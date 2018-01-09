Wednesday’s Scoreboard

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Weekly AP Poll

Division I

SCHOOL (1st-place votes) Record Pts

1. Newark (5) 10-0 125

2. W. Chester Lakota West (2) 10-1 103

3. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (5) 12-2 99

4. Pickerington Central (1) 12-1 86

5. Dublin Coffman 11-1 81

6. Canton McKinley (2) 11-1 72

7. Solon (1) 9-1 71

8. Toledo Notre Dame (2) 9-2 69

9. Stow-Munroe Falls 11-1 34

10. Dresden Tri-Valley 9-2 30

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Cin. Walnut Hills 29. Wadsworth 28. Berea-Midpark 26. Mason 23. Loveland 18. Cols. Northland 17. Canfield 13.

Division II

SCHOOL (1st-place votes) Record Pts

1. Beloit W. Branch (3) 10-0 93

2. Gates Mills Gilmour (6) 9-1 91

3. Germantown Valley View (2) 11-0 86

4. Zanesville Maysville (1) 11-0 76

5. Toledo Rogers (1) 8-1 74

6. Tipp City Tippecanoe (1) 10-1 55

7. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 9-2 46

8. Trotwood-Madison 9-1 45

9. Bellevue (1) 11-1 41

10. Washington C.H. Miami Trace 11-1 39

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Shaker Hts. Laurel 38. Defiance (1) 38. London 32. McArthur Vinton County 26. Warren Howland 25. Thornville Sheridan 24. New Philadelphia 23. Kettering Alter (2) 20. Perry 17. Cambridge 16. Chillicothe Unioto 15.

Division III

SCHOOL (1st-place votes) Record Pts

1. Columbus Africentric (9) 10-0 135

2. Versailles (3) 13-1 83

3. Ottawa-Glandorf 11-1 72

4. Cin. Summit Country Day 10-0 66

5. Archbold 9-1 47

6. Kirtland (2) 10-0 46

7. Waynesville 12-0 43

8. Liberty-Benton 9-1 41

9. Newark Cath. 11-1 40

10. (tie) Cardington-Lincoln 11-1 34

10. (tie) Doylestown Chippewa (1) 10-0 34

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Minford 33. Loudonville (1) 30. Rocky River Lutheran W. 28. Williamsburg 28. Delta (1) 25. Proctorville Fairland 25. Elyria Cath. 19. Camden Preble Shawnee 18. Garrettsville Garfield 15. Sardinia Eastern 15. Bellaire 14. Casstown Miami E. 13. N. Lima S. Range 13.

Division IV

SCHOOL (1st-place votes) Record Pts

1. Minster (11) 11-0 142

2. Waterford (2) 8-1 95

3. Dalton 10-1 76

4. New Bremen 11-1 72

5. Sugar Grove Berne Union 11-1 56

6. Ottoville (1) 11-0 51

7. (tie) N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 7-2 48

7. (tie)New Madison Tri-Village 10-2 48

9. Steubenville Cath. Cent. (1) 9-1 45

10. Fairfield Christian 9-1 41

OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: New Boston Glenwood 34. Cornerstone Christian 33. Jackson Center 27. Troy Christian 27. Berlin Hiland (2) 26. N. Jackson Jackson-Milton (1) 21. Lancaster Fisher Cath. 19. Xenia Legacy Christian Academy 18. Ft. Loramie 17. Ft. Recovery 16. Groveport Madison Christian 13.

Tuesday’s Results

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central 54, Wynford 21

Bucyrus 49, Ridgedale 48

Carey 58, Seneca East 41

Upper Sandusky 44, Colonel Crawford 43

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Fremont St. Joseph 54, New Riegel 17

Old Fort 43, Sandusky St. Mary’s 41

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Castalia Margaretta 72, Port Clinton 27

Willard 82, Huron 20

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Bellevue 51, Norwalk Senior 35

Clyde 51, Tiffin Columbian 33

Buckeye Border Conference

Fayette 54, Hilltop 40

Pettisville 28, North Central 20

Stryker 64, Edon 16

Other NW Ohio Games

Ada 57, Lima Perry 36

Allen East 56, Van Buren 55, 2-OT

Archbold 75, Holgate 45

Ashland Crestview 55, Lucas 34

Coldwater 63, Lima Cent. Cath. 29

Cory-Rawson 41, Hardin Northern 18

Defiance 53, Wauseon 40

Delphos Jefferson 43, Miller City 22

Delphos St. John’s 60, Paulding 40

Elida 67, Fort Jennings 36

Fort Recovery 49, Jackson Center 42

Fremont Ross 56, Sandusky Senior 43

Genoa 72, Toledo Woodward 36

Leipsic 51, Patrick Henry 39

Liberty Center 44, Toledo Emmanuel Baptist 28

Liberty-Benton 63, Wapakoneta 42

Lincolnview 40, Kalida 39

Marion Local 52, Celina 40

Monroeville 40, Lakota 32

Montpelier 66, Maumee Valley Country Day 60

Mount Vernon 56, Worthington Christian 43

Napoleon 54, Bryan 46

New Knoxville 54, Waynesfield-Goshen 34

North Baltimore 77, Upper Scioto Valley 53

Oak Harbor 34, Milan Edison 28

Ottoville 47, Lima Bath 31

Russia 46, St. Marys Memorial 35

Sandusky Perkins 66, Shelby 39

Sparta Highland 55, Galion Senior 30

Tol. Cent. Catholic 67, Sylvania Northview 48

Worthington Kilbourne 63, Marion Harding 59

Around Ohio

Ashville Teays Valley 101, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 16

