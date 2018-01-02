Wednesday’s Scoreboard

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tuesday’s Results

Northern Buckeye Conference

Elmwood 70, Woodmore 46

Genoa 54, Fostoria Senior 48

Lake 65, Eastwood 61

Rossford 56, Otsego 55

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Mansfield St. Peter’s 56, Mansfield Christian 31

Other NW Ohio Games

Antwerp 39, Woodlan, Ind. 34

Ayersville 43, Fayette 32

Bluffton 41, Kenton 30

Buckeye Central 70, Riverdale 36

Clyde 52, Tiffin Calvert 24

Fairview 47, Edon 36

Fort Recovery 54, St. Marys Memorial 43

Hopewell-Loudon 64, Mohawk 18

Lakota 45, Cory-Rawson 21

Lima Shawnee 55, Spencerville 42

Maumee 49, Liberty Center 41

Miller City 40, Lima Cent. Cath. 31

Ottawa-Glandorf 48, Perrysburg 41

Pandora-Gilboa 33, Hardin Northern 28

Plymouth 53, Danbury 42

River Valley 69, Marysville 47

Swanton 40, Holgate 30

Sylvania Northview 56, Toledo St. Ursula 42

Wauseon 45, Pettisville 43

Around Ohio

Chillicothe Unioto 63, Frankfort Adena 28

E. Liverpool 52, Richmond Edison 40

Gallipolis Gallia 47, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 26

Lancaster Fairfield Union 47, Jackson 40

Piketon 42, Chillicothe Zane Trace 17

Solon 72, Austintown Fitch 39

Southeastern 79, Chillicothe Huntington 47

Stewart Federal Hocking 57, Athens 42

Wednesday’s Games

Toledo City League

Toledo Rogers at Toledo Woodward

Toledo Scott at Toledo Bowsher

Toledo Start at Toledo Waite

Other NW Ohio Games

Buckeye Valley at Hebron Lakewood

Howard East Knox at Danville

Lexington at Ontario

Marion Pleasant at Colonel Crawford

Milan Edison at Firelands

Norwalk St. Paul at Fremont St. Joseph

Sandusky St. Mary’s at Huron

Wellington at Vermilion

Western Reserve at Castalia Margaretta

Thursday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Cory-Rawson at Riverdale

Hopewell-Loudon at Arcadia

Leipsic at North Baltimore

Liberty-Benton at Arlington

Pandora-Gilboa at Vanlue

Van Buren at McComb

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Lima Senior at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Toledo Notre Dame at Fremont Ross

Toledo St. Ursula at Oregon Clay

Toledo Whitmer at Findlay

Northern 10 Conference

Bucyrus at Buckeye Central

Ridgedale at Carey

Seneca East at Wynford

Upper Sandusky at Mohawk

Putnam County League

Kalida at Ottoville

Western Buckeye League

Defiance at Kenton

Elida at Celina

Lima Bath at Ottawa-Glandorf

Van Wert at St. Marys Memorial

Wapakoneta at Lima Shawnee

Northwest Central Conference

Ridgemont at Upper Scioto Valley

Sidney Lehman at Riverside

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Gibsonburg at Cardinal Stritch

Northwood at Toledo Christian

Toledo Emmanuel Baptist at Danbury

Midwest Athletic Conference

Coldwater at New Knoxville

Delphos St. John’s at Minster

New Bremen at Marion Local

St. Henry at Fort Recovery

Versailles at Parkway

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Lexington at Wooster Senior

Mansfield Madison at West Holmes

Mansfield Senior at Ashland Senior

Other NW Ohio Games

Ashland Crestview at Loudonville

Holiday Classic at Ashland Crestview

Lima Cent. Cath. at Ada

Lima Perry at Elgin

Lima Temple Christian at Hardin Northern

Wooster Triway at Ashland Mapleton

Friday’s Games

Northern Buckeye Conference

Fostoria Senior at Elmwood

Lake at Genoa

Otsego at Eastwood

Woodmore at Rossford

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Bryan at Liberty Center

Delta at Swanton

Patrick Henry at Wauseon

Putnam County League

Continental at Miller City

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Sandusky St. Mary’s at Lakota

Tiffin Calvert at Old Fort

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Port Clinton at Oak Harbor

Vermilion at Huron

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Bellevue at Clyde

Sandusky Senior at Norwalk Senior

Shelby at Tiffin Columbian

Northern Lakes League

Maumee at Anthony Wayne

Perrysburg at Bowling Green

Sylvania Northview at Springfield

Sylvania Southview at Napoleon

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Galion Senior at Buckeye Valley

