Monday’s scoreboard
Girls Basketball
Saturday’s Results
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central 63, Colonel Crawford 29
Carey 61, Bucyrus 39
Upper Sandusky 71, Wynford 24
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Cardinal Stritch 38, Northwood 35
Danbury 33, Maumee Valley Country Day 18
Gibsonburg 47, Toledo Emmanuel Baptist 41
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Mansfield Madison 61, Mansfield Senior 53
West Holmes 57, Ashland Senior 48
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Crestline 61, Mansfield Christian 30
Loudonville 61, Mansfield St. Peter’s 37
Firelands Conference
Ashland Crestview 61, New London 49
Norwalk St. Paul 38, South Central 33
Western Reserve 36, Monroeville 19
Other NW Ohio Games
Arcadia 48, Allen East 37
Arlington 69, Hardin Northern 15
Ashland Mapleton 45, Plymouth 33
Bluffton 65, Lima Perry 10
Danville 53, Sparta Highland 45
Defiance 44, Anthony Wayne 19
Delphos Jefferson 37, Lima Cent. Cath. 23
Delphos St. John’s 67, Fort Jennings 47
Delta 56, Stryker 40
Elmwood 52, Bowling Green 39
Findlay 61, Celina 40
Fort Recovery 49, Van Wert 32
Kalida 42, Wapakoneta 36
Kenton 94, Ada 29
Kidron Central Christian 50, Smithville 46
Lexington 45, Mount Vernon 34
Montpelier 37, Edgerton 34
New Knoxville 40, Sidney Lehman 38
Norwayne 63, Lucas 45
Ottoville 44, Columbus Grove 30
Perrysburg 51, Tol. Cent. Catholic 40
Seneca East 47, New Riegel 46
St. Henry 42, Bradford 31
Swanton 54, Toledo Christian 37
Troy Christian 46, Riverside 30
Vanlue 47, Waynesfield-Goshen 30
Versailles 54, Tipp City Tippecanoe 53
Around Ohio
Akr. Hoban 47, Chardon NDCL 42
Akr. North 54, Akr. Springfield 50, 0
Akr. SVSM 70, Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 43
Alliance Marlington 56, Minerva 37
Batavia Clermont NE 60, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 46
Beachwood 60, Chesterland W. Geauga 43
Beaver Eastern 74, Georgetown 22
Bellbrook 64, Day. Oakwood 30
Benjamin Logan 60, Lewistown Indian Lake 36
Beloit W. Branch 59, Louisville 41
Berlin Hiland 59, Cle. Hay 37
Bethel-Tate 71, W. Union 19
Burton Berkshire 66, Richmond Hts. 36
Camden Preble Shawnee 55, Monroe 51
Can. Cent. Cath. 45, Akr. Manchester 38
Can. McKinley 59, Uniontown Lake 27
Can. South 57, Alliance 22
Canfield 63, Cortland Lakeview 16
Cardington-Lincoln 63, Centerburg 44
Carlisle 51, New Lebanon Dixie 30
Chagrin Falls Kenston 57, Bedford 32
Cin. Anderson 41, Cin. Turpin 33
Cin. Country Day 62, Miami Valley Christian 17
Cin. Gamble Montessori 78, Clark Montessori 55
Cin. Hills Christian 61, Middletown Christian 15
Cin. Madeira 63, Norwood 33
Cin. Mariemont 45, Batavia 22
Cin. McAuley 62, Cin. Mercy 37
Cin. Mt. Healthy 57, Harrison 51
Cin. NW 62, Oxford Talawanda 48
Cin. Seven Hills 41, Cin. Finneytown 29
Cin. Walnut Hills 65, Kings Mills Kings 38
Cle. E. Tech 58, Cle. Cent. Cath. 53
Cle. Hts. 78, E. Cle. Shaw 25
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 58, Lorain 47
Cols. Hartley 61, Canal Winchester 59
Cols. Ready 46, Granville Christian 42
Columbia Station Columbia 41, Brooklyn 16
Cuyahoga Falls 55, N. Royalton 46
Cuy. Falls Walsh Jesuit 73, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 42
Cuyahoga Hts. 37, Gates Mills Hawken 28
Day. Carroll 76, Day. Chaminade Julienne 69
E. Can. 58, Uhrichsville Claymont 43
Eastlake N. 71, Ravenna 31
Elyria Cath. 53, Cornerstone Christian 50
Ft. Loramie 29, Russia 23
Gahanna Lincoln 71, Cols. DeSales 45
Garfield Hts. 47, Willoughby S. 36
Geneva 71, Wickliffe 28
Hamilton Badin 35, Cin. Purcell Marian 34
Hillsboro 40, Piketon 27
Ironton Rock Hill 54, Franklin Furnace Green 29
Jamestown Greeneview 96, Spring. NE 33
Johnstown Northridge 48, Cols. School for Girls 33
Kirtland 39, Independence 37, 0
Lakewood 36, N. Olmsted 34
Lebanon 51, Ursuline Academy 48
Lewisburg Tri-County N. 66, Union Co., Ind. 56
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 49, Cin. Princeton 46
Linsly, W.Va. 52, New Matamoras Frontier 36
