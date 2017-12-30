Saturday’s Scoreboard

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Friday’s Results

Northern 10 Conference

Seneca East 78, Mohawk 23

Upper Sandusky 49, Bucyrus 46

Other NW Ohio Games

Carey 59, North Baltimore 52

Kidron Central Christian 49, Our Lady of the Elms 43

Lexington 54, Clyde 43

Springfield 61, Toledo St. Ursula 40

TOURNAMENTS

Ayersivlle Holiday Tournament

CHAMPIONSHIP

Leipsic 46, Ayersville 23

CONSOLATION

Continental 64, Hilltop 46

Bryan Holiday Classic

CHAMPIONSHIP

Bryan 65, Stryker 62

CONSOLATION

Fairview 58, Paulding 49

LIMA BATH McDONALD”S CLASSIC

SEMIFINALS

Minster 47, Toledo Start 15

Bellevue 44, Lima Bath 33

ELIDA VICKI MAUK CLASSIC

CHAMPIONSHIP

Lima Senior 69, Tinora 47

CONSOLATION

Elida 47, Lima Central Catholic 39

PARKWAY CHATT INSURANCE TOURNAMENT

CHAMPIONSHIP

Ridgemont 61, Parkway 59, 2-OT

CONSOLATION

Lincolnview 56, Grove City Christian 19

Lakota West Kemba Hoops Fest

Tol. Cent. Catholic 58, Dayton Chaminade-Julienne 42

DUBLIN ROCKS HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Toledo Notre Dame 58, Solon 53

THE ROCKS HOLIDAY CLASSIC

THIRD PLACE

Toledo Whitmer 55, Chartiers-Houston, Pa. 24

Around Ohio

Akr. Ellet 53, Akr. Springfield 43

Berea-Midpark 59, Austintown Fitch 44

Brookfield 76, Youngs. Valley Christian 68

Canal Winchester 54, Bloom-Carroll 48

Cols. Linden McKinley 47, Johnstown-Monroe 39

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 51, Streetsboro 41

Fayetteville-Perry 68, Georgetown 28

Granville 36, Day. Thurgood Marshall 17

Kings Mills Kings 67, Cin. Winton Woods 27

Middlefield Cardinal 60, Wickliffe 45

New Boston Glenwood 51, Belpre 29

Proctorville Fairland 45, North Point, Md. 33

W. Chester Lakota W. 53, Cin. McAuley 48

Westlake 65, Elyria 45

Brunswick Holiday Hoops

Macedonia Nordonia 59, Amherst Steele 51

Energy Classic Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Milwaukie, Ore. 47, Tol. Scott 35

Farrell Tournament

Neshannock, Pa. 50, Youngs. Ursuline 49

Holiday Tournament

Hudson Catholic, N.J. 81, Garfield Hts. Trinity 25

Jeff Sheets Hoilday Classic

Ashville Teays Valley 49, Thomas Worthington 47, OT

Canfield S. Range 70, Plain City Jonathan Alder 54

Motor City Roundball Classic

Detroit Country Day, Mich. 58, Powell Olentangy Liberty 40

Saginaw Heritage, Mich. 64, Cols. Hartley 38

North Allegheny Tournament

Third Place

Gates Mills Gilmour 64, Trinity, Pa. 47

North Central Classic

First Round

Springboro 54, New Albany, Ind. 51

Ohio River Tournament

Pomeroy Meigs 50, E. Cle. Shaw 34

Rush For A Cause Tournament (N. Royalton)

Medina 49, Lyndhurst Brush 29

Parma Hts. Holy Name 37, N. Royalton 34

Sharon Tournament

Third Place

Maplewood, Pa. 61, Warren JFK 39

Championship

Warren Harding 71, Sharon, Pa. 48

Springfield Tournament

Medina Highland 50, Manchester 36

Teays Valley Tournament

Dublin Jerome 41, Grove City 30

Undo’s Holiday Tournament

First Round

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 67, Zanesville Rosecrans 39

Saturday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Colonel Crawford at Ridgedale

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Lakota at Old Fort

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Castalia Margaretta at Oak Harbor

Willard at Vermilion

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Norwalk Senior at Shelby

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Toledo Christian at Ottawa Hills

