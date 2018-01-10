Thursday’s Scoreboard

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wednesday’s Results

Toledo City League

Toledo Bowsher 74, Toledo Waite 27

Toledo Rogers 97, Toledo Scott 40

NW Ohio Game

Cardington Lincoln 74, Elgin 63

Around Ohio

Akr. Coventry 46, Akr. Springfield 34

Akr. Hoban 52, N. Royalton 24

Bay Village Bay 51, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 26

Beloit W. Branch 63, Can. South 40

Byesville Meadowbrook 43, Caldwell 38, 0

Cambridge 58, St. Clairsville 31

Canfield 73, Hubbard 23

Cardington-Lincoln 74, Marion Elgin 63

Cin. Country Day 52, Cin. Clark Montessori 49

Cin. Indian Hill 52, Cin. Deer Park 43

Cin. Madeira 62, Cin. Finneytown 36

Cin. NW 54, Harrison 39

Cin. Princeton 68, Hamilton 56

Cin. Purcell Marian 47, Cin. McNicholas 45

Cle. St. Joseph 61, Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 49

Cols. Grandview Hts. 50, Patriot Preparatory Academy 37

Columbia Station Columbia 55, Oberlin 32

Columbiana Crestview 44, Girard 32

Cortland Lakeview 50, Ashtabula Edgewood 20

Cuyahoga Hts. 42, Middlefield Cardinal 30

Dover 47, Minerva 27

Eastlake N. 70, Willoughby S. 37

Elyria Cath. 78, Rocky River 43

Fairfield 64, Cin. Oak Hills 27

Garfield Hts. Trinity 70, Cle. Horizon Science 13

Greenville 50, W. Carrollton 18

Hamilton Ross 48, Oxford Talawanda 44

Hartville Lake Center Christian 51, Mantua Crestwood 34

Leesburg Fairfield 68, Greenfield McClain 43

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 60, Cin. Colerain 19

Lodi Cloverleaf 58, Mogadore Field 32

Macedonia Nordonia 58, Bedford 36

Madison 59, Painesville Riverside 57

Massillon Tuslaw 61, E. Can. 34

McConnelsville Morgan 49, Zanesville Maysville 45

Mentor 59, Euclid 57

Middletown Fenwick 48, Day. Chaminade Julienne 47

Milan Edison 45, Salineville Southern 41

N. Can. Hoover 42, Green 38

N. Ridgeville 40, N. Olmsted 29

N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 58, Can. Cent. Cath. 53

New Concord John Glenn 48, New Lexington 13

Parma Hts. Holy Name 46, Parma 36

Parma Normandy 53, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 25

Perry 58, Orange 35

Ravenna 56, Streetsboro 46

Ravenna SE 45, Tallmadge 37

Reading 49, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 47

Richmond Edison 45, Racine Southern 41

Richmond Hts. 50, Fairport Harbor Harding 24

Rocky River Lutheran W. 59, Fairview 43

Solon 76, Shaker Hts. 40

Struthers 42, Youngs. Boardman 31

Uhrichsville Claymont 68, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 35

W. Chester Lakota W. 81, Middletown 21

Warren Lordstown 57, Heartland Christian 19

Washington C.H. 60, Spring. Shawnee 49

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 61, Hillsboro 29

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 39, Ironton St. Joseph 26

Wintersville Indian Creek 50, Lisbon Beaver 47

Youngs. East 33, Ashtabula Lakeside 28

Youngs. Liberty 54, Newton Falls 48

Youngs. Valley Christian 61, Garrettsville Garfield 54

Thursday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arcadia at Vanlue

Arlington at Leipsic

Cory-Rawson at Hopewell-Loudon

McComb at Pandora-Gilboa

Riverdale at North Baltimore

Van Buren at Liberty-Benton

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Fremont Ross at Toledo Whitmer

Oregon Clay at Lima Senior

Toledo Notre Dame at Toledo St. Ursula

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood at Woodmore

Elmwood at Genoa

Otsego at Lake

Rossford at Fostoria Senior

Northwest Conference

Convoy Crestview at Delphos Jefferson

Lincolnview at Bluffton

Paulding at Allen East

Spencerville at Columbus Grove

Putnam County League

Ottoville at Continental

Western Buckeye League

Celina at Lima Bath

Defiance at Elida

Kenton at Wapakoneta

Lima Shawnee at St. Marys Memorial

Ottawa-Glandorf at Van Wert

Northwest Central Conference

Hardin Northern at Ridgemont

Riverside at Lima Perry

Upper Scioto Valley at Sidney Lehman

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

New Riegel at Sandusky St. Mary’s

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Cardinal Stritch at Toledo Christian

Danbury at Ottawa Hills

Gibsonburg at Maumee Valley Country Day

Toledo Emmanuel Baptist at Northwood

Midwest Athletic Conference

Fort Recovery at New Bremen

Marion Local at Versailles

Minster at St. Henry

New Knoxville at Delphos St. John’s

Parkway at Coldwater

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Mansfield Senior at Lexington