Lodi Cloverleaf 59, Ravenna SE 51
Logan 69, McConnelsville Morgan 39
Loveland 68, Cin. West Clermont 67
Lynchburg-Clay 59, Mt. Orab Western Brown 33
Macedonia Nordonia 45, Twinsburg 30
Malvern 57, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 50
Massillon Jackson 58, N. Can. Hoover 53, 0
Massillon Washington 93, Akr. Firestone 22
Milford 48, Cin. Withrow 40
Milford Center Fairbanks 43, Madison Plains 17
Morrow Little Miami 51, Trenton Edgewood 42
Mt. Notre Dame 59, Springboro 48
N. Ridgeville 45, Avon Lake 39
Nelsonville-York 47, Stewart Federal Hocking 31
New Hope Christian 74, Cols. Horizon Science 53
New Middletown Spring. 47, E. Palestine 38
Oak Hill 65, Reedsville Eastern 57
Olentangy Orange 43, Cols. Watterson 41
Peebles 53, New Boston Glenwood 50
Perry 41, Chagrin Falls 31
Piqua 50, W. Carrollton 17
Plain City Jonathan Alder 92, St. Paris Graham 32
Portsmouth Clay 54, Racine Southern 36
Proctorville Fairland 73, Nitro, W.Va. 41
Rocky River Lutheran W. 74, Oberlin 37
Sarahsville Shenandoah 41, Bridgeport 32
Shadyside 65, Martins Ferry 41
Shaker Hts. 46, Elyria 33
Sidney 48, Xenia 30
Spring. Kenton Ridge 56, Tecumseh 48
Spring. NW 58, Urbana 24
Spring. Shawnee 41, Bellefontaine 28
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 49, Cin. McNicholas 46
Stow-Munroe Falls 77, Brecks.-Broadview Hts. 33
Strongsville 82, Euclid 51
Swanton 45, Tol. Christian 34
Tallmadge 53, Richfield Revere 50
Thornville Sheridan 64, John Glenn 46
Tuscarawas Valley 110, Newcomerstown 20
Vandalia Butler 54, Riverside Stebbins 43
Vincent Warren 44, Beverly Ft. Frye 30
W. Chester Lakota W. 91, Cin. Colerain 18
W. Jefferson 50, Spring. Cath. Cent. 33
W. Liberty-Salem 60, S. Charleston SE 27
Warren Champion 67, Girard 37
Warren Howland 46, Austintown Fitch 45
Waynesville 50, Milton-Union 46
Wellsville 41, Heartland Christian 35
Youngs. Boardman 69, Youngs. East 20
Youngs. Mooney 67, Lisbon David Anderson 37
Zanesville Maysville 56, Philo 46
Zanesville W. Muskingum 44, New Lexington 42
Lake Center Christian 47, Garfield Hts. Trinity 29
Youngs. Ursuline 60, Rocky River Magnificat 34
Gates Mills Gilmour 53, Erie McDowell, Pa. 19
Monday’s Games
NW Ohio Games
Convoy Crestview at Continental
Sylvania Southview at Toledo Scott
Tiffin Calvert at McComb
Toledo Bowsher at Oregon Clay
Toledo Notre Dame at Toledo Rogers
Toledo Whitmer at Springfield
Toledo Woodward at Otsego
Wayne Trace at Lima Shawnee
Boys Basketball
Saturday’s Results
Northern 10 Conference
Bucyrus 56, Ridgedale 47
Carey 75, Seneca East 40
Upper Sandusky 68, Colonel Crawford 54
Wynford 52, Buckeye Central 42
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Old Fort 55, Tiffin Calvert 48
Sandusky St. Mary’s 68, Lakota 47
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Oak Harbor 55, Port Clinton 46
Vermilion 70, Huron 59
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Clyde 83, Bellevue 56
Sandusky Senior 71, Norwalk Senior 60
Shelby 59, Tiffin Columbian 32
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Lucas 52, Kidron Central Christian 39
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Clear Fork at Marion Pleasant, postponed
North Union 78, Buckeye Valley 57
Ontario 71, Galion Senior 61
River Valley 54, Marion Harding 33
Buckeye Border Conference
Fayette 38, Hilltop 21
Pettisville 38, North Central 21
Stryker 62, Edon 37
Other NW Ohio Games
Anna 53, Marion Local 49
Antwerp 51, Liberty Center 32
Arcadia 46, Northwood 35
Archbold 58, Fairview 26
Ayersville 58, Montpelier 47
Cory-Rawson 52, New Riegel 49
Eastwood 58, Bowling Green 49
Findlay 76, Springfield 46
Fort Jennings 71, Columbus Grove 61
Fort Recovery 73, Lincolnview 68
Fort Wayne Carroll 74, Van Wert 32
Fremont Ross 83, Toledo Woodward 76
Fremont St. Joseph 68, Monroeville 41
Jackson Center 48, Waynesfield-Goshen 36
Kalida 50, McComb 37
Kenton 61, Delphos Jefferson 53
Lake 53, Delta 49
Leipsic 50, Continental 44
Lima Perry 60, Lima Cent. Cath. 54
Lima Senior 54, Mansfield Senior 47
Lima Shawnee 75, Coldwater 68
