Monday’s scoreboard

Girls Basketball

Saturday’s Results

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central 63, Colonel Crawford 29

Carey 61, Bucyrus 39

Upper Sandusky 71, Wynford 24

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Cardinal Stritch 38, Northwood 35

Danbury 33, Maumee Valley Country Day 18

Gibsonburg 47, Toledo Emmanuel Baptist 41

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Mansfield Madison 61, Mansfield Senior 53

West Holmes 57, Ashland Senior 48

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Crestline 61, Mansfield Christian 30

Loudonville 61, Mansfield St. Peter’s 37

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview 61, New London 49

Norwalk St. Paul 38, South Central 33

Western Reserve 36, Monroeville 19

Other NW Ohio Games

Arcadia 48, Allen East 37

Arlington 69, Hardin Northern 15

Ashland Mapleton 45, Plymouth 33

Bluffton 65, Lima Perry 10

Danville 53, Sparta Highland 45

Defiance 44, Anthony Wayne 19

Delphos Jefferson 37, Lima Cent. Cath. 23

Delphos St. John’s 67, Fort Jennings 47

Delta 56, Stryker 40

Elmwood 52, Bowling Green 39

Findlay 61, Celina 40

Fort Recovery 49, Van Wert 32

Kalida 42, Wapakoneta 36

Kenton 94, Ada 29

Kidron Central Christian 50, Smithville 46

Lexington 45, Mount Vernon 34

Montpelier 37, Edgerton 34

New Knoxville 40, Sidney Lehman 38

Norwayne 63, Lucas 45

Ottoville 44, Columbus Grove 30

Perrysburg 51, Tol. Cent. Catholic 40

Seneca East 47, New Riegel 46

St. Henry 42, Bradford 31

Swanton 54, Toledo Christian 37

Troy Christian 46, Riverside 30

Vanlue 47, Waynesfield-Goshen 30

Versailles 54, Tipp City Tippecanoe 53

Around Ohio

Akr. Hoban 47, Chardon NDCL 42

Akr. North 54, Akr. Springfield 50, 0

Akr. SVSM 70, Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 43

Alliance Marlington 56, Minerva 37

Batavia Clermont NE 60, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 46

Beachwood 60, Chesterland W. Geauga 43

Beaver Eastern 74, Georgetown 22

Bellbrook 64, Day. Oakwood 30

Benjamin Logan 60, Lewistown Indian Lake 36

Beloit W. Branch 59, Louisville 41

Berlin Hiland 59, Cle. Hay 37

Bethel-Tate 71, W. Union 19

Burton Berkshire 66, Richmond Hts. 36

Camden Preble Shawnee 55, Monroe 51

Can. Cent. Cath. 45, Akr. Manchester 38

Can. McKinley 59, Uniontown Lake 27

Can. South 57, Alliance 22

Canfield 63, Cortland Lakeview 16

Cardington-Lincoln 63, Centerburg 44

Carlisle 51, New Lebanon Dixie 30

Chagrin Falls Kenston 57, Bedford 32

Cin. Anderson 41, Cin. Turpin 33

Cin. Country Day 62, Miami Valley Christian 17

Cin. Gamble Montessori 78, Clark Montessori 55

Cin. Hills Christian 61, Middletown Christian 15

Cin. Madeira 63, Norwood 33

Cin. Mariemont 45, Batavia 22

Cin. McAuley 62, Cin. Mercy 37

Cin. Mt. Healthy 57, Harrison 51

Cin. NW 62, Oxford Talawanda 48

Cin. Seven Hills 41, Cin. Finneytown 29

Cin. Walnut Hills 65, Kings Mills Kings 38

Cle. E. Tech 58, Cle. Cent. Cath. 53

Cle. Hts. 78, E. Cle. Shaw 25

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 58, Lorain 47

Cols. Hartley 61, Canal Winchester 59

Cols. Ready 46, Granville Christian 42

Columbia Station Columbia 41, Brooklyn 16

Cuyahoga Falls 55, N. Royalton 46

Cuy. Falls Walsh Jesuit 73, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 42

