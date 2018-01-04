Friday’s Scoreboard
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Thursday’s Results
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arcadia 55, Hopewell-Loudon 53
Leipsic 59, North Baltimore 44
Liberty-Benton 62, Arlington 55
McComb 49, Van Buren 45
Riverdale 66, Cory-Rawson 29
Vanlue 45, Pandora-Gilboa 26
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Oregon Clay 47, Toledo St. Ursula 35
Tol. Cent. Catholic 58, Lima Senior 49
Toledo Notre Dame 63, Fremont Ross 32
Toledo Whitmer 50, Findlay 39
Northern 10 Conference
Bucyrus at Buckeye Central, postponed, rescheduled for Jan. 27
Carey 68, Ridgedale 28
Seneca East 63, Wynford 37
Upper Sandusky 59, Mohawk 38
Putnam County League
Ottoville 39, Kalida 35
Western Buckeye League
Defiance at Kenton, postponed
Elida 54, Celina 46
Ottawa-Glandorf 47, Lima Bath 37
St. Marys Memorial 71, Van Wert 61
Wapakoneta 45, Lima Shawnee 30
Northwest Central Conference
Ridgemont 66, Upper Scioto Valley 51
Riverside 35, Sidney Lehman 31
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Danbury 59, Toledo Emmanuel Baptist 36
Gibsonburg 47, Cardinal Stritch 44
Toledo Christian 56, Northwood 29
Midwest Athletic Conference
Coldwater 55, New Knoxville 36
Fort Recovery 60, St. Henry 31
Minster 50, Delphos St. John’s 26
New Bremen 47, Marion Local 38
Versailles 59, Parkway 30
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Ashland Senior 57, Mansfield Senior 31
Mansfield Madison 61, West Holmes 56
Wooster Senior 79, Lexington 68
Other NW Ohio Games
Elgin 76, Lima Perry 25
Holiday Classic 66, Ashland Crestview 61
Lima Cent. Cath. 51, Ada 39
Lima Temple Christian at Hardin Northern, postponed
Loudonville 66, Ashland Crestview 61
Around Ohio
Atwater Waterloo 66, New Middletown Spring. 33
Batavia 51, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 48
Bellaire 58, Shadyside 50
Belmont Union Local 73, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 60
Belpre 61, Wahama, W.Va. 43
Bradford 43, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 39
Casstown Miami E. 54, Newton Local 41
Cedarville 56, W. Jefferson 41
Chillicothe Huntington 63, Chillicothe Zane Trace 37
Chillicothe Unioto 65, Piketon 24
Cin. Oak Hills 42, Middletown 39
Cin. Winton Woods 54, Harrison 43
Cin. Woodward 69, Miami Valley Christian Academy 46
Cols. Hartley 37, Cols. Ready 32
Cols. Watterson 53, Cols. DeSales 33
Day. Oakwood 46, Milton-Union 41
Ft. Loramie 56, Jackson Center 29
Germantown Valley View 66, New Lebanon Dixie 29
Hanoverton United 35, E. Palestine 32
Jamestown Greeneview 44, W. Liberty-Salem 33
Legacy Christian 52, Middletown Fenwick 43
Lynchburg-Clay 70, Mowrystown Whiteoak 15
Manchester 44, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 37
McDermott Scioto NW 51, Portsmouth W. 29
Mercyhurst Prep, Pa. 65, Conneaut 27
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 58, Berlin Center Western Reserve 52
New Boston Glenwood 80, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 38
Newark Cath. 70, New Hope Christian 41
Peebles 61, W. Union 23
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 72, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 43
Pomeroy Meigs 48, Jackson 26
Portsmouth 54, Ironton Rock Hill 53
Portsmouth Notre Dame 79, Latham Western 30
Proctorville Fairland 59, Gallipolis Gallia 37
Reedsville Eastern 49, Racine Southern 21
Rittman 43, Creston Norwayne 33
Rocky River Lutheran W. 52, Hudson WRA 30
S. Webster 56, Waverly 47
Seaman N. Adams 67, Leesburg Fairfield 54
Southeastern 56, Bainbridge Paint Valley 46
Spring. Cath. Cent. 84, Spring. NE 52
Spring. Greenon 66, Milford Center Fairbanks 21
St. Clairsville 57, Martins Ferry 39
Stewart Federal Hocking 44, Corning Miller 41
Vincent Warren 65, Sarahsville Shenandoah 34
Wellston 55, Athens 50
Williamsburg 67, Blanchester 32
Friday’s Games
Northern Buckeye Conference
Fostoria Senior at Elmwood
Lake at Genoa
Otsego at Eastwood
Woodmore at Rossford
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Bryan at Liberty Center
Delta at Swanton
Patrick Henry at Wauseon
Putnam County League
