Friday’s Scoreboard

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Thursday’s Results

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arcadia 55, Hopewell-Loudon 53

Leipsic 59, North Baltimore 44

Liberty-Benton 62, Arlington 55

McComb 49, Van Buren 45

Riverdale 66, Cory-Rawson 29

Vanlue 45, Pandora-Gilboa 26

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Oregon Clay 47, Toledo St. Ursula 35

Tol. Cent. Catholic 58, Lima Senior 49

Toledo Notre Dame 63, Fremont Ross 32

Toledo Whitmer 50, Findlay 39

Northern 10 Conference

Bucyrus at Buckeye Central, postponed, rescheduled for Jan. 27

Carey 68, Ridgedale 28

Seneca East 63, Wynford 37

Upper Sandusky 59, Mohawk 38

Putnam County League

Ottoville 39, Kalida 35

Western Buckeye League

Defiance at Kenton, postponed

Elida 54, Celina 46

Ottawa-Glandorf 47, Lima Bath 37

St. Marys Memorial 71, Van Wert 61

Wapakoneta 45, Lima Shawnee 30

Northwest Central Conference

Ridgemont 66, Upper Scioto Valley 51

Riverside 35, Sidney Lehman 31

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Danbury 59, Toledo Emmanuel Baptist 36

Gibsonburg 47, Cardinal Stritch 44

Toledo Christian 56, Northwood 29

Midwest Athletic Conference

Coldwater 55, New Knoxville 36

Fort Recovery 60, St. Henry 31

Minster 50, Delphos St. John’s 26

New Bremen 47, Marion Local 38

Versailles 59, Parkway 30

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Ashland Senior 57, Mansfield Senior 31

Mansfield Madison 61, West Holmes 56

Wooster Senior 79, Lexington 68

Other NW Ohio Games

Elgin 76, Lima Perry 25

Holiday Classic 66, Ashland Crestview 61

Lima Cent. Cath. 51, Ada 39

Lima Temple Christian at Hardin Northern, postponed

Loudonville 66, Ashland Crestview 61

Around Ohio

Atwater Waterloo 66, New Middletown Spring. 33

Batavia 51, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 48

Bellaire 58, Shadyside 50

Belmont Union Local 73, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 60

Belpre 61, Wahama, W.Va. 43

Bradford 43, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 39

Casstown Miami E. 54, Newton Local 41

Cedarville 56, W. Jefferson 41

Chillicothe Huntington 63, Chillicothe Zane Trace 37

Chillicothe Unioto 65, Piketon 24

Cin. Oak Hills 42, Middletown 39

Cin. Winton Woods 54, Harrison 43

Cin. Woodward 69, Miami Valley Christian Academy 46

Cols. Hartley 37, Cols. Ready 32

Cols. Watterson 53, Cols. DeSales 33

Day. Oakwood 46, Milton-Union 41

Ft. Loramie 56, Jackson Center 29

Germantown Valley View 66, New Lebanon Dixie 29

Hanoverton United 35, E. Palestine 32

Jamestown Greeneview 44, W. Liberty-Salem 33

Legacy Christian 52, Middletown Fenwick 43

Lynchburg-Clay 70, Mowrystown Whiteoak 15

Manchester 44, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 37

McDermott Scioto NW 51, Portsmouth W. 29

Mercyhurst Prep, Pa. 65, Conneaut 27

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 58, Berlin Center Western Reserve 52

New Boston Glenwood 80, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 38

Newark Cath. 70, New Hope Christian 41

Peebles 61, W. Union 23

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 72, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 43

Pomeroy Meigs 48, Jackson 26

Portsmouth 54, Ironton Rock Hill 53

Portsmouth Notre Dame 79, Latham Western 30

Proctorville Fairland 59, Gallipolis Gallia 37

Reedsville Eastern 49, Racine Southern 21

Rittman 43, Creston Norwayne 33

Rocky River Lutheran W. 52, Hudson WRA 30

S. Webster 56, Waverly 47

Seaman N. Adams 67, Leesburg Fairfield 54

Southeastern 56, Bainbridge Paint Valley 46

Spring. Cath. Cent. 84, Spring. NE 52

Spring. Greenon 66, Milford Center Fairbanks 21

St. Clairsville 57, Martins Ferry 39

Stewart Federal Hocking 44, Corning Miller 41

Vincent Warren 65, Sarahsville Shenandoah 34

Wellston 55, Athens 50

Williamsburg 67, Blanchester 32

Friday’s Games

Northern Buckeye Conference

Fostoria Senior at Elmwood

Lake at Genoa

Otsego at Eastwood

Woodmore at Rossford

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Bryan at Liberty Center

Delta at Swanton

Patrick Henry at Wauseon

Putnam County League

Continental at Miller City

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Sandusky St. Mary’s at Lakota