Cuyahoga Hts. 37, Gates Mills Hawken 28

Day. Carroll 76, Day. Chaminade Julienne 69

E. Can. 58, Uhrichsville Claymont 43

Eastlake N. 71, Ravenna 31

Elyria Cath. 53, Cornerstone Christian 50

Ft. Loramie 29, Russia 23

Gahanna Lincoln 71, Cols. DeSales 45

Garfield Hts. 47, Willoughby S. 36

Geneva 71, Wickliffe 28

Hamilton Badin 35, Cin. Purcell Marian 34

Hillsboro 40, Piketon 27

Ironton Rock Hill 54, Franklin Furnace Green 29

Jamestown Greeneview 96, Spring. NE 33

Johnstown Northridge 48, Cols. School for Girls 33

Kirtland 39, Independence 37, 0

Lakewood 36, N. Olmsted 34

Lebanon 51, Ursuline Academy 48

Lewisburg Tri-County N. 66, Union Co., Ind. 56

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 49, Cin. Princeton 46

Linsly, W.Va. 52, New Matamoras Frontier 36

Lodi Cloverleaf 59, Ravenna SE 51

Logan 69, McConnelsville Morgan 39

Loveland 68, Cin. West Clermont 67

Lynchburg-Clay 59, Mt. Orab Western Brown 33

Macedonia Nordonia 45, Twinsburg 30

Malvern 57, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 50

Massillon Jackson 58, N. Can. Hoover 53, 0

Massillon Washington 93, Akr. Firestone 22

Milford 48, Cin. Withrow 40

Milford Center Fairbanks 43, Madison Plains 17

Morrow Little Miami 51, Trenton Edgewood 42

Mt. Notre Dame 59, Springboro 48

N. Ridgeville 45, Avon Lake 39

Nelsonville-York 47, Stewart Federal Hocking 31

New Hope Christian 74, Cols. Horizon Science 53

New Middletown Spring. 47, E. Palestine 38

Oak Hill 65, Reedsville Eastern 57

Olentangy Orange 43, Cols. Watterson 41

Peebles 53, New Boston Glenwood 50

Perry 41, Chagrin Falls 31

Piqua 50, W. Carrollton 17

Plain City Jonathan Alder 92, St. Paris Graham 32

Portsmouth Clay 54, Racine Southern 36

Proctorville Fairland 73, Nitro, W.Va. 41

Rocky River Lutheran W. 74, Oberlin 37

Sarahsville Shenandoah 41, Bridgeport 32

Shadyside 65, Martins Ferry 41

Shaker Hts. 46, Elyria 33

Sidney 48, Xenia 30

Spring. Kenton Ridge 56, Tecumseh 48

Spring. NW 58, Urbana 24

Spring. Shawnee 41, Bellefontaine 28

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 49, Cin. McNicholas 46

Stow-Munroe Falls 77, Brecks.-Broadview Hts. 33

Strongsville 82, Euclid 51

Swanton 45, Tol. Christian 34

Tallmadge 53, Richfield Revere 50

Thornville Sheridan 64, John Glenn 46

Tuscarawas Valley 110, Newcomerstown 20

Vandalia Butler 54, Riverside Stebbins 43

Vincent Warren 44, Beverly Ft. Frye 30

W. Chester Lakota W. 91, Cin. Colerain 18

W. Jefferson 50, Spring. Cath. Cent. 33

W. Liberty-Salem 60, S. Charleston SE 27

Warren Champion 67, Girard 37

Warren Howland 46, Austintown Fitch 45

Waynesville 50, Milton-Union 46

Wellsville 41, Heartland Christian 35

Youngs. Boardman 69, Youngs. East 20

Youngs. Mooney 67, Lisbon David Anderson 37

Zanesville Maysville 56, Philo 46

Zanesville W. Muskingum 44, New Lexington 42

Lake Center Christian 47, Garfield Hts. Trinity 29

Youngs. Ursuline 60, Rocky River Magnificat 34

Gates Mills Gilmour 53, Erie McDowell, Pa. 19

Monday’s Games

NW Ohio Games

Convoy Crestview at Continental

Sylvania Southview at Toledo Scott

Tiffin Calvert at McComb

Toledo Bowsher at Oregon Clay

Toledo Notre Dame at Toledo Rogers

Toledo Whitmer at Springfield

Toledo Woodward at Otsego

Wayne Trace at Lima Shawnee

Boys Basketball

Saturday’s Results

Northern 10 Conference

Bucyrus 56, Ridgedale 47

Carey 75, Seneca East 40

Upper Sandusky 68, Colonel Crawford 54

Wynford 52, Buckeye Central 42

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Old Fort 55, Tiffin Calvert 48

Sandusky St. Mary’s 68, Lakota 47

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Oak Harbor 55, Port Clinton 46

Vermilion 70, Huron 59

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Clyde 83, Bellevue 56

Sandusky Senior 71, Norwalk Senior 60

Shelby 59, Tiffin Columbian 32

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Lucas 52, Kidron Central Christian 39

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Clear Fork at Marion Pleasant, postponed

