Saturday’s Scoreboard
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Friday’s Results
Northern 10 Conference
Mohawk 31, Ridgedale 28
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood 51, Otsego 47
Elmwood 73, Fostoria Senior 42
Lake 65, Genoa 32
Woodmore 62, Rossford 38
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Bryan 40, Liberty Center 38
Delta 43, Swanton 41
Patrick Henry 60, Wauseon 38
Putnam County League
Miller City 51, Continental 30
Western Buckeye League
Defiance 51, Kenton 48
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Old Fort 29, Tiffin Calvert 24
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Oak Harbor 59, Port Clinton 23
Vermilion 51, Huron 10
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Bellevue 69, Clyde 50
Norwalk Senior 59, Sandusky Senior 37
Tiffin Columbian 75, Shelby 71
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne 36, Maumee 33
Perrysburg 83, Bowling Green 23
Sylvania Northview 53, Springfield 45
Sylvania Southview 66, Napoleon 58
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Buckeye Valley 58, Galion Senior 35
Marion Harding at Clear Fork, postponed
Marion Pleasant 31, Ontario 30, OT
River Valley 53, North Union 51
Green Meadows Conference
Fairview 52, Edgerton 45
Hicksville 34, Holgate 31
Tinora 44, Ayersville 30
Wayne Trace 42, Antwerp 38
Buckeye Border Conference
Edon 35, Montpelier 30
North Central 38, Hilltop 36
Stryker 60, Fayette 35
Other NW Ohio Games
Castalia Margaretta 55, Sandusky Perkins 35
Willard 62, Milan Edison 23
Around Ohio
Ashville Teays Valley 69, Circleville Logan Elm 23
Beechwood, Ky. 45, Cin. Woodward 29
Bloom-Carroll 67, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 10
Cin. Mt. Healthy 43, Cin. Western Hills 29
Circleville 49, Lancaster Fairfield Union 42
Cols. Bexley 57, Worthington Christian 38
Cols. Upper Arlington 73, Marysville 19
Dublin Coffman 83, Grove City Cent. Crossing 27
Pataskala Licking Hts. 61, Heath 39
Reynoldsburg 54, Pickerington N. 35
Sugar Grove Berne Union 52, Cols. Wellington 41
Sunbury Big Walnut 79, Cols. Franklin Hts. 15
Westerville Cent. 55, Powell Olentangy Liberty 45
Westerville S. 44, Westerville N. 25
Saturday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central at Colonel Crawford
Carey at Bucyrus
Ridgedale at Mohawk
Upper Sandusky at Wynford
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Gibsonburg at Toledo Emmanuel Baptist
Maumee Valley Country Day at Danbury
Northwood at Cardinal Stritch
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Mansfield Senior at Mansfield Madison
West Holmes at Ashland Senior
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Crestline at Mansfield Christian
Loudonville at Mansfield St. Peter’s
Firelands Conference
New London at Ashland Crestview
Norwalk St. Paul at South Central
Western Reserve at Monroeville
Other NW Ohio Games
Anthony Wayne at Defiance
Arcadia at Allen East
Celina at Findlay
Edgerton at Montpelier
Elmwood at Bowling Green
Fort Jennings at Delphos St. John’s
Hardin Northern at Arlington
Kalida at Wapakoneta
Kenton at Ada
Lima Cent. Cath. at Delphos Jefferson
Lima Perry at Bluffton
Mount Vernon at Lexington
New Knoxville at Sidney Lehman
Norwayne at Lucas
Ottoville at Columbus Grove
Perrysburg at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Plymouth at Ashland Mapleton
Seneca East at New Riegel
Smithville at Kidron Central Christian
Sparta Highland at Danville
St. Henry at Bradford
Stryker at Delta
Tipp City Tippecanoe at Versailles
Toledo Christian at Swanton
Troy Christian at Riverside
Van Wert at Fort Recovery
Vanlue at Waynesfield-Goshen
PREP Boys Basketball
Friday’s Results
Blanchard Valley Conference
Hopewell-Loudon 72, Vanlue 56
Leipsic 40, Arcadia 36
