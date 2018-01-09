Wednesday’s Scoreboard
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Weekly AP Poll
Division I
SCHOOL (1st-place votes) Record Pts
1. Newark (5) 10-0 125
2. W. Chester Lakota West (2) 10-1 103
3. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (5) 12-2 99
4. Pickerington Central (1) 12-1 86
5. Dublin Coffman 11-1 81
6. Canton McKinley (2) 11-1 72
7. Solon (1) 9-1 71
8. Toledo Notre Dame (2) 9-2 69
9. Stow-Munroe Falls 11-1 34
10. Dresden Tri-Valley 9-2 30
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Cin. Walnut Hills 29. Wadsworth 28. Berea-Midpark 26. Mason 23. Loveland 18. Cols. Northland 17. Canfield 13.
Division II
SCHOOL (1st-place votes) Record Pts
1. Beloit W. Branch (3) 10-0 93
2. Gates Mills Gilmour (6) 9-1 91
3. Germantown Valley View (2) 11-0 86
4. Zanesville Maysville (1) 11-0 76
5. Toledo Rogers (1) 8-1 74
6. Tipp City Tippecanoe (1) 10-1 55
7. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 9-2 46
8. Trotwood-Madison 9-1 45
9. Bellevue (1) 11-1 41
10. Washington C.H. Miami Trace 11-1 39
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Shaker Hts. Laurel 38. Defiance (1) 38. London 32. McArthur Vinton County 26. Warren Howland 25. Thornville Sheridan 24. New Philadelphia 23. Kettering Alter (2) 20. Perry 17. Cambridge 16. Chillicothe Unioto 15.
Division III
SCHOOL (1st-place votes) Record Pts
1. Columbus Africentric (9) 10-0 135
2. Versailles (3) 13-1 83
3. Ottawa-Glandorf 11-1 72
4. Cin. Summit Country Day 10-0 66
5. Archbold 9-1 47
6. Kirtland (2) 10-0 46
7. Waynesville 12-0 43
8. Liberty-Benton 9-1 41
9. Newark Cath. 11-1 40
10. (tie) Cardington-Lincoln 11-1 34
10. (tie) Doylestown Chippewa (1) 10-0 34
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: Minford 33. Loudonville (1) 30. Rocky River Lutheran W. 28. Williamsburg 28. Delta (1) 25. Proctorville Fairland 25. Elyria Cath. 19. Camden Preble Shawnee 18. Garrettsville Garfield 15. Sardinia Eastern 15. Bellaire 14. Casstown Miami E. 13. N. Lima S. Range 13.
Division IV
SCHOOL (1st-place votes) Record Pts
1. Minster (11) 11-0 142
2. Waterford (2) 8-1 95
3. Dalton 10-1 76
4. New Bremen 11-1 72
5. Sugar Grove Berne Union 11-1 56
6. Ottoville (1) 11-0 51
7. (tie) N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 7-2 48
7. (tie)New Madison Tri-Village 10-2 48
9. Steubenville Cath. Cent. (1) 9-1 45
10. Fairfield Christian 9-1 41
OTHERS RECEIVING 12 OR MORE POINTS: New Boston Glenwood 34. Cornerstone Christian 33. Jackson Center 27. Troy Christian 27. Berlin Hiland (2) 26. N. Jackson Jackson-Milton (1) 21. Lancaster Fisher Cath. 19. Xenia Legacy Christian Academy 18. Ft. Loramie 17. Ft. Recovery 16. Groveport Madison Christian 13.
Tuesday’s Results
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central 54, Wynford 21
Bucyrus 49, Ridgedale 48
Carey 58, Seneca East 41
Upper Sandusky 44, Colonel Crawford 43
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Fremont St. Joseph 54, New Riegel 17
Old Fort 43, Sandusky St. Mary’s 41
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Castalia Margaretta 72, Port Clinton 27
Willard 82, Huron 20
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Bellevue 51, Norwalk Senior 35
Clyde 51, Tiffin Columbian 33
Buckeye Border Conference
Fayette 54, Hilltop 40
Pettisville 28, North Central 20
Stryker 64, Edon 16
Other NW Ohio Games
Ada 57, Lima Perry 36
Allen East 56, Van Buren 55, 2-OT
Archbold 75, Holgate 45
Ashland Crestview 55, Lucas 34
Coldwater 63, Lima Cent. Cath. 29
Cory-Rawson 41, Hardin Northern 18
Defiance 53, Wauseon 40
Delphos Jefferson 43, Miller City 22
Delphos St. John’s 60, Paulding 40
Elida 67, Fort Jennings 36
Fort Recovery 49, Jackson Center 42
Fremont Ross 56, Sandusky Senior 43
Genoa 72, Toledo Woodward 36
Leipsic 51, Patrick Henry 39
Liberty Center 44, Toledo Emmanuel Baptist 28
Liberty-Benton 63, Wapakoneta 42
Lincolnview 40, Kalida 39
Marion Local 52, Celina 40
Monroeville 40, Lakota 32
Montpelier 66, Maumee Valley Country Day 60
Mount Vernon 56, Worthington Christian 43
Napoleon 54, Bryan 46
New Knoxville 54, Waynesfield-Goshen 34
North Baltimore 77, Upper Scioto Valley 53
Oak Harbor 34, Milan Edison 28
Ottoville 47, Lima Bath 31
Russia 46, St. Marys Memorial 35
Sandusky Perkins 66, Shelby 39
Sparta Highland 55, Galion Senior 30
Tol. Cent. Catholic 67, Sylvania Northview 48
Worthington Kilbourne 63, Marion Harding 59
Around Ohio
Ashville Teays Valley 101, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 16
Baltimore Liberty Union 48, Lancaster Fairfield Union 46
Bloom-Carroll 58, Circleville Logan Elm 49
Chillicothe Huntington 54, Bainbridge Paint Valley 46
Cin. Aiken 39, Cin. Woodward 37
