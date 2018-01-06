Girls basketball: Old Fort edges Tiffin Calvert, 29-24

OLD FORT — Old Fort’s girls won the rebounding battle with Tiffin Calvert and sunk a few more 3-pointers in sneaking past the Senecas 29-24 in Friday’s Sandusky Bay Conference River Division game.

Madison Guth popped in three of the Stockaders’ (4-6, 2-2 SBC River) five 3-pointers and scored a team-high nine points. Madisyn Spencer scored five points and added a team-high 11 rebounds in a 37-26 team effort on the boards. Morgan Miller did a bit of everything scoring five points with nine rebounds, two steals and three blocks.

Claire Thompson scored seven points and buried Calvert’s (2-7, 0-4) lone 3-pointer.

Tiffin Calvert (2-7, 0-4 SBC River)

Thompson 3-0–7, Prince 2-0–4, Hemminger 2-0–4, Burns 1-2–4, Brown 1-1–3, Jones 1-0–2. TOTALS: 10-32 3-5 — 24.

Old Fort (4-6, 2-2 SBC River)

Guth 3-0–9, Spencer 2-0–5, Bilger 1-2–5, Miller 1-3–5, Clouse 2-0–4, Hossler 0-1–1. TOTALS: 9-47 6-12 — 29.

Tiffin Calvert 8 4 4 8 — 24

Old Fort 5 6 7 11 — 29

3-Point GOALS: Tiffin Calvert 1-14 (Thompson 1); Old Fort 5-21 (Guth 3, Spencer & Bilger 1).

rebounds: Tiffin Calvert 26, Old Fort 37 (Spencer 11).

turnovers: Tiffin Calvert 14, Old Fort 18.

junior varsity: Old Fort, 39-27.

Comments

comments