Marion Harding at Clear Fork

Marion Pleasant at Ontario

North Union at River Valley

Green Meadows Conference

Ayersville at Tinora

Edgerton at Fairview

Hicksville at Holgate

Wayne Trace at Antwerp

Buckeye Border Conference

Hilltop at North Central

Montpelier at Edon

Stryker at Fayette

Other NW Ohio Games

Milan Edison at Willard

Sandusky Perkins at Castalia Margaretta

Saturday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central at Colonel Crawford

Carey at Bucyrus

Ridgedale at Mohawk

Upper Sandusky at Wynford

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Gibsonburg at Toledo Emmanuel Baptist

Maumee Valley Country Day at Danbury

Northwood at Cardinal Stritch

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Mansfield Senior at Mansfield Madison

West Holmes at Ashland Senior

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Crestline at Mansfield Christian

Loudonville at Mansfield St. Peter’s

Firelands Conference

New London at Ashland Crestview

Norwalk St. Paul at South Central

Western Reserve at Monroeville

Other NW Ohio Games

Anthony Wayne at Defiance

Arcadia at Allen East

Celina at Findlay

Edgerton at Montpelier

Elmwood at Bowling Green

Fort Jennings at Delphos St. John’s

Hardin Northern at Arlington

Kalida at Wapakoneta

Kenton at Ada

Lima Cent. Cath. at Delphos Jefferson

Lima Perry at Bluffton

Mount Vernon at Lexington

New Knoxville at Sidney Lehman

Norwayne at Lucas

Ottoville at Columbus Grove

Perrysburg at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Plymouth at Ashland Mapleton

Seneca East at New Riegel

Smithville at Kidron Central Christian

Sparta Highland at Danville

St. Henry at Bradford

Stryker at Delta

Tipp City Tippecanoe at Versailles

Toledo Christian at Swanton

Troy Christian at Riverside

Van Wert at Fort Recovery

Vanlue at Waynesfield-Goshen

PREP Boys Basketball

Tuesday’s Results

Northern 10 Conference

Colonel Crawford 89, Bucyrus 64

Other NW Ohio Games

Archbold 72, Napoleon 43

Bay Village at Vermilion, postponed

Eastwood 40, Maumee 36

Edgerton 39, Montpelier 31

Fort Jennings 60, Ada 45

Hopewell-Loudon 47, Mohawk 29

Mansfield Temple Christian 70, Ashland Crestview 60

Marion Local 79, Bradford 29

Ottoville 55, McComb 49

Sylvania Southview 57, Toledo Rogers 56

Waynedale 57, Kidron Central Christian 38

Around Ohio

Beachwood 61, Wickliffe 58

Beverly Ft. Frye 59, New Matamoras Frontier 46

Bridgeport 67, Barnesville 50

Caldwell 80, Beallsville 49

Canfield S. Range 57, McDonald 49

Chesterland W. Geauga 49, Chagrin Falls 48

Chillicothe Zane Trace 59, Greenfield McClain 20

Cin. Mariemont 87, Batavia Clermont NE 45

Cin. Oak Hills 64, Cin. Winton Woods 58

Cin. Seven Hills 55, Bellevue, Ky. 37

Cin. Walnut Hills 45, Cin. Anderson 28

Cin. West Clermont 54, Kings Mills Kings 48

Cin. Withrow 44, Loveland 24

Cols. Linden McKinley 102, Galloway Westland 51

Erie McDowell, Pa. 65, Austintown Fitch 50

Grove City Christian 79, Gahanna Christian 47

Ironton St. Joseph 38, Fairview, Ky. 35

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 82, Groveport Madison Christian 24

Leetonia 62, Heartland Christian 30

Logan 66, Washington C.H. 47

Lowellville 68, Columbiana Crestview 31

McConnelsville Morgan 72, Belpre 65

McDermott Scioto NW 51, Chillicothe Huntington 44

Middletown Madison Senior 77, Monroe 72

Milford 52, Cin. Turpin 35

New Concord John Glenn 52, New Philadelphia 41

New Lexington 52, Zanesville Rosecrans 37

New Paris National Trail 66, Seton Catholic, Ind. 59

Oak Hill 59, Ironton Rock Hill 28

Orrville 63, Akr. North 55

Perry 60, Geneva 57

Ravenna 58, Newton Falls 49

Richfield Revere 77, Macedonia Nordonia 53

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 55, Beaver Eastern 46

Riverside Stebbins 85, Spring. Kenton Ridge 71

Saint Joseph Central, W.Va. 64, S. Point 55

Sugarcreek Garaway 71, Lore City Buckeye Trail 50

Uniontown Lake 46, Can. Glenoak 31

W. Union 75, Bethel-Tate 47

Wayne, W.Va. 94, OVC 33

Wheelersburg 51, S. Webster 41

Wintersville Indian Creek 59, E. Liverpool 38

Thursday’s Games

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood at Rossford

Lake at Elmwood

Otsego at Fostoria Senior

Woodmore at Genoa

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Lakota at Old Fort

New Riegel at Tiffin Calvert

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Castalia Margaretta at Oak Harbor

