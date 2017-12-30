Saturday’s Scoreboard
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Friday’s Results
Northern 10 Conference
Seneca East 78, Mohawk 23
Upper Sandusky 49, Bucyrus 46
Other NW Ohio Games
Carey 59, North Baltimore 52
Kidron Central Christian 49, Our Lady of the Elms 43
Lexington 54, Clyde 43
Springfield 61, Toledo St. Ursula 40
TOURNAMENTS
Ayersivlle Holiday Tournament
CHAMPIONSHIP
Leipsic 46, Ayersville 23
CONSOLATION
Continental 64, Hilltop 46
Bryan Holiday Classic
CHAMPIONSHIP
Bryan 65, Stryker 62
CONSOLATION
Fairview 58, Paulding 49
LIMA BATH McDONALD”S CLASSIC
SEMIFINALS
Minster 47, Toledo Start 15
Bellevue 44, Lima Bath 33
ELIDA VICKI MAUK CLASSIC
CHAMPIONSHIP
Lima Senior 69, Tinora 47
CONSOLATION
Elida 47, Lima Central Catholic 39
PARKWAY CHATT INSURANCE TOURNAMENT
CHAMPIONSHIP
Ridgemont 61, Parkway 59, 2-OT
CONSOLATION
Lincolnview 56, Grove City Christian 19
Lakota West Kemba Hoops Fest
Tol. Cent. Catholic 58, Dayton Chaminade-Julienne 42
DUBLIN ROCKS HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
Toledo Notre Dame 58, Solon 53
THE ROCKS HOLIDAY CLASSIC
THIRD PLACE
Toledo Whitmer 55, Chartiers-Houston, Pa. 24
Around Ohio
Akr. Ellet 53, Akr. Springfield 43
Berea-Midpark 59, Austintown Fitch 44
Brookfield 76, Youngs. Valley Christian 68
Canal Winchester 54, Bloom-Carroll 48
Cols. Linden McKinley 47, Johnstown-Monroe 39
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 51, Streetsboro 41
Fayetteville-Perry 68, Georgetown 28
Granville 36, Day. Thurgood Marshall 17
Kings Mills Kings 67, Cin. Winton Woods 27
Middlefield Cardinal 60, Wickliffe 45
New Boston Glenwood 51, Belpre 29
Proctorville Fairland 45, North Point, Md. 33
W. Chester Lakota W. 53, Cin. McAuley 48
Westlake 65, Elyria 45
Brunswick Holiday Hoops
Macedonia Nordonia 59, Amherst Steele 51
Energy Classic Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Milwaukie, Ore. 47, Tol. Scott 35
Farrell Tournament
Neshannock, Pa. 50, Youngs. Ursuline 49
Holiday Tournament
Hudson Catholic, N.J. 81, Garfield Hts. Trinity 25
Jeff Sheets Hoilday Classic
Ashville Teays Valley 49, Thomas Worthington 47, OT
Canfield S. Range 70, Plain City Jonathan Alder 54
Motor City Roundball Classic
Detroit Country Day, Mich. 58, Powell Olentangy Liberty 40
Saginaw Heritage, Mich. 64, Cols. Hartley 38
North Allegheny Tournament
Third Place
Gates Mills Gilmour 64, Trinity, Pa. 47
North Central Classic
First Round
Springboro 54, New Albany, Ind. 51
Ohio River Tournament
Pomeroy Meigs 50, E. Cle. Shaw 34
Rush For A Cause Tournament (N. Royalton)
Medina 49, Lyndhurst Brush 29
Parma Hts. Holy Name 37, N. Royalton 34
Sharon Tournament
Third Place
Maplewood, Pa. 61, Warren JFK 39
Championship
Warren Harding 71, Sharon, Pa. 48
Springfield Tournament
Medina Highland 50, Manchester 36
Teays Valley Tournament
Dublin Jerome 41, Grove City 30
Undo’s Holiday Tournament
First Round
Wheeling Central, W.Va. 67, Zanesville Rosecrans 39
Saturday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Colonel Crawford at Ridgedale
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Lakota at Old Fort
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Castalia Margaretta at Oak Harbor
Willard at Vermilion
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Norwalk Senior at Shelby
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Toledo Christian at Ottawa Hills
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Crestline at Lucas
Other NW Ohio Games
Arcadia at Bluffton
Clear Fork at Mansfield Christian
Danbury at South Central
Delphos Jefferson at Kalida
Fayette at Delta
Fort Loramie at St. Henry
Hicksville at Convoy Crestview
Holiday Classic at Ashland Crestview
Holiday Classic at Ashland Senior
Holiday Classic at Bellevue
Holiday Classic at Buckeye Central
Holiday Classic at Lima Bath
Holiday Classic at Wooster Senior
Hopewell-Loudon at Fremont St. Joseph
Liberty Center at Eastwood
Lima Bath Tournament at Minster
Lima Bath Tournament at Toledo Start
Maumee Valley Country Day at North Central
Maumee at Lake
McComb at Fort Jennings
Milan Edison at Port Clinton
New Knoxville at Jackson Center
Ottawa-Glandorf at Liberty-Benton