Baltimore Liberty Union 48, Lancaster Fairfield Union 46

Bloom-Carroll 58, Circleville Logan Elm 49

Chillicothe Huntington 54, Bainbridge Paint Valley 46

Cin. Aiken 39, Cin. Woodward 37

Cols. Africentric 107, Cols. Walnut Ridge 37

Cols. Beechcroft 50, Cols. International 26

Cols. Eastmoor 67, Cols. Marion-Franklin 10

Cols. Independence 58, Cols. West 15

Cols. Linden McKinley 69, Cols. Mifflin 19

Cols. South 56, Cols. Briggs 35

Cols. Upper Arlington 64, Lewis Center Olentangy 43

Cols. Whetstone 50, Cols. Centennial 40

Delaware Christian 39, Cols. School for Girls 34

Dublin Coffman 66, Pickerington N. 50

E. Central, Ind. 52, Day. Dunbar 16

Fairfield Christian 51, Cols. Wellington 22

Frankfort Adena 44, Chillicothe Zane Trace 16

Galloway Westland 46, Cols. Franklin Hts. 30

Jefferson Area 73, Ashtabula St. John 37

London 63, Spring. Kenton Ridge 49

Mt. Notre Dame 82, Seton 40

Mt. Vernon Academy 56, Worthington Christian 43

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 37, Pataskala Licking Hts. 35

Pickerington Cent. 59, Westerville S. 40

Piketon 46, Williamsport Westfall 44

Seneca, Pa. 51, Conneaut 31

Southeastern 58, Chillicothe Unioto 36

Westerville N. 67, Marysville 48

Wednesday’s Games

Toledo City League

Toledo Scott at Toledo Rogers

Toledo Waite at Toledo Bowsher

Thursday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arcadia at Vanlue

Arlington at Leipsic

Cory-Rawson at Hopewell-Loudon

McComb at Pandora-Gilboa

Riverdale at North Baltimore

Van Buren at Liberty-Benton

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Fremont Ross at Toledo Whitmer

Oregon Clay at Lima Senior

Toledo Notre Dame at Toledo St. Ursula

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood at Woodmore

Elmwood at Genoa

Otsego at Lake

Rossford at Fostoria Senior

Northwest Conference

Convoy Crestview at Delphos Jefferson

Lincolnview at Bluffton

Paulding at Allen East

Spencerville at Columbus Grove

Putnam County League

Ottoville at Continental

Western Buckeye League

Celina at Lima Bath

Defiance at Elida

Kenton at Wapakoneta

Lima Shawnee at St. Marys Memorial

Ottawa-Glandorf at Van Wert

Northwest Central Conference

Hardin Northern at Ridgemont

Riverside at Lima Perry

Upper Scioto Valley at Sidney Lehman

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

New Riegel at Sandusky St. Mary’s

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Cardinal Stritch at Toledo Christian

Danbury at Ottawa Hills

Gibsonburg at Maumee Valley Country Day

Toledo Emmanuel Baptist at Northwood

Midwest Athletic Conference

Fort Recovery at New Bremen

Marion Local at Versailles

Minster at St. Henry

New Knoxville at Delphos St. John’s

Parkway at Coldwater

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Mansfield Senior at Lexington

Wooster Senior at Ashland Senior

Toledo City League

Toledo Start at Toledo Woodward

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Loudonville at Mansfield Christian

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Buckeye Valley at River Valley

Marion Harding at Ontario

Marion Pleasant at Galion Senior

North Union at Clear Fork

Other NW Ohio Games

Fort Jennings at Lima Temple Christian

Huron at Monroeville

Kidron Central Christian at Tuscarawas Central Catholic

Mount Vernon at Mansfield Madison

New Philadelphia at West Holmes

Old Fort at Castalia Margaretta

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Tuesday’s Results

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood 45, Lake 38

Elmwood 58, Genoa 37

Otsego 52, Rossford 47, OT

Woodmore 76, Fostoria Senior 52

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Cardinal Stritch 47, Gibsonburg 35

Toledo Christian 67, Northwood 45

Toledo Emmanuel Baptist 55, Danbury 50

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne 50, Perrysburg 46

Maumee 51, Napoleon 39

Sylvania Northview 74, Bowling Green 47

Sylvania Southview 70, Springfield 37

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Ashland Senior 65, Mansfield Senior 55