Lima Temple Christian 51, Allen East 34
Mansfield Christian 60, New London 53, OT
Mansfield St. Peter’s 54, Columbus Watterson 47
Mechanicsburg 45, Hardin Northern 44
Miami East 53, Riverside 43
Milan Edison 59, Willard 40
Mohawk 63, Ridgemont 44
New Bremen 58, Celina 53
New Knoxville 63, Ada 47
Newark 56, Mount Vernon 46
North Baltimore 57, Holgate 35
Olentangy Liberty 62, Lexington 35
Otsego 42, Swanton 32
Ottawa-Glandorf 73, Bluffton 45
Ottoville 67, Minster 50
Pandora-Gilboa 44, Miller City 42
Parkway 64, Sidney Lehman 47
Piqua 48, St. Marys Memorial 39
Rossford 54, Toledo Rogers 50
St. Henry 56, Lima Bath 42
Toledo Whitmer 74, Ashland Senior 52
Upper Scioto Valley 60, Benjamin Logan 51
Van Buren 56, Patrick Henry 39
Versailles 60, Franklin Monroe 43
Wapakoneta 68, Liberty-Benton 44
Wauseon 48, Sylvania Southview 43
Wayne Trace 65, Arlington 52
Western Reserve 63, Crestline 43
Wooster Senior 54, Canton Central Catholic 40
Around Ohio
Arcanum 51, New Lebanon Dixie 39
Ashville Teays Valley 69, Bloom-Carroll 53
Bain. Paint Valley 56, Williamsport Westfall 49, 2
Baltimore Liberty Union 71, Circleville 49
Barnesville 93, Mount Carmel, Pa. 88
Berea-Midpark 71, Richmond Hts. 67
Botkins 65, Newton Local 49
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 59, Parma Padua 51
Caledonia River Valley 54, Marion Harding 33
Canal Fulton Northwest 61, Akr. Springfield 53
Carroll (Ft. Wayne), Ind. 74, Van Wert 32
Casstown Miami E. 53, DeGraff Riverside 43
Chillicothe Unioto 85, Frankfort Adena 59
Chillicothe Zane Trace 71, Piketon 66, 0
Cin. Dohn High School 82, Williamsburg, Ky. 57
Cin. Elder 63, Middletown 42
Cin. Indian Hill 74, Goshen 40
Cin. Madeira 68, Cin. Clark Montessori 43
Cin. Mariemont 82, Norwood 41
Cin. Moeller 49, Centerville 32
Cin. Mt. Healthy 60, Harrison 53
Cin. N. College Hill 68, Cin. Aiken 45
Cin. NW 66, Oxford Talawanda 56
Cin. Purcell Marian 72, Summit Country Day 40
Cin. St. Xavier 73, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 36
Cin. Sycamore 52, Loveland 42
Cin. Western Hills 58, Fairfield 53
Cle. St. Ignatius 62, Erie Cathedral Prep, Pa. 54
Cols. Bexley 58, London 36
Cols. Eastmoor 54, Cin. Hughes 50
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 52, Circleville Logan Elm 46
Cols. Walnut Ridge 61, Cols. DeSales 48
Cols. Wellington 69, Zanesville Rosecrans 40
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 56, Hudson WRA 36
Day. Carroll 44, Day. Christian 37
Dresden Tri-Valley 57, New Lexington 41
Elyria Open Door 46, Oberlin Firelands 40
Euclid 56, Cle. Glenville 39
Franklin Furnace Green 67, South Gallia 59
Gahanna Cols. Academy 52, Cols. Grandview Hts. 44
Gallipolis Gallia 60, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 39
Granville 52, Pataskala Licking Hts. 41
Hebron Lakewood 55, Zanesville W. Muskingum 50
Ironton St. Joseph 53, Portsmouth Clay 36
Kettering Fairmont 66, Day. Oakwood 44
Kirtland 58, Hunting Valley University 54
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 72, Millersport 58
Leesburg Fairfield 64, Cedarville 52
Logan 68, Athens 37
Mansfield St. Peter’s 54, Cols. Watterson 47
Mantua Crestwood 47, Ravenna SE 44
Martins Ferry 50, Shadyside 42
Massillon Washington 67, Akr. East 60
Middletown Fenwick 65, Twin Valley S. 42
Middletown Madison 41, Preble Shawnee 32
Moon, Pa. 54, Canfield 51
Mt. Orab Western Brown 55, Lynchburg-Clay 47
Navarre Fairless 57, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 49
Nelsonville-York 53, Stewart Federal Hocking 38
New Hope Christian 96, Cols. Horizon Science 60
Peebles 72, New Boston Glenwood 67
Reading 70, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 46
Richmond Edison 77, Caldwell 65
Richwood N. Union 78, Buckeye Valley 57
Ripley-Union 49, West Carter, Ky. 47
Riverside Stebbins 66, Day. Northridge 51
S. Point 78, Bidwell River Valley 51
Salem 73, Hanoverton United 42
Shekinah Christian 60, Groveport Madison 39
Sidney Fairlawn 55, Lewistown Indian Lake 49
Southeastern 63, Chillicothe Huntington 56