Pettisville at Evergreen
Sandusky Perkins at Sandusky Senior
Sidney Lehman at New Bremen
Sylvania Southview at Findlay
Toledo Bowsher at Sylvania Northview
Toledo St. Ursula at Bowling Green
Tournament at Mansfield St. Peter’s
Versailles at Russia
Whitehall-Yearling at River Valley
Wapakoneta Holiday Tournament
CHAMPIONSHIP
Dayton Carroll vs. Wapakoneta
CONSOLATION
Dayton Dunbar vs. Fostoria
WAYNESFIELD-GOSHEN BORDER BATTLE
CHAMPIONSHIP
Ada vs. Allen East
CONSOLATION
Upper Scioto Valley vs. Waynesfield-Goshen
DUBLIN ROCKS HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
Toledo Notre Dame vs. Berea-Midpark
PREP Boys Basketball
Friday’s Results
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Fremont Ross 50, Lima Senior 48
Toledo St. Francis 59, Findlay 47
Northern 10 Conference
Colonel Crawford 78, Ridgedale 32
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Fremont St. Joseph 74, Lakota 28
Sandusky St. Mary’s 55, Tiffin Calvert 51
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Oak Harbor 70, Willard 39
Vermilion 63, Castalia Margaretta 47
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Bellevue 56, Shelby 55
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Mansfield Senior 55, Wooster Senior 47
Mount Vernon 76, West Holmes 39
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Mansfield St. Peter’s 80, Loudonville 37
Firelands Conference
New London 55, Norwalk St. Paul 53
South Central 65, Plymouth 44
Western Reserve 73, Ashland Crestview 56
Other NW Ohio Games
Anthony Wayne 41, Genoa 38
Archbold 70, Eastwood 51
Ashland Mapleton 42, Monroeville 30
Buckeye Valley 51, Centerburg 25
Convoy Crestview 52, Delphos St. John’s 47
Elmwood 57, Arcadia 39
Fayette 52, Delta 46
Fort Jennings 67, Lima Temple Christian 63
Kalida 52, Lincolnview 49
Lake 65, McComb 57
Lima Shawnee 66, Delphos Jefferson 34
Lucas 61, Howard East Knox 40
Mansfield Christian 59, Navarre Fairless 52
Mansfield Madison 77, Clear Fork 73
Marion Pleasant 71, Wynford 29
Milan Edison 63, Huron 54
Minster 80, Houston 44
New Bremen 68, Indian Lake 48
Olentangy Orange 63, Marion Harding 51
Pettisville 40, Ottawa Hills 32
River Valley 55, Cardington Lincoln 52
Sandusky Senior 60, Oberlin 48
Sparta Highland 60, Ontario 53
St. Marys Memorial 56, New Knoxville 49
Sylvania Northview 76, Toledo Bowsher 55
Van Buren 53, Otsego 44
Vanlue 57, Hardin Northern 47
Versailles 68, Miami East 37
Wayne Trace at Woodlan, Ind., postponed
Route 49 Classic
CHAMPIONSHIP
Hicksville 56, Edgerton 40
CONSOLATION
Antwerp 56, Edon 37
COLDWATER HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
SEMIFINALS
Coldwater 53, Marion Local 49
St. Henry 67, Celina 34
WAYNESFIELD-GOSHEN HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
SEMIFINALS
Waynesfield-Goshen 62, Ada 56
Upper Scioto Valley 52, Allen East 40
BLUFFTON McDONALD’S TOURNAMENT
SEMIFINALS
Arlington 81, Miller City 75
Bluffton 42, Cory-Rawson 34
PARKWAY CHATT INSURANCE TOURNAMENT
CHAMPIONSHIP
St. Paris Graham 51, Parkway 33
CONSOLATION
Grove City Christian 63, Ridgemont 53
EMMANUEL CHRISTIAN WARRIOR CLASSIC
SEMIFINALS
Whiteford, Mich. 56, Swanton 39
Toledo Waite 66, Toledo Emmanuel Christian 45
SYLVANIA SOUTHVIEW TOURNAMENT
CHAMPIONSHIP
Sylvania Southview 48, Toledo Central Catholic 37
CONSOLATION
Cardinal Stritch 47, Chardon Notre Dame Cathedral Latin 38
THE ROCK HOLIDAY CLASSIC
CHAMPIONSHIP
Montgomery Bell, Tenn. 66, Toledo Whitmer 59
TORREY PINES HOLIDAY CLASSIC
Westchester, Calif. 62, Toledo St. John’s 48
PIQUA BUCKEYE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
CHAMPIONSHIP
Troy Christian 60, Piqua 58
CONSOLATION
Covington 47, Sidney Lehman 46
NORTH ROYALTON HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
Parma Heights Holy Name 103, Oregon Clay 61
NORTHWEST SIGNAL CLASSIC
SEMIFINALS
Napoleon 56, Patrick Henry 53
Liberty Center 60, Holgate 24
EVERGREEN NW Ohio Holiday Tournament
CHAMPIONSHIP
Evergreen 72, Montpelier 44
CONSOLATION
Fostoria 45, Northwood 37
NORTH CENTRAL TOURNAMENT
CONSOLATION
North Central 54, Toledo Jones Leadership 51
Around Ohio
Akr. Ellet 60, Green 58
Alliance Marlington 64, Alliance 54
Anna 76, Botkins 47
Apple Creek Waynedale 58, Creston Norwayne 49
Athens vs. Jackson, ppd.
