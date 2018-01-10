Thursday’s Scoreboard
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Wednesday’s Results
Toledo City League
Toledo Bowsher 74, Toledo Waite 27
Toledo Rogers 97, Toledo Scott 40
NW Ohio Game
Cardington Lincoln 74, Elgin 63
Around Ohio
Akr. Coventry 46, Akr. Springfield 34
Akr. Hoban 52, N. Royalton 24
Bay Village Bay 51, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 26
Beloit W. Branch 63, Can. South 40
Byesville Meadowbrook 43, Caldwell 38, 0
Cambridge 58, St. Clairsville 31
Canfield 73, Hubbard 23
Cardington-Lincoln 74, Marion Elgin 63
Cin. Country Day 52, Cin. Clark Montessori 49
Cin. Indian Hill 52, Cin. Deer Park 43
Cin. Madeira 62, Cin. Finneytown 36
Cin. NW 54, Harrison 39
Cin. Princeton 68, Hamilton 56
Cin. Purcell Marian 47, Cin. McNicholas 45
Cle. St. Joseph 61, Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 49
Cols. Grandview Hts. 50, Patriot Preparatory Academy 37
Columbia Station Columbia 55, Oberlin 32
Columbiana Crestview 44, Girard 32
Cortland Lakeview 50, Ashtabula Edgewood 20
Cuyahoga Hts. 42, Middlefield Cardinal 30
Dover 47, Minerva 27
Eastlake N. 70, Willoughby S. 37
Elyria Cath. 78, Rocky River 43
Fairfield 64, Cin. Oak Hills 27
Garfield Hts. Trinity 70, Cle. Horizon Science 13
Greenville 50, W. Carrollton 18
Hamilton Ross 48, Oxford Talawanda 44
Hartville Lake Center Christian 51, Mantua Crestwood 34
Leesburg Fairfield 68, Greenfield McClain 43
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 60, Cin. Colerain 19
Lodi Cloverleaf 58, Mogadore Field 32
Macedonia Nordonia 58, Bedford 36
Madison 59, Painesville Riverside 57
Massillon Tuslaw 61, E. Can. 34
McConnelsville Morgan 49, Zanesville Maysville 45
Mentor 59, Euclid 57
Middletown Fenwick 48, Day. Chaminade Julienne 47
Milan Edison 45, Salineville Southern 41
N. Can. Hoover 42, Green 38
N. Ridgeville 40, N. Olmsted 29
N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 58, Can. Cent. Cath. 53
New Concord John Glenn 48, New Lexington 13
Parma Hts. Holy Name 46, Parma 36
Parma Normandy 53, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 25
Perry 58, Orange 35
Ravenna 56, Streetsboro 46
Ravenna SE 45, Tallmadge 37
Reading 49, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 47
Richmond Edison 45, Racine Southern 41
Richmond Hts. 50, Fairport Harbor Harding 24
Rocky River Lutheran W. 59, Fairview 43
Solon 76, Shaker Hts. 40
Struthers 42, Youngs. Boardman 31
Uhrichsville Claymont 68, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 35
W. Chester Lakota W. 81, Middletown 21
Warren Lordstown 57, Heartland Christian 19
Washington C.H. 60, Spring. Shawnee 49
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 61, Hillsboro 29
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 39, Ironton St. Joseph 26
Wintersville Indian Creek 50, Lisbon Beaver 47
Youngs. East 33, Ashtabula Lakeside 28
Youngs. Liberty 54, Newton Falls 48
Youngs. Valley Christian 61, Garrettsville Garfield 54
Thursday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arcadia at Vanlue
Arlington at Leipsic
Cory-Rawson at Hopewell-Loudon
McComb at Pandora-Gilboa
Riverdale at North Baltimore
Van Buren at Liberty-Benton
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Fremont Ross at Toledo Whitmer
Oregon Clay at Lima Senior
Toledo Notre Dame at Toledo St. Ursula
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood at Woodmore
Elmwood at Genoa
Otsego at Lake
Rossford at Fostoria Senior
Northwest Conference
Convoy Crestview at Delphos Jefferson
Lincolnview at Bluffton
Paulding at Allen East
Spencerville at Columbus Grove
Putnam County League
Ottoville at Continental
Western Buckeye League
Celina at Lima Bath
Defiance at Elida
Kenton at Wapakoneta
Lima Shawnee at St. Marys Memorial
Ottawa-Glandorf at Van Wert
Northwest Central Conference
Hardin Northern at Ridgemont
Riverside at Lima Perry
Upper Scioto Valley at Sidney Lehman
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
New Riegel at Sandusky St. Mary’s
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Cardinal Stritch at Toledo Christian
Danbury at Ottawa Hills
Gibsonburg at Maumee Valley Country Day
Toledo Emmanuel Baptist at Northwood
Midwest Athletic Conference
Fort Recovery at New Bremen
Marion Local at Versailles
Minster at St. Henry