Spring. Kenton Ridge 64, Jamestown Greeneview 49
St. Clairsville 82, Uhrichsville Claymont 41
Stow-Munroe Falls 71, N. Royalton 39
Sugar Grove Berne Union 69, Fairfield Christian 48
Tipp City Bethel 66, Legacy Christian 62
Vincent Warren 61, Cambridge 22
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 71, Day. Stivers 59
Westerville Cent. 71, Cols. Mifflin 64
Westerville S. 71, Cle. E. Tech 44
Williamsburg 66, Felicity-Franklin 49
Wintersville Indian Creek 115, Southern Columbia, Pa. 113, OT
Xenia 75, Cin. La Salle 56
Russell, Ky. 70, Chesapeake 56
Cols. Upper Arlington 55, Cols. Africentric 53, 2
Groveport-Madison 56, Cols. Hartley 50
Hilliard Bradley 60, Cols. Northland 40
Pickerington N. 67, Cols. Beechcroft 55
Westerville N. 63, Cols. Linden McKinley 42
Sunday’s Result
NW Ohio Game
Delphos St. John’s 48, Lima Central Catholic 46
Monday’s Games
NW Ohio Games
Miller City at Convoy Crestview
Stryker at Bryan
PRO FOOTBALL
NFL Playoffs
Wild-card Round
Saturday’s Results
Tennessee 22, Kansas City 21
Atlanta 26, Los Angeles Rams 13
Sunday’s Results
Jacksonville 10, Buffalo 3
New Orelans 31, Carolina 26
Divisional Round
Saturday’S GAMES
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 4:35 p.m.
Tennessee at New England, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’S GAMES
Jacksonville at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.
New Orleans at Minnesota, 4:40 p.m
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 33 10 .767 —
Toronto 27 10 .730 3
Philadelphia 19 19 .500 11½
New York 19 21 .475 12½
Brooklyn 15 24 .385 16
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 23 17 .575 —
Miami 22 17 .564 ½
Charlotte 15 23 .395 7
Orlando 12 28 .300 11
Atlanta 10 28 .263 12
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 26 13 .667 —
Detroit 21 17 .553 4½
Milwaukee 21 17 .553 4½
Indiana 20 19 .513 6
Chicago 14 26 .350 12½
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 27 11 .711 —
San Antonio 27 13 .675 1
New Orleans 19 19 .500 8
Dallas 13 28 .317 15½
Memphis 12 27 .308 15½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 25 16 .610 —
Oklahoma City 22 18 .550 2½
Denver 21 18 .538 3
Portland 20 18 .526 3½
Utah 16 24 .400 8½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 32 8 .800 —
L.A. Clippers 17 21 .447 14
Phoenix 16 26 .381 17
Sacramento 13 25 .342 18
L.A. Lakers 11 27 .289 20
Late games not included
Saturday’s Results
Golden State 121, L.A. Clippers 105
Boston 87, Brooklyn 85
Cleveland 131, Orlando 127
Detroit 108, Houston 101
Indiana 125, Chicago 86
Milwaukee 110, Washington 103
Minnesota 116, New Orleans 98
Sacramento 106, Denver 98
Sunday’s Results
Miami 103, Utah 102
New York 100, Dallas 96
Phoenix 114, Oklahoma City 100
San Antonio at Portland, late
Atlanta at L.A. Lakers, late
Monday’s Games
Milwaukee at Indiana, 7
Toronto at Brooklyn, 7:30
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8
Detroit at New Orleans, 8
Houston at Chicago, 8
San Antonio at Sacramento, 10
Atlanta at L.A. Clippers, 10:30
Denver at Golden State, 10:30
Tuesday’s Games
Miami at Toronto, 7:30
Portland at Oklahoma City, 8
Orlando at Dallas, 8:30
Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 10:30
Wednesday’s Games
Dallas at Charlotte, 7
Miami at Indiana, 7
Utah at Washington, 7
Chicago at New York, 7:30
Detroit at Brooklyn, 7:30
New Orleans at Memphis, 8
Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 8
Orlando at Milwaukee, 8
Portland at Houston, 8
Atlanta at Denver, 9
L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 10:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 42 30 9 3 63 155 103
Toronto 43 25 17 3 53 146 130
Boston 40 23 10 6 52 126 96
Detroit 41 17 17 7 41 112 127
Florida 41 17 18 6 40 113 133
Montreal 42 18 20 4 40 108 129
Ottawa 40 14 17 9 37 111 138
Buffalo 42 10 23 9 29 92 143
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 42 26 13 3 55 132 120
New Jersey 41 22 11 8 52 130 125
Columbus 43 24 16 3 51 118 119
N.Y. Rangers 41 22 14 5 49 127 115