Wooster Senior at Ashland Senior

Toledo City League

Toledo Start at Toledo Woodward

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Loudonville at Mansfield Christian

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Buckeye Valley at River Valley

Marion Harding at Ontario

Marion Pleasant at Galion Senior

North Union at Clear Fork

Other NW Ohio Games

Fort Jennings at Lima Temple Christian

Huron at Monroeville

Kidron Central Christian at Tuscarawas Central Catholic

Mount Vernon at Mansfield Madison

New Philadelphia at West Holmes

Old Fort at Castalia Margaretta

Friday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Bucyrus at Wynford

Colonel Crawford at Carey

Mohawk at Buckeye Central

Ridgedale at Seneca East

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Evergreen at Bryan

Patrick Henry at Liberty Center

Swanton at Archbold

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne at Sylvania Northview

Bowling Green at Springfield

Maumee at Sylvania Southview

Napoleon at Perrysburg

Green Meadows Conference

Antwerp at Ayersville

Edgerton at Wayne Trace

Fairview at Holgate

Tinora at Hicksville

Buckeye Border Conference

Edon at Hilltop

Fayette at Pettisville

Montpelier at Stryker

Other NW Ohio Games

Wauseon at Delta

Saturday’s Games

Northern Buckeye Conference

Genoa at Eastwood

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Fremont St. Joseph at Tiffin Calvert

New Riegel at Lakota

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Huron at Oak Harbor

Port Clinton at Vermilion

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Norwalk Senior at Tiffin Columbian

Sandusky Senior at Bellevue

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Maumee Valley Country Day at Toledo Emmanuel Baptist

Northwood at Danbury

Ottawa Hills at Cardinal Stritch

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Ashland Senior at Mansfield Madison

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Kidron Central Christian at Crestline

Mansfield St. Peter’s at Lucas

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Clear Fork at Buckeye Valley

Galion Senior at River Valley

Marion Pleasant at Marion Harding

Ontario at North Union

Firelands Conference

Monroeville at South Central

New London at Western Reserve

Norwalk St. Paul at Plymouth

Other NW Ohio Games

Ada at McComb

Ashland Mapleton at Ashland Crestview

Castalia Margaretta at Milan Edison

Cincinnati St. Ursula at Toledo St. Ursula

Classic in the Country at Minster

Classic in the Country at Toledo Notre Dame

Danville at Galion Northmor

Delta at Lima Bath

Fort Jennings at Pandora-Gilboa

Hopewell-Loudon at Gibsonburg

Leipsic at Columbus Grove

Liberty-Benton at Kalida

Lima Perry at Lima Cent. Cath.

Lincolnview at Van Wert

Mansfield Senior at Massillon Washington

Mount Vernon at Wooster Senior

North Central at Antwerp

Old Fort at Arcadia

Riverside at South Charleston Southeastern

Sandusky Perkins at Clyde

Shelby at Willard

Spencerville at Delphos St. John’s

Toledo Bowsher at Rossford

Toledo Christian at Lenawee Christian

Vanlue at Monclova Christian

Youngstown Ursuline at West Holmes

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Wednesday’s Results

NW Ohio Game

North Union 37, London 36

Around Ohio

Amanda-Clearcreek 71, Stewart Federal Hocking 36

Cle. VASJ 92, Garfield Hts. Trinity 66

Cortland Maplewood 86, Windham 80

Heath 46, Pataskala Licking Hts. 43

Lore City Buckeye Trail 60, Uhrichsville Claymont 47

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 81, Newark Cath. 71

Thursday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Colonel Crawford at Carey

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Archbold at Swanton

Bryan at Evergreen

Delta at Wauseon

Liberty Center at Patrick Henry

Green Meadows Conference

Ayersville at Antwerp

Hicksville at Tinora

Holgate at Fairview

Wayne Trace at Edgerton

Buckeye Border Conference

Hilltop at Edon

Pettisville at Fayette

Stryker at Montpelier

Other NW Ohio Games

Lakota at McComb

Wynford at Crestline

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arcadia at McComb

Hopewell-Loudon at North Baltimore

Liberty-Benton at Vanlue

Pandora-Gilboa at Leipsic

Riverdale at Arlington

Van Buren at Cory-Rawson

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay at Lima Senior

Fremont Ross at Toledo Whitmer

Oregon Clay at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Northern Buckeye Conference