Lexington 53, Wooster Senior 46

Mansfield Madison 73, West Holmes 39

Other NW Ohio Games

Clear Fork 56, Fredericktown 55

Columbus Watterson 65, Buckeye Valley 36

Danville 70, Loudonville 54

Elgin 50, Cardington Lincoln 44

Fort Loramie 48, Versailles 46, OT

Kidron Central Christian 48, Ashland Mapleton 41

Lakota 44, Monroeville 40

Mansfield Christian 65, Howard East Knox 51

Mansfield St. Peter’s 66, Plymouth 48

Marion Pleasant 75, Mount Gilead 36

Minster 80, Coldwater 48

Norwalk St. Paul 65, Fremont St. Joseph 52

Oregon Clay 84, Toledo Waite 82, 2-OT

Ottawa Hills 60, Swanton 36

Riverside 46, Botkins 41

Tiffin Calvert 57, Jones Leadership Academy 26

Toledo St. Francis 66, Toledo Bowsher 62

Wapakoneta 51, Bluffton 41

Around Ohio

Akr. Coventry 71, Akr. Springfield 48

Akr. Ellet 47, Hudson 39

Akr. Hoban 72, Gates Mills Gilmour 57

Akr. SVSM 80, Akr. Buchtel 62

Alliance Marlington 60, Salem 58

Ansonia 60, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 46

Atwater Waterloo 70, Sebring McKinley 69

Austintown Fitch 92, Ashtabula Lakeside 48

Baltimore Liberty Union 67, Zanesville W. Muskingum 60

Batavia Clermont NE 44, Williamsburg 39

Bay Village Bay 70, Parma Normandy 59

Beaver Eastern 58, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 48

Beloit W. Branch 67, Alliance 43

Belpre 56, Corning Miller 55

Bidwell River Valley 57, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 48

Blanchester 66, Batavia 63

Bristol 58, Andover Pymatuning Valley 49, 0

Brunswick 78, Elyria 53

Byesville Meadowbrook 69, Beverly Ft. Frye 52

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 64, Belmont Union Local 60

Camden Preble Shawnee 57, Day. Northridge 50

Can. Cent. Cath. 55, Orrville 38

Can. Glenoak 51, Massillon Perry 44

Canal Fulton Northwest 75, Can. Heritage Christian 46

Canfield 63, Youngs. East 48

Carrollton 66, Can. South 64, 4

Cedarville 55, Spring. NE 54

Chagrin Falls 59, Beachwood 51

Chardon NDCL 60, Painesville Riverside 53

Chesapeake 48, Ironton 47

Chesterland W. Geauga 69, Painesville Harvey 57

Cin. Country Day 30, Norwood 25

Cin. Deer Park 77, Cin. Indian Hill 59

Cin. Gamble Montessori 52, Cin. Oyler 50

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 56, Lockland 55

Cin. Madeira 45, Cin. Finneytown 41

Cin. McNicholas 69, Cin. Shroder 58

Cin. Oak Hills 54, Cin. Sycamore 43

Cin. Princeton 75, Mason 46

Cin. Purcell Marian 67, Cin. La Salle 66

Cin. Seven Hills 38, Miami Valley Christian Academy 35

Cin. St. Xavier 71, Kettering Alter 41

Cin. Taft 54, Cin. Aiken 48

Cin. Walnut Hills 69, Loveland 50

Cin. Western Hills 74, Campbell Co., Ky. 35

Cin. Winton Woods 47, Cov. Catholic, Ky. 46

Cin. Withrow 55, Cin. Turpin 46

Cin. Wyoming 62, Cin. Mariemont 51

Circleville 49, Chillicothe Huntington 41

Cle. Benedictine 74, Mentor Lake Cath. 59

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 52, Ironton Rock Hill 31

Cols. Bexley 53, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 39

Cols. Centennial 81, Cols. Whetstone 61

Cols. Eastmoor 111, Cols. Marion-Franklin 55

Cols. Franklin Hts. 63, Galloway Westland 42

Cols. Hartley 57, Bloom-Carroll 48

Cols. Mifflin 65, Cols. Linden McKinley 60

Cols. Northland 76, Cols. East 69

Cols. Ready 80, Patriot Preparatory Academy 43

Cols. South 81, Cols. Briggs 38

Cols. Walnut Ridge 69, Cols. Africentric 67

Cols. Watterson 65, Delaware Buckeye Valley 36

Columbiana 59, E. Palestine 51

Cornerstone Christian 73, Bedford 36

Cortland Lakeview 76, Brookfield 49

Crown City S. Gallia 59, S. Point 57

Cuyahoga Falls 71, Akr. North 55

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 59, Akr. East 45

Day. Carroll 51, Day. Stivers 32

Dresden Tri-Valley 64, New Concord John Glenn 52

E. Cle. Shaw 79, Cle. JFK 58

Eastlake N. 70, Cle. Collinwood 48

Euclid 87, Mentor 83

Fairfield 46, W. Chester Lakota W. 44

Fayetteville-Perry 63, Hillsboro 58

Franklin 57, Day. Oakwood 55

Gahanna Lincoln 77, Powell Olentangy Liberty 74

Garfield Hts. Trinity 62, Hudson WRA 54

Georgetown 63, Felicity-Franklin 39

Girard 57, Youngs. Liberty 48

Glouster Trimble 57, Stewart Federal Hocking 48

Granville Christian 65, Gahanna Christian 51

Grove City Cent. Crossing 58, Groveport-Madison 56

Hamilton 68, Cin. Colerain 60

Hanoverton United 57, Lisbon David Anderson 53

Hunting Valley University 72, Parma Padua 59

John Marshall, W.Va. 79, Barnesville 62

Kinsman Badger 78, Southington Chalker 41

Lakewood 53, Avon 40

Lancaster 61, Washington C.H. 33

Leavittsburg LaBrae 83, Warren Champion 55

Lees Creek E. Clinton 76, Bethel-Tate 49

Leesburg Fairfield 55, Greenfield McClain 37

Lewis Center Olentangy 68, Cols. Upper Arlington 60

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 55, Middletown 39

Lisbon Beaver 95, Richmond Edison 91

Logan 58, Ashville Teays Valley 37

Lorain 66, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 64

Lore City Buckeye Trail 57, Newcomerstown 22

Lowellville 58, New Middletown Spring. 48

Lucasville Valley 50, Portsmouth W. 47

Macedonia Nordonia 84, Aurora 58

Madison 75, Burton Berkshire 36

Malvern 75, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 52

Mantua Crestwood 77, Hartville Lake Center Christian 73

Massillon Jackson 63, N. Can. Hoover 39

Massillon Washington 80, Louisville Aquinas 42

McArthur Vinton County 73, Athens 62

McConnelsville Morgan 72, Crooksville 58

Middletown Madison Senior 58, Waynesville 45

Milford 53, Kings Mills Kings 33

Milford Center Fairbanks 68, London Madison Plains 53

Mineral Ridge 43, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 40

Minerva 55, Louisville 45

Minford 59, McDermott Scioto NW 56

Mogadore Field 63, Lodi Cloverleaf 52

N. Lewisburg Triad 54, Jamestown Greeneview 52

N. Ridgeville 91, N. Olmsted 69

N. Royalton 71, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 49

New Boston Glenwood 64, Latham Western 58

New Lebanon Dixie 53, Milton-Union 45

New Paris National Trail 69, Covington 39

Newton Local 84, Bradford 67

Norton 83, Peninsula Woodridge 73

Oak Glen, W.Va. 77, Ashland Crestview 44

OVC 55, Garrettsville Garfield 49

Parma 69, Cle. Horizon Science 44

Parma Hts. Holy Name 105, Rocky River 77

Philo 49, New Lexington 37

Pickerington N. 91, Dublin Coffman 88, 3

Piqua 75, W. Carrollton 62

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 56, Union City Mississinawa Valley 55