Atwater Waterloo 62, Garrettsville Garfield 52
Augusta, Ky. 43, Felicity-Franklin 34
Austintown Fitch 72, Youngs. Boardman 58
Baltimore Liberty Union 70, Mt. Gilead 54
Barberton 96, Cle. Collinwood 52
Barnesville 72, Rayland Buckeye 63
Batavia 31, Batavia Clermont NE 23
Belmont Union Local 61, John Marshall, W.Va. 51
Beloit W. Branch 76, Carrollton 35
Bethel-Tate vs. Mowrystown Whiteoak, ppd. to Dec 30.
Bidwell River Valley vs. S. Point, ppd.
Bristol 74, Warren Champion 55
Brookville 40, Arcanum 29
Campbell Memorial 58, Mineral Ridge 49
Canal Fulton Northwest 64, Orrville 48
Canal Winchester 60, Bloom-Carroll 59
Canfield 61, Hubbard 53
Canfield S. Range 55, New Middletown Spring. 43
Chillicothe 41, Thomas Worthington 37
Chillicothe Huntington 55, Portsmouth Clay 51
Chillicothe Unioto 56, Greenfield McClain 29
Cin. Country Day 60, Cols. Centennial 56
Cin. NW 43, Hamilton Ross 39
Cin. St. Xavier 62, Pataskala Licking Hts. 43
Cin. Sycamore 52, Cin. Anderson 48
Cin. West Clermont 50, Fairfield 48
Circleville 70, Williamsport Westfall 25
Circleville Logan Elm 54, Holy Trinity Episcopal, Fla. 50
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 52, Monroe 42
Cols. Ready 50, Can. Cent. Cath. 47
Columbia Station Columbia 60, Sullivan Black River 45
Columbiana 50, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 32
Cortland Lakeview 64, Girard 57
Day. Christian 55, Carlisle 53
Day. Dunbar 66, Meadville, Pa. 59
Delaware Buckeye Valley 51, Centerburg 25
Dresden Tri-Valley 60, Cols. Mifflin 44
Fairview 60, Cuyahoga Hts. 43
Galion Northmor 57, Worthington Christian 30
Granville 51, Cin. Wyoming 48
Hamilton Badin 64, Cin. Purcell Marian 60
Hilliard Davidson 37, Hilliard Bradley 35
Hillsboro 69, Blanchester 55
Huber Hts. Wayne 90, Trotwood-Madison 87, 2OT
Hunting Valley University 68, Eastlake N. 61
Johnstown Northridge 61, Cols. Grandview Hts. 40
Kirtland 70, Wickliffe 60
Lakewood 49, Cle. John Marshall 47
Lebanon 63, Hamilton 55
Legacy Christian 69, Spring. NE 47
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 63, Marion Harding 51
Lodi Cloverleaf 55, Ravenna SE 51
Logan 77, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 57
Lorain 50, Elyria 39
Louisville 72, Salem 58
Lynchburg-Clay 68, Bainbridge Paint Valley 55
Malvern 63, Toronto 54
Mason 66, Wilmington 47
Mayfield 49, Parma 29
McArthur Vinton County 80, Southeastern 50
Mentor 81, Willoughby S. 66
Middletown Madison Senior 60, Oxford Talawanda 40
Mogadore 94, Cortland Maplewood 57
N. Royalton 71, Bay Village Bay 59
Nelsonville-York 53, Racine Southern 49
New Lexington 68, Corning Miller 54
New London 55, Norwalk St. Paul 53
Oak Hill 44, Albany Alexander 39
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 82, N. Olmsted 74
Philo 48, Heath 38
Plain City Jonathan Alder 62, Cols. Marion-Franklin 48
Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 55, New Richmond 42
Rittman 63, Doylestown Chippewa 49
Rootstown 65, Ravenna 41
S. Charleston SE 60, Mechanicsburg 48
Salineville Southern 52, Columbiana Crestview 38
Shadyside 79, Bellaire 58
Sidney 57, Urbana 50
Smithville 52, Dalton 40
Sparta Highland 60, Ontario 53
Springfield 81, Day. Ponitz Tech. 56
Struthers 63, Lowellville 50
Sugar Grove Berne Union 59, Groveport Madison Christian 28
Thornville Sheridan 67, Hebron Lakewood 36
Twinsburg 60, Kent Roosevelt 32
Vandalia Butler 67, Germantown Valley View 43
Washington C.H. vs. Frankfort Adena, ppd.