Elmwood at Fostoria Senior

Lake at Genoa

Otsego at Eastwood

Rossford at Woodmore

Northwest Conference

Allen East at Paulding

Bluffton at Lincolnview

Columbus Grove at Spencerville

Putnam County League

Continental at Miller City

Fort Jennings at Kalida

Western Buckeye League

Elida at Defiance

Lima Bath at Celina

St. Marys Memorial at Lima Shawnee

Van Wert at Ottawa-Glandorf

Wapakoneta at Kenton

Northwest Central Conference

Lima Perry at Riverside

Ridgemont at Hardin Northern

Sidney Lehman at Upper Scioto Valley

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

New Riegel at Fremont St. Joseph

Old Fort at Sandusky St. Mary’s

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Castalia Margaretta at Port Clinton

Willard at Huron

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Norwalk Senior at Bellevue

Sandusky Perkins at Shelby

Tiffin Columbian at Clyde

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Cardinal Stritch at Northwood

Danbury at Maumee Valley Country Day

Toledo Emmanuel Baptist at Gibsonburg

Midwest Athletic Conference

Coldwater at Parkway

Delphos St. John’s at New Knoxville

New Bremen at Fort Recovery

St. Henry at Minster

Versailles at Marion Local

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne at Sylvania Northview

Bowling Green at Springfield

Maumee at Sylvania Southview

Napoleon at Perrysburg

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Lexington at Mount Vernon

Mansfield Madison at Mansfield Senior

West Holmes at Ashland Senior

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Crestline at Kidron Central Christian

Lucas at Loudonville

Mansfield St. Peter’s at Mansfield Christian

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Galion Senior at Buckeye Valley

Marion Harding at Clear Fork

Marion Pleasant at Ontario

North Union at River Valley

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview at Monroeville

New London at Plymouth

Western Reserve at South Central

Other NW Ohio Games

Calvary Christian at Waynesfield-Goshen

Lima Temple Christian at Elgin

Norwalk St. Paul at Ashland Mapleton

Oak Harbor at Milan Edison

Seneca East at Tiffin Calvert

Tiffin Calvert at Seneca East

Saturday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Mohawk at Buckeye Central

Seneca East at Ridgedale

Wynford at Bucyrus

Other NW Ohio Games

Ada at Upper Scioto Valley

Archbold at Ottawa Hills

Arlington at Convoy Crestview

Ashland Senior at Norwalk Senior

Ayersville at Continental

Bellevue at Ontario

Bluffton at Fort Jennings

Bowling Green at Dayton Belmont

Castalia Margaretta at Woodmore

Cleveland Lutheran West at Mansfield St. Peter’s

Coldwater at Celina

Covington at New Bremen

Defiance at Wauseon

Delphos Jefferson at Wayne Trace

Delphos St. John’s at Lima Shawnee

Elgin at Utica

Evergreen at Edon

Hicksville at Hilltop

Huron at Sandusky Perkins

Jackson Center at New Knoxville

Leipsic at Columbus Grove

Liberty Center at Elmwood

Liberty-Benton at Kenton

Lima Bath at Spencerville

Lincolnview at Miller City

Loudonville at Clear Fork

Lucas at New London

Marion Local at Van Wert

Marion Pleasant at Van Buren

Minster at Fort Loramie

Mississinawa Valley at Sidney Lehman

New London at Lodi Cloverleaf

Old Fort at Hopewell-Loudon

Ottawa-Glandorf at Findlay

Ottoville at Pandora-Gilboa

Paulding at Fairview

Pettisville at Edgerton

Piqua at Elida

Port Clinton at Eastwood

Riverdale at Ridgemont

Sandusky St. Mary’s at Oak Harbor

Shelby at Willard

St. Henry at Anna

Stryker at Delta

Sylvania Northview at Bryan

Sylvania Southview at Toledo Whitmer

Tiffin Calvert at Norwalk St. Paul

Tiffin Columbian at Genoa

Tinora at Kalida

Toledo Start at Fremont Ross

Upper Sandusky at Lexington

Vermilion at Sandusky Senior

Versailles at Lima Cent. Cath.

Waynesfield-Goshen at Indian Lake

Worthington Kilbourne at Fort Recovery

PRO FOOTBALL

NFL Playoffs

Wild-card Round

Tennessee 22, Kansas City 21

Atlanta 26, Los Angeles Rams 13

Jacksonville 10, Buffalo 3

New Orelans 31, Carolina 26

Divisional Round

Saturday’S GAMES

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 4:35 p.m.