Willard at Vermilion

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Bellevue at Tiffin Columbian

Sandusky Senior at Sandusky Perkins

Shelby at Norwalk Senior

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Buckeye Valley at Marion Harding

Galion Senior at North Union

Marion Pleasant at River Valley

Ontario at Clear Fork

Green Meadows Conference

Antwerp at Wayne Trace

Fairview at Edgerton

Holgate at Hicksville

Tinora at Ayersville

Buckeye Border Conference

Edon at Montpelier

Fayette at Stryker

North Central at Hilltop

Other NW Ohio Games

Continental at Patrick Henry

Milan Edison at Port Clinton

Pettisville at Delta

Sandusky St. Mary’s at Clyde

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arlington at Pandora-Gilboa

Cory-Rawson at McComb

Leipsic at Arcadia

Liberty-Benton at Van Buren

North Baltimore at Riverdale

Vanlue at Hopewell-Loudon

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Oregon Clay at Toledo St. John’s

Toledo Whitmer at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central at Colonel Crawford

Bucyrus at Carey

Ridgedale at Mohawk

Upper Sandusky at Wynford

Northwest Conference

Delphos Jefferson at Convoy Crestview

Western Buckeye League

Celina at Elida

Kenton at Defiance

Lima Shawnee at Wapakoneta

Ottawa-Glandorf at Lima Bath

St. Marys Memorial at Van Wert

Northwest Central Conference

Riverside at Sidney Lehman

Upper Scioto Valley at Ridgemont

Waynesfield-Goshen at Lima Temple Christian

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Gibsonburg at Danbury

Maumee Valley Country Day at Cardinal Stritch

Ottawa Hills at Toledo Christian

Midwest Athletic Conference

Fort Recovery at St. Henry

Marion Local at New Bremen

Minster at Delphos St. John’s

New Knoxville at Coldwater

Parkway at Versailles

Northern Lakes League

Maumee at Anthony Wayne

Perrysburg at Bowling Green

Sylvania Northview at Springfield

Sylvania Southview at Napoleon

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Ashland Senior at Mount Vernon

Mansfield Madison at Wooster Senior

West Holmes at Lexington

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Kidron Central Christian at Loudonville

Lucas at Mansfield St. Peter’s

Mansfield Christian at Crestline

Firelands Conference

Plymouth at Monroeville

South Central at Ashland Crestview

Western Reserve at Norwalk St. Paul

Other NW Ohio Games

Ashland Mapleton at New London

Elgin at Lima Perry

Fremont St. Joseph at Hardin Northern

Toledo Emmanuel Baptist at Monclova Christian

Saturday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Bucyrus at Ridgedale

Carey at Seneca East

Colonel Crawford at Upper Sandusky

Wynford at Buckeye Central

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Sandusky St. Mary’s at Lakota

Tiffin Calvert at Old Fort

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Port Clinton at Oak Harbor

Vermilion at Huron

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Clyde at Bellevue

Norwalk Senior at Sandusky Senior

Tiffin Columbian at Shelby

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Kidron Central Christian at Lucas

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Buckeye Valley at North Union

Clear Fork at Marion Pleasant

Ontario at Galion Senior

River Valley at Marion Harding

Buckeye Border Conference

Hilltop at Fayette

Pettisville at North Central

Stryker at Edon

Other NW Ohio Games

Allen East at Lima Temple Christian

Anna at Marion Local

Arcadia at Northwood

Arlington at Wayne Trace

Ashland Senior at Toledo Whitmer

Benjamin Logan at Upper Scioto Valley

Bowling Green at Eastwood

Columbus Grove at Fort Jennings

Crestline at Western Reserve

Delphos Jefferson at Kenton

Delta at Lake

Fairview at Archbold

Findlay at Springfield

Fremont St. Joseph at Monroeville

Kalida at McComb

Leipsic at Continental

Liberty Center at Antwerp

Lima Perry at Lima Cent. Cath.