McComb 46, Cory-Rawson 26
North Baltimore 62, Riverdale 54
Pandora-Gilboa 30, Arlington 27
Van Buren 68, Liberty-Benton 64
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Toledo St. John’s 77, Oregon Clay 49
Toledo Whitmer 44, Tol. Cent. Catholic 22
Northern 10 Conference
Carey 76, Bucyrus 67
Colonel Crawford 69, Buckeye Central 53
Mohawk 67, Ridgedale 38
Upper Sandusky 67, Wynford 54
Northwest Conference
Convoy Crestview 58, Delphos Jefferson 50
Western Buckeye League
Defiance 68, Kenton 59
Elida 68, Celina 51
Lima Shawnee 49, Wapakoneta 42
Ottawa-Glandorf 61, Lima Bath 46
St. Marys Memorial 53, Van Wert 37
Northwest Central Conference
Lima Temple Christian 67, Waynesfield-Goshen 45
Riverside at Sidney Lehman, postponed
Upper Scioto Valley 71, Ridgemont 40
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Cardinal Stritch 69, Maumee Valley Country Day 58
Gibsonburg at Danbury, postponed
Toledo Christian 50, Ottawa Hills 49
Midwest Athletic Conference
Coldwater 68, New Knoxville 47
Fort Recovery at St. Henry
Marion Local 66, New Bremen 30
Minster 45, Delphos St. John’s 41
Minster at Delphos St. John’s
New Knoxville at Coldwater
St. Henry 59, Fort Recovery 47
Versailles 70, Parkway 46
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne 72, Maumee 46
Perrysburg 66, Bowling Green 46
Sylvania Northview 65, Springfield 57
Sylvania Southview 60, Napoleon 34
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Lexington 68, West Holmes 50
Mount Vernon 60, Ashland Senior 40
Wooster Senior 62, Mansfield Madison 57
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Crestline 66, Mansfield Christian 55
Loudonville 52, Kidron Central Christian 47
Mansfield St. Peter’s 68, Lucas 44
Firelands Conference
Plymouth 62, Monroeville 44
South Central 77, Ashland Crestview 51
Western Reserve 56, Norwalk St. Paul 54
Other NW Ohio Games
Elgin 51, Lima Perry 48
Fremont St. Joseph 77, Hardin Northern 42
New London 63, Ashland Mapleton 46
Around Ohio
Akr. Hoban 88, Parma Padua 45
Akr. Manchester 60, Massillon Tuslaw 47
Avon Lake 62, N. Ridgeville 55
Beaver Eastern 56, Portsmouth Clay 36
Beechwood, Ky. 79, Norwood 38
Bellefontaine 62, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 49
Beloit W. Branch 84, Can. South 81
Belpre 74, Crown City S. Gallia 59
Bidwell River Valley 51, Nelsonville-York 49
Blanchester 63, Bethel-Tate 52
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 91, St. Clairsville 81
Can. Glenoak 52, Massillon Washington 46
Can. McKinley 62, N. Can. Hoover 33
Chesterland W. Geauga 61, Geneva 56
Chillicothe Unioto 66, Bainbridge Paint Valley 63
Chillicothe Zane Trace 54, Williamsport Westfall 42
Cin. Anderson 40, Loveland 37
Cin. Colerain 66, Middletown 53
Cin. Hughes 66, Cin. Aiken 58
Cin. Indian Hill 52, Cin. Finneytown 41
Cin. La Salle 40, Cin. Elder 38
Cin. McNicholas 52, Hamilton Badin 50
Cin. NW 63, Cin. Mt. Healthy 47
Cin. Oak Hills 61, Mason 52
Cin. Princeton 60, Fairfield 35
Cin. Purcell Marian 51, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 37
Cin. Walnut Hills 55, Milford 47
Cin. Withrow 53, Cin. West Clermont 50
Cin. Wyoming 54, Reading 36
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 65, Goshen 63
Cols. Hartley 49, Cols. St. Charles 41
Cols. Ready 74, Cols. DeSales 56
Cols. Upper Arlington 75, Marysville 36
Cortland Maplewood 65, Vienna Mathews 54
Day. Carroll 51, Kettering Alter 46
Dresden Tri-Valley 47, Zanesville Maysville 38
Dublin Coffman 61, Grove City Cent. Crossing 38
E. Can. 71, Bowerston Conotton Valley 59
Euclid 67, Strongsville 56
Fairview, Pa. 77, Conneaut 32
Frankfort Adena 56, Chillicothe Huntington 39
Franklin 48, Monroe 43
Fredericktown 65, Cardington-Lincoln 46
Ft. Loramie 47, Russia 32
Gallipolis Gallia 59, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 37
