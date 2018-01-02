Wednesday’s Scoreboard
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tuesday’s Results
Northern Buckeye Conference
Elmwood 70, Woodmore 46
Genoa 54, Fostoria Senior 48
Lake 65, Eastwood 61
Rossford 56, Otsego 55
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Mansfield St. Peter’s 56, Mansfield Christian 31
Other NW Ohio Games
Antwerp 39, Woodlan, Ind. 34
Ayersville 43, Fayette 32
Bluffton 41, Kenton 30
Buckeye Central 70, Riverdale 36
Clyde 52, Tiffin Calvert 24
Fairview 47, Edon 36
Fort Recovery 54, St. Marys Memorial 43
Hopewell-Loudon 64, Mohawk 18
Lakota 45, Cory-Rawson 21
Lima Shawnee 55, Spencerville 42
Maumee 49, Liberty Center 41
Miller City 40, Lima Cent. Cath. 31
Ottawa-Glandorf 48, Perrysburg 41
Pandora-Gilboa 33, Hardin Northern 28
Plymouth 53, Danbury 42
River Valley 69, Marysville 47
Swanton 40, Holgate 30
Sylvania Northview 56, Toledo St. Ursula 42
Wauseon 45, Pettisville 43
Around Ohio
Chillicothe Unioto 63, Frankfort Adena 28
E. Liverpool 52, Richmond Edison 40
Gallipolis Gallia 47, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 26
Lancaster Fairfield Union 47, Jackson 40
Piketon 42, Chillicothe Zane Trace 17
Solon 72, Austintown Fitch 39
Southeastern 79, Chillicothe Huntington 47
Stewart Federal Hocking 57, Athens 42
Wednesday’s Games
Toledo City League
Toledo Rogers at Toledo Woodward
Toledo Scott at Toledo Bowsher
Toledo Start at Toledo Waite
Other NW Ohio Games
Buckeye Valley at Hebron Lakewood
Howard East Knox at Danville
Lexington at Ontario
Marion Pleasant at Colonel Crawford
Milan Edison at Firelands
Norwalk St. Paul at Fremont St. Joseph
Sandusky St. Mary’s at Huron
Wellington at Vermilion
Western Reserve at Castalia Margaretta
Thursday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Cory-Rawson at Riverdale
Hopewell-Loudon at Arcadia
Leipsic at North Baltimore
Liberty-Benton at Arlington
Pandora-Gilboa at Vanlue
Van Buren at McComb
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Lima Senior at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Toledo Notre Dame at Fremont Ross
Toledo St. Ursula at Oregon Clay
Toledo Whitmer at Findlay
Northern 10 Conference
Bucyrus at Buckeye Central
Ridgedale at Carey
Seneca East at Wynford
Upper Sandusky at Mohawk
Putnam County League
Kalida at Ottoville
Western Buckeye League
Defiance at Kenton
Elida at Celina
Lima Bath at Ottawa-Glandorf
Van Wert at St. Marys Memorial
Wapakoneta at Lima Shawnee
Northwest Central Conference
Ridgemont at Upper Scioto Valley
Sidney Lehman at Riverside
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Gibsonburg at Cardinal Stritch
Northwood at Toledo Christian
Toledo Emmanuel Baptist at Danbury
Midwest Athletic Conference
Coldwater at New Knoxville
Delphos St. John’s at Minster
New Bremen at Marion Local
St. Henry at Fort Recovery
Versailles at Parkway
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Lexington at Wooster Senior
Mansfield Madison at West Holmes
Mansfield Senior at Ashland Senior
Other NW Ohio Games
Ashland Crestview at Loudonville
Holiday Classic at Ashland Crestview
Lima Cent. Cath. at Ada
Lima Perry at Elgin
Lima Temple Christian at Hardin Northern
Wooster Triway at Ashland Mapleton
Friday’s Games
Northern Buckeye Conference
Fostoria Senior at Elmwood
Lake at Genoa
Otsego at Eastwood
Woodmore at Rossford
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Bryan at Liberty Center
Delta at Swanton
Patrick Henry at Wauseon
Putnam County League
Continental at Miller City
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Sandusky St. Mary’s at Lakota
Tiffin Calvert at Old Fort
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Port Clinton at Oak Harbor
Vermilion at Huron
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Bellevue at Clyde
Sandusky Senior at Norwalk Senior
Shelby at Tiffin Columbian
Northern Lakes League
Maumee at Anthony Wayne
Perrysburg at Bowling Green
Sylvania Northview at Springfield
Sylvania Southview at Napoleon