Cols. Africentric 107, Cols. Walnut Ridge 37
Cols. Beechcroft 50, Cols. International 26
Cols. Eastmoor 67, Cols. Marion-Franklin 10
Cols. Independence 58, Cols. West 15
Cols. Linden McKinley 69, Cols. Mifflin 19
Cols. South 56, Cols. Briggs 35
Cols. Upper Arlington 64, Lewis Center Olentangy 43
Cols. Whetstone 50, Cols. Centennial 40
Delaware Christian 39, Cols. School for Girls 34
Dublin Coffman 66, Pickerington N. 50
E. Central, Ind. 52, Day. Dunbar 16
Fairfield Christian 51, Cols. Wellington 22
Frankfort Adena 44, Chillicothe Zane Trace 16
Galloway Westland 46, Cols. Franklin Hts. 30
Jefferson Area 73, Ashtabula St. John 37
London 63, Spring. Kenton Ridge 49
Mt. Notre Dame 82, Seton 40
Mt. Vernon Academy 56, Worthington Christian 43
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 37, Pataskala Licking Hts. 35
Pickerington Cent. 59, Westerville S. 40
Piketon 46, Williamsport Westfall 44
Seneca, Pa. 51, Conneaut 31
Southeastern 58, Chillicothe Unioto 36
Westerville N. 67, Marysville 48
Wednesday’s Games
Toledo City League
Toledo Scott at Toledo Rogers
Toledo Waite at Toledo Bowsher
Thursday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arcadia at Vanlue
Arlington at Leipsic
Cory-Rawson at Hopewell-Loudon
McComb at Pandora-Gilboa
Riverdale at North Baltimore
Van Buren at Liberty-Benton
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Fremont Ross at Toledo Whitmer
Oregon Clay at Lima Senior
Toledo Notre Dame at Toledo St. Ursula
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood at Woodmore
Elmwood at Genoa
Otsego at Lake
Rossford at Fostoria Senior
Northwest Conference
Convoy Crestview at Delphos Jefferson
Lincolnview at Bluffton
Paulding at Allen East
Spencerville at Columbus Grove
Putnam County League
Ottoville at Continental
Western Buckeye League
Celina at Lima Bath
Defiance at Elida
Kenton at Wapakoneta
Lima Shawnee at St. Marys Memorial
Ottawa-Glandorf at Van Wert
Northwest Central Conference
Hardin Northern at Ridgemont
Riverside at Lima Perry
Upper Scioto Valley at Sidney Lehman
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
New Riegel at Sandusky St. Mary’s
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Cardinal Stritch at Toledo Christian
Danbury at Ottawa Hills
Gibsonburg at Maumee Valley Country Day
Toledo Emmanuel Baptist at Northwood
Midwest Athletic Conference
Fort Recovery at New Bremen
Marion Local at Versailles
Minster at St. Henry
New Knoxville at Delphos St. John’s
Parkway at Coldwater
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Mansfield Senior at Lexington
Wooster Senior at Ashland Senior
Toledo City League
Toledo Start at Toledo Woodward
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Loudonville at Mansfield Christian
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Buckeye Valley at River Valley
Marion Harding at Ontario
Marion Pleasant at Galion Senior
North Union at Clear Fork
Other NW Ohio Games
Fort Jennings at Lima Temple Christian
Huron at Monroeville
Kidron Central Christian at Tuscarawas Central Catholic
Mount Vernon at Mansfield Madison
New Philadelphia at West Holmes
Old Fort at Castalia Margaretta
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Tuesday’s Results
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood 45, Lake 38
Elmwood 58, Genoa 37
Otsego 52, Rossford 47, OT
Woodmore 76, Fostoria Senior 52
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Cardinal Stritch 47, Gibsonburg 35
Toledo Christian 67, Northwood 45
Toledo Emmanuel Baptist 55, Danbury 50
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne 50, Perrysburg 46
Maumee 51, Napoleon 39
Sylvania Northview 74, Bowling Green 47
Sylvania Southview 70, Springfield 37
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Ashland Senior 65, Mansfield Senior 55
Lexington 53, Wooster Senior 46
Mansfield Madison 73, West Holmes 39
Other NW Ohio Games
Clear Fork 56, Fredericktown 55
Columbus Watterson 65, Buckeye Valley 36
Danville 70, Loudonville 54
Elgin 50, Cardington Lincoln 44
Fort Loramie 48, Versailles 46, OT
Kidron Central Christian 48, Ashland Mapleton 41
Lakota 44, Monroeville 40
Mansfield Christian 65, Howard East Knox 51
Mansfield St. Peter’s 66, Plymouth 48
Marion Pleasant 75, Mount Gilead 36
Minster 80, Coldwater 48
Norwalk St. Paul 65, Fremont St. Joseph 52
Oregon Clay 84, Toledo Waite 82, 2-OT
Ottawa Hills 60, Swanton 36
Riverside 46, Botkins 41
Tiffin Calvert 57, Jones Leadership Academy 26
Toledo St. Francis 66, Toledo Bowsher 62
Wapakoneta 51, Bluffton 41
Around Ohio
Akr. Coventry 71, Akr. Springfield 48
Akr. Ellet 47, Hudson 39
Akr. Hoban 72, Gates Mills Gilmour 57
Akr. SVSM 80, Akr. Buchtel 62
Alliance Marlington 60, Salem 58
Ansonia 60, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 46