Genoa Christian 45, Cols. International 44
Hamilton 60, W. Chester Lakota W. 34
Hamilton Ross 56, Morrow Little Miami 54
Hanoverton United 58, E. Palestine 48
Hudson WRA 54, Cle. John Adams 49
Ironton 41, Ironton Rock Hill 35
Kings Mills Kings 49, Cin. Turpin 40
Lakewood 73, N. Olmsted 52
Lakewood St. Edward 62, Akr. SVSM 55
Lewistown Indian Lake 56, Spring. NW 52
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 57, Cin. Sycamore 55
Lorain 67, Maple Hts. 64
Lore City Buckeye Trail 57, Newcomerstown 22
Louisville 69, Alliance Marlington 46
Lynchburg-Clay 74, Leesburg Fairfield 62
Macedonia Nordonia 46, Cuyahoga Falls 40
Martins Ferry 48, Bellaire 45
McArthur Vinton County 59, Jackson 56
Minerva 71, Salem 56
Minford 48, S. Webster 38
Mt. Orab Western Brown 59, Batavia 42
New Boston Glenwood 78, Portsmouth Notre Dame 49
New Concord John Glenn 81, McConnelsville Morgan 48
New Middletown Spring. 76, Mineral Ridge 56
New Paris National Trail 44, Casstown Miami E. 41
Oak Hill 72, McDermott Scioto NW 34
Peebles 61, Fayetteville-Perry 55
Perry 59, Painesville Harvey 57
Pickerington Cent. 70, Grove City 54
Pickerington N. 48, Reynoldsburg 42
Piketon 52, Southeastern 49
Plain City Jonathan Alder 56, New Carlisle Tecumseh 35
Pomeroy Meigs 58, Albany Alexander 47
Portsmouth 69, Chesapeake 63
Proctorville Fairland 104, S. Point 81
Racine Southern 60, Reedsville Eastern 54
Richfield Revere 61, Aurora 46
Rocky River Lutheran W. 61, Oberlin 60
Sardinia Eastern Brown 47, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 39
Shaker Hts. 73, Elyria 68
Sidney 65, W. Carrollton 35
Spring. Kenton Ridge 65, Spring. Shawnee 64, 0
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 98, Richmond Edison 64
Stewart Federal Hocking 48, Wahama, W.Va. 41
Strasburg-Franklin 65, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 37
Sunbury Big Walnut 71, Cols. Franklin Hts. 29
Thornville Sheridan 76, Zanesville W. Muskingum 55
Vincent Warren 53, Beverly Ft. Frye 37
W. Union 62, Seaman N. Adams 48
Warren Howland 71, Youngs. Boardman 63
Waverly 53, Portsmouth W. 35
Wellston 62, Athens 61
Wellsville 75, Lisbon David Anderson 67
West Salem Northwestern 54, Creston Norwayne 50
Westerville Cent. 66, Powell Olentangy Liberty 53
Westerville N. 56, Westerville S. 39
Wintersville Indian Creek 54, Lisbon Beaver 29
Zanesville 57, Byesville Meadowbrook 55, 0
Saturday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Bucyrus at Ridgedale
Carey at Seneca East
Colonel Crawford at Upper Sandusky
Wynford at Buckeye Central
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Sandusky St. Mary’s at Lakota
Tiffin Calvert at Old Fort
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Port Clinton at Oak Harbor
Vermilion at Huron
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Clyde at Bellevue
Norwalk Senior at Sandusky Senior
Tiffin Columbian at Shelby
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Kidron Central Christian at Lucas
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Buckeye Valley at North Union
Clear Fork at Marion Pleasant
Ontario at Galion Senior
River Valley at Marion Harding
Buckeye Border Conference
Hilltop at Fayette
Pettisville at North Central
Stryker at Edon
Other NW Ohio Games
Allen East at Lima Temple Christian
Anna at Marion Local
Arcadia at Northwood
Arlington at Wayne Trace
Ashland Senior at Toledo Whitmer
Benjamin Logan at Upper Scioto Valley
Bowling Green at Eastwood
Columbus Grove at Fort Jennings
Crestline at Western Reserve
Delphos Jefferson at Kenton
Delta at Lake
Fairview at Archbold
Findlay at Springfield
Fremont St. Joseph at Monroeville
Kalida at McComb
Leipsic at Continental
Liberty Center at Antwerp
Lima Perry at Lima Cent. Cath.