Pittsburgh 44 22 19 3 47 126 138
Carolina 41 19 14 8 46 115 126
Philadelphia 42 19 15 8 46 123 122
N.Y. Islanders 43 21 18 4 46 146 158
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Winnipeg 43 25 11 7 57 144 117
St. Louis 45 26 16 3 55 130 115
Nashville 41 24 11 6 54 129 113
Dallas 43 24 16 3 51 132 118
Colorado 41 22 16 3 47 135 124
Minnesota 42 22 17 3 47 123 123
Chicago 41 20 15 6 46 125 114
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 40 28 10 2 58 141 112
Los Angeles 42 24 13 5 53 126 99
San Jose 40 21 13 6 48 110 106
Anaheim 43 19 15 9 47 117 120
Calgary 41 21 16 4 46 115 119
Edmonton 43 18 22 3 39 118 141
Vancouver 42 16 20 6 38 110 140
Arizona 43 10 27 6 26 98 150
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Saturday’s Results
Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 3
Dallas 5, Edmonton 1
Boston 7, Carolina 1
Ottawa 6, Tampa Bay 3
Toronto 3, Vancouver 2, SO
N.Y. Rangers 2, Arizona 1, SO
Colorado 7, Minnesota 2
Calgary 3, Anaheim 2
Nashville 4, Los Angeles 3
Sunday’s Results
Philadelphia 4, Buffalo 1
N.Y. Islanders 5, New Jersey 4, SO
Winnipeg 4, San Jose 1
Chicago 4, Edmonton 1
Washington 4, St. Louis 3, OT
Columbus 3, Florida 2, SO
Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 2
Montreal 5, Vancouver 2
Pittsburgh 6, Boston 5, OT
N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, late
Monday’s Games
Columbus at Toronto, 7
Tuesday’s Games
Winnipeg at Buffalo, 7
Vancouver at Washington, 7
Chicago at Ottawa, 7:30
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7:30
Edmonton at Nashville, 8
Calgary at Minnesota, 8
Florida at St. Louis, 8
Wednesday’s Games
Ottawa at Toronto, 7:30
Minnesota at Chicago, 8
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
FCS Championship
Saturday’s Result
At Toyota Stadium
Frisco, Texas
North Dakota State 17, James Madison 13
2017-18 Bowl Schedule
Celebration Bowl
NC A&T 21, Grambling State 14
New Orleans Bowl
Troy 50, North Texas 30
Cure Bowl
Georgia State 27, Western Kentucky 17
Las Vegas Bowl
Boise State 38, Oregon 28
New Mexico Bowl
Marshall 31, Colorado State 28
Camellia Bowl
Middle Tennessee 35, Arkansas State 30
Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl
FAU 50, Akron 3
FRISCO (TEXAS) Bowl
Louisiana Tech 51, Southern Methodist 10
Gasparilla Bowl
Temple 28, FIU 3
Bahamas Bowl
Ohio 41, UAB 6
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Wyoming 37, Central Michigan 14
Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl
South Florida 38, Texas Tech 34
Armed Forces Bowl
Army 42, San Diego State 35
Dollar General Bowl
Appalachian State 34, Toledo 0
Hawaii Bowl
Fresno State 33, Houston 27
Heart of Dallas Bowl
Utah 30, West Virginia 14
Quick Lane Bowl
Duke 36, Northern Illinois 14
Cactus Bowl
Kansas State 35, UCLA 17
Independence Bowl
Florida State 42, Southern Mississippi 13
Pinstripe Bowl
Iowa 27, Boston College 20
Foster Farms Bowl
Purdue 38, Arizona 35
Texas Bowl
Texas 33, Missouri 16
Military Bowl
Navy 49, Virginia 7
Camping World Bowl
Oklahoma State 30, Virginia Tech 21
Alamo Bowl
TCU 39, Stanford 37
Holiday Bowl
Michigan State 42, Washington State 17
Belk Bowl
Wake Forest 55, Texas A&M 52
Sun Bowl
NC State 52, Arizona State 31
Music City Bowl
Northwestern 24, Kentucky 23
Arizona Bowl
New Mexico State 26, Utah State 20, OT
Cotton Bowl Classic
Ohio State 24, Southern Cal 7
TaxSlayer Bowl
Mississippi State 31, Louisville 27
Liberty Bowl
Iowa State 21, Memphis 20
Fiesta Bowl
Penn State 35, Washington 28
Orange Bowl
Wisconsin 34, Miami 24
Outback Bowl
South Carolina 26, Michigan 19
Peach Bowl
UCF 34, Auburn 27
Citrus Bowl
Notre Dame 21, LSU 17
Rose Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
Georgia 54, Oklahoma 48 (2-OT)
Sugar Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
Alabama 24, Clemson 6
Monday’s Game
College Football Championship
Atlanta
Georgia (13-1) vs. Alabama (12-1), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Jan. 20
East-West Shrine Classic
At St. Petersburg, Fla.