Lima Shawnee at Coldwater

Lincolnview at Fort Recovery

Mansfield Christian at New London

Mansfield Senior at Lima Senior

Mansfield St. Peter’s at Columbus Watterson

Mechanicsburg at Hardin Northern

Mohawk at Ridgemont

Montpelier at Ayersville

Mount Vernon at Newark

New Bremen at Celina

New Knoxville at Ada

New Riegel at Cory-Rawson

North Baltimore at Holgate

Olentangy Liberty at Lexington

Ottawa-Glandorf at Bluffton

Ottoville at Minster

Pandora-Gilboa at Miller City

Patrick Henry at Van Buren

Riverside at Miami East

Sidney Lehman at Parkway

St. Henry at Lima Bath

St. Marys Memorial at Piqua

Swanton at Otsego

Toledo Rogers at Rossford

Toledo Woodward at Fremont Ross

Van Wert at Fort Wayne Carroll

Versailles at Franklin Monroe

Wapakoneta at Liberty-Benton

Wauseon at Sylvania Southview

Waynesfield-Goshen at Jackson Center

Willard at Milan Edison

Wooster Senior at Canton Central Catholic

PREP HOCKEY

State Poll

SCHOOL (1st-place votes) PTS

1. Cleveland St. Ignatius (10) 100

2. Toledo St. Francis 90

3. Lakewood St. Edward 59

4. (tie )Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 48

4. (tie) Sylvania Northview 48

6. Hunting Valley University School 47

7. Dublin Jerome 45

8. Parma Heights Holy Name 43

9. Olentangy Liberty 39

10. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 20

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

y-New England 13 3 0 .813 458 296

x-Buffalo 9 7 0 .563 302 359

Miami 6 10 0 .375 281 393

N.Y. Jets 5 11 0 .313 298 382

South

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Jacksonville 10 6 0 .625 417 268

x-Tennessee 9 7 0 .563 334 356

Indianapolis 4 12 0 .250 263 404

Houston 4 12 0 .250 338 436

North

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Pittsburgh 13 3 0 .813 406 308

Baltimore 9 7 0 .563 395 303

Cincinnati 7 9 0 .438 290 349

Cleveland 0 16 0 .000 234 410

West

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Kansas City 10 6 0 .625 415 339

L.A. Chargers 9 7 0 .563 355 272

Oakland 6 10 0 .375 301 373

Denver 5 11 0 .313 289 382

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Philadelphia 13 3 0 .813 457 295

Dallas 9 7 0 .563 354 332

Washington 7 9 0 .438 342 388

N.Y. Giants 3 13 0 .188 246 388

South

W L T Pct PF PA

y-New Orleans 11 5 0 .688 448 326

x-Carolina 11 5 0 .688 363 327

x-Atlanta 10 6 0 .625 353 315

Tampa Bay 5 11 0 .313 335 382

North

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Minnesota 13 3 0 .813 382 252

Detroit 9 7 0 .563 410 376

Green Bay 7 9 0 .438 320 384

Chicago 5 11 0 .313 264 320

West

W L T Pct PF PA

y-L.A. Rams 11 5 0 .688 478 329

Seattle 9 7 0 .563 366 332

Arizona 8 8 0 .500 295 361

San Francisco 6 10 0 .375 331 383

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Sunday’s Results

N.Y. Giants 18, Washington 10

Pittsburgh 28, Cleveland 24

San Francisco 34, L.A. Rams 13

Detroit 35, Green Bay 11

Dallas 6, Philadelphia 0

New England 26, N.Y. Jets 6

Atlanta 22, Carolina 10

Minnesota 23, Chicago 10

Arizona 26, Seattle 24

Buffalo 22, Miami 16

Tennessee 15, Jacksonville 10

Kansas City 27, Denver 24

Cincinnati 31, Baltimore 27

Indianapolis 22, Houston 13

Tampa Bay 31, New Orleans 24

L.A. Chargers 30, Oakland 10

NFL Playoffs

Wild-card Round

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee at Kansas City, 4:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Buffalo at Jacksonville, 1:05 p.m.

Carolina at New Orleans, 4:40 p.m.

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 13

New Orleans/Carolina/Atlanta at Philadelphia, 4:35 p.m.

Kansas City/Tennessee/Buffalo at New England, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 14

Jacksonville/Kansas City/Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams/New Orleans/Carolina at Minnesota, 4:40 p.m

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 30 10 .750 —

Toronto 25 10 .714 2½

New York 18 19 .486 10½

Philadelphia 17 19 .472 11

Brooklyn 14 23 .378 14½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 21 16 .568 —

Miami 19 17 .528 1½

Charlotte 13 23 .361 7½

Orlando 12 26 .316 9½

Atlanta 10 26 .278 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 25 12 .676 —

Detroit 20 15 .571 4

Milwaukee 19 16 .543 5

Indiana 19 18 .514 6

Chicago 13 24 .351 12

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 26 9 .743 —

San Antonio 26 12 .684 1½

New Orleans 18 18 .500 8½

Dallas 13 25 .342 14½

Memphis 12 25 .324 15

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 24 14 .632 —

Oklahoma City 20 17 .541 3½

Denver 19 17 .528 4

Portland 19 18 .514 4½

Utah 16 21 .432 7½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Golden State 29 8 .784 —

