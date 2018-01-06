Saturday’s Scoreboard

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Friday’s Results

Northern 10 Conference

Mohawk 31, Ridgedale 28

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood 51, Otsego 47

Elmwood 73, Fostoria Senior 42

Lake 65, Genoa 32

Woodmore 62, Rossford 38

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Bryan 40, Liberty Center 38

Delta 43, Swanton 41

Patrick Henry 60, Wauseon 38

Putnam County League

Miller City 51, Continental 30

Western Buckeye League

Defiance 51, Kenton 48

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Old Fort 29, Tiffin Calvert 24

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Oak Harbor 59, Port Clinton 23

Vermilion 51, Huron 10

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Bellevue 69, Clyde 50

Norwalk Senior 59, Sandusky Senior 37

Tiffin Columbian 75, Shelby 71

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne 36, Maumee 33

Perrysburg 83, Bowling Green 23

Sylvania Northview 53, Springfield 45

Sylvania Southview 66, Napoleon 58

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Buckeye Valley 58, Galion Senior 35

Marion Harding at Clear Fork, postponed

Marion Pleasant 31, Ontario 30, OT

River Valley 53, North Union 51

Green Meadows Conference

Fairview 52, Edgerton 45

Hicksville 34, Holgate 31

Tinora 44, Ayersville 30

Wayne Trace 42, Antwerp 38

Buckeye Border Conference

Edon 35, Montpelier 30

North Central 38, Hilltop 36

Stryker 60, Fayette 35

Other NW Ohio Games

Castalia Margaretta 55, Sandusky Perkins 35

Willard 62, Milan Edison 23

Around Ohio

Ashville Teays Valley 69, Circleville Logan Elm 23

Beechwood, Ky. 45, Cin. Woodward 29

Bloom-Carroll 67, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 10

Cin. Mt. Healthy 43, Cin. Western Hills 29

Circleville 49, Lancaster Fairfield Union 42

Cols. Bexley 57, Worthington Christian 38

Cols. Upper Arlington 73, Marysville 19

Dublin Coffman 83, Grove City Cent. Crossing 27

Pataskala Licking Hts. 61, Heath 39

Reynoldsburg 54, Pickerington N. 35

Sugar Grove Berne Union 52, Cols. Wellington 41

Sunbury Big Walnut 79, Cols. Franklin Hts. 15

Westerville Cent. 55, Powell Olentangy Liberty 45

Westerville S. 44, Westerville N. 25

Saturday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central at Colonel Crawford

Carey at Bucyrus

Ridgedale at Mohawk

Upper Sandusky at Wynford

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Gibsonburg at Toledo Emmanuel Baptist

Maumee Valley Country Day at Danbury

Northwood at Cardinal Stritch

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Mansfield Senior at Mansfield Madison

West Holmes at Ashland Senior

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Crestline at Mansfield Christian

Loudonville at Mansfield St. Peter’s

Firelands Conference

New London at Ashland Crestview

Norwalk St. Paul at South Central

Western Reserve at Monroeville

Other NW Ohio Games

Anthony Wayne at Defiance

Arcadia at Allen East

Celina at Findlay

Edgerton at Montpelier

Elmwood at Bowling Green

Fort Jennings at Delphos St. John’s

Hardin Northern at Arlington

Kalida at Wapakoneta

Kenton at Ada

Lima Cent. Cath. at Delphos Jefferson

Lima Perry at Bluffton

Mount Vernon at Lexington

New Knoxville at Sidney Lehman

Norwayne at Lucas

Ottoville at Columbus Grove

Perrysburg at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Plymouth at Ashland Mapleton

Seneca East at New Riegel

Smithville at Kidron Central Christian

Sparta Highland at Danville

St. Henry at Bradford

Stryker at Delta

Tipp City Tippecanoe at Versailles

Toledo Christian at Swanton

Troy Christian at Riverside

Van Wert at Fort Recovery

Vanlue at Waynesfield-Goshen

PREP Boys Basketball

Friday’s Results

Blanchard Valley Conference

Hopewell-Loudon 72, Vanlue 56

Leipsic 40, Arcadia 36

McComb 46, Cory-Rawson 26

North Baltimore 62, Riverdale 54

Pandora-Gilboa 30, Arlington 27

Van Buren 68, Liberty-Benton 64

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Toledo St. John’s 77, Oregon Clay 49