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Galion Senior at Buckeye Valley
Marion Harding at Clear Fork
Marion Pleasant at Ontario
North Union at River Valley
Green Meadows Conference
Ayersville at Tinora
Edgerton at Fairview
Hicksville at Holgate
Wayne Trace at Antwerp
Buckeye Border Conference
Hilltop at North Central
Montpelier at Edon
Stryker at Fayette
Other NW Ohio Games
Milan Edison at Willard
Sandusky Perkins at Castalia Margaretta
Saturday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central at Colonel Crawford
Carey at Bucyrus
Ridgedale at Mohawk
Upper Sandusky at Wynford
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Gibsonburg at Toledo Emmanuel Baptist
Maumee Valley Country Day at Danbury
Northwood at Cardinal Stritch
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Mansfield Senior at Mansfield Madison
West Holmes at Ashland Senior
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Crestline at Mansfield Christian
Loudonville at Mansfield St. Peter’s
Firelands Conference
New London at Ashland Crestview
Norwalk St. Paul at South Central
Western Reserve at Monroeville
Other NW Ohio Games
Anthony Wayne at Defiance
Arcadia at Allen East
Celina at Findlay
Edgerton at Montpelier
Elmwood at Bowling Green
Fort Jennings at Delphos St. John’s
Hardin Northern at Arlington
Kalida at Wapakoneta
Kenton at Ada
Lima Cent. Cath. at Delphos Jefferson
Lima Perry at Bluffton
Mount Vernon at Lexington
New Knoxville at Sidney Lehman
Norwayne at Lucas
Ottoville at Columbus Grove
Perrysburg at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Plymouth at Ashland Mapleton
Seneca East at New Riegel
Smithville at Kidron Central Christian
Sparta Highland at Danville
St. Henry at Bradford
Stryker at Delta
Tipp City Tippecanoe at Versailles
Toledo Christian at Swanton
Troy Christian at Riverside
Van Wert at Fort Recovery
Vanlue at Waynesfield-Goshen
PREP Boys Basketball
Tuesday’s Results
Northern 10 Conference
Colonel Crawford 89, Bucyrus 64
Other NW Ohio Games
Archbold 72, Napoleon 43
Bay Village at Vermilion, postponed
Eastwood 40, Maumee 36
Edgerton 39, Montpelier 31
Fort Jennings 60, Ada 45
Hopewell-Loudon 47, Mohawk 29
Mansfield Temple Christian 70, Ashland Crestview 60
Marion Local 79, Bradford 29
Ottoville 55, McComb 49
Sylvania Southview 57, Toledo Rogers 56
Waynedale 57, Kidron Central Christian 38
Around Ohio
Beachwood 61, Wickliffe 58
Beverly Ft. Frye 59, New Matamoras Frontier 46
Bridgeport 67, Barnesville 50
Caldwell 80, Beallsville 49
Canfield S. Range 57, McDonald 49
Chesterland W. Geauga 49, Chagrin Falls 48
Chillicothe Zane Trace 59, Greenfield McClain 20
Cin. Mariemont 87, Batavia Clermont NE 45
Cin. Oak Hills 64, Cin. Winton Woods 58
Cin. Seven Hills 55, Bellevue, Ky. 37
Cin. Walnut Hills 45, Cin. Anderson 28
Cin. West Clermont 54, Kings Mills Kings 48
Cin. Withrow 44, Loveland 24
Cols. Linden McKinley 102, Galloway Westland 51
Erie McDowell, Pa. 65, Austintown Fitch 50
Grove City Christian 79, Gahanna Christian 47
Ironton St. Joseph 38, Fairview, Ky. 35
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 82, Groveport Madison Christian 24
Leetonia 62, Heartland Christian 30
Logan 66, Washington C.H. 47
Lowellville 68, Columbiana Crestview 31
McConnelsville Morgan 72, Belpre 65
McDermott Scioto NW 51, Chillicothe Huntington 44
Middletown Madison Senior 77, Monroe 72
Milford 52, Cin. Turpin 35
New Concord John Glenn 52, New Philadelphia 41
New Lexington 52, Zanesville Rosecrans 37
New Paris National Trail 66, Seton Catholic, Ind. 59
Oak Hill 59, Ironton Rock Hill 28
Orrville 63, Akr. North 55
Perry 60, Geneva 57
Ravenna 58, Newton Falls 49
Richfield Revere 77, Macedonia Nordonia 53
Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 55, Beaver Eastern 46
Riverside Stebbins 85, Spring. Kenton Ridge 71
Saint Joseph Central, W.Va. 64, S. Point 55
Sugarcreek Garaway 71, Lore City Buckeye Trail 50
Uniontown Lake 46, Can. Glenoak 31
W. Union 75, Bethel-Tate 47
Wayne, W.Va. 94, OVC 33
Wheelersburg 51, S. Webster 41
Wintersville Indian Creek 59, E. Liverpool 38
Thursday’s Games
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood at Rossford