Tennessee at New England, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’S GAMES

Jacksonville at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

New Orleans at Minnesota, 4:40 p.m

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 33 10 .767 —

Toronto 28 11 .718 3

Philadelphia 19 19 .500 11½

New York 19 22 .463 13

Brooklyn 15 26 .366 17

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 24 17 .585 —

Washington 23 18 .561 1

Charlotte 15 24 .385 8

Orlando 12 30 .286 12½

Atlanta 10 30 .250 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 26 14 .650 —

Detroit 22 18 .550 4

Milwaukee 22 18 .550 4

Indiana 21 20 .512 5½

Chicago 15 27 .357 12

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 28 11 .718 —

San Antonio 28 14 .667 1½

New Orleans 20 19 .513 8

Dallas 15 28 .349 15

Memphis 12 27 .308 16

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 26 16 .619 —

Portland 22 18 .550 3

Oklahoma City 22 19 .537 3½

Denver 21 19 .525 4

Utah 17 24 .415 8½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Golden State 33 8 .805 —

L.A. Clippers 18 21 .462 14

Phoenix 16 26 .381 17½

Sacramento 13 27 .325 19½

L.A. Lakers 13 27 .325 19½

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Miami 90, Toronto 89

Portland 117, Oklahoma City 106

Dallas 114, Orlando 99

L.A. Lakers 99, Sacramento 86

Wednesday’s Results

Dallas 115, Charlotte 111

Miami 114, Indiana 106

Utah 107, Washington 104

Chicago 122, New York 119, 2OT

Detroit 114, Brooklyn 80

Milwaukee 110, Orlando 103

New Orleans at Memphis, late

Oklahoma City at Minnesota, late

Portland at Houston, late

Atlanta at Denver, late

L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 10:30

Thursday’s Games

Boston vs. Philadelphia at London, 3

Cleveland at Toronto, 8

L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 10

San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Indiana, 7

Orlando at Washington, 7

Utah at Charlotte, 7

Brooklyn at Atlanta, 7:30

Golden State at Milwaukee, 8

New York at Minnesota, 8

Portland at New Orleans, 8

Memphis at Denver, 9

Houston at Phoenix, 10:30

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 2

Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 3:30

Oklahoma City at Charlotte, 5

Brooklyn at Washington, 7

Golden State at Toronto, 7:30

Detroit at Chicago, 8

Denver at San Antonio, 8:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 43 31 9 3 65 160 107

Boston 40 23 10 7 53 131 102

Toronto 45 25 17 3 53 146 131

Florida 42 18 18 6 42 120 137

Detroit 41 17 17 7 41 112 127

Montreal 42 18 20 4 40 108 129

Ottawa 42 15 18 9 39 117 149

Buffalo 43 10 24 9 29 96 150

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 43 27 13 3 57 135 121

Columbus 44 25 16 3 53 121 121

New Jersey 41 22 11 8 52 130 125

N.Y. Rangers 42 22 15 5 49 128 117

Pittsburgh 44 22 19 3 47 126 138

Philadelphia 42 19 15 8 46 123 122

Carolina 42 19 15 8 46 119 131

N.Y. Islanders 43 21 18 4 46 146 158

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Winnipeg 44 26 11 7 59 151 121

Nashville 42 25 11 6 56 131 114

St. Louis 46 26 17 3 55 134 122

Dallas 43 24 16 3 51 132 118

Chicago 42 21 15 6 48 133 116

Minnesota 43 22 17 4 48 125 126

Colorado 41 22 16 3 47 135 124

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 41 29 10 2 60 143 113

Los Angeles 42 24 13 5 53 126 99

San Jose 40 21 13 6 48 110 106

Calgary 42 22 16 4 48 118 121

Anaheim 43 19 15 9 47 117 120

Edmonton 44 18 23 3 39 119 143

Vancouver 43 16 21 6 38 111 143

Arizona 43 10 27 6 26 98 150

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Winnipeg 7, Buffalo 4

Washington 3, Vancouver 1

Chicago 8, Ottawa 2

Tampa Bay 5, Carolina 4

Nashville 2, Edmonton 1

Calgary 3, Minnesota 2, OT

Florida 7, St. Louis 4

Wednesday’s Results

Ottawa 4, Toronto 3

Minnesota at Chicago, late

Thursday’s Games

Carolina at Washington, 7

Columbus at Buffalo, 7

Calgary at Tampa Bay, 7:30

Friday’s Games

Vancouver at Columbus, 7

Calgary at Florida, 7:30

Washington at Carolina, 7:30

Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:30

Edmonton at Arizona, 9

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 1

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1

Boston at Montreal, 7

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 7

Colorado at Dallas, 9

Edmonton at Vegas, 10

Arizona at San Jose, 10:30

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

The AP Men’s Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. Villanova (52) 14-1 1,611 3

2. West Virginia (12) 14-1 1,559 6

3. Virginia (1) 14-1 1,438 8

4. Michigan St. 15-2 1,390 1

5. Purdue 15-2 1,225 13

5. Wichita St. 13-2 1,225 9

7. Duke 13-2 1,222 2

8. Texas Tech 14-1 1,174 18

9. Oklahoma 12-2 1,152 7

10. Xavier 15-2 1,050 5

11. Arizona St 13-2 1,036 4

12. Kansas 12-3 888 10

13. Seton Hall 14-2 759 21

14. Cincinnati 14-2 739 19

15. Gonzaga 14-3 676 19

16. TCU 13-2 621 16

17. Arizona 12-4 537 14

18. Miami 13-2 502 15

19. Clemson 14-1 465 25

20. North Carolina 12-4 423 12

21. Kentucky 12-3 314 17

22. Auburn 14-1 243 –

23. Florida St. 12-3 202 24

24. Tennessee 10-4 198 23

25. Creighton 13-3 160 –

Others receiving votes: Notre Dame 121, Florida 85, Texas A&M 62, Ohio St. 29, Rhode Island 7, Michigan 5, Nevada 2, Baylor 2, New Mexico St. 1, Georgia 1, Arkansas 1.