L.A. Clippers 16 19 .457 12

Phoenix 14 24 .368 15½

Sacramento 12 24 .333 16½

L.A. Lakers 11 25 .306 17½

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

Brooklyn 98, Orlando 95

Toronto 131, Milwaukee 127, OT

Minnesota 114, L.A. Lakers 96

Portland 124, Chicago 120, OT

Tuesday’s Results

Cleveland 127, Portland 110

San Antonio 100, New York 91

Atlanta at Phoenix, late

Charlotte at Sacramento, late

Memphis at L.A. Clippers, late

Wednesday’s Games

Houston at Orlando, 7

New York at Washington, 7

San Antonio at Philadelphia, 7

Detroit at Miami, 7:30

Minnesota at Brooklyn, 7:30

Cleveland at Boston, 8

Indiana at Milwaukee, 8

Toronto at Chicago, 8

Golden State at Dallas, 8:30

New Orleans at Utah, 9

Phoenix at Denver, 9

Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

Thursday’s Games

Golden State at Houston, 8

Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 10:30

Friday’s Games

Detroit at Philadelphia, 7

Minnesota at Boston, 7

New York at Miami, 8

Toronto at Milwaukee, 8

Chicago at Dallas, 8:30

Phoenix at San Antonio, 8:30

Utah at Denver, 9

Washington at Memphis, 9:30

Atlanta at Portland, 10

Charlotte at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 39 29 8 2 60 146 93

Boston 38 22 10 6 50 119 95

Toronto 41 23 16 2 48 135 120

Florida 39 17 17 5 39 109 126

Detroit 38 15 16 7 37 104 119

Montreal 40 16 20 4 36 101 126

Ottawa 37 12 17 8 32 98 128

Buffalo 39 10 20 9 29 86 129

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 41 25 13 3 53 128 117

New Jersey 38 22 10 6 50 121 113

N.Y. Rangers 39 21 13 5 47 123 109

Columbus 40 22 15 3 47 113 114

Carolina 39 18 13 8 44 110 119

N.Y. Islanders 40 20 16 4 44 137 144

Pittsburgh 41 20 18 3 43 116 129

Philadelphia 39 16 15 8 40 107 114

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Winnipeg 40 23 11 6 52 134 110

Nashville 38 23 10 5 51 123 104

St. Louis 41 24 15 2 50 119 102

Dallas 40 22 15 3 47 122 112

Minnesota 40 21 16 3 45 115 114

Chicago 38 18 14 6 42 112 106

Colorado 38 19 16 3 41 123 120

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 37 26 9 2 54 132 106

Los Angeles 39 23 11 5 51 115 91

San Jose 37 21 12 4 46 102 93

Anaheim 40 18 14 8 44 109 115

Calgary 39 19 16 4 42 108 114

Edmonton 39 17 19 3 37 114 126

Vancouver 39 16 18 5 37 106 127

Arizona 41 9 27 5 23 94 146

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

N.Y. Rangers 3, Buffalo 2, OT

Tuesday’s Results

Boston 5, N.Y. Islanders 1

Washington 5, Carolina 4, OT

Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 0

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 1

San Jose 4, Montreal 1

Minnesota 5, Florida 1

New Jersey at St. Louis, late

Columbus at Dallas, late

Winnipeg at Colorado, late

Los Angeles at Edmonton, late

Nashville at Vegas, late

Anaheim at Vancouver, late

Wednesday’s Games

Ottawa at Detroit, 7:30

Chicago at N.Y. Rangers, 8

Thursday’s Games

Florida at Boston, 7

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7

San Jose at Toronto, 7

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7:30

Buffalo at Minnesota, 8

Vegas at St. Louis, 8

New Jersey at Dallas, 8:30

Los Angeles at Calgary, 9

Anaheim at Edmonton, 9

Columbus at Colorado, 9

Nashville at Arizona, 9

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7

Florida at Detroit, 7:30

San Jose at Ottawa, 7:30

Buffalo at Winnipeg, 8

Vegas at Chicago, 8:30

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

FCS Championship

Jan. 6 At Toyota Stadium

Frisco, Texas

North Dakota State (13-1) vs. James Madison (14-0), Noon

2017-18 Bowl Schedule

Celebration Bowl

At Atlanta

NC A&T 21, Grambling State 14

New Orleans Bowl

Troy 50, North Texas 30

Cure Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Georgia State 27, Western Kentucky 17

Las Vegas Bowl

Boise State 38, Oregon 28

New Mexico Bowl

Albuquerque

Marshall 31, Colorado State 28

Camellia Bowl

Montgomery, Ala.

Middle Tennessee 35, Arkansas State 30

Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl

FAU 50, Akron 3

Louisiana Tech 51, Southern Methodist 10

Gasparilla Bowl

At St. Petersburg, Fla.