Toledo Whitmer 44, Tol. Cent. Catholic 22

Northern 10 Conference

Carey 76, Bucyrus 67

Colonel Crawford 69, Buckeye Central 53

Mohawk 67, Ridgedale 38

Upper Sandusky 67, Wynford 54

Northwest Conference

Convoy Crestview 58, Delphos Jefferson 50

Western Buckeye League

Defiance 68, Kenton 59

Elida 68, Celina 51

Lima Shawnee 49, Wapakoneta 42

Ottawa-Glandorf 61, Lima Bath 46

St. Marys Memorial 53, Van Wert 37

Northwest Central Conference

Lima Temple Christian 67, Waynesfield-Goshen 45

Riverside at Sidney Lehman, postponed

Upper Scioto Valley 71, Ridgemont 40

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Cardinal Stritch 69, Maumee Valley Country Day 58

Gibsonburg at Danbury, postponed

Toledo Christian 50, Ottawa Hills 49

Midwest Athletic Conference

Coldwater 68, New Knoxville 47

Fort Recovery at St. Henry

Marion Local 66, New Bremen 30

Minster 45, Delphos St. John’s 41

Minster at Delphos St. John’s

New Knoxville at Coldwater

St. Henry 59, Fort Recovery 47

Versailles 70, Parkway 46

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne 72, Maumee 46

Perrysburg 66, Bowling Green 46

Sylvania Northview 65, Springfield 57

Sylvania Southview 60, Napoleon 34

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Lexington 68, West Holmes 50

Mount Vernon 60, Ashland Senior 40

Wooster Senior 62, Mansfield Madison 57

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Crestline 66, Mansfield Christian 55