Atwater Waterloo 70, Sebring McKinley 69
Austintown Fitch 92, Ashtabula Lakeside 48
Baltimore Liberty Union 67, Zanesville W. Muskingum 60
Batavia Clermont NE 44, Williamsburg 39
Bay Village Bay 70, Parma Normandy 59
Beaver Eastern 58, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 48
Beloit W. Branch 67, Alliance 43
Belpre 56, Corning Miller 55
Bidwell River Valley 57, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 48
Blanchester 66, Batavia 63
Bristol 58, Andover Pymatuning Valley 49, 0
Brunswick 78, Elyria 53
Byesville Meadowbrook 69, Beverly Ft. Frye 52
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 64, Belmont Union Local 60
Camden Preble Shawnee 57, Day. Northridge 50
Can. Cent. Cath. 55, Orrville 38
Can. Glenoak 51, Massillon Perry 44
Canal Fulton Northwest 75, Can. Heritage Christian 46
Canfield 63, Youngs. East 48
Carrollton 66, Can. South 64, 4
Cedarville 55, Spring. NE 54
Chagrin Falls 59, Beachwood 51
Chardon NDCL 60, Painesville Riverside 53
Chesapeake 48, Ironton 47
Chesterland W. Geauga 69, Painesville Harvey 57
Cin. Country Day 30, Norwood 25
Cin. Deer Park 77, Cin. Indian Hill 59
Cin. Gamble Montessori 52, Cin. Oyler 50
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 56, Lockland 55
Cin. Madeira 45, Cin. Finneytown 41
Cin. McNicholas 69, Cin. Shroder 58
Cin. Oak Hills 54, Cin. Sycamore 43
Cin. Princeton 75, Mason 46
Cin. Purcell Marian 67, Cin. La Salle 66
Cin. Seven Hills 38, Miami Valley Christian Academy 35
Cin. St. Xavier 71, Kettering Alter 41
Cin. Taft 54, Cin. Aiken 48
Cin. Walnut Hills 69, Loveland 50
Cin. Western Hills 74, Campbell Co., Ky. 35
Cin. Winton Woods 47, Cov. Catholic, Ky. 46
Cin. Withrow 55, Cin. Turpin 46
Cin. Wyoming 62, Cin. Mariemont 51
Circleville 49, Chillicothe Huntington 41
Cle. Benedictine 74, Mentor Lake Cath. 59
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 52, Ironton Rock Hill 31
Cols. Bexley 53, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 39
Cols. Centennial 81, Cols. Whetstone 61
Cols. Eastmoor 111, Cols. Marion-Franklin 55
Cols. Franklin Hts. 63, Galloway Westland 42
Cols. Hartley 57, Bloom-Carroll 48
Cols. Mifflin 65, Cols. Linden McKinley 60
Cols. Northland 76, Cols. East 69
Cols. Ready 80, Patriot Preparatory Academy 43
Cols. South 81, Cols. Briggs 38
Cols. Walnut Ridge 69, Cols. Africentric 67
Cols. Watterson 65, Delaware Buckeye Valley 36
Columbiana 59, E. Palestine 51
Cornerstone Christian 73, Bedford 36
Cortland Lakeview 76, Brookfield 49
Crown City S. Gallia 59, S. Point 57
Cuyahoga Falls 71, Akr. North 55
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 59, Akr. East 45
Day. Carroll 51, Day. Stivers 32
Dresden Tri-Valley 64, New Concord John Glenn 52
E. Cle. Shaw 79, Cle. JFK 58
Eastlake N. 70, Cle. Collinwood 48
Euclid 87, Mentor 83
Fairfield 46, W. Chester Lakota W. 44
Fayetteville-Perry 63, Hillsboro 58
Franklin 57, Day. Oakwood 55
Gahanna Lincoln 77, Powell Olentangy Liberty 74
Garfield Hts. Trinity 62, Hudson WRA 54
Georgetown 63, Felicity-Franklin 39
Girard 57, Youngs. Liberty 48
Glouster Trimble 57, Stewart Federal Hocking 48
Granville Christian 65, Gahanna Christian 51
Grove City Cent. Crossing 58, Groveport-Madison 56
Hamilton 68, Cin. Colerain 60
Hanoverton United 57, Lisbon David Anderson 53
Hunting Valley University 72, Parma Padua 59
John Marshall, W.Va. 79, Barnesville 62
Kinsman Badger 78, Southington Chalker 41
Lakewood 53, Avon 40
Lancaster 61, Washington C.H. 33
Leavittsburg LaBrae 83, Warren Champion 55
Lees Creek E. Clinton 76, Bethel-Tate 49
Leesburg Fairfield 55, Greenfield McClain 37
Lewis Center Olentangy 68, Cols. Upper Arlington 60
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 55, Middletown 39
Lisbon Beaver 95, Richmond Edison 91
Logan 58, Ashville Teays Valley 37
Lorain 66, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 64
Lore City Buckeye Trail 57, Newcomerstown 22
Lowellville 58, New Middletown Spring. 48
Lucasville Valley 50, Portsmouth W. 47
Macedonia Nordonia 84, Aurora 58
Madison 75, Burton Berkshire 36
Malvern 75, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 52
Mantua Crestwood 77, Hartville Lake Center Christian 73
Massillon Jackson 63, N. Can. Hoover 39
Massillon Washington 80, Louisville Aquinas 42
McArthur Vinton County 73, Athens 62
McConnelsville Morgan 72, Crooksville 58
Middletown Madison Senior 58, Waynesville 45
Milford 53, Kings Mills Kings 33
Milford Center Fairbanks 68, London Madison Plains 53
Mineral Ridge 43, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 40
Minerva 55, Louisville 45
Minford 59, McDermott Scioto NW 56
Mogadore Field 63, Lodi Cloverleaf 52
N. Lewisburg Triad 54, Jamestown Greeneview 52
N. Ridgeville 91, N. Olmsted 69