Continental at Miller City
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Sandusky St. Mary’s at Lakota
Tiffin Calvert at Old Fort
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Port Clinton at Oak Harbor
Vermilion at Huron
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Bellevue at Clyde
Sandusky Senior at Norwalk Senior
Shelby at Tiffin Columbian
Northern Lakes League
Maumee at Anthony Wayne
Perrysburg at Bowling Green
Sylvania Northview at Springfield
Sylvania Southview at Napoleon
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Galion Senior at Buckeye Valley
Marion Harding at Clear Fork
Marion Pleasant at Ontario
North Union at River Valley
Green Meadows Conference
Ayersville at Tinora
Edgerton at Fairview
Hicksville at Holgate
Wayne Trace at Antwerp
Buckeye Border Conference
Hilltop at North Central
Montpelier at Edon
Stryker at Fayette
Other NW Ohio Games
Milan Edison at Willard
Sandusky Perkins at Castalia Margaretta
Saturday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central at Colonel Crawford
Carey at Bucyrus
Ridgedale at Mohawk
Upper Sandusky at Wynford
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Gibsonburg at Toledo Emmanuel Baptist
Maumee Valley Country Day at Danbury
Northwood at Cardinal Stritch
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Mansfield Senior at Mansfield Madison
West Holmes at Ashland Senior
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Crestline at Mansfield Christian
Loudonville at Mansfield St. Peter’s
Firelands Conference
New London at Ashland Crestview
Norwalk St. Paul at South Central
Western Reserve at Monroeville
Other NW Ohio Games
Anthony Wayne at Defiance
Arcadia at Allen East
Celina at Findlay
Edgerton at Montpelier
Elmwood at Bowling Green
Fort Jennings at Delphos St. John’s
Hardin Northern at Arlington
Kalida at Wapakoneta
Kenton at Ada
Lima Cent. Cath. at Delphos Jefferson
Lima Perry at Bluffton
Mount Vernon at Lexington
New Knoxville at Sidney Lehman
Norwayne at Lucas
Ottoville at Columbus Grove
Perrysburg at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Plymouth at Ashland Mapleton
Seneca East at New Riegel
Smithville at Kidron Central Christian
Sparta Highland at Danville
St. Henry at Bradford
Stryker at Delta
Tipp City Tippecanoe at Versailles
Toledo Christian at Swanton
Troy Christian at Riverside
Van Wert at Fort Recovery
Vanlue at Waynesfield-Goshen
PREP Boys Basketball
Thursday’s Results
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood 62, Rossford 47
Elmwood 71, Lake 44
Genoa 50, Woodmore 35
Otsego 52, Fostoria Senior 44
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
New Riegel 57, Tiffin Calvert 48
Old Fort 73, Lakota 52
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Oak Harbor 53, Castalia Margaretta 37
Vermilion 54, Willard 45
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Bellevue 58, Tiffin Columbian 38
Sandusky Senior 60, Sandusky Perkins 59, OT
Shelby 42, Norwalk Senior 31
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Buckeye Valley at Marion Harding, postponed
Galion Senior 53, North Union 38
Marion Pleasant 64, River Valley 47
Ontario at Clear Fork, postponed
Green Meadows Conference
Antwerp 46, Wayne Trace 45
Fairview 35, Edgerton 30
Hicksville 55, Holgate 23
Tinora 44, Ayersville 36
Buckeye Border Conference
Montpelier 80, Edon 70
North Central 64, Hilltop 53
Stryker 33, Fayette 30
Other NW Ohio Games
Clyde 92, Sandusky St. Mary’s 68
Milan Edison 44, Port Clinton 43
Patrick Henry 49, Continental 33
Pettisville 50, Delta 42
Around Ohio
Ashville Teays Valley 59, Lancaster Fairfield Union 57, 0
Bloom-Carroll 74, Baltimore Liberty Union 57
Cin. Riverview East 74, Cin. SCPA 49
Circleville 65, Circleville Logan Elm 60
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 72, Amanda-Clearcreek 59
Cols. Wellington 57, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 36
Cortland Lakeview 68, Jefferson Area 47
Gahanna Cols. Academy 53, Cols. Bexley 46
Galion 53, Richwood N. Union 38
Northside Christian 66, Columbus Torah Academy 15
Painesville Harvey 49, Orange 38
Sugar Grove Berne Union 51, Grove City Christian 45
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arlington at Pandora-Gilboa
