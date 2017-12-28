Thursday’s Scoreboard

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Girls Basketball

Wednesday’s Results

Northern 10 Conference

Carey 51, Buckeye Central 50

Other NW Ohio Games

Archbold 47, Perrysburg 43

Carrollton 49, Wooster Senior 47, OT

Lake 59, Port Clinton 35

Lorain Brookside 59, New London 48

Newark 80, Willard 29

North Baltimore 64, Miller City 52

Seneca East 62, Milan Edison 59

Zanesville 50, West Holmes 35

CELINA OVISCO TOURNAMENT

Coldwater 60, Marion Local 51

St. Henry 51, Celina 34

NAPOLEON NW SIGNAL HOLIDAY CLASSIC

Napoleon 65, Wauseon 30

Holgate 47, Patrick Henry 35

MOUNT VERNON TOURNAMENT

Danville 55, Ridgedale 35

Marion Harding 47, Mount Vernon 38

Around Ohio

Albany Alexander 62, Marietta 44

Alliance Marlington 60, Louisville 52

Bedford 56, Garfield Hts. 44

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 63, Marion Elgin 50

Bellevue 85, Tiffin Columbian 57

Belmont Union Local 45, Beverly Ft. Frye 44

Byesville Meadowbrook 49, Zanesville W. Muskingum 38

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 52, Steubenville 45

Canfield 58, Struthers 48

Chagrin Falls 50, Streetsboro 23

Chardon 57, Painesville Harvey 31

Copley 67, Uniontown Lake 53

Germantown Valley View 70, Carlisle 29

Grafton Midview 49, Cle. John Adams 41

Hamilton Ross 48, Harrison 42

Independence 80, Fuchs Mizrachi 18

Kent Roosevelt 52, Ravenna 49

Malvern 59, Strasburg-Franklin 34

McArthur Vinton County 56, Philo 53

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 58, Ravenna SE 43

New Philadelphia 71, Massillon Washington 57

Oak Glen, W.Va. 84, E. Liverpool 46

Perry 58, Madison 39

Poland Seminary 48, Youngs. Boardman 22

Richmond Edison 50, Toronto 46

Salem 39, Minerva 33

Sparta Highland 36, Utica 20

Tallmadge 49, Mogadore Field 33

Trenton Edgewood 52, W. Carrollton 11

Williamsburg 91, Reading 20

Zanesville 50, Millersburg W. Holmes 35

Thursday’s Games

Firelands Conference

Monroeville at Ashland Crestview

Plymouth at New London

South Central at Western Reserve

Other NW Ohio Games

Ada at Waynesfield-Goshen

Ashland Mapleton at Norwalk St. Paul

Ayersville Tournament at Continental

Ayersville Tournament at Leipsic

Cardinal Stritch at Castalia Margaretta

Celina Ovisco Tournament at Coldwater

Celina Ovisco Tournament at Marion Local

Chatt Insurance Holiday Tournament at Parkway

Columbus Grove at Ottawa-Glandorf

Crestline at Mount Gilead

Delphos St. John’s at Van Wert

Eastwood at Swanton

Elida Invitational at Lima Senior

Fort Loramie at New Knoxville

Fremont Ross at Marion Harding

Fremont St. Joseph at Oak Harbor

Gibsonburg at Arcadia

Highland at Ontario

Holiday Classic at Ada

Holiday Classic at Ayersville

Holiday Classic at Danville

Holiday Classic at Elida

Holiday Classic at Fairview

Holiday Classic at Hilltop

Holiday Classic at Holgate

Holiday Classic at Lincolnview

Holiday Classic at Mount Vernon

Holiday Classic at Patrick Henry

Holiday Classic at Ridgedale

Holiday Classic at Ridgemont

Holiday Classic at Wapakoneta

Houston at Sidney Lehman

Huron at Danbury

Jackson Center at New Bremen

Lakota West Kemba Hoops Fest at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Lima Shawnee at Delphos Jefferson