N. Royalton 71, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 49
New Boston Glenwood 64, Latham Western 58
New Lebanon Dixie 53, Milton-Union 45
New Paris National Trail 69, Covington 39
Newton Local 84, Bradford 67
Norton 83, Peninsula Woodridge 73
Oak Glen, W.Va. 77, Ashland Crestview 44
OVC 55, Garrettsville Garfield 49
Parma 69, Cle. Horizon Science 44
Parma Hts. Holy Name 105, Rocky River 77
Philo 49, New Lexington 37
Pickerington N. 91, Dublin Coffman 88, 3
Piqua 75, W. Carrollton 62
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 56, Union City Mississinawa Valley 55
Plain City Jonathan Alder 41, Bellefontaine 36
Poland Seminary 67, Hubbard 39
Portsmouth Clay 50, Portsmouth Sciotoville 40
Proctorville Fairland 66, Portsmouth 42
Reading 52, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 31
Richmond Hts. 67, Cuyahoga Hts. 48
Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 59, Lynchburg-Clay 48
Salineville Southern 65, Leetonia 48
Seaman N. Adams 58, Mowrystown Whiteoak 33
Sheffield Brookside 64, Rocky River Lutheran W. 58
Solon 87, Shaker Hts. 71
Spring. Kenton Ridge 70, Lewistown Indian Lake 66
Spring. Shawnee 64, New Carlisle Tecumseh 56, 0
St. Clairsville 76, Bellaire 68
St. Paris Graham 59, Spring. NW 39
Strasburg-Franklin 55, E. Can. 28
Sugarcreek Garaway 64, Berlin Hiland 61, 0
Thornville Sheridan 51, Zanesville Maysville 45
Tipp City Bethel 64, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 55
Tree of Life 60, Groveport Madison Christian 43
Troy Christian 57, Legacy Christian 42
Uniontown Lake 52, Can. McKinley 43
Urbana 72, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 47
Vincent Warren 80, Marietta 66
W. Jefferson 67, S. Charleston SE 42
W. Union 38, Sardinia Eastern Brown 36
Wahama, W.Va. 43, Reedsville Eastern 42
Waterford 53, Crown City S. Gallia 44
Wellington 63, Columbia Station Columbia 50
Westerville Cent. 50, Sunbury Big Walnut 36
Westerville S. 54, Pickerington Cent. 52
Wheelersburg 67, S. Webster 46
Wilmington 50, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 42
Youngs. Mooney 68, Warren JFK 64, 0
Wednesday’s Game
NW Ohio Game
London at North Union
Thursday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Colonel Crawford at Carey
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Archbold at Swanton
Bryan at Evergreen
Delta at Wauseon
Liberty Center at Patrick Henry
Green Meadows Conference
Ayersville at Antwerp
Hicksville at Tinora
Holgate at Fairview
Wayne Trace at Edgerton
Buckeye Border Conference
Hilltop at Edon
Pettisville at Fayette
Stryker at Montpelier
Other NW Ohio Games
Lakota at McComb
Wynford at Crestline
PREP HOCKEY
State Poll
SCHOOL (1st-place votes) PTS
1. Cleveland St. Ignatius (10) 100
2. Toledo St. Francis 90
3. Hunting Valley University School 70
4. Lakewood St. Edward 58
5. Dublin Jerome 48
6. Sylvania Northview 47
7. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 38
8. Parma Heights Holy Name 37
9. Olentangy Liberty 33
10. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 20
PRO FOOTBALL
NFL Playoffs
Wild-card Round
Saturday’s Results
Tennessee 22, Kansas City 21
Atlanta 26, Los Angeles Rams 13
Sunday’s Results
Jacksonville 10, Buffalo 3
New Orelans 31, Carolina 26
Divisional Round
Saturday’S GAMES
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 4:35 p.m.
Tennessee at New England, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’S GAMES
Jacksonville at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.
New Orleans at Minnesota, 4:40 p.m
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 33 10 .767 —
Toronto 28 11 .718 3
Philadelphia 19 19 .500 11½
New York 19 21 .475 12½
Brooklyn 15 25 .375 16½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 23 17 .575 —
Washington 23 17 .575 —
Charlotte 15 23 .395 7
Orlando 12 29 .293 11½
Atlanta 10 30 .250 13
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 26 14 .650 —
Detroit 21 18 .538 4½
Milwaukee 21 18 .538 4½
Indiana 21 19 .525 5
Chicago 14 27 .341 12½
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 28 11 .718 —
San Antonio 28 14 .667 1½
New Orleans 20 19 .513 8
Dallas 14 28 .333 15½
Memphis 12 27 .308 16
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 26 16 .619 —
Portland 22 18 .550 3
Oklahoma City 22 19 .537 3½
Denver 21 19 .525 4
Utah 16 24 .400 9
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 33 8 .805 —
L.A. Clippers 18 21 .462 14
Phoenix 16 26 .381 17½
Sacramento 13 26 .333 19
L.A. Lakers 12 27 .308 20
Late games not included
Monday’s Results
Indiana 109, Milwaukee 96
Toronto 114, Brooklyn 113, OT
Houston 116, Chicago 107
Minnesota 127, Cleveland 99
New Orleans 112, Detroit 109
San Antonio 107, Sacramento 100
Golden State 124, Denver 114
L.A. Clippers 108, Atlanta 107
Tuesday’s Results