Plain City Jonathan Alder 41, Bellefontaine 36

Poland Seminary 67, Hubbard 39

Portsmouth Clay 50, Portsmouth Sciotoville 40

Proctorville Fairland 66, Portsmouth 42

Reading 52, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 31

Richmond Hts. 67, Cuyahoga Hts. 48

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 59, Lynchburg-Clay 48

Salineville Southern 65, Leetonia 48

Seaman N. Adams 58, Mowrystown Whiteoak 33

Sheffield Brookside 64, Rocky River Lutheran W. 58

Solon 87, Shaker Hts. 71

Spring. Kenton Ridge 70, Lewistown Indian Lake 66

Spring. Shawnee 64, New Carlisle Tecumseh 56, 0

St. Clairsville 76, Bellaire 68

St. Paris Graham 59, Spring. NW 39

Strasburg-Franklin 55, E. Can. 28

Sugarcreek Garaway 64, Berlin Hiland 61, 0

Thornville Sheridan 51, Zanesville Maysville 45

Tipp City Bethel 64, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 55

Tree of Life 60, Groveport Madison Christian 43

Troy Christian 57, Legacy Christian 42

Uniontown Lake 52, Can. McKinley 43

Urbana 72, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 47

Vincent Warren 80, Marietta 66

W. Jefferson 67, S. Charleston SE 42

W. Union 38, Sardinia Eastern Brown 36

Wahama, W.Va. 43, Reedsville Eastern 42

Waterford 53, Crown City S. Gallia 44

Wellington 63, Columbia Station Columbia 50

Westerville Cent. 50, Sunbury Big Walnut 36

Westerville S. 54, Pickerington Cent. 52

Wheelersburg 67, S. Webster 46

Wilmington 50, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 42

Youngs. Mooney 68, Warren JFK 64, 0

Wednesday’s Game

NW Ohio Game

London at North Union

Thursday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Colonel Crawford at Carey

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Archbold at Swanton

Bryan at Evergreen

Delta at Wauseon

Liberty Center at Patrick Henry

Green Meadows Conference

Ayersville at Antwerp

Hicksville at Tinora

Holgate at Fairview

Wayne Trace at Edgerton

Buckeye Border Conference

Hilltop at Edon

Pettisville at Fayette

Stryker at Montpelier

Other NW Ohio Games

Lakota at McComb

Wynford at Crestline

PREP HOCKEY

State Poll

SCHOOL (1st-place votes) PTS

1. Cleveland St. Ignatius (10) 100

2. Toledo St. Francis 90

3. Hunting Valley University School 70

4. Lakewood St. Edward 58

5. Dublin Jerome 48

6. Sylvania Northview 47

7. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 38

8. Parma Heights Holy Name 37

9. Olentangy Liberty 33

10. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 20

PRO FOOTBALL

NFL Playoffs

Wild-card Round

Saturday’s Results

Tennessee 22, Kansas City 21

Atlanta 26, Los Angeles Rams 13

Sunday’s Results

Jacksonville 10, Buffalo 3

New Orelans 31, Carolina 26

Divisional Round

Saturday’S GAMES

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 4:35 p.m.

Tennessee at New England, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’S GAMES

Jacksonville at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

New Orleans at Minnesota, 4:40 p.m

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 33 10 .767 —

Toronto 28 11 .718 3

Philadelphia 19 19 .500 11½

New York 19 21 .475 12½

Brooklyn 15 25 .375 16½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 23 17 .575 —

Washington 23 17 .575 —

Charlotte 15 23 .395 7

Orlando 12 29 .293 11½

Atlanta 10 30 .250 13

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 26 14 .650 —

Detroit 21 18 .538 4½

Milwaukee 21 18 .538 4½

Indiana 21 19 .525 5

Chicago 14 27 .341 12½

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 28 11 .718 —

San Antonio 28 14 .667 1½

New Orleans 20 19 .513 8

Dallas 14 28 .333 15½

Memphis 12 27 .308 16

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 26 16 .619 —

Portland 22 18 .550 3

Oklahoma City 22 19 .537 3½

Denver 21 19 .525 4

Utah 16 24 .400 9

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Golden State 33 8 .805 —

L.A. Clippers 18 21 .462 14

Phoenix 16 26 .381 17½

Sacramento 13 26 .333 19

L.A. Lakers 12 27 .308 20

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

Indiana 109, Milwaukee 96

Toronto 114, Brooklyn 113, OT

Houston 116, Chicago 107

Minnesota 127, Cleveland 99

New Orleans 112, Detroit 109

San Antonio 107, Sacramento 100

Golden State 124, Denver 114

L.A. Clippers 108, Atlanta 107

Tuesday’s Results

Miami 90, Toronto 89

Portland 117, Oklahoma City 106

Dallas 114, Orlando 99

Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, late

Wednesday’s Games

Dallas at Charlotte, 7

Miami at Indiana, 7

Utah at Washington, 7

Chicago at New York, 7:30

Detroit at Brooklyn, 7:30

New Orleans at Memphis, 8

Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 8

Orlando at Milwaukee, 8

Portland at Houston, 8

Atlanta at Denver, 9

L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 10:30

Thursday’s Games

Boston vs. Philadelphia at London, 3

Cleveland at Toronto, 8

L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 10

San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Indiana, 7

Orlando at Washington, 7

Utah at Charlotte, 7

Brooklyn at Atlanta, 7:30

Golden State at Milwaukee, 8

New York at Minnesota, 8

Portland at New Orleans, 8

Memphis at Denver, 9

Houston at Phoenix, 10:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 43 31 9 3 65 160 107

