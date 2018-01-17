Prep wrestling: Van Buren Invite still going strong after 40 years

By JAMIE BAKER

SPORTS EDITOR

Since 1979 the Van Buren Invitational has been a premier event on many area school’s wrestling schedules.

This year will be no different as the tournament will celebrate its 40th anniversary when competition begins on Friday.

“If your team finished in the top two or three at Van Buren, you knew you were a good team,” said former Carey wrestling coach Bob Damschroder, who coached the Blue Devils to three VBI titles during the 1990s.

“It’s a great small-school tournament with a lot of bragging rights at stake. Whether you had a kid in the final or not, it was always one of those tournaments you looked forward to watching the championship matches because it was the best against the best.”

The VBI was born in 1979 from a split with the old “A” Classic. Cory-Rawson coach Bob Abbey and Arcadia coach Gary Bedlion started the “A” Classic in the mid-1970s because they saw the need for a quality tournament for small schools in the region.

The tournament was held at Van Buren, where it rented the gymnasium. Seeing the tournament’s financial success, Van Buren wanted to take it over.

The “A” Classic organizers, Abbey and Bedlion, decided to take their tournament to Findlay College and then to Cory-Rawson before the tournament was finally given up by local coaches and moved on to its current home at Woodmore. After the “A” Classic moved on to Findlay College, Van Buren decided to embark on its own tournament in 1979 and the VBI was born.

Few people have coached in as many VBIs as current Arcadia assistant Dean Kirian.

Kirian, who also coached at Leipsic, Arlington and Hopewell-Loudon, gave up his position as head coach a couple of years ago but still helps with the Arcadia program.

He took a fledgling Hopewell-Loudon program to the first VBI in 1979.

“When I started wrestling you had the league tournament and one other tournament and that’s all you were allowed. Then, we got a few big tournaments during the year like the “A” Classic and Van Buren, and back then, kids lived for those tournaments,” Kirian said.

“Today, the highlight for some kids is still the VBI. When I started coaching at Hopewell-Loudon, the kids were excited because it was a two-day tournament and one of the only ones on the schedule. We were just starting the program at Hopewell at that time and the kids never experienced that kind of atmosphere.”

“It was neat. But over the years, it’s the competition that makes it a great event.”

Riverdale’s Duane Brodman has seen a lot of VBIs, both on the mat and in the coaching chair.

Brodman has been the head coach at Riverdale for 21 years and was a VBI champ at 119 pounds for the Falcons in 1981. He is one of just five VBI champs Riverdale has produced over the years.

At some time or another over the last 40 years every area team has had some VBI success. Riverdale was no different, finishing fourth in 2012, third in 2013 and as tournament runner-up in 2014.

“When I looked at the old results we were always at the bottom of the board — always. But a few years back those were some of the best years we ever had at Riverdale,” Brodman said. “When you finish in the top four or five at Van Buren that’s when you know you have a pretty good team.

“What stands out for me about those teams we had finish high at Van Buren was the work ethic of the kids in the room. We were at the point where if you wanted a spot in the lineup you had to work for it, it wasn’t just given to you. And if you did well at Van Buren there was a pretty good chance you were going to do well at districts too.”

But there’s one person who’s been there for each of the previous VBIs — Ron Nieset.

“It’s only been 39 years until this weekend. Let’s get it right, I just turned 69 so I’m very sensitive about the year count,” Nieset, a retired teacher and rugby player who still wears stripes and a whistle as a wrestling official, said with a laugh.

“They asked me to get the tournament going in 1979 because I stepped down as wrestling coach at Van Buren. We had 16 teams in the first one; who knew we’d be still going strong today?

“I don’t know if I subconsciously consider this my baby or not. Ours is a nice, small, local tournament. It’s got a local flavor. The Division III coaches in this area are terrific, everyone knows everyone. We try and spoil them and treat them right and I think they appreciate that. It’s my favorite tournament to work as an official, but then again, I may be biased.”

The tournament has never been in danger of folding, like some other tournaments that have come and gone during the last 40 years.

The only real threat to the tournament has been the unpredictability of Mother Nature’s January fury. The tournament has always gone on as scheduled. Only one year, 1997, three schools Patrick Henry, Seneca East and Coldwater, were unable to attend because of sub-zero cold.

In addition to host Van Buren, North Baltimore, McComb, Riverdale, Patrick Henry, Hopewell-Loudon, Columbus Grove and Liberty-Benton were the area schools in the 16-team tournament’s first year in 1979. Arlington and Leipsic, which both no longer have wrestling programs, and St. Wendelin, which closed last spring, also participated in the initial event.

With the addition of Pandora-Gilboa and Sandusky St. Mary’s this year, 48 small schools from Northwest Ohio have participated in the tournament over the years. Only Van Buren, Hopewell-Loudon, Columbus Grove and Lincolnview have competed in all 40 VBIs.

“We’ve worked at keeping the competition level up and to do that, we’ve had to bring in more teams over the years. Ours is as big as it can ever go with our facility,” Nieset said. “It’s tight for seating on Friday but we do the best we can with what we have at Van Buren.”

Nieset, though, doesn’t and couldn’t, do it alone. There have been 11 athletic directors at Van Buren during the tournament’s run. Current Van Buren athletic director Justin Slauterbeck comes from a wrestling background and he and Dusty Wilson have taken on some of the Nieset’s duties the past few years.

This year’s tournament’s “Ruby” anniversary wouldn’t be possible without all of those that have played many roles, large and small, in the tournament over the years, according to Nieset.

“It takes a lot of people to run a tournament, especially one that’s the size of Van Buren,” he said. “It would never have been possible without all of the necessary ingredients: support staff, mat table workers, head table workers, school administrators, good referees, but especially great wrestlers, coaches, parents, and the fans.”

Baker, 419-427-8409

Send an E-mail to Jamie Baker

Comments

comments