Temple 28, FIU 3

Bahamas Bowl

Nassau

Ohio 41, UAB 6

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Boise

Wyoming 37, Central Michigan 14

Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl

South Florida 38, Texas Tech 34

Armed Forces Bowl

Fort Worth, Texas

Army 42, San Diego State 35

Dollar General Bowl

Mobile, Ala.

Appalachian State 34, Toledo 0

Hawaii Bowl

Honolulu

Fresno State 33, Houston 27

Heart of Dallas Bowl

Utah 30, West Virginia 14

Quick Lane Bowl

Detroit

Duke 36, Northern Illinois 14

Cactus Bowl

Phoenix

Kansas State 35, UCLA 17

Independence Bowl

Shreveport, La.

Florida State 42, Southern Mississippi 13

Pinstripe Bowl

Bronx, N.Y.

Iowa 27, Boston College 20

Foster Farms Bowl

Santa Clara, Calif.

Purdue 38, Arizona 35

Texas Bowl

Houston

Texas 33, Missouri 16

Military Bowl

Annapolis, Md.

Navy 49, Virginia 7

Camping World Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Oklahoma State 30, Virginia Tech 21

Alamo Bowl

San Antonio

TCU 39, Stanford 37

Holiday Bowl

San Diego

Michigan State 42, Washington State 17

Belk Bowl

Charlotte, N.C.

Wake Forest 55, Texas A&M 52

Sun Bowl

El Paso, Texas

NC State 52, Arizona State 31

Music City Bowl

Nashville, Tenn.

Northwestern 24, Kentucky 23

Arizona Bowl

Tucson, Ariz.

New Mexico State 26, Utah State 20, OT

Cotton Bowl Classic

Arlington, Texas

Ohio State 24, Southern Cal 7

Saturday’s Results

TaxSlayer Bowl

Jacksonville, Fla.

Mississippi State 31, Louisville 27

Liberty Bowl

Memphis, Tenn.

Iowa State 21, Memphis 20

Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Ariz.

Penn State 35, Washington 28

Orange Bowl

Miami Gardens, Fla.

Wisconsin 34, Miami 24

Outback Bowl

Tampa, Fla.

South Carolina 26, Michigan 19

Peach Bowl

Atlanta

UCF 34, Auburn 27

Citrus Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Notre Dame 21, LSU 17

Rose Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

Pasadena, Calif.

Georgia 54, Oklahoma 48 (2-OT)

Sugar Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

New Orleans

Alabama 24, Clemson 6

Monday, Jan. 8

College Football Championship

Atlanta

Georgia (13-1) vs. Alabama (12-1), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Jan. 20

East-West Shrine Classic

At St. Petersburg, Fla.

East vs. West, 3 p.m. (NFLN)

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

At Carson, Calif.

American vs. National, TBA (FS1)

Saturday, Jan. 27

Senior Bowl

At Mobile, Ala.

North vs. South, 2:30 p.m. (NFLN)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

The AP Top Twenty Five

Record Pts Prv

1. Michigan St. (43) 14-1 1600 2

2. Duke (21) 13-1 1556 4

3. Villanova (1) 13-1 1444 1

4. Arizona St 12-1 1336 3

5. Xavier 14-1 1325 6

6. West Virginia 12-1 1304 7

7. Oklahoma 11-1 1160 12

8. Virginia 12-1 1048 9

9. Wichita St. 11-2 1026 8

10. Kansas 11-2 963 11

11. Texas A&M 11-2 894 5

12. North Carolina 12-2 890 13

13. Purdue 13-2 883 14

14. Arizona 11-3 832 17

15. Miami 12-1 782 15

16. TCU 12-1 760 10

17. Kentucky 11-2 742 16

18. Texas Tech 12-1 483 22

19. Gonzaga 12-3 410 20

19. Cincinnati 12-2 410 21

21. Seton Hall 13-2 353 23

22. Arkansas 11-2 254 —

23. Tennessee 9-3 198 19

24. Florida St. 11-2 119 24

25. Clemson 12-1 104 —

Others receiving votes: Baylor 83, Creighton 54, Notre Dame 37, Butler 23, UCLA 14, Texas 10, St. Bonaventure 7, SMU 5, Auburn 4, Syracuse 4, Nevada 2, Rhode Island 2, Alabama 1, New Mexico St. 1, NC State 1, Mississippi St. 1.

