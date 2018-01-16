Boys basketball: Webb powers OF past Danbury, 78-57

OLD FORT — Jacob Webb poured in 22 points and led Old Fort in both assists and steals as the Stockaders torched Danbury 78-57 in Tuesday’s nonleague game.

Webb converted 7 of 14 free throws en route to his game-high 22 points, while adding six assists and four steals.

Carson Steyer added 14 points with a team-high eight rebounds for Old Fort (7-5) and Zach DeWese scored 12. Mason Salas matched Steyer’s eight rebounds and Luke Wagner had four assists.

Torge Rump paced the Lakers (3-6) with 16 points.

Danbury (3-6)

Rump 6-3–15, Tibbels 4-0–9, Pruitt 1-7–19, Kuzma 4-0–8, Evans 2-2–6, Stys 0-4–4, Conrad 1-0–2, Murray 1-0–2, Calton 0-1–1. TOTALS: 19-61 17-26 — 57.

Old Fort (7-5)

Webb 7-7–22, C. Steyer 5-3–14, DeWese 5-0–12, A. Steyer 4-0–9, Salas 4-0–8, Kohlenberg 2-0–5, Wagner 2-0–4, Smith 0-2–2, Beachler 11-0–2. TOTALS: 30-66 12-24 — 78.

Danbury 13 17 8 19 — 57

Old Fort 19 4 24 11 — 78

3-Point GOALS: Danbury 2-16 (Tibbels & Rump 1); Old Fort 6-16 (DeWese 2, C. Steyer, Webb, Kohlenberg & A. Steyer 1).

rebounds: Danbury 31, Old Fort 33 (Salas & C. Steyer 8).

turnovers: Danbury 17, Old Fort 15.

junior varsity: Old Fort, 35-25.

Comments

comments