Westchester, Calif. 62, Tol. St. John’s 48
Wheelersburg 83, Wellston 44
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 60, Ironton Rock Hill 56
Windham 70, Newton Falls 57
Wintersville Indian Creek 82, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 72
Zanesville Maysville 56, Newark Licking Valley 49
Zanesville Rosecrans 71, Zanesville W. Muskingum 64
Beach Ball Classic
Cin. Moeller 46, Clark, Nev. 42
Proctorville Fairland 61, Myrtle Beach, S.C. 53
Brooke Tournament
Marysville 65, Brooke, W.Va. 47
Brunswick Tournament
Brunswick 54, Sandusky Perkins 42
Maple Hts. 59, Wadsworth 57
Farrell Tournament
Wise, Md. 68, Cle. Cent. Cath. 61
Gateway Holiday Classic
Anderson Co., Ky. 74, Worthington Kilbourne 69
Hudson Holiday Tournament
Chagrin Falls Kenston 83, Streetsboro 70
Lawrenceburg Tournament
First Round
Centerville, Ind. 66, Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 47
Lawrenceburg, Ind. 70, East Dayton Christian School 26
Newark Holiday Tournament
Newark 85, Painesville Harvey 35
Ohio River Classic
Marietta 93, Belpre 65
Pomeroy Meigs 58, Wood County Christian, W.Va. 54
Pike County Tournament
Beaver Eastern 69, Piketon 62
Waverly 61, Latham Western 48
Sharon Tournament
Sharon, Pa. 56, Warren Howland 39
Ursuline Academy 80, Propel Braddock Hills, Pa. 43
Stephen Gussler Invitational
Dublin Coffman 94, Tol. Woodward 56
Dublin Jerome 65, Dover 45
Reynoldsburg 68, Cin. La Salle 56
Thomas Worthington Tournament
Dublin Coffman 94, Tol. Woodward 56
Tuscarawas Central Catholic Shootout
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 86, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 35
Day. Chaminade Julienne 50, Can. Glenoak 49
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 56, Cols. Hartley 54
Waynesville Holiday Tournament
Morrow Little Miami 69, Goshen 63
Wendy’s Classic
Chesapeake 51, Lucasville Valley 46
New Hope Christian 71, Minford 65
Saturday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Bucyrus at Buckeye Central
Mohawk at Upper Sandusky
Ridgedale at Carey
Seneca East at Wynford
Other NW Ohio Games
Arlington at Bluffton Tournament
Benjamin Logan at Lima Temple Christian
Botkins at Ridgemont
Buckeye Holiday Tournament at Sidney Lehman
Castalia Margaretta at Bellevue
Clyde at Fremont Ross
Coldwater Cavalier Invitational at Coldwater
Coldwater Cavalier Invitational at Marion Local
Coldwater Cavalier Invitational at St. Henry
Columbus Grove at Van Wert
Columbus Independence at Buckeye Valley
Dayton Meadowdale at Findlay
Delaware Hayes at Mount Vernon
Delphos Jefferson at Wapakoneta
Elgin at Marion Pleasant
Elida at Lima Senior
Fayette at Maumee Valley Country Day
Henry County Tourrney at Holgate
Henry County Tourrney at Napoleon
Holiday Classic at Ada
Holiday Classic at Celina
Holiday Classic at Liberty Center
Holiday Classic at Patrick Henry
Holiday Classic at Sandusky Perkins
Holiday Classic at Upper Scioto Valley
Holiday Classic at Waynesfield-Goshen
Jeromesville Hillsdale at Crestline
Lima Perry at Continental
Lima Shawnee at Lima Cent. Cath.