Loudonville 52, Kidron Central Christian 47

Mansfield St. Peter’s 68, Lucas 44

Firelands Conference

Plymouth 62, Monroeville 44

South Central 77, Ashland Crestview 51

Western Reserve 56, Norwalk St. Paul 54

Other NW Ohio Games

Elgin 51, Lima Perry 48

Fremont St. Joseph 77, Hardin Northern 42

New London 63, Ashland Mapleton 46

Around Ohio

Akr. Hoban 88, Parma Padua 45

Akr. Manchester 60, Massillon Tuslaw 47

Avon Lake 62, N. Ridgeville 55

Beaver Eastern 56, Portsmouth Clay 36

Beechwood, Ky. 79, Norwood 38

Bellefontaine 62, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 49

Beloit W. Branch 84, Can. South 81

Belpre 74, Crown City S. Gallia 59

Bidwell River Valley 51, Nelsonville-York 49

Blanchester 63, Bethel-Tate 52

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 91, St. Clairsville 81

Can. Glenoak 52, Massillon Washington 46

Can. McKinley 62, N. Can. Hoover 33

Chesterland W. Geauga 61, Geneva 56

Chillicothe Unioto 66, Bainbridge Paint Valley 63

Chillicothe Zane Trace 54, Williamsport Westfall 42

Cin. Anderson 40, Loveland 37

Cin. Colerain 66, Middletown 53

Cin. Hughes 66, Cin. Aiken 58

Cin. Indian Hill 52, Cin. Finneytown 41

Cin. La Salle 40, Cin. Elder 38

Cin. McNicholas 52, Hamilton Badin 50

Cin. NW 63, Cin. Mt. Healthy 47

Cin. Oak Hills 61, Mason 52

Cin. Princeton 60, Fairfield 35

Cin. Purcell Marian 51, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 37

Cin. Walnut Hills 55, Milford 47

Cin. Withrow 53, Cin. West Clermont 50

Cin. Wyoming 54, Reading 36

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 65, Goshen 63

Cols. Hartley 49, Cols. St. Charles 41

Cols. Ready 74, Cols. DeSales 56

Cols. Upper Arlington 75, Marysville 36

Cortland Maplewood 65, Vienna Mathews 54

Day. Carroll 51, Kettering Alter 46

Dresden Tri-Valley 47, Zanesville Maysville 38

Dublin Coffman 61, Grove City Cent. Crossing 38

E. Can. 71, Bowerston Conotton Valley 59

Euclid 67, Strongsville 56

Fairview, Pa. 77, Conneaut 32

Frankfort Adena 56, Chillicothe Huntington 39

Franklin 48, Monroe 43

Fredericktown 65, Cardington-Lincoln 46

Ft. Loramie 47, Russia 32

Gallipolis Gallia 59, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 37

Genoa Christian 45, Cols. International 44

Hamilton 60, W. Chester Lakota W. 34

Hamilton Ross 56, Morrow Little Miami 54

Hanoverton United 58, E. Palestine 48

Hudson WRA 54, Cle. John Adams 49

Ironton 41, Ironton Rock Hill 35

Kings Mills Kings 49, Cin. Turpin 40

Lakewood 73, N. Olmsted 52

Lakewood St. Edward 62, Akr. SVSM 55

Lewistown Indian Lake 56, Spring. NW 52

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 57, Cin. Sycamore 55

Lorain 67, Maple Hts. 64

Lore City Buckeye Trail 57, Newcomerstown 22

Louisville 69, Alliance Marlington 46

Lynchburg-Clay 74, Leesburg Fairfield 62

Macedonia Nordonia 46, Cuyahoga Falls 40

Martins Ferry 48, Bellaire 45

McArthur Vinton County 59, Jackson 56

Minerva 71, Salem 56

Minford 48, S. Webster 38

Mt. Orab Western Brown 59, Batavia 42

New Boston Glenwood 78, Portsmouth Notre Dame 49

New Concord John Glenn 81, McConnelsville Morgan 48

New Middletown Spring. 76, Mineral Ridge 56

New Paris National Trail 44, Casstown Miami E. 41

Oak Hill 72, McDermott Scioto NW 34

Peebles 61, Fayetteville-Perry 55

Perry 59, Painesville Harvey 57

Pickerington Cent. 70, Grove City 54

Pickerington N. 48, Reynoldsburg 42

Piketon 52, Southeastern 49

Plain City Jonathan Alder 56, New Carlisle Tecumseh 35

Pomeroy Meigs 58, Albany Alexander 47

Portsmouth 69, Chesapeake 63

Proctorville Fairland 104, S. Point 81

Racine Southern 60, Reedsville Eastern 54

Richfield Revere 61, Aurora 46

Rocky River Lutheran W. 61, Oberlin 60

Sardinia Eastern Brown 47, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 39

Shaker Hts. 73, Elyria 68

Sidney 65, W. Carrollton 35

Spring. Kenton Ridge 65, Spring. Shawnee 64, 0

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 98, Richmond Edison 64

Stewart Federal Hocking 48, Wahama, W.Va. 41

Strasburg-Franklin 65, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 37

Sunbury Big Walnut 71, Cols. Franklin Hts. 29

Thornville Sheridan 76, Zanesville W. Muskingum 55

Vincent Warren 53, Beverly Ft. Frye 37

W. Union 62, Seaman N. Adams 48

Warren Howland 71, Youngs. Boardman 63

Waverly 53, Portsmouth W. 35

Wellston 62, Athens 61

Wellsville 75, Lisbon David Anderson 67

West Salem Northwestern 54, Creston Norwayne 50

Westerville Cent. 66, Powell Olentangy Liberty 53

Westerville N. 56, Westerville S. 39

Wintersville Indian Creek 54, Lisbon Beaver 29

Zanesville 57, Byesville Meadowbrook 55, 0

Saturday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Bucyrus at Ridgedale

Carey at Seneca East

Colonel Crawford at Upper Sandusky

Wynford at Buckeye Central

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Sandusky St. Mary’s at Lakota

Tiffin Calvert at Old Fort

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Port Clinton at Oak Harbor

Vermilion at Huron

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Clyde at Bellevue

Norwalk Senior at Sandusky Senior

Tiffin Columbian at Shelby

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Kidron Central Christian at Lucas

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Buckeye Valley at North Union

Clear Fork at Marion Pleasant

Ontario at Galion Senior

River Valley at Marion Harding

Buckeye Border Conference

Hilltop at Fayette

Pettisville at North Central

Stryker at Edon

Other NW Ohio Games

Allen East at Lima Temple Christian

Anna at Marion Local

Arcadia at Northwood

Arlington at Wayne Trace

Ashland Senior at Toledo Whitmer

Benjamin Logan at Upper Scioto Valley

Bowling Green at Eastwood

Columbus Grove at Fort Jennings

Crestline at Western Reserve

Delphos Jefferson at Kenton

Delta at Lake

Fairview at Archbold

Findlay at Springfield

Fremont St. Joseph at Monroeville

Kalida at McComb

Leipsic at Continental

Liberty Center at Antwerp

Lima Perry at Lima Cent. Cath.