Lima Shawnee at Coldwater
Lincolnview at Fort Recovery
Mansfield Christian at New London
Mansfield Senior at Lima Senior
Mansfield St. Peter’s at Columbus Watterson
Mechanicsburg at Hardin Northern
Mohawk at Ridgemont
Montpelier at Ayersville
Mount Vernon at Newark
New Bremen at Celina
New Knoxville at Ada
New Riegel at Cory-Rawson
North Baltimore at Holgate
Olentangy Liberty at Lexington
Ottawa-Glandorf at Bluffton
Ottoville at Minster
Pandora-Gilboa at Miller City
Patrick Henry at Van Buren
Riverside at Miami East
Sidney Lehman at Parkway
St. Henry at Lima Bath
St. Marys Memorial at Piqua
Swanton at Otsego
Toledo Rogers at Rossford
Toledo Woodward at Fremont Ross
Van Wert at Fort Wayne Carroll
Versailles at Franklin Monroe
Wapakoneta at Liberty-Benton
Wauseon at Sylvania Southview
Waynesfield-Goshen at Jackson Center
Willard at Milan Edison
Wooster Senior at Canton Central Catholic
PRO FOOTBALL
NFL Playoffs
Wild-card Round
Saturday’s Games
Tennessee at Kansas City, 4:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Buffalo at Jacksonville, 1:05 p.m.
Carolina at New Orleans, 4:40 p.m.
Divisional Round
Saturday, Jan. 13
New Orleans/Carolina/Atlanta at Philadelphia, 4:35 p.m.
Kansas City/Tennessee/Buffalo at New England, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 14
Jacksonville/Kansas City/Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.
Los Angeles Rams/New Orleans/Carolina at Minnesota, 4:40 p.m
NFL Injury Report
Saturday’s Games
TENNESSEE TITANS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — TITANS: OUT: RB DeMarco Murray (knee). QUESTIONABLE: G Quinton Spain (back). CHIEFS: DOUBTFUL: DE Rakeem Nunez-Roches (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: LB Tamba Hali (knee), DE Jarvis Jenkins (knee), WR Albert Wilson (hamstring).
ATLANTA FALCONS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — FALCONS: No players listed. RAMS: DOUBTFUL: WR Mike Thomas (ankle).
Sunday’s Games
BUFFALO BILLS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — BILLS: DNP: RB LeSean McCoy (ankle), LB Matt Milano (hamstring), CB Shareece Wright (concussion). LIMITED: WR Kelvin Benjamin (knee), TE Charles Clay (knee), OT Jordan Mills (ankle), WR Deonte Thompson (shoulder), QB Joe Webb (ankle), DT Kyle Williams (not injury related). JAGUARS: DNP: WR Marqise Lee (ankle), RB T.J. Yeldon (illness). LIMITED: TE Marcedes Lewis (ankle), C Brandon Linder (shoulder), LB Donald Payne (quadricep). FULL: QB Blake Bortles (right wright), DT Abry Jones (back), OT Cam Robinson (abdomen).
CAROLINA PANTHERS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — PANTHERS: DNP: WR Devin Funchess (shoulder), OT Matt Kalil (illness), DE Julius Peppers (not injury related). FULL: S Mike Adams (not injury related), DE Mario Addison (hip), DT Vernon Butler (shoulder), S Kurt Coleman (ankle), DE Wes Horton (rib), C Ryan Kalil (shoulder), QB Cam Newton (right shoulder), TE Greg Olsen (foot), RB Jonathan Stewart (back), LB Shaq Thompson (foot), G Trai Turner (concussion). SAINTS: LIMITED: OT Terron Armstead (thigh), DE Trey Hendrickson (ankle). FULL: CB Justin Hardee (foot), TE Josh Hill (shoulder), TE Michael Hoomanawanui (concussion), G Senio Kelemete (knee), WR Michael Thomas (hamstring).
