Boys basketball: Improving Blue Jackets whip Lakota

By SCOTT COTTOS

SPORTS EDITOR

NEW RIEGEL — Coach Dave Losey said his New Riegel boys basketball team has shown improvement as the season has gone on.

And the Blue Jackets did nothing to hint otherwise on Tuesday night as they whipped Lakota 59-33 in a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division contest.

Ben Dryfuse score a game-high 23 points, with most of them coming in a little more than two quarters, as New Riegel upped its record to 6-3 overall and 4-1 in the conference.

Tyler Wehrle’s 10 points were high for the Raiders, who fell to 2-10 overall and 0-6 in the SBC.

The Blue Jackets jumped out to a 9-2 lead in the contest’s first 2½ minutes and never trailed.

“I would say tonight was the best game we’ve put together,” Losey said. “We still had all kinds of flaws out there. But I thought that was our most complete game.

“We need to take better care of the basketball. We need to be more consistent on the offensive glass. We got started with our pressure a little bit, but there are still some holes that we need to fix, for sure, but I thought we won, probably, because our pressure was better.”

The success of New Riegel’s pressure — Lakota turned the ball over 22 times and shot 28.9 percent (13 of 45) from the field — helped it pick up the tempo.

“I was happy with the pace we played with,” Losey said. “We played with a little better tempo than we played with all year. We were able to turn them up and force a lot of turnovers.

“We just wanted to play quicker. We thought if we could force some turnovers and create some quick changes — some pick-six turnovers — maybe we’d get some easy buckets and get going.”

Raiders coach Ty Ray wished only that his club could have scored more efficiently.

“Honestly, I thought we played really good defense,” he said. “I thought we rebounded really well. But at halftime, we had us shooting 4 of 24 and you just can’t win when you shoot 4 of 24. When you can only make four shots and they’re wide open in the paint, that’s basically what it came down to. We just have to convert when we have opportunities, and we didn’t.”

Dryfuse, a 6-foot-5 senior who leads his team in scoring, made just one basket in the first quarter, which ended with the Blue Jackets leading 11-9. But he popped in 10 points in the second period, including a pair of 3-pointers during a 10-0 run, and New Riegel went into halftime with a 25-15 advantage.

Dryfuse then scored 11 in the third quarter as the Jackets pushed their lead to 52-23, and he left the game for good 2 minutes into the fourth period.

“I didn’t feel like he got going early, but then he started really getting to his spots,” Losey said of Dryfuse, who added game highs of seven rebounds and four steals.

Dylan Smith added 10 points for the Jackets, including his team’s first six points of the game. Cole Noftz grabbed six rebounds and Austin Lescallet passed for four assists.

Wehrle snagged six rebounds for Lakota. Josh Kagy scored five points, and Braden Schaser had three assists and three steals.

lakota (2-10, 0-6 SBC river)

Myers 1-1–3, Kagy 2-0–5, Wehrle 4-2–10, Schaser 1-1–3, Gabel 1-0–2, Reinhart 1-0–2, Travis 1-0–2, Miller 1-0–2, Hipsher 1-1–4, Walter 0-0–0. TOTALS: 13-45 5-10 — 33.

new riegel (6-3, 4-1 SBC River)

Dryfuse 9-2–23, Noftz 1-1–4, A. Acree 1-4–6, Lescallett 2-1–6, Smith 5-0–10, C. Acree 1-0–2, Hohman 1-0–2, Theis 1-0–2, Reinhart 1-3–5, Smith 5-0–10. TOTALS: 22-53 11-17 — 33.

Lakota 9 6 8 10 — 33

New Riegel 11 19 22 7 — 59

3-Point GOALS: Lakota 2-13 (Kagy & Hipsher 1); New Riegel 4-16 (Dryfuse 3, Noftz 1).

rebounds: Lakota 23 (Wehrle 6); New Riegel 38 (Dryfuse 7).

turnovers: Lakota 22; New Riegel 18.