North Union 78, Buckeye Valley 57

Ontario 71, Galion Senior 61

River Valley 54, Marion Harding 33

Buckeye Border Conference

Fayette 38, Hilltop 21

Pettisville 38, North Central 21

Stryker 62, Edon 37

Other NW Ohio Games

Anna 53, Marion Local 49

Antwerp 51, Liberty Center 32

Arcadia 46, Northwood 35

Archbold 58, Fairview 26

Ayersville 58, Montpelier 47

Cory-Rawson 52, New Riegel 49

Eastwood 58, Bowling Green 49

Findlay 76, Springfield 46

Fort Jennings 71, Columbus Grove 61

Fort Recovery 73, Lincolnview 68

Fort Wayne Carroll 74, Van Wert 32

Fremont Ross 83, Toledo Woodward 76

Fremont St. Joseph 68, Monroeville 41

Jackson Center 48, Waynesfield-Goshen 36

Kalida 50, McComb 37

Kenton 61, Delphos Jefferson 53

Lake 53, Delta 49

Leipsic 50, Continental 44

Lima Perry 60, Lima Cent. Cath. 54

Lima Senior 54, Mansfield Senior 47

Lima Shawnee 75, Coldwater 68

Lima Temple Christian 51, Allen East 34

Mansfield Christian 60, New London 53, OT

Mansfield St. Peter’s 54, Columbus Watterson 47

Mechanicsburg 45, Hardin Northern 44

Miami East 53, Riverside 43

Milan Edison 59, Willard 40

Mohawk 63, Ridgemont 44

New Bremen 58, Celina 53

New Knoxville 63, Ada 47

Newark 56, Mount Vernon 46

North Baltimore 57, Holgate 35

Olentangy Liberty 62, Lexington 35

Otsego 42, Swanton 32

Ottawa-Glandorf 73, Bluffton 45

Ottoville 67, Minster 50

Pandora-Gilboa 44, Miller City 42

Parkway 64, Sidney Lehman 47

Piqua 48, St. Marys Memorial 39

Rossford 54, Toledo Rogers 50

St. Henry 56, Lima Bath 42

Toledo Whitmer 74, Ashland Senior 52

Upper Scioto Valley 60, Benjamin Logan 51

Van Buren 56, Patrick Henry 39

Versailles 60, Franklin Monroe 43

Wapakoneta 68, Liberty-Benton 44

Wauseon 48, Sylvania Southview 43

Wayne Trace 65, Arlington 52

Western Reserve 63, Crestline 43

Wooster Senior 54, Canton Central Catholic 40

Around Ohio

Arcanum 51, New Lebanon Dixie 39

Ashville Teays Valley 69, Bloom-Carroll 53

Bain. Paint Valley 56, Williamsport Westfall 49, 2

Baltimore Liberty Union 71, Circleville 49

Barnesville 93, Mount Carmel, Pa. 88

Berea-Midpark 71, Richmond Hts. 67

Botkins 65, Newton Local 49

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 59, Parma Padua 51

Caledonia River Valley 54, Marion Harding 33

Canal Fulton Northwest 61, Akr. Springfield 53

Carroll (Ft. Wayne), Ind. 74, Van Wert 32

Casstown Miami E. 53, DeGraff Riverside 43

Chillicothe Unioto 85, Frankfort Adena 59

Chillicothe Zane Trace 71, Piketon 66, 0

Cin. Dohn High School 82, Williamsburg, Ky. 57

Cin. Elder 63, Middletown 42

Cin. Indian Hill 74, Goshen 40

Cin. Madeira 68, Cin. Clark Montessori 43

Cin. Mariemont 82, Norwood 41

Cin. Moeller 49, Centerville 32

Cin. Mt. Healthy 60, Harrison 53

Cin. N. College Hill 68, Cin. Aiken 45

Cin. NW 66, Oxford Talawanda 56

Cin. Purcell Marian 72, Summit Country Day 40

Cin. St. Xavier 73, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 36

Cin. Sycamore 52, Loveland 42

Cin. Western Hills 58, Fairfield 53

Cle. St. Ignatius 62, Erie Cathedral Prep, Pa. 54

Cols. Bexley 58, London 36

Cols. Eastmoor 54, Cin. Hughes 50

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 52, Circleville Logan Elm 46