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 32 10 .762 —
Toronto 27 10 .730 2½
Philadelphia 19 19 .500 11
New York 18 21 .462 12½
Brooklyn 15 23 .395 15
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 22 16 .579 —
Miami 21 17 .553 1
Charlotte 14 23 .378 7½
Orlando 12 27 .308 10½
Atlanta 10 27 .270 11½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 25 13 .658 —
Detroit 20 17 .541 4½
Milwaukee 20 17 .541 4½
Indiana 19 19 .500 6
Chicago 14 25 .359 11½
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 27 10 .730 —
San Antonio 27 13 .675 1½
New Orleans 19 18 .514 8
Dallas 13 27 .325 15½
Memphis 12 26 .316 15½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 24 16 .600 —
Oklahoma City 22 17 .564 1½
Denver 20 17 .541 2½
Portland 19 18 .514 3½
Utah 16 22 .421 7
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 31 8 .795 —
L.A. Clippers 17 20 .459 13
Phoenix 15 26 .366 17
Sacramento 12 25 .324 18
L.A. Lakers 11 26 .297 19
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
Golden State 124, Houston 114
Oklahoma City 127, L.A. Clippers 117
Friday’s Results
Boston 91, Minnesota 84
Philadelphia 114, Detroit 78
Miami 107, New York 103, OT
Toronto 129, Milwaukee 110
Chicago 127, Dallas 124
San Antonio 103, Phoenix 89
Utah at Denver, late
Washington at Memphis, late
Atlanta at Portland, late
Charlotte at L.A. Lakers, late
Saturday’s Games
Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 3:30
Boston at Brooklyn, 6
Chicago at Indiana, 7
Cleveland at Orlando, 7
Houston at Detroit, 7
Milwaukee at Washington, 8
New Orleans at Minnesota, 9
Denver at Sacramento, 10
Sunday’s Games
Utah at Miami, 3:30
New York at Dallas, 7
Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 8
San Antonio at Portland, 9
Atlanta at L.A. Lakers, 9:30
Monday’s Games
Milwaukee at Indiana, 7
Toronto at Brooklyn, 7:30
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8
Detroit at New Orleans, 8
Houston at Chicago, 8
San Antonio at Sacramento, 10
Atlanta at L.A. Clippers, 10:30
Denver at Golden State, 10:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 40 29 8 3 61 147 95
Boston 38 22 10 6 50 119 95
Toronto 42 24 16 2 50 138 122
Detroit 40 17 16 7 41 110 122
Florida 40 17 18 5 39 111 130
Montreal 41 17 20 4 38 103 127
Ottawa 39 13 17 9 35 105 135
Buffalo 41 10 22 9 29 91 139
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 41 25 13 3 53 128 117
New Jersey 40 22 11 7 51 126 120
Columbus 42 23 16 3 49 115 117
N.Y. Rangers 40 21 14 5 47 125 114
Carolina 40 19 13 8 46 114 119
Pittsburgh 43 21 19 3 45 120 133
N.Y. Islanders 42 20 18 4 44 141 154
Philadelphia 40 17 15 8 42 113 118
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Winnipeg 42 24 11 7 55 140 116
St. Louis 43 26 15 2 54 124 105
Nashville 40 23 11 6 52 125 110
Dallas 42 23 16 3 49 127 117
Minnesota 41 22 16 3 47 121 116
Colorado 40 21 16 3 45 128 122
Chicago 40 19 15 6 44 121 113
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 40 28 10 2 58 141 112
Los Angeles 41 24 12 5 53 123 95
San Jose 39 21 12 6 48 109 102
Anaheim 42 19 14 9 47 115 117
Calgary 40 20 16 4 44 112 117
Edmonton 41 18 20 3 39 116 132
Vancouver 40 16 19 5 37 106 132
Arizona 42 10 27 5 25 97 148
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Results
Carolina 4, Pittsburgh 0
Toronto 3, San Jose 2, SO
Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Islanders 4
Montreal 2, Tampa Bay 1, SO
Minnesota 6, Buffalo 2
St. Louis 2, Vegas 1
Dallas 4, New Jersey 3
Calgary 4, Los Angeles 3
Edmonton 2, Anaheim 1, SO
Colorado 2, Columbus 0
Arizona 3, Nashville 2, OT
Florida at Boston, ppd.
Friday’s Results
Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Islanders 0
Detroit 4, Florida 2
Ottawa 6, San Jose 5, OT
Winnipeg 4, Buffalo 3
Vegas 5, Chicago 4
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis at Philadelphia, 1
Edmonton at Dallas, 3
Carolina at Boston, 7
Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7
Vancouver at Toronto, 7
N.Y. Rangers at Arizona, 8
Minnesota at Colorado, 9
Anaheim at Calgary, 10
Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30
Sunday’s Games
Buffalo at Philadelphia, 1
New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 1
San Jose at Winnipeg, 3
Edmonton at Chicago, 3
St. Louis at Washington, 3
Florida at Columbus, 5
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7
Vancouver at Montreal, 7
Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:30
N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 9:30
Monday’s Games
Columbus at Toronto, 7
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Friday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Bucknell 83, Army 66
Cornell 93, Central Penn 69
Drexel 87, Coll. of Charleston 82, OT
Hofstra 87, James Madison 81, OT
Iona 73, St. Peter’s 69
Lafayette 71, Colgate 68
Lehigh 83, Holy Cross 77
Loyola (Md.) 68, Boston U. 65
Monmouth (NJ) 77, Manhattan 66
Navy 70, American U. 64
Niagara 84, Siena 76
Northeastern 72, Elon 60
Penn at Princeton, ppd.