New Knoxville at Delphos St. John’s
Parkway at Coldwater
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Mansfield Senior at Lexington
Wooster Senior at Ashland Senior
Toledo City League
Toledo Start at Toledo Woodward
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Loudonville at Mansfield Christian
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Buckeye Valley at River Valley
Marion Harding at Ontario
Marion Pleasant at Galion Senior
North Union at Clear Fork
Other NW Ohio Games
Fort Jennings at Lima Temple Christian
Huron at Monroeville
Kidron Central Christian at Tuscarawas Central Catholic
Mount Vernon at Mansfield Madison
New Philadelphia at West Holmes
Old Fort at Castalia Margaretta
Friday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Bucyrus at Wynford
Colonel Crawford at Carey
Mohawk at Buckeye Central
Ridgedale at Seneca East
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Evergreen at Bryan
Patrick Henry at Liberty Center
Swanton at Archbold
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne at Sylvania Northview
Bowling Green at Springfield
Maumee at Sylvania Southview
Napoleon at Perrysburg
Green Meadows Conference
Antwerp at Ayersville
Edgerton at Wayne Trace
Fairview at Holgate
Tinora at Hicksville
Buckeye Border Conference
Edon at Hilltop
Fayette at Pettisville
Montpelier at Stryker
Other NW Ohio Games
Wauseon at Delta
Saturday’s Games
Northern Buckeye Conference
Genoa at Eastwood
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Fremont St. Joseph at Tiffin Calvert
New Riegel at Lakota
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Huron at Oak Harbor
Port Clinton at Vermilion
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Norwalk Senior at Tiffin Columbian
Sandusky Senior at Bellevue
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Maumee Valley Country Day at Toledo Emmanuel Baptist
Northwood at Danbury
Ottawa Hills at Cardinal Stritch
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Ashland Senior at Mansfield Madison
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Kidron Central Christian at Crestline
Mansfield St. Peter’s at Lucas
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Clear Fork at Buckeye Valley
Galion Senior at River Valley
Marion Pleasant at Marion Harding
Ontario at North Union
Firelands Conference
Monroeville at South Central
New London at Western Reserve
Norwalk St. Paul at Plymouth
Other NW Ohio Games
Ada at McComb
Ashland Mapleton at Ashland Crestview
Castalia Margaretta at Milan Edison
Cincinnati St. Ursula at Toledo St. Ursula
Classic in the Country at Minster
Classic in the Country at Toledo Notre Dame
Danville at Galion Northmor
Delta at Lima Bath
Fort Jennings at Pandora-Gilboa
Hopewell-Loudon at Gibsonburg
Leipsic at Columbus Grove
Liberty-Benton at Kalida
Lima Perry at Lima Cent. Cath.
Lincolnview at Van Wert
Mansfield Senior at Massillon Washington
Mount Vernon at Wooster Senior
North Central at Antwerp
Old Fort at Arcadia
Riverside at South Charleston Southeastern
Sandusky Perkins at Clyde
Shelby at Willard
Spencerville at Delphos St. John’s
Toledo Bowsher at Rossford
Toledo Christian at Lenawee Christian
Vanlue at Monclova Christian
Youngstown Ursuline at West Holmes
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Wednesday’s Results
NW Ohio Game
North Union 37, London 36
Around Ohio
Amanda-Clearcreek 71, Stewart Federal Hocking 36
Cle. VASJ 92, Garfield Hts. Trinity 66
Cortland Maplewood 86, Windham 80
Heath 46, Pataskala Licking Hts. 43
Lore City Buckeye Trail 60, Uhrichsville Claymont 47
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 81, Newark Cath. 71
Thursday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Colonel Crawford at Carey
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Archbold at Swanton
Bryan at Evergreen
Delta at Wauseon
Liberty Center at Patrick Henry
Green Meadows Conference
Ayersville at Antwerp
Hicksville at Tinora
Holgate at Fairview
Wayne Trace at Edgerton
Buckeye Border Conference
Hilltop at Edon
Pettisville at Fayette
Stryker at Montpelier
Other NW Ohio Games
Lakota at McComb
Wynford at Crestline
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arcadia at McComb
Hopewell-Loudon at North Baltimore
Liberty-Benton at Vanlue
Pandora-Gilboa at Leipsic
Riverdale at Arlington
Van Buren at Cory-Rawson
