Boys Basketball: Royals get back on the winning track

By SCOTT COTTOS

Staff writer

ARCADIA — It had been three weeks since Elmwood’s boys basketball team posted a victory.

So, coach Ty Traxler was quite pleased when his Royals ended a four-game losing streak on Friday night with a 57-39 nonconference triumph over Arcadia.

“It feels like it’s been, like, two years since we’ve won a game,” Traxler said after his club boosted its record to 3-5. “We played Eastwood at home and gave them a tough game, and then last week we had three away games — Tuesday, Friday, Saturday — against tough opponents and just didn’t come out on the right end. So, these guys were hungry for a win and I thought they showed that in the second half, for sure.”

Matthew Cline scored 11 of his game-high 21 points in the third quarter, during which Elmwood took control by outscoring the Redskins 20-8.

The loss left Arcadia at 0-8. But coach Clay Baker said his players are hanging tough.

“We’ve got a good group of senior leaders that’s pushing us to continue to get better each day,” he said. “We’ve got a chunk of the schedule here where we should be able to, if we play well, rattle some wins off. I would say, yeah, we’re down a little bit, but each week these kids are coming in ready to work on Monday.”

Elmwood pressed full-court in the first half, but the Redskins handled it reasonably well and went into halftime in a 24-24 tie. The Royals changed their pressure in the second half, which led to turnovers and points.

“They trapped once we got it across half court, which we’d seen them do on film,” said Baker, whose team committed 22 turnovers. “We saw that all week. We prepared for it, but we weren’t strong with the basketball and threw a lot of passes off our back foot tonight.”

A Zach Weiss basket midway through the third quarter broke a 30-30 tie and set Elmwood off on a 14-2 run to end the period.

The Royals then put up the first seven points of the fourth quarter for a 51-32 lead. All told, the 21-2 second-half burst saw Cline score 14 points, Zach Weiss four and Brock Reinhard two.

“Obviously, the key to the second half was our defensive intensity picked up immensely,” Traxler said. “We were able to start our offense with our defense, getting steals, getting defensive rebounds and transition jumpers.”

Weiss followed Cline with 14 points for Elmwood, which fought off foul trouble and shot 54.8 percent (23 of 42) from the field to gain the victory. Clay Stearns pulled down five rebounds, and 5-foot-5 point guard Jonathan Duvall had four assists and five steals.

Senior Jonah Childress, recovered from a broken left leg suffered during Week 2 of the football season, saw his first action and scored three points coming off the bench.

Traxler expects Childress’ minutes and production to increase as the season goes on.

“He looked like he hadn’t played basketball in a while,” Traxler said with a smile. “But he played through any mistakes he made. He got a bunch of deflections on the defensive end, he got some big boards for us down the stretch. He started every game for us last year, all the way through the districts. He’s a good player. He’ll get it figured out.”

Peyton Simon led Arcadia, with nine points, followed by Levi Squire with eight. Eli Palmer snared five rebounds.

ELMWOOD (3-5)

Duvall 1-0–2, Cline 9-0–21, Weiss 6-2–14, Reinhard 3-1–9, Jon. Childress 1-1–3, Snow 0-0–0, Lentz 1-0–3, Taft 0-0–0, Jos. Childress 1-1–3, Plouck 0-0–0, Peter 0-0–0, Tienarend 0-0–0, Minich 1-0–2. TOTALS: 23-42 5-8 — 57.

ARCADIA (0-8)

Squire 2-3–8, Palmer 1-3–5, Rader 0-1–1, Brubaker 3-0–6, Simon 3-1–9, Coppus 0-0–0, Stoner 1-2–5, Guillen 0-0–0, Metzger 0-0–0, Johnson 0-5–5. TOTALS: 1-34 15-20 — 39.

Elmwood 12 12 20 13 — 57

Arcadia 6 18 8 7 — 39

3-Point GOALS: Elmwood 6-13 (Cline 3, Reinhard 2, Lentz 1); Arcadia 2-7 (Squire & Stoner 1).

rebounds: Elmwood 17 (Stearns 5); Arcadia 20 (Palmer 5).

turnovers: Elmwood 16; Arcadia 22.

junior varsity: Elmwood, 52-35.