Penn St. 78, Northwestern 63
Rider 96, Fairfield 77
Rutgers 64, Wisconsin 60
Towson 89, UNC Wilmington 71
William & Mary 90, Delaware 65
SOUTH
Centre 75, Birmingham-Southern 71
Rhodes 59, Berry 54
MIDWEST
Augustana (SD) 79, Minn. St.-Mankato 60
Minn. Duluth 75, Minn.-Crookston 71
Minot St. 87, Minn. St.-Moorhead 62
Northern St. (SD) 71, Mary 55
Sioux Falls 81, Upper Iowa 69
St. Cloud St. 77, Bemidji St. 72
Toledo 67, Akron 65
Wayne (Neb.) 83, Concordia (St.P.) 71
Winona St. 78, SW Minnesota St. 75
Friday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
American U. 46, Navy 41
Boston College 77, North Carolina 64
Boston U. 75, Loyola (Md.) 56
Brown 100, Johnson & Wales (RI) 79
Bucknell 60, Army 36
Butler 66, Georgetown 57
Delaware 80, Elon 66
Fairfield 61, Monmouth (NJ) 55
Holy Cross 54, Lehigh 49
Lafayette 63, Colgate 48
Seton Hall 65, Providence 56
St. John’s 72, Creighton 65
Villanova 75, Xavier 57
SOUTH
FAU 79, Marshall 59
Hofstra 75, Coll. of Charleston 60
James Madison 66, Towson 43
Louisiana Tech 63, UTSA 55
Millsaps 64, Sewanee 51
Northeastern 54, UNC Wilmington 47
Rhodes 64, Berry 49
UTEP 77, FIU 76
William & Mary at Drexel, ppd.
MIDWEST
Bradley 59, Loyola of Chicago 57
Drake 80, Missouri St. 68
Indiana St. 56, Evansville 48
S. Illinois 60, N. Iowa 53
Valparaiso 56, Illinois St. 50
FAR WEST
Stanford 61, Arizona 46
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
FCS Championship
Saturday’s Game
At Toyota Stadium
Frisco, Texas
North Dakota State (13-1) vs. James Madison (14-0), Noon
2017-18 Bowl Schedule
Celebration Bowl
At Atlanta
NC A&T 21, Grambling State 14
New Orleans Bowl
Troy 50, North Texas 30
Cure Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Georgia State 27, Western Kentucky 17
Las Vegas Bowl
Boise State 38, Oregon 28
New Mexico Bowl
Albuquerque
Marshall 31, Colorado State 28
Camellia Bowl
Montgomery, Ala.
Middle Tennessee 35, Arkansas State 30
Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl
FAU 50, Akron 3
Louisiana Tech 51, Southern Methodist 10
Gasparilla Bowl
At St. Petersburg, Fla.
Temple 28, FIU 3
Bahamas Bowl
Nassau
Ohio 41, UAB 6
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Boise
Wyoming 37, Central Michigan 14
Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl
South Florida 38, Texas Tech 34
Armed Forces Bowl
Fort Worth, Texas
Army 42, San Diego State 35
Dollar General Bowl
Mobile, Ala.
Appalachian State 34, Toledo 0
Hawaii Bowl
Honolulu
Fresno State 33, Houston 27
Heart of Dallas Bowl
Utah 30, West Virginia 14
Quick Lane Bowl
Detroit
Duke 36, Northern Illinois 14
Cactus Bowl
Phoenix
Kansas State 35, UCLA 17
Independence Bowl
Shreveport, La.
Florida State 42, Southern Mississippi 13
Pinstripe Bowl
Bronx, N.Y.
Iowa 27, Boston College 20
Foster Farms Bowl
Santa Clara, Calif.
Purdue 38, Arizona 35
Texas Bowl
Houston
Texas 33, Missouri 16
Military Bowl
Annapolis, Md.