Lucas at New London
McDonald’s Holiday at Allen East
McDonald’s Holiday at Bluffton
McDonald’s Holiday at Miller City
Monclova Christian at Hilltop
Monroeville at Danbury
New Riegel at North Baltimore
Old Fort at Elmwood
Ontario at Lexington
Ottoville at Lincolnview
Pettisville at Delta
Plymouth at Colonel Crawford
Port Clinton at Sandusky St. Mary’s
Riverside at Sidney Fairlawn
Shelby at River Valley
St. Marys Memorial at Spencerville
Sunbury Big Walnut at Mansfield Madison
Toledo Christian at Ayersville
Warrior Christmas Tournament at Toledo Emmanuel Baptist
Willard at Norwalk Senior
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
y-New England 12 3 0 .800 432 290
Buffalo 8 7 0 .533 280 343
Miami 6 9 0 .400 265 371
N.Y. Jets 5 10 0 .333 292 356
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Jacksonville 10 5 0 .667 407 253
Tennessee 8 7 0 .533 319 346
Houston 4 11 0 .267 325 414
Indianapolis 3 12 0 .200 241 391
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Pittsburgh 12 3 0 .800 378 284
Baltimore 9 6 0 .600 368 272
Cincinnati 6 9 0 .400 259 322
Cleveland 0 15 0 .000 210 382
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Kansas City 9 6 0 .600 388 315
L.A. Chargers 8 7 0 .533 325 262
Oakland 6 9 0 .400 291 343
Denver 5 10 0 .333 265 355
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Philadelphia 13 2 0 .867 457 289
Dallas 8 7 0 .533 348 332
Washington 7 8 0 .467 332 370
N.Y. Giants 2 13 0 .133 228 378
South
W L T Pct PF PA
x-New Orleans 11 4 0 .733 424 295
x-Carolina 11 4 0 .733 353 305
Atlanta 9 6 0 .600 331 305
Tampa Bay 4 11 0 .267 304 358
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Minnesota 12 3 0 .800 359 242
Detroit 8 7 0 .533 375 365
Green Bay 7 8 0 .467 309 349
Chicago 5 10 0 .333 254 297
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-L.A. Rams 11 4 0 .733 465 295
Seattle 9 6 0 .600 342 306
Arizona 7 8 0 .467 269 337
San Francisco 5 10 0 .333 297 370
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Sunday’s GAMES
N.Y. Jets at New England, 1
Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1
Chicago at Minnesota, 1
Dallas at Philadelphia, 1
Green Bay at Detroit, 1
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1
Houston at Indianapolis, 1
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 4:25
New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 4:25
Kansas City at Denver, 4:25
Jacksonville at Tennessee, 4:25
Buffalo at Miami, 4:25
Arizona at Seattle, 4:25
San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25
Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 4:25
Carolina at Atlanta, 4:25
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 29 10 .744 —
Toronto 24 10 .706 2½
New York 17 18 .486 10
Philadelphia 15 19 .441 11½
Brooklyn 13 22 .371 14
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 20 16 .556 —
Miami 18 17 .514 1½
Charlotte 12 22 .353 7
Orlando 12 24 .333 8
Atlanta 9 26 .257 10½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 24 11 .686 —
Detroit 19 15 .559 4½
Milwaukee 19 15 .559 4½
Indiana 19 17 .528 5½
Chicago 13 22 .371 11
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 25 9 .735 —
San Antonio 25 11 .694 1
New Orleans 18 16 .529 7
Memphis 11 24 .314 14½
Dallas 11 25 .306 15
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 22 14 .611 —
Oklahoma City 20 16 .556 2
Denver 19 16 .543 2½
Portland 18 16 .529 3
Utah 15 21 .417 7
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 28 7 .800 —
L.A. Clippers 14 19 .424 13
Phoenix 13 23 .361 15½
Sacramento 12 22 .353 15½
L.A. Lakers 11 22 .333 16
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
Orlando 102, Detroit 89
Boston 99, Houston 98
Milwaukee 102, Minnesota 96
San Antonio 119, New York 107
Portland 114, Philadelphia 110
Friday’s Results
Washington 121, Houston 103
Toronto 111, Atlanta 98
Brooklyn 111, Miami 87
Chicago 119, Indiana 107
Dallas at New Orleans, late
Milwaukee 97, Oklahoma City 95
Phoenix at Sacramento, late
Charlotte at Golden State, late
L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, late
Saturday’s Games
Miami at Orlando, 7
New York at New Orleans, 7
San Antonio at Detroit, 7
Portland at Atlanta, 7:30
Cleveland at Utah, 8
Memphis at Golden State, 8:30
Philadelphia at Denver, 9
Sunday’s Games
Chicago at Washington, 3:30
Minnesota at Indiana, 5
Brooklyn at Boston, 5:30
Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, 7
Dallas at Oklahoma City, 7
L.A. Lakers at Houston, 7
Memphis at Sacramento, 7
Philadelphia at Phoenix, 8
Monday’s Games
Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:30
Orlando at Brooklyn, 7:30
L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 8
Portland at Chicago, 8