Loudonville at Clear Fork

Mansfield Senior at Findlay

Marion Pleasant at Galion Northmor

Maumee at Rossford

NW Signal Classic at Napoleon

NW Signal Classic at Wauseon

Oregon Clay at Sylvania Northview

Ottawa Hills at Woodmore

Ottoville at Arlington

Ovisco Tournament at Celina

Ovisco Tournament at St. Henry

River Valley at Cardington Lincoln

Riverside at Benjamin Logan

Rossford at Maumee

Sandusky St. Mary’s at Clyde

Spencerville at Fort Jennings

St. Marys Memorial at Bellefontaine

Stryker at Holiday Classic

Stryker at Paulding

Toledo Christian at McComb

Van Buren at Otsego

Vanlue at Hardin Northern

Versailles at Anna

Vicki Mauk Holiday Invitational at Tinora

Wapakoneta Holiday Tournament at Fostoria Senior

Waynesfield-Goshen Tournament at Allen East

Woodlan, Ind. at Wayne Trace

Friday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Bucyrus at Upper Sandusky

Mohawk at Seneca East

Other NW Ohio Games

Ayersville Tournament at Continental

Ayersville Tournament at Leipsic

Bryan Holiday Classic at Paulding

Chatt Insurance Holiday Tournament at Parkway

Clyde at Lexington

Elida Invitational at Lima Senior

Holiday Classic at Ayersville

Holiday Classic at Bellevue

Holiday Classic at Elida

Holiday Classic at Fairview

Holiday Classic at Hilltop

Holiday Classic at Lima Bath

Holiday Classic at Lincolnview

Holiday Classic at Ridgemont

Holiday Classic at Stryker

Lakota West Kemba Hoops Fest at Tol. Cent. Catholic

North Baltimore at Carey

Our Lady of the Elms at Kidron Central Christian

Rocks Holiday Classic at Toledo Notre Dame

Springfield at Toledo St. Ursula

Toledo Start at Minster

Vicki Mauk Holiday Invitational at Tinora

Waynesfield-Goshen Tournament at Allen East

Saturday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Colonel Crawford at Ridgedale

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Lakota at Old Fort

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Castalia Margaretta at Oak Harbor

Willard at Vermilion

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Norwalk Senior at Shelby

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Toledo Christian at Ottawa Hills

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Crestline at Lucas

Other NW Ohio Games

Arcadia at Bluffton

Clear Fork at Mansfield Christian

Danbury at South Central

Delphos Jefferson at Kalida

Fayette at Delta

Fort Loramie at St. Henry

Hicksville at Convoy Crestview

Holiday Classic at Ada

Holiday Classic at Ashland Crestview

Holiday Classic at Ashland Senior

Holiday Classic at Bellevue

Holiday Classic at Buckeye Central

Holiday Classic at Lima Bath

Holiday Classic at Wapakoneta

Holiday Classic at Wooster Senior

Hopewell-Loudon at Fremont St. Joseph

Liberty Center at Eastwood

Lima Bath Tournament at Minster

Lima Bath Tournament at Toledo Start

Maumee Valley Country Day at North Central

Maumee at Lake

McComb at Fort Jennings

Milan Edison at Port Clinton

New Knoxville at Jackson Center

Ottawa-Glandorf at Liberty-Benton

Pettisville at Evergreen

Rocks Holiday Classic at Toledo Notre Dame

Sandusky Perkins at Sandusky Senior

Sidney Lehman at New Bremen

Sylvania Southview at Findlay

Toledo Bowsher at Sylvania Northview

Toledo St. Ursula at Bowling Green

Tournament at Mansfield St. Peter’s

Versailles at Russia

Wapakoneta Holiday Tournament at Fostoria Senior

Waynesfield-Goshen Tournament at Waynesfield-Goshen

Whitehall-Yearling at River Valley

PREP Boys Basketball

Wednesday’s Results

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Sandusky Senior 65, Clyde 53

Other NW Ohio Games

Black River 47, Ashland Mapleton 32

Galion Senior at Cardington Lincoln

Genoa 49, Gibsonburg 23

Kalida 40, Lima Cent. Cath. 38, OT

Marion Harding 47, Mount Vernon 38

Minster 57, Russia 42

Norwalk Senior 65, South Central 36

Oak Harbor 65, Lakota 39

Ottoville 52, Convoy Crestview 48

Riverdale 83, Hardin Northern 33

Swanton 46, Rossford 33

Sylvania Northview 64, Oregon Clay 50

Toledo Christian 65, Port Clinton 59, OT

Versailles 67, Anna 65

Wapakoneta 66, Lima Perry 62

WINDERMERE FLORIDA TOURNEY

Toledo Whitmer 71, East Jackson (GA) 42

Around Ohio

Amanda-Clearcreek 58, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 43

Ashtabula Edgewood 81, Andover Pymatuning Valley 62

Beachwood 65, Mantua Crestwood 48

Beallsville 61, Bellaire St. John 59

Brookfield 26, Garrettsville Garfield 0

Byesville Meadowbrook 69, Marietta 49

Cambridge 62, McConnelsville Morgan 61

Campbell Memorial 62, Kinsman Badger 42

Canfield S. Range 53, Carrollton 41

Cin. Mt. Healthy 70, Cin. Winton Woods 52

Cin. Princeton 64, Middletown 50

Cin. Walnut Hills 62, Windermere Prep, Fla. 60

Circleville Logan Elm 70, Williamsport Westfall 51

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 76, Palmetto Christian Academy, S.C. 54

