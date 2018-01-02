Prep Boys Basketball: Royals keep the Stockaders in check

By SHANNON DOVE

STAFF WRITER

BLOOMDALE — Elmwood’s strategy against Old Fort was to slow the Stockaders down, keep their shooters out of the paint, and contain Jacob Webb. Check, check and check.

Elmwood pounced early and didn’t let up as they cruised to a 61-39 victory over Old Fort in nonleague boys basketball action Saturday.

Zach Weiss had a double-double for Elmwood with 10 points and 21 boards — two shy of the school record for rebounds in a game. Matthew Cline led the Royals with 20 points.

Elmwood jumped out to an early 4-0 lead with a putback from Weiss and a field goal from Cline. Jacob Webb canned a 3-pointer to bring Old Fort to 4-3, but that was the last time the Stockaders were within one point of the Royals.

Things fell apart for the Stockaders in the second quarter. After scoring the first three points of the period with free throws from Webb (two) and Luke Wagner, the Stockaders’ shooting went cold. They were a dismal 3-14 from the field in the quarter, failing to score until Zach DeWese’s putback at 1:56.

Meanwhile, the Royals went on a 12-0 run — including 3-pointers by Brock Reinhard, Jonathan Duvall and Mason Lentz — to take a 26-9 lead. Wagner and Webb each scored for Old Fort in the final minute of the first half but the damage was done and the Royals went into halftime with a 28-15 lead.

Webb scored 12 of his game-high 22 points in the third quarter but Elmwood continued to pull away, outscoring the Stockaders 22-16. The Royals scored another trio of treys from Duvall, Lentz and Weiss while Cline recorded 6 points.

Duvall led Elmwood with six assists and three steals while Weiss added three steals. Zach Kohlenberg grabbed eight rebounds for the Stockaders.

old fort (3-5)

Webb 8-3–22, DeWese 2-0–5, Smith 2-0–4, Salas 1-0–2, Wagner 1-1–3, Kohlenberg 1-0–2, C. Steyer 0-1–1. TOTALS: 15-61 5-14 — 39.

elmwood (4-5)

Cline 10-0–20, Weiss 4-1–10, Reinhard 3-0–7, Duvall 2-0–6, Lentz 2-0–6, Jon. Childress 1-2–4, Jos. Childress 1-2–4, Stearns 1-1–3, Minich 0-1–1. TOTALS: 24-42 7-10 — 61.

Old Fort 6 9 16 8 — 39

Elmwood 14 14 22 11 — 61

3-Point GOALS: Old Fort 4 (Webb 3, DeWese 1); Elmwood 6-8 (Duvall & Lentz 2, Weiss & Reinhard 1).

rebounds: Old Fort 23 (Kohlenberg 7); Elmwood 34 (Weiss 21).

turnovers: Old Fort 7, Elmwood 9.

junior varsity: Old Fort, 70-66.

Comments

comments