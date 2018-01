Hopewell-Loudon’s junior high boys basketball teams split a pair of games with Old Fort on Tuesday, with H-L winning the seventh-grade contest 30-29 and Old Fort taking the eighth-grade meeting 41-27.

Hayden Welly led H-L’s seventh-graders with 13 points, followed by George Beucler with 11.

Ried Jury’s 14 points led the eighth-grade Chieftains, with Walker Suter adding five.

