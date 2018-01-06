Boys Basketball: Jury nets 26 as Chieftains stop Vanlue

By SHANNON DOVE

Staff Writer

BASCOM — It was cold outside, but the action at Hopewell-Loudon’s gym was hot Friday night.

Jordan Jury scored 26 points to help lead the Chieftains to a 72-56 victory over Vanlue in Blanchard Valley Conference boys basketball action. Just nine of Jury’s points came from the floor as he was 17 of 23 from the free-throw line — all in the second half.

“It was a very physical game,” Chieftains coach Roger Jury said. “We knew it would be with their kids coming in — they have experienced kids and they’re a unique basketball team because they’re such big, strong, physical kids.

“At the beginning of the year I told people that they have some experience and at their place especially, on the smaller court, they’re going to be in the mix, or at least compete against some of the best teams in the league this year.”

Although the Wildcats never led, they got better each quarter and made a couple of runs to bring the scoring differential back under 10 points, including two quick back-to-back field goals by Luke Sunderhaus and Xavier Temple to cut the Hopewell-Loudon lead to 22-15 in the second quarter, and a jump shot by Caleb Bonham from underneath the basket bringing the score to 39-30 at 5:05 of the third.

In the fourth quarter, Troy Ward twice brought the Wildcats within 10 points with a 3-pointer at the four-minute mark to bring the score to 58-47 and later with a 10-foot jumper and a quick layup after a steal for a 62-54 score with 2:16 left.

Jordan Jury kept hitting his free throws to keep the Chieftains in the lead as he made 11 of 14 attempts in the fourth quarter. Jake Simonis and Travis Milligan also contributed two free throws apiece, while Luke Bolte hit two field goals and Carter Coffman added one.

“They did make a little run, and I think that physicality they bring really tired us down,” Roger Jury said. “We had some nice deflections and steals at the end of transition breaks that we either threw the ball away or had a violation. We executed two or three plays really well and got shots right at the basket, and we were just a little short on them.”

Simonis and Bolte were also in double figures for Hopewell-Loudon with 14 and 10 points, respectively. Bolte grabbed eight rebounds while Simonis passed for six assists and Jordan Jury had five steals.

Ward had a double-double to lead the Wildcats with 18 points and 15 boards while adding five assists.

Eight of the nine Chieftains who saw the floor scored points and Roger Jury said that depth was key to his team’s ability to handle Vanlue’s size.

“If you just have one or two kids that can score, or one or two that can make plays, they’re all going to get tired,” he said. “But they’re going to get really tired because they’ll be trying to do almost too much. So the nice thing is, we had six, seven, eight kids we all told to come in and try to make plays. It takes the pressure off other kids and makes your team better.”

VANLUE (3-6, 0-4 BVC)

Price 0-0–0, C. Bonham 5-1–11, Temple 1-0–2, Sunderhaus 2-0–5, J. Bonham 0-0–0, K. Ward 0-0–0, Davis 1-0–3, T. Ward 6-4–18, Kloepfer 6-2–15, Saltzman 1-0–2. TOTALS: 22-64 7-14 — 56.

HOPEWELL-LOUDON (7-3, 3-1 BVC)

C. Hoover 0-0–0, Greiser 2-1–6, Milligan 1-2–5, Bolte 5-0–10, Coffman 2-0–5, Jury 4-17–26, Rumschlag 1-0–2, A. Hoover 1-1–4, Simonis 4-5–14. TOTALS: 20-56 27-38 — 72.

Vanlue 8 14 16 18 — 56

Hopewell-Loudon 14 23 14 21 — 72

3-Point GOALS: Vanlue 5-25 (T. Ward 2, Sunderhaus, Davis, Kloepfer); Hopewell-Loudon 5-19 (Greiser, Milligan, Coffman, Jury, Simonis).

rebounds: Vanlue 43 (T. Ward 15); Hopewell-Loudon 29 (Bolte 8).

turnovers: Vanlue 24; Hopewell-Loudon 11.

junior varsity: Hopewell-Loudon, 34-25.

Comments

comments