Wednesday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Albany (NY) 78, Stony Brook 65

Caldwell 86, Wilmington (Del.) 64

Dominican (NY) 78, Holy Family 71

Duke 87, Pittsburgh 52

Farmingdale 74, Purchase 61

Hartford 84, Mass.-Lowell 73

Mount St. Mary (NY) 76, Old Westbury 51

New Hampshire 71, Binghamton 67

Quinnipiac 80, Marist 79, OT

Scranton 84, Susquehanna 73

St. Bonaventure 77, Fordham 61

St. Rose 88, Stonehill 59

UConn 62, UCF 53

UMBC 72, Maine 67

UMass 86, La Salle 79, OT

Vermont 91, Dartmouth 78

Villanova 89, Xavier 65

SOUTH

Carson-Newman 91, Tusculum 86

Davidson 72, George Washington 45

Florida 71, Mississippi St. 54

Furman 73, Chattanooga 55

George Mason 81, Saint Joseph’s 79

Georgia College 88, Clayton St. 64

Georgia Tech 60, Notre Dame 53

Guilford 73, Randolph 55

Kentucky Wesleyan 81, Salem International 68

Lees-McRae 76, King (Tenn.) 74

Mount Olive 76, Barton 75

Mount St. Joseph 73, Transylvania 64

Nicholls 85, McNeese St. 80

Union (Ky.) 97, Allen 80

Virginia Tech 83, Wake Forest 75

W. Carolina 58, Mercer 56

Wofford 63, Harvard 62

MIDWEST

Adrian 74, Trine 67, OT

Alma 70, Albion 54

Aquinas 66, Michigan-Dearborn 61

Bethany Lutheran 100, Crown (Minn.) 84

Bethel (Minn.) 78, Augsburg 67

Carthage 69, Carroll (Wis.) 65

Cornerstone 85, Northwestern Ohio 62

Detroit 85, Cleveland St. 84

Evansville 64, Missouri St. 55

Gustavus 69, St. Mary’s (Minn.) 62

Hamline 51, Carleton 47

IUPUI 72, Milwaukee 71

Indiana St. 69, N. Iowa 67

Kansas St. 86, Oklahoma St. 82

Lourdes 69, Siena Heights 57

Madonna 97, Concordia (Mich.) 58

Michigan St. 76, Rutgers 72, OT

Minn.-Morris 103, Martin Luther 79

Northland 79, North Central (Minn.) 68

Northwestern (Minn.) 74, Wis.-Superior 69

Oakland 95, Youngstown St. 82

Olivet 75, Kalamazoo 58

St. Thomas (Minn.) 91, Concordia (Moor.) 61

UIC 84, Green Bay 73

Valparaiso 77, Drake 60

Wis.-Whitewater 78, Wis.-Eau Claire 65

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 82, Houston Baptist 74

Cent. Arkansas 92, Incarnate Word 76

SE Louisiana 63, Lamar 58

Sam Houston St. 82, Texas A&M-CC 50

Stephen F. Austin 78, New Orleans 68

Wednesday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Albany (NY) 72, Stony Brook 68

