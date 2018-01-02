Prep basketball: Shank paces Elmwood girls past Woodmore

ELMORE — Elmwood overcame an early nine-point deficit and got a game-high 22 points from Zoe Shank to defeat Woodmore 70-46 on Tuesday night in a Northern Buckeye Conference girls basketball contest.

The Royals trailed 16-7 after one quarter and 24-23 at halftime before outscoring the Wildcats 47-22 in the second half.

Mattison Hillard scored 12 points for NBC-leading Elmwood, which shot 53.1 percent (26 of 49) from the field and upped its record to 8-1 overall and 6-0 in conference play.

Jill Hannah finished with 10 points, three assists and three steals and Maddie Schramko had team-highs of nine rebounds and four steals for the Royals.

Brooke Allen recorded 14 points and Carly Rothert had 10 for Woodmore (5-5, 2-3 NBC).

elmwood (8-1, 6-0 nbc)

Troike 3-3–9, Zimmerman 1-0–2, Hannah 4-2–10, Hall 1-0–2, Meyer 1-0–2, Schramko 2-1–5, Hillard 2-7–12, Shank 10-2–22, Pennington 2-0–4, Arnold 1-0–2. TOTALS: 26-49 15-25 — 70.

WOODMORE (5-5, 2-3 NBC)

Lamunyon 2-0–2, Brugger 1-0″”3, Chavez 1-1–3, Freund 2-1″”7, Beam 2-0–4, Rothert 5-0–10, Allen 6-2–14. TOTALS: 19 4 “” 46.

Elmwood 7 16 22 25 — 70

Woodmore 16 8 13 9 — 46

3-Point GOALS: Elmwood 1-7 (Hillard 1); Woodmore 4 (Freund 2, Lamunyon & Brugger 1).

rebounds: Elmwood 28 (Schramko 9).

turnovers: Elmwood 16.

junior varsity: Elmwood, 46-45.

HOPEWELL-LOUDON 64

MOHAWK 18

BASCOM — MaKayla Elmore notched yet another double-double and Jacque Burns scored an efficient 18 as Hopewell-Loudon trounced Mohawk 64-18 in Tuesday’s girls basketball game.

Elmore posted a game-high 21 points and snagged 11 rebounds to lead the Chieftains (10-1). Burns’ 18 points came on 8 of 11 (72.7 percent) shooting and Emily Pace scored 10 with five rebounds and four assists.

Anna Stillberger and Marah Gillig led the Warriors (2-8) with four points apiece.

mohawk (2-8)

Stillberger 2-0–4, Gillig 2-0–4, Harper 1-0–3, Pennington 1-0–3, Margraf 1-0–2, Morehart 1-0–2. TOTALS: 8-43 0-3 — 18.

hopewell-loudon (10-1)

Elmore 7-6–21, Burns 8-2–18, Pace 5-0–10, Coppus 2-0–5, Siebenaller 1-1–4, Zender 1-0–2, Breidenbach 1-0–2, Krupp 0-2–2. TOTALS: 25-58 11-16 — 64.

Mohawk 6 3 4 5 — 18

Hopewell-Loudon 18 13 15 18 — 64

3-Point GOALS: Mohawk 2-13 (Harper & Pennington 1); Hopewell-Loudon 3-8 (Elmore, Coppus & Siebenaller 1).

rebounds: Mohawk 29 (Margraf 6); Hopewell-Loudon 34 (Elmore 11).

turnovers: Mohawk 12, Hopewell-Loudon 14.

LAKOTA 45

CORY-RAWSON 21

KANSAS — Lakota, which held Cory-Rawson to just one first-quarter point, outdid itself in the second quarter holding the Hornets off the scoreboard en route to a 45-21 nonleague drubbing in Tuesday’s girls basketball game.

Alexa Gabel’s 10 points paced the Raiders (5-5), who outscored Cory-Rawson 10-1 in the first quarter and 15-0 in the second.

Seven others scored for Lakota — which led 43-5 after three quarters — including four with at least six points.

Zoe Chisholm led the Hornets (2-10) with nine points, all coming on three 3-pointers.

Cory-Rawson (2-10)

Chisholm 3-0–9, Roth 1-1–4, Green 1-0–2, McVetta 1-0–2, Vekaryasz 1-0–2, Cascaden 0-2–2. TOTALS: 7 3-8 — 21.

Lakota (5-5)

Gabel 5-0–10, Dauterman 4-1–9, Mogle 3-0–8, Feathers 3-1–7, Shank 3-0–6, Wallace 1-0–2, Palos 1-0–2, King 0-1–1. TOTALS: 20 3-7 — 45.

Cory-Rawson 1 0 4 16 — 21

Lakota 10 15 18 2 — 45

3-Point GOALS: Cory-Rawson 4 (Chisholm 3, Roth 1); Lakota 2 (Mogle 2).

junior varsity: Cory-Rawson, 31-22.

Boys Basketball

HOPEWELL-LOUDON 47

MOHAWK 29

BASCOM — Jordyn Jury collected team-highs of 16 points, six rebounds and three steals to pace Hopewell-Loudon to a 47-29 victory over Mohawk on Tuesday night in nonconference boys basketball.

The Chieftains led the visiting Warriors 13-1 after one quarter but saw the lead shrink to 17-13 at halftime. H-L, however, outscored Mohawk 30-16 in the second half and improved its record to 6-3.

Travis Milligan added 12 points for the Chieftains.

Kaiden Hammer scored eight points and Keith Jenkins added seven for the Warriors (4-4), who hit just 10 of 30 (33.3 percent) shots from the floor and 4 of 15 from the free-throw line. Ryan Lacey had four rebounds as Mohawk lost the battle of the boards 28-18.

mohawk (4-4)

Jenkins 3-0″”7, Hammer 2-2–8, Tusing 0-0–0, Stull 0-0–0, Shellhouse 0-0–0, Hayman 0-1–1, Leeth 3-0–6, Lacey 0-2–2, Klopp 0-1–1. TOTALS: 10-30 4-15 — 29.

hopewell-loudon (6-3)

C. Hoover 0-2–2, Grieser 1-0–2, Milligan 4-1–12, Bolte 4-0–8, Coffman 0-0–0, Jury 5-6–16, Rumschlag 1-0–2, A. Hoover 0-0–0, Simonis 2-0–5, Oswalt 0-0–0. TOTALS: 17-44 9-12 — 47.

Mohawk 1 12 8 8 — 29

Hopewell-Loudon 13 4 15 15 — 47

3-Point GOALS: Mohawk 5-13 (Hammer & Leeth 2, Jenkins 1); Hopewell-Loudon 4-13 (Milligan 3, Simonis 1).

rebounds: Mohawk 18 (Lacey 4); Hopewell-Loudon 28 (Jury 6).

turnovers: Mohawk 16; Hopewell-Loudon 12.

junior varsity: Hopewell-Loudon, 45-20.