Navy 49, Virginia 7
Camping World Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Oklahoma State 30, Virginia Tech 21
Alamo Bowl
San Antonio
TCU 39, Stanford 37
Holiday Bowl
San Diego
Michigan State 42, Washington State 17
Belk Bowl
Charlotte, N.C.
Wake Forest 55, Texas A&M 52
Sun Bowl
El Paso, Texas
NC State 52, Arizona State 31
Music City Bowl
Nashville, Tenn.
Northwestern 24, Kentucky 23
Arizona Bowl
Tucson, Ariz.
New Mexico State 26, Utah State 20, OT
Cotton Bowl Classic
Arlington, Texas
Ohio State 24, Southern Cal 7
TaxSlayer Bowl
Jacksonville, Fla.
Mississippi State 31, Louisville 27
Liberty Bowl
Memphis, Tenn.
Iowa State 21, Memphis 20
Fiesta Bowl
Glendale, Ariz.
Penn State 35, Washington 28
Orange Bowl
Miami Gardens, Fla.
Wisconsin 34, Miami 24
Outback Bowl
Tampa, Fla.
South Carolina 26, Michigan 19
Peach Bowl
Atlanta
UCF 34, Auburn 27
Citrus Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Notre Dame 21, LSU 17
Rose Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
Pasadena, Calif.
Georgia 54, Oklahoma 48 (2-OT)
Sugar Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
New Orleans
Alabama 24, Clemson 6
Monday’s Game
College Football Championship
Atlanta
Georgia (13-1) vs. Alabama (12-1), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Jan. 20
East-West Shrine Classic
At St. Petersburg, Fla.
East vs. West, 3 p.m. (NFLN)
NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
At Carson, Calif.
American vs. National, TBA (FS1)
Saturday, Jan. 27
Senior Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.
North vs. South, 2:30 p.m. (NFLN)
PRO GOLF
PGA Tour
Tournament of Champions
Second Round
Marc Leishman 67-69 — 136 -10
Brian Harman 68-68 — 136 -10
Dustin Johnson 69-68 — 137 -9
Pat Perez 72-66 — 138 -8
Chris Stroud 72-66 — 138 -8
Jhonattan Vegas 68-70 — 138 -8
Jason Dufner 71-68 — 139 -7
Hideki Matsuyama 70-70 — 140 -6
Kevin Kisner 70-70 — 140 -6
Patrick Cantlay 70-70 — 140 -6
Rickie Fowler 69-71 — 140 -6
Si Woo Kim 69-71 — 140 -6
Jordan Spieth 75-66 — 141 -5
Jon Rahm 71-70 — 141 -5
Billy Horschel 70-71 — 141 -5
Russell Henley 74-69 — 143 -3
Daniel Berger 73-70 — 143 -3
Wesley Bryan 74-70 — 144 -2
Kevin Chappell 74-70 — 144 -2
Xander Schauffele 72-72 — 144 -2
Hudson Swafford 72-72 — 144 -2
Patton Kizzire 72-72 — 144 -2
Ryan Armour 71-73 — 144 -2
Cameron Smith 75-70 — 145 -1
Brendan Steele 71-74 — 145 -1
Kyle Stanley 70-75 — 145 -1
Bryson DeChambeau 73-73 — 146 E
Justin Thomas 71-75 — 146 E
Jonas Blixt 77-71 — 148 +2
Austin Cook 74-74 — 148 +2
Grayson Murray 74-74 — 148 +2
Adam Hadwin 73-75 — 148 +2
Brooks Koepka 78-74 — 152 +6
D.A. Points 76-76 — 152 +6
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with LHP Edinson Lopez on a minor league contract.
BOSTON RED SOX — Extended their player development contracts with Pawtucket (IL) and Lowell (NYP) through the 2020 season.
TEXAS RANGERS — Announced a multi-year partnership with Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters (Pacific League-Japan).
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Rael Santos and C Manuel Garcia on minor league contracts.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Assigned RHP Luke Jackson outright to Gwinnett (IL).
COLORADO ROCKIES — Named Brandon Emanuel pitching coach and Tim Doherty hitting coach of Albuquerque (PCL).
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Designated RHP Johnny Barbato for assignment. Claimed RHP Shane Carle off waivers from Colorado.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with SS Juan Garcia on a minor league contract.
Can-Am League
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Released INF Brian Burgamy.
Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed Cs John Fidanza and Michael Rizzitello.
RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed RHP Lucas Williams.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Traded OF Kenny Peoples-Walls to Traverse City for a player to be named.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Traded OF Coco Johnson to Ottawa (Can-Am) for a player to be named.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
CHICAGO BULLS — Assigned F/C Cristiano Felicio to Windy City (NBAGL).