Tiffin Calvert at Old Fort

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Port Clinton at Oak Harbor

Vermilion at Huron

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Bellevue at Clyde

Sandusky Senior at Norwalk Senior

Shelby at Tiffin Columbian

Northern Lakes League

Maumee at Anthony Wayne

Perrysburg at Bowling Green

Sylvania Northview at Springfield

Sylvania Southview at Napoleon

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Galion Senior at Buckeye Valley

Marion Harding at Clear Fork

Marion Pleasant at Ontario

North Union at River Valley

Green Meadows Conference

Ayersville at Tinora

Edgerton at Fairview

Hicksville at Holgate

Wayne Trace at Antwerp

Buckeye Border Conference

Hilltop at North Central

Montpelier at Edon

Stryker at Fayette

Other NW Ohio Games

Milan Edison at Willard

Sandusky Perkins at Castalia Margaretta

Saturday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central at Colonel Crawford

Carey at Bucyrus

Ridgedale at Mohawk

Upper Sandusky at Wynford

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Gibsonburg at Toledo Emmanuel Baptist

Maumee Valley Country Day at Danbury

Northwood at Cardinal Stritch

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Mansfield Senior at Mansfield Madison

West Holmes at Ashland Senior

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Crestline at Mansfield Christian

Loudonville at Mansfield St. Peter’s

Firelands Conference

New London at Ashland Crestview

Norwalk St. Paul at South Central

Western Reserve at Monroeville

Other NW Ohio Games

Anthony Wayne at Defiance

Arcadia at Allen East

Celina at Findlay

Edgerton at Montpelier

Elmwood at Bowling Green

Fort Jennings at Delphos St. John’s

Hardin Northern at Arlington

Kalida at Wapakoneta

Kenton at Ada

Lima Cent. Cath. at Delphos Jefferson

Lima Perry at Bluffton

Mount Vernon at Lexington

New Knoxville at Sidney Lehman

Norwayne at Lucas

Ottoville at Columbus Grove

Perrysburg at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Plymouth at Ashland Mapleton

Seneca East at New Riegel

Smithville at Kidron Central Christian

Sparta Highland at Danville

St. Henry at Bradford

Stryker at Delta

Tipp City Tippecanoe at Versailles

Toledo Christian at Swanton

Troy Christian at Riverside

Van Wert at Fort Recovery

Vanlue at Waynesfield-Goshen

PREP Boys Basketball

Thursday’s Results

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood 62, Rossford 47

Elmwood 71, Lake 44

Genoa 50, Woodmore 35

Otsego 52, Fostoria Senior 44

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

New Riegel 57, Tiffin Calvert 48

Old Fort 73, Lakota 52

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Oak Harbor 53, Castalia Margaretta 37

Vermilion 54, Willard 45

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Bellevue 58, Tiffin Columbian 38

Sandusky Senior 60, Sandusky Perkins 59, OT

Shelby 42, Norwalk Senior 31

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Buckeye Valley at Marion Harding, postponed

Galion Senior 53, North Union 38

Marion Pleasant 64, River Valley 47

Ontario at Clear Fork, postponed

Green Meadows Conference

Antwerp 46, Wayne Trace 45

Fairview 35, Edgerton 30

Hicksville 55, Holgate 23

Tinora 44, Ayersville 36

Buckeye Border Conference

Montpelier 80, Edon 70

North Central 64, Hilltop 53

Stryker 33, Fayette 30

Other NW Ohio Games

Clyde 92, Sandusky St. Mary’s 68

Milan Edison 44, Port Clinton 43

Patrick Henry 49, Continental 33

Pettisville 50, Delta 42

Around Ohio

Ashville Teays Valley 59, Lancaster Fairfield Union 57, 0

Bloom-Carroll 74, Baltimore Liberty Union 57

Cin. Riverview East 74, Cin. SCPA 49

Circleville 65, Circleville Logan Elm 60

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 72, Amanda-Clearcreek 59

Cols. Wellington 57, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 36

Cortland Lakeview 68, Jefferson Area 47

Gahanna Cols. Academy 53, Cols. Bexley 46

Galion 53, Richwood N. Union 38

Northside Christian 66, Columbus Torah Academy 15

Painesville Harvey 49, Orange 38

Sugar Grove Berne Union 51, Grove City Christian 45

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arlington at Pandora-Gilboa

Cory-Rawson at McComb

Leipsic at Arcadia

Liberty-Benton at Van Buren

North Baltimore at Riverdale

Vanlue at Hopewell-Loudon

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Oregon Clay at Toledo St. John’s