East vs. West, 3 p.m. (NFLN)
NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
At Carson, Calif.
American vs. National, TBA (FS1)
Saturday, Jan. 27
Senior Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.
North vs. South, 2:30 p.m. (NFLN)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Sunday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Delaware 96, UNC Wilmington 76
Elon 89, Hofstra 76
Iona 84, Fairfield 65
Niagara 86, Marist 70
Northeastern 80, James Madison 67
Rider 82, Manhattan 76
Siena 65, Canisius 63
St. Peter’s 84, Quinnipiac 58
Towson 73, Coll. of Charleston 62
William & Mary 85, Drexel 63
SOUTH
Centre 63, Millsaps 58
Davidson 86, George Mason 59
Miami 80, Florida St. 74
Oglethorpe 108, Rhodes 87
Sewanee 80, Birmingham-Southern 63
Southwestern (Texas) 76, Centenary 71
UCF 60, Temple 39
MIDWEST
Cincinnati 76, SMU 56
Illinois St. 72, Missouri St. 68
Loyola of Chicago 56, N. Iowa 50
N. Kentucky 56, Detroit 54
Ohio St. 80, Michigan St. 64
Wichita St. 95, South Florida 57
Wright St. 84, Oakland 81
Saturday Men’s Scores
EAST
Boston College 77, Wake Forest 71
Creighton 90, Georgetown 66
DePaul 91, St. John’s 74
Duquesne 64, Fordham 41
Harvard 61, Dartmouth 51
Maine 76, Binghamton 73
Md.-Eastern Shore 92, Hampton 83
New Hampshire 64, Albany (NY) 61
Notre Dame 51, Syracuse 49
Penn 76, Princeton 70
Providence 81, Xavier 72
Rhode Island 81, George Washington 60
Saint Joseph’s 85, St. Bonaventure 78
UConn 70, East Carolina 65
VCU 80, La Salle 74
Vermont 71, UMBC 56
Villanova 100, Marquette 90
Wagner 73, Fairleigh Dickinson 65
West Virginia 89, Oklahoma 76
SOUTH
Alabama St. 63, MVSU 46
Auburn 88, Arkansas 77
Austin Peay 76, SE Missouri 71
Carson-Newman 101, Catawba 75
Clemson 74, Louisville 69, OT
E. Illinois 54, E. Kentucky 53
Florida Gulf Coast 90, Stetson 52
Furman 74, Mercer 71
Georgetown (Ky.) 97, Campbellsville 93
Georgia 65, Alabama 46
Georgia St. 79, Arkansas St. 75
Georgia Tech 74, Yale 60
Jackson St. 60, Alcorn St. 55
Jacksonville 90, North Florida 86
Liberty 60, Presbyterian 48
Louisiana Tech 97, UTEP 88
Malone 88, Kentucky Wesleyan 58
Memphis 76, Tulsa 67
Middle Tennessee 61, FAU 57
Mississippi 64, Mississippi St. 58
Murray St. 82, UT Martin 68
NC State 96, Duke 85
Pikeville 88, Shawnee St. 84
Radford 90, UNC Asheville 70
SIU-Edwardsville 70, Morehead St. 65
South Carolina 71, Vanderbilt 60
Southern Miss. 93, UTSA 83
Southern U. 80, Grambling St. 69
Tennessee 76, Kentucky 65
Tennessee Tech 87, Tennessee St. 81, OT
UAB 75, FIU 64
UNC Greensboro 63, VMI 61
Virginia 61, North Carolina 49
Virginia Tech 81, Pittsburgh 67
W. Kentucky 112, Marshall 87
Walsh 80, Trevecca Nazarene 65
Wofford 109, The Citadel 92
MIDWEST
Adrian 72, Albion 65
Ashland 55, N. Michigan 54
Bowling Green 75, E. Michigan 71, OT
Buffalo 83, Ball St. 63
Calvin 80, Alma 63
Concordia (Mich.) 72, Aquinas 67
Cornerstone 96, Rochester (Mich.) 86
Drake 75, Indiana St. 72
Evansville 68, Bradley 44
Ferris St. 89, Davenport 75
Florida 77, Missouri 75
Grand Valley St. 81, Saginaw Valley St. 66
Hope 86, Kalamazoo 77
Indiana 75, Minnesota 71
Indiana-East 80, Alice Lloyd 66
Kent St. 85, Cent. Michigan 69
Madonna 91, Michigan-Dearborn 77
Michigan 79, Illinois 69
Milwaukee 67, Cleveland St. 63
N. Dakota St. 84, South Dakota 79
New Mexico St. 97, Chicago St. 60
Ohio 78, N. Illinois 68
Purdue 74, Nebraska 62
Rio Grande 73, UMKC 61
S. Dakota St. 101, Omaha 88
Saint Louis 69, Richmond 62
Seton Hall 90, Butler 87
Spring Arbor 78, Huntington 65
Tiffin 86, Michigan Tech 68
