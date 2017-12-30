Prep Basketball: Redmen defeat Northwood

METAMORA — Aneas Cousin racked up a game-high 19 points as Fostoria edged Northwood 45-38 in Friday’s consolation game in Evergreen’s Northwest Ohio Holiday Tournament.

Maalik Tucker chipped in 15 points for the Redmen (3-6) as he and Cousin accounted for 13 of the team’s 19 made field goals.

Demond Marks scored 11 for Northwood (1-7).

fostoria (3-6)

Cousin 8-1–19, Tucker 7-1–15, Ward 2-0–4, Bemis 0-3–3, Anderson 1-0–3, Mauricio 1-0–2. TOTALS: 19-43 5-10 — 46.

northwood (1-7)

Carrell 4-2–14, Marks 3-5–11, Dixon 3-0–6, Lindhorst 1-0–3, Lapbit 1-0–2, McDermott 0-2–2. TOTALS: 13-54 7-11 — 38.

3-Point GOALS: Fostoria 3-16 (Cousin 2, Anderson 1); Northwood 5-28 (Carrell 4, Lindhorst).

rebounds: Fostoria 28, Northwood 25.

turnovers: Fostoria 20, Northwood 12.

junior varsity: Fostoria, 45-23.

VANLUE 57

HARDIN NORTHERN 47

DOLA — Troy Ward outrebounded Hardin Northern by himself and scored a game-high 19 points in leading Vanlue over the Polar Bears 57-47 in Friday’s nonleague game.

Ward grabbed 19 of the Wildcats’ 45 rebounds and added a team-high three steals as they improved to 3-5 overall.

Treg Price scored 13, while Caleb Bonham and Jacob Kloepfer each notched 12 points.

Nick Adams led Hardin Northern (0-8) with 14 points. The Polar Bears tallied 18 rebounds.

vanlue (3-5)

Ward 7-3–19, Price 4-5–13, Bonham 6-0–12, Kloepfer 4-4–12, Temple 0-1–1. TOTALS: 21-53 13-29 — 57.

hardin northern (0-8)

Adams 6-1–14, Pees 3-0–9, Wetherill 4-0–8, Cramer 2-0–6, Good 2-0–4, Joliff 2-0–4, Cooper 1-0–2. TOTALS: 20-59 1-4 — 47.

Vanlue 12 16 13 16 — 57

Hardin Northern 6 14 17 10 — 47

3-Point GOALS: Vanlue 2-17 (Ward 2); Hardin Northern 6-26 (Pees 3, Cramer 2, Adams 1).

rebounds: Vanlue 45 (Ward 19); Hardin Northern 18.

turnovers: Vanlue 15, Hardin Northern 12.

junior varsity: Vanlue, 38-28.

Girls Basketball

CAREY 59

NORTH BALTIMORE 52

CAREY — Carey caught North Baltimore in the fourth quarter, then owned overtime in chalking up a 59-52 win over the Tigers in nonleague girls basketball action on Friday.

Trailing 39-34 entering the fourth quarter, Carey tied the game with a 13-8 edge in the period, then outscored North Baltimore 12-5 in the extra period.

Sydney Kin, an honorable mention all-Ohio pick a year ago, connected on 13 free throws and poured in 29 points for Carey (9-1). Destiny DeFeo added 13 points for the Blue Devils.

Katelyn Weinandy almost matched Kin point for point, finishing with 26 to lead North Baltimore (6-4). Alivia Light scored 18 points and had a team-high nine rebounds.

In an inside-outside contrast of styles, North Baltimore connected on 11 of 20 3-point attempts. Carey drained just two 3-pointers, but outscored North Baltimore 21-5 from the line.

NORTH BALTIMORE (6-4)

Light 7-0–18, Lee 2-0–6, Weinandy 13-5–26, Brooker 1-0–2. TOTALS: 18-51 5-10–52.

CAREY (9-1)

Ferguson 4-0–8, Curlis 1-1–3, DeFeo 2-7–13, Nash 2-0–4, Kin 8-13–29. TOTALS: 17-21–59.

North Baltimore 12 12 15 8 5 — 52

Carey 7 15 12 13 12 — 59

3-Point GOALS: North Baltimore 11 (Light 4, Lee 2, Weinandy 5); Carey 2 (DeFeo 2).

rebounds: North Baltimore 27 (Light 9, Weinandy 6); Carey 35.

turnovers: North Baltimore 15, Carey 12.

junior varsity: Carey, 45-35.