Cory-Rawson at McComb
Leipsic at Arcadia
Liberty-Benton at Van Buren
North Baltimore at Riverdale
Vanlue at Hopewell-Loudon
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Oregon Clay at Toledo St. John’s
Toledo Whitmer at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central at Colonel Crawford
Bucyrus at Carey
Ridgedale at Mohawk
Upper Sandusky at Wynford
Northwest Conference
Delphos Jefferson at Convoy Crestview
Western Buckeye League
Celina at Elida
Kenton at Defiance
Lima Shawnee at Wapakoneta
Ottawa-Glandorf at Lima Bath
St. Marys Memorial at Van Wert
Northwest Central Conference
Riverside at Sidney Lehman
Upper Scioto Valley at Ridgemont
Waynesfield-Goshen at Lima Temple Christian
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Gibsonburg at Danbury
Maumee Valley Country Day at Cardinal Stritch
Ottawa Hills at Toledo Christian
Midwest Athletic Conference
Fort Recovery at St. Henry
Marion Local at New Bremen
Minster at Delphos St. John’s
New Knoxville at Coldwater
Parkway at Versailles
Northern Lakes League
Maumee at Anthony Wayne
Perrysburg at Bowling Green
Sylvania Northview at Springfield
Sylvania Southview at Napoleon
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Ashland Senior at Mount Vernon
Mansfield Madison at Wooster Senior
West Holmes at Lexington
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Kidron Central Christian at Loudonville
Lucas at Mansfield St. Peter’s
Mansfield Christian at Crestline
Firelands Conference
Plymouth at Monroeville
South Central at Ashland Crestview
Western Reserve at Norwalk St. Paul
Other NW Ohio Games
Ashland Mapleton at New London
Elgin at Lima Perry
Fremont St. Joseph at Hardin Northern
Toledo Emmanuel Baptist at Monclova Christian
Saturday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Bucyrus at Ridgedale
Carey at Seneca East
Colonel Crawford at Upper Sandusky
Wynford at Buckeye Central
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Sandusky St. Mary’s at Lakota
Tiffin Calvert at Old Fort
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Port Clinton at Oak Harbor
Vermilion at Huron
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Clyde at Bellevue
Norwalk Senior at Sandusky Senior
Tiffin Columbian at Shelby
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Kidron Central Christian at Lucas
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Buckeye Valley at North Union
Clear Fork at Marion Pleasant
Ontario at Galion Senior
River Valley at Marion Harding
Buckeye Border Conference
Hilltop at Fayette
Pettisville at North Central
Stryker at Edon
Other NW Ohio Games
Allen East at Lima Temple Christian
Anna at Marion Local
Arcadia at Northwood
Arlington at Wayne Trace
Ashland Senior at Toledo Whitmer
Benjamin Logan at Upper Scioto Valley
Bowling Green at Eastwood
Columbus Grove at Fort Jennings
Crestline at Western Reserve
Delphos Jefferson at Kenton
Delta at Lake
Fairview at Archbold
Findlay at Springfield
Fremont St. Joseph at Monroeville
Kalida at McComb
Leipsic at Continental
Liberty Center at Antwerp
Lima Perry at Lima Cent. Cath.
Lima Shawnee at Coldwater
Lincolnview at Fort Recovery
Mansfield Christian at New London
Mansfield Senior at Lima Senior
Mansfield St. Peter’s at Columbus Watterson
Mechanicsburg at Hardin Northern
Mohawk at Ridgemont
Montpelier at Ayersville
Mount Vernon at Newark
New Bremen at Celina
New Knoxville at Ada
New Riegel at Cory-Rawson
North Baltimore at Holgate
Olentangy Liberty at Lexington
Ottawa-Glandorf at Bluffton
Ottoville at Minster
Pandora-Gilboa at Miller City
Patrick Henry at Van Buren
Riverside at Miami East
Sidney Lehman at Parkway
St. Henry at Lima Bath
St. Marys Memorial at Piqua
Swanton at Otsego
Toledo Rogers at Rossford
Toledo Woodward at Fremont Ross
Van Wert at Fort Wayne Carroll
Versailles at Franklin Monroe
Wapakoneta at Liberty-Benton
Wauseon at Sylvania Southview
Waynesfield-Goshen at Jackson Center
Willard at Milan Edison
Wooster Senior at Canton Central Catholic
PRO FOOTBALL
NFL Playoffs
Wild-card Round
Saturday’s Games
Tennessee at Kansas City, 4:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Buffalo at Jacksonville, 1:05 p.m.