Toledo Whitmer at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central at Colonel Crawford

Bucyrus at Carey

Ridgedale at Mohawk

Upper Sandusky at Wynford

Northwest Conference

Delphos Jefferson at Convoy Crestview

Western Buckeye League

Celina at Elida

Kenton at Defiance

Lima Shawnee at Wapakoneta

Ottawa-Glandorf at Lima Bath

St. Marys Memorial at Van Wert

Northwest Central Conference

Riverside at Sidney Lehman

Upper Scioto Valley at Ridgemont

Waynesfield-Goshen at Lima Temple Christian

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Gibsonburg at Danbury

Maumee Valley Country Day at Cardinal Stritch

Ottawa Hills at Toledo Christian

Midwest Athletic Conference

Fort Recovery at St. Henry

Marion Local at New Bremen

Minster at Delphos St. John’s

New Knoxville at Coldwater

Parkway at Versailles

Northern Lakes League

Maumee at Anthony Wayne

Perrysburg at Bowling Green

Sylvania Northview at Springfield

Sylvania Southview at Napoleon

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Ashland Senior at Mount Vernon

Mansfield Madison at Wooster Senior

West Holmes at Lexington

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Kidron Central Christian at Loudonville

Lucas at Mansfield St. Peter’s

Mansfield Christian at Crestline

Firelands Conference

Plymouth at Monroeville

South Central at Ashland Crestview

Western Reserve at Norwalk St. Paul

Other NW Ohio Games

Ashland Mapleton at New London

Elgin at Lima Perry

Fremont St. Joseph at Hardin Northern

Toledo Emmanuel Baptist at Monclova Christian

Saturday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Bucyrus at Ridgedale

Carey at Seneca East

Colonel Crawford at Upper Sandusky

Wynford at Buckeye Central

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Sandusky St. Mary’s at Lakota

Tiffin Calvert at Old Fort

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Port Clinton at Oak Harbor

Vermilion at Huron

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Clyde at Bellevue

Norwalk Senior at Sandusky Senior

Tiffin Columbian at Shelby

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Kidron Central Christian at Lucas

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Buckeye Valley at North Union

Clear Fork at Marion Pleasant

Ontario at Galion Senior

River Valley at Marion Harding

Buckeye Border Conference

Hilltop at Fayette

Pettisville at North Central

Stryker at Edon

Other NW Ohio Games

Allen East at Lima Temple Christian

Anna at Marion Local

Arcadia at Northwood

Arlington at Wayne Trace

Ashland Senior at Toledo Whitmer

Benjamin Logan at Upper Scioto Valley

Bowling Green at Eastwood

Columbus Grove at Fort Jennings

Crestline at Western Reserve

Delphos Jefferson at Kenton

Delta at Lake

Fairview at Archbold

Findlay at Springfield

Fremont St. Joseph at Monroeville

Kalida at McComb

Leipsic at Continental

Liberty Center at Antwerp

Lima Perry at Lima Cent. Cath.

Lima Shawnee at Coldwater

Lincolnview at Fort Recovery

Mansfield Christian at New London

Mansfield Senior at Lima Senior

Mansfield St. Peter’s at Columbus Watterson

Mechanicsburg at Hardin Northern

Mohawk at Ridgemont

Montpelier at Ayersville

Mount Vernon at Newark

New Bremen at Celina

New Knoxville at Ada

New Riegel at Cory-Rawson

North Baltimore at Holgate

Olentangy Liberty at Lexington

Ottawa-Glandorf at Bluffton

Ottoville at Minster

Pandora-Gilboa at Miller City

Patrick Henry at Van Buren

Riverside at Miami East

Sidney Lehman at Parkway

St. Henry at Lima Bath

St. Marys Memorial at Piqua

Swanton at Otsego

Toledo Rogers at Rossford

Toledo Woodward at Fremont Ross

Van Wert at Fort Wayne Carroll

Versailles at Franklin Monroe

Wapakoneta at Liberty-Benton

Wauseon at Sylvania Southview

Waynesfield-Goshen at Jackson Center

Willard at Milan Edison

Wooster Senior at Canton Central Catholic

PRO FOOTBALL

NFL Playoffs

Wild-card Round

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee at Kansas City, 4:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Buffalo at Jacksonville, 1:05 p.m.