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Crestline at Lucas

Other NW Ohio Games

Arcadia at Bluffton

Clear Fork at Mansfield Christian

Danbury at South Central

Delphos Jefferson at Kalida

Fayette at Delta

Fort Loramie at St. Henry

Hicksville at Convoy Crestview

Holiday Classic at Ashland Crestview

Holiday Classic at Ashland Senior

Holiday Classic at Bellevue

Holiday Classic at Buckeye Central

Holiday Classic at Lima Bath

Holiday Classic at Wooster Senior

Hopewell-Loudon at Fremont St. Joseph

Liberty Center at Eastwood

Lima Bath Tournament at Minster

Lima Bath Tournament at Toledo Start

Maumee Valley Country Day at North Central

Maumee at Lake

McComb at Fort Jennings

Milan Edison at Port Clinton

New Knoxville at Jackson Center

Ottawa-Glandorf at Liberty-Benton

Pettisville at Evergreen

Sandusky Perkins at Sandusky Senior

Sidney Lehman at New Bremen

Sylvania Southview at Findlay

Toledo Bowsher at Sylvania Northview

Toledo St. Ursula at Bowling Green

Tournament at Mansfield St. Peter’s

Versailles at Russia

Whitehall-Yearling at River Valley

Wapakoneta Holiday Tournament

CHAMPIONSHIP

Dayton Carroll vs. Wapakoneta

CONSOLATION

Dayton Dunbar vs. Fostoria

WAYNESFIELD-GOSHEN BORDER BATTLE

CHAMPIONSHIP

Ada vs. Allen East

CONSOLATION

Upper Scioto Valley vs. Waynesfield-Goshen

DUBLIN ROCKS HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Toledo Notre Dame vs. Berea-Midpark

PREP Boys Basketball

Friday’s Results

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Fremont Ross 50, Lima Senior 48

Toledo St. Francis 59, Findlay 47

Northern 10 Conference

Colonel Crawford 78, Ridgedale 32

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Fremont St. Joseph 74, Lakota 28

Sandusky St. Mary’s 55, Tiffin Calvert 51

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Oak Harbor 70, Willard 39

Vermilion 63, Castalia Margaretta 47

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Bellevue 56, Shelby 55

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Mansfield Senior 55, Wooster Senior 47

Mount Vernon 76, West Holmes 39

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Mansfield St. Peter’s 80, Loudonville 37

Firelands Conference

New London 55, Norwalk St. Paul 53

South Central 65, Plymouth 44

Western Reserve 73, Ashland Crestview 56

Other NW Ohio Games

Anthony Wayne 41, Genoa 38

Archbold 70, Eastwood 51

Ashland Mapleton 42, Monroeville 30

Buckeye Valley 51, Centerburg 25

Convoy Crestview 52, Delphos St. John’s 47

Elmwood 57, Arcadia 39

Fayette 52, Delta 46

Fort Jennings 67, Lima Temple Christian 63

Kalida 52, Lincolnview 49

Lake 65, McComb 57

Lima Shawnee 66, Delphos Jefferson 34

Lucas 61, Howard East Knox 40

Mansfield Christian 59, Navarre Fairless 52

Mansfield Madison 77, Clear Fork 73

Marion Pleasant 71, Wynford 29

Milan Edison 63, Huron 54

Minster 80, Houston 44

New Bremen 68, Indian Lake 48

Olentangy Orange 63, Marion Harding 51

Pettisville 40, Ottawa Hills 32

River Valley 55, Cardington Lincoln 52

Sandusky Senior 60, Oberlin 48

Sparta Highland 60, Ontario 53

St. Marys Memorial 56, New Knoxville 49

Sylvania Northview 76, Toledo Bowsher 55

Van Buren 53, Otsego 44

Vanlue 57, Hardin Northern 47

Versailles 68, Miami East 37

Wayne Trace at Woodlan, Ind., postponed

Route 49 Classic

CHAMPIONSHIP

Hicksville 56, Edgerton 40

CONSOLATION

Antwerp 56, Edon 37

COLDWATER HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

SEMIFINALS

Coldwater 53, Marion Local 49

St. Henry 67, Celina 34

WAYNESFIELD-GOSHEN HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

SEMIFINALS

Waynesfield-Goshen 62, Ada 56

Upper Scioto Valley 52, Allen East 40

BLUFFTON McDONALD’S TOURNAMENT

SEMIFINALS

Arlington 81, Miller City 75

Bluffton 42, Cory-Rawson 34

PARKWAY CHATT INSURANCE TOURNAMENT

CHAMPIONSHIP

St. Paris Graham 51, Parkway 33

CONSOLATION

Grove City Christian 63, Ridgemont 53

EMMANUEL CHRISTIAN WARRIOR CLASSIC

SEMIFINALS

Whiteford, Mich. 56, Swanton 39

Toledo Waite 66, Toledo Emmanuel Christian 45

SYLVANIA SOUTHVIEW TOURNAMENT

CHAMPIONSHIP

Sylvania Southview 48, Toledo Central Catholic 37

CONSOLATION

Cardinal Stritch 47, Chardon Notre Dame Cathedral Latin 38

THE ROCK HOLIDAY CLASSIC

CHAMPIONSHIP

Montgomery Bell, Tenn. 66, Toledo Whitmer 59

TORREY PINES HOLIDAY CLASSIC

Westchester, Calif. 62, Toledo St. John’s 48

PIQUA BUCKEYE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

CHAMPIONSHIP

Troy Christian 60, Piqua 58

CONSOLATION

Covington 47, Sidney Lehman 46

NORTH ROYALTON HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Parma Heights Holy Name 103, Oregon Clay 61