Football
National Football League
NFL — Fined Miami Dolphins WR Jarvis Landry $48,620 for unsportsmanlike conduct, Miami RB Kenyan Drake and Buffalo Bills CB Leonard Johnson were each fined $12,154 for their parts in the fight.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Named James Urban quarterbacks coach and Greg Roman assistant head coach, in addition to his duties as running backs coach.
DENVER BRONCOS — Agreed to terms with quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan and running backs coach Curtis Modkins.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Named Jordan Younger defensive backs coach.
Hockey
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned D Kyle Capobianco and F Lawson Crouse to Tucson (AHL).
BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned D Taylor Fedun to Rochester (AHL).
CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned G Mason MacDonald from Stockton (AHL) to Kansas City (ECHL).
DALLAS STARS — Reassigned F Jason Dickinson to Texas (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned G Chris Nell from Hartford (AHL) to Kansas City (ECHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned F Samuel Blais to San Antonio (AHL).
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Placed D Jon Merrill on injured reserve. Activated D Luca Sbisa from injured reserve.
American Hockey League
HERSHEY BEARS — Assigned F Dylan Margonari to South Carolina (ECHL).
ONTARIO REIGN — Assigned D Jonathan Racine to Manchester (ECHL).
SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Recalled F Colby McAuley from Allen (ECHL).
STOCKTON HEAT — Recalled F Mike McMurtry from Kansas City (ECHL).
TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Assigned F Artur Tyanulin to Fort Wayne (ECHL).
ECHL
ALLEN AMERICANS — Signed F Gary Steffes.
BRAMPTON BEAST — Signed G Patrick Spano.
COLORADO EAGLES — Signed F Ryan Siiro.
WICHITA THUNDER — Signed D Cory Melkert.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Named Evan Bedard and Tom Brown account executives.
College
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE — Suspended New Mexico men’s basketball G Troy Simons one game.
ARIZONA STATE — Named Todd White cornerbacks coach and defensive passing game coordinator.
DREW — Named Scott Veith men’s and women’s tennis coach.
EMORY & HENRY — Named Tommy Buzzo defensive coordinator and Camden BeCraft wide receivers coach.
FLORIDA — Named Christian Robinson assistant football coach.
IOWA — CB Josh Jackson and C James Daniels will enter the NFL draft. Announced graduate QB Tyler Wiegers will transfer to Eastern Michigan.
LOUISVILLE — QB Lamar Jackson announced he will enter the NFL draft.
MICHIGAN — Added Al Washington its defensive coaching staff.
MINNESOTA — Suspended men’s basketball C Reggie Lynch from competition.
MISSOURI — Named Derek Dooley offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Announced freshman men’s basketball G Blake Harris plans to transfer.
SOUTH CAROLINA — Promoted Bryan McClendon to offensive coordinator, in addition to his duties as wide receivers coach. Named Dan Werner quarterbacks coach.
SOUTHERN CAL — TB Ronald Jones II will enter the NFL draft.
TEXAS STATE — Named Tashard Choice running back coach.
WAKE FOREST — DB Jessie Bates III announced he will enter the NFL draft.
SCHEDULE
Saturday’s Events
Prep Wrestling
North Baltimore, Patrick Henry, Fostoria, Arcadia & Liberty-Benton at Woodmore Classic, 10 a.m.
Elmwood at Perrysburg Invitational Tournament, 10 a.m.
Prep Bowling
Lakota at Port Clinton, noon
LOCAL & AREA
Lacrosse Clinic
FINDLAY — The City of Findlay Recreation Department is partnering with The University of Findlay Women’s Lacrosse program to offer a Lacrosse camp on Sunday, Jan. 14 from noon-2 pm at The University of Findlay Koehler Center, 1000 N. Main St. The camp is for boys and girls ages 5-18 and the cost is $30. Sticks and balls will be provided. University of Findlay Women’s Lacrosse coach, Lauren Simko at simko@findlay.edu to register. Same day registration will begin at 11:30 a.m. For more information contact The City of Findlay Recreation Department at 419-424-7176.
Volleyball Coach Opening
DELPHOS — Delphos Jefferson High School has an opening for a head varsity volleyball coach. Interested persons can apply to David Hoffman at Delphos Jefferson High School (dhoffman@delphoscityschools.org).