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 37 27 8 2 56 139 93
Toronto 38 23 14 1 47 129 108
Boston 36 20 10 6 46 109 94
Florida 37 16 16 5 37 106 121
Montreal 38 16 18 4 36 100 120
Detroit 37 14 16 7 35 100 118
Ottawa 36 12 16 8 32 98 123
Buffalo 38 10 20 8 28 84 126
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 37 22 9 6 50 119 108
Washington 39 23 13 3 49 118 111
Columbus 39 22 14 3 47 113 109
N.Y. Rangers 38 20 13 5 45 120 107
N.Y. Islanders 38 20 14 4 44 135 133
Carolina 37 18 12 7 43 104 111
Pittsburgh 39 19 17 3 41 110 124
Philadelphia 38 16 14 8 40 106 109
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Winnipeg 39 22 11 6 50 129 110
Nashville 36 22 9 5 49 118 100
St. Louis 39 23 14 2 48 114 96
Dallas 38 20 15 3 43 112 110
Minnesota 37 19 15 3 41 106 108
Chicago 36 17 14 5 39 105 99
Colorado 36 17 16 3 37 113 116
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 36 25 9 2 52 126 103
Los Angeles 38 22 11 5 49 111 88
San Jose 35 20 11 4 44 98 86
Calgary 37 18 15 4 40 103 109
Anaheim 38 16 14 8 40 102 112
Vancouver 38 16 17 5 37 103 123
Edmonton 37 17 18 2 36 111 117
Arizona 40 9 26 5 23 92 141
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
Florida 3, Philadelphia 2
Washington 4, Boston 3, SO
Tampa Bay 3, Montreal 1
Toronto 7, Arizona 4
Vegas 3, Los Angeles 2, OT
Vancouver 5, Chicago 2
San Jose 3, Calgary 2, SO
Friday’s Results
Buffalo 4, New Jersey 3, OT
Detroit 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, SO
Philadelphia 5, Tampa Bay 3
Carolina 2, Pittsburgh 1
Ottawa 5, Columbus 4
Winnipeg 4, N.Y. Islanders 2
Nashville at Minnesota, late
St. Louis at Dallas, late
Toronto at Colorado, late
Chicago at Edmonton, late
Calgary at Anaheim, late
Saturday’s Games
Boston at Ottawa, 7
New Jersey at Washington, 7
Montreal at Florida, 7
Minnesota at Nashville, 8
Carolina at St. Louis, 8
Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10
Sunday’s Games
Toronto at Vegas, 3:30
Arizona at Anaheim, 4
Tampa Bay at Columbus, 6
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 7
San Jose at Dallas, 8
N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 8
Chicago at Calgary, 9
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 1
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
FCS Championship
Jan. 6 At Toyota Stadium
Frisco, Texas
North Dakota State (13-1) vs. James Madison (14-0), Noon
2017-18 Bowl Schedule
Saturday’s Results
Celebration Bowl
At Atlanta
NC A&T 21, Grambling State 14
New Orleans Bowl
Troy 50, North Texas 30
Cure Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Georgia State 27, Western Kentucky 17
Las Vegas Bowl
Boise State 38, Oregon 28
New Mexico Bowl
Albuquerque
Marshall 31, Colorado State 28
Camellia Bowl
Montgomery, Ala.
Middle Tennessee 35, Arkansas State 30
Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl
FAU 50, Akron 3
Wednesday’s Result
Louisiana Tech 51, Southern Methodist 10
Thursday’s Result
Gasparilla Bowl
At St. Petersburg, Fla.
Temple 28, FIU 3
Friday’s Results
Bahamas Bowl
Nassau
Ohio 41, UAB 6
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Boise
Wyoming 37, Central Michigan 14
Saturday’s Results
Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl
South Florida 38, Texas Tech 34
Armed Forces Bowl
Fort Worth, Texas
Army 42, San Diego State 35
Dollar General Bowl
Mobile, Ala.
Appalachian State 34, Toledo 0
Sunday’s Result
Hawaii Bowl
Honolulu
Fresno State 33, Houston 27
Tuesday’s Results
Heart of Dallas Bowl
Utah 30, West Virginia 14
Quick Lane Bowl
Detroit
Duke 36, Northern Illinois 14
Cactus Bowl
Phoenix
Kansas State 35, UCLA 17
Wednesday’s Results
Independence Bowl
Shreveport, La.
Florida State 42, Southern Mississippi 13
Pinstripe Bowl
Bronx, N.Y.
Iowa 27, Boston College 20
Foster Farms Bowl
Santa Clara, Calif.
Purdue 38, Arizona 35
Texas Bowl
Houston
Texas 33, Missouri 16
Thursday’s Results
Military Bowl
Annapolis, Md.
Navy 49, Virginia 7
Camping World Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Oklahoma State 30, Virginia Tech 21
Alamo Bowl
San Antonio
TCU 39, Stanford 37
Holiday Bowl
San Diego
Michigan State 42, Washington State 17
Friday’s Results
Belk Bowl
Charlotte, N.C.
Wake Forest 55, Texas A&M 52
Sun Bowl
El Paso, Texas
NC State 52, Arizona State 31
Music City Bowl
Nashville, Tenn.
Northwestern 24, Kentucky 23
Arizona Bowl
Tucson, Ariz.
New Mexico State 26, Utah State 20, OT
Cotton Bowl Classic
Arlington, Texas
Southern Cal (11-2) vs. Ohio State (11-2), late
Saturday’s Games
TaxSlayer Bowl
Jacksonville, Fla.
Louisville (8-4) vs. Mississippi State (8-4), Noon (ESPN)
Liberty Bowl
Memphis, Tenn.
Iowa State (7-5) vs. Memphis (10-2), 12:30 p.m. (ABC)
Fiesta Bowl
Glendale, Ariz.
