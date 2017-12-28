Thursday’s Scoreboard
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Girls Basketball
Wednesday’s Results
Northern 10 Conference
Carey 51, Buckeye Central 50
Other NW Ohio Games
Archbold 47, Perrysburg 43
Carrollton 49, Wooster Senior 47, OT
Lake 59, Port Clinton 35
Lorain Brookside 59, New London 48
Newark 80, Willard 29
North Baltimore 64, Miller City 52
Seneca East 62, Milan Edison 59
Zanesville 50, West Holmes 35
CELINA OVISCO TOURNAMENT
Coldwater 60, Marion Local 51
St. Henry 51, Celina 34
NAPOLEON NW SIGNAL HOLIDAY CLASSIC
Napoleon 65, Wauseon 30
Holgate 47, Patrick Henry 35
MOUNT VERNON TOURNAMENT
Danville 55, Ridgedale 35
Marion Harding 47, Mount Vernon 38
Around Ohio
Albany Alexander 62, Marietta 44
Alliance Marlington 60, Louisville 52
Bedford 56, Garfield Hts. 44
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 63, Marion Elgin 50
Bellevue 85, Tiffin Columbian 57
Belmont Union Local 45, Beverly Ft. Frye 44
Byesville Meadowbrook 49, Zanesville W. Muskingum 38
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 52, Steubenville 45
Canfield 58, Struthers 48
Chagrin Falls 50, Streetsboro 23
Chardon 57, Painesville Harvey 31
Copley 67, Uniontown Lake 53
Germantown Valley View 70, Carlisle 29
Grafton Midview 49, Cle. John Adams 41
Hamilton Ross 48, Harrison 42
Independence 80, Fuchs Mizrachi 18
Kent Roosevelt 52, Ravenna 49
Malvern 59, Strasburg-Franklin 34
McArthur Vinton County 56, Philo 53
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 58, Ravenna SE 43
New Philadelphia 71, Massillon Washington 57
Oak Glen, W.Va. 84, E. Liverpool 46
Perry 58, Madison 39
Poland Seminary 48, Youngs. Boardman 22
Richmond Edison 50, Toronto 46
Salem 39, Minerva 33
Sparta Highland 36, Utica 20
Tallmadge 49, Mogadore Field 33
Trenton Edgewood 52, W. Carrollton 11
Williamsburg 91, Reading 20
Zanesville 50, Millersburg W. Holmes 35
Thursday’s Games
Firelands Conference
Monroeville at Ashland Crestview
Plymouth at New London
South Central at Western Reserve
Other NW Ohio Games
Ada at Waynesfield-Goshen
Ashland Mapleton at Norwalk St. Paul
Ayersville Tournament at Continental
Ayersville Tournament at Leipsic
Cardinal Stritch at Castalia Margaretta
Celina Ovisco Tournament at Coldwater
Celina Ovisco Tournament at Marion Local
Chatt Insurance Holiday Tournament at Parkway
Columbus Grove at Ottawa-Glandorf
Crestline at Mount Gilead
Delphos St. John’s at Van Wert
Eastwood at Swanton
Elida Invitational at Lima Senior
Fort Loramie at New Knoxville
Fremont Ross at Marion Harding
Fremont St. Joseph at Oak Harbor
Gibsonburg at Arcadia
Highland at Ontario
Holiday Classic at Ada
Holiday Classic at Ayersville
Holiday Classic at Danville
Holiday Classic at Elida
Holiday Classic at Fairview
Holiday Classic at Hilltop
Holiday Classic at Holgate
Holiday Classic at Lincolnview
Holiday Classic at Mount Vernon
Holiday Classic at Patrick Henry
Holiday Classic at Ridgedale
Holiday Classic at Ridgemont
Holiday Classic at Wapakoneta
Houston at Sidney Lehman
Huron at Danbury
Jackson Center at New Bremen
Lakota West Kemba Hoops Fest at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Lima Shawnee at Delphos Jefferson
Loudonville at Clear Fork
Mansfield Senior at Findlay
Marion Pleasant at Galion Northmor
Maumee at Rossford
NW Signal Classic at Napoleon
NW Signal Classic at Wauseon
Oregon Clay at Sylvania Northview
Ottawa Hills at Woodmore
Ottoville at Arlington
Ovisco Tournament at Celina
Ovisco Tournament at St. Henry
River Valley at Cardington Lincoln
Riverside at Benjamin Logan
Rossford at Maumee
Sandusky St. Mary’s at Clyde
Spencerville at Fort Jennings
St. Marys Memorial at Bellefontaine
Stryker at Holiday Classic
Stryker at Paulding
Toledo Christian at McComb
Van Buren at Otsego
Vanlue at Hardin Northern
Versailles at Anna
Vicki Mauk Holiday Invitational at Tinora
Wapakoneta Holiday Tournament at Fostoria Senior
Waynesfield-Goshen Tournament at Allen East
Woodlan, Ind. at Wayne Trace
Friday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Bucyrus at Upper Sandusky
Mohawk at Seneca East
Other NW Ohio Games
Ayersville Tournament at Continental
Ayersville Tournament at Leipsic
Bryan Holiday Classic at Paulding
Chatt Insurance Holiday Tournament at Parkway
Clyde at Lexington
Elida Invitational at Lima Senior
Holiday Classic at Ayersville
Holiday Classic at Bellevue
Holiday Classic at Elida
Holiday Classic at Fairview