Buffalo 72, Miami (Ohio) 67

Caldwell 91, Wilmington (Del.) 66

Chestnut Hill 84, Post (Conn.) 74

Farmingdale 65, Mount St. Vincent 48

Fordham 66, Davidson 58

Hartford 81, Mass.-Lowell 42

Harvard 70, La Salle 61

Holy Family 56, Dominican (NY) 53

Maine 64, UMBC 50

Marquette 77, Providence 60

Minnesota 91, Penn St. 71

New Hampshire 63, Binghamton 61

Rider 61, Fairfield 45

Saint Joseph’s 81, Richmond 72

South Florida 89, Temple 73

Stonehill 76, St. Rose 63

VCU 61, Rhode Island 49

Villanova 60, Georgetown 58

SOUTH

Allen 72, Union (Ky.) 60

Barton 90, Mount Olive 79

Carson-Newman 90, Tusculum 67

East Carolina 73, Tulsa 67

Georgia College 69, Clayton St. 67

King (Tenn.) 65, Lees-McRae 55

Lamar 75, SE Louisiana 58

NC State 56, Georgia Tech 43

Nicholls 61, McNeese St. 54

Spalding 77, Blackburn 52

Stephen F. Austin 73, New Orleans 66

UNC Pembroke 61, Augusta 59

Virginia St. 74, Johnson C. Smith 67

MIDWEST

Aquinas 58, Michigan-Dearborn 33

Ball St. 74, Akron 61

Belmont 72, SIU-Edwardsville 55

Bethel (Minn.) 96, Augsburg 64

Calvin 82, Albion 59

Cardinal Stritch 105, Calumet 48

Carleton 71, Hamline 66

Carthage 66, Carroll (Wis.) 53

Cent. Michigan 90, Bowling Green 54

Central Methodist 83, Culver-Stockton 65

Clarke 75, Mount Mercy 69

Concordia (Mich.) 71, Madonna 64

Cornerstone 70, Northwestern Ohio 50

Dayton 80, St. Bonaventure 59

DePaul 82, Creighton 54

Graceland (Iowa) 65, Peru St. 57

Gustavus 65, St. Mary’s (Minn.) 38

Hope 82, Alma 64

Kansas St. 67, Iowa St. 60

Kent St. 76, E. Michigan 69

Michigan 84, Indiana 79

Mid-Am Nazarene 83, Evangel 59

Nebraska 80, Illinois 72

North Central (Minn.) 53, Northland 39

Purdue 47, Rutgers 33

Seton Hall 62, Xavier 51

Siena Heights 73, Lourdes 68

South Dakota 87, Mount Marty 25

Spring Arbor 84, Bethel (Ind.) 53

St. John’s 73, Butler 55

St. Mary’s (Ind.) 60, Kalamazoo 57

St. Olaf 60, Macalester 59

Toledo 75, Ohio 57

Trine 65, Adrian 29

W. Michigan 88, N. Illinois 83

West Virginia 74, Kansas 54

Wichita St. 69, Memphis 61

William Penn 68, Grand View 62

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 80, Houston Baptist 68

Cent. Arkansas 57, Incarnate Word 35

Cincinnati 88, Houston 82

Oklahoma 73, Texas Tech 52

Texas A&M-CC 67, Sam Houston St. 57

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

The AP Top 25

Record Pts Pv

1. Alabama (57) 13-1 1521 4

2. Georgia 13-2 1454 3

3. Oklahoma 12-2 1374 2

4. Clemson 12-2 1292 1

5. Ohio St. 12-2 1286 5

6. UCF (4) 13-0 1248 10

7. Wisconsin 13-1 1194 6

8. Penn St. 11-2 1120 9

9. TCU 11-3 974 13

10. Auburn 10-4 917 7

11. Notre Dame 10-3 857 14

12. Southern Cal 11-3 839 8

13. Miami 10-3 769 11

14. Oklahoma St. 10-3 758 17

15. Michigan St. 10-3 705 18

16. Washington 10-3 668 12

17. Northwestern 10-3 528 20

18. LSU 9-4 368 16

19. Mississippi St. 9-4 359 24

20. Stanford 9-5 336 15

21. South Florida 10-2 267 23

22. Boise St. 11-3 251 25

23. NC State 9-4 232 NR

24. Virginia Tech 9-4 126 22

25. Memphis 10-3 119 19

Others receiving votes: Washington St. 84, South Carolina 46, Iowa St. 36, Army 33, FAU 32, Troy 14, Fresno St. 13, San Diego St. 3, Iowa 2.

Amway Coaches Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. Alabama (62) 13-1 1550 4

2. Georgia 13-2 1485 3

3. Oklahoma 12-2 1414 2

4. Clemson 12-2 1329 1

5. Ohio State 12-2 1304 5

6. Wisconsin 13-1 1223 6

7. UCF 13-0 1202 10

8. Penn State 11-2 1134 9

9. TCU 11-3 1013 13

10. Southern Cal 11-3 904 7

11. Notre Dame 10-3 888 15

12. Auburn 10-4 885 8

13. Miami 10-3 769 11

14. Oklahoma State 10-3 757 17

15. Washington 10-3 706 12

16. Michigan State 10-3 682 19

17. Northwestern 10-3 543 20

18. LSU 9-4 424 14

19. Stanford 9-5 354 16

20. Mississippi State 9-4 349 23

21. South Florida 10-2 285 24

22. Boise State 11-3 242 25

23. N.C. State 9-4 198 —

24. Memphis 10-3 149 18

25. Virginia Tech 9-4 96 22

Others receiving votes: Washington State 71, Troy 40, FAU 35, Fresno State 35, South Carolina 35, Army 25, Iowa State 8, Utah 6, Iowa 3, Wake Forest 3, Appalachian State 2, Ohio 1, San Diego State 1.