Cols. St. Charles 86, Cin. College Prep. 58

Dresden Tri-Valley 58, Delaware Hayes 56

Frankfort Adena 59, Greenfield McClain 54

Grove City 79, Dublin Scioto 66

Hamilton 56, Beavercreek 52

Hamilton Ross 56, Harrison 41

Hannibal River 76, Paden City, W.Va. 37

Leavittsburg LaBrae 81, Bristol 58

Louisville 44, N. Can. Hoover 39

Middlefield Cardinal 86, Southington Chalker 46

Newark Cath. 82, Fairfield Christian 67

Oak Glen, W.Va. 84, Lisbon Beaver 56

Parma Padua 75, Massillon Washington 72

Poland Seminary 59, Youngs. Boardman 55

Ravenswood, W.Va. 47, Racine Southern 35

Sarahsville Shenandoah 73, Lore City Buckeye Trail 57

Shaker Hts. 99, Cle. Hts. 84

Solon 100, Lyndhurst Brush 75

Steubenville 60, Martins Ferry 43

Stewart Federal Hocking 60, Crown City S. Gallia 53

Stow-Munroe Falls 64, Green 52

Thornville Sheridan 81, Newark Licking Valley 54

Twinsburg 59, Aurora 46

W. Jefferson 73, Spring. Greenon 48

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 79, St. Clairsville 68

Wilmington 70, Loveland 56

Youngs. Liberty 73, Vienna Mathews 66

Zanesville Maysville 68, McArthur Vinton County 49

Beach Ball Classic

Proctorville Fairland 72, Lanett, Ala. 70

Bruin Holiday BBK Tournament

Cols. Briggs 64, Galloway Westland 57

Columbus Torah Academy 41, New Albany 36

Coshocton Holiday Tournament

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 68, Warsaw River View 59

Disney Classic

Foundation Academy, Fla. 65, Norton 51

DPS Hoops Classic

Detroit East English, Mich. 77, Cols. Northland 71

Richmond Tournament

First Round

Indpls Cathedral, Ind. 63, Day. Belmont 50

Viking Challenge

Cols. Bexley 74, Mt. Gilead 39

Vision Holiday Classic Tournament

Day. Northridge 62, Baltimore Liberty Union 53

Thursday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central at Carey

Mohawk at Seneca East

Upper Sandusky at Bucyrus

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Lexington at Ashland Senior

Other NW Ohio Games

Chatt Insurance Holiday Tournament at Parkway

Defiance Classic at Bryan

Defiance Classic at Paulding

Defiance Classic at Wauseon

Holiday Classic at Kidron Central Christian

Holiday Classic at North Central

Holiday Classic at Northwood

Holiday Classic at Tinora

Hopewell-Loudon at Tiffin Calvert

Lake at Maumee

Leipsic at Pandora-Gilboa

Lima Bath at Liberty-Benton

Mansfield Christian at Fredericktown

Northwest Ohio Holiday Classic at Fostoria Senior

Northwest Ohio Holiday Classic at Montpelier

Ottawa-Glandorf at Perrysburg

Parkway at Ridgemont

Riverdale at North Union

Route 49 Classic at Antwerp

Route 49 Classic at Edgerton

Route 49 Classic at Edon

Route 49 Classic at Hicksville

Sylvania Southview Holiday Tournament at Sylvania Southview

Tol. Cent. Catholic at Cardinal Stritch

Toledo Whitmer at Windermere Florida Tourney

Friday’s Games

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Lima Senior at Fremont Ross

Toledo St. Francis at Findlay

Northern 10 Conference

Colonel Crawford at Ridgedale

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Lakota at Fremont St. Joseph

Tiffin Calvert at Sandusky St. Mary’s

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Vermilion at Castalia Margaretta