Boston 40 23 10 7 53 131 102

Toronto 44 25 16 3 53 143 127

Florida 42 18 18 6 42 120 137

Detroit 41 17 17 7 41 112 127

Montreal 42 18 20 4 40 108 129

Ottawa 41 14 18 9 37 113 146

Buffalo 43 10 24 9 29 96 150

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 43 27 13 3 57 135 121

Columbus 44 25 16 3 53 121 121

New Jersey 41 22 11 8 52 130 125

N.Y. Rangers 42 22 15 5 49 128 117

Pittsburgh 44 22 19 3 47 126 138

Philadelphia 42 19 15 8 46 123 122

Carolina 42 19 15 8 46 119 131

N.Y. Islanders 43 21 18 4 46 146 158

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Winnipeg 44 26 11 7 59 151 121

Nashville 42 25 11 6 56 131 114

St. Louis 46 26 17 3 55 134 122

Dallas 43 24 16 3 51 132 118

Chicago 42 21 15 6 48 133 116

Minnesota 43 22 17 4 48 125 126

Colorado 41 22 16 3 47 135 124

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 41 29 10 2 60 143 113

Los Angeles 42 24 13 5 53 126 99

San Jose 40 21 13 6 48 110 106

Calgary 42 22 16 4 48 118 121

Anaheim 43 19 15 9 47 117 120

Edmonton 44 18 23 3 39 119 143

Vancouver 43 16 21 6 38 111 143

Arizona 43 10 27 6 26 98 150

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

Columbus 3, Toronto 2, OT

Tuesday’s Results

Winnipeg 7, Buffalo 4

Washington 3, Vancouver 1

Chicago 8, Ottawa 2

Tampa Bay 5, Carolina 4

Nashville 2, Edmonton 1

Calgary 3, Minnesota 2, OT

Florida 7, St. Louis 4

Wednesday’s Games

Ottawa at Toronto, 7:30

Minnesota at Chicago, 8

Thursday’s Games

Carolina at Washington, 7

Columbus at Buffalo, 7

Calgary at Tampa Bay, 7:30

Friday’s Games

Vancouver at Columbus, 7

Calgary at Florida, 7:30

Washington at Carolina, 7:30

Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:30

Edmonton at Arizona, 9

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

USA Today Women’s Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. UConn (32) 13-0 800 1

2. Notre Dame 15-1 748 2

3. Mississippi State 17-0 731 3

4. Louisville 18-0 721 4

5. Baylor 14-1 658 6

6. Tennessee 15-0 626 7

7. Texas 13-1 601 8

8. South Carolina 13-2 564 5

9. Oregon 15-2 559 9

10. Ohio State 15-2 522 10

11. Maryland 15-2 473 13

12. Florida State 14-2 399 12

13. Missouri 14-2 382 15

14. UCLA 11-4 368 14

15. West Virginia 14-2 363 11

16. Texas A&M 13-4 282 19

17. Iowa 15-2 265 17

18. Duke 12-4 260 18

19. Rutgers 16-2 164 25

20. Michigan 13-4 154 20

21. Oregon State 11-4 148 16

22. Oklahoma State 12-3 143 23

23. Arizona State 13-3 123 —

24. Green Bay 12-2 102 24

25. South Florida 12-4 79 22

Others receiving votes: Syracuse 62, Villanova 40, Virginia 13, Georgia Tech 10, California 8, Marquette 8, DePaul 7, Florida Gulf Coast 4, Miami 4, Georgia 3, Ball State 2, Stanford 2, Southern Cal 1, Virginia Tech 1.

NCAA Division II

Men’s Top 25

1, Queens (N.C.) (13) 15-0 392

2, Bellarmine (3) 13-0 387

3, West Liberty 13-0 368

4, Northwest Missouri State 13-1 343

5, Lincoln Memorial 14-1 342

6, UT-Permian Basin 12-1 320

7, Ferris State 16-1 299

8, West Texas A&M 14-1 287

9, Northern State (S.D.) 16-1 256

10, Western Oregon 13-1 253

11, Barry 10-2 210

12, Texas A&M-Commerce 13-1 198

13, Virginia State 13-1 189

14, Arkansas-Fort Smith 14-1 183

15, West Florida 13-1 150

16, Findlay 16-2 129

17, West Chester 12-0 126

18, Christian Brothers 12-2 119

19, Wheeling Jesuit 12-2 116

20, Morehouse 13-0 100

21, Fort Lewis 13-2 95

22, Colorado School of Mines 12-2 93

23, Dallas Baptist 12-2 59

24, California Baptist 12-2 44

25, Cal Poly Pomona 10-2 35

Others receiving votes: Claflin (S.C.) 30, William Jewell (Mo.) 14, Valdosta State (Ga.) 12, Carson-Newman (Tenn.) 11, Eckerd (Fla.) 11, Southern New Hampshire 10, Chaminade (Hawai’i) 4, Kutztown (Pa.) 4, Lake Superior State (Mich.) 3, Western Washington 3, Southern Nazarene (Okla.) 2, Minot State (N.D.) 1, Cal State San Marcos 1.

