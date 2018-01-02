Prep Wrestling: Arcadia wins Cardington Invite

CARDINGTON — Arcadia’s wrestling team tallied 145 team points and took home the title in the 12-team Cardington Invitational on Saturday.
Riverdale, the only other local team participating, took third place, one spot behind River Valley in the team standings.
The Redskins were led by a pair of first-place finishers: Wyatt Lucas at 126 pounds and John Hill in the 285-pound division.
Arcadia’s title was also aided by a trio of runner-up finishes by Gage Boyd at 152, Tristan Martinez at 170 and Dalton Mathias at 220.