Willard at Oak Harbor

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Bellevue at Shelby

Ohio Cardinal Conference

West Holmes at Mount Vernon

Wooster Senior at Mansfield Senior

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Loudonville at Mansfield St. Peter’s

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview at Western Reserve

Norwalk St. Paul at New London

South Central at Plymouth

Other NW Ohio Games

Arlington at Bluffton Tournament

Buckeye Holiday Tournament at Sidney Lehman

Buckeye Valley at Centerburg

Chatt Insurance Holiday Tournament at Parkway

Chatt Insurance Holiday Tournament at Ridgemont

Clear Fork at Mansfield Madison

Coldwater Cavalier Invitational at Coldwater

Coldwater Cavalier Invitational at Marion Local

Coldwater Cavalier Invitational at St. Henry

Delphos Jefferson at Lima Shawnee

Delphos St. John’s at Convoy Crestview

Delta at Fayette

Eastwood at Archbold

Elmwood at Arcadia

Fort Jennings at Lima Temple Christian

Genoa at Anthony Wayne

Henry County Tourrney at Holgate

Henry County Tourrney at Napoleon

Holiday Classic at Celina

Holiday Classic at Liberty Center

Holiday Classic at North Central

Holiday Classic at Northwood

Holiday Classic at Oregon Clay

Holiday Classic at Patrick Henry

Holiday Classic at Sandusky Perkins

Holiday Classic at Swanton

Holiday Classic at Upper Scioto Valley

Houston at Minster

Huron at Milan Edison

Indian Lake at New Bremen

Lincolnview at Kalida

Lucas at Howard East Knox

Marion Harding at Olentangy Orange

McComb at Lake

McDonald’s Holiday at Allen East

McDonald’s Holiday at Bluffton

McDonald’s Holiday at Miller City

Miami East at Versailles

Monroeville at Ashland Mapleton

Navarre Fairless at Mansfield Christian

Northwest Ohio Holiday Classic at Fostoria Senior

Northwest Ohio Holiday Classic at Montpelier

Ontario at Sparta Highland

Ottawa Hills at Pettisville

River Valley at Cardington Lincoln

Route 49 Classic at Antwerp

Route 49 Classic at Edgerton

Route 49 Classic at Edon

Route 49 Classic at Hicksville

Sandusky Senior at Oberlin

St. Marys Memorial at New Knoxville

Sylvania Southview Holiday Tournament at Cardinal Stritch

Sylvania Southview Holiday Tournament at Sylvania Southview

Tol. Cent. Catholic at Sylvania Southview Holiday Tournament

Toledo Bowsher at Sylvania Northview

Toledo Whitmer at Windermere Florida Tourney

Van Buren at Otsego

Vanlue at Hardin Northern

Warrior Christmas Tournament at Toledo Emmanuel Baptist

Wayne Trace at Woodlan, Ind.

Waynesfield-Goshen at Ada

Wynford at Marion Pleasant

Saturday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Bucyrus at Buckeye Central

Mohawk at Upper Sandusky

Ridgedale at Carey

Seneca East at Wynford

Other NW Ohio Games

Arlington at Bluffton Tournament

Benjamin Logan at Lima Temple Christian

Botkins at Ridgemont

Buckeye Holiday Tournament at Sidney Lehman

Castalia Margaretta at Bellevue

Clyde at Fremont Ross

Coldwater Cavalier Invitational at Coldwater

Coldwater Cavalier Invitational at Marion Local

Coldwater Cavalier Invitational at St. Henry

Columbus Grove at Van Wert

Columbus Independence at Buckeye Valley

Dayton Meadowdale at Findlay

Delaware Hayes at Mount Vernon

Delphos Jefferson at Wapakoneta

Elgin at Marion Pleasant

Elida at Lima Senior

Fayette at Maumee Valley Country Day

Henry County Tourrney at Holgate

Henry County Tourrney at Napoleon

Holiday Classic at Ada

Holiday Classic at Celina

Holiday Classic at Liberty Center

Holiday Classic at Patrick Henry

Holiday Classic at Sandusky Perkins

Holiday Classic at Upper Scioto Valley

Holiday Classic at Waynesfield-Goshen

Jeromesville Hillsdale at Crestline

Lima Perry at Continental

Lima Shawnee at Lima Cent. Cath.