NCAA Division III

Men’s Top 25

1, Whitman (25) 13-0 625

2, Augustana 11-2 530

3, Whitworth 12-1 512

4, Williams 11-2 479

5, UW-Whitewater 11-2 473

6, Washington U. 10-2 461

7, UW-River Falls 10-2 459

8, York (Pa.) 13-0 458

9, Swarthmore 11-1 452

10, Wittenberg 13-0 359

11, MIT 12-1 352

12, Lycoming 14-1 349

13, UW-Oshkosh 11-2 345

14, Wesleyan 10-2 306

15, St. John’s 10-1 287

16, Middlebury 8-3 258

17, Ohio Wesleyan 10-3 249

18, Hamilton12-0 219

19, Marietta 10-3 115

20, Emory 10-2 111

21, Wartburg 10-3 84

22, Franklin and Marshall 11-1 77

23, John Carroll 11-2 70

24, Eastern Connecticut 11-2 59

25, Baldwin Wallace 11-2 56

Others receiving votes: New Jersey City 55; UW-Platteville 48; St. Norbert 46; Juniata 40; Skidmore 39; Rochester 25; Illinois Wesleyan 23; Christopher Newport 13; Nichols 13; Ramapo 11; Wooster 11; Salem State 10; Albright 9; Augsburg 7; Buena Vista 7; Emory and Henry 7; Hanover 7; Nebraska Wesleyan 4; Tufts 3; Lebanon Valley 2

NCAA Division III

Women’s Top 25

1, Amherst (22) 13-0 621

2, Wartburg (1) 13-0 595

3, Hope (1) 14-0 565

4, Bowdoin 13-0 519

5, Thomas More 12-1 512

6, Whitman (1) 12-1 496

7, Rochester 11-1 479

8, Tufts 11-2 427

9, DePauw 14-1 371

10, Ohio Northern 12-1 360

11, Trine 12-2 349

12, Muhlenberg 12-0 308

13, Christopher Newport 11-2 302

14, UW-Oshkosh10-2 281

15, UW-Whitewater 11-2 279

16, St. Thomas 11-2 275

17, Juniata 13-0 258

18, Scranton 12-1 219

19, Messiah 13-1 175

20, Gustavus Adolphus 11-2 145

21, Illinois Wesleyan 12-2 127

22, Marietta 12-1 117

23, Montclair State 12-1 74

24, Trinity (TX) 9-2 63

25, Chicago 10-2 52

Others receiving votes: SUNY Geneseo 32; George Fox 31; Marymount 30; UW-River Falls 20; Wisconsin Lutheran 19; Washington U. 11; Ithaca 4; Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 3; St. Benedict 3; Washington and Jefferson 3.

NCAA Division II

Women’s Top 25

1, Ashland (24) 15-0 600

2, West Texas A&M 14-0 570

3, Indiana, Pa.12-0 535

4, Carson-Newman 15-0 517

5, Lubbock Christian 14-1 496

6, Alaska Anchorage 13-1 470

7, Bentley 14-1 443

8, Drury 12-1 435

9, Virginia Union 13-1 423

10, California (PA) 13-1 397

11, Augustana (SD) 14-0 345

12, Central Missouri 11-1 318

13, Fort Lewis 15-1 275

14, Edinboro 11-1 274

15, Central Oklahoma 14-1 261

16, Michigan Tech 12-2 208

17, Southwestern Oklahoma 11-1 205

18, Azusa Pacific 16-2 193

19, Union 13-1 155

20, Northern State 13-2 154

21, Glenville State 12-1 121

22, Southern Indiana 11-2 100

23, St. Thomas Aquinas 13-1 70

24, North Alabama 13-1 66

25, Lander 11-2 29 Others receiving votes: Findlay (13-2) 23; University of the Sciences (13-2) 22; Grand Valley State (13-2) 12; Wingate (11-3) 12; UC San Diego (13-2) 9; North Georgia (10-2) 3; Virginia State (14-0) 3; 11 teams mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 56 combined points.

Tuesday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Georgetown 69, St. John’s 66

Hobart 69, RPI 57

Lehman 68, Baruch 52

West Virginia 57, Baylor 54

SOUTH

Alabama 76, South Carolina 62

Campbell 83, Presbyterian 79

Dayton 87, Richmond 81

Emory & Henry 75, Roanoke 73

Fisk 68, Freed-Hardeman 67

Gardner-Webb 62, High Point 45

Howard at Hampton, ppd.

Kentucky 74, Texas A&M 73

Liberty 73, Winthrop 70

Memphis 96, Tulane 89

North Carolina 96, Boston College 66

Radford 64, Charleston Southern 61

South Alabama 99, Trinity Baptist 34

UNC Asheville 90, Longwood 80

VCU 78, Duquesne 67

Virginia 68, Syracuse 61

MIDWEST

Ball St. 75, Ohio 68

Bethel (Ind.) 63, Spring Arbor 62

Bowling Green 66, N. Illinois 57

Bradley 68, S. Illinois 62

Buffalo 87, Akron 65

Creighton 85, Butler 74

E. Michigan 79, Cent. Michigan 74

Edgewood 74, Dominican (Ill.) 56

Indiana 74, Penn St. 70

Indiana-East 122, Point Park 85

Lakeland 109, Rockford 63

Miami (Ohio) 80, Kent St. 69

Milwaukee Engineering 78, Concordia (Ill.) 63

Nebraska 63, Wisconsin 59

Rhode Island 72, Saint Louis 65

Toledo 84, W. Michigan 61

SOUTHWEST

Oklahoma 75, Texas Tech 65

Tuesday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Old Westbury 80, St. Elizabeth 45

RPI 59, William Smith 53

UConn 80, UCF 44

SOUTH

Berea 75, Maryville (Tenn.) 74

Campbell 58, Charleston Southern 49

Drexel 65, William & Mary 58

Gardner-Webb 61, Longwood 54

High Point 81, Presbyterian 55

Howard at Hampton, ppd.