NORTHWEST SIGNAL CLASSIC

SEMIFINALS

Napoleon 56, Patrick Henry 53

Liberty Center 60, Holgate 24

EVERGREEN NW Ohio Holiday Tournament

CHAMPIONSHIP

Evergreen 72, Montpelier 44

CONSOLATION

Fostoria 45, Northwood 37

NORTH CENTRAL TOURNAMENT

CONSOLATION

North Central 54, Toledo Jones Leadership 51

Around Ohio

Akr. Ellet 60, Green 58

Alliance Marlington 64, Alliance 54

Anna 76, Botkins 47

Apple Creek Waynedale 58, Creston Norwayne 49

Athens vs. Jackson, ppd.

Atwater Waterloo 62, Garrettsville Garfield 52

Augusta, Ky. 43, Felicity-Franklin 34

Austintown Fitch 72, Youngs. Boardman 58

Baltimore Liberty Union 70, Mt. Gilead 54

Barberton 96, Cle. Collinwood 52

Barnesville 72, Rayland Buckeye 63

Batavia 31, Batavia Clermont NE 23

Belmont Union Local 61, John Marshall, W.Va. 51

Beloit W. Branch 76, Carrollton 35

Bethel-Tate vs. Mowrystown Whiteoak, ppd. to Dec 30.

Bidwell River Valley vs. S. Point, ppd.

Bristol 74, Warren Champion 55

Brookville 40, Arcanum 29

Campbell Memorial 58, Mineral Ridge 49

Canal Fulton Northwest 64, Orrville 48

Canal Winchester 60, Bloom-Carroll 59

Canfield 61, Hubbard 53

Canfield S. Range 55, New Middletown Spring. 43

Chillicothe 41, Thomas Worthington 37

Chillicothe Huntington 55, Portsmouth Clay 51

Chillicothe Unioto 56, Greenfield McClain 29

Cin. Country Day 60, Cols. Centennial 56

Cin. NW 43, Hamilton Ross 39

Cin. St. Xavier 62, Pataskala Licking Hts. 43

Cin. Sycamore 52, Cin. Anderson 48

Cin. West Clermont 50, Fairfield 48

Circleville 70, Williamsport Westfall 25

Circleville Logan Elm 54, Holy Trinity Episcopal, Fla. 50

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 52, Monroe 42

Cols. Ready 50, Can. Cent. Cath. 47

Columbia Station Columbia 60, Sullivan Black River 45

Columbiana 50, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 32

Cortland Lakeview 64, Girard 57

Day. Christian 55, Carlisle 53

Day. Dunbar 66, Meadville, Pa. 59

Delaware Buckeye Valley 51, Centerburg 25

Dresden Tri-Valley 60, Cols. Mifflin 44

Fairview 60, Cuyahoga Hts. 43

Galion Northmor 57, Worthington Christian 30

Granville 51, Cin. Wyoming 48

Hamilton Badin 64, Cin. Purcell Marian 60

Hilliard Davidson 37, Hilliard Bradley 35

Hillsboro 69, Blanchester 55

Huber Hts. Wayne 90, Trotwood-Madison 87, 2OT

Hunting Valley University 68, Eastlake N. 61

Johnstown Northridge 61, Cols. Grandview Hts. 40

Kirtland 70, Wickliffe 60

Lakewood 49, Cle. John Marshall 47

Lebanon 63, Hamilton 55

Legacy Christian 69, Spring. NE 47

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 63, Marion Harding 51

Lodi Cloverleaf 55, Ravenna SE 51

Logan 77, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 57

Lorain 50, Elyria 39

Louisville 72, Salem 58

Lynchburg-Clay 68, Bainbridge Paint Valley 55

Malvern 63, Toronto 54

Mason 66, Wilmington 47

Mayfield 49, Parma 29

McArthur Vinton County 80, Southeastern 50

Mentor 81, Willoughby S. 66

Middletown Madison Senior 60, Oxford Talawanda 40

Mogadore 94, Cortland Maplewood 57

N. Royalton 71, Bay Village Bay 59

Nelsonville-York 53, Racine Southern 49

New Lexington 68, Corning Miller 54

New London 55, Norwalk St. Paul 53

Oak Hill 44, Albany Alexander 39

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 82, N. Olmsted 74

Philo 48, Heath 38

Plain City Jonathan Alder 62, Cols. Marion-Franklin 48

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 55, New Richmond 42

Rittman 63, Doylestown Chippewa 49

Rootstown 65, Ravenna 41

S. Charleston SE 60, Mechanicsburg 48

Salineville Southern 52, Columbiana Crestview 38

Shadyside 79, Bellaire 58

Sidney 57, Urbana 50

Smithville 52, Dalton 40

Sparta Highland 60, Ontario 53

Springfield 81, Day. Ponitz Tech. 56

Struthers 63, Lowellville 50

Sugar Grove Berne Union 59, Groveport Madison Christian 28

Thornville Sheridan 67, Hebron Lakewood 36

Twinsburg 60, Kent Roosevelt 32

Vandalia Butler 67, Germantown Valley View 43

Washington C.H. vs. Frankfort Adena, ppd.