Cols. Walnut Ridge 61, Cols. DeSales 48

Cols. Wellington 69, Zanesville Rosecrans 40

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 56, Hudson WRA 36

Day. Carroll 44, Day. Christian 37

Dresden Tri-Valley 57, New Lexington 41

Elyria Open Door 46, Oberlin Firelands 40

Euclid 56, Cle. Glenville 39

Franklin Furnace Green 67, South Gallia 59

Gahanna Cols. Academy 52, Cols. Grandview Hts. 44

Gallipolis Gallia 60, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 39

Granville 52, Pataskala Licking Hts. 41

Hebron Lakewood 55, Zanesville W. Muskingum 50

Ironton St. Joseph 53, Portsmouth Clay 36

Kettering Fairmont 66, Day. Oakwood 44

Kirtland 58, Hunting Valley University 54

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 72, Millersport 58

Leesburg Fairfield 64, Cedarville 52

Logan 68, Athens 37

Mansfield St. Peter’s 54, Cols. Watterson 47

Mantua Crestwood 47, Ravenna SE 44

Martins Ferry 50, Shadyside 42

Massillon Washington 67, Akr. East 60

Middletown Fenwick 65, Twin Valley S. 42

Middletown Madison 41, Preble Shawnee 32

Moon, Pa. 54, Canfield 51

Mt. Orab Western Brown 55, Lynchburg-Clay 47

Navarre Fairless 57, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 49

Nelsonville-York 53, Stewart Federal Hocking 38

New Hope Christian 96, Cols. Horizon Science 60

Peebles 72, New Boston Glenwood 67

Reading 70, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 46

Richmond Edison 77, Caldwell 65

Richwood N. Union 78, Buckeye Valley 57

Ripley-Union 49, West Carter, Ky. 47

Riverside Stebbins 66, Day. Northridge 51

S. Point 78, Bidwell River Valley 51

Salem 73, Hanoverton United 42

Shekinah Christian 60, Groveport Madison 39

Sidney Fairlawn 55, Lewistown Indian Lake 49

Southeastern 63, Chillicothe Huntington 56

Spring. Kenton Ridge 64, Jamestown Greeneview 49

St. Clairsville 82, Uhrichsville Claymont 41

Stow-Munroe Falls 71, N. Royalton 39

Sugar Grove Berne Union 69, Fairfield Christian 48

Tipp City Bethel 66, Legacy Christian 62

Vincent Warren 61, Cambridge 22

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 71, Day. Stivers 59

Westerville Cent. 71, Cols. Mifflin 64

Westerville S. 71, Cle. E. Tech 44

Williamsburg 66, Felicity-Franklin 49

Wintersville Indian Creek 115, Southern Columbia, Pa. 113, OT

Xenia 75, Cin. La Salle 56

Russell, Ky. 70, Chesapeake 56

Cols. Upper Arlington 55, Cols. Africentric 53, 2

Groveport-Madison 56, Cols. Hartley 50

Hilliard Bradley 60, Cols. Northland 40

Pickerington N. 67, Cols. Beechcroft 55

Westerville N. 63, Cols. Linden McKinley 42

Sunday’s Result

NW Ohio Game

Delphos St. John’s 48, Lima Central Catholic 46

Monday’s Games

NW Ohio Games

Miller City at Convoy Crestview

Stryker at Bryan

PRO FOOTBALL

NFL Playoffs

Wild-card Round

Saturday’s Results

Tennessee 22, Kansas City 21

Atlanta 26, Los Angeles Rams 13

Sunday’s Results

Jacksonville 10, Buffalo 3

New Orelans 31, Carolina 26

Divisional Round

Saturday’S GAMES

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 4:35 p.m.

Tennessee at New England, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’S GAMES

Jacksonville at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

New Orleans at Minnesota, 4:40 p.m

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 33 10 .767 —

Toronto 27 10 .730 3

Philadelphia 19 19 .500 11½

New York 19 21 .475 12½

Brooklyn 15 24 .385 16

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 23 17 .575 —

Miami 22 17 .564 ½

Charlotte 15 23 .395 7

Orlando 12 28 .300 11

Atlanta 10 28 .263 12

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 26 13 .667 —

Detroit 21 17 .553 4½

Milwaukee 21 17 .553 4½

Indiana 20 19 .513 6

Chicago 14 26 .350 12½

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 27 11 .711 —

San Antonio 27 13 .675 1

New Orleans 19 19 .500 8

Dallas 13 28 .317 15½

Memphis 12 27 .308 15½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 25 16 .610 —

Oklahoma City 22 18 .550 2½

Denver 21 18 .538 3

Portland 20 18 .526 3½

Utah 16 24 .400 8½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Golden State 32 8 .800 —

L.A. Clippers 17 21 .447 14

Phoenix 16 26 .381 17

Sacramento 13 25 .342 18

L.A. Lakers 11 27 .289 20

Late games not included

Saturday’s Results

Golden State 121, L.A. Clippers 105

Boston 87, Brooklyn 85

Cleveland 131, Orlando 127

Detroit 108, Houston 101

Indiana 125, Chicago 86

Milwaukee 110, Washington 103

Minnesota 116, New Orleans 98

Sacramento 106, Denver 98

Sunday’s Results

Miami 103, Utah 102

New York 100, Dallas 96

Phoenix 114, Oklahoma City 100

San Antonio at Portland, late

Atlanta at L.A. Lakers, late

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee at Indiana, 7

Toronto at Brooklyn, 7:30

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8

Detroit at New Orleans, 8

Houston at Chicago, 8

San Antonio at Sacramento, 10

Atlanta at L.A. Clippers, 10:30

Denver at Golden State, 10:30

Tuesday’s Games

Miami at Toronto, 7:30

Portland at Oklahoma City, 8

Orlando at Dallas, 8:30

Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

Wednesday’s Games

Dallas at Charlotte, 7

Miami at Indiana, 7

Utah at Washington, 7

Chicago at New York, 7:30

Detroit at Brooklyn, 7:30

New Orleans at Memphis, 8

Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 8

Orlando at Milwaukee, 8

Portland at Houston, 8

Atlanta at Denver, 9

L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 10:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 42 30 9 3 63 155 103