2017-18 Bowl Schedule

Celebration Bowl

NC A&T 21, Grambling State 14

New Orleans Bowl

Troy 50, North Texas 30

Cure Bowl

Georgia State 27, Western Kentucky 17

Las Vegas Bowl

Boise State 38, Oregon 28

New Mexico Bowl

Marshall 31, Colorado State 28

Camellia Bowl

Middle Tennessee 35, Arkansas State 30

Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl

FAU 50, Akron 3

FRISCO (TEXAS) Bowl

Louisiana Tech 51, Southern Methodist 10

Gasparilla Bowl

Temple 28, FIU 3

Bahamas Bowl

Ohio 41, UAB 6

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Wyoming 37, Central Michigan 14

Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl

South Florida 38, Texas Tech 34

Armed Forces Bowl

Army 42, San Diego State 35

Dollar General Bowl

Appalachian State 34, Toledo 0

Hawaii Bowl

Fresno State 33, Houston 27

Heart of Dallas Bowl

Utah 30, West Virginia 14

Quick Lane Bowl

Duke 36, Northern Illinois 14

Cactus Bowl

Kansas State 35, UCLA 17

Independence Bowl

Florida State 42, Southern Mississippi 13

Pinstripe Bowl

Iowa 27, Boston College 20

Foster Farms Bowl

Purdue 38, Arizona 35

Texas Bowl

Texas 33, Missouri 16

Military Bowl

Navy 49, Virginia 7

Camping World Bowl

Oklahoma State 30, Virginia Tech 21

Alamo Bowl

TCU 39, Stanford 37

Holiday Bowl

Michigan State 42, Washington State 17

Belk Bowl

Wake Forest 55, Texas A&M 52

Sun Bowl

NC State 52, Arizona State 31

Music City Bowl

Northwestern 24, Kentucky 23

Arizona Bowl

New Mexico State 26, Utah State 20, OT

Cotton Bowl Classic

Ohio State 24, Southern Cal 7

TaxSlayer Bowl

Mississippi State 31, Louisville 27

Liberty Bowl

Iowa State 21, Memphis 20

Fiesta Bowl

Penn State 35, Washington 28

Orange Bowl

Wisconsin 34, Miami 24

Outback Bowl

South Carolina 26, Michigan 19

Peach Bowl

UCF 34, Auburn 27

Citrus Bowl

Notre Dame 21, LSU 17

Rose Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

Georgia 54, Oklahoma 48 (2-OT)

Sugar Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

Alabama 24, Clemson 6

Monday’s Result

College Football Championship

Atlanta

Alabama 26, Georgia 23

Saturday, Jan. 20

East-West Shrine Classic

At St. Petersburg, Fla.

East vs. West, 3 p.m. (NFLN)

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

At Carson, Calif.

American vs. National, TBA (FS1)

Saturday, Jan. 27

Senior Bowl

At Mobile, Ala.

North vs. South, 2:30 p.m. (NFLN)

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Brian Buchanan hitting coach of Omaha (PCL), Mike Rojas manager of Northwest Arkansas (TL), Omar Ramirez manager of Idaho Falls (Pioneer), Brooks Conrad manager and Nelson Liriano hitting coach of Burlington (Appalachian), Jason Simontacchi assistant minor league pitching coordinator and Tim Bavester assistant minor league video coordinator.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Designated LHP Nate Smith for assignment. Agreed to terms with C Rene Rivera on a one-year contract.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with C Mike Ohlman, INF Ryan Brett, RHP Brandon Cumpton and LHP Brandon Mann on minor league contracts.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Named Mike Mordecai quality control coach, Guillermo Martinez minor league hitting coordinator, Huner Mense hitting coach of New Hampshire (EL), Casey Candaele manager of Dunedin (FSL), Matt Young hitting coach of Lansing (MWL), Dallas McPherson manager of Vancouver (NWL), Mark Worrell assistant pitching coach and George Carroll coach of the GCL Blue Jays, Tim Raines special assistant, Chad Uihlein assistant strength and conditioning coordinator, Mauricio Elizondo assistant rehab coordinator, Lauren Poole dietitian, Allison Tropf affiliate dietitian and Casey Callison, Robert Murdock and Justin Batcher strength and conditioning coaches.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with OFs Cesar Puello and Ramon Flores on minor league contracts.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Released RHP Taylor Jungmann. Agreed to terms with LHP Boone Logan on a one-year contract and RHP J.J. Hoover on a minor league contract.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Traded INF Jose Rondon to the Chicago White Sox for cash.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Cleveland G Isaiah Thomas $20,000 for striking Minnesota F Andrew Wiggins above the shoulders. Suspended Miami F James Johnson and Toronto F Serge Ibaka one game for throwing punches at one another. Fined Toronto G DeMar DeRozan $25,000 and Miami G Goran Dragic $10,000 for an altercation.

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Signed G DeAndre Liggins to a 10-day contract.

Football

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed S L.J. McCray and LB Xavier Woodson-Luster to reserve/future contracts.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DB Jonathon Mincy to a reserve/future contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Eliot Wolf assistant general manager and Alonzo Highsmith vice president of player personnel.