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay at Lima Senior
Fremont Ross at Toledo Whitmer
Oregon Clay at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Northern Buckeye Conference
Elmwood at Fostoria Senior
Lake at Genoa
Otsego at Eastwood
Rossford at Woodmore
Northwest Conference
Allen East at Paulding
Bluffton at Lincolnview
Columbus Grove at Spencerville
Putnam County League
Continental at Miller City
Fort Jennings at Kalida
Western Buckeye League
Elida at Defiance
Lima Bath at Celina
St. Marys Memorial at Lima Shawnee
Van Wert at Ottawa-Glandorf
Wapakoneta at Kenton
Northwest Central Conference
Lima Perry at Riverside
Ridgemont at Hardin Northern
Sidney Lehman at Upper Scioto Valley
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
New Riegel at Fremont St. Joseph
Old Fort at Sandusky St. Mary’s
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Castalia Margaretta at Port Clinton
Willard at Huron
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Norwalk Senior at Bellevue
Sandusky Perkins at Shelby
Tiffin Columbian at Clyde
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Cardinal Stritch at Northwood
Danbury at Maumee Valley Country Day
Toledo Emmanuel Baptist at Gibsonburg
Midwest Athletic Conference
Coldwater at Parkway
Delphos St. John’s at New Knoxville
New Bremen at Fort Recovery
St. Henry at Minster
Versailles at Marion Local
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne at Sylvania Northview
Bowling Green at Springfield
Maumee at Sylvania Southview
Napoleon at Perrysburg
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Lexington at Mount Vernon
Mansfield Madison at Mansfield Senior
West Holmes at Ashland Senior
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Crestline at Kidron Central Christian
Lucas at Loudonville
Mansfield St. Peter’s at Mansfield Christian
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Galion Senior at Buckeye Valley
Marion Harding at Clear Fork
Marion Pleasant at Ontario
North Union at River Valley
Firelands Conference
Ashland Crestview at Monroeville
New London at Plymouth
Western Reserve at South Central
Other NW Ohio Games
Calvary Christian at Waynesfield-Goshen
Lima Temple Christian at Elgin
Norwalk St. Paul at Ashland Mapleton
Oak Harbor at Milan Edison
Seneca East at Tiffin Calvert
Tiffin Calvert at Seneca East
Saturday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Mohawk at Buckeye Central
Seneca East at Ridgedale
Wynford at Bucyrus
Other NW Ohio Games
Ada at Upper Scioto Valley
Archbold at Ottawa Hills
Arlington at Convoy Crestview
Ashland Senior at Norwalk Senior
Ayersville at Continental
Bellevue at Ontario
Bluffton at Fort Jennings
Bowling Green at Dayton Belmont
Castalia Margaretta at Woodmore
Cleveland Lutheran West at Mansfield St. Peter’s
Coldwater at Celina
Covington at New Bremen
Defiance at Wauseon
Delphos Jefferson at Wayne Trace
Delphos St. John’s at Lima Shawnee
Elgin at Utica
Evergreen at Edon
Hicksville at Hilltop
Huron at Sandusky Perkins
Jackson Center at New Knoxville
Leipsic at Columbus Grove
Liberty Center at Elmwood
Liberty-Benton at Kenton
Lima Bath at Spencerville
Lincolnview at Miller City
Loudonville at Clear Fork
Lucas at New London
Marion Local at Van Wert
Marion Pleasant at Van Buren
Minster at Fort Loramie
Mississinawa Valley at Sidney Lehman
New London at Lodi Cloverleaf
Old Fort at Hopewell-Loudon
Ottawa-Glandorf at Findlay
Ottoville at Pandora-Gilboa
Paulding at Fairview
Pettisville at Edgerton
Piqua at Elida
Port Clinton at Eastwood
Riverdale at Ridgemont
Sandusky St. Mary’s at Oak Harbor
Shelby at Willard
St. Henry at Anna
Stryker at Delta
Sylvania Northview at Bryan
Sylvania Southview at Toledo Whitmer
Tiffin Calvert at Norwalk St. Paul
Tiffin Columbian at Genoa
Tinora at Kalida
Toledo Start at Fremont Ross
Upper Sandusky at Lexington
Vermilion at Sandusky Senior
Versailles at Lima Cent. Cath.
Waynesfield-Goshen at Indian Lake
Worthington Kilbourne at Fort Recovery
PRO FOOTBALL
NFL Playoffs
Wild-card Round
Tennessee 22, Kansas City 21
Atlanta 26, Los Angeles Rams 13
Jacksonville 10, Buffalo 3
New Orelans 31, Carolina 26
Divisional Round
Saturday’S GAMES
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 4:35 p.m.
Tennessee at New England, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’S GAMES
Jacksonville at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.