Carolina at New Orleans, 4:40 p.m.

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 13

New Orleans/Carolina/Atlanta at Philadelphia, 4:35 p.m.

Kansas City/Tennessee/Buffalo at New England, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 14

Jacksonville/Kansas City/Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams/New Orleans/Carolina at Minnesota, 4:40 p.m

NFL Injury Report

Saturday’s Games

TENNESSEE TITANS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — TITANS: OUT: RB DeMarco Murray (knee). QUESTIONABLE: G Quinton Spain (back). CHIEFS: DOUBTFUL: DE Rakeem Nunez-Roches (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: LB Tamba Hali (knee), DE Jarvis Jenkins (knee), WR Albert Wilson (hamstring).

ATLANTA FALCONS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — FALCONS: No players listed. RAMS: DOUBTFUL: WR Mike Thomas (ankle).

Sunday’s Games

BUFFALO BILLS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — BILLS: DNP: RB LeSean McCoy (ankle), LB Matt Milano (hamstring), CB Shareece Wright (concussion). LIMITED: WR Kelvin Benjamin (knee), TE Charles Clay (knee), OT Jordan Mills (ankle), WR Deonte Thompson (shoulder), QB Joe Webb (ankle), DT Kyle Williams (not injury related). JAGUARS: DNP: WR Marqise Lee (ankle), RB T.J. Yeldon (illness). LIMITED: TE Marcedes Lewis (ankle), C Brandon Linder (shoulder), LB Donald Payne (quadricep). FULL: QB Blake Bortles (right wright), DT Abry Jones (back), OT Cam Robinson (abdomen).

CAROLINA PANTHERS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — PANTHERS: DNP: WR Devin Funchess (shoulder), OT Matt Kalil (illness), DE Julius Peppers (not injury related). FULL: S Mike Adams (not injury related), DE Mario Addison (hip), DT Vernon Butler (shoulder), S Kurt Coleman (ankle), DE Wes Horton (rib), C Ryan Kalil (shoulder), QB Cam Newton (right shoulder), TE Greg Olsen (foot), RB Jonathan Stewart (back), LB Shaq Thompson (foot), G Trai Turner (concussion). SAINTS: LIMITED: OT Terron Armstead (thigh), DE Trey Hendrickson (ankle). FULL: CB Justin Hardee (foot), TE Josh Hill (shoulder), TE Michael Hoomanawanui (concussion), G Senio Kelemete (knee), WR Michael Thomas (hamstring).

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 31 10 .756 —

Toronto 26 10 .722 2½

Philadelphia 18 19 .486 11

New York 18 20 .474 11½

Brooklyn 15 23 .395 14½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 22 16 .579 —

Miami 20 17 .541 1½

Charlotte 14 23 .378 7½

Orlando 12 27 .308 10½

Atlanta 10 27 .270 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 25 13 .658 —

Detroit 20 16 .556 4

Milwaukee 20 16 .556 4

Indiana 19 19 .500 6

Chicago 13 25 .342 12

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 27 10 .730 —

San Antonio 26 13 .667 2

New Orleans 19 18 .514 8

Dallas 13 26 .333 15

Memphis 12 26 .316 15½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 24 15 .615 —

Oklahoma City 21 17 .553 2½

Denver 20 17 .541 3

Portland 19 18 .514 4

Utah 16 22 .421 7½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Golden State 31 8 .795 —