Liberty 63, Winthrop 37

UNC Asheville 67, Radford 56

MIDWEST

Fort Wayne 76, Omaha 65

Lakeland 78, Rockford 42

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

The AP Top 25

Record Pts Pv

1. Alabama (57) 13-1 1521 4

2. Georgia 13-2 1454 3

3. Oklahoma 12-2 1374 2

4. Clemson 12-2 1292 1

5. Ohio St. 12-2 1286 5

6. UCF (4) 13-0 1248 10

7. Wisconsin 13-1 1194 6

8. Penn St. 11-2 1120 9

9. TCU 11-3 974 13

10. Auburn 10-4 917 7

11. Notre Dame 10-3 857 14

12. Southern Cal 11-3 839 8

13. Miami 10-3 769 11

14. Oklahoma St. 10-3 758 17

15. Michigan St. 10-3 705 18

16. Washington 10-3 668 12

17. Northwestern 10-3 528 20

18. LSU 9-4 368 16

19. Mississippi St. 9-4 359 24

20. Stanford 9-5 336 15

21. South Florida 10-2 267 23

22. Boise St. 11-3 251 25

23. NC State 9-4 232 NR

24. Virginia Tech 9-4 126 22

25. Memphis 10-3 119 19

Others receiving votes: Washington St. 84, South Carolina 46, Iowa St. 36, Army 33, FAU 32, Troy 14, Fresno St. 13, San Diego St. 3, Iowa 2.

Amway Coaches Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. Alabama (62) 13-1 1550 4

2. Georgia 13-2 1485 3

3. Oklahoma 12-2 1414 2

4. Clemson 12-2 1329 1

5. Ohio State 12-2 1304 5

6. Wisconsin 13-1 1223 6

7. UCF 13-0 1202 10

8. Penn State 11-2 1134 9

9. TCU 11-3 1013 13

10. Southern Cal 11-3 904 7

11. Notre Dame 10-3 888 15

12. Auburn 10-4 885 8

13. Miami 10-3 769 11

14. Oklahoma State 10-3 757 17

15. Washington 10-3 706 12

16. Michigan State 10-3 682 19

17. Northwestern 10-3 543 20

18. LSU 9-4 424 14

19. Stanford 9-5 354 16

20. Mississippi State 9-4 349 23

21. South Florida 10-2 285 24

22. Boise State 11-3 242 25

23. N.C. State 9-4 198 —

24. Memphis 10-3 149 18

25. Virginia Tech 9-4 96 22

Others receiving votes: Washington State 71, Troy 40, FAU 35, Fresno State 35, South Carolina 35, Army 25, Iowa State 8, Utah 6, Iowa 3, Wake Forest 3, Appalachian State 2, Ohio 1, San Diego State 1.

2017-18 Bowl Schedule

Celebration Bowl

NC A&T 21, Grambling State 14

New Orleans Bowl

Troy 50, North Texas 30

Cure Bowl

Georgia State 27, Western Kentucky 17

Las Vegas Bowl

Boise State 38, Oregon 28

New Mexico Bowl

Marshall 31, Colorado State 28

Camellia Bowl

Middle Tennessee 35, Arkansas State 30

Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl

FAU 50, Akron 3

FRISCO (TEXAS) Bowl

Louisiana Tech 51, Southern Methodist 10

Gasparilla Bowl

Temple 28, FIU 3

Bahamas Bowl

Ohio 41, UAB 6

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Wyoming 37, Central Michigan 14

Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl

South Florida 38, Texas Tech 34

Armed Forces Bowl

Army 42, San Diego State 35

Dollar General Bowl

Appalachian State 34, Toledo 0

Hawaii Bowl

Fresno State 33, Houston 27

Heart of Dallas Bowl

Utah 30, West Virginia 14

Quick Lane Bowl

Duke 36, Northern Illinois 14

Cactus Bowl

Kansas State 35, UCLA 17

Independence Bowl

Florida State 42, Southern Mississippi 13

Pinstripe Bowl

Iowa 27, Boston College 20

Foster Farms Bowl

Purdue 38, Arizona 35

Texas Bowl

Texas 33, Missouri 16

Military Bowl

Navy 49, Virginia 7

Camping World Bowl

Oklahoma State 30, Virginia Tech 21

Alamo Bowl

TCU 39, Stanford 37

Holiday Bowl

Michigan State 42, Washington State 17

Belk Bowl

Wake Forest 55, Texas A&M 52

Sun Bowl

NC State 52, Arizona State 31

Music City Bowl

Northwestern 24, Kentucky 23

Arizona Bowl

New Mexico State 26, Utah State 20, OT

Cotton Bowl Classic

Ohio State 24, Southern Cal 7

TaxSlayer Bowl

Mississippi State 31, Louisville 27

Liberty Bowl

Iowa State 21, Memphis 20

Fiesta Bowl

Penn State 35, Washington 28

Orange Bowl

Wisconsin 34, Miami 24

Outback Bowl

South Carolina 26, Michigan 19

Peach Bowl

UCF 34, Auburn 27

Citrus Bowl

Notre Dame 21, LSU 17

Rose Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

Georgia 54, Oklahoma 48 (2-OT)

Sugar Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

Alabama 24, Clemson 6

Monday’s Result

College Football Championship

Atlanta

Alabama 26, Georgia 23

Saturday, Jan. 20

East-West Shrine Classic

At St. Petersburg, Fla.

East vs. West, 3 p.m. (NFLN)

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

At Carson, Calif.

American vs. National, TBA (FS1)

Saturday, Jan. 27

Senior Bowl

At Mobile, Ala.

North vs. South, 2:30 p.m. (NFLN)

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Named Kevin Walker pitching coach of Pawtucket (IL), Darren Fenster manager and Paul Abbott pitching coach of Portland (EL), Lance Carter pitching coach of Salem (Carolina), Iggy Suarez manager of Greenville (SAL), Corey Wimberly manager and Nick Green pitching coach of Lowell (NYP), Angel Berroa coach and Mickey Jiang coach and interpreter of the GCL Red Sox, Fernando Tatis and Aly Gonzalez managers of the two DSL Red Sox clubs and Joe Hudson and Richard De Luna minor league strength and conditioning coaches.