Lake at Elmwood
Otsego at Fostoria Senior
Woodmore at Genoa
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Lakota at Old Fort
New Riegel at Tiffin Calvert
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Castalia Margaretta at Oak Harbor
Willard at Vermilion
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Bellevue at Tiffin Columbian
Sandusky Senior at Sandusky Perkins
Shelby at Norwalk Senior
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Buckeye Valley at Marion Harding
Galion Senior at North Union
Marion Pleasant at River Valley
Ontario at Clear Fork
Green Meadows Conference
Antwerp at Wayne Trace
Fairview at Edgerton
Holgate at Hicksville
Tinora at Ayersville
Buckeye Border Conference
Edon at Montpelier
Fayette at Stryker
North Central at Hilltop
Other NW Ohio Games
Continental at Patrick Henry
Milan Edison at Port Clinton
Pettisville at Delta
Sandusky St. Mary’s at Clyde
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arlington at Pandora-Gilboa
Cory-Rawson at McComb
Leipsic at Arcadia
Liberty-Benton at Van Buren
North Baltimore at Riverdale
Vanlue at Hopewell-Loudon
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Oregon Clay at Toledo St. John’s
Toledo Whitmer at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central at Colonel Crawford
Bucyrus at Carey
Ridgedale at Mohawk
Upper Sandusky at Wynford
Northwest Conference
Delphos Jefferson at Convoy Crestview
Western Buckeye League
Celina at Elida
Kenton at Defiance
Lima Shawnee at Wapakoneta
Ottawa-Glandorf at Lima Bath
St. Marys Memorial at Van Wert
Northwest Central Conference
Riverside at Sidney Lehman
Upper Scioto Valley at Ridgemont
Waynesfield-Goshen at Lima Temple Christian
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Gibsonburg at Danbury
Maumee Valley Country Day at Cardinal Stritch
Ottawa Hills at Toledo Christian
Midwest Athletic Conference
Fort Recovery at St. Henry
Marion Local at New Bremen
Minster at Delphos St. John’s
New Knoxville at Coldwater
Parkway at Versailles
Northern Lakes League
Maumee at Anthony Wayne
Perrysburg at Bowling Green
Sylvania Northview at Springfield
Sylvania Southview at Napoleon
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Ashland Senior at Mount Vernon
Mansfield Madison at Wooster Senior
West Holmes at Lexington
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Kidron Central Christian at Loudonville
Lucas at Mansfield St. Peter’s
Mansfield Christian at Crestline
Firelands Conference
Plymouth at Monroeville
South Central at Ashland Crestview
Western Reserve at Norwalk St. Paul
Other NW Ohio Games
Ashland Mapleton at New London
Elgin at Lima Perry
Fremont St. Joseph at Hardin Northern
Toledo Emmanuel Baptist at Monclova Christian
Saturday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Bucyrus at Ridgedale
Carey at Seneca East
Colonel Crawford at Upper Sandusky
Wynford at Buckeye Central
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Sandusky St. Mary’s at Lakota
Tiffin Calvert at Old Fort
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Port Clinton at Oak Harbor
Vermilion at Huron
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Clyde at Bellevue
Norwalk Senior at Sandusky Senior
Tiffin Columbian at Shelby
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Kidron Central Christian at Lucas
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Buckeye Valley at North Union
Clear Fork at Marion Pleasant
Ontario at Galion Senior
River Valley at Marion Harding
Buckeye Border Conference
Hilltop at Fayette
Pettisville at North Central
Stryker at Edon
Other NW Ohio Games
Allen East at Lima Temple Christian
Anna at Marion Local
Arcadia at Northwood
Arlington at Wayne Trace
Ashland Senior at Toledo Whitmer
Benjamin Logan at Upper Scioto Valley
Bowling Green at Eastwood
Columbus Grove at Fort Jennings
Crestline at Western Reserve
Delphos Jefferson at Kenton
Delta at Lake
Fairview at Archbold
Findlay at Springfield
Fremont St. Joseph at Monroeville
Kalida at McComb
Leipsic at Continental
Liberty Center at Antwerp
Lima Perry at Lima Cent. Cath.