UMass 62, Dayton 60
Valparaiso 83, S. Illinois 72
W. Michigan 67, Miami (Ohio) 62
Wayne (Mich.) 63, Lake Superior St. 60
Winona St. 72, Sioux Falls 70
Youngstown St. 85, Green Bay 74
SOUTHWEST
Baylor 69, Texas 60
Cent. Arkansas 100, Lamar 91, 2OT
Kansas 88, TCU 84
LSU 69, Texas A&M 68
Oklahoma St. 96, Iowa St. 87, OT
Oral Roberts 81, W. Illinois 66
Rice 73, Charlotte 64
Texas Southern 100, Prairie View 94
Texas St. 57, Troy 56
Texas Tech 74, Kansas St. 58
FAR WEST
Colorado 80, Arizona 77
Fort Wayne 82, Denver 63
Fresno St. 82, Colorado St. 79, OT
Gonzaga 85, Loyola Marymount 66
Grand Canyon 73, Seattle 57
Hawaii 65, CS Northridge 46
Idaho St. 64, N. Arizona 60
Montana St. 79, North Dakota 68
Nevada 86, Air Force 75
New Mexico 80, San Jose St. 47
Pacific 67, BYU 66
Portland St. 73, Idaho 72
San Francisco 80, Pepperdine 67
Santa Clara 70, Portland 68
UC Irvine 86, Long Beach St. 73
UCLA 107, California 84
Utah St. 85, UNLV 78
Washington 70, Washington St. 65
Wyoming 79, Boise St. 78, OT
Sunday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Dayton 65, Saint Joseph’s 59
DePaul 71, Providence 48
Monmouth (NJ) 51, St. Peter’s 44
Niagara 73, Siena 68
Rider 70, Canisius 54
Syracuse 76, Florida St. 69
Temple 55, SMU 52
West Virginia 57, Iowa St. 49
SOUTH
Birmingham-Southern 77, Sewanee 73
Centre 89, Millsaps 72
Davidson 77, Rhode Island 67
Delaware 68, Coll. of Charleston 59
Duke 69, NC State 56
Duquesne 70, VCU 51
Elon 78, Northeastern 71
FAU 72, UTEP 66
FIU 67, Marshall 54
Georgia 56, Kentucky 42
Hofstra 69, UNC Wilmington 61
James Madison 56, Drexel 48
Louisville 67, Virginia Tech 56
Mississippi 78, Florida 75
Mississippi St. 83, LSU 70
North Carolina 68, Pittsburgh 67
Notre Dame 77, Georgia Tech 54
Oglethorpe 77, Rhodes 66
Southwestern (Texas) 62, Centenary 54
Tennessee 86, Vanderbilt 73
Texas A&M 82, Auburn 73
Towson 67, William & Mary 66
Virginia 70, Clemson 41
Wake Forest 61, Miami 50
MIDWEST
Bradley 88, Valparaiso 69
Butler 66, Seton Hall 48
Drake 75, S. Illinois 64
Iowa 84, Illinois 71
Loyola of Chicago 62, Illinois St. 59
Marquette 92, Creighton 77
Maryland 71, Wisconsin 44
Minnesota 83, Michigan St. 77
Missouri 83, South Carolina 74
Missouri St. 62, N. Iowa 52
Nebraska 69, Northwestern 59
Ohio St. 78, Michigan 71
St. John’s 67, Xavier 63
Texas 75, Kansas St. 64
SOUTHWEST
Alabama 83, Arkansas 76
Oklahoma St. 96, Oklahoma 82
Rice 83, UTSA 52
TCU 93, Texas Tech 72
FAR WEST
Arizona St. 73, Stanford 66
California 53, Arizona 51
Colorado 66, Washington 61
Southern Cal 65, Oregon St. 61
Utah 81, Washington St. 79
Saturday Women’s Scores
EAST
Dartmouth 63, Harvard 56
Fordham 66, Saint Louis 63
Marist 65, Manhattan 40
Princeton 70, Penn 55
Quinnipiac 74, Iona 38
Rutgers 70, Penn St. 65
St. Bonaventure 69, UMass 59
Vermont 72, UMBC 58
MIDWEST
Albion 71, Adrian 53
Ashland 99, N. Michigan 59
Ball St. 84, Bowling Green 73
Baylor 83, Kansas 48
Cent. Michigan 84, Miami (Ohio) 66
Cleveland St. 70, UIC 67
Concordia (Mich.) 62, Aquinas 60
Cornerstone 64, Rochester (Mich.) 59
Davenport 68, Ferris St. 63
Davis & Elkins 85, Ohio Valley 55
Denver 73, Fort Wayne 55
E. Michigan 70, Toledo 57
Grand Valley St. 70, Saginaw Valley St. 48
Hope 84, Kalamazoo 49
Huntington 57, Spring Arbor 41
IUPUI 65, Youngstown St. 43
Indiana 72, Purdue 54
Madonna 74, Michigan-Dearborn 65
Michigan Tech 79, Tiffin 42
N. Illinois 86, Buffalo 84
Oakland 79, N. Kentucky 53
Ohio 70, Akron 67
UMKC 54, Rio Grande 52
W. Illinois 56, Oral Roberts 49
W. Michigan 66, Kent St. 61