Washington (10-2) vs. Penn State (10-2), 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Orange Bowl
Miami Gardens, Fla.
Wisconsin (12-1) vs. Miami (10-2), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday’s Games
Outback Bowl
Tampa, Fla.
Michigan (8-4) vs. South Carolina (8-4), Noon (ESPN2)
Peach Bowl
Atlanta
UCF (12-0) vs. Auburn (10-3), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Citrus Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Notre Dame (9-3) vs. LSU (9-3), 1 p.m. (ABC)
Rose Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
Pasadena, Calif.
Oklahoma (12-1) vs. Georgia (12-1), 5:10 p.m. (ESPN)
Sugar Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
New Orleans
Clemson (12-1) vs. Alabama (11-1), 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Jan. 8
College Football Championship
Atlanta
Rose Bowl winner vs. Sugar Bowl winner, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Jan. 20
East-West Shrine Classic
At St. Petersburg, Fla.
East vs. West, 3 p.m. (NFLN)
NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
At Carson, Calif.
American vs. National, TBA (FS1)
Saturday, Jan. 27
Senior Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.
North vs. South, 2:30 p.m. (NFLN)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Friday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Boston U. 90, Army 82
Bucknell 84, American U. 55
CCSU 72, St. Francis (Pa.) 68
Canisius 77, Rider 76
Colgate 79, Holy Cross 74
Fairleigh Dickinson 82, LIU Brooklyn 71
Iona 98, Niagara 93, OT
Lehigh 79, Lafayette 74
Loyola (Md.) 72, Navy 63
Marist 63, Siena 58
Robert Morris 68, Bryant 54
St. Francis Brooklyn 73, Sacred Heart 68
St. John Fisher 80, Old Westbury 58
Toledo 85, Penn 72
Wagner 76, Mount St. Mary’s 57
William Paterson 67, Baruch 63
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 66, Texas St. 62
Coastal Carolina 90, Texas-Arlington 65
Florida Gulf Coast 76, Florida Memorial 42
Georgia Southern 86, Troy 80
Hobart 84, Rowan 79
Kentucky 90, Louisville 61
Maryland 66, UMBC 45
South Alabama 86, Georgia St. 64
Southern U. 98, Ecclesia 57
MIDWEST
Akron 86, Concord 49
Ball St. 75, Florida A&M 54
Cent. Michigan 91, Lawrence Tech 73
E. Michigan 67, Rochester (Mich.) 48
Emory & Henry 85, Alma 82
Idaho 74, North Dakota 57
Indiana 79, Youngstown St. 51
Iowa 98, N. Illinois 75
Michigan St. 111, Cleveland St. 61
Nebraska 71, Stetson 62
Ohio 65, Northwestern Ohio 58
Spring Arbor 91, Purdue-Northwest 69
St. Francis (Ind.) 69, Michigan-Dearborn 67
Taylor 75, Concordia (Mich.) 68
SOUTHWEST
Louisiana-Lafayette 77, UALR 63
Prairie View 110, Jarvis Christian 80
Texas Tech 77, Baylor 53
West Virginia 85, Oklahoma St. 79
Friday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
American U. 68, Bucknell 58
Boston U. 60, Army 59
Drexel 74, Delaware 53
Fairfield 56, Canisius 52
Fordham 70, UC Davis 62
Hartford 78, Yale 70
Holy Cross 71, Colgate 64
James Madison 55, Hofstra 42
LIU Brooklyn 71, St. Francis Brooklyn 69
Lehigh 70, Lafayette 45
Mount St. Mary’s 68, CCSU 56
Navy 73, Loyola (Md.) 44
New Hampshire 48, Cornell 45
Northeastern 70, Towson 61
Old Westbury 95, York (NY) 44
Penn 77, NJIT 38
Robert Morris 77, Fairleigh Dickinson 68
Smith 59, Baruch 32
St. Francis (Pa.) 89, Sacred Heart 48
VCU 69, Long Beach St. 59
Wagner 75, Bryant 66
William Smith 61, Nazareth 60
MIDWEST
Albion 53, Carnegie-Mellon 38
Aquinas 71, Olivet 50
Drake 86, Valparaiso 50
Grand View 61, Bellevue 43
Missouri St. 77, Indiana St. 63
N. Dakota St. 97, Dakota St. 42
N. Iowa 70, Loyola of Chicago 41
S. Illinois 74, Evansville 62
Siena Heights 73, Indiana-Kokomo 60
St. Thomas (Minn.) 76, Wis.-LaCrosse 38
Xavier 69, Butler 62
SOUTH
Coastal Carolina 89, Texas-Arlington 76
Duke 68, Liberty 51
ETSU 90, North Greenville 67
Elon 75, UNC Wilmington 67
FAU 90, Delaware St. 67
Florida Gulf Coast 87, S. Dakota St. 73
Howard 63, Campbell 61
Lipscomb 66, Alabama A&M 50
Louisiana Tech 87, Alcorn St. 49
Sewanee 69, Wooster 56
South Alabama 88, Georgia St. 52
Texas St. 69, Appalachian St. 54
Transylvania 68, Oglethorpe 55
Troy 88, Georgia Southern 47
UMKC 67, Stetson 50
W. Kentucky 88, Lee 64
William & Mary 68, Coll. of Charleston 54
FAR WEST
Arizona St. 72, Colorado 47
California 76, Southern Cal 64
Oregon 89, Washington St. 56
Oregon St. 75, Washington 63
Stanford 76, UCLA 65
UC Santa Barbara 77, New Mexico St. 47
Utah 89, Arizona 55
Utah Valley 78, Antelope Valley 54
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas St. 76, Louisiana-Monroe 62
Texas A&M Commerce 69, UTSA 60
UALR 78, Louisiana-Lafayette 43
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
National League
COLORADO ROCKIES — Designated RHP Shane Carle for assignment. Agreed to terms with RHP Wade Davis on a three-year contract.