Lima Shawnee at Coldwater
Lincolnview at Fort Recovery
Mansfield Christian at New London
Mansfield Senior at Lima Senior
Mansfield St. Peter’s at Columbus Watterson
Mechanicsburg at Hardin Northern
Mohawk at Ridgemont
Montpelier at Ayersville
Mount Vernon at Newark
New Bremen at Celina
New Knoxville at Ada
New Riegel at Cory-Rawson
North Baltimore at Holgate
Olentangy Liberty at Lexington
Ottawa-Glandorf at Bluffton
Ottoville at Minster
Pandora-Gilboa at Miller City
Patrick Henry at Van Buren
Riverside at Miami East
Sidney Lehman at Parkway
St. Henry at Lima Bath
St. Marys Memorial at Piqua
Swanton at Otsego
Toledo Rogers at Rossford
Toledo Woodward at Fremont Ross
Van Wert at Fort Wayne Carroll
Versailles at Franklin Monroe
Wapakoneta at Liberty-Benton
Wauseon at Sylvania Southview
Waynesfield-Goshen at Jackson Center
Willard at Milan Edison
Wooster Senior at Canton Central Catholic
PREP HOCKEY
State Poll
SCHOOL (1st-place votes) PTS
1. Cleveland St. Ignatius (10) 100
2. Toledo St. Francis 90
3. Lakewood St. Edward 59
4. (tie )Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 48
4. (tie) Sylvania Northview 48
6. Hunting Valley University School 47
7. Dublin Jerome 45
8. Parma Heights Holy Name 43
9. Olentangy Liberty 39
10. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 20
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
y-New England 13 3 0 .813 458 296
x-Buffalo 9 7 0 .563 302 359
Miami 6 10 0 .375 281 393
N.Y. Jets 5 11 0 .313 298 382
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Jacksonville 10 6 0 .625 417 268
x-Tennessee 9 7 0 .563 334 356
Indianapolis 4 12 0 .250 263 404
Houston 4 12 0 .250 338 436
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Pittsburgh 13 3 0 .813 406 308
Baltimore 9 7 0 .563 395 303
Cincinnati 7 9 0 .438 290 349
Cleveland 0 16 0 .000 234 410
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Kansas City 10 6 0 .625 415 339
L.A. Chargers 9 7 0 .563 355 272
Oakland 6 10 0 .375 301 373
Denver 5 11 0 .313 289 382
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Philadelphia 13 3 0 .813 457 295
Dallas 9 7 0 .563 354 332
Washington 7 9 0 .438 342 388
N.Y. Giants 3 13 0 .188 246 388
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-New Orleans 11 5 0 .688 448 326
x-Carolina 11 5 0 .688 363 327
x-Atlanta 10 6 0 .625 353 315
Tampa Bay 5 11 0 .313 335 382
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Minnesota 13 3 0 .813 382 252
Detroit 9 7 0 .563 410 376
Green Bay 7 9 0 .438 320 384
Chicago 5 11 0 .313 264 320
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-L.A. Rams 11 5 0 .688 478 329
Seattle 9 7 0 .563 366 332
Arizona 8 8 0 .500 295 361
San Francisco 6 10 0 .375 331 383
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Sunday’s Results
N.Y. Giants 18, Washington 10
Pittsburgh 28, Cleveland 24
San Francisco 34, L.A. Rams 13
Detroit 35, Green Bay 11
Dallas 6, Philadelphia 0
New England 26, N.Y. Jets 6
Atlanta 22, Carolina 10
Minnesota 23, Chicago 10
Arizona 26, Seattle 24
Buffalo 22, Miami 16
Tennessee 15, Jacksonville 10
Kansas City 27, Denver 24
Cincinnati 31, Baltimore 27
Indianapolis 22, Houston 13
Tampa Bay 31, New Orleans 24
L.A. Chargers 30, Oakland 10
NFL Playoffs
Wild-card Round
Saturday’s Games
Tennessee at Kansas City, 4:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Buffalo at Jacksonville, 1:05 p.m.
Carolina at New Orleans, 4:40 p.m.
Divisional Round
Saturday, Jan. 13
New Orleans/Carolina/Atlanta at Philadelphia, 4:35 p.m.
Kansas City/Tennessee/Buffalo at New England, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 14
Jacksonville/Kansas City/Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.