Wayne (Mich.) 76, Lake Superior St. 43
Wright St. 88, Detroit 60
FAR WEST
BYU 77, Pacific 65
Fresno St. 56, Colorado St. 45
Gonzaga 77, Loyola Marymount 67
Nevada 70, Air Force 60
New Mexico St. 74, Chicago St. 59
San Francisco 68, Pepperdine 67
San Jose St. 95, New Mexico 86
UNLV 63, Utah St. 54
Wyoming 66, Boise St. 51
SOUTH
Austin Peay 66, SE Missouri 65
Charlotte 63, Old Dominion 60
E. Kentucky 67, E. Illinois 51
ETSU 60, UNC-Greensboro 52
Houston 98, Tulane 92
Kentucky Wesleyan 73, Malone 67
Memphis 72, East Carolina 36
Mercer 86, Furman 64
Richmond 77, La Salle 51
Shawnee St. 83, Pikeville 58
Southern U. 63, Grambling St. 44
Tennessee St. 76, Tennessee Tech 66
Transylvania 65, Defiance 52
Trevecca Nazarene 60, Walsh 57
UCF 59, Wichita St. 53
UConn 100, South Florida 49
W. Kentucky 81, Southern Miss. 60
PRO GOLF
PGA Tour
Tournament of Champions
Dustin Johnson (500), $1,260,000 69-68-66-65–268 -24
Jon Rahm (300), $735,000 71-70-66-69–276 -16
Brian Harman (190), $461,000 68-68-69-72–277 -15
Rickie Fowler (115), $296,000 69-71-68-70–278 -14
Hideki Matsuyama (115), $296,000 70-70-72-66–278 -14
Pat Perez (115), $296,000 72-66-71-69–278 -14
Marc Leishman (88), $204,000 67-69-76-67–279 -13
Jhonattan Vegas (88), $204,000 68-70-71-70–279 -13
Jordan Spieth (80), $185,000 75-66-70-69–280 -12
Si Woo Kim (75), $174,000 69-71-72-69–281 -11
Daniel Berger (63), $148,000 73-70-68-71–282 -10
Jason Dufner (63), $148,000 71-68-69-74–282 -10
Billy Horschel (63), $148,000 70-71-70-71–282 -10
Chris Stroud (63), $148,000 72-66-72-72–282 -10
Patrick Cantlay (54), $118,000 70-70-72-71–283 -9
Patton Kizzire (54), $118,000 72-72-69-70–283 -9
Russell Henley (49), $99,333 74-69-72-69–284 -8
Kevin Kisner (49), $99,333 70-70-72-72–284 -8
Cameron Smith (49), $99,333 75-70-68-71–284 -8
Ryan Armour (45), $89,000 71-73-70-71–285 -7
Kevin Chappell (43), $85,000 74-70-70-72–286 -6
Austin Cook (38), $76,750 74-74-70-70–288 -4
Grayson Murray (38), $76,750 74-74-69-71–288 -4
Xander Schauffele (38), $76,750 72-72-70-74–288 -4
Justin Thomas (38), $76,750 71-75-75-67–288 -4
Bryson DeChambeau (34), $71,000 73-73-71-72–289 -3
Wesley Bryan (32), $68,000 74-70-76-70–290 -2
Hudson Swafford (32), $68,000 72-72-76-70–290 -2
Brendan Steele (30), $65,000 71-74-74-72–291 -1
Kyle Stanley (28), $64,000 70-75-73-74–292 E
Jonas Blixt (27), $63,000 77-71-75-70–293 +1
Adam Hadwin (25), $62,000 73-75-74-72–294 +2
D.A. Points (24), $61,000 76-76-74-73–299 +7
Brooks Koepka (22), $60,000 78-74-78-75–305 +13
TRANSACTIONS
Basketball
National Basketball Association
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Recalled C Thomas Bryant from South Bay (NBAGL).
MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Waived G DeAndre Liggins. Recalled F D.J. Wilson from Wisconsin (NBAGL).
Hockey
National Hockey League
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned F A.J. Greer and D Andrei Mironov to San Antonio (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled G Jared Coreau from Grand Rapids (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned F Jonny Brodzinski and D Kevin Gravel to Ontario (AHL).
ECHL
ECHL — Suspended Orlando’s Sam Jardine one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Jan. 6 game at Jacksonville. Suspended Greenville’s Bretton Cameron three games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Jan. 6 game against Atlanta.
College
CLEMSON — WR Ray-Ray McCloud will enter the NFL draft.
FLORIDA STATE — Named Harlon Barnett defensive coordinator.