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Phillippe Aumont and Orbandy Rodriguez, LHP Liarvis Breto, C Brayan Pena, INF Pete Kozma and OF Herlis Rodriguez on minor league contracts.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with LHP Andrew Heaney on a one-year contract.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with 1B Jordan Pacheco on a minor league contract.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with OF Ryan Rua on a one-year contract.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Randall Delgado on a one-year contract.

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with RHP Vance Worley on a minor league contract.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Named Brandon Emanuel pitching coach and Tim Doherty hitting coach of Albuquerque (PCL) Warren Schaeffer manager, Mark Brewer pitching coach, Lee Stevens hitting coach and Hoshito Mizutani trainer of Hartford (EL) Frank Gonzales supervisor and Dave Burba pitching coach of Lancaster (Cal) Ronbinson Cancel manager of Asheville (SAL) John Pierson supervisor and Cesar Galvez coach of Boise (NWL) Jake Opitz hitting coach of Grand Junction (Pioneer) and Frank Ovalles trainer of the DSL Rockies.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed INFs Andy DeJesus and Randy Santiesteban and OF Jimmy Heck.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Traded RHP Gabe Perez to Gary SouthShore for RHP Jake Matthys.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed INF Ivan Marin and C Dashenko Ricardo.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Traded RHP Jose Ortega to Sugar Land (Atlantic) for a player to be named.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Released C Tanner DeVinney.

Can-Am League

OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Released INF Gustavo Pierre.

Football

National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Promoted linebackers coach Don Martindale to defensive coordinator.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Fired offensive coordinator Mike Shula and quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DL Collins Bevins to a reserve/futures contract.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Promoted running backs coach Eric Bieniemy to offensive coordinator.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed DT Dylan Bradley on the practice squad injured reserve. Signed OT Dieugot Joseph and Caushaud Lyons to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed DB Kenny Ladler to a reserve/future contract. Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Re-signed OL David Beard to a two-year contract.

Hockey

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned RW Ondrej Kase and LW Kevin Roy to San Diego (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Assigned D Cody Franson to Rockford (AHL). Recalled D Erik Gustafsson from Rockford.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Assigned F J.C. Beaudin from San Antonio (AHL) to Colorado (ECHL)

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed Ds Yannick Weber and Matt Irwin to two-year contracts and D Anthony Bitetto to a one-year contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Assigned F Hampus Gustafsson from Hershey (AHL) to South Carolina (ECHL).

American Hockey League

HAMILTON BULLDOGS — Acquiring D Nicolas Mattinen from Flint for D Riley McCourt, 2023 second- and fifth-round draft picks and a 2024 conditional second-round draft pick.

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Returned F Chris Langkow on loan to Worcester (ECHL).

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Assigned F Shawn St. Amant to Colorado (ECHL).

STOCKTON HEAT — Assigned D Kayle Doetzel to Kansas City (ECHL).

TEXAS STARS — Assigned F Max French to Idaho (ECHL).

UTICA COMETS — Returned D Cliff Watson on loan to Utah (ECHL).

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Assigned F Reid Gardiner to Wheeling (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Fort Wayne LW Zac Larraza two games.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Signed F Stephen Pierog. Loaned F Phil Lane to Binghamton (AHL).

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Loaned F Michael Kirkpatrick to Cleveland (AHL).

Soccer

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Announced an affiliation with Atlanta United 2 (USL).

COLUMBUS CREW — Signed M Eduardo Sosa.

LA GALAXY — Traded general and targeted allocation money to D.C. United for the rights to M Perry Kitchen and signed Kitchen.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed F Frantz Pangop. United Soccer League

OTTAWA FURY — Re-signed M Gerardo Bruna.

College

ALBANY (NY) — Named Keith Dudzinski associate head football coach/ defensive coordinator and Nick Sanchez assistant defensive coordinator/cornerbacks coach.

ARKANSAS — Named Joe Chavis offensive coordinator and Joe Craddock defensive coordinator.

CUMBERLAND (TENN.) — Named Ron Pavan interim football coach.

DAVIS & ELKINS — Named Tommy Kelly women’s lacrosse coach.

FLORIDA STATE — DL Jalen Wilkerson will enter the NFL draft.

NEBRASKA — Named Barrett Ruud inside linebackers coach.

NORTH CAROLINA — Named Tommy Thigpen assistant football coach.

NORTHWESTERN — Named Tim McGarigle safeties coach.

LOCAL SPORTS

Tuesday’s Results

Prep Wrestling

Elmwood 46, Rossford 18

Elmwood 66, Fostoria 0

SCHEDULE

Wednesday’s Events

Prep Wrestling

Hopewell-Loudon, Cory-Rawson & Van Buren at McComb, 5

LOCAL & AREA

Lacrosse Clinic

FINDLAY — The City of Findlay Recreation Department is partnering with The University of Findlay Women’s Lacrosse program to offer a Lacrosse camp on Sunday, Jan. 14 from noon-2 pm at The University of Findlay Koehler Center, 1000 N. Main St. The camp is for boys and girls ages 5-18 and the cost is $30. Sticks and balls will be provided. Contact University of Findlay Women’s Lacrosse coach, Lauren Simko at simko@findlay.edu to register. Same day registration will begin at 11:30 a.m. For more information contact The City of Findlay Recreation Department at 419-424-7176.

Volleyball Coach Opening

DELPHOS — Delphos Jefferson High School has an opening for a head varsity volleyball coach. Interested persons can apply to David Hoffman at Delphos Jefferson High School (dhoffman@delphoscityschools.org).