Carolina at New Orleans, 4:40 p.m.
Divisional Round
Saturday, Jan. 13
New Orleans/Carolina/Atlanta at Philadelphia, 4:35 p.m.
Kansas City/Tennessee/Buffalo at New England, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 14
Jacksonville/Kansas City/Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.
Los Angeles Rams/New Orleans/Carolina at Minnesota, 4:40 p.m
NFL Injury Report
Saturday’s Games
TENNESSEE TITANS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — TITANS: OUT: RB DeMarco Murray (knee). QUESTIONABLE: G Quinton Spain (back). CHIEFS: DOUBTFUL: DE Rakeem Nunez-Roches (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: LB Tamba Hali (knee), DE Jarvis Jenkins (knee), WR Albert Wilson (hamstring).
ATLANTA FALCONS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — FALCONS: No players listed. RAMS: DOUBTFUL: WR Mike Thomas (ankle).
Sunday’s Games
BUFFALO BILLS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — BILLS: DNP: RB LeSean McCoy (ankle), LB Matt Milano (hamstring), CB Shareece Wright (concussion). LIMITED: WR Kelvin Benjamin (knee), TE Charles Clay (knee), OT Jordan Mills (ankle), WR Deonte Thompson (shoulder), QB Joe Webb (ankle), DT Kyle Williams (not injury related). JAGUARS: DNP: WR Marqise Lee (ankle), RB T.J. Yeldon (illness). LIMITED: TE Marcedes Lewis (ankle), C Brandon Linder (shoulder), LB Donald Payne (quadricep). FULL: QB Blake Bortles (right wright), DT Abry Jones (back), OT Cam Robinson (abdomen).
CAROLINA PANTHERS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — PANTHERS: DNP: WR Devin Funchess (shoulder), OT Matt Kalil (illness), DE Julius Peppers (not injury related). FULL: S Mike Adams (not injury related), DE Mario Addison (hip), DT Vernon Butler (shoulder), S Kurt Coleman (ankle), DE Wes Horton (rib), C Ryan Kalil (shoulder), QB Cam Newton (right shoulder), TE Greg Olsen (foot), RB Jonathan Stewart (back), LB Shaq Thompson (foot), G Trai Turner (concussion). SAINTS: LIMITED: OT Terron Armstead (thigh), DE Trey Hendrickson (ankle). FULL: CB Justin Hardee (foot), TE Josh Hill (shoulder), TE Michael Hoomanawanui (concussion), G Senio Kelemete (knee), WR Michael Thomas (hamstring).
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 31 10 .756 —
Toronto 26 10 .722 2½
Philadelphia 18 19 .486 11
New York 18 20 .474 11½
Brooklyn 15 23 .395 14½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 22 16 .579 —
Miami 20 17 .541 1½
Charlotte 14 23 .378 7½
Orlando 12 27 .308 10½
Atlanta 10 27 .270 11½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 25 13 .658 —
Detroit 20 16 .556 4
Milwaukee 20 16 .556 4
Indiana 19 19 .500 6
Chicago 13 25 .342 12
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 27 10 .730 —
San Antonio 26 13 .667 2
New Orleans 19 18 .514 8
Dallas 13 26 .333 15
Memphis 12 26 .316 15½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 24 15 .615 —
Oklahoma City 21 17 .553 2½
Denver 20 17 .541 3
Portland 19 18 .514 4
Utah 16 22 .421 7½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 31 8 .795 —
L.A. Clippers 17 19 .472 12½
Phoenix 15 25 .375 16½
Sacramento 12 25 .324 18
L.A. Lakers 11 26 .297 19
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
Houston 116, Orlando 98
Philadelphia 112, San Antonio 106
Washington 121, New York 103
Brooklyn 98, Minnesota 97
Miami 111, Detroit 104
Boston 102, Cleveland 88
Milwaukee 122, Indiana 101
Toronto 124, Chicago 115
Golden State 125, Dallas 122
Denver 134, Phoenix 111
New Orleans 108, Utah 98
Oklahoma City 133, L.A. Lakers 96
Thursday’s Results
Golden State 124, Houston 114
Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, late
Friday’s Games