DENVER BRONCOS — Agreed to terms with special teams coordinator Tom McMahon. Named Greg Williams defensive backs coach.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed RB Joel Bouagnon.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed PK Roberto Aguayo to a reserve/future contract.

Hockey

National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned G Juuse Saros to Milwaukee (AHL). Recalled G Anders Lindback from Milwaukee.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reassigned F Tage Thompson to San Antonio (AHL).

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Loaned F Ryan Penny to Binghamton (AHL).

TULSA OILERS — Traded F Mark Bennett to Reading for future considerations.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Signed D Kris Reaves.

LA GALAXY — Signed G David Bingham

MONTREAL IMPACT — Named Joel Bats, Maxence Flachez, Wilfried Nancy and Robert Duverne assistant coaches.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed F Amando Moreno.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Signed M Marco Bustos to an 18-month contract extension and loaned him to Club Atletico Zacatepec (Ascenso MX-Mexico).

United Soccer League

USL — Announced the addition of the Indy Eleven club for the 2018 season.

OTTAWA FURY — Signed M Maxim Tissot and D Nana Attakora.

College

ALABAMA — WR Calvin Ridley will enter the NFL draft.

CHOWAN — Named Kylee Polsley assistant softball coach.

CLEMSON — Announced WR Deon Cain will enter the NFL draft.

EMORY — Named Valorie O’Brien assistant women’s soccer coach.

INDIANA — Announced LB T.J. Roof is transferring from Georgia Tech.

OAKLAND — Announced the resignation of director of athletics Jeff Konya to become director of athletics and recreation at Northeastern.

RUTGERS — Agreed to terms with men’s basketball coach Steve Pikiell on a contract extension through the 2023-24 season.

SIENA — Announced men’s basketball G Nico Clareth will transfer after the academic year.

STANFORD — S Justin Reid and CB Quenton Meeks will enter the NFL draft.

TENNESSEE — Named Eve Rackham volleyball coach.

WAGNER — Named Maurya Couvares women’s triathlon coach and Brian Hammond assistant women’s triathlon coach.

LOCAL SPORTS

Wednesday’s Results

Prep Wrestling

MCCOMB 29, HOPEWELL-LOUDON 28

106 — Blake Hoover (H-L) won by forfeit.

113 — Kole Freeman (H-L) won by forfeit.

120 — Double forfeit.

126 — Dylan Montgomery (McC) tech. fall Logan Holcomb, 5:04.

132 — Caden Crawford (H-L) won by forfeit.

138 — Double forfeit.

145 — Jacob Dillon (McC) won by forfeit.

152 — Andrew Smith (McC) won by forfeit.

160 — Matt Davis (McC) won by forfeit.

170 — Caleb Hinton (H-L) maj. dec. Austin Ratliff, 10-2.

182 — Levi Kuhn (H-L) pinned Kahl Fargujharson, 4:30.

195 — Brice Markel (McC) pinned Aiden Sears, 1:49.

220 — Double forfeit.

285 — Double forfeit.

CORY-RAWSON 51, HOPEWELL-LOUDON 18

106 — Blake Hoover (H-L) won by forfeit.

113 — Kole Freeman (H-L) won by forfeit.

120 — Owen Karcher (C-R) won by forfeit.

126 — Tyler Stoodt (C-R) dec. Logan Holcomb, 4-2.

132 — Caden Crawford (H-L) pinned Daniel White, 1:47.

138 — Isaiah Colvin (C-R) won by forfeit.

145 — Double forfeit.

152 — Kyle Jones-Matin (C-R) won by forfeit.

160 — Logan Korpics (C-R) won by forfeit.

170 — Blaine Peterson (C-R) pinned Caleb Hinton, 2:37.

182 — Dylon Stoops (C-R) pinned Levi Kuhn, 1:36.

195 — Andrew Stewart (C-R) won by forfeit.

220 — Zerich Magnall (C-R) pinned Aidan Sears, 1:12.

285 — Double forfeit.

SCHEDULE

Thursday’s Events

Prep Bowling

Vermilion at Lakota, 4

LOCAL & AREA

Riverdale Coaching Openings

MOUNT BLANCHARD — Riverdale has head coaching openings in softball, boys soccer and volleyball. Interested candidates should submit a resume to Craig Taylor at ctaylor@riverdale.k12.oh.us. All applicants will be checked to see if they have the proper requirements, as set forth by the OHSAA, in order to coach in the state of Ohio. The positions will remain open until filled.

Coaching Vacancy

MILLBURY — Lake High School is accepting applications for a high school/junior high pole vault coach. Applicants should download an application form from the school athletic web site: http://www.lakeschools.org/coaching-applications. Application form can be emailed with resume & qualifications to: Dave Shaffer, Director of Athletics, Email: DShaffer@lakeschools.org.