Lucas at New London

McDonald’s Holiday at Allen East

McDonald’s Holiday at Bluffton

McDonald’s Holiday at Miller City

Monclova Christian at Hilltop

Monroeville at Danbury

New Riegel at North Baltimore

Old Fort at Elmwood

Ontario at Lexington

Ottoville at Lincolnview

Pettisville at Delta

Plymouth at Colonel Crawford

Port Clinton at Sandusky St. Mary’s

Riverside at Sidney Fairlawn

Shelby at River Valley

St. Marys Memorial at Spencerville

Sunbury Big Walnut at Mansfield Madison

Toledo Christian at Ayersville

Warrior Christmas Tournament at Toledo Emmanuel Baptist

Willard at Norwalk Senior

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

y-New England 12 3 0 .800 432 290

Buffalo 8 7 0 .533 280 343

Miami 6 9 0 .400 265 371

N.Y. Jets 5 10 0 .333 292 356

South

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Jacksonville 10 5 0 .667 407 253

Tennessee 8 7 0 .533 319 346

Houston 4 11 0 .267 325 414

Indianapolis 3 12 0 .200 241 391

North

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Pittsburgh 12 3 0 .800 378 284

Baltimore 9 6 0 .600 368 272

Cincinnati 6 9 0 .400 259 322

Cleveland 0 15 0 .000 210 382

West

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Kansas City 9 6 0 .600 388 315

L.A. Chargers 8 7 0 .533 325 262

Oakland 6 9 0 .400 291 343

Denver 5 10 0 .333 265 355

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Philadelphia 13 2 0 .867 457 289

Dallas 8 7 0 .533 348 332

Washington 7 8 0 .467 332 370

N.Y. Giants 2 13 0 .133 228 378

South

W L T Pct PF PA

x-New Orleans 11 4 0 .733 424 295

x-Carolina 11 4 0 .733 353 305

Atlanta 9 6 0 .600 331 305

Tampa Bay 4 11 0 .267 304 358

North

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Minnesota 12 3 0 .800 359 242

Detroit 8 7 0 .533 375 365

Green Bay 7 8 0 .467 309 349

Chicago 5 10 0 .333 254 297

West

W L T Pct PF PA

y-L.A. Rams 11 4 0 .733 465 295

Seattle 9 6 0 .600 342 306

Arizona 7 8 0 .467 269 337

San Francisco 5 10 0 .333 297 370

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Late games not included

Sunday’s GAMES

N.Y. Jets at New England, 1

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1

Chicago at Minnesota, 1

Dallas at Philadelphia, 1

Green Bay at Detroit, 1

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1

Houston at Indianapolis, 1

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 4:25

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 4:25

Kansas City at Denver, 4:25

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 4:25

Buffalo at Miami, 4:25

Arizona at Seattle, 4:25

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25

Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 4:25

Carolina at Atlanta, 4:25

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 28 10 .737 —

Toronto 23 10 .697 2½

New York 17 17 .500 9

Philadelphia 15 18 .455 10½

Brooklyn 12 22 .353 14

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 19 16 .543 —

Miami 18 16 .529 ½

Charlotte 12 22 .353 6½

Orlando 11 24 .314 8

Atlanta 9 25 .265 9½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 24 10 .706 —