USA Today Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. Michigan State (25) 14-1 745 2

2. Duke (4) 13-1 720 3

3. Villanova (1) 13-1 658 1

4. Xavier 14-1 643 5

5. West Virginia 13-1 613 7

6. Arizona State 12-1 559 4

7. Oklahoma 11-1 527 12

8. Virginia 12-1 514 9

9. Wichita State 11-2 466 10

10. Kansas 11-2 455 11

11. North Carolina 12-2 430 14

12. Purdue 13-2 427 13

13. Texas A&M 11-2 389 6

14. Kentucky 11-2 347 15

15. TCU 12-1 346 8

16. Arizona 11-3 315 18

17. Miami 12-1 313 16

18. Texas Tech 12-1 243 21

19. Gonzaga 12-3 208 19

20. Cincinnati 12-2 168 22

21. Seton Hall 13-2 166 24

22. Tennessee 9-3 93 20

23. Arkansas 11-2 86 —

24. Creighton 11-3 68 23

25. Clemson 12-1 60 —

Others receiving votes: Florida State 50, Baylor 44, Notre Dame 17, Louisville 13, Saint Mary’s 11, Boise State 9, Auburn 7, Butler 7, Virginia Tech 6, Rhode Island 5, SMU 5, Alabama 3, Syracuse 3, Texas 3, Missouri 2, New Mexico State 2, Florida 1, Michigan 1, Nevada 1, UCLA 1.

The AP Women’s Top Twenty Five

Record Pts Prv

1. UConn (32) 11-0 800 1

2. Notre Dame 13-1 750 2

3. Louisville 16-0 736 3

4. South Carolina 12-1 680 4

5. Mississippi St. 15-0 677 5

6. Baylor 12-1 634 6

7. Tennessee 13-0 619 7

8. Texas 11-1 600 8

9. Oregon 13-2 515 10

10. Ohio St. 13-2 485 12

11. Florida St. 13-1 455 13

12. West Virginia 13-1 453 9

13. Maryland 13-2 420 15

14. UCLA 10-3 371 11

15. Missouri 13-1 362 16

16. Oregon St. 11-2 323 17

17. Duke 11-3 291 14

18. Iowa 14-1 228 23

19. Texas A&M 11-4 172 22

20. Oklahoma St. 11-2 161 24

21. Villanova 11-1 126 18

22. Michigan 12-3 105 21

23. California 10-3 94 20

24. Stanford 8-6 85 —

25. Arizona St. 11-3 67 —

Others receiving votes: South Florida 65, Rutgers 47, Green Bay 46, Miami 14, New Mexico 7, Syracuse 3, Georgia Tech 3, NC State 2, Brown 1, Virginia Tech 1, DePaul 1, Navy 1.

USA Today Women’s Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. UConn (32) 11-0 800 1

2. Notre Dame 13-1 745 2

3. Mississippi State 15-0 725 3

4. Louisville 16-0 718 4

5. South Carolina 12-1 676 5

6. Baylor 12-1 634 6

7. Tennessee 13-0 596 7

8. Texas 11-1 586 8

9. Oregon 13-2 529 10

10. Ohio State 13-2 494 11

11. West Virginia 13-1 466 9

12. Florida State 13-1 463 13

13. Maryland 13-2 423 14

14. UCLA 10-3 377 12

15. Missouri 13-1 353 16

16. Oregon State 11-2 318 17

17. Iowa 14-1 255 21

18. Duke 11-3 254 15

19. Texas A&M 11-4 157 21

20. Michigan 12-3 152 19

21. Villanova 11-1 144 18

22. South Florida 11-3 131 24

23. Oklahoma State 11-2 115 —

24. Green Bay 11-2 59 20

25. Rutgers 14-2 54 —

Others receiving votes: DePaul 42, Arizona State 29, Georgia Tech 20, Syracuse 19, California 17, New Mexico 16, Stanford 15, Miami 10, Marquette 3, N.C. State 3, South Alabama 1, Virginia 1.

Tuesday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Army 86, Loyola (Md.) 75