Toronto 43 25 17 3 53 146 130

Boston 40 23 10 6 52 126 96

Detroit 41 17 17 7 41 112 127

Florida 41 17 18 6 40 113 133

Montreal 42 18 20 4 40 108 129

Ottawa 40 14 17 9 37 111 138

Buffalo 42 10 23 9 29 92 143

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 42 26 13 3 55 132 120

New Jersey 41 22 11 8 52 130 125

Columbus 43 24 16 3 51 118 119

N.Y. Rangers 41 22 14 5 49 127 115

Pittsburgh 44 22 19 3 47 126 138

Carolina 41 19 14 8 46 115 126

Philadelphia 42 19 15 8 46 123 122

N.Y. Islanders 43 21 18 4 46 146 158

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Winnipeg 43 25 11 7 57 144 117

St. Louis 45 26 16 3 55 130 115

Nashville 41 24 11 6 54 129 113

Dallas 43 24 16 3 51 132 118

Colorado 41 22 16 3 47 135 124

Minnesota 42 22 17 3 47 123 123

Chicago 41 20 15 6 46 125 114

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 40 28 10 2 58 141 112

Los Angeles 42 24 13 5 53 126 99

San Jose 40 21 13 6 48 110 106

Anaheim 43 19 15 9 47 117 120

Calgary 41 21 16 4 46 115 119

Edmonton 43 18 22 3 39 118 141

Vancouver 42 16 20 6 38 110 140

Arizona 43 10 27 6 26 98 150

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Saturday’s Results

Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 3

Dallas 5, Edmonton 1

Boston 7, Carolina 1

Ottawa 6, Tampa Bay 3

Toronto 3, Vancouver 2, SO

N.Y. Rangers 2, Arizona 1, SO

Colorado 7, Minnesota 2

Calgary 3, Anaheim 2

Nashville 4, Los Angeles 3

Sunday’s Results

Philadelphia 4, Buffalo 1

N.Y. Islanders 5, New Jersey 4, SO

Winnipeg 4, San Jose 1

Chicago 4, Edmonton 1

Washington 4, St. Louis 3, OT

Columbus 3, Florida 2, SO

Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 2

Montreal 5, Vancouver 2

Pittsburgh 6, Boston 5, OT

N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, late

Monday’s Games

Columbus at Toronto, 7

Tuesday’s Games

Winnipeg at Buffalo, 7

Vancouver at Washington, 7

Chicago at Ottawa, 7:30

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7:30

Edmonton at Nashville, 8

Calgary at Minnesota, 8

Florida at St. Louis, 8

Wednesday’s Games

Ottawa at Toronto, 7:30

Minnesota at Chicago, 8

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

FCS Championship

Saturday’s Result

At Toyota Stadium

Frisco, Texas

North Dakota State 17, James Madison 13

2017-18 Bowl Schedule

Celebration Bowl

NC A&T 21, Grambling State 14

New Orleans Bowl

Troy 50, North Texas 30

Cure Bowl

Georgia State 27, Western Kentucky 17

Las Vegas Bowl

Boise State 38, Oregon 28

New Mexico Bowl

Marshall 31, Colorado State 28

Camellia Bowl

Middle Tennessee 35, Arkansas State 30

Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl

FAU 50, Akron 3

FRISCO (TEXAS) Bowl

Louisiana Tech 51, Southern Methodist 10

Gasparilla Bowl

Temple 28, FIU 3

Bahamas Bowl

Ohio 41, UAB 6

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Wyoming 37, Central Michigan 14

Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl

South Florida 38, Texas Tech 34

Armed Forces Bowl

Army 42, San Diego State 35

Dollar General Bowl

Appalachian State 34, Toledo 0

Hawaii Bowl

Fresno State 33, Houston 27

Heart of Dallas Bowl

Utah 30, West Virginia 14

Quick Lane Bowl

Duke 36, Northern Illinois 14

Cactus Bowl

Kansas State 35, UCLA 17

Independence Bowl

Florida State 42, Southern Mississippi 13

Pinstripe Bowl

Iowa 27, Boston College 20

Foster Farms Bowl

Purdue 38, Arizona 35

Texas Bowl

Texas 33, Missouri 16

Military Bowl

Navy 49, Virginia 7

Camping World Bowl

Oklahoma State 30, Virginia Tech 21

Alamo Bowl

TCU 39, Stanford 37

Holiday Bowl

Michigan State 42, Washington State 17

Belk Bowl

Wake Forest 55, Texas A&M 52

Sun Bowl

NC State 52, Arizona State 31

Music City Bowl

Northwestern 24, Kentucky 23

Arizona Bowl

New Mexico State 26, Utah State 20, OT

Cotton Bowl Classic

Ohio State 24, Southern Cal 7

TaxSlayer Bowl

Mississippi State 31, Louisville 27

Liberty Bowl

Iowa State 21, Memphis 20

Fiesta Bowl

Penn State 35, Washington 28

Orange Bowl

Wisconsin 34, Miami 24

Outback Bowl

South Carolina 26, Michigan 19

Peach Bowl

UCF 34, Auburn 27

Citrus Bowl

Notre Dame 21, LSU 17

Rose Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

Georgia 54, Oklahoma 48 (2-OT)

Sugar Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

Alabama 24, Clemson 6

Monday’s Game

College Football Championship

Atlanta

Georgia (13-1) vs. Alabama (12-1), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Jan. 20

East-West Shrine Classic

At St. Petersburg, Fla.