L.A. Clippers 17 19 .472 12½

Phoenix 15 25 .375 16½

Sacramento 12 25 .324 18

L.A. Lakers 11 26 .297 19

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Houston 116, Orlando 98

Philadelphia 112, San Antonio 106

Washington 121, New York 103

Brooklyn 98, Minnesota 97

Miami 111, Detroit 104

Boston 102, Cleveland 88

Milwaukee 122, Indiana 101

Toronto 124, Chicago 115

Golden State 125, Dallas 122

Denver 134, Phoenix 111

New Orleans 108, Utah 98

Oklahoma City 133, L.A. Lakers 96

Thursday’s Results

Golden State 124, Houston 114

Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, late

Friday’s Games

Detroit at Philadelphia, 7

Minnesota at Boston, 7

New York at Miami, 8

Toronto at Milwaukee, 8

Chicago at Dallas, 8:30

Phoenix at San Antonio, 8:30

Utah at Denver, 9

Washington at Memphis, 9:30

Atlanta at Portland, 10

Charlotte at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

Saturday’s Games

Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 3:30

Boston at Brooklyn, 6

Chicago at Indiana, 7

Cleveland at Orlando, 7

Houston at Detroit, 7

Milwaukee at Washington, 8

New Orleans at Minnesota, 9

Denver at Sacramento, 10

Sunday’s Games

Utah at Miami, 3:30

New York at Dallas, 7

Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 8

San Antonio at Portland, 9

Atlanta at L.A. Lakers, 9:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 40 29 8 3 61 147 95

Boston 38 22 10 6 50 119 95

Toronto 42 24 16 2 50 138 122

Florida 39 17 17 5 39 109 126

Detroit 39 16 16 7 39 106 120

Montreal 41 17 20 4 38 103 127

Ottawa 38 12 17 9 33 99 130

Buffalo 40 10 21 9 29 88 135

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 41 25 13 3 53 128 117

New Jersey 39 22 10 7 51 123 116

Columbus 41 23 15 3 49 115 115

N.Y. Rangers 40 21 14 5 47 125 114

Carolina 40 19 13 8 46 114 119

N.Y. Islanders 41 20 17 4 44 141 150

Pittsburgh 42 20 19 3 43 116 133

Philadelphia 40 17 15 8 42 113 118

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 43 26 15 2 54 124 105

Winnipeg 41 23 11 7 53 136 113

Nashville 39 23 11 5 51 123 107

Minnesota 41 22 16 3 47 121 116

Dallas 41 22 16 3 47 123 114

Chicago 39 19 14 6 44 117 108

Colorado 39 20 16 3 43 126 122

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 39 27 10 2 56 136 108

Los Angeles 40 24 11 5 53 120 91

San Jose 38 21 12 5 47 104 96

Anaheim 41 19 14 8 46 114 115

Calgary 39 19 16 4 42 108 114

Edmonton 40 17 20 3 37 114 131

Vancouver 40 16 19 5 37 106 132

Arizona 41 9 27 5 23 94 146

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Detroit 2, Ottawa 1, OT

Chicago 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

Thursday’s Results

Carolina 4, Pittsburgh 0

Toronto 3, San Jose 2, SO

Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Islanders 4

Montreal 2, Tampa Bay 1, SO

Minnesota 6, Buffalo 2

St. Louis 2, Vegas 1

Florida at Boston, ppd.

New Jersey at Dallas, late

Los Angeles at Calgary, late

Anaheim at Edmonton, late

Columbus at Colorado, late

Nashville at Arizona, late

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7

Florida at Detroit, 7:30

San Jose at Ottawa, 7:30

Buffalo at Winnipeg, 8

Vegas at Chicago, 8:30

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 1

Edmonton at Dallas, 3

Carolina at Boston, 7

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7

Vancouver at Toronto, 7

N.Y. Rangers at Arizona, 8

Minnesota at Colorado, 9

Anaheim at Calgary, 10

Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30

Sunday’s Games

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 1

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 1

San Jose at Winnipeg, 3

Edmonton at Chicago, 3

St. Louis at Washington, 3

Florida at Columbus, 5

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7

Vancouver at Montreal, 7

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:30

N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 9:30

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Thursday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Fairleigh Dickinson 81, CCSU 77