New Orleans at Minnesota, 4:40 p.m
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 33 10 .767 —
Toronto 28 11 .718 3
Philadelphia 19 19 .500 11½
New York 19 22 .463 13
Brooklyn 15 26 .366 17
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 24 17 .585 —
Washington 23 18 .561 1
Charlotte 15 24 .385 8
Orlando 12 30 .286 12½
Atlanta 10 30 .250 13½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 26 14 .650 —
Detroit 22 18 .550 4
Milwaukee 22 18 .550 4
Indiana 21 20 .512 5½
Chicago 15 27 .357 12
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 28 11 .718 —
San Antonio 28 14 .667 1½
New Orleans 20 19 .513 8
Dallas 15 28 .349 15
Memphis 12 27 .308 16
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 26 16 .619 —
Portland 22 18 .550 3
Oklahoma City 22 19 .537 3½
Denver 21 19 .525 4
Utah 17 24 .415 8½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 33 8 .805 —
L.A. Clippers 18 21 .462 14
Phoenix 16 26 .381 17½
Sacramento 13 27 .325 19½
L.A. Lakers 13 27 .325 19½
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
Miami 90, Toronto 89
Portland 117, Oklahoma City 106
Dallas 114, Orlando 99
L.A. Lakers 99, Sacramento 86
Wednesday’s Results
Dallas 115, Charlotte 111
Miami 114, Indiana 106
Utah 107, Washington 104
Chicago 122, New York 119, 2OT
Detroit 114, Brooklyn 80
Milwaukee 110, Orlando 103
New Orleans at Memphis, late
Oklahoma City at Minnesota, late
Portland at Houston, late
Atlanta at Denver, late
L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 10:30
Thursday’s Games
Boston vs. Philadelphia at London, 3
Cleveland at Toronto, 8
L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 10
San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 10:30
Friday’s Games
Cleveland at Indiana, 7
Orlando at Washington, 7
Utah at Charlotte, 7
Brooklyn at Atlanta, 7:30
Golden State at Milwaukee, 8
New York at Minnesota, 8
Portland at New Orleans, 8
Memphis at Denver, 9
Houston at Phoenix, 10:30
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 2
Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 3:30
Oklahoma City at Charlotte, 5
Brooklyn at Washington, 7
Golden State at Toronto, 7:30
Detroit at Chicago, 8
Denver at San Antonio, 8:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 43 31 9 3 65 160 107
Boston 40 23 10 7 53 131 102
Toronto 45 25 17 3 53 146 131
Florida 42 18 18 6 42 120 137
Detroit 41 17 17 7 41 112 127
Montreal 42 18 20 4 40 108 129
Ottawa 42 15 18 9 39 117 149
Buffalo 43 10 24 9 29 96 150
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 43 27 13 3 57 135 121
Columbus 44 25 16 3 53 121 121
New Jersey 41 22 11 8 52 130 125
N.Y. Rangers 42 22 15 5 49 128 117
Pittsburgh 44 22 19 3 47 126 138
Philadelphia 42 19 15 8 46 123 122
Carolina 42 19 15 8 46 119 131
N.Y. Islanders 43 21 18 4 46 146 158
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Winnipeg 44 26 11 7 59 151 121
Nashville 42 25 11 6 56 131 114
St. Louis 46 26 17 3 55 134 122
Dallas 43 24 16 3 51 132 118
Chicago 42 21 15 6 48 133 116
Minnesota 43 22 17 4 48 125 126
Colorado 41 22 16 3 47 135 124
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 41 29 10 2 60 143 113
Los Angeles 42 24 13 5 53 126 99
San Jose 40 21 13 6 48 110 106
Calgary 42 22 16 4 48 118 121
Anaheim 43 19 15 9 47 117 120
Edmonton 44 18 23 3 39 119 143
Vancouver 43 16 21 6 38 111 143
Arizona 43 10 27 6 26 98 150
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
Winnipeg 7, Buffalo 4
Washington 3, Vancouver 1
Chicago 8, Ottawa 2
Tampa Bay 5, Carolina 4
Nashville 2, Edmonton 1
Calgary 3, Minnesota 2, OT
Florida 7, St. Louis 4
Wednesday’s Results
Ottawa 4, Toronto 3
Minnesota at Chicago, late
Thursday’s Games
Carolina at Washington, 7
Columbus at Buffalo, 7
Calgary at Tampa Bay, 7:30
Friday’s Games
Vancouver at Columbus, 7
Calgary at Florida, 7:30
Washington at Carolina, 7:30
Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:30
Edmonton at Arizona, 9
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 1
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1
Boston at Montreal, 7
Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 7
Colorado at Dallas, 9
Edmonton at Vegas, 10
Arizona at San Jose, 10:30
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
The AP Men’s Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. Villanova (52) 14-1 1,611 3
2. West Virginia (12) 14-1 1,559 6
3. Virginia (1) 14-1 1,438 8
4. Michigan St. 15-2 1,390 1
5. Purdue 15-2 1,225 13
5. Wichita St. 13-2 1,225 9
7. Duke 13-2 1,222 2
8. Texas Tech 14-1 1,174 18
9. Oklahoma 12-2 1,152 7
10. Xavier 15-2 1,050 5
11. Arizona St 13-2 1,036 4
12. Kansas 12-3 888 10
13. Seton Hall 14-2 759 21
14. Cincinnati 14-2 739 19
15. Gonzaga 14-3 676 19
16. TCU 13-2 621 16
17. Arizona 12-4 537 14
18. Miami 13-2 502 15
19. Clemson 14-1 465 25
20. North Carolina 12-4 423 12
21. Kentucky 12-3 314 17
22. Auburn 14-1 243 –
23. Florida St. 12-3 202 24
24. Tennessee 10-4 198 23
25. Creighton 13-3 160 –
Others receiving votes: Notre Dame 121, Florida 85, Texas A&M 62, Ohio St. 29, Rhode Island 7, Michigan 5, Nevada 2, Baylor 2, New Mexico St. 1, Georgia 1, Arkansas 1.