Detroit at Philadelphia, 7
Minnesota at Boston, 7
New York at Miami, 8
Toronto at Milwaukee, 8
Chicago at Dallas, 8:30
Phoenix at San Antonio, 8:30
Utah at Denver, 9
Washington at Memphis, 9:30
Atlanta at Portland, 10
Charlotte at L.A. Lakers, 10:30
Saturday’s Games
Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 3:30
Boston at Brooklyn, 6
Chicago at Indiana, 7
Cleveland at Orlando, 7
Houston at Detroit, 7
Milwaukee at Washington, 8
New Orleans at Minnesota, 9
Denver at Sacramento, 10
Sunday’s Games
Utah at Miami, 3:30
New York at Dallas, 7
Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 8
San Antonio at Portland, 9
Atlanta at L.A. Lakers, 9:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 40 29 8 3 61 147 95
Boston 38 22 10 6 50 119 95
Toronto 42 24 16 2 50 138 122
Florida 39 17 17 5 39 109 126
Detroit 39 16 16 7 39 106 120
Montreal 41 17 20 4 38 103 127
Ottawa 38 12 17 9 33 99 130
Buffalo 40 10 21 9 29 88 135
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 41 25 13 3 53 128 117
New Jersey 39 22 10 7 51 123 116
Columbus 41 23 15 3 49 115 115
N.Y. Rangers 40 21 14 5 47 125 114
Carolina 40 19 13 8 46 114 119
N.Y. Islanders 41 20 17 4 44 141 150
Pittsburgh 42 20 19 3 43 116 133
Philadelphia 40 17 15 8 42 113 118
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 43 26 15 2 54 124 105
Winnipeg 41 23 11 7 53 136 113
Nashville 39 23 11 5 51 123 107
Minnesota 41 22 16 3 47 121 116
Dallas 41 22 16 3 47 123 114
Chicago 39 19 14 6 44 117 108
Colorado 39 20 16 3 43 126 122
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 39 27 10 2 56 136 108
Los Angeles 40 24 11 5 53 120 91
San Jose 38 21 12 5 47 104 96
Anaheim 41 19 14 8 46 114 115
Calgary 39 19 16 4 42 108 114
Edmonton 40 17 20 3 37 114 131
Vancouver 40 16 19 5 37 106 132
Arizona 41 9 27 5 23 94 146
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
Detroit 2, Ottawa 1, OT
Chicago 5, N.Y. Rangers 2
Thursday’s Results
Carolina 4, Pittsburgh 0
Toronto 3, San Jose 2, SO
Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Islanders 4
Montreal 2, Tampa Bay 1, SO
Minnesota 6, Buffalo 2
St. Louis 2, Vegas 1
Florida at Boston, ppd.
New Jersey at Dallas, late
Los Angeles at Calgary, late
Anaheim at Edmonton, late
Columbus at Colorado, late
Nashville at Arizona, late
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7
Florida at Detroit, 7:30
San Jose at Ottawa, 7:30
Buffalo at Winnipeg, 8
Vegas at Chicago, 8:30
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis at Philadelphia, 1
Edmonton at Dallas, 3
Carolina at Boston, 7
Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7
Vancouver at Toronto, 7
N.Y. Rangers at Arizona, 8
Minnesota at Colorado, 9
Anaheim at Calgary, 10
Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30
Sunday’s Games
Buffalo at Philadelphia, 1
New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 1
San Jose at Winnipeg, 3
Edmonton at Chicago, 3
St. Louis at Washington, 3
Florida at Columbus, 5
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7
Vancouver at Montreal, 7
Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:30
N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 9:30
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Thursday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Fairleigh Dickinson 81, CCSU 77
Mount St. Mary’s 96, Bryant 80
Robert Morris 80, St. Francis Brooklyn 79, OT
St. Francis (Pa.) 85, LIU Brooklyn 68
Vermont 88, Mass.-Lowell 77
Wagner 69, Sacred Heart 63
SOUTH
Austin Peay 75, UT Martin 69
Bellarmine 70, Maryville (Mo.) 63
Belmont 80, Tennessee Tech 67
Brescia 85, Rio Grande 81, OT
Christian Brothers 104, West Georgia 85