Westchester, Calif. 62, Tol. St. John’s 48

Wheelersburg 83, Wellston 44

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 60, Ironton Rock Hill 56

Windham 70, Newton Falls 57

Wintersville Indian Creek 82, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 72

Zanesville Maysville 56, Newark Licking Valley 49

Zanesville Rosecrans 71, Zanesville W. Muskingum 64

Beach Ball Classic

Cin. Moeller 46, Clark, Nev. 42

Proctorville Fairland 61, Myrtle Beach, S.C. 53

Brooke Tournament

Marysville 65, Brooke, W.Va. 47

Brunswick Tournament

Brunswick 54, Sandusky Perkins 42

Maple Hts. 59, Wadsworth 57

Farrell Tournament

Wise, Md. 68, Cle. Cent. Cath. 61

Gateway Holiday Classic

Anderson Co., Ky. 74, Worthington Kilbourne 69

Hudson Holiday Tournament

Chagrin Falls Kenston 83, Streetsboro 70

Lawrenceburg Tournament

First Round

Centerville, Ind. 66, Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 47

Lawrenceburg, Ind. 70, East Dayton Christian School 26

Newark Holiday Tournament

Newark 85, Painesville Harvey 35

Ohio River Classic

Marietta 93, Belpre 65

Pomeroy Meigs 58, Wood County Christian, W.Va. 54

Pike County Tournament

Beaver Eastern 69, Piketon 62

Waverly 61, Latham Western 48

Sharon Tournament

Sharon, Pa. 56, Warren Howland 39

Ursuline Academy 80, Propel Braddock Hills, Pa. 43

Stephen Gussler Invitational

Dublin Coffman 94, Tol. Woodward 56

Dublin Jerome 65, Dover 45

Reynoldsburg 68, Cin. La Salle 56

Thomas Worthington Tournament

Dublin Coffman 94, Tol. Woodward 56

Tuscarawas Central Catholic Shootout

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 86, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 35

Day. Chaminade Julienne 50, Can. Glenoak 49

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 56, Cols. Hartley 54

Waynesville Holiday Tournament

Morrow Little Miami 69, Goshen 63

Wendy’s Classic

Chesapeake 51, Lucasville Valley 46

New Hope Christian 71, Minford 65

Saturday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Bucyrus at Buckeye Central

Mohawk at Upper Sandusky

Ridgedale at Carey

Seneca East at Wynford

Other NW Ohio Games

Arlington at Bluffton Tournament

Benjamin Logan at Lima Temple Christian

Botkins at Ridgemont

Buckeye Holiday Tournament at Sidney Lehman

Castalia Margaretta at Bellevue

Clyde at Fremont Ross

Coldwater Cavalier Invitational at Coldwater

Coldwater Cavalier Invitational at Marion Local

Coldwater Cavalier Invitational at St. Henry

Columbus Grove at Van Wert

Columbus Independence at Buckeye Valley

Dayton Meadowdale at Findlay

Delaware Hayes at Mount Vernon

Delphos Jefferson at Wapakoneta

Elgin at Marion Pleasant

Elida at Lima Senior

Fayette at Maumee Valley Country Day

Henry County Tourrney at Holgate

Henry County Tourrney at Napoleon

Holiday Classic at Ada

Holiday Classic at Celina

Holiday Classic at Liberty Center

Holiday Classic at Patrick Henry

Holiday Classic at Sandusky Perkins

Holiday Classic at Upper Scioto Valley

Holiday Classic at Waynesfield-Goshen

Jeromesville Hillsdale at Crestline

Lima Perry at Continental

Lima Shawnee at Lima Cent. Cath.

Lucas at New London

McDonald’s Holiday at Allen East

McDonald’s Holiday at Bluffton

McDonald’s Holiday at Miller City

Monclova Christian at Hilltop

Monroeville at Danbury

New Riegel at North Baltimore

Old Fort at Elmwood

Ontario at Lexington

Ottoville at Lincolnview

Pettisville at Delta

Plymouth at Colonel Crawford

Port Clinton at Sandusky St. Mary’s

Riverside at Sidney Fairlawn

Shelby at River Valley

St. Marys Memorial at Spencerville

Sunbury Big Walnut at Mansfield Madison

Toledo Christian at Ayersville

Warrior Christmas Tournament at Toledo Emmanuel Baptist

Willard at Norwalk Senior

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

y-New England 12 3 0 .800 432 290

Buffalo 8 7 0 .533 280 343

Miami 6 9 0 .400 265 371

N.Y. Jets 5 10 0 .333 292 356

South

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Jacksonville 10 5 0 .667 407 253