Mount St. Mary’s 96, Bryant 80

Robert Morris 80, St. Francis Brooklyn 79, OT

St. Francis (Pa.) 85, LIU Brooklyn 68

Vermont 88, Mass.-Lowell 77

Wagner 69, Sacred Heart 63

SOUTH

Austin Peay 75, UT Martin 69

Bellarmine 70, Maryville (Mo.) 63

Belmont 80, Tennessee Tech 67

Brescia 85, Rio Grande 81, OT

Christian Brothers 104, West Georgia 85

E. Illinois 61, Morehead St. 52

ETSU 90, Samford 72

Furman 107, The Citadel 67

Georgia Southern 80, Arkansas St. 49

Georgia St. 73, UALR 64

Lee 69, West Florida 68

Louisiana-Lafayette 78, Appalachian St. 45

Louisiana-Monroe 82, Coastal Carolina 72

Middle Tennessee 71, FIU 66, OT

Midway 91, Point Park 89

Murray St. 89, SE Missouri 73

SIU-Edwardsville 85, E. Kentucky 82

Southern Miss. 85, UTEP 75

Tennessee St. 67, Jacksonville St. 60

Trevecca Nazarene 61, Malone 57

UAB 75, FAU 44

UTSA 78, Louisiana Tech 76

Union (Ky.) 75, Bryan 59

W. Carolina 75, Chattanooga 63

Walsh 79, Kentucky Wesleyan 69

Wofford 92, VMI 53

MIDWEST

Ashland 73, Michigan Tech 62

Cleveland St. 80, Green Bay 79

Ferris St. 86, Wayne (Mich.) 80

Grand Valley St. 88, Northwood (Mich.) 80

Harris-Stowe 77, Park 54

Lake Superior St. 87, Davenport 66

Michigan St. 91, Maryland 61

Ohio St. 92, Iowa 81

Saginaw Valley St. 73, Purdue-Northwest 71

UIC 70, IUPUI 65

Wichita St. 81, Houston 63

Wis.-Parkside 75, McKendree 65

Youngstown St. 72, Milwaukee 63

SOUTHWEST

Charlotte 70, North Texas 68

Old Dominion 82, Rice 75, OT

Oral Roberts 76, Fort Wayne 60

Texas St. 72, South Alabama 69

Texas-Arlington 86, Troy 76

FAR WEST

Colorado 90, Arizona St. 81, OT

Thursday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Manhattan 58, Canisius 39

Quinnipiac 77, Niagara 61

Siena 64, Iona 51

St. Peter’s at Marist, ppd.

Syracuse 87, Georgia Tech 77

Wake Forest 58, Pittsburgh 49

SOUTH

Alabama 63, Florida 54

Arkansas St. 71, Georgia Southern 62

Bellarmine 70, Maryville (Mo.) 63

Belmont 78, Tennessee Tech 59

Bowie St. 80, St. Augustine’s 62

Bryan 67, Union (Ky.) 58

Charlotte 66, Southern Miss. 56

Chattanooga 49, UNC-Greensboro 42

Christian Brothers 70, West Georgia 67

Cumberland (Tenn.) 55, Stillman 52

Duquesne 79, Davidson 54

ETSU 66, W. Carolina 50

Florida St. 69, Clemson 47

Furman 45, Samford 41

Georgia 81, Vanderbilt 52

Jacksonville St. 75, Tennessee St. 56

Lee 60, West Florida 51

Louisiana-Lafayette 61, Appalachian St. 45

Louisiana-Monroe 62, Coastal Carolina 56

Louisville 66, Duke 60

Malone 59, Trevecca Nazarene 54

Maryland 80, Iowa 64

Mercer 71, Wofford 46

North Carolina at Boston College, ppd.

Point Park 67, Midway 62

Rio Grande 90, Brescia 45

SE Missouri 85, Murray St. 74

SIU-Edwardsville 62, E. Kentucky 60

South Carolina 88, Mississippi 62

Tennessee 70, Auburn 59

UAB 74, Old Dominion 61

UALR 65, Georgia St. 50

Virginia 73, NC State 63

W. Kentucky 57, Middle Tennessee 43

MIDWEST

Ashland 103, Michigan Tech 68

Columbia (Mo.) 77, Lyon 76

Davenport 73, Lake Superior St. 55

Dayton 116, Rhode Island 53

Finlandia 77, Olivet 74

IUPUI 77, Cleveland St. 64

LSU 69, Missouri 65

Marantha Baptist 64, North Central (Minn.) 58

Marquette 93, DePaul 81

Michigan 80, Wisconsin 57

Montana 54, North Dakota 43

N. Kentucky 78, Detroit 67

Notre Dame 83, Miami 76

Ohio St. 91, Minnesota 75

Oral Roberts 73, Fort Wayne 48

South Dakota 82, W. Illinois 58

Wayne (Mich.) 76, Ferris St. 72

Wright St. 77, Oakland 57

Youngstown St. 73, UIC 63

SOUTHWEST

Oklahoma 84, TCU 71

Texas A&M 74, Kentucky 70

Texas St. 78, South Alabama 63

Texas-Arlington 76, Troy 57

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

FCS Championship

Jan. 6 At Toyota Stadium

Frisco, Texas

North Dakota State (13-1) vs. James Madison (14-0), Noon

2017-18 Bowl Schedule

Celebration Bowl

At Atlanta

NC A&T 21, Grambling State 14

New Orleans Bowl

Troy 50, North Texas 30

Cure Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Georgia State 27, Western Kentucky 17

Las Vegas Bowl

Boise State 38, Oregon 28

New Mexico Bowl

Albuquerque

Marshall 31, Colorado State 28

Camellia Bowl

Montgomery, Ala.