Los Angeles Rams/New Orleans/Carolina at Minnesota, 4:40 p.m
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 30 10 .750 —
Toronto 25 10 .714 2½
New York 18 19 .486 10½
Philadelphia 17 19 .472 11
Brooklyn 14 23 .378 14½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 21 16 .568 —
Miami 19 17 .528 1½
Charlotte 13 23 .361 7½
Orlando 12 26 .316 9½
Atlanta 10 26 .278 10½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 25 12 .676 —
Detroit 20 15 .571 4
Milwaukee 19 16 .543 5
Indiana 19 18 .514 6
Chicago 13 24 .351 12
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 26 9 .743 —
San Antonio 26 12 .684 1½
New Orleans 18 18 .500 8½
Dallas 13 25 .342 14½
Memphis 12 25 .324 15
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 24 14 .632 —
Oklahoma City 20 17 .541 3½
Denver 19 17 .528 4
Portland 19 18 .514 4½
Utah 16 21 .432 7½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 29 8 .784 —
L.A. Clippers 16 19 .457 12
Phoenix 14 24 .368 15½
Sacramento 12 24 .333 16½
L.A. Lakers 11 25 .306 17½
Late games not included
Monday’s Results
Brooklyn 98, Orlando 95
Toronto 131, Milwaukee 127, OT
Minnesota 114, L.A. Lakers 96
Portland 124, Chicago 120, OT
Tuesday’s Results
Cleveland 127, Portland 110
San Antonio 100, New York 91
Atlanta at Phoenix, late
Charlotte at Sacramento, late
Memphis at L.A. Clippers, late
Wednesday’s Games
Houston at Orlando, 7
New York at Washington, 7
San Antonio at Philadelphia, 7
Detroit at Miami, 7:30
Minnesota at Brooklyn, 7:30
Cleveland at Boston, 8
Indiana at Milwaukee, 8
Toronto at Chicago, 8
Golden State at Dallas, 8:30
New Orleans at Utah, 9
Phoenix at Denver, 9
Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 10:30
Thursday’s Games
Golden State at Houston, 8
Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 10:30
Friday’s Games
Detroit at Philadelphia, 7
Minnesota at Boston, 7
New York at Miami, 8
Toronto at Milwaukee, 8
Chicago at Dallas, 8:30
Phoenix at San Antonio, 8:30
Utah at Denver, 9
Washington at Memphis, 9:30
Atlanta at Portland, 10
Charlotte at L.A. Lakers, 10:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 39 29 8 2 60 146 93
Boston 38 22 10 6 50 119 95
Toronto 41 23 16 2 48 135 120
Florida 39 17 17 5 39 109 126
Detroit 38 15 16 7 37 104 119
Montreal 40 16 20 4 36 101 126
Ottawa 37 12 17 8 32 98 128
Buffalo 39 10 20 9 29 86 129
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 41 25 13 3 53 128 117
New Jersey 38 22 10 6 50 121 113
N.Y. Rangers 39 21 13 5 47 123 109
Columbus 40 22 15 3 47 113 114
Carolina 39 18 13 8 44 110 119
N.Y. Islanders 40 20 16 4 44 137 144
Pittsburgh 41 20 18 3 43 116 129
Philadelphia 39 16 15 8 40 107 114
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Winnipeg 40 23 11 6 52 134 110
Nashville 38 23 10 5 51 123 104
St. Louis 41 24 15 2 50 119 102
Dallas 40 22 15 3 47 122 112
Minnesota 40 21 16 3 45 115 114
Chicago 38 18 14 6 42 112 106
Colorado 38 19 16 3 41 123 120
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 37 26 9 2 54 132 106
Los Angeles 39 23 11 5 51 115 91
San Jose 37 21 12 4 46 102 93
Anaheim 40 18 14 8 44 109 115
Calgary 39 19 16 4 42 108 114
Edmonton 39 17 19 3 37 114 126
Vancouver 39 16 18 5 37 106 127
Arizona 41 9 27 5 23 94 146
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Monday’s Results
N.Y. Rangers 3, Buffalo 2, OT
Tuesday’s Results
Boston 5, N.Y. Islanders 1
Washington 5, Carolina 4, OT
Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 0
Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 1
San Jose 4, Montreal 1
Minnesota 5, Florida 1
New Jersey at St. Louis, late
Columbus at Dallas, late
Winnipeg at Colorado, late
Los Angeles at Edmonton, late
Nashville at Vegas, late
Anaheim at Vancouver, late
Wednesday’s Games
Ottawa at Detroit, 7:30
Chicago at N.Y. Rangers, 8
Thursday’s Games
Florida at Boston, 7
Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7
San Jose at Toronto, 7
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7
Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7:30
Buffalo at Minnesota, 8
Vegas at St. Louis, 8
New Jersey at Dallas, 8:30
Los Angeles at Calgary, 9
Anaheim at Edmonton, 9
Columbus at Colorado, 9
Nashville at Arizona, 9
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7
Florida at Detroit, 7:30
San Jose at Ottawa, 7:30
Buffalo at Winnipeg, 8
Vegas at Chicago, 8:30
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
FCS Championship
Jan. 6 At Toyota Stadium
Frisco, Texas
North Dakota State (13-1) vs. James Madison (14-0), Noon
2017-18 Bowl Schedule
Celebration Bowl
At Atlanta
NC A&T 21, Grambling State 14
New Orleans Bowl
Troy 50, North Texas 30
Cure Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Georgia State 27, Western Kentucky 17
Las Vegas Bowl
Boise State 38, Oregon 28
New Mexico Bowl
Albuquerque
Marshall 31, Colorado State 28
Camellia Bowl
Montgomery, Ala.
Middle Tennessee 35, Arkansas State 30
Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl
FAU 50, Akron 3
Louisiana Tech 51, Southern Methodist 10
Gasparilla Bowl
At St. Petersburg, Fla.