Wednesday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Albany (NY) 78, Stony Brook 65
Caldwell 86, Wilmington (Del.) 64
Dominican (NY) 78, Holy Family 71
Duke 87, Pittsburgh 52
Farmingdale 74, Purchase 61
Hartford 84, Mass.-Lowell 73
Mount St. Mary (NY) 76, Old Westbury 51
New Hampshire 71, Binghamton 67
Quinnipiac 80, Marist 79, OT
Scranton 84, Susquehanna 73
St. Bonaventure 77, Fordham 61
St. Rose 88, Stonehill 59
UConn 62, UCF 53
UMBC 72, Maine 67
UMass 86, La Salle 79, OT
Vermont 91, Dartmouth 78
Villanova 89, Xavier 65
SOUTH
Carson-Newman 91, Tusculum 86
Davidson 72, George Washington 45
Florida 71, Mississippi St. 54
Furman 73, Chattanooga 55
George Mason 81, Saint Joseph’s 79
Georgia College 88, Clayton St. 64
Georgia Tech 60, Notre Dame 53
Guilford 73, Randolph 55
Kentucky Wesleyan 81, Salem International 68
Lees-McRae 76, King (Tenn.) 74
Mount Olive 76, Barton 75
Mount St. Joseph 73, Transylvania 64
Nicholls 85, McNeese St. 80
Union (Ky.) 97, Allen 80
Virginia Tech 83, Wake Forest 75
W. Carolina 58, Mercer 56
Wofford 63, Harvard 62
MIDWEST
Adrian 74, Trine 67, OT
Alma 70, Albion 54
Aquinas 66, Michigan-Dearborn 61
Bethany Lutheran 100, Crown (Minn.) 84
Bethel (Minn.) 78, Augsburg 67
Carthage 69, Carroll (Wis.) 65
Cornerstone 85, Northwestern Ohio 62
Detroit 85, Cleveland St. 84
Evansville 64, Missouri St. 55
Gustavus 69, St. Mary’s (Minn.) 62
Hamline 51, Carleton 47
IUPUI 72, Milwaukee 71
Indiana St. 69, N. Iowa 67
Kansas St. 86, Oklahoma St. 82
Lourdes 69, Siena Heights 57
Madonna 97, Concordia (Mich.) 58
Michigan St. 76, Rutgers 72, OT
Minn.-Morris 103, Martin Luther 79
Northland 79, North Central (Minn.) 68
Northwestern (Minn.) 74, Wis.-Superior 69
Oakland 95, Youngstown St. 82
Olivet 75, Kalamazoo 58
St. Thomas (Minn.) 91, Concordia (Moor.) 61
UIC 84, Green Bay 73
Valparaiso 77, Drake 60
Wis.-Whitewater 78, Wis.-Eau Claire 65
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 82, Houston Baptist 74
Cent. Arkansas 92, Incarnate Word 76
SE Louisiana 63, Lamar 58
Sam Houston St. 82, Texas A&M-CC 50
Stephen F. Austin 78, New Orleans 68
Wednesday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Albany (NY) 72, Stony Brook 68
Buffalo 72, Miami (Ohio) 67
Caldwell 91, Wilmington (Del.) 66
Chestnut Hill 84, Post (Conn.) 74
Farmingdale 65, Mount St. Vincent 48
Fordham 66, Davidson 58
Hartford 81, Mass.-Lowell 42
Harvard 70, La Salle 61
Holy Family 56, Dominican (NY) 53
Maine 64, UMBC 50
Marquette 77, Providence 60
Minnesota 91, Penn St. 71
New Hampshire 63, Binghamton 61
Rider 61, Fairfield 45
Saint Joseph’s 81, Richmond 72
South Florida 89, Temple 73
Stonehill 76, St. Rose 63
VCU 61, Rhode Island 49
Villanova 60, Georgetown 58
SOUTH
Allen 72, Union (Ky.) 60
Barton 90, Mount Olive 79
Carson-Newman 90, Tusculum 67
East Carolina 73, Tulsa 67
Georgia College 69, Clayton St. 67
King (Tenn.) 65, Lees-McRae 55
Lamar 75, SE Louisiana 58
NC State 56, Georgia Tech 43
Nicholls 61, McNeese St. 54
Spalding 77, Blackburn 52
Stephen F. Austin 73, New Orleans 66
UNC Pembroke 61, Augusta 59
Virginia St. 74, Johnson C. Smith 67