Boston U. 84, Bucknell 79

Buffalo 104, Toledo 94

Colgate 72, American U. 63

Farmingdale 80, Sarah Lawrence 66

Hofstra 71, Northeastern 70

Lafayette 60, Holy Cross 48

Manhattan 99, Marist 96, OT

Mount St. Vincent 93, Old Westbury 84

Navy 78, Lehigh 66

Vermont 62, Harvard 56

SOUTH

Auburn 94, Tennessee 84

Auburn-Montgomery 77, Christian Brothers 68

Coll. of Charleston 93, Delaware 78

Elon 75, Towson 72

Jacksonville 105, Trinity Baptist 48

Liberty 70, Charleston Southern 53

Maryland 75, Penn St. 69

North Florida 104, Florida National 70

UMKC 79, SC-Upstate 77

UNC Wilmington 107, Drexel 87

Vanderbilt 76, Alabama 75

William & Mary 84, James Madison 76

MIDWEST

Ball St. 72, E. Michigan 62

Cent. Michigan 75, Ohio 50

IUPUI 67, Green Bay 63

Indiana-East 97, Asbury 87

Miami (Ohio) 77, Bowling Green 72

Michigan 75, Iowa 68

N. Illinois 75, Kent St. 61

Omaha 100, Doane 60

Rio Grande 96, Our Lady of the Lake 75

W. Michigan 87, Akron 75

Wisconsin 71, Indiana 61

Xavier 86, Butler 79

SOUTHWEST

TCU 81, Baylor 78, OT

Tuesday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

American U. 77, Colgate 55

Army 69, Loyola (Md.) 62

Bucknell 63, Boston U. 58

Butler 76, Villanova 53

Canisius 53, Iona 49

Creighton 68, Seton Hall 51

Drew 75, Baruch 39

Fairfield 59, Niagara 53

Georgetown 65, Xavier 60

Lafayette 69, Holy Cross 65

Lehigh 66, Navy 63

Providence 49, St. John’s 44

Rider 57, St. Peter’s 52

SOUTH

Bryan 75, Milligan 61

Campbellsville 68, Stillman 44

Charleston Southern 73, Longwood 57

Cumberlands 62, Brescia 47

High Point 83, Gardner-Webb 80

Liberty 76, Presbyterian 64

Maryville (Tenn.) 65, Covenant 49

NC A&T 90, St. Andrews 40

Radford 78, Winthrop 52

SC-Upstate 109, Brevard 39

Sewanee 81, Wesleyan (Ga.) 55

UNC Asheville 60, Campbell 52

MIDWEST

Benedictine (Ill.) 57, Lakeland 52

Edgewood 61, Alverno 51

South Dakota 82, N. Dakota St. 67

UMKC 90, Central Christian (Mo.) 10

Wis. Lutheran 58, Concordia (Wis.) 49

SOUTHWEST

Houston 73, Wichita St. 55

FAR WEST

Denver 72, Utah Valley 53

Grand Canyon 75, Arizona Christian 51

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

Can-Am League

OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Released INF Sebastian Diaz.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Traded OF Rubi Silva to York (Atlantic) for a player to be named. Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed INF Joel McKeithan to a contract extension.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed OF Dylan Jones.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Assigned F/C Cristiano Felicio and G Zach LaVine to Windy City (NBAGL).

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Assigned F Ivan Rabb to Memphis (NBAGL).

Football

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Announced the retirement of QB Carson Palmer. Signed WR Carlton Agudosi, DL Peli Anau, CB Jarell Carter, LB Vontarrius Dora, CB Jonathan Moxey, WR Rashad Ross, DL Pasoni Tasini, RB Darius Victor, OL Josh Allen and LS Drew Williams to reserve-future contracts.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed G Andy Levitre on injured reserve.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed coach Marvin Lewis to a two-year contract extension.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Reassigned executive vice president, general manager and director of football operations Ted Thompson to senior adviser to football operations. Signed WR Jake Kumerow, WR Colby Pearson, TE Robert Tonyan, LS Zach Triner and WR DeAngelo Yancey.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed WR De’Anthony Thomas and RB Akeem Hunt on injured reserve. Signed WR Marcus Kemp and RB C.J. Spiller from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed WR Andre Patton, CB Jeff Richards and WR Artavis Scott to reserve-future contracts.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed DE Fadol Brown, WR Keon Hatcher, DB Darius Hilary, RB Elijah Wood, S Tevin Mitchel, LS Bradley Northnagel, DL Joby Saint Fleur, G Jordan Simmons and DL Shakir Soto to reserve-future contracts.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed QB Stephen Morris to a reserve-future contract.

Hockey

National Hockey League

MINNESOTA WILD — Activated LW Zach Parise from the long-term injured reserve list. Reassigned RW Zack Mitchell to Iowa (AHL).

Soccer

Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Signed M Junior Moreno on a permanent transfer from Zulia FC (Venezuela).

LOS ANGELES FOOTBALL CLUB — Signed D Jordan Harvey.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired D Julio Cascante from Deportiva Saprissa (Costa Rica) for targeted allocation money.

College

AUBURN — RB Kerryon Johnson announced he will enter the NFL draft.

CONCORDIA (ORE.) — Named Kim Dehning interim director of golf.

NEBRASKA — OL Nick Gates announced he will enter the NFL draft.

OREGON STATE — RB Ryan Nall announced he will enter the NFL draft.

PENN STATE — Named Jeff Cook men’s soccer coach.

UTAH — Named Gary Andersen associate head football coach and defensive assistant.

SCHEDULE

Wednesday’s Events

Prep Bowling

Fostoria at Rossford, 4:30

LOCAL & AREA

Volleyball Coach Opening

DELPHOS — Delphos Jefferson High School has an opening for a head varsity volleyball coach. Interested persons can apply to David Hoffman at Delphos Jefferson High School (dhoffman@delphoscityschools.org).