Tennessee 8 7 0 .533 319 346

Houston 4 11 0 .267 325 414

Indianapolis 3 12 0 .200 241 391

North

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Pittsburgh 12 3 0 .800 378 284

Baltimore 9 6 0 .600 368 272

Cincinnati 6 9 0 .400 259 322

Cleveland 0 15 0 .000 210 382

West

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Kansas City 9 6 0 .600 388 315

L.A. Chargers 8 7 0 .533 325 262

Oakland 6 9 0 .400 291 343

Denver 5 10 0 .333 265 355

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Philadelphia 13 2 0 .867 457 289

Dallas 8 7 0 .533 348 332

Washington 7 8 0 .467 332 370

N.Y. Giants 2 13 0 .133 228 378

South

W L T Pct PF PA

x-New Orleans 11 4 0 .733 424 295

x-Carolina 11 4 0 .733 353 305

Atlanta 9 6 0 .600 331 305

Tampa Bay 4 11 0 .267 304 358

North

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Minnesota 12 3 0 .800 359 242

Detroit 8 7 0 .533 375 365

Green Bay 7 8 0 .467 309 349

Chicago 5 10 0 .333 254 297

West

W L T Pct PF PA

y-L.A. Rams 11 4 0 .733 465 295

Seattle 9 6 0 .600 342 306

Arizona 7 8 0 .467 269 337

San Francisco 5 10 0 .333 297 370

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Sunday’s GAMES

N.Y. Jets at New England, 1

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1

Chicago at Minnesota, 1

Dallas at Philadelphia, 1

Green Bay at Detroit, 1

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1

Houston at Indianapolis, 1

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 4:25

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 4:25

Kansas City at Denver, 4:25

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 4:25

Buffalo at Miami, 4:25

Arizona at Seattle, 4:25

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25

Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 4:25

Carolina at Atlanta, 4:25

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 29 10 .744 —

Toronto 24 10 .706 2½

New York 17 18 .486 10

Philadelphia 15 19 .441 11½

Brooklyn 13 22 .371 14

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 20 16 .556 —

Miami 18 17 .514 1½

Charlotte 12 22 .353 7

Orlando 12 24 .333 8

Atlanta 9 26 .257 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 24 11 .686 —

Detroit 19 15 .559 4½

Milwaukee 19 15 .559 4½

Indiana 19 17 .528 5½

Chicago 13 22 .371 11

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 25 9 .735 —

San Antonio 25 11 .694 1

New Orleans 18 16 .529 7

Memphis 11 24 .314 14½

Dallas 11 25 .306 15

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 22 14 .611 —

Oklahoma City 20 16 .556 2

Denver 19 16 .543 2½

Portland 18 16 .529 3

Utah 15 21 .417 7

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Golden State 28 7 .800 —

L.A. Clippers 14 19 .424 13

Phoenix 13 23 .361 15½

Sacramento 12 22 .353 15½

L.A. Lakers 11 22 .333 16

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Orlando 102, Detroit 89

Boston 99, Houston 98

Milwaukee 102, Minnesota 96

San Antonio 119, New York 107

Portland 114, Philadelphia 110

Friday’s Results

Washington 121, Houston 103

Toronto 111, Atlanta 98

Brooklyn 111, Miami 87

Chicago 119, Indiana 107

Dallas at New Orleans, late

Milwaukee 97, Oklahoma City 95

Phoenix at Sacramento, late

Charlotte at Golden State, late

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, late

Saturday’s Games

Miami at Orlando, 7

New York at New Orleans, 7

San Antonio at Detroit, 7

Portland at Atlanta, 7:30

Cleveland at Utah, 8

Memphis at Golden State, 8:30

Philadelphia at Denver, 9

Sunday’s Games

Chicago at Washington, 3:30

Minnesota at Indiana, 5

Brooklyn at Boston, 5:30

Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, 7

Dallas at Oklahoma City, 7

L.A. Lakers at Houston, 7

Memphis at Sacramento, 7

Philadelphia at Phoenix, 8

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:30

Orlando at Brooklyn, 7:30

L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 8

Portland at Chicago, 8

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 37 27 8 2 56 139 93

Toronto 38 23 14 1 47 129 108

Boston 36 20 10 6 46 109 94

Florida 37 16 16 5 37 106 121

Montreal 38 16 18 4 36 100 120

Detroit 37 14 16 7 35 100 118

Ottawa 36 12 16 8 32 98 123

Buffalo 38 10 20 8 28 84 126

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

New Jersey 37 22 9 6 50 119 108

Washington 39 23 13 3 49 118 111

Columbus 39 22 14 3 47 113 109

N.Y. Rangers 38 20 13 5 45 120 107

N.Y. Islanders 38 20 14 4 44 135 133

Carolina 37 18 12 7 43 104 111

Pittsburgh 39 19 17 3 41 110 124

Philadelphia 38 16 14 8 40 106 109

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Winnipeg 39 22 11 6 50 129 110