E. Illinois 61, Morehead St. 52
ETSU 90, Samford 72
Furman 107, The Citadel 67
Georgia Southern 80, Arkansas St. 49
Georgia St. 73, UALR 64
Lee 69, West Florida 68
Louisiana-Lafayette 78, Appalachian St. 45
Louisiana-Monroe 82, Coastal Carolina 72
Middle Tennessee 71, FIU 66, OT
Midway 91, Point Park 89
Murray St. 89, SE Missouri 73
SIU-Edwardsville 85, E. Kentucky 82
Southern Miss. 85, UTEP 75
Tennessee St. 67, Jacksonville St. 60
Trevecca Nazarene 61, Malone 57
UAB 75, FAU 44
UTSA 78, Louisiana Tech 76
Union (Ky.) 75, Bryan 59
W. Carolina 75, Chattanooga 63
Walsh 79, Kentucky Wesleyan 69
Wofford 92, VMI 53
MIDWEST
Ashland 73, Michigan Tech 62
Cleveland St. 80, Green Bay 79
Ferris St. 86, Wayne (Mich.) 80
Grand Valley St. 88, Northwood (Mich.) 80
Harris-Stowe 77, Park 54
Lake Superior St. 87, Davenport 66
Michigan St. 91, Maryland 61
Ohio St. 92, Iowa 81
Saginaw Valley St. 73, Purdue-Northwest 71
UIC 70, IUPUI 65
Wichita St. 81, Houston 63
Wis.-Parkside 75, McKendree 65
Youngstown St. 72, Milwaukee 63
SOUTHWEST
Charlotte 70, North Texas 68
Old Dominion 82, Rice 75, OT
Oral Roberts 76, Fort Wayne 60
Texas St. 72, South Alabama 69
Texas-Arlington 86, Troy 76
FAR WEST
Colorado 90, Arizona St. 81, OT
Thursday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Manhattan 58, Canisius 39
Quinnipiac 77, Niagara 61
Siena 64, Iona 51
St. Peter’s at Marist, ppd.
Syracuse 87, Georgia Tech 77
Wake Forest 58, Pittsburgh 49
SOUTH
Alabama 63, Florida 54
Arkansas St. 71, Georgia Southern 62
Bellarmine 70, Maryville (Mo.) 63
Belmont 78, Tennessee Tech 59
Bowie St. 80, St. Augustine’s 62
Bryan 67, Union (Ky.) 58
Charlotte 66, Southern Miss. 56
Chattanooga 49, UNC-Greensboro 42
Christian Brothers 70, West Georgia 67
Cumberland (Tenn.) 55, Stillman 52
Duquesne 79, Davidson 54
ETSU 66, W. Carolina 50
Florida St. 69, Clemson 47
Furman 45, Samford 41
Georgia 81, Vanderbilt 52
Jacksonville St. 75, Tennessee St. 56
Lee 60, West Florida 51
Louisiana-Lafayette 61, Appalachian St. 45
Louisiana-Monroe 62, Coastal Carolina 56
Louisville 66, Duke 60
Malone 59, Trevecca Nazarene 54
Maryland 80, Iowa 64
Mercer 71, Wofford 46
North Carolina at Boston College, ppd.
Point Park 67, Midway 62
Rio Grande 90, Brescia 45
SE Missouri 85, Murray St. 74
SIU-Edwardsville 62, E. Kentucky 60
South Carolina 88, Mississippi 62
Tennessee 70, Auburn 59
UAB 74, Old Dominion 61
UALR 65, Georgia St. 50
Virginia 73, NC State 63
W. Kentucky 57, Middle Tennessee 43
MIDWEST
Ashland 103, Michigan Tech 68
Columbia (Mo.) 77, Lyon 76
Davenport 73, Lake Superior St. 55
Dayton 116, Rhode Island 53
Finlandia 77, Olivet 74
IUPUI 77, Cleveland St. 64
LSU 69, Missouri 65
Marantha Baptist 64, North Central (Minn.) 58
Marquette 93, DePaul 81
Michigan 80, Wisconsin 57
Montana 54, North Dakota 43
N. Kentucky 78, Detroit 67
Notre Dame 83, Miami 76
Ohio St. 91, Minnesota 75
Oral Roberts 73, Fort Wayne 48
South Dakota 82, W. Illinois 58
Wayne (Mich.) 76, Ferris St. 72
Wright St. 77, Oakland 57
Youngstown St. 73, UIC 63
SOUTHWEST
Oklahoma 84, TCU 71
Texas A&M 74, Kentucky 70
Texas St. 78, South Alabama 63
Texas-Arlington 76, Troy 57
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
FCS Championship
Jan. 6 At Toyota Stadium
Frisco, Texas
North Dakota State (13-1) vs. James Madison (14-0), Noon
2017-18 Bowl Schedule
Celebration Bowl
At Atlanta
NC A&T 21, Grambling State 14
New Orleans Bowl
Troy 50, North Texas 30
Cure Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Georgia State 27, Western Kentucky 17
Las Vegas Bowl
Boise State 38, Oregon 28
New Mexico Bowl
Albuquerque
Marshall 31, Colorado State 28
Camellia Bowl
Montgomery, Ala.