MIDWEST
Aquinas 58, Michigan-Dearborn 33
Ball St. 74, Akron 61
Belmont 72, SIU-Edwardsville 55
Bethel (Minn.) 96, Augsburg 64
Calvin 82, Albion 59
Cardinal Stritch 105, Calumet 48
Carleton 71, Hamline 66
Carthage 66, Carroll (Wis.) 53
Cent. Michigan 90, Bowling Green 54
Central Methodist 83, Culver-Stockton 65
Clarke 75, Mount Mercy 69
Concordia (Mich.) 71, Madonna 64
Cornerstone 70, Northwestern Ohio 50
Dayton 80, St. Bonaventure 59
DePaul 82, Creighton 54
Graceland (Iowa) 65, Peru St. 57
Gustavus 65, St. Mary’s (Minn.) 38
Hope 82, Alma 64
Kansas St. 67, Iowa St. 60
Kent St. 76, E. Michigan 69
Michigan 84, Indiana 79
Mid-Am Nazarene 83, Evangel 59
Nebraska 80, Illinois 72
North Central (Minn.) 53, Northland 39
Purdue 47, Rutgers 33
Seton Hall 62, Xavier 51
Siena Heights 73, Lourdes 68
South Dakota 87, Mount Marty 25
Spring Arbor 84, Bethel (Ind.) 53
St. John’s 73, Butler 55
St. Mary’s (Ind.) 60, Kalamazoo 57
St. Olaf 60, Macalester 59
Toledo 75, Ohio 57
Trine 65, Adrian 29
W. Michigan 88, N. Illinois 83
West Virginia 74, Kansas 54
Wichita St. 69, Memphis 61
William Penn 68, Grand View 62
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 80, Houston Baptist 68
Cent. Arkansas 57, Incarnate Word 35
Cincinnati 88, Houston 82
Oklahoma 73, Texas Tech 52
Texas A&M-CC 67, Sam Houston St. 57
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
The AP Top 25
Record Pts Pv
1. Alabama (57) 13-1 1521 4
2. Georgia 13-2 1454 3
3. Oklahoma 12-2 1374 2
4. Clemson 12-2 1292 1
5. Ohio St. 12-2 1286 5
6. UCF (4) 13-0 1248 10
7. Wisconsin 13-1 1194 6
8. Penn St. 11-2 1120 9
9. TCU 11-3 974 13
10. Auburn 10-4 917 7
11. Notre Dame 10-3 857 14
12. Southern Cal 11-3 839 8
13. Miami 10-3 769 11
14. Oklahoma St. 10-3 758 17
15. Michigan St. 10-3 705 18
16. Washington 10-3 668 12
17. Northwestern 10-3 528 20
18. LSU 9-4 368 16
19. Mississippi St. 9-4 359 24
20. Stanford 9-5 336 15
21. South Florida 10-2 267 23
22. Boise St. 11-3 251 25
23. NC State 9-4 232 NR
24. Virginia Tech 9-4 126 22
25. Memphis 10-3 119 19
Others receiving votes: Washington St. 84, South Carolina 46, Iowa St. 36, Army 33, FAU 32, Troy 14, Fresno St. 13, San Diego St. 3, Iowa 2.
Amway Coaches Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. Alabama (62) 13-1 1550 4
2. Georgia 13-2 1485 3
3. Oklahoma 12-2 1414 2
4. Clemson 12-2 1329 1
5. Ohio State 12-2 1304 5
6. Wisconsin 13-1 1223 6
7. UCF 13-0 1202 10
8. Penn State 11-2 1134 9
9. TCU 11-3 1013 13
10. Southern Cal 11-3 904 7
11. Notre Dame 10-3 888 15
12. Auburn 10-4 885 8
13. Miami 10-3 769 11
14. Oklahoma State 10-3 757 17
15. Washington 10-3 706 12
16. Michigan State 10-3 682 19
17. Northwestern 10-3 543 20
18. LSU 9-4 424 14
19. Stanford 9-5 354 16
20. Mississippi State 9-4 349 23
21. South Florida 10-2 285 24
22. Boise State 11-3 242 25
23. N.C. State 9-4 198 —
24. Memphis 10-3 149 18
25. Virginia Tech 9-4 96 22
Others receiving votes: Washington State 71, Troy 40, FAU 35, Fresno State 35, South Carolina 35, Army 25, Iowa State 8, Utah 6, Iowa 3, Wake Forest 3, Appalachian State 2, Ohio 1, San Diego State 1.