Middle Tennessee 35, Arkansas State 30

Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl

FAU 50, Akron 3

Louisiana Tech 51, Southern Methodist 10

Gasparilla Bowl

At St. Petersburg, Fla.

Temple 28, FIU 3

Bahamas Bowl

Nassau

Ohio 41, UAB 6

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Boise

Wyoming 37, Central Michigan 14

Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl

South Florida 38, Texas Tech 34

Armed Forces Bowl

Fort Worth, Texas

Army 42, San Diego State 35

Dollar General Bowl

Mobile, Ala.

Appalachian State 34, Toledo 0

Hawaii Bowl

Honolulu

Fresno State 33, Houston 27

Heart of Dallas Bowl

Utah 30, West Virginia 14

Quick Lane Bowl

Detroit

Duke 36, Northern Illinois 14

Cactus Bowl

Phoenix

Kansas State 35, UCLA 17

Independence Bowl

Shreveport, La.

Florida State 42, Southern Mississippi 13

Pinstripe Bowl

Bronx, N.Y.

Iowa 27, Boston College 20

Foster Farms Bowl

Santa Clara, Calif.

Purdue 38, Arizona 35

Texas Bowl

Houston

Texas 33, Missouri 16

Military Bowl

Annapolis, Md.

Navy 49, Virginia 7

Camping World Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Oklahoma State 30, Virginia Tech 21

Alamo Bowl

San Antonio

TCU 39, Stanford 37

Holiday Bowl

San Diego

Michigan State 42, Washington State 17

Belk Bowl

Charlotte, N.C.

Wake Forest 55, Texas A&M 52

Sun Bowl

El Paso, Texas

NC State 52, Arizona State 31

Music City Bowl

Nashville, Tenn.

Northwestern 24, Kentucky 23

Arizona Bowl

Tucson, Ariz.

New Mexico State 26, Utah State 20, OT

Cotton Bowl Classic

Arlington, Texas

Ohio State 24, Southern Cal 7

Saturday’s Results

TaxSlayer Bowl

Jacksonville, Fla.

Mississippi State 31, Louisville 27

Liberty Bowl

Memphis, Tenn.

Iowa State 21, Memphis 20

Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Ariz.

Penn State 35, Washington 28

Orange Bowl

Miami Gardens, Fla.

Wisconsin 34, Miami 24

Outback Bowl

Tampa, Fla.

South Carolina 26, Michigan 19

Peach Bowl

Atlanta

UCF 34, Auburn 27

Citrus Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Notre Dame 21, LSU 17

Rose Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

Pasadena, Calif.

Georgia 54, Oklahoma 48 (2-OT)

Sugar Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

New Orleans

Alabama 24, Clemson 6

Monday, Jan. 8

College Football Championship

Atlanta

Georgia (13-1) vs. Alabama (12-1), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Jan. 20

East-West Shrine Classic

At St. Petersburg, Fla.

East vs. West, 3 p.m. (NFLN)

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

At Carson, Calif.

American vs. National, TBA (FS1)

Saturday, Jan. 27

Senior Bowl

At Mobile, Ala.

North vs. South, 2:30 p.m. (NFLN)

