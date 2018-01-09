Prep Roundup: Plantz powers Genoa past Elmwood, 58-37

GENOA — Genoa’s Jacob Plantz scored a game-high 24 points and the Comets outscored Elmwood 35-16 in the second half to prevail 58-37 for a Northern Buckeye Conference boys basketball win on Tuesday.

The Comets improved to 7-3 overall, 6-0 in the NBC while the Royals dropped to 5-6, 2-4.

Matthew Cline canned four of Elmwood’s six 3-pointers en route to a team-high 18 points.

ELMWOOD (5-6, 2-4 NBC)

Jon. Childress 1-1–3, Duvall 2-0–6, Cline 7-0-18, Stearns 1-1–3, Weiss 2-3–7. TOTALS: 13 5–37.

GENOA (7-3, 6-0 NBC)

Plantz 10-2–24, Jo. Bradfield 4-1–9, McGeorge 2-0–4, Ja. Bradfield 3-0–8, Dominique 1-0–2, Lewis 3-0–7, Bench 2-0–4. TOTALS: 25 3–58.

Elmwood 7 14 11 5 — 37

Genoa 10 13 20 15 — 58

3-Point GOALS: Elmwood 6 (Cline 4, Duvall 2); Genoa 5 (Plantz & Ja. Bradfield 2, Lewis).

rebounds: Elmwood (Cline 7).

TIFFIN CALVERT 57

JONES ACADEMY 26

TIFFIN CALVERT — Tiffin Calvert converted 58 percent of its 2-point field goals Tuesday night and the Senecas ended a modest three-game losing streak with a 57-26 nonconference victory over Toledo Jones Leadership Academy.

The win leaves Calvert with a 4-6 record on the season. Jones Leadership Academy is 0-4.

Calvert built a 17-11 first-quarter lead, held Jones Academy to single-digit scoring over the final three periods and hit 22 of 38 shots inside the arc on the night.

Josh Recker led the Senecas with 18 points, Nick Seifert added 12 and Connor Kennedy 11. Nic Somodi had five rebounds and five assists.

Jones Academy got 10 points from Tyler Huff.

jones leadership academy (0-4)

Johnson 1-0–2, Simpson 3-0–7, Shelman 2-0–5, Hubbard 1-0–2, Huff 5-0–10. TOTALS: 12-38 0-3–26.

tiffin calvert (4-6)

Seifert 5-1–12, Kennedy 4-3–11, Hemminger 1-0–2, Hendrix 2-1–5, Recker 8-2–18, Taylor 2-3–7, Fabrizio 1-0–2. TOTALS: 23-50 10-20–57.

Jones Academy 11 6 4 5 — 26

Tiffin Calvert 17 10 13 17 — 57

3-Point GOALS: Jones Academy 2-16 (Simpson & Shelman 1); Tiffin Calvert 1-12 (Seifert 1).

rebounds: Jones Academy 22; Tiffin Calvert 26 (Somodi 5).

turnovers: Jones Academy 14, Tiffin Calvert 9.

junior varsity: Tiffin Calvert, 43-23.

Girls basketball

ALLEN EAST 56

VAN BUREN 55

VAN BUREN — Allen East and Van Buren needed two overtimes to settle their nonconference clash in which the Mustangs came away with a 56-55 girls basketball victory over the Black Knights.

The Mustangs (6-5) outscored the Black Knights (6-7) 25-13 in the second half to force overtime.

Sydney Leeper led Van Buren with 16 points. Zoe Horne added 15 points and three assists while Mady Parker netted 14 points with six rebounds.

ALLEN EAST (6-5)

Richardson 2-3–7, K. Newland 6-4–17, Basham 5-3–13, Lawrence 1-0–2, Criblez 1-1–3, T. Newland 4-6–14. TOTALS: 19 17-29–56.

VAN BUREN (6-7)

Saltzman 1-1–3, Nessler 1-2–4, Leeper 6-4–16, Parker 5-3–14, Horne 4-3–15, Stacy 1-0–3. TOTALS: 18-42 13-23–55.

Allen East 5 15 14 11 5 6 — 56

Van Buren 14 18 6 7 5 5 — 55

3-Point GOALS: Allen East 1 (K. Newland); Van Buren 6-12 (Horne 4, Stacy & Parker).

rebounds: Allen East 28; Van Buren 18 (Parker 6).

turnovers: Allen East 24, Van Buren 22.

junior varsity: Van Buren, 30-13.

FREMONT ST. JOSEPH 54

NEW RIEGEL 47

NEW RIEGEL — Adrienne Wehring totaled 19 points and 13 rebounds and Fremont St. Joseph continued its stranglehold on the Sandusky Bay Conference River Division with a 54-47 win at New Riegel.

Brianna Gillig totaled 16 points and 15 rebounds for the host Blue Jackets (3-7, 2-1 SBC). Kaitlyn Kirian added 12 points and Kristin Coleman had four assists for New Riegel, which enjoyed its largest lead at 26-18 at halftime and 28-20 early in the third period.

Miranda Wammes added 15 points and seven assists for St. Joseph, which leads the conference at 11-2 and 5-0 in league play.

FREMONT ST. JOSEPH (11-2, 5-0 SBC)

Kelbley 1-3–5, Michael 3-2–11, Reineck 1-2–4, Wammes 4-7–15, Wehring 7-5–19. TOTALS: 16-46 19-28–54.

NEW RIEGEL (3-7, 2-1 SBC)

Bri. Gillig 6-4–16, Bro. Gillig 3-1–7, Lininger 2-0–4, Kirian 6-0–12, Coleman 4-0–8. TOTALS: 21-57 5-13–47.

Fremont St. Joseph 7 11 17 19 — 54

New Riegel 8 18 8 13 — 47

3-Point GOALS: Fremont St. Joseph 3-11 (Michael 3); New Riegel 0-2.

rebounds: Fremont St. Joseph 26 (Wehring 13); New Riegel 43 (Bri. Gillig 15).

turnovers: Fremont St. Joseph 17, New Riegel 24.

OLD FORT 43

SANDUSKY ST. MARY’S 41

SANDUSKY — Whitney Bilger finished with nine points and three players had three steals apiece and Old Fort came from behind in the fourth quarter to beat Sandusky St. Mary’s 43-41 on Tuesday in the Sandusky Bay Conference River Division.

Morgan Miller had 15 rebounds and three steals, and Madisyn Spencer had three steals and three assists for Old Fort (5-6, 3-2 SBC), which trailed 33-29 after three quarters.

The teams had nearly identical totals, hitting just 32 percent of its field goal attempts. Old Fort connected on 16 of 49 attempts from the field and St. Mary’s (4-8, 2-2) hit 16 of 50, including a pair of 3-pointers. The difference was at the free-throw line where Old Fort hit 10 of 20 to 7 of 13 for St. Mary’s.

Old Fort also won the JV contest 67-25.