Temple 28, FIU 3
Bahamas Bowl
Nassau
Ohio 41, UAB 6
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Boise
Wyoming 37, Central Michigan 14
Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl
South Florida 38, Texas Tech 34
Armed Forces Bowl
Fort Worth, Texas
Army 42, San Diego State 35
Dollar General Bowl
Mobile, Ala.
Appalachian State 34, Toledo 0
Hawaii Bowl
Honolulu
Fresno State 33, Houston 27
Heart of Dallas Bowl
Utah 30, West Virginia 14
Quick Lane Bowl
Detroit
Duke 36, Northern Illinois 14
Cactus Bowl
Phoenix
Kansas State 35, UCLA 17
Independence Bowl
Shreveport, La.
Florida State 42, Southern Mississippi 13
Pinstripe Bowl
Bronx, N.Y.
Iowa 27, Boston College 20
Foster Farms Bowl
Santa Clara, Calif.
Purdue 38, Arizona 35
Texas Bowl
Houston
Texas 33, Missouri 16
Military Bowl
Annapolis, Md.
Navy 49, Virginia 7
Camping World Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Oklahoma State 30, Virginia Tech 21
Alamo Bowl
San Antonio
TCU 39, Stanford 37
Holiday Bowl
San Diego
Michigan State 42, Washington State 17
Belk Bowl
Charlotte, N.C.
Wake Forest 55, Texas A&M 52
Sun Bowl
El Paso, Texas
NC State 52, Arizona State 31
Music City Bowl
Nashville, Tenn.
Northwestern 24, Kentucky 23
Arizona Bowl
Tucson, Ariz.
New Mexico State 26, Utah State 20, OT
Cotton Bowl Classic
Arlington, Texas
Ohio State 24, Southern Cal 7
Saturday’s Results
TaxSlayer Bowl
Jacksonville, Fla.
Mississippi State 31, Louisville 27
Liberty Bowl
Memphis, Tenn.
Iowa State 21, Memphis 20
Fiesta Bowl
Glendale, Ariz.
Penn State 35, Washington 28
Orange Bowl
Miami Gardens, Fla.
Wisconsin 34, Miami 24
Outback Bowl
Tampa, Fla.
South Carolina 26, Michigan 19
Peach Bowl
Atlanta
UCF 34, Auburn 27
Citrus Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Notre Dame 21, LSU 17
Rose Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
Pasadena, Calif.
Georgia 54, Oklahoma 48 (2-OT)
Sugar Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
New Orleans
Alabama 24, Clemson 6
Monday, Jan. 8
College Football Championship
Atlanta
Georgia (13-1) vs. Alabama (12-1), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Jan. 20
East-West Shrine Classic
At St. Petersburg, Fla.
East vs. West, 3 p.m. (NFLN)
NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
At Carson, Calif.
American vs. National, TBA (FS1)
Saturday, Jan. 27
Senior Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.
North vs. South, 2:30 p.m. (NFLN)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
The AP Top Twenty Five
Record Pts Prv
1. Michigan St. (43) 14-1 1600 2
2. Duke (21) 13-1 1556 4
3. Villanova (1) 13-1 1444 1
4. Arizona St 12-1 1336 3
5. Xavier 14-1 1325 6
6. West Virginia 12-1 1304 7
7. Oklahoma 11-1 1160 12
8. Virginia 12-1 1048 9
9. Wichita St. 11-2 1026 8
10. Kansas 11-2 963 11
11. Texas A&M 11-2 894 5
12. North Carolina 12-2 890 13
13. Purdue 13-2 883 14
14. Arizona 11-3 832 17
15. Miami 12-1 782 15
16. TCU 12-1 760 10
17. Kentucky 11-2 742 16
18. Texas Tech 12-1 483 22
19. Gonzaga 12-3 410 20
19. Cincinnati 12-2 410 21
21. Seton Hall 13-2 353 23
22. Arkansas 11-2 254 —
23. Tennessee 9-3 198 19
24. Florida St. 11-2 119 24
25. Clemson 12-1 104 —
Others receiving votes: Baylor 83, Creighton 54, Notre Dame 37, Butler 23, UCLA 14, Texas 10, St. Bonaventure 7, SMU 5, Auburn 4, Syracuse 4, Nevada 2, Rhode Island 2, Alabama 1, New Mexico St. 1, NC State 1, Mississippi St. 1.