Lima Shawnee at Coldwater

Lincolnview at Fort Recovery

Mansfield Christian at New London

Mansfield Senior at Lima Senior

Mansfield St. Peter’s at Columbus Watterson

Mechanicsburg at Hardin Northern

Mohawk at Ridgemont

Montpelier at Ayersville

Mount Vernon at Newark

New Bremen at Celina

New Knoxville at Ada

New Riegel at Cory-Rawson

North Baltimore at Holgate

Olentangy Liberty at Lexington

Ottawa-Glandorf at Bluffton

Ottoville at Minster

Pandora-Gilboa at Miller City

Patrick Henry at Van Buren

Riverside at Miami East

Sidney Lehman at Parkway

St. Henry at Lima Bath

St. Marys Memorial at Piqua

Swanton at Otsego

Toledo Rogers at Rossford

Toledo Woodward at Fremont Ross

Van Wert at Fort Wayne Carroll

Versailles at Franklin Monroe

Wapakoneta at Liberty-Benton

Wauseon at Sylvania Southview

Waynesfield-Goshen at Jackson Center

Willard at Milan Edison

Wooster Senior at Canton Central Catholic

PRO FOOTBALL

NFL Playoffs

Wild-card Round

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee at Kansas City, 4:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Buffalo at Jacksonville, 1:05 p.m.

Carolina at New Orleans, 4:40 p.m.

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 13

New Orleans/Carolina/Atlanta at Philadelphia, 4:35 p.m.

Kansas City/Tennessee/Buffalo at New England, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 14

Jacksonville/Kansas City/Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams/New Orleans/Carolina at Minnesota, 4:40 p.m

NFL Injury Report

Saturday’s Games

TENNESSEE TITANS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — TITANS: OUT: RB DeMarco Murray (knee). QUESTIONABLE: G Quinton Spain (back). CHIEFS: DOUBTFUL: DE Rakeem Nunez-Roches (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: LB Tamba Hali (knee), DE Jarvis Jenkins (knee), WR Albert Wilson (hamstring).

ATLANTA FALCONS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — FALCONS: No players listed. RAMS: DOUBTFUL: WR Mike Thomas (ankle).

Sunday’s Games

BUFFALO BILLS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — BILLS: DNP: RB LeSean McCoy (ankle), LB Matt Milano (hamstring), CB Shareece Wright (concussion). LIMITED: WR Kelvin Benjamin (knee), TE Charles Clay (knee), OT Jordan Mills (ankle), WR Deonte Thompson (shoulder), QB Joe Webb (ankle), DT Kyle Williams (not injury related). JAGUARS: DNP: WR Marqise Lee (ankle), RB T.J. Yeldon (illness). LIMITED: TE Marcedes Lewis (ankle), C Brandon Linder (shoulder), LB Donald Payne (quadricep). FULL: QB Blake Bortles (right wright), DT Abry Jones (back), OT Cam Robinson (abdomen).

CAROLINA PANTHERS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — PANTHERS: DNP: WR Devin Funchess (shoulder), OT Matt Kalil (illness), DE Julius Peppers (not injury related). FULL: S Mike Adams (not injury related), DE Mario Addison (hip), DT Vernon Butler (shoulder), S Kurt Coleman (ankle), DE Wes Horton (rib), C Ryan Kalil (shoulder), QB Cam Newton (right shoulder), TE Greg Olsen (foot), RB Jonathan Stewart (back), LB Shaq Thompson (foot), G Trai Turner (concussion). SAINTS: LIMITED: OT Terron Armstead (thigh), DE Trey Hendrickson (ankle). FULL: CB Justin Hardee (foot), TE Josh Hill (shoulder), TE Michael Hoomanawanui (concussion), G Senio Kelemete (knee), WR Michael Thomas (hamstring).