East vs. West, 3 p.m. (NFLN)

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

At Carson, Calif.

American vs. National, TBA (FS1)

Saturday, Jan. 27

Senior Bowl

At Mobile, Ala.

North vs. South, 2:30 p.m. (NFLN)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Delaware 96, UNC Wilmington 76

Elon 89, Hofstra 76

Iona 84, Fairfield 65

Niagara 86, Marist 70

Northeastern 80, James Madison 67

Rider 82, Manhattan 76

Siena 65, Canisius 63

St. Peter’s 84, Quinnipiac 58

Towson 73, Coll. of Charleston 62

William & Mary 85, Drexel 63

SOUTH

Centre 63, Millsaps 58

Davidson 86, George Mason 59

Miami 80, Florida St. 74

Oglethorpe 108, Rhodes 87

Sewanee 80, Birmingham-Southern 63

Southwestern (Texas) 76, Centenary 71

UCF 60, Temple 39

MIDWEST

Cincinnati 76, SMU 56

Illinois St. 72, Missouri St. 68

Loyola of Chicago 56, N. Iowa 50

N. Kentucky 56, Detroit 54

Ohio St. 80, Michigan St. 64

Wichita St. 95, South Florida 57

Wright St. 84, Oakland 81

Saturday Men’s Scores

EAST

Boston College 77, Wake Forest 71

Creighton 90, Georgetown 66

DePaul 91, St. John’s 74

Duquesne 64, Fordham 41

Harvard 61, Dartmouth 51

Maine 76, Binghamton 73

Md.-Eastern Shore 92, Hampton 83

New Hampshire 64, Albany (NY) 61

Notre Dame 51, Syracuse 49

Penn 76, Princeton 70

Providence 81, Xavier 72

Rhode Island 81, George Washington 60

Saint Joseph’s 85, St. Bonaventure 78

UConn 70, East Carolina 65

VCU 80, La Salle 74

Vermont 71, UMBC 56

Villanova 100, Marquette 90

Wagner 73, Fairleigh Dickinson 65

West Virginia 89, Oklahoma 76

SOUTH

Alabama St. 63, MVSU 46

Auburn 88, Arkansas 77

Austin Peay 76, SE Missouri 71

Carson-Newman 101, Catawba 75

Clemson 74, Louisville 69, OT

E. Illinois 54, E. Kentucky 53

Florida Gulf Coast 90, Stetson 52

Furman 74, Mercer 71

Georgetown (Ky.) 97, Campbellsville 93

Georgia 65, Alabama 46

Georgia St. 79, Arkansas St. 75

Georgia Tech 74, Yale 60

Jackson St. 60, Alcorn St. 55

Jacksonville 90, North Florida 86

Liberty 60, Presbyterian 48

Louisiana Tech 97, UTEP 88

Malone 88, Kentucky Wesleyan 58

Memphis 76, Tulsa 67

Middle Tennessee 61, FAU 57

Mississippi 64, Mississippi St. 58

Murray St. 82, UT Martin 68

NC State 96, Duke 85

Pikeville 88, Shawnee St. 84

Radford 90, UNC Asheville 70

SIU-Edwardsville 70, Morehead St. 65

South Carolina 71, Vanderbilt 60

Southern Miss. 93, UTSA 83

Southern U. 80, Grambling St. 69

Tennessee 76, Kentucky 65

Tennessee Tech 87, Tennessee St. 81, OT

UAB 75, FIU 64

UNC Greensboro 63, VMI 61

Virginia 61, North Carolina 49

Virginia Tech 81, Pittsburgh 67

W. Kentucky 112, Marshall 87

Walsh 80, Trevecca Nazarene 65

Wofford 109, The Citadel 92

MIDWEST

Adrian 72, Albion 65

Ashland 55, N. Michigan 54

Bowling Green 75, E. Michigan 71, OT

Buffalo 83, Ball St. 63

Calvin 80, Alma 63

Concordia (Mich.) 72, Aquinas 67

Cornerstone 96, Rochester (Mich.) 86

Drake 75, Indiana St. 72

Evansville 68, Bradley 44

Ferris St. 89, Davenport 75

Florida 77, Missouri 75

Grand Valley St. 81, Saginaw Valley St. 66

Hope 86, Kalamazoo 77

Indiana 75, Minnesota 71

Indiana-East 80, Alice Lloyd 66

Kent St. 85, Cent. Michigan 69

Madonna 91, Michigan-Dearborn 77

Michigan 79, Illinois 69

Milwaukee 67, Cleveland St. 63

N. Dakota St. 84, South Dakota 79

New Mexico St. 97, Chicago St. 60

Ohio 78, N. Illinois 68

Purdue 74, Nebraska 62

Rio Grande 73, UMKC 61

S. Dakota St. 101, Omaha 88

Saint Louis 69, Richmond 62

Seton Hall 90, Butler 87

Spring Arbor 78, Huntington 65

Tiffin 86, Michigan Tech 68

UMass 62, Dayton 60

Valparaiso 83, S. Illinois 72

W. Michigan 67, Miami (Ohio) 62

Wayne (Mich.) 63, Lake Superior St. 60

Winona St. 72, Sioux Falls 70

Youngstown St. 85, Green Bay 74

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 69, Texas 60

Cent. Arkansas 100, Lamar 91, 2OT

Kansas 88, TCU 84

LSU 69, Texas A&M 68

Oklahoma St. 96, Iowa St. 87, OT

Oral Roberts 81, W. Illinois 66

Rice 73, Charlotte 64

Texas Southern 100, Prairie View 94

Texas St. 57, Troy 56

Texas Tech 74, Kansas St. 58

FAR WEST

Colorado 80, Arizona 77

Fort Wayne 82, Denver 63

Fresno St. 82, Colorado St. 79, OT

Gonzaga 85, Loyola Marymount 66

Grand Canyon 73, Seattle 57

Hawaii 65, CS Northridge 46

Idaho St. 64, N. Arizona 60

Montana St. 79, North Dakota 68

Nevada 86, Air Force 75

New Mexico 80, San Jose St. 47

Pacific 67, BYU 66

Portland St. 73, Idaho 72

San Francisco 80, Pepperdine 67

Santa Clara 70, Portland 68

UC Irvine 86, Long Beach St. 73

UCLA 107, California 84

Utah St. 85, UNLV 78

Washington 70, Washington St. 65

Wyoming 79, Boise St. 78, OT

Sunday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Dayton 65, Saint Joseph’s 59