USA Today Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. Michigan State (25) 14-1 745 2
2. Duke (4) 13-1 720 3
3. Villanova (1) 13-1 658 1
4. Xavier 14-1 643 5
5. West Virginia 13-1 613 7
6. Arizona State 12-1 559 4
7. Oklahoma 11-1 527 12
8. Virginia 12-1 514 9
9. Wichita State 11-2 466 10
10. Kansas 11-2 455 11
11. North Carolina 12-2 430 14
12. Purdue 13-2 427 13
13. Texas A&M 11-2 389 6
14. Kentucky 11-2 347 15
15. TCU 12-1 346 8
16. Arizona 11-3 315 18
17. Miami 12-1 313 16
18. Texas Tech 12-1 243 21
19. Gonzaga 12-3 208 19
20. Cincinnati 12-2 168 22
21. Seton Hall 13-2 166 24
22. Tennessee 9-3 93 20
23. Arkansas 11-2 86 —
24. Creighton 11-3 68 23
25. Clemson 12-1 60 —
Others receiving votes: Florida State 50, Baylor 44, Notre Dame 17, Louisville 13, Saint Mary’s 11, Boise State 9, Auburn 7, Butler 7, Virginia Tech 6, Rhode Island 5, SMU 5, Alabama 3, Syracuse 3, Texas 3, Missouri 2, New Mexico State 2, Florida 1, Michigan 1, Nevada 1, UCLA 1.
The AP Women’s Top Twenty Five
Record Pts Prv
1. UConn (32) 11-0 800 1
2. Notre Dame 13-1 750 2
3. Louisville 16-0 736 3
4. South Carolina 12-1 680 4
5. Mississippi St. 15-0 677 5
6. Baylor 12-1 634 6
7. Tennessee 13-0 619 7
8. Texas 11-1 600 8
9. Oregon 13-2 515 10
10. Ohio St. 13-2 485 12
11. Florida St. 13-1 455 13
12. West Virginia 13-1 453 9
13. Maryland 13-2 420 15
14. UCLA 10-3 371 11
15. Missouri 13-1 362 16
16. Oregon St. 11-2 323 17
17. Duke 11-3 291 14
18. Iowa 14-1 228 23
19. Texas A&M 11-4 172 22
20. Oklahoma St. 11-2 161 24
21. Villanova 11-1 126 18
22. Michigan 12-3 105 21
23. California 10-3 94 20
24. Stanford 8-6 85 —
25. Arizona St. 11-3 67 —
Others receiving votes: South Florida 65, Rutgers 47, Green Bay 46, Miami 14, New Mexico 7, Syracuse 3, Georgia Tech 3, NC State 2, Brown 1, Virginia Tech 1, DePaul 1, Navy 1.
USA Today Women’s Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. UConn (32) 11-0 800 1
2. Notre Dame 13-1 745 2
3. Mississippi State 15-0 725 3
4. Louisville 16-0 718 4
5. South Carolina 12-1 676 5
6. Baylor 12-1 634 6
7. Tennessee 13-0 596 7
8. Texas 11-1 586 8
9. Oregon 13-2 529 10
10. Ohio State 13-2 494 11
11. West Virginia 13-1 466 9
12. Florida State 13-1 463 13
13. Maryland 13-2 423 14
14. UCLA 10-3 377 12
15. Missouri 13-1 353 16
16. Oregon State 11-2 318 17
17. Iowa 14-1 255 21
18. Duke 11-3 254 15
19. Texas A&M 11-4 157 21
20. Michigan 12-3 152 19
21. Villanova 11-1 144 18
22. South Florida 11-3 131 24
23. Oklahoma State 11-2 115 —
24. Green Bay 11-2 59 20
25. Rutgers 14-2 54 —
Others receiving votes: DePaul 42, Arizona State 29, Georgia Tech 20, Syracuse 19, California 17, New Mexico 16, Stanford 15, Miami 10, Marquette 3, N.C. State 3, South Alabama 1, Virginia 1.
