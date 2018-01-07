Boys basketball: Ayers scores 24 as Van Buren rolls past Patrick Henry

VAN BUREN — Matthew Ayers dropped in four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 24 points in leading Van Buren to a 56-39 triumph over Patrick Henry on Saturday night in nonconference boys basketball.

The visiting Patriots led 16-14 after one quarter, but a 13-2 scoring advantage in the second period put the Black Knights on track toward upping their record to 7-3.

Connor Ohlrich and Matt Iliff added eight points apiece for Van Buren.

Xavier Wensink’s 11 points led Patrick Henry (3-6).

patrick henry (3-6)

Maas 2-0–4, Wensink 4-2–11, McGraw 3-0–7, Petersen 2-0–6, Diem 3-2–8. TOTALS: 15 4-7 — 39.

VAN BUREN (7-3)

Beitzel 2-2–6, Ayers 9-2–24, Steveson 0-3–3, Kramer 1-2–5, Iliff 3-2–8, Ohlrich 1-0–2, Warren 1-0–2. TOTALS: 19 11-19 — 56.

Patrick Henry 16 2 9 12 — 39

Van Buren 14 13 9 10 — 56

3-Point GOALS: Patrick Henry 5 (Petersen 2, Wensink, McGraw & Moore 1); Van Buren 7 (Ayers 4, Ohlrich 2, Kramer 1).

CORY-RAWSON 52

NEW RIEGEL 49

RAWSON — After being tied 21-21 at halftime, Cory-Rawson went on an 18-13 run in the third quarter and hung on for a 52-49 nonconference boys basketball win over New Riegel on Saturday.

Eric Ritter hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished with game highs of 20 points and nine rebounds to lead Cory-Rawson (4-7). Tommy Stauffer added 12 points and Kyle Schultz handed out six assists for the Hornets.

Nick Reinhart’s 16 points led New Riegel (5-3), and Ben Dryfuse added 10.

NEW RIEGEL (5-3)

Dryfuse 5-0–10, Noftz 2-2–7, Lescallett 2-0–4, Hohman 1-0–3, Reinhart 4-6–16, Smith 2-5–9. TOTALS: 16-43 13-21 — 49.

CORY RAWSON (4-7)

Roth 3-0–7, Ritter 6-6–20, Zuercher 0-4–4, Schultz 2-1–7, Stauffer 5-2-12, Houck 1-0–2. TOTALS: 17-40 13-20 — 52.

New Riegel 10 11 13 15 — 49

Cory-Rawson 10 11 18 13 — 52

3-Point GOALS: New Riegel 4-17 (Reinhart 2, Noftz & Hohman 1); Cory-Rawson 5-17 (Schultz & Ritter 2, Roth 1).

rebounds: New Riegel 27; Cory-Rawson 29 (Ritter 9).

turnovers: New Riegel 9, Cory-Rawson 10.

junior varsity: New Riegel, 53-51.

ARCADIA 46

NORTHWOOD 35

TOLEDO — Arcadia’s Levi Squire poured in 24 points and the Redskins earned their first boys basketball win of the season by beating Northwood 46-35 in Saturday’s nonleague matchup.

Led by Squire’s five 3-pointers and an edge from the foul line, Arcadia (1-9) opened a 10-point halftime lead (27-17) that stood up the rest of the way. Eli Palmer’s eight rebounds helped the Redskins own a 32-26 edge on the boards.

Donte Dixon led Northwood (1-8) with 10 points.

ARCADIA (1-9)

Palmer 1-0–2, Brubaker 1-2–4, Squire 7-5–24, Simon 2-2–6, Metzger 0-1–1, Rader 1-2–4, Johnson 1-1–3, Coppus 1-0–2 TOTALS: 13-44 15-21–46.

NORTHWOOD (1-8)

Dixon 3-3–10, Barber 1-0–2, Carroll 0-2–2, LaPlante 1-0–2, Mederwoll 1-0–2, Moten 2-2–6, Marks 3-2–9, Berry 1-0–2. TOTALS: 12-50 9-18–35.