Miami 90, Toronto 89
Portland 117, Oklahoma City 106
Dallas 114, Orlando 99
Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, late
Wednesday’s Games
Dallas at Charlotte, 7
Miami at Indiana, 7
Utah at Washington, 7
Chicago at New York, 7:30
Detroit at Brooklyn, 7:30
New Orleans at Memphis, 8
Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 8
Orlando at Milwaukee, 8
Portland at Houston, 8
Atlanta at Denver, 9
L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 10:30
Thursday’s Games
Boston vs. Philadelphia at London, 3
Cleveland at Toronto, 8
L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 10
San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 10:30
Friday’s Games
Cleveland at Indiana, 7
Orlando at Washington, 7
Utah at Charlotte, 7
Brooklyn at Atlanta, 7:30
Golden State at Milwaukee, 8
New York at Minnesota, 8
Portland at New Orleans, 8
Memphis at Denver, 9
Houston at Phoenix, 10:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 43 31 9 3 65 160 107
Boston 40 23 10 7 53 131 102
Toronto 44 25 16 3 53 143 127
Florida 42 18 18 6 42 120 137
Detroit 41 17 17 7 41 112 127
Montreal 42 18 20 4 40 108 129
Ottawa 41 14 18 9 37 113 146
Buffalo 43 10 24 9 29 96 150
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 43 27 13 3 57 135 121
Columbus 44 25 16 3 53 121 121
New Jersey 41 22 11 8 52 130 125
N.Y. Rangers 42 22 15 5 49 128 117
Pittsburgh 44 22 19 3 47 126 138
Philadelphia 42 19 15 8 46 123 122
Carolina 42 19 15 8 46 119 131
N.Y. Islanders 43 21 18 4 46 146 158
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Winnipeg 44 26 11 7 59 151 121
Nashville 42 25 11 6 56 131 114
St. Louis 46 26 17 3 55 134 122
Dallas 43 24 16 3 51 132 118
Chicago 42 21 15 6 48 133 116
Minnesota 43 22 17 4 48 125 126
Colorado 41 22 16 3 47 135 124
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 41 29 10 2 60 143 113
Los Angeles 42 24 13 5 53 126 99
San Jose 40 21 13 6 48 110 106
Calgary 42 22 16 4 48 118 121
Anaheim 43 19 15 9 47 117 120
Edmonton 44 18 23 3 39 119 143
Vancouver 43 16 21 6 38 111 143
Arizona 43 10 27 6 26 98 150
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Monday’s Results
Columbus 3, Toronto 2, OT
Tuesday’s Results
Winnipeg 7, Buffalo 4
Washington 3, Vancouver 1
Chicago 8, Ottawa 2
Tampa Bay 5, Carolina 4
Nashville 2, Edmonton 1
Calgary 3, Minnesota 2, OT
Florida 7, St. Louis 4
Wednesday’s Games
Ottawa at Toronto, 7:30
Minnesota at Chicago, 8
Thursday’s Games
Carolina at Washington, 7
Columbus at Buffalo, 7
Calgary at Tampa Bay, 7:30
Friday’s Games
Vancouver at Columbus, 7
Calgary at Florida, 7:30
Washington at Carolina, 7:30
Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:30
Edmonton at Arizona, 9
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
USA Today Women’s Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. UConn (32) 13-0 800 1
2. Notre Dame 15-1 748 2
3. Mississippi State 17-0 731 3
4. Louisville 18-0 721 4
5. Baylor 14-1 658 6
6. Tennessee 15-0 626 7
7. Texas 13-1 601 8
8. South Carolina 13-2 564 5
9. Oregon 15-2 559 9
10. Ohio State 15-2 522 10
11. Maryland 15-2 473 13
12. Florida State 14-2 399 12
13. Missouri 14-2 382 15
14. UCLA 11-4 368 14
15. West Virginia 14-2 363 11
16. Texas A&M 13-4 282 19
17. Iowa 15-2 265 17
18. Duke 12-4 260 18
19. Rutgers 16-2 164 25
20. Michigan 13-4 154 20
21. Oregon State 11-4 148 16
22. Oklahoma State 12-3 143 23
23. Arizona State 13-3 123 —
24. Green Bay 12-2 102 24
25. South Florida 12-4 79 22
Others receiving votes: Syracuse 62, Villanova 40, Virginia 13, Georgia Tech 10, California 8, Marquette 8, DePaul 7, Florida Gulf Coast 4, Miami 4, Georgia 3, Ball State 2, Stanford 2, Southern Cal 1, Virginia Tech 1.
NCAA Division II
Men’s Top 25
1, Queens (N.C.) (13) 15-0 392
2, Bellarmine (3) 13-0 387
3, West Liberty 13-0 368
4, Northwest Missouri State 13-1 343
5, Lincoln Memorial 14-1 342
6, UT-Permian Basin 12-1 320
7, Ferris State 16-1 299
8, West Texas A&M 14-1 287
9, Northern State (S.D.) 16-1 256
10, Western Oregon 13-1 253
11, Barry 10-2 210
12, Texas A&M-Commerce 13-1 198
13, Virginia State 13-1 189
14, Arkansas-Fort Smith 14-1 183
15, West Florida 13-1 150
16, Findlay 16-2 129
17, West Chester 12-0 126
18, Christian Brothers 12-2 119
19, Wheeling Jesuit 12-2 116
20, Morehouse 13-0 100
21, Fort Lewis 13-2 95
22, Colorado School of Mines 12-2 93
23, Dallas Baptist 12-2 59
24, California Baptist 12-2 44
25, Cal Poly Pomona 10-2 35
Others receiving votes: Claflin (S.C.) 30, William Jewell (Mo.) 14, Valdosta State (Ga.) 12, Carson-Newman (Tenn.) 11, Eckerd (Fla.) 11, Southern New Hampshire 10, Chaminade (Hawai’i) 4, Kutztown (Pa.) 4, Lake Superior State (Mich.) 3, Western Washington 3, Southern Nazarene (Okla.) 2, Minot State (N.D.) 1, Cal State San Marcos 1.
