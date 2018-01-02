Girls Basketball Roundup: Pratt, Arcadia knock off Bluffton

BLUFFTON — Arcadia’s Kennedy Pratt scored a game-high 20 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished three assists as the Redskins used a 20-8 fourth-quarter advantage to knock off Bluffton 46-36 in a nonleague girls basketball game Saturday.

Samantha Watkins chipped in eight points and three steals for Arcadia (7-2), while Emma Saltzman had seven points and 14 rebounds.

Alivia Koenig’s 10 points led Bluffton (7-3).

ARCADIA (7-2)

K. Pratt 9-1–20, Watkins 3-0–8, Saltzman 2-3–7, Burnett 2-3–7, Mock 1-0–2, Cramer 1-0–2. TOTALS: 18-42 7-16 — 46.

BLUFFTON (7-3)

Koenig 2-4–10, Prater 4-0–8, Rumer 1-3–6, Schaadt 3-0–6, B. Garmatter 0-2–2, White 1-0–2, Eachus 0-2–2. TOTALS: 11-50 11-16 — 36.

Arcadia 11 4 11 20 — 46

Bluffton 8 5 15 8 — 36

3-Point GOALS: Arcadia 3-10 (Watkins 2, K. Pratt 1); Bluffton 3 (Koenig 2, Rumer 1).

rebounds: Arcadia 39 (Saltzman 14); Bluffton 28.

turnovers: Arcadia 12, Bluffton 11.

HOPEWELL-LOUDON 66

FREMONT ST. JOSEPH 42

FREMONT — Hopewell-Loudon’s MaKayla Elmore and Kenadee Siebenaller notched double-doubles as the Chieftains rolled past Fremont St. Joseph 66-42 in a nonleague battle of one-loss girls basketball teams Saturday.

Elmore recorded 30 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks while Siebenaller added 11 points, 10 rebounds and five steals. Hailey Coppus scored 10 points for Hopewell-Loudon (9-1).

Miranda Wammes had 11 points to lead Fremont St. Joseph (9-2). Adrienne Wehring added nine points and 11 boards.

HOPEWELL-LOUDON (9-1)

Elmore 11-8–30, Siebenaller 5-0–11, Coppus 4-1–10, Pace 4-0–8, Burns 3-0–6, Jameson 0-1–1. TOTALS: 27-66 10-14 — 66.

FREMONT ST. JOSEPH (9-2)

Wammes 4-3–11, Wehring 3-3–9, Casperson 3-0–7, Michael 2-0–6, Burns 2-0–5, Kelbley 2-0–4. TOTALS: 16-53 6-9 — 42.

Hopewell-Loudon 25 10 21 10 — 66

Fremont St. Joseph 15 14 11 2 — 42

3-Point GOALS: Hopewell-Loudon 2-12 (Siebenaller & Coppus 1); Fremont St. Joseph 4-25 (Michael 2, Casperson & Burns 1).

rebounds: Hopewell-Loudon 39 (Elmore & Siebenaller 10); Fremont St. Joseph 30 (Wehring 11).

turnovers: Hopewell-Loudon 24, Fremont St. Joseph 30.

OLD FORT 52

LAKOTA 21

KANSAS — Old Fort held Lakota to single-digit points in all four quarters and posted a 52-21 Sandusky Bay Conference River Division girls basketball victory on Saturday.

Madisyn Spencer scored 16 of her game-high 21 points in the first half and also tallied five rebounds and four steals to lead the Stockaders, who held a 33-11 halftime edge.

Alexa Gabel’s seven points led the Raiders.

OLD FORT (3-6, 1-2 SBC RIVER)

Guth 2-0–6, Magers 1-0–2, Clouse 0-1–1, Wilkinson 1-0–2, Spencer 10-1–21, W. Bilger 2-3–8, H. Bilger 2-0–4, Miller 2-0–4, Hossler 2-0–4. TOTALS: 22-36 5-8–52.

LAKOTA (4-5, 2-2 SBC RIVER)

Feathers 0-1–1, Mogle 1-0–2, Shank 1-1–3, Wallace 1-1–3, Gabel 2-3–7, Dauterman 0-2–2, King 1-1–3. TOTALS: 6 9-22–21.

Old Fort 18 15 9 10 — 52

Lakota 5 6 3 7 — 21

3-Point GOALS: Old Fort 3-9 (Guth 2, W. Bilger 1); Lakota 0-3.

rebounds: Old Fort (31 (Spencer & Wilkinson 5); Lakota 26.

turnovers: Old Fort 25, Lakota 32.

junior varsity: Old Fort, 52-10.

FOSTORIA 49

DAYTON DUNBAR 46

WAPAKONETA — Tyriana Settles had a double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds in leading Fostoria over Dayton Dunbar 49-46 in the consolation game of the Wapakoneta Holiday Tournament Saturday.

J’Breonn Jones added 11 points for Fostoria (2-10), while Evion Taylor scored 10.

Comments

comments