Nashville 36 22 9 5 49 118 100

St. Louis 39 23 14 2 48 114 96

Dallas 38 20 15 3 43 112 110

Minnesota 37 19 15 3 41 106 108

Chicago 36 17 14 5 39 105 99

Colorado 36 17 16 3 37 113 116

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 36 25 9 2 52 126 103

Los Angeles 38 22 11 5 49 111 88

San Jose 35 20 11 4 44 98 86

Calgary 37 18 15 4 40 103 109

Anaheim 38 16 14 8 40 102 112

Vancouver 38 16 17 5 37 103 123

Edmonton 37 17 18 2 36 111 117

Arizona 40 9 26 5 23 92 141

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Florida 3, Philadelphia 2

Washington 4, Boston 3, SO

Tampa Bay 3, Montreal 1

Toronto 7, Arizona 4

Vegas 3, Los Angeles 2, OT

Vancouver 5, Chicago 2

San Jose 3, Calgary 2, SO

Friday’s Results

Buffalo 4, New Jersey 3, OT

Detroit 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, SO

Philadelphia 5, Tampa Bay 3

Carolina 2, Pittsburgh 1

Ottawa 5, Columbus 4

Winnipeg 4, N.Y. Islanders 2

Nashville at Minnesota, late

St. Louis at Dallas, late

Toronto at Colorado, late

Chicago at Edmonton, late

Calgary at Anaheim, late

Saturday’s Games

Boston at Ottawa, 7

New Jersey at Washington, 7

Montreal at Florida, 7

Minnesota at Nashville, 8

Carolina at St. Louis, 8

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10

Sunday’s Games

Toronto at Vegas, 3:30

Arizona at Anaheim, 4

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 6

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 7

San Jose at Dallas, 8

N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 8

Chicago at Calgary, 9

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 1

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

FCS Championship

Jan. 6 At Toyota Stadium

Frisco, Texas

North Dakota State (13-1) vs. James Madison (14-0), Noon

2017-18 Bowl Schedule

Saturday’s Results

Celebration Bowl

At Atlanta

NC A&T 21, Grambling State 14

New Orleans Bowl

Troy 50, North Texas 30

Cure Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Georgia State 27, Western Kentucky 17

Las Vegas Bowl

Boise State 38, Oregon 28

New Mexico Bowl

Albuquerque

Marshall 31, Colorado State 28

Camellia Bowl

Montgomery, Ala.

Middle Tennessee 35, Arkansas State 30

Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl

FAU 50, Akron 3

Wednesday’s Result

Louisiana Tech 51, Southern Methodist 10

Thursday’s Result

Gasparilla Bowl

At St. Petersburg, Fla.

Temple 28, FIU 3

Friday’s Results

Bahamas Bowl

Nassau

Ohio 41, UAB 6

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Boise

Wyoming 37, Central Michigan 14

Saturday’s Results

Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl

South Florida 38, Texas Tech 34

Armed Forces Bowl

Fort Worth, Texas

Army 42, San Diego State 35

Dollar General Bowl

Mobile, Ala.

Appalachian State 34, Toledo 0

Sunday’s Result

Hawaii Bowl

Honolulu

Fresno State 33, Houston 27

Tuesday’s Results

Heart of Dallas Bowl

Utah 30, West Virginia 14

Quick Lane Bowl

Detroit

Duke 36, Northern Illinois 14

Cactus Bowl

Phoenix

Kansas State 35, UCLA 17

Wednesday’s Results

Independence Bowl

Shreveport, La.

Florida State 42, Southern Mississippi 13

Pinstripe Bowl

Bronx, N.Y.

Iowa 27, Boston College 20

Foster Farms Bowl

Santa Clara, Calif.

Purdue 38, Arizona 35

Texas Bowl

Houston

Texas 33, Missouri 16

Thursday’s Results

Military Bowl

Annapolis, Md.

Navy 49, Virginia 7

Camping World Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Oklahoma State 30, Virginia Tech 21

Alamo Bowl

San Antonio

TCU 39, Stanford 37

Holiday Bowl

San Diego

Michigan State 42, Washington State 17

Friday’s Results

Belk Bowl

Charlotte, N.C.

Wake Forest 55, Texas A&M 52

Sun Bowl

El Paso, Texas

NC State 52, Arizona State 31

Music City Bowl

Nashville, Tenn.

Northwestern 24, Kentucky 23

Arizona Bowl

Tucson, Ariz.

New Mexico State 26, Utah State 20, OT

Cotton Bowl Classic

Arlington, Texas

Southern Cal (11-2) vs. Ohio State (11-2), late

Saturday’s Games

TaxSlayer Bowl

Jacksonville, Fla.

Louisville (8-4) vs. Mississippi State (8-4), Noon (ESPN)

Liberty Bowl

Memphis, Tenn.