NCAA Division III
Men’s Top 25
1, Whitman (25) 13-0 625
2, Augustana 11-2 530
3, Whitworth 12-1 512
4, Williams 11-2 479
5, UW-Whitewater 11-2 473
6, Washington U. 10-2 461
7, UW-River Falls 10-2 459
8, York (Pa.) 13-0 458
9, Swarthmore 11-1 452
10, Wittenberg 13-0 359
11, MIT 12-1 352
12, Lycoming 14-1 349
13, UW-Oshkosh 11-2 345
14, Wesleyan 10-2 306
15, St. John’s 10-1 287
16, Middlebury 8-3 258
17, Ohio Wesleyan 10-3 249
18, Hamilton12-0 219
19, Marietta 10-3 115
20, Emory 10-2 111
21, Wartburg 10-3 84
22, Franklin and Marshall 11-1 77
23, John Carroll 11-2 70
24, Eastern Connecticut 11-2 59
25, Baldwin Wallace 11-2 56
Others receiving votes: New Jersey City 55; UW-Platteville 48; St. Norbert 46; Juniata 40; Skidmore 39; Rochester 25; Illinois Wesleyan 23; Christopher Newport 13; Nichols 13; Ramapo 11; Wooster 11; Salem State 10; Albright 9; Augsburg 7; Buena Vista 7; Emory and Henry 7; Hanover 7; Nebraska Wesleyan 4; Tufts 3; Lebanon Valley 2
NCAA Division III
Women’s Top 25
1, Amherst (22) 13-0 621
2, Wartburg (1) 13-0 595
3, Hope (1) 14-0 565
4, Bowdoin 13-0 519
5, Thomas More 12-1 512
6, Whitman (1) 12-1 496
7, Rochester 11-1 479
8, Tufts 11-2 427
9, DePauw 14-1 371
10, Ohio Northern 12-1 360
11, Trine 12-2 349
12, Muhlenberg 12-0 308
13, Christopher Newport 11-2 302
14, UW-Oshkosh10-2 281
15, UW-Whitewater 11-2 279
16, St. Thomas 11-2 275
17, Juniata 13-0 258
18, Scranton 12-1 219
19, Messiah 13-1 175
20, Gustavus Adolphus 11-2 145
21, Illinois Wesleyan 12-2 127
22, Marietta 12-1 117
23, Montclair State 12-1 74
24, Trinity (TX) 9-2 63
25, Chicago 10-2 52
Others receiving votes: SUNY Geneseo 32; George Fox 31; Marymount 30; UW-River Falls 20; Wisconsin Lutheran 19; Washington U. 11; Ithaca 4; Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 3; St. Benedict 3; Washington and Jefferson 3.
NCAA Division II
Women’s Top 25
1, Ashland (24) 15-0 600
2, West Texas A&M 14-0 570
3, Indiana, Pa.12-0 535
4, Carson-Newman 15-0 517
5, Lubbock Christian 14-1 496
6, Alaska Anchorage 13-1 470
7, Bentley 14-1 443
8, Drury 12-1 435
9, Virginia Union 13-1 423
10, California (PA) 13-1 397
11, Augustana (SD) 14-0 345
12, Central Missouri 11-1 318
13, Fort Lewis 15-1 275
14, Edinboro 11-1 274
15, Central Oklahoma 14-1 261
16, Michigan Tech 12-2 208
17, Southwestern Oklahoma 11-1 205
18, Azusa Pacific 16-2 193
19, Union 13-1 155
20, Northern State 13-2 154
21, Glenville State 12-1 121
22, Southern Indiana 11-2 100
23, St. Thomas Aquinas 13-1 70
24, North Alabama 13-1 66
25, Lander 11-2 29 Others receiving votes: Findlay (13-2) 23; University of the Sciences (13-2) 22; Grand Valley State (13-2) 12; Wingate (11-3) 12; UC San Diego (13-2) 9; North Georgia (10-2) 3; Virginia State (14-0) 3; 11 teams mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 56 combined points.
Tuesday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Georgetown 69, St. John’s 66
Hobart 69, RPI 57
Lehman 68, Baruch 52
West Virginia 57, Baylor 54
SOUTH
Alabama 76, South Carolina 62
Campbell 83, Presbyterian 79
Dayton 87, Richmond 81
Emory & Henry 75, Roanoke 73
Fisk 68, Freed-Hardeman 67
Gardner-Webb 62, High Point 45
Howard at Hampton, ppd.
Kentucky 74, Texas A&M 73
Liberty 73, Winthrop 70
Memphis 96, Tulane 89
North Carolina 96, Boston College 66
Radford 64, Charleston Southern 61
South Alabama 99, Trinity Baptist 34
UNC Asheville 90, Longwood 80
VCU 78, Duquesne 67
Virginia 68, Syracuse 61
MIDWEST
Ball St. 75, Ohio 68
Bethel (Ind.) 63, Spring Arbor 62
Bowling Green 66, N. Illinois 57
Bradley 68, S. Illinois 62
Buffalo 87, Akron 65
Creighton 85, Butler 74
E. Michigan 79, Cent. Michigan 74
Edgewood 74, Dominican (Ill.) 56
Indiana 74, Penn St. 70
Indiana-East 122, Point Park 85
Lakeland 109, Rockford 63
Miami (Ohio) 80, Kent St. 69
Milwaukee Engineering 78, Concordia (Ill.) 63
Nebraska 63, Wisconsin 59
Rhode Island 72, Saint Louis 65
Toledo 84, W. Michigan 61
SOUTHWEST
Oklahoma 75, Texas Tech 65
Tuesday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Old Westbury 80, St. Elizabeth 45
RPI 59, William Smith 53
UConn 80, UCF 44
SOUTH
Berea 75, Maryville (Tenn.) 74
Campbell 58, Charleston Southern 49
Drexel 65, William & Mary 58
Gardner-Webb 61, Longwood 54
High Point 81, Presbyterian 55
Howard at Hampton, ppd.
