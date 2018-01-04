Short-handed FHS loses, 52-44

By SCOTT COTTOS

SPORTS EDITOR

Fostoria High School’s boys basketball team had very little going right for it from the get-go, but still competed well against Otsego during most of Tuesday night’s Northern Buckeye Conference game.

But the Redmen never led and trailed by as many as 14 points in the second half on their way to falling 52-44.

Will Varner put up a game-high 19 points as the Knights (5-3, 3-2 NBC). Maalik Tucker recorded 15 points and six rebounds for the Redmen (3-7, 1-4).

Key among three players unavailable for Fostoria was its leading scorer, junior Aneas Cousin, who was out due to illness. And among the factors that plagued FHS during the contest was a 15-for-53 (28.3 percent) shooting performance from the field that included 14 misses inside the lane.

“They did a lot more little things right tonight than we did,” Redmen coach Thom Loomis said. “That was a big difference in the game. In the first half, they got way too many second-chance opportunities, when they would miss and get an offensive board. We just did not do a good job defensively of boxing out in the first half at all. I thought it was a big difference in the first half.

“And, like I told the guys afterward, you can’t shoot 15 for 53 and expect to win very many games. It was horrendous. And it wasn’t like we weren’t getting good shots.”

Even without Cousin, the Redmen found themselves trailing just 28-22 at halftime, and they carved Otsego’s lead to 50-44 in the final minute before coming up short.

“Obviously, when you don’t have your leading scorer and sole returning starter (from last season) even in the building tonight, that puts you a little bit behind to start with,” Loomis said. “We knew that going in, and like I told the kids, I can’t fault their effort. I mean, they played hard all night long. They didn’t quit.”

Knights coach Jim Bostdorff called his team’s performance “ugly, but effective.”

“At times, we are really, really good on the offensive end and the defensive end,” Bostdorff said. “And there are times when we just can’t stay focused. We kind of let them hang around. I thought in the third quarter, we finally decided we were going sit down and get in gaps and start stopping some drives. We did a better job there. But we tend to lose focus and we get a little careless with the basketball at times.

Junior Corey Hollar came off the bench to back Varner with 14 points for Otsego, with 10 coming in the second half.

“He was really effective for us, and he’s been forcing the issue in practice, quite frankly,” Bostdorff said. “He’s working hard in practice and he’s earning that time.”

Short bursts near the end of the second and third quarters were key for the Knights.

Varner scored four points and Mitchell Downs nailed a 3-pointer in a span of just over a minute late in the second period, which gave Otsego its first double-digit lead at 28-17.

The Knights then tallied eight unanswered points in 46 seconds of the third quarter. Varner and Hollar dropped in back-to-back triples and Hollar then scored from short range as Otsego went ahead 39-25 with 21 second remaining in the period.

Eli Ward and Avondre Reed scored nine points apiece for Fostoria, with Ward matching Tucker with six rebounds. Trae Anderson notched four assists and a pair of steals for the Redmen.

otsego (5-3, 3-2 NBC)

Downs 2-2–7, Beach 0-0–0. Varner 6-4–19, Silva 3-0–8, Gase 0-0–0, Meier 2-0–4, Hollar 4-2–14, Harroun 0-0–0. TOTALS: 18-44 8-10 — 52.

fostoria (3-7, 1-4 NBC)

Anderson 0-1–1, Sierra 1-0–2, Ward 3-3–9, Bemis 3-0–6, Tucker 4-6–15, Boff 1-0–2, Reed 3-1–9, Finsel 0-0–0, Sheets 0-0–0. TOTALS: 15-53 11-15 — 44.

Otsego 13 15 11 13 — 52

Fostoria 9 13 5 17 — 44

3-Point GOALS: Otsego 8-20 (Varner 3, Silva & Hollar 2, Downs 1); Fostoria 3-17 (Reed 2, Tucker 1).

rebounds: Otsego 28; Fostoria 26 (Tucker & Ward 4).

turnovers: Otsego 6; Fostoria 11.

junior varsity: Otsego, 50-42.

freshmen: Otsego, 37-24.