Arcadia 12 15 7 12 — 46

Northwood 9 8 10 8 — 35

3-Point GOALS: Arcadia 5-13 (Squire 5); Northwood 2-22 (Dixon, Marks).

REBOUNDS: Arcadia 32 (Palmer 8); Northwood 26 (Dixon 7).

TURNOVERS: Arcadia 11, Northwood 9.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Northwood 54-41.

SANDUSKY ST. MARY’S 68

LAKOTA 47

KANSAS — J.J. Fischer totaled 19 points and 11 rebounds on Saturday night to lead Sandusky St. Mary’s to a 68-47 boys basketball victory over Lakota in a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division contest.

The Panthers upped their record to 6-4 overall and 3-1 in league play.

The Raiders (1-8, 0-5) got off to a 22-10 first-quarter lead but fell behind 30-24 by halftime.

Tyler Wehrle scored 12 points and Levi Myers added 10 for Lakota. Wehrle added eight rebounds and two steals and Myers handed out five assists. Josh Kagy chipped in nine points and six rebounds.

SANDUSKY ST. MARY’S (6-4, 3-1 SBC RIVER)

Kromer 1-0–3, Fischer 7-4–19, Christian 3-0–7, Capizzi 2-0–4, Wimmer 3-3–10, Will 5-2–18, Baird 3-0–7. TOTALS: 25-55 9-12–68.

LAKOTA (1-8, 0-5 SBC RIVER)

Myers 4-0–10, Miller 3-0–6, Kagy 4-0–9, Wehrle 6-0–12, Schaser 2-1–6, Gabel 1-0–2, Walter 1-0–2. TOTALS: 20-50 3-13–47.

Sandusky St. Mary’s 10 20 23 15 — 68

Lakota 22 2 17 6 — 47

3-Point GOALS: Sandusky St. Mary’s 9-23 (Will 4, Baird, Mille, Kromer, Christian & Wimmer 1); Lakota 4-13 (Myers 2, Kagy & Schaser 1).

rebounds: Sandusky St. Mary’s 36 (Fischer 10); Lakota 29 (Wehrle 8).

turnovers: Sandusky St. Mary’s 8, Lakota 13.

OLD FORT 55

TIFFIN CALVERT 48

OLD FORT — Old Fort doubled up Tiffin Calvert 18-9 in the third quarter and used that edge to roll to a 55-48 Sandusky Bay Conference River Division boys basketball victory on Saturday night.

The game was tied 26-26 at halftime before the Stockaders (5-5, 3-1 SBC River) took control.

Old Fort’s Jacob Webb tallied a game-high 16 points and five assists. A.J. Steyer added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Nick Seifert drained three 3-pointers en route to 15 points to lead the Senecas (3-6, 1-4).

TIFFIN CALVERT (3-6, 1-4 SBC RIVER)

Dull 1-2–4, Seifert 6-0–15, Kennedy 2-1–5, Hemminger 5-0″”10, Conn 0-1–1, Recker 4-3–11, Somodi 0-2–2. TOTALS: 19-41 7-9–48.

OLD FORT (5-5, 3-1 SBC RIVER)

Wagner 0-2–2, A. Steyer 3-4–12, Miller 1-0–2, Kohlenberg 3-1–9, Webb 6-3–16, Salas 1-0–2, DeWese 4-0–8, C. Steyer 1-2–4. TOTALS: 19-50 12-16–55.

Tiffin Calvert 13 13 9 13 — 48

Old Fort 14 12 18 13 — 55

3-Point GOALS: Tiffin Calvert 3-11 (Seifert 3); Old Fort 5-14 (A. Steyer & Kohlenberg 2, Webb).

rebounds: Tiffin Calvert 22; Old Fort 22 (A. Steyer 7).

turnovers: Tiffin Calvert 20, Old Fort 11.

junior varsity: Old Fort, 45-38.

