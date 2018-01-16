Boys basketball: Webb powers OF past Danbury, 78-57

Posted On Tue. Jan 16th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

OLD FORT — Jacob Webb poured in 22 points and led Old Fort in both assists and steals as the Stockaders torched Danbury 78-57 in Tuesday’s nonleague game.
Webb converted 7 of 14 free throws en route to his game-high 22 points, while adding six assists and four steals.
Carson Steyer added 14 points with a team-high eight rebounds for Old Fort (7-5) and Zach DeWese scored 12. Mason Salas matched Steyer’s eight rebounds and Luke Wagner had four assists.
Torge Rump paced the Lakers (3-6) with 16 points.
Danbury (3-6)
Rump 6-3–15, Tibbels 4-0–9, Pruitt 1-7–19, Kuzma 4-0–8, Evans 2-2–6, Stys 0-4–4, Conrad 1-0–2, Murray 1-0–2, Calton 0-1–1. TOTALS: 19-61 17-26 — 57.
Old Fort (7-5)
Webb 7-7–22, C. Steyer 5-3–14, DeWese 5-0–12, A. Steyer 4-0–9, Salas 4-0–8, Kohlenberg 2-0–5, Wagner 2-0–4, Smith 0-2–2, Beachler 11-0–2. TOTALS: 30-66 12-24 — 78.
Danbury 13 17 8 19 — 57
Old Fort 19 4 24 11 — 78
3-Point GOALS: Danbury 2-16 (Tibbels & Rump 1); Old Fort 6-16 (DeWese 2, C. Steyer, Webb, Kohlenberg & A. Steyer 1).
rebounds: Danbury 31, Old Fort 33 (Salas & C. Steyer 8).
turnovers: Danbury 17, Old Fort 15.
junior varsity: Old Fort, 35-25.

Comments

comments

About the Author

NASCAR: RT News Portal!

REVIEW TIMES PROMOTIONS

Findlay Digital Design | Websites, SEO, Social Media

Findlay Digital Design - Websites!

Weekend

WKXA

Sports Buzz Ohio

National Sports

QB Drew Brees sad after loss

Vikings top Saints rally with last-play stunner in 29-24 win

Posted On15 Jan 2018
NFL Playoffs 2018

NFL Playoffs | Hype Videos for weekend games

Posted On12 Jan 2018
Mariota NFL Titans QB

Titans, Jaguars aim to show they're the real deal in AFC

Posted On12 Jan 2018
Micah Hyde badgered by fans

Extra: Micah Hyde squirts fan with water bottle on way to locker room

Posted On08 Jan 2018
Mariota to Mariota for Touchdown

Top 10 NFL Plays | Wild Card Weekend video highlights

Posted On08 Jan 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company