Liberty 63, Winthrop 37
UNC Asheville 67, Radford 56
MIDWEST
Fort Wayne 76, Omaha 65
Lakeland 78, Rockford 42
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
The AP Top 25
Record Pts Pv
1. Alabama (57) 13-1 1521 4
2. Georgia 13-2 1454 3
3. Oklahoma 12-2 1374 2
4. Clemson 12-2 1292 1
5. Ohio St. 12-2 1286 5
6. UCF (4) 13-0 1248 10
7. Wisconsin 13-1 1194 6
8. Penn St. 11-2 1120 9
9. TCU 11-3 974 13
10. Auburn 10-4 917 7
11. Notre Dame 10-3 857 14
12. Southern Cal 11-3 839 8
13. Miami 10-3 769 11
14. Oklahoma St. 10-3 758 17
15. Michigan St. 10-3 705 18
16. Washington 10-3 668 12
17. Northwestern 10-3 528 20
18. LSU 9-4 368 16
19. Mississippi St. 9-4 359 24
20. Stanford 9-5 336 15
21. South Florida 10-2 267 23
22. Boise St. 11-3 251 25
23. NC State 9-4 232 NR
24. Virginia Tech 9-4 126 22
25. Memphis 10-3 119 19
Others receiving votes: Washington St. 84, South Carolina 46, Iowa St. 36, Army 33, FAU 32, Troy 14, Fresno St. 13, San Diego St. 3, Iowa 2.
Amway Coaches Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. Alabama (62) 13-1 1550 4
2. Georgia 13-2 1485 3
3. Oklahoma 12-2 1414 2
4. Clemson 12-2 1329 1
5. Ohio State 12-2 1304 5
6. Wisconsin 13-1 1223 6
7. UCF 13-0 1202 10
8. Penn State 11-2 1134 9
9. TCU 11-3 1013 13
10. Southern Cal 11-3 904 7
11. Notre Dame 10-3 888 15
12. Auburn 10-4 885 8
13. Miami 10-3 769 11
14. Oklahoma State 10-3 757 17
15. Washington 10-3 706 12
16. Michigan State 10-3 682 19
17. Northwestern 10-3 543 20
18. LSU 9-4 424 14
19. Stanford 9-5 354 16
20. Mississippi State 9-4 349 23
21. South Florida 10-2 285 24
22. Boise State 11-3 242 25
23. N.C. State 9-4 198 —
24. Memphis 10-3 149 18
25. Virginia Tech 9-4 96 22
Others receiving votes: Washington State 71, Troy 40, FAU 35, Fresno State 35, South Carolina 35, Army 25, Iowa State 8, Utah 6, Iowa 3, Wake Forest 3, Appalachian State 2, Ohio 1, San Diego State 1.
2017-18 Bowl Schedule
Celebration Bowl
NC A&T 21, Grambling State 14
New Orleans Bowl
Troy 50, North Texas 30
Cure Bowl
Georgia State 27, Western Kentucky 17
Las Vegas Bowl
Boise State 38, Oregon 28
New Mexico Bowl
Marshall 31, Colorado State 28
Camellia Bowl
Middle Tennessee 35, Arkansas State 30
Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl
FAU 50, Akron 3
FRISCO (TEXAS) Bowl
Louisiana Tech 51, Southern Methodist 10
Gasparilla Bowl
Temple 28, FIU 3
Bahamas Bowl
Ohio 41, UAB 6
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Wyoming 37, Central Michigan 14
Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl
South Florida 38, Texas Tech 34
Armed Forces Bowl
Army 42, San Diego State 35
Dollar General Bowl
Appalachian State 34, Toledo 0
Hawaii Bowl
Fresno State 33, Houston 27
Heart of Dallas Bowl
Utah 30, West Virginia 14
Quick Lane Bowl
Duke 36, Northern Illinois 14
Cactus Bowl
Kansas State 35, UCLA 17
Independence Bowl
Florida State 42, Southern Mississippi 13
Pinstripe Bowl
Iowa 27, Boston College 20
Foster Farms Bowl
Purdue 38, Arizona 35
Texas Bowl
Texas 33, Missouri 16
Military Bowl
Navy 49, Virginia 7
Camping World Bowl
Oklahoma State 30, Virginia Tech 21
Alamo Bowl
TCU 39, Stanford 37
Holiday Bowl
Michigan State 42, Washington State 17
Belk Bowl
Wake Forest 55, Texas A&M 52
Sun Bowl
NC State 52, Arizona State 31
Music City Bowl
Northwestern 24, Kentucky 23
Arizona Bowl
New Mexico State 26, Utah State 20, OT
Cotton Bowl Classic
Ohio State 24, Southern Cal 7
TaxSlayer Bowl
Mississippi State 31, Louisville 27
Liberty Bowl
Iowa State 21, Memphis 20
Fiesta Bowl
Penn State 35, Washington 28
Orange Bowl
Wisconsin 34, Miami 24
Outback Bowl
South Carolina 26, Michigan 19
Peach Bowl
UCF 34, Auburn 27
Citrus Bowl
Notre Dame 21, LSU 17
Rose Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
Georgia 54, Oklahoma 48 (2-OT)
Sugar Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
Alabama 24, Clemson 6
Monday’s Result
College Football Championship
Atlanta
Alabama 26, Georgia 23
Saturday, Jan. 20
East-West Shrine Classic
At St. Petersburg, Fla.
East vs. West, 3 p.m. (NFLN)
NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
At Carson, Calif.
American vs. National, TBA (FS1)
Saturday, Jan. 27
Senior Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.
North vs. South, 2:30 p.m. (NFLN)
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Named Kevin Walker pitching coach of Pawtucket (IL), Darren Fenster manager and Paul Abbott pitching coach of Portland (EL), Lance Carter pitching coach of Salem (Carolina), Iggy Suarez manager of Greenville (SAL), Corey Wimberly manager and Nick Green pitching coach of Lowell (NYP), Angel Berroa coach and Mickey Jiang coach and interpreter of the GCL Red Sox, Fernando Tatis and Aly Gonzalez managers of the two DSL Red Sox clubs and Joe Hudson and Richard De Luna minor league strength and conditioning coaches.
DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Phillippe Aumont and Orbandy Rodriguez, LHP Liarvis Breto, C Brayan Pena, INF Pete Kozma and OF Herlis Rodriguez on minor league contracts.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with LHP Andrew Heaney on a one-year contract.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with 1B Jordan Pacheco on a minor league contract.
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with OF Ryan Rua on a one-year contract.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Randall Delgado on a one-year contract.
CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with RHP Vance Worley on a minor league contract.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Named Brandon Emanuel pitching coach and Tim Doherty hitting coach of Albuquerque (PCL) Warren Schaeffer manager, Mark Brewer pitching coach, Lee Stevens hitting coach and Hoshito Mizutani trainer of Hartford (EL) Frank Gonzales supervisor and Dave Burba pitching coach of Lancaster (Cal) Ronbinson Cancel manager of Asheville (SAL) John Pierson supervisor and Cesar Galvez coach of Boise (NWL) Jake Opitz hitting coach of Grand Junction (Pioneer) and Frank Ovalles trainer of the DSL Rockies.
American Association
GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed INFs Andy DeJesus and Randy Santiesteban and OF Jimmy Heck.
KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Traded RHP Gabe Perez to Gary SouthShore for RHP Jake Matthys.
LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed INF Ivan Marin and C Dashenko Ricardo.
SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Traded RHP Jose Ortega to Sugar Land (Atlantic) for a player to be named.
WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Released C Tanner DeVinney.
Can-Am League
OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Released INF Gustavo Pierre.
Football
National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Promoted linebackers coach Don Martindale to defensive coordinator.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Fired offensive coordinator Mike Shula and quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DL Collins Bevins to a reserve/futures contract.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Promoted running backs coach Eric Bieniemy to offensive coordinator.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed DT Dylan Bradley on the practice squad injured reserve. Signed OT Dieugot Joseph and Caushaud Lyons to the practice squad.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed DB Kenny Ladler to a reserve/future contract. Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Re-signed OL David Beard to a two-year contract.
Hockey
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned RW Ondrej Kase and LW Kevin Roy to San Diego (AHL).
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Assigned D Cody Franson to Rockford (AHL). Recalled D Erik Gustafsson from Rockford.
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Assigned F J.C. Beaudin from San Antonio (AHL) to Colorado (ECHL)
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed Ds Yannick Weber and Matt Irwin to two-year contracts and D Anthony Bitetto to a one-year contract.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Assigned F Hampus Gustafsson from Hershey (AHL) to South Carolina (ECHL).
American Hockey League
HAMILTON BULLDOGS — Acquiring D Nicolas Mattinen from Flint for D Riley McCourt, 2023 second- and fifth-round draft picks and a 2024 conditional second-round draft pick.
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Returned F Chris Langkow on loan to Worcester (ECHL).
SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Assigned F Shawn St. Amant to Colorado (ECHL).
STOCKTON HEAT — Assigned D Kayle Doetzel to Kansas City (ECHL).
TEXAS STARS — Assigned F Max French to Idaho (ECHL).
UTICA COMETS — Returned D Cliff Watson on loan to Utah (ECHL).
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Assigned F Reid Gardiner to Wheeling (ECHL).
ECHL
ECHL — Suspended Fort Wayne LW Zac Larraza two games.
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Signed F Stephen Pierog. Loaned F Phil Lane to Binghamton (AHL).
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Loaned F Michael Kirkpatrick to Cleveland (AHL).
Soccer
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Announced an affiliation with Atlanta United 2 (USL).
COLUMBUS CREW — Signed M Eduardo Sosa.
LA GALAXY — Traded general and targeted allocation money to D.C. United for the rights to M Perry Kitchen and signed Kitchen.
MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed F Frantz Pangop. United Soccer League
OTTAWA FURY — Re-signed M Gerardo Bruna.
College
ALBANY (NY) — Named Keith Dudzinski associate head football coach/ defensive coordinator and Nick Sanchez assistant defensive coordinator/cornerbacks coach.
ARKANSAS — Named Joe Chavis offensive coordinator and Joe Craddock defensive coordinator.
CUMBERLAND (TENN.) — Named Ron Pavan interim football coach.
DAVIS & ELKINS — Named Tommy Kelly women’s lacrosse coach.
FLORIDA STATE — DL Jalen Wilkerson will enter the NFL draft.
NEBRASKA — Named Barrett Ruud inside linebackers coach.
NORTH CAROLINA — Named Tommy Thigpen assistant football coach.
NORTHWESTERN — Named Tim McGarigle safeties coach.
LOCAL SPORTS
Tuesday’s Results
Prep Wrestling
Elmwood 46, Rossford 18
Elmwood 66, Fostoria 0
SCHEDULE
Wednesday’s Events
Prep Wrestling
Hopewell-Loudon, Cory-Rawson & Van Buren at McComb, 5
LOCAL & AREA
Lacrosse Clinic
FINDLAY — The City of Findlay Recreation Department is partnering with The University of Findlay Women’s Lacrosse program to offer a Lacrosse camp on Sunday, Jan. 14 from noon-2 pm at The University of Findlay Koehler Center, 1000 N. Main St. The camp is for boys and girls ages 5-18 and the cost is $30. Sticks and balls will be provided. Contact University of Findlay Women’s Lacrosse coach, Lauren Simko at simko@findlay.edu to register. Same day registration will begin at 11:30 a.m. For more information contact The City of Findlay Recreation Department at 419-424-7176.
Volleyball Coach Opening
DELPHOS — Delphos Jefferson High School has an opening for a head varsity volleyball coach. Interested persons can apply to David Hoffman at Delphos Jefferson High School (dhoffman@delphoscityschools.org).