Iowa State (7-5) vs. Memphis (10-2), 12:30 p.m. (ABC)

Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Ariz.

Washington (10-2) vs. Penn State (10-2), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Orange Bowl

Miami Gardens, Fla.

Wisconsin (12-1) vs. Miami (10-2), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday’s Games

Outback Bowl

Tampa, Fla.

Michigan (8-4) vs. South Carolina (8-4), Noon (ESPN2)

Peach Bowl

Atlanta

UCF (12-0) vs. Auburn (10-3), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Citrus Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Notre Dame (9-3) vs. LSU (9-3), 1 p.m. (ABC)

Rose Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

Pasadena, Calif.

Oklahoma (12-1) vs. Georgia (12-1), 5:10 p.m. (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

New Orleans

Clemson (12-1) vs. Alabama (11-1), 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 8

College Football Championship

Atlanta

Rose Bowl winner vs. Sugar Bowl winner, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Jan. 20

East-West Shrine Classic

At St. Petersburg, Fla.

East vs. West, 3 p.m. (NFLN)

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

At Carson, Calif.

American vs. National, TBA (FS1)

Saturday, Jan. 27

Senior Bowl

At Mobile, Ala.

North vs. South, 2:30 p.m. (NFLN)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Friday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Boston U. 90, Army 82

Bucknell 84, American U. 55

CCSU 72, St. Francis (Pa.) 68

Canisius 77, Rider 76

Colgate 79, Holy Cross 74

Fairleigh Dickinson 82, LIU Brooklyn 71

Iona 98, Niagara 93, OT

Lehigh 79, Lafayette 74

Loyola (Md.) 72, Navy 63

Marist 63, Siena 58

Robert Morris 68, Bryant 54

St. Francis Brooklyn 73, Sacred Heart 68

St. John Fisher 80, Old Westbury 58

Toledo 85, Penn 72

Wagner 76, Mount St. Mary’s 57

William Paterson 67, Baruch 63

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 66, Texas St. 62

Coastal Carolina 90, Texas-Arlington 65

Florida Gulf Coast 76, Florida Memorial 42

Georgia Southern 86, Troy 80

Hobart 84, Rowan 79

Kentucky 90, Louisville 61

Maryland 66, UMBC 45

South Alabama 86, Georgia St. 64

Southern U. 98, Ecclesia 57

MIDWEST

Akron 86, Concord 49

Ball St. 75, Florida A&M 54

Cent. Michigan 91, Lawrence Tech 73

E. Michigan 67, Rochester (Mich.) 48

Emory & Henry 85, Alma 82

Idaho 74, North Dakota 57

Indiana 79, Youngstown St. 51

Iowa 98, N. Illinois 75

Michigan St. 111, Cleveland St. 61

Nebraska 71, Stetson 62

Ohio 65, Northwestern Ohio 58

Spring Arbor 91, Purdue-Northwest 69

St. Francis (Ind.) 69, Michigan-Dearborn 67

Taylor 75, Concordia (Mich.) 68

SOUTHWEST

Louisiana-Lafayette 77, UALR 63

Prairie View 110, Jarvis Christian 80

Texas Tech 77, Baylor 53

West Virginia 85, Oklahoma St. 79

Friday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

American U. 68, Bucknell 58

Boston U. 60, Army 59

Drexel 74, Delaware 53

Fairfield 56, Canisius 52

Fordham 70, UC Davis 62

Hartford 78, Yale 70

Holy Cross 71, Colgate 64

James Madison 55, Hofstra 42

LIU Brooklyn 71, St. Francis Brooklyn 69

Lehigh 70, Lafayette 45

Mount St. Mary’s 68, CCSU 56

Navy 73, Loyola (Md.) 44

New Hampshire 48, Cornell 45

Northeastern 70, Towson 61

Old Westbury 95, York (NY) 44

Penn 77, NJIT 38

Robert Morris 77, Fairleigh Dickinson 68

Smith 59, Baruch 32

St. Francis (Pa.) 89, Sacred Heart 48

VCU 69, Long Beach St. 59

Wagner 75, Bryant 66

William Smith 61, Nazareth 60

MIDWEST

Albion 53, Carnegie-Mellon 38

Aquinas 71, Olivet 50

Drake 86, Valparaiso 50

Grand View 61, Bellevue 43

Missouri St. 77, Indiana St. 63

N. Dakota St. 97, Dakota St. 42

N. Iowa 70, Loyola of Chicago 41

S. Illinois 74, Evansville 62

Siena Heights 73, Indiana-Kokomo 60

St. Thomas (Minn.) 76, Wis.-LaCrosse 38

Xavier 69, Butler 62

SOUTH

Coastal Carolina 89, Texas-Arlington 76

Duke 68, Liberty 51

ETSU 90, North Greenville 67

Elon 75, UNC Wilmington 67

FAU 90, Delaware St. 67

Florida Gulf Coast 87, S. Dakota St. 73

Howard 63, Campbell 61

Lipscomb 66, Alabama A&M 50

Louisiana Tech 87, Alcorn St. 49

Sewanee 69, Wooster 56

South Alabama 88, Georgia St. 52

Texas St. 69, Appalachian St. 54

Transylvania 68, Oglethorpe 55

Troy 88, Georgia Southern 47

UMKC 67, Stetson 50

W. Kentucky 88, Lee 64

William & Mary 68, Coll. of Charleston 54

FAR WEST

Arizona St. 72, Colorado 47

California 76, Southern Cal 64

Oregon 89, Washington St. 56

Oregon St. 75, Washington 63

Stanford 76, UCLA 65

UC Santa Barbara 77, New Mexico St. 47

Utah 89, Arizona 55

Utah Valley 78, Antelope Valley 54

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas St. 76, Louisiana-Monroe 62

Texas A&M Commerce 69, UTSA 60

UALR 78, Louisiana-Lafayette 43