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 32 10 .762 —

Toronto 27 10 .730 2½

Philadelphia 19 19 .500 11

New York 18 21 .462 12½

Brooklyn 15 23 .395 15

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 22 16 .579 —

Miami 21 17 .553 1

Charlotte 14 23 .378 7½

Orlando 12 27 .308 10½

Atlanta 10 27 .270 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 25 13 .658 —

Detroit 20 17 .541 4½

Milwaukee 20 17 .541 4½

Indiana 19 19 .500 6

Chicago 14 25 .359 11½

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 27 10 .730 —

San Antonio 27 13 .675 1½

New Orleans 19 18 .514 8

Dallas 13 27 .325 15½

Memphis 12 26 .316 15½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 24 16 .600 —

Oklahoma City 22 17 .564 1½

Denver 20 17 .541 2½

Portland 19 18 .514 3½

Utah 16 22 .421 7

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Golden State 31 8 .795 —

L.A. Clippers 17 20 .459 13

Phoenix 15 26 .366 17

Sacramento 12 25 .324 18

L.A. Lakers 11 26 .297 19

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Golden State 124, Houston 114

Oklahoma City 127, L.A. Clippers 117

Friday’s Results

Boston 91, Minnesota 84

Philadelphia 114, Detroit 78

Miami 107, New York 103, OT

Toronto 129, Milwaukee 110

Chicago 127, Dallas 124

San Antonio 103, Phoenix 89

Utah at Denver, late

Washington at Memphis, late

Atlanta at Portland, late

Charlotte at L.A. Lakers, late

Saturday’s Games

Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 3:30

Boston at Brooklyn, 6

Chicago at Indiana, 7

Cleveland at Orlando, 7

Houston at Detroit, 7

Milwaukee at Washington, 8

New Orleans at Minnesota, 9

Denver at Sacramento, 10

Sunday’s Games

Utah at Miami, 3:30

New York at Dallas, 7

Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 8

San Antonio at Portland, 9

Atlanta at L.A. Lakers, 9:30

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee at Indiana, 7

Toronto at Brooklyn, 7:30

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8

Detroit at New Orleans, 8

Houston at Chicago, 8

San Antonio at Sacramento, 10

Atlanta at L.A. Clippers, 10:30

Denver at Golden State, 10:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 40 29 8 3 61 147 95

Boston 38 22 10 6 50 119 95

Toronto 42 24 16 2 50 138 122

Detroit 40 17 16 7 41 110 122

Florida 40 17 18 5 39 111 130

Montreal 41 17 20 4 38 103 127

Ottawa 39 13 17 9 35 105 135

Buffalo 41 10 22 9 29 91 139

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 41 25 13 3 53 128 117

New Jersey 40 22 11 7 51 126 120

Columbus 42 23 16 3 49 115 117

N.Y. Rangers 40 21 14 5 47 125 114

Carolina 40 19 13 8 46 114 119

Pittsburgh 43 21 19 3 45 120 133

N.Y. Islanders 42 20 18 4 44 141 154

Philadelphia 40 17 15 8 42 113 118

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Winnipeg 42 24 11 7 55 140 116

St. Louis 43 26 15 2 54 124 105

Nashville 40 23 11 6 52 125 110

Dallas 42 23 16 3 49 127 117

Minnesota 41 22 16 3 47 121 116

Colorado 40 21 16 3 45 128 122

Chicago 40 19 15 6 44 121 113

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 40 28 10 2 58 141 112

Los Angeles 41 24 12 5 53 123 95

San Jose 39 21 12 6 48 109 102

Anaheim 42 19 14 9 47 115 117

Calgary 40 20 16 4 44 112 117

Edmonton 41 18 20 3 39 116 132

Vancouver 40 16 19 5 37 106 132

Arizona 42 10 27 5 25 97 148

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Results

Carolina 4, Pittsburgh 0

Toronto 3, San Jose 2, SO

Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Islanders 4

Montreal 2, Tampa Bay 1, SO

Minnesota 6, Buffalo 2

St. Louis 2, Vegas 1

Dallas 4, New Jersey 3

Calgary 4, Los Angeles 3

Edmonton 2, Anaheim 1, SO

Colorado 2, Columbus 0

Arizona 3, Nashville 2, OT

Florida at Boston, ppd.

Friday’s Results

Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Islanders 0

Detroit 4, Florida 2

Ottawa 6, San Jose 5, OT

Winnipeg 4, Buffalo 3

Vegas 5, Chicago 4

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 1

Edmonton at Dallas, 3

Carolina at Boston, 7

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7

Vancouver at Toronto, 7

N.Y. Rangers at Arizona, 8

Minnesota at Colorado, 9

Anaheim at Calgary, 10

Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30

Sunday’s Games

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 1

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 1

San Jose at Winnipeg, 3

Edmonton at Chicago, 3

St. Louis at Washington, 3

Florida at Columbus, 5

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7

Vancouver at Montreal, 7

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:30

N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 9:30

Monday’s Games

Columbus at Toronto, 7

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Friday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Bucknell 83, Army 66

Cornell 93, Central Penn 69

Drexel 87, Coll. of Charleston 82, OT

Hofstra 87, James Madison 81, OT

Iona 73, St. Peter’s 69

Lafayette 71, Colgate 68

Lehigh 83, Holy Cross 77

Loyola (Md.) 68, Boston U. 65

Monmouth (NJ) 77, Manhattan 66

Navy 70, American U. 64

Niagara 84, Siena 76

Northeastern 72, Elon 60

Penn at Princeton, ppd.