Detroit 19 14 .576 4½

Indiana 19 16 .543 5½

Milwaukee 17 15 .531 6

Chicago 12 22 .353 12

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 25 7 .781 —

San Antonio 24 11 .686 2½

New Orleans 18 16 .529 8

Dallas 11 25 .306 16

Memphis 10 24 .294 16

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 22 13 .629 —

Oklahoma City 20 15 .571 2

Denver 19 16 .543 3

Portland 17 16 .515 4

Utah 15 20 .429 7

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Golden State 27 7 .794 —

L.A. Clippers 14 19 .424 12½

Phoenix 13 23 .361 15

L.A. Lakers 11 21 .344 15

Sacramento 11 22 .333 15½

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Dallas 98, Toronto 93

Detroit 107, Indiana 83

Miami 107, Orlando 89

Chicago 115, Milwaukee 106

San Antonio 109, Brooklyn 97

Denver 107, Utah 83

Phoenix 99, Memphis 97

L.A. Clippers 122, Sacramento 95

Wednesday’s Results

Boston 102, Charlotte 91

Dallas 98, Indiana 94

Atlanta 113, Washington 99

Chicago 92, New York 87

Minnesota 128, Denver 125, OT

New Orleans 128, Brooklyn 113

Oklahoma City 124, Toronto 107

Cleveland at Sacramento, late

Memphis at L.A. Lakers, late

Utah at Golden State, late

Thursday’s Games

Detroit at Orlando, 7

Houston at Boston, 8

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8

New York at San Antonio, 8:30

Philadelphia at Portland, 10:30

Friday’s Games

Houston at Washington, 7

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:30

Brooklyn at Miami, 8

Dallas at New Orleans, 8

Indiana at Chicago, 8

Milwaukee at Oklahoma City, 8

Phoenix at Sacramento, 10

Charlotte at Golden State, 10:30

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

Saturday’s Games

Miami at Orlando, 7

New York at New Orleans, 7

San Antonio at Detroit, 7

Portland at Atlanta, 7:30

Cleveland at Utah, 8

Memphis at Golden State, 8:30

Philadelphia at Denver, 9

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 35 26 7 2 54 133 87

Boston 35 20 10 5 45 106 90

Toronto 37 22 14 1 45 122 104

Montreal 37 16 17 4 36 99 117

Florida 36 15 16 5 35 103 119

Detroit 36 13 16 7 33 97 116

Ottawa 35 11 16 8 30 93 119

Buffalo 37 9 20 8 26 80 123

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

New Jersey 36 22 9 5 49 116 104

Columbus 38 22 13 3 47 109 104

Washington 38 22 13 3 47 114 108

N.Y. Rangers 37 20 13 4 44 118 104

N.Y. Islanders 37 20 13 4 44 133 129

Carolina 36 17 12 7 41 102 110

Pittsburgh 38 19 16 3 41 109 122

Philadelphia 36 15 13 8 38 99 103

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Nashville 36 22 9 5 49 118 100

Winnipeg 38 21 11 6 48 125 108

St. Louis 39 23 14 2 48 114 96

Dallas 38 20 15 3 43 112 110

Minnesota 37 19 15 3 41 106 108

Chicago 35 17 13 5 39 103 94

Colorado 35 17 15 3 37 112 113

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 34 23 9 2 48 119 100

Los Angeles 37 22 11 4 48 109 85

San Jose 34 19 11 4 42 95 84

Anaheim 37 16 13 8 40 101 108

Calgary 36 18 15 3 39 101 106

Edmonton 37 17 18 2 36 111 117

Vancouver 37 15 17 5 35 98 121

Arizona 38 8 25 5 21 85 133

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Wednesday’s Results

N.Y. Islanders 3, Buffalo 2, OT

Carolina 3, Montreal 1

Boston 5, Ottawa 1

Pittsburgh 5, Columbus 4, SO

New Jersey 3, Detroit 1

Nashville 2, St. Louis 1

N.Y. Rangers 1, Washington 0, SO

Minnesota 4, Dallas 2

Winnipeg 4, Edmonton 3

Arizona at Colorado, late

Vegas at Anaheim, late

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at Florida, 7:30

Boston at Washington, 7:30

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7:30

Toronto at Arizona, 9

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10

Chicago at Vancouver, 10

Calgary at San Jose, 10:30

Friday’s Games

Buffalo at New Jersey, 7

N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7:30

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:30

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7:30

Columbus at Ottawa, 7:30

Nashville at Minnesota, 8

N.Y. Islanders at Winnipeg, 8

St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30

Toronto at Colorado, 9

Chicago at Edmonton, 9

Calgary at Anaheim, 10

Saturday’s Games

Boston at Ottawa, 7

New Jersey at Washington, 7

Montreal at Florida, 7

Minnesota at Nashville, 8

Carolina at St. Louis, 8

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

FCS Championship

Jan. 6 At Toyota Stadium

Frisco, Texas

North Dakota State (13-1) vs. James Madison (14-0), Noon

2017-18 Bowl Schedule

Tuesday’s Results

Heart of Dallas Bowl

Utah 30, West Virginia 14

Quick Lane Bowl

Detroit

Duke 36, Northern Illinois 14

Cactus Bowl

Phoenix

Kansas State 35, UCLA 17

Wednesday’s Results

Independence Bowl

Shreveport, La.

Florida State 42, Southern Mississippi 13

Pinstripe Bowl

Bronx, N.Y.

Iowa 27, Boston College 20

Foster Farms Bowl

Santa Clara, Calif.

Arizona (7-5) vs. Purdue (6-6), late

Texas Bowl

Houston

Texas (6-6) vs. Missouri (7-5), late

Thursday’s Game

Military Bowl

Annapolis, Md.