2017-18 Bowl Schedule
Celebration Bowl
NC A&T 21, Grambling State 14
New Orleans Bowl
Troy 50, North Texas 30
Cure Bowl
Georgia State 27, Western Kentucky 17
Las Vegas Bowl
Boise State 38, Oregon 28
New Mexico Bowl
Marshall 31, Colorado State 28
Camellia Bowl
Middle Tennessee 35, Arkansas State 30
Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl
FAU 50, Akron 3
FRISCO (TEXAS) Bowl
Louisiana Tech 51, Southern Methodist 10
Gasparilla Bowl
Temple 28, FIU 3
Bahamas Bowl
Ohio 41, UAB 6
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Wyoming 37, Central Michigan 14
Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl
South Florida 38, Texas Tech 34
Armed Forces Bowl
Army 42, San Diego State 35
Dollar General Bowl
Appalachian State 34, Toledo 0
Hawaii Bowl
Fresno State 33, Houston 27
Heart of Dallas Bowl
Utah 30, West Virginia 14
Quick Lane Bowl
Duke 36, Northern Illinois 14
Cactus Bowl
Kansas State 35, UCLA 17
Independence Bowl
Florida State 42, Southern Mississippi 13
Pinstripe Bowl
Iowa 27, Boston College 20
Foster Farms Bowl
Purdue 38, Arizona 35
Texas Bowl
Texas 33, Missouri 16
Military Bowl
Navy 49, Virginia 7
Camping World Bowl
Oklahoma State 30, Virginia Tech 21
Alamo Bowl
TCU 39, Stanford 37
Holiday Bowl
Michigan State 42, Washington State 17
Belk Bowl
Wake Forest 55, Texas A&M 52
Sun Bowl
NC State 52, Arizona State 31
Music City Bowl
Northwestern 24, Kentucky 23
Arizona Bowl
New Mexico State 26, Utah State 20, OT
Cotton Bowl Classic
Ohio State 24, Southern Cal 7
TaxSlayer Bowl
Mississippi State 31, Louisville 27
Liberty Bowl
Iowa State 21, Memphis 20
Fiesta Bowl
Penn State 35, Washington 28
Orange Bowl
Wisconsin 34, Miami 24
Outback Bowl
South Carolina 26, Michigan 19
Peach Bowl
UCF 34, Auburn 27
Citrus Bowl
Notre Dame 21, LSU 17
Rose Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
Georgia 54, Oklahoma 48 (2-OT)
Sugar Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
Alabama 24, Clemson 6
Monday’s Result
College Football Championship
Atlanta
Alabama 26, Georgia 23
Saturday, Jan. 20
East-West Shrine Classic
At St. Petersburg, Fla.
East vs. West, 3 p.m. (NFLN)
NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
At Carson, Calif.
American vs. National, TBA (FS1)
Saturday, Jan. 27
Senior Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.
North vs. South, 2:30 p.m. (NFLN)
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Brian Buchanan hitting coach of Omaha (PCL), Mike Rojas manager of Northwest Arkansas (TL), Omar Ramirez manager of Idaho Falls (Pioneer), Brooks Conrad manager and Nelson Liriano hitting coach of Burlington (Appalachian), Jason Simontacchi assistant minor league pitching coordinator and Tim Bavester assistant minor league video coordinator.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Designated LHP Nate Smith for assignment. Agreed to terms with C Rene Rivera on a one-year contract.
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with C Mike Ohlman, INF Ryan Brett, RHP Brandon Cumpton and LHP Brandon Mann on minor league contracts.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Named Mike Mordecai quality control coach, Guillermo Martinez minor league hitting coordinator, Huner Mense hitting coach of New Hampshire (EL), Casey Candaele manager of Dunedin (FSL), Matt Young hitting coach of Lansing (MWL), Dallas McPherson manager of Vancouver (NWL), Mark Worrell assistant pitching coach and George Carroll coach of the GCL Blue Jays, Tim Raines special assistant, Chad Uihlein assistant strength and conditioning coordinator, Mauricio Elizondo assistant rehab coordinator, Lauren Poole dietitian, Allison Tropf affiliate dietitian and Casey Callison, Robert Murdock and Justin Batcher strength and conditioning coaches.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with OFs Cesar Puello and Ramon Flores on minor league contracts.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Released RHP Taylor Jungmann. Agreed to terms with LHP Boone Logan on a one-year contract and RHP J.J. Hoover on a minor league contract.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Traded INF Jose Rondon to the Chicago White Sox for cash.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Cleveland G Isaiah Thomas $20,000 for striking Minnesota F Andrew Wiggins above the shoulders. Suspended Miami F James Johnson and Toronto F Serge Ibaka one game for throwing punches at one another. Fined Toronto G DeMar DeRozan $25,000 and Miami G Goran Dragic $10,000 for an altercation.
NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Signed G DeAndre Liggins to a 10-day contract.
Football
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed S L.J. McCray and LB Xavier Woodson-Luster to reserve/future contracts.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DB Jonathon Mincy to a reserve/future contract.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Eliot Wolf assistant general manager and Alonzo Highsmith vice president of player personnel.