Penn St. 78, Northwestern 63

Rider 96, Fairfield 77

Rutgers 64, Wisconsin 60

Towson 89, UNC Wilmington 71

William & Mary 90, Delaware 65

SOUTH

Centre 75, Birmingham-Southern 71

Rhodes 59, Berry 54

MIDWEST

Augustana (SD) 79, Minn. St.-Mankato 60

Minn. Duluth 75, Minn.-Crookston 71

Minot St. 87, Minn. St.-Moorhead 62

Northern St. (SD) 71, Mary 55

Sioux Falls 81, Upper Iowa 69

St. Cloud St. 77, Bemidji St. 72

Toledo 67, Akron 65

Wayne (Neb.) 83, Concordia (St.P.) 71

Winona St. 78, SW Minnesota St. 75

Friday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

American U. 46, Navy 41

Boston College 77, North Carolina 64

Boston U. 75, Loyola (Md.) 56

Brown 100, Johnson & Wales (RI) 79

Bucknell 60, Army 36

Butler 66, Georgetown 57

Delaware 80, Elon 66

Fairfield 61, Monmouth (NJ) 55

Holy Cross 54, Lehigh 49

Lafayette 63, Colgate 48

Seton Hall 65, Providence 56

St. John’s 72, Creighton 65

Villanova 75, Xavier 57

SOUTH

FAU 79, Marshall 59

Hofstra 75, Coll. of Charleston 60

James Madison 66, Towson 43

Louisiana Tech 63, UTSA 55

Millsaps 64, Sewanee 51

Northeastern 54, UNC Wilmington 47

Rhodes 64, Berry 49

UTEP 77, FIU 76

William & Mary at Drexel, ppd.

MIDWEST

Bradley 59, Loyola of Chicago 57

Drake 80, Missouri St. 68

Indiana St. 56, Evansville 48

S. Illinois 60, N. Iowa 53

Valparaiso 56, Illinois St. 50

FAR WEST

Stanford 61, Arizona 46

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

FCS Championship

Saturday’s Game

At Toyota Stadium

Frisco, Texas

North Dakota State (13-1) vs. James Madison (14-0), Noon

2017-18 Bowl Schedule

Celebration Bowl

At Atlanta

NC A&T 21, Grambling State 14

New Orleans Bowl

Troy 50, North Texas 30

Cure Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Georgia State 27, Western Kentucky 17

Las Vegas Bowl

Boise State 38, Oregon 28

New Mexico Bowl

Albuquerque

Marshall 31, Colorado State 28

Camellia Bowl

Montgomery, Ala.

Middle Tennessee 35, Arkansas State 30

Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl

FAU 50, Akron 3

Louisiana Tech 51, Southern Methodist 10

Gasparilla Bowl

At St. Petersburg, Fla.

Temple 28, FIU 3

Bahamas Bowl

Nassau

Ohio 41, UAB 6

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Boise

Wyoming 37, Central Michigan 14

Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl

South Florida 38, Texas Tech 34

Armed Forces Bowl

Fort Worth, Texas

Army 42, San Diego State 35

Dollar General Bowl

Mobile, Ala.

Appalachian State 34, Toledo 0

Hawaii Bowl

Honolulu

Fresno State 33, Houston 27

Heart of Dallas Bowl

Utah 30, West Virginia 14

Quick Lane Bowl

Detroit

Duke 36, Northern Illinois 14

Cactus Bowl

Phoenix

Kansas State 35, UCLA 17

Independence Bowl

Shreveport, La.

Florida State 42, Southern Mississippi 13

Pinstripe Bowl

Bronx, N.Y.

Iowa 27, Boston College 20

Foster Farms Bowl

Santa Clara, Calif.

Purdue 38, Arizona 35

Texas Bowl

Houston

Texas 33, Missouri 16

Military Bowl

Annapolis, Md.