Atlantic League
YORK REVOLUTION — Sent INF Chase Simpson to Sussex County (Can-Am) to complete an earlier trade.
Frontier League
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHPs Alec Kisena and Will Anderson to contract extensions.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed RHP Donny Murray.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
CHICAGO BULLS — Recalled F/C Cristiano Felicio from Windy City (NBAGL).
TORONTO RAPTORS — Suspended F Serge Ibaka one game because of an altercation with a team staff member. Recalled F Bruno Caboclo from Raptors 905 (NBAGL).
Football
National Football League
NFL — Fined Jacksonville DE Yannick Ngakoue $30,387; San Francisco DE Cassius Marsh and L.A. Chargers DE Joey Bosa $18,231; Atlanta CB Desmond Trufant $12,154; and L.A. Chargers S Rayshawn Jenkins, Dallas TE Geoff Swaim and Houston LB Jadeveon Clowney $9,115 for their actions during last week’s games. Fined New Orleans RB Alvin Kamara $6,079 for wearing Christmas-themed red cleats.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Waived CB Deji Olatoye. Signed G Jamil Douglas.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived DB B.W. Webb. Signed FB Marquez Williams from the practice squad.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed OT Tyron Smith and CB Orlando Scandrick on injured reserve. Signed OT Kadeem Edwards and WR Lance Lenoir from the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Placed C Travis Swanson on injured reserve. Signed WR Jace Billingsley from the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Davante Adams to a contract extension.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived OL Brett Boyko. Signed RB Russell Hansbrough from the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed LB Matt Longacre on injured reserve. Activated S Cody Davis from injured reserve.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed general manager Mike Maccagnan and coach Todd Bowles to contract extensions.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived CB Demontre Hurst. Signed RB Khalfani Muhammad from the practice squad.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DBs Travis Howard and Sam Brown and DT Daniel Awoleke. Named Ryan Ridmaiden national scout.
Hockey
National Hockey League
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled F Steven Lorentz from Florida (ECHL) to Charlotte (AHL).
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Placed F Artem Anisimov on injured reserve. Activated D Cody Franson from injured reserve.
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Assigned G Joe Cannata from San Antonio (AHL) to Colorado (ECHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned D Joonas Lyytinen from Milwaukee (AHL) to Atlanta (ECHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned D Dalton Prout to Binghamton (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled D Tommy Vannelli from Tulsa (ECHL) to San Antonio (AHL).
American Hockey League
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Assigned F Mike Borkowski to Toledo (ECHL).
SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Assigned F Michael Joly to Colorado (ECHL).
SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Assigned F Matt Buckles and D Francois Beauchemin to Manchester (ECHL).
SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Assigned F Shane Conacher to Adirondack (ECHL).
TORONTO MARLIES — Reassigned D Matias Cleland to Reading (ECHL). Recalled G Cal Heeter from Orlando (ECHL).
TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Recalled F Artur Tyanulin from Fort Wayne (ECHL).
ECHL
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Loaned G Anthony Peters to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Loaned D Gus Young to San Jose (AHL).
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Claimed F Justin MacDonald off waivers from Adirondack.
INDY FUEL — Released G Jordan Neamonitis as emergency backup.
NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Loaned F Grant Besse to Tucson (AHL).
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Added G Curtis Amado as emergency backup.
READING ROYALS — Released D Brad Campagna.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Loaned F Andrew Cherniwchan to Utica (AHL).
Soccer
National Women’s Soccer League
SKY BLUE FC — Traded D Kelley O’Hara, M Taylor Lytle and the 25th pick in the 2018 draft to Utah for F Shea Groom, D Christina Gibbons and the No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 draft.
College
OHIO STATE — Announced junior CB Denzel Ward will not return for his senior season in 2018.
LOCAL SPORTS
Saturday’s Events
Prep Wrestling
Arcadia & Riverdale at Cardington Invitational, 10 a.m.
Prep Swimming
Ada at Fostoria, 10 a.m.