DENVER BRONCOS — Agreed to terms with special teams coordinator Tom McMahon. Named Greg Williams defensive backs coach.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed RB Joel Bouagnon.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed PK Roberto Aguayo to a reserve/future contract.
Hockey
National Hockey League
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned G Juuse Saros to Milwaukee (AHL). Recalled G Anders Lindback from Milwaukee.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reassigned F Tage Thompson to San Antonio (AHL).
ECHL
READING ROYALS — Loaned F Ryan Penny to Binghamton (AHL).
TULSA OILERS — Traded F Mark Bennett to Reading for future considerations.
Soccer
Major League Soccer
FC DALLAS — Signed D Kris Reaves.
LA GALAXY — Signed G David Bingham
MONTREAL IMPACT — Named Joel Bats, Maxence Flachez, Wilfried Nancy and Robert Duverne assistant coaches.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed F Amando Moreno.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Signed M Marco Bustos to an 18-month contract extension and loaned him to Club Atletico Zacatepec (Ascenso MX-Mexico).
United Soccer League
USL — Announced the addition of the Indy Eleven club for the 2018 season.
OTTAWA FURY — Signed M Maxim Tissot and D Nana Attakora.
College
ALABAMA — WR Calvin Ridley will enter the NFL draft.
CHOWAN — Named Kylee Polsley assistant softball coach.
CLEMSON — Announced WR Deon Cain will enter the NFL draft.
EMORY — Named Valorie O’Brien assistant women’s soccer coach.
INDIANA — Announced LB T.J. Roof is transferring from Georgia Tech.
OAKLAND — Announced the resignation of director of athletics Jeff Konya to become director of athletics and recreation at Northeastern.
RUTGERS — Agreed to terms with men’s basketball coach Steve Pikiell on a contract extension through the 2023-24 season.
SIENA — Announced men’s basketball G Nico Clareth will transfer after the academic year.
STANFORD — S Justin Reid and CB Quenton Meeks will enter the NFL draft.
TENNESSEE — Named Eve Rackham volleyball coach.
WAGNER — Named Maurya Couvares women’s triathlon coach and Brian Hammond assistant women’s triathlon coach.
LOCAL SPORTS
Wednesday’s Results
Prep Wrestling
MCCOMB 29, HOPEWELL-LOUDON 28
106 — Blake Hoover (H-L) won by forfeit.
113 — Kole Freeman (H-L) won by forfeit.
120 — Double forfeit.
126 — Dylan Montgomery (McC) tech. fall Logan Holcomb, 5:04.
132 — Caden Crawford (H-L) won by forfeit.
138 — Double forfeit.
145 — Jacob Dillon (McC) won by forfeit.
152 — Andrew Smith (McC) won by forfeit.
160 — Matt Davis (McC) won by forfeit.
170 — Caleb Hinton (H-L) maj. dec. Austin Ratliff, 10-2.
182 — Levi Kuhn (H-L) pinned Kahl Fargujharson, 4:30.
195 — Brice Markel (McC) pinned Aiden Sears, 1:49.
220 — Double forfeit.
285 — Double forfeit.
CORY-RAWSON 51, HOPEWELL-LOUDON 18
106 — Blake Hoover (H-L) won by forfeit.
113 — Kole Freeman (H-L) won by forfeit.
120 — Owen Karcher (C-R) won by forfeit.
126 — Tyler Stoodt (C-R) dec. Logan Holcomb, 4-2.
132 — Caden Crawford (H-L) pinned Daniel White, 1:47.
138 — Isaiah Colvin (C-R) won by forfeit.
145 — Double forfeit.
152 — Kyle Jones-Matin (C-R) won by forfeit.
160 — Logan Korpics (C-R) won by forfeit.
170 — Blaine Peterson (C-R) pinned Caleb Hinton, 2:37.
182 — Dylon Stoops (C-R) pinned Levi Kuhn, 1:36.
195 — Andrew Stewart (C-R) won by forfeit.
220 — Zerich Magnall (C-R) pinned Aidan Sears, 1:12.
285 — Double forfeit.
SCHEDULE
Thursday’s Events
Prep Bowling
Vermilion at Lakota, 4
LOCAL & AREA
Riverdale Coaching Openings
MOUNT BLANCHARD — Riverdale has head coaching openings in softball, boys soccer and volleyball. Interested candidates should submit a resume to Craig Taylor at ctaylor@riverdale.k12.oh.us. All applicants will be checked to see if they have the proper requirements, as set forth by the OHSAA, in order to coach in the state of Ohio. The positions will remain open until filled.
Coaching Vacancy
MILLBURY — Lake High School is accepting applications for a high school/junior high pole vault coach. Applicants should download an application form from the school athletic web site: http://www.lakeschools.org/coaching-applications. Application form can be emailed with resume & qualifications to: Dave Shaffer, Director of Athletics, Email: DShaffer@lakeschools.org.