DePaul 71, Providence 48

Monmouth (NJ) 51, St. Peter’s 44

Niagara 73, Siena 68

Rider 70, Canisius 54

Syracuse 76, Florida St. 69

Temple 55, SMU 52

West Virginia 57, Iowa St. 49

SOUTH

Birmingham-Southern 77, Sewanee 73

Centre 89, Millsaps 72

Davidson 77, Rhode Island 67

Delaware 68, Coll. of Charleston 59

Duke 69, NC State 56

Duquesne 70, VCU 51

Elon 78, Northeastern 71

FAU 72, UTEP 66

FIU 67, Marshall 54

Georgia 56, Kentucky 42

Hofstra 69, UNC Wilmington 61

James Madison 56, Drexel 48

Louisville 67, Virginia Tech 56

Mississippi 78, Florida 75

Mississippi St. 83, LSU 70

North Carolina 68, Pittsburgh 67

Notre Dame 77, Georgia Tech 54

Oglethorpe 77, Rhodes 66

Southwestern (Texas) 62, Centenary 54

Tennessee 86, Vanderbilt 73

Texas A&M 82, Auburn 73

Towson 67, William & Mary 66

Virginia 70, Clemson 41

Wake Forest 61, Miami 50

MIDWEST

Bradley 88, Valparaiso 69

Butler 66, Seton Hall 48

Drake 75, S. Illinois 64

Iowa 84, Illinois 71

Loyola of Chicago 62, Illinois St. 59

Marquette 92, Creighton 77

Maryland 71, Wisconsin 44

Minnesota 83, Michigan St. 77

Missouri 83, South Carolina 74

Missouri St. 62, N. Iowa 52

Nebraska 69, Northwestern 59

Ohio St. 78, Michigan 71

St. John’s 67, Xavier 63

Texas 75, Kansas St. 64

SOUTHWEST

Alabama 83, Arkansas 76

Oklahoma St. 96, Oklahoma 82

Rice 83, UTSA 52

TCU 93, Texas Tech 72

FAR WEST

Arizona St. 73, Stanford 66

California 53, Arizona 51

Colorado 66, Washington 61

Southern Cal 65, Oregon St. 61

Utah 81, Washington St. 79

Saturday Women’s Scores

EAST

Dartmouth 63, Harvard 56

Fordham 66, Saint Louis 63

Marist 65, Manhattan 40

Princeton 70, Penn 55

Quinnipiac 74, Iona 38

Rutgers 70, Penn St. 65

St. Bonaventure 69, UMass 59

Vermont 72, UMBC 58

MIDWEST

Albion 71, Adrian 53

Ashland 99, N. Michigan 59

Ball St. 84, Bowling Green 73

Baylor 83, Kansas 48

Cent. Michigan 84, Miami (Ohio) 66

Cleveland St. 70, UIC 67

Concordia (Mich.) 62, Aquinas 60

Cornerstone 64, Rochester (Mich.) 59

Davenport 68, Ferris St. 63

Davis & Elkins 85, Ohio Valley 55

Denver 73, Fort Wayne 55

E. Michigan 70, Toledo 57

Grand Valley St. 70, Saginaw Valley St. 48

Hope 84, Kalamazoo 49

Huntington 57, Spring Arbor 41

IUPUI 65, Youngstown St. 43

Indiana 72, Purdue 54

Madonna 74, Michigan-Dearborn 65

Michigan Tech 79, Tiffin 42

N. Illinois 86, Buffalo 84

Oakland 79, N. Kentucky 53

Ohio 70, Akron 67

UMKC 54, Rio Grande 52

W. Illinois 56, Oral Roberts 49

W. Michigan 66, Kent St. 61

Wayne (Mich.) 76, Lake Superior St. 43

Wright St. 88, Detroit 60

FAR WEST

BYU 77, Pacific 65

Fresno St. 56, Colorado St. 45

Gonzaga 77, Loyola Marymount 67

Nevada 70, Air Force 60

New Mexico St. 74, Chicago St. 59

San Francisco 68, Pepperdine 67

San Jose St. 95, New Mexico 86

UNLV 63, Utah St. 54

Wyoming 66, Boise St. 51

SOUTH

Austin Peay 66, SE Missouri 65

Charlotte 63, Old Dominion 60

E. Kentucky 67, E. Illinois 51

ETSU 60, UNC-Greensboro 52

Houston 98, Tulane 92

Kentucky Wesleyan 73, Malone 67