Virginia (6-6) vs. Navy (6-5), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Camping World Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Oklahoma State (9-3) vs. Virginia Tech (9-3), 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Alamo Bowl

San Antonio

Stanford (9-4) vs. TCU (10-3), 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Holiday Bowl

San Diego

Washington State (9-3) vs. Michigan State (9-3), 9 p.m. (FOX)

Friday’s Games

Belk Bowl

Charlotte, N.C.

Wake Forest (7-5) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Sun Bowl

El Paso, Texas

NC State (8-4) vs. Arizona State (7-5), 3 p.m. (CBS)

Music City Bowl

Nashville, Tenn.

Kentucky (7-5) vs. Northwestern (9-3), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Arizona Bowl

Tucson, Ariz.

New Mexico State (5-6) vs. Utah State (6-6), 5:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Cotton Bowl Classic

Arlington, Texas

Southern Cal (11-2) vs. Ohio State (11-2), 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday’s Games

TaxSlayer Bowl

Jacksonville, Fla.

Louisville (8-4) vs. Mississippi State (8-4), Noon (ESPN)

Liberty Bowl

Memphis, Tenn.

Iowa State (7-5) vs. Memphis (10-2), 12:30 p.m. (ABC)

Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Ariz.

Washington (10-2) vs. Penn State (10-2), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Orange Bowl

Miami Gardens, Fla.

Wisconsin (12-1) vs. Miami (10-2), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday’s Games

Outback Bowl

Tampa, Fla.

Michigan (8-4) vs. South Carolina (8-4), Noon (ESPN2)

Peach Bowl

Atlanta

UCF (12-0) vs. Auburn (10-3), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Citrus Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Notre Dame (9-3) vs. LSU (9-3), 1 p.m. (ABC)

Rose Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

Pasadena, Calif.

Oklahoma (12-1) vs. Georgia (12-1), 5:10 p.m. (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

New Orleans

Clemson (12-1) vs. Alabama (11-1), 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 8

College Football Championship

Atlanta

Rose Bowl winner vs. Sugar Bowl winner, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Jan. 20

East-West Shrine Classic

At St. Petersburg, Fla.

East vs. West, 3 p.m. (NFLN)

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

At Carson, Calif.

American vs. National, TBA (FS1)

Saturday, Jan. 27

Senior Bowl

At Mobile, Ala.

North vs. South, 2:30 p.m. (NFLN)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wednesday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Butler 91, Georgetown 89, 2OT

Penn 105, Delaware St. 52

Rhode Island 80, Florida Gulf Coast 60

Syracuse 62, E. Michigan 47

Yeshiva 87, FDU-Florham 68

SOUTH

Georgia Tech 76, Coppin St. 62

South Carolina 74, Limestone 45

MIDWEST

Villanova 103, DePaul 85

Xavier 91, Marquette 87

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 95, CS Bakersfield 68

Wednesday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

CCNY 79, Yeshiva 47

SOUTH

Florida 85, Delaware St. 51

LSU 71, Sam Houston St. 58

TRANSACTIONS

Football

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB Jonathan Moxey to the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OT Josh James to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OL D.J. Tialavea from the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed QB Alek Torgersen to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LS Zach Triner to the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed S Corey Moore on injured reserve. Released G Dorian Johnson from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed CB Rashaan Melvin on injured reserve. Signed QB Brad Kaaya off Detroit’s practice squad and DT Johnathan Calvin to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Suspended CB Eli Apple one game for conduct detrimental to the team. Placed LB B.J. Goodson on injured reserve. Signed WR Marquis Bundy from the practice squad and WR Canaan Severin and DL Kristjan Sokoli to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived RB Kenny Hilliard. Signed TE Manasseh Garner from the practice squad. Signed QB Josh Johnson. Signed G Erik Austell to the practice squad.

Hockey

National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Placed G Corey Crawford on injured reserve. Recalled F David Kampf and G Jeff Glass from Rockford (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Kevin Gravel from Ontario (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed president of hockey operations and general manager Doug Armstrong to a four-year contract extension.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY — Traded the rights to F Jose Villarreal to Orlando City for a 2019 third-round draft pick.

College

ILLINOIS — Fired offensive coordinator Garrick McGee and defensive backs coach Paul Williams.

LOCAL SPORTS

Thursday’s Events

Prep Wrestling

Elmwood at Medina Invitational Tournament, 10 a.m.