PRO GOLF

PGA Tour

Tournament of Champions

First Round

Marc Leishman 32-35 — 67 -6

Brian Harman 33-35 — 68 -5

Jhonattan Vegas 34-34 — 68 -5

Si Woo Kim 34-35 — 69 -4

Rickie Fowler 33-36 — 69 -4

Dustin Johnson 34-35 — 69 -4

Billy Horschel 35-35 — 70 -3

Patrick Cantlay 34-36 — 70 -3

Kyle Stanley 34-36 — 70 -3

Kevin Kisner 36-34 — 70 -3

Hideki Matsuyama 34-36 — 70 -3

Ryan Armour 35-36 — 71 -2

Brendan Steele 34-37 — 71 -2

Jason Dufner 36-35 — 71 -2

Jon Rahm 34-37 — 71 -2

Justin Thomas 35-36 — 71 -2

Patton Kizzire 35-37 — 72 -1

Chris Stroud 34-38 — 72 -1

Hudson Swafford 38-34 — 72 -1

Pat Perez 36-36 — 72 -1

Xander Schauffele 34-38 — 72 -1

Bryson DeChambeau 38-35 — 73 E

Adam Hadwin 34-39 — 73 E

Daniel Berger 36-37 — 73 E

Austin Cook 32-42 — 74 +1

Grayson Murray 36-38 — 74 +1

Wesley Bryan 40-34 — 74 +1

Kevin Chappell 34-40 — 74 +1

Russell Henley 38-36 — 74 +1

Cameron Smith 40-35 — 75 +2

Jordan Spieth 36-39 — 75 +2

D.A. Points 38-38 — 76 +3

Jonas Blixt 41-36 — 77 +4

Brooks Koepka 41-37 — 78 +5

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with LHP Robert Zarate on a minor league contract.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with OF Destin Hood and RHP Steve Delabar on minor league contracts.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Named Mark Prior bullpen coach.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with RHPs Pedro Beato and Steve Geltz, OFs Pedro Florimon and Danny Ortiz, Cs Eric Fryer and Matt McBride and 3B Heiker Meneses and Will Middlebrooks on minor league contracts.

American Association

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed LHP Cesilio Pimentel.

Basketball

Women’s NBA

WNBA — Announced the resignation of vice president/referee operations and director of officiating programs Don Vaden.

Football

National Football League

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB Ahmad Thomas.

Hockey

National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Toronto G Frederik Andersen $2,000 for diving/embellishment.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Claimed C Freddie Hamilton off waivers from Calgary (AHL). Assigned F Mario Kempe to Tucson (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled F Marek Hrivik from Stockton (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned D Joonas Lyytinen from Atlanta (ECHL) to Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled G Chris Nell from Adirondack (ECHL) to Hartford (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned F Conner Bleakley from Chicago (AHL) to Tulsa (ECHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Activated F William Carrier from injured reserve.

American Hockey League

LAVAL ROCKET — Returned D Willie Corrin on loan to Brampton (ECHL).

STOCKTON HEAT — Reassigned G Mason McDonald to Kansas City (ECHL). Recalled F Darren Nowick from Kansas City.

ECHL

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Released F Stephen Pierog.

INDY FUEL — Signed F Josh Shalla.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Signed D Kyle Shapiro.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Released G Shane Owen.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Named Jonny Northeast head of sports science and fitness.

LA GALAXY — Re-signed M Baggio Husidic.

Tennis

ITF — Suspended Brazilian tennis player Thomaz Bellucci for five months for doping.

College

DUKE — Announced OL Jack Wohlabaugh is transferring from Ohio State.

FLORIDA STATE — DL Josh Sweat will enter the NFL draft.

KANSAS STATE — Announced senior women’s basketball G Karyla Middlebrook will no longer play and named her student assistant coach.

NOTRE DAME — Announced defensive coordinator Mike Elko is leaving to take the same position at Texas A&M.

OKLAHOMA — OT Orlando Brown will enter the NFL draft.

OREGON — Named Donte Williams outside linebackers coach.

SOUTH CAROLINA–Named Tom Mendoza volleyball coach.

TEXAS A&M — Named Mike Elko defensive coordinator.

WINTHROP–Named Charles Rey Jr. volleyball coach.

SCHEDULE

Friday’s Events

Prep Wrestling

North Baltimore, Patrick Henry, Fostoria, Arcadia & Liberty-Benton at Woodmore Classic, 4 p.m.

Elmwood at Perrysburg Invitational Tournament, 4 p.m.

LOCAL & AREA

Lacrosse Clinic

FINDLAY — The City of Findlay Recreation Department is partnering with The University of Findlay Women’s Lacrosse program to offer a Lacrosse camp on Sunday, Jan. 14 from noon-2 pm at The University of Findlay Koehler Center, 1000 N. Main St. The camp is for boys and girls ages 5-18 and the cost is $30. Sticks and balls will be provided. University of Findlay Women’s Lacrosse coach, Lauren Simko at simko@findlay.edu to register. Same day registration will begin at 11:30 a.m. For more information contact The City of Findlay Recreation Department at 419-424-7176.

Volleyball Coach Opening

DELPHOS — Delphos Jefferson High School has an opening for a head varsity volleyball coach. Interested persons can apply to David Hoffman at Delphos Jefferson High School (dhoffman@delphoscityschools.org).