Middle Tennessee 35, Arkansas State 30
Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl
FAU 50, Akron 3
Louisiana Tech 51, Southern Methodist 10
Gasparilla Bowl
At St. Petersburg, Fla.
Temple 28, FIU 3
Bahamas Bowl
Nassau
Ohio 41, UAB 6
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Boise
Wyoming 37, Central Michigan 14
Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl
South Florida 38, Texas Tech 34
Armed Forces Bowl
Fort Worth, Texas
Army 42, San Diego State 35
Dollar General Bowl
Mobile, Ala.
Appalachian State 34, Toledo 0
Hawaii Bowl
Honolulu
Fresno State 33, Houston 27
Heart of Dallas Bowl
Utah 30, West Virginia 14
Quick Lane Bowl
Detroit
Duke 36, Northern Illinois 14
Cactus Bowl
Phoenix
Kansas State 35, UCLA 17
Independence Bowl
Shreveport, La.
Florida State 42, Southern Mississippi 13
Pinstripe Bowl
Bronx, N.Y.
Iowa 27, Boston College 20
Foster Farms Bowl
Santa Clara, Calif.
Purdue 38, Arizona 35
Texas Bowl
Houston
Texas 33, Missouri 16
Military Bowl
Annapolis, Md.
Navy 49, Virginia 7
Camping World Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Oklahoma State 30, Virginia Tech 21
Alamo Bowl
San Antonio
TCU 39, Stanford 37
Holiday Bowl
San Diego
Michigan State 42, Washington State 17
Belk Bowl
Charlotte, N.C.
Wake Forest 55, Texas A&M 52
Sun Bowl
El Paso, Texas
NC State 52, Arizona State 31
Music City Bowl
Nashville, Tenn.
Northwestern 24, Kentucky 23
Arizona Bowl
Tucson, Ariz.
New Mexico State 26, Utah State 20, OT
Cotton Bowl Classic
Arlington, Texas
Ohio State 24, Southern Cal 7
Saturday’s Results
TaxSlayer Bowl
Jacksonville, Fla.
Mississippi State 31, Louisville 27
Liberty Bowl
Memphis, Tenn.
Iowa State 21, Memphis 20
Fiesta Bowl
Glendale, Ariz.
Penn State 35, Washington 28
Orange Bowl
Miami Gardens, Fla.
Wisconsin 34, Miami 24
Outback Bowl
Tampa, Fla.
South Carolina 26, Michigan 19
Peach Bowl
Atlanta
UCF 34, Auburn 27
Citrus Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Notre Dame 21, LSU 17
Rose Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
Pasadena, Calif.
Georgia 54, Oklahoma 48 (2-OT)
Sugar Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
New Orleans
Alabama 24, Clemson 6
Monday, Jan. 8
College Football Championship
Atlanta
Georgia (13-1) vs. Alabama (12-1), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Jan. 20
East-West Shrine Classic
At St. Petersburg, Fla.
East vs. West, 3 p.m. (NFLN)
NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
At Carson, Calif.
American vs. National, TBA (FS1)
Saturday, Jan. 27
Senior Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.
North vs. South, 2:30 p.m. (NFLN)
PRO GOLF
PGA Tour
Tournament of Champions
First Round
Marc Leishman 32-35 — 67 -6
Brian Harman 33-35 — 68 -5
Jhonattan Vegas 34-34 — 68 -5
Si Woo Kim 34-35 — 69 -4
Rickie Fowler 33-36 — 69 -4
Dustin Johnson 34-35 — 69 -4
Billy Horschel 35-35 — 70 -3
Patrick Cantlay 34-36 — 70 -3
Kyle Stanley 34-36 — 70 -3
Kevin Kisner 36-34 — 70 -3
Hideki Matsuyama 34-36 — 70 -3
Ryan Armour 35-36 — 71 -2
Brendan Steele 34-37 — 71 -2
Jason Dufner 36-35 — 71 -2
Jon Rahm 34-37 — 71 -2
Justin Thomas 35-36 — 71 -2
Patton Kizzire 35-37 — 72 -1
Chris Stroud 34-38 — 72 -1
Hudson Swafford 38-34 — 72 -1
Pat Perez 36-36 — 72 -1
Xander Schauffele 34-38 — 72 -1
Bryson DeChambeau 38-35 — 73 E
Adam Hadwin 34-39 — 73 E
Daniel Berger 36-37 — 73 E
Austin Cook 32-42 — 74 +1
Grayson Murray 36-38 — 74 +1
Wesley Bryan 40-34 — 74 +1
Kevin Chappell 34-40 — 74 +1
Russell Henley 38-36 — 74 +1
Cameron Smith 40-35 — 75 +2
Jordan Spieth 36-39 — 75 +2
D.A. Points 38-38 — 76 +3
Jonas Blixt 41-36 — 77 +4
Brooks Koepka 41-37 — 78 +5
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with LHP Robert Zarate on a minor league contract.