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Designated RHP Shane Carle for assignment. Agreed to terms with RHP Wade Davis on a three-year contract.

Atlantic League

YORK REVOLUTION — Sent INF Chase Simpson to Sussex County (Can-Am) to complete an earlier trade.

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHPs Alec Kisena and Will Anderson to contract extensions.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed RHP Donny Murray.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Recalled F/C Cristiano Felicio from Windy City (NBAGL).

TORONTO RAPTORS — Suspended F Serge Ibaka one game because of an altercation with a team staff member. Recalled F Bruno Caboclo from Raptors 905 (NBAGL).

Football

National Football League

NFL — Fined Jacksonville DE Yannick Ngakoue $30,387; San Francisco DE Cassius Marsh and L.A. Chargers DE Joey Bosa $18,231; Atlanta CB Desmond Trufant $12,154; and L.A. Chargers S Rayshawn Jenkins, Dallas TE Geoff Swaim and Houston LB Jadeveon Clowney $9,115 for their actions during last week’s games. Fined New Orleans RB Alvin Kamara $6,079 for wearing Christmas-themed red cleats.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Waived CB Deji Olatoye. Signed G Jamil Douglas.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived DB B.W. Webb. Signed FB Marquez Williams from the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed OT Tyron Smith and CB Orlando Scandrick on injured reserve. Signed OT Kadeem Edwards and WR Lance Lenoir from the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed C Travis Swanson on injured reserve. Signed WR Jace Billingsley from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Davante Adams to a contract extension.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived OL Brett Boyko. Signed RB Russell Hansbrough from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed LB Matt Longacre on injured reserve. Activated S Cody Davis from injured reserve.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed general manager Mike Maccagnan and coach Todd Bowles to contract extensions.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived CB Demontre Hurst. Signed RB Khalfani Muhammad from the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DBs Travis Howard and Sam Brown and DT Daniel Awoleke. Named Ryan Ridmaiden national scout.

Hockey

National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled F Steven Lorentz from Florida (ECHL) to Charlotte (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Placed F Artem Anisimov on injured reserve. Activated D Cody Franson from injured reserve.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Assigned G Joe Cannata from San Antonio (AHL) to Colorado (ECHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned D Joonas Lyytinen from Milwaukee (AHL) to Atlanta (ECHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned D Dalton Prout to Binghamton (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled D Tommy Vannelli from Tulsa (ECHL) to San Antonio (AHL).

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Assigned F Mike Borkowski to Toledo (ECHL).

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Assigned F Michael Joly to Colorado (ECHL).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Assigned F Matt Buckles and D Francois Beauchemin to Manchester (ECHL).

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Assigned F Shane Conacher to Adirondack (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Reassigned D Matias Cleland to Reading (ECHL). Recalled G Cal Heeter from Orlando (ECHL).

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Recalled F Artur Tyanulin from Fort Wayne (ECHL).

ECHL

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Loaned G Anthony Peters to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Loaned D Gus Young to San Jose (AHL).

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Claimed F Justin MacDonald off waivers from Adirondack.

INDY FUEL — Released G Jordan Neamonitis as emergency backup.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Loaned F Grant Besse to Tucson (AHL).

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Added G Curtis Amado as emergency backup.

READING ROYALS — Released D Brad Campagna.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Loaned F Andrew Cherniwchan to Utica (AHL).

Soccer

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Traded D Kelley O’Hara, M Taylor Lytle and the 25th pick in the 2018 draft to Utah for F Shea Groom, D Christina Gibbons and the No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 draft.

College

OHIO STATE — Announced junior CB Denzel Ward will not return for his senior season in 2018.

LOCAL SPORTS

Saturday’s Events

Prep Wrestling

Arcadia & Riverdale at Cardington Invitational, 10 a.m.

Prep Swimming

Ada at Fostoria, 10 a.m.

