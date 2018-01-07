Prep wrestling: Arcadia wins title at ‘A’ Classic

ELMORE — Arcadia had no champions but had enough depth to capture the team title at the Woodmore “A” Classic Saturday.

The Redskins scored 103 points to edge Lake and Liberty-Benton, which tied for second in the 18-team field with 96½ points.

Fostoria scored 28 points and finished 17th among the 18 schools. Patrick Henry 138-pounder Max Neiling was named the tournament’s most valuable wrestler.

John Hill was the top finisher for Arcadia, as he advanced to the 285-pound final before dropping an 11-1 decision to Monroeville’s Trey Leroux.

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Arcadia 103. 2, Lake & Liberty-Benton 96½. 4, Montpelier 93. 5, Ayersville 92½. 6, Monroeville 85. 7, Gibsonburg 73. 8, Woodmore 72. 9, Avon Lake 70. 10, Patrick Henry 68. 11, New London 67. 12, North Baltimore 61. 13, Fremont St. Joseph 60. 14, Toledo Christian 48. 15, Northwood 36½. 16, Danbury 35. 17, Fostoria 18. 18, Delaware Christian 20.

Hinton wins PIT

PERRYSBURG — Elmwood senior Dylan Hinton capped an impressive weekend by winning the 195-pound weight class at Saturday’s Perrysburg Invitational Tournament.

Hinton (21-2) started the day by whipping Defiance’s Noah Arnett 8-1 in the semifinals, handing Arnett just his second loss in 22 matches.

In the final, Hinton, a returning state qualifier, stopped Delta’s Dylan Rogers 4-1.

Elmwood’s Will Bechstein rebounded from being pinned by top-seeded Brandon Phillips of Maumee in Saturday morning’s semifinals to win two straight matches and place third at 220 pounds.

Kain Brossia added a seventh-place effort at 285 pounds for the Royals.

Genoa won the tournament by a 214-197 margin over Wauseon. Elmwood was 17th with 59 points.

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Genoa 214. 2, Wauseon 197. 3, Perrysburg 131½. 4, Napoleon 119½. 5, Delta 106. 6, Maumee 103. 7, Oak Harbor 92½. 8, Toledo Whitmer 84. 9, Defiance 83. 10, Tinora 80½. 11, Firelands & Gibsonburg 72./ 13, Centerville 69. 14, Otsego 66½. 15, Chardon & Toledo St. John’s 60. 17, Elmwood 59. 18, Liberty Center 55½. 19, Toledo Central Catholic 53. 20, Sylvania Northview 44½. 21, Toledo Bowsher 26. 22, Xenia Legacy Christian 21. 23, Lorain 17. 24, Toledo St. Francis 13. 25, Bryan & Evergreen 5.