Navy 49, Virginia 7

Camping World Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Oklahoma State 30, Virginia Tech 21

Alamo Bowl

San Antonio

TCU 39, Stanford 37

Holiday Bowl

San Diego

Michigan State 42, Washington State 17

Belk Bowl

Charlotte, N.C.

Wake Forest 55, Texas A&M 52

Sun Bowl

El Paso, Texas

NC State 52, Arizona State 31

Music City Bowl

Nashville, Tenn.

Northwestern 24, Kentucky 23

Arizona Bowl

Tucson, Ariz.

New Mexico State 26, Utah State 20, OT

Cotton Bowl Classic

Arlington, Texas

Ohio State 24, Southern Cal 7

TaxSlayer Bowl

Jacksonville, Fla.

Mississippi State 31, Louisville 27

Liberty Bowl

Memphis, Tenn.

Iowa State 21, Memphis 20

Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Ariz.

Penn State 35, Washington 28

Orange Bowl

Miami Gardens, Fla.

Wisconsin 34, Miami 24

Outback Bowl

Tampa, Fla.

South Carolina 26, Michigan 19

Peach Bowl

Atlanta

UCF 34, Auburn 27

Citrus Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Notre Dame 21, LSU 17

Rose Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

Pasadena, Calif.

Georgia 54, Oklahoma 48 (2-OT)

Sugar Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

New Orleans

Alabama 24, Clemson 6

Monday’s Game

College Football Championship

Atlanta

Georgia (13-1) vs. Alabama (12-1), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Jan. 20

East-West Shrine Classic

At St. Petersburg, Fla.

East vs. West, 3 p.m. (NFLN)

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

At Carson, Calif.

American vs. National, TBA (FS1)

Saturday, Jan. 27

Senior Bowl

At Mobile, Ala.

North vs. South, 2:30 p.m. (NFLN)

PRO GOLF

PGA Tour

Tournament of Champions

Second Round

Marc Leishman 67-69 — 136 -10

Brian Harman 68-68 — 136 -10

Dustin Johnson 69-68 — 137 -9

Pat Perez 72-66 — 138 -8

Chris Stroud 72-66 — 138 -8

Jhonattan Vegas 68-70 — 138 -8

Jason Dufner 71-68 — 139 -7

Hideki Matsuyama 70-70 — 140 -6

Kevin Kisner 70-70 — 140 -6

Patrick Cantlay 70-70 — 140 -6

Rickie Fowler 69-71 — 140 -6

Si Woo Kim 69-71 — 140 -6

Jordan Spieth 75-66 — 141 -5

Jon Rahm 71-70 — 141 -5

Billy Horschel 70-71 — 141 -5

Russell Henley 74-69 — 143 -3

Daniel Berger 73-70 — 143 -3

Wesley Bryan 74-70 — 144 -2

Kevin Chappell 74-70 — 144 -2

Xander Schauffele 72-72 — 144 -2

Hudson Swafford 72-72 — 144 -2

Patton Kizzire 72-72 — 144 -2

Ryan Armour 71-73 — 144 -2

Cameron Smith 75-70 — 145 -1

Brendan Steele 71-74 — 145 -1

Kyle Stanley 70-75 — 145 -1

Bryson DeChambeau 73-73 — 146 E

Justin Thomas 71-75 — 146 E

Jonas Blixt 77-71 — 148 +2

Austin Cook 74-74 — 148 +2

Grayson Murray 74-74 — 148 +2

Adam Hadwin 73-75 — 148 +2

Brooks Koepka 78-74 — 152 +6

D.A. Points 76-76 — 152 +6

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with LHP Edinson Lopez on a minor league contract.

BOSTON RED SOX — Extended their player development contracts with Pawtucket (IL) and Lowell (NYP) through the 2020 season.

TEXAS RANGERS — Announced a multi-year partnership with Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters (Pacific League-Japan).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Rael Santos and C Manuel Garcia on minor league contracts.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Assigned RHP Luke Jackson outright to Gwinnett (IL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Named Brandon Emanuel pitching coach and Tim Doherty hitting coach of Albuquerque (PCL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Designated RHP Johnny Barbato for assignment. Claimed RHP Shane Carle off waivers from Colorado.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with SS Juan Garcia on a minor league contract.

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Released INF Brian Burgamy.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed Cs John Fidanza and Michael Rizzitello.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed RHP Lucas Williams.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Traded OF Kenny Peoples-Walls to Traverse City for a player to be named.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Traded OF Coco Johnson to Ottawa (Can-Am) for a player to be named.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Assigned F/C Cristiano Felicio to Windy City (NBAGL).

