69

Lakeland 79, Edgewood 73

Loyola of Chicago 79, S. Illinois 65

Michigan-Dearborn 78, Rochester (Mich.) 69

Missouri St. 64, Valparaiso 57

Northwestern (Minn.) 80, Minn.-Morris 70

Olivet 65, Adrian 62

Peru St. 87, Culver-Stockton 82

Ripon 69, St. Norbert 61

SMU 83, Wichita St. 78

Saint Louis 76, Duquesne 63

Siena Heights 76, Concordia (Mich.) 74

South Dakota 82, Oral Roberts 70

St. John’s (Minn.) 133, Macalester 80

St. Olaf 60, Hamline 57

St. Thomas (Minn.) 81, Bethel (Minn.) 78

W. Illinois 75, Fort Wayne 74, OT

William Penn 106, Clarke 96

Xavier 88, St. John’s 82

SOUTHWEST

Lamar 90, Incarnate Word 69

Sam Houston St. 75, Northwestern St. 52

Stephen F. Austin 76, Abilene Christian 66

Texas 67, Texas Tech 58

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with 2B Ivan De Jesus Jr. and Cs Oscar Hernandez and Dan Butler on minor league contracts.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Named Tom Wiedenbauer special assistant to the general manager; Anthony Medrano assistant player development field coordinator; Anna Bolton player development education and language coordinator; Jeremy Harris player development physical therapist; L.A. Hasani Torres player development performance coordinator; Teddy Blackwell player development medical administrator; Johnny Narron manager and Bobby Magallanes bench coach of Columbus (IL); Tony Mansolino manager, Rigo Beltran pitching coach, Kevin Howard hitting coach and Dennis Malave bench coach of Akron (EL); Rouglas Odor manager, Tony Arnold pitching coach, Justijn Toole hitting coach, Grant Fink bench coach and Eric Ortego strength and conditioning coach of Lynchburg (Carolina); Luke Carlin manager, Joe Torres pitching coach, Pete Lauritson hitting coach, Kyle Hudson bench coach, Juan Acevedo strength and conditioning coach and Jake Legan trainer of Lake County (MWL); Jim Pankovits manager, Jason Blanton pitching coach, Omir Santos bench coach, Moises Cuevas strength and conditioning coach and Gabriel Garcia trainer of Mahoning Valley (NYP); Larry Day academy coordinator, Joel Mangrum pitching coach, Jason Esposito hitting coach and Kai Correa bench/bullpen coach of the AZL Indians 1; Jerry Owens manager, Owen Dew pitching coach, Junior Betances hitting coach, Max Weiner bench coach, Chris Giacchino strength and conditioning coach and Matt Beauregard trainer of the AZL Indians 2; and Luis Jimenez strength and conditioning coach, Mike Merganthaler hitting coach and Juan DelaCruz bench coach of the DSL Indians.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Named Justin Morneau special assistant to baseball operations.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with C Jesus Moreno on a minor league contract.

American Association

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Released LHP Cody Forsythe.

WICHITA WINGNUTS — Signed C John Nester.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Sold the contract of INF Wes Darvill to the L.A. Dodgers.

Can-Am League

OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Signed RHPs Austin Chrismon and Jordan Kurokawa and OF Steve Brown.

Football

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed S Kelcie McCray to a reserve/future contract.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Promoted Ed Policy to chief operating officer and general counsel.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed DB Jonathan Jones on injured reserve. Signed WR Bernard Reedy.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Announced the contract of offensive coordinator Todd Haley will not be renewed.

Hockey

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned G Sean Maguire from Fort Wayne (ECHL) to Tucson (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned G Ken Appleby to Binghamton (AHL). Recalled D Steven Santini from Binghamton.

American Hockey League

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Recalled D Eric Knodel from Cincinnati (ECHL).

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Assigned Fs Spencer Asuchak and Colby McAuley to Allen (ECHL).

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Assigned F Trevor Cheek to Fort Wayne (ECHL).

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Recalled F Cody Wydo.

ECHL

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Claimed F Gary Steffes off waivers from Allen.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Signed Fs Nick Miglio, John Schiavo and Dan Smith.

QUAD CITY MALLARDS — Signed F Chris Izmirlian.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Released G Jay Stevens as emergency backup.