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with OF Destin Hood and RHP Steve Delabar on minor league contracts.
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Named Mark Prior bullpen coach.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with RHPs Pedro Beato and Steve Geltz, OFs Pedro Florimon and Danny Ortiz, Cs Eric Fryer and Matt McBride and 3B Heiker Meneses and Will Middlebrooks on minor league contracts.
American Association
LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed LHP Cesilio Pimentel.
Basketball
Women’s NBA
WNBA — Announced the resignation of vice president/referee operations and director of officiating programs Don Vaden.
Football
National Football League
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB Ahmad Thomas.
Hockey
National Hockey League
NHL — Fined Toronto G Frederik Andersen $2,000 for diving/embellishment.
ARIZONA COYOTES — Claimed C Freddie Hamilton off waivers from Calgary (AHL). Assigned F Mario Kempe to Tucson (AHL).
CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled F Marek Hrivik from Stockton (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned D Joonas Lyytinen from Atlanta (ECHL) to Milwaukee (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled G Chris Nell from Adirondack (ECHL) to Hartford (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned F Conner Bleakley from Chicago (AHL) to Tulsa (ECHL).
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Activated F William Carrier from injured reserve.
American Hockey League
LAVAL ROCKET — Returned D Willie Corrin on loan to Brampton (ECHL).
STOCKTON HEAT — Reassigned G Mason McDonald to Kansas City (ECHL). Recalled F Darren Nowick from Kansas City.
ECHL
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Released F Stephen Pierog.
INDY FUEL — Signed F Josh Shalla.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Signed D Kyle Shapiro.
RAPID CITY RUSH — Released G Shane Owen.
Soccer
Major League Soccer
D.C. UNITED — Named Jonny Northeast head of sports science and fitness.
LA GALAXY — Re-signed M Baggio Husidic.
Tennis
ITF — Suspended Brazilian tennis player Thomaz Bellucci for five months for doping.
College
DUKE — Announced OL Jack Wohlabaugh is transferring from Ohio State.
FLORIDA STATE — DL Josh Sweat will enter the NFL draft.
KANSAS STATE — Announced senior women’s basketball G Karyla Middlebrook will no longer play and named her student assistant coach.
NOTRE DAME — Announced defensive coordinator Mike Elko is leaving to take the same position at Texas A&M.
OKLAHOMA — OT Orlando Brown will enter the NFL draft.
OREGON — Named Donte Williams outside linebackers coach.
SOUTH CAROLINA–Named Tom Mendoza volleyball coach.
TEXAS A&M — Named Mike Elko defensive coordinator.
WINTHROP–Named Charles Rey Jr. volleyball coach.
SCHEDULE
Friday’s Events
Prep Wrestling
North Baltimore, Patrick Henry, Fostoria, Arcadia & Liberty-Benton at Woodmore Classic, 4 p.m.
Elmwood at Perrysburg Invitational Tournament, 4 p.m.
LOCAL & AREA
Lacrosse Clinic
FINDLAY — The City of Findlay Recreation Department is partnering with The University of Findlay Women’s Lacrosse program to offer a Lacrosse camp on Sunday, Jan. 14 from noon-2 pm at The University of Findlay Koehler Center, 1000 N. Main St. The camp is for boys and girls ages 5-18 and the cost is $30. Sticks and balls will be provided. University of Findlay Women’s Lacrosse coach, Lauren Simko at simko@findlay.edu to register. Same day registration will begin at 11:30 a.m. For more information contact The City of Findlay Recreation Department at 419-424-7176.
Volleyball Coach Opening
DELPHOS — Delphos Jefferson High School has an opening for a head varsity volleyball coach. Interested persons can apply to David Hoffman at Delphos Jefferson High School (dhoffman@delphoscityschools.org).