Tuesday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Army 86, Loyola (Md.) 75
Boston U. 84, Bucknell 79
Buffalo 104, Toledo 94
Colgate 72, American U. 63
Farmingdale 80, Sarah Lawrence 66
Hofstra 71, Northeastern 70
Lafayette 60, Holy Cross 48
Manhattan 99, Marist 96, OT
Mount St. Vincent 93, Old Westbury 84
Navy 78, Lehigh 66
Vermont 62, Harvard 56
SOUTH
Auburn 94, Tennessee 84
Auburn-Montgomery 77, Christian Brothers 68
Coll. of Charleston 93, Delaware 78
Elon 75, Towson 72
Jacksonville 105, Trinity Baptist 48
Liberty 70, Charleston Southern 53
Maryland 75, Penn St. 69
North Florida 104, Florida National 70
UMKC 79, SC-Upstate 77
UNC Wilmington 107, Drexel 87
Vanderbilt 76, Alabama 75
William & Mary 84, James Madison 76
MIDWEST
Ball St. 72, E. Michigan 62
Cent. Michigan 75, Ohio 50
IUPUI 67, Green Bay 63
Indiana-East 97, Asbury 87
Miami (Ohio) 77, Bowling Green 72
Michigan 75, Iowa 68
N. Illinois 75, Kent St. 61
Omaha 100, Doane 60
Rio Grande 96, Our Lady of the Lake 75
W. Michigan 87, Akron 75
Wisconsin 71, Indiana 61
Xavier 86, Butler 79
SOUTHWEST
TCU 81, Baylor 78, OT
Tuesday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
American U. 77, Colgate 55
Army 69, Loyola (Md.) 62
Bucknell 63, Boston U. 58
Butler 76, Villanova 53
Canisius 53, Iona 49
Creighton 68, Seton Hall 51
Drew 75, Baruch 39
Fairfield 59, Niagara 53
Georgetown 65, Xavier 60
Lafayette 69, Holy Cross 65
Lehigh 66, Navy 63
Providence 49, St. John’s 44
Rider 57, St. Peter’s 52
SOUTH
Bryan 75, Milligan 61
Campbellsville 68, Stillman 44
Charleston Southern 73, Longwood 57
Cumberlands 62, Brescia 47
High Point 83, Gardner-Webb 80
Liberty 76, Presbyterian 64
Maryville (Tenn.) 65, Covenant 49
NC A&T 90, St. Andrews 40
Radford 78, Winthrop 52
SC-Upstate 109, Brevard 39
Sewanee 81, Wesleyan (Ga.) 55
UNC Asheville 60, Campbell 52
MIDWEST
Benedictine (Ill.) 57, Lakeland 52
Edgewood 61, Alverno 51
South Dakota 82, N. Dakota St. 67
UMKC 90, Central Christian (Mo.) 10
Wis. Lutheran 58, Concordia (Wis.) 49
SOUTHWEST
Houston 73, Wichita St. 55
FAR WEST
Denver 72, Utah Valley 53
Grand Canyon 75, Arizona Christian 51
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
Can-Am League
OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Released INF Sebastian Diaz.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Traded OF Rubi Silva to York (Atlantic) for a player to be named. Frontier League
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed INF Joel McKeithan to a contract extension.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed OF Dylan Jones.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
CHICAGO BULLS — Assigned F/C Cristiano Felicio and G Zach LaVine to Windy City (NBAGL).
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Assigned F Ivan Rabb to Memphis (NBAGL).
Football
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Announced the retirement of QB Carson Palmer. Signed WR Carlton Agudosi, DL Peli Anau, CB Jarell Carter, LB Vontarrius Dora, CB Jonathan Moxey, WR Rashad Ross, DL Pasoni Tasini, RB Darius Victor, OL Josh Allen and LS Drew Williams to reserve-future contracts.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed G Andy Levitre on injured reserve.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed coach Marvin Lewis to a two-year contract extension.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Reassigned executive vice president, general manager and director of football operations Ted Thompson to senior adviser to football operations. Signed WR Jake Kumerow, WR Colby Pearson, TE Robert Tonyan, LS Zach Triner and WR DeAngelo Yancey.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed WR De’Anthony Thomas and RB Akeem Hunt on injured reserve. Signed WR Marcus Kemp and RB C.J. Spiller from the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed WR Andre Patton, CB Jeff Richards and WR Artavis Scott to reserve-future contracts.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed DE Fadol Brown, WR Keon Hatcher, DB Darius Hilary, RB Elijah Wood, S Tevin Mitchel, LS Bradley Northnagel, DL Joby Saint Fleur, G Jordan Simmons and DL Shakir Soto to reserve-future contracts.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed QB Stephen Morris to a reserve-future contract.
Hockey
National Hockey League
MINNESOTA WILD — Activated LW Zach Parise from the long-term injured reserve list. Reassigned RW Zack Mitchell to Iowa (AHL).
Soccer
Major League Soccer
D.C. UNITED — Signed M Junior Moreno on a permanent transfer from Zulia FC (Venezuela).
LOS ANGELES FOOTBALL CLUB — Signed D Jordan Harvey.
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired D Julio Cascante from Deportiva Saprissa (Costa Rica) for targeted allocation money.
College
AUBURN — RB Kerryon Johnson announced he will enter the NFL draft.
CONCORDIA (ORE.) — Named Kim Dehning interim director of golf.
NEBRASKA — OL Nick Gates announced he will enter the NFL draft.
OREGON STATE — RB Ryan Nall announced he will enter the NFL draft.
PENN STATE — Named Jeff Cook men’s soccer coach.
UTAH — Named Gary Andersen associate head football coach and defensive assistant.
SCHEDULE
Wednesday’s Events
Prep Bowling
Fostoria at Rossford, 4:30
LOCAL & AREA
Volleyball Coach Opening
DELPHOS — Delphos Jefferson High School has an opening for a head varsity volleyball coach. Interested persons can apply to David Hoffman at Delphos Jefferson High School (dhoffman@delphoscityschools.org).