Football

National Football League

NFL — Fined Miami Dolphins WR Jarvis Landry $48,620 for unsportsmanlike conduct, Miami RB Kenyan Drake and Buffalo Bills CB Leonard Johnson were each fined $12,154 for their parts in the fight.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Named James Urban quarterbacks coach and Greg Roman assistant head coach, in addition to his duties as running backs coach.

DENVER BRONCOS — Agreed to terms with quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan and running backs coach Curtis Modkins.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Named Jordan Younger defensive backs coach.

Hockey

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned D Kyle Capobianco and F Lawson Crouse to Tucson (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned D Taylor Fedun to Rochester (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned G Mason MacDonald from Stockton (AHL) to Kansas City (ECHL).

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned F Jason Dickinson to Texas (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned G Chris Nell from Hartford (AHL) to Kansas City (ECHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned F Samuel Blais to San Antonio (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Placed D Jon Merrill on injured reserve. Activated D Luca Sbisa from injured reserve.

American Hockey League

HERSHEY BEARS — Assigned F Dylan Margonari to South Carolina (ECHL).

ONTARIO REIGN — Assigned D Jonathan Racine to Manchester (ECHL).

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Recalled F Colby McAuley from Allen (ECHL).

STOCKTON HEAT — Recalled F Mike McMurtry from Kansas City (ECHL).

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Assigned F Artur Tyanulin to Fort Wayne (ECHL).

ECHL

ALLEN AMERICANS — Signed F Gary Steffes.

BRAMPTON BEAST — Signed G Patrick Spano.

COLORADO EAGLES — Signed F Ryan Siiro.

WICHITA THUNDER — Signed D Cory Melkert.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Named Evan Bedard and Tom Brown account executives.

College

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE — Suspended New Mexico men’s basketball G Troy Simons one game.

ARIZONA STATE — Named Todd White cornerbacks coach and defensive passing game coordinator.

DREW — Named Scott Veith men’s and women’s tennis coach.

EMORY & HENRY — Named Tommy Buzzo defensive coordinator and Camden BeCraft wide receivers coach.

FLORIDA — Named Christian Robinson assistant football coach.

IOWA — CB Josh Jackson and C James Daniels will enter the NFL draft. Announced graduate QB Tyler Wiegers will transfer to Eastern Michigan.

LOUISVILLE — QB Lamar Jackson announced he will enter the NFL draft.

MICHIGAN — Added Al Washington its defensive coaching staff.

MINNESOTA — Suspended men’s basketball C Reggie Lynch from competition.

MISSOURI — Named Derek Dooley offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Announced freshman men’s basketball G Blake Harris plans to transfer.

SOUTH CAROLINA — Promoted Bryan McClendon to offensive coordinator, in addition to his duties as wide receivers coach. Named Dan Werner quarterbacks coach.

SOUTHERN CAL — TB Ronald Jones II will enter the NFL draft.

TEXAS STATE — Named Tashard Choice running back coach.

WAKE FOREST — DB Jessie Bates III announced he will enter the NFL draft.

SCHEDULE

Saturday’s Events

Prep Wrestling

North Baltimore, Patrick Henry, Fostoria, Arcadia & Liberty-Benton at Woodmore Classic, 10 a.m.

Elmwood at Perrysburg Invitational Tournament, 10 a.m.

Prep Bowling

Lakota at Port Clinton, noon

LOCAL & AREA

Lacrosse Clinic

FINDLAY — The City of Findlay Recreation Department is partnering with The University of Findlay Women’s Lacrosse program to offer a Lacrosse camp on Sunday, Jan. 14 from noon-2 pm at The University of Findlay Koehler Center, 1000 N. Main St. The camp is for boys and girls ages 5-18 and the cost is $30. Sticks and balls will be provided. University of Findlay Women’s Lacrosse coach, Lauren Simko at simko@findlay.edu to register. Same day registration will begin at 11:30 a.m. For more information contact The City of Findlay Recreation Department at 419-424-7176.

Volleyball Coach Opening

DELPHOS — Delphos Jefferson High School has an opening for a head varsity volleyball coach. Interested persons can apply to David Hoffman at Delphos Jefferson High School (dhoffman@delphoscityschools.org).