Memphis 72, East Carolina 36

Mercer 86, Furman 64

Richmond 77, La Salle 51

Shawnee St. 83, Pikeville 58

Southern U. 63, Grambling St. 44

Tennessee St. 76, Tennessee Tech 66

Transylvania 65, Defiance 52

Trevecca Nazarene 60, Walsh 57

UCF 59, Wichita St. 53

UConn 100, South Florida 49

W. Kentucky 81, Southern Miss. 60

PRO GOLF

PGA Tour

Tournament of Champions

Dustin Johnson (500), $1,260,000 69-68-66-65–268 -24

Jon Rahm (300), $735,000 71-70-66-69–276 -16

Brian Harman (190), $461,000 68-68-69-72–277 -15

Rickie Fowler (115), $296,000 69-71-68-70–278 -14

Hideki Matsuyama (115), $296,000 70-70-72-66–278 -14

Pat Perez (115), $296,000 72-66-71-69–278 -14

Marc Leishman (88), $204,000 67-69-76-67–279 -13

Jhonattan Vegas (88), $204,000 68-70-71-70–279 -13

Jordan Spieth (80), $185,000 75-66-70-69–280 -12

Si Woo Kim (75), $174,000 69-71-72-69–281 -11

Daniel Berger (63), $148,000 73-70-68-71–282 -10

Jason Dufner (63), $148,000 71-68-69-74–282 -10

Billy Horschel (63), $148,000 70-71-70-71–282 -10

Chris Stroud (63), $148,000 72-66-72-72–282 -10

Patrick Cantlay (54), $118,000 70-70-72-71–283 -9

Patton Kizzire (54), $118,000 72-72-69-70–283 -9

Russell Henley (49), $99,333 74-69-72-69–284 -8

Kevin Kisner (49), $99,333 70-70-72-72–284 -8

Cameron Smith (49), $99,333 75-70-68-71–284 -8

Ryan Armour (45), $89,000 71-73-70-71–285 -7

Kevin Chappell (43), $85,000 74-70-70-72–286 -6

Austin Cook (38), $76,750 74-74-70-70–288 -4

Grayson Murray (38), $76,750 74-74-69-71–288 -4

Xander Schauffele (38), $76,750 72-72-70-74–288 -4

Justin Thomas (38), $76,750 71-75-75-67–288 -4

Bryson DeChambeau (34), $71,000 73-73-71-72–289 -3

Wesley Bryan (32), $68,000 74-70-76-70–290 -2

Hudson Swafford (32), $68,000 72-72-76-70–290 -2

Brendan Steele (30), $65,000 71-74-74-72–291 -1

Kyle Stanley (28), $64,000 70-75-73-74–292 E

Jonas Blixt (27), $63,000 77-71-75-70–293 +1

Adam Hadwin (25), $62,000 73-75-74-72–294 +2

D.A. Points (24), $61,000 76-76-74-73–299 +7

Brooks Koepka (22), $60,000 78-74-78-75–305 +13

TRANSACTIONS

Basketball

National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Recalled C Thomas Bryant from South Bay (NBAGL).

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Waived G DeAndre Liggins. Recalled F D.J. Wilson from Wisconsin (NBAGL).

Hockey

National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned F A.J. Greer and D Andrei Mironov to San Antonio (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled G Jared Coreau from Grand Rapids (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned F Jonny Brodzinski and D Kevin Gravel to Ontario (AHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Orlando’s Sam Jardine one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Jan. 6 game at Jacksonville. Suspended Greenville’s Bretton Cameron three games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Jan. 6 game against Atlanta.

College

CLEMSON — WR Ray-Ray McCloud will enter the NFL draft.

FLORIDA STATE — Named Harlon Barnett defensive coordinator.