Holiday Classic at Hilltop
Holiday Classic at Lima Bath
Holiday Classic at Lincolnview
Holiday Classic at Ridgemont
Holiday Classic at Stryker
Lakota West Kemba Hoops Fest at Tol. Cent. Catholic
North Baltimore at Carey
Our Lady of the Elms at Kidron Central Christian
Rocks Holiday Classic at Toledo Notre Dame
Springfield at Toledo St. Ursula
Toledo Start at Minster
Vicki Mauk Holiday Invitational at Tinora
Waynesfield-Goshen Tournament at Allen East
Saturday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Colonel Crawford at Ridgedale
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Lakota at Old Fort
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Castalia Margaretta at Oak Harbor
Willard at Vermilion
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Norwalk Senior at Shelby
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Toledo Christian at Ottawa Hills
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Crestline at Lucas
Other NW Ohio Games
Arcadia at Bluffton
Clear Fork at Mansfield Christian
Danbury at South Central
Delphos Jefferson at Kalida
Fayette at Delta
Fort Loramie at St. Henry
Hicksville at Convoy Crestview
Holiday Classic at Ada
Holiday Classic at Ashland Crestview
Holiday Classic at Ashland Senior
Holiday Classic at Bellevue
Holiday Classic at Buckeye Central
Holiday Classic at Lima Bath
Holiday Classic at Wapakoneta
Holiday Classic at Wooster Senior
Hopewell-Loudon at Fremont St. Joseph
Liberty Center at Eastwood
Lima Bath Tournament at Minster
Lima Bath Tournament at Toledo Start
Maumee Valley Country Day at North Central
Maumee at Lake
McComb at Fort Jennings
Milan Edison at Port Clinton
New Knoxville at Jackson Center
Ottawa-Glandorf at Liberty-Benton
Pettisville at Evergreen
Rocks Holiday Classic at Toledo Notre Dame
Sandusky Perkins at Sandusky Senior
Sidney Lehman at New Bremen
Sylvania Southview at Findlay
Toledo Bowsher at Sylvania Northview
Toledo St. Ursula at Bowling Green
Tournament at Mansfield St. Peter’s
Versailles at Russia
Wapakoneta Holiday Tournament at Fostoria Senior
Waynesfield-Goshen Tournament at Waynesfield-Goshen
Whitehall-Yearling at River Valley
PREP Boys Basketball
Boys Basketball
Wednesday’s Results
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Sandusky Senior 65, Clyde 53
Other NW Ohio Games
Black River 47, Ashland Mapleton 32
Galion Senior at Cardington Lincoln
Genoa 49, Gibsonburg 23
Kalida 40, Lima Cent. Cath. 38, OT
Marion Harding 47, Mount Vernon 38
Minster 57, Russia 42
Norwalk Senior 65, South Central 36
Oak Harbor 65, Lakota 39
Ottoville 52, Convoy Crestview 48
Riverdale 83, Hardin Northern 33
Swanton 46, Rossford 33
Sylvania Northview 64, Oregon Clay 50
Toledo Christian 65, Port Clinton 59, OT
Versailles 67, Anna 65
Wapakoneta 66, Lima Perry 62
WINDERMERE FLORIDA TOURNEY
Toledo Whitmer 71, East Jackson (GA) 42
Around Ohio
Amanda-Clearcreek 58, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 43
Ashtabula Edgewood 81, Andover Pymatuning Valley 62
Beachwood 65, Mantua Crestwood 48
Beallsville 61, Bellaire St. John 59
Brookfield 26, Garrettsville Garfield 0
Byesville Meadowbrook 69, Marietta 49
Cambridge 62, McConnelsville Morgan 61
Campbell Memorial 62, Kinsman Badger 42
Canfield S. Range 53, Carrollton 41
Cin. Mt. Healthy 70, Cin. Winton Woods 52
Cin. Princeton 64, Middletown 50
Cin. Walnut Hills 62, Windermere Prep, Fla. 60
Circleville Logan Elm 70, Williamsport Westfall 51
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 76, Palmetto Christian Academy, S.C. 54
Cols. St. Charles 86, Cin. College Prep. 58
Dresden Tri-Valley 58, Delaware Hayes 56
Frankfort Adena 59, Greenfield McClain 54
Grove City 79, Dublin Scioto 66
Hamilton 56, Beavercreek 52
Hamilton Ross 56, Harrison 41
Hannibal River 76, Paden City, W.Va. 37
Leavittsburg LaBrae 81, Bristol 58
Louisville 44, N. Can. Hoover 39
Middlefield Cardinal 86, Southington Chalker 46
Newark Cath. 82, Fairfield Christian 67
Oak Glen, W.Va. 84, Lisbon Beaver 56
Parma Padua 75, Massillon Washington 72
Poland Seminary 59, Youngs. Boardman 55
Ravenswood, W.Va. 47, Racine Southern 35
Sarahsville Shenandoah 73, Lore City Buckeye Trail 57
Shaker Hts. 99, Cle. Hts. 84
Solon 100, Lyndhurst Brush 75
Steubenville 60, Martins Ferry 43
Stewart Federal Hocking 60, Crown City S. Gallia 53
Stow-Munroe Falls 64, Green 52
Thornville Sheridan 81, Newark Licking Valley 54
Twinsburg 59, Aurora 46
W. Jefferson 73, Spring. Greenon 48
Wheeling Central, W.Va. 79, St. Clairsville 68
Wilmington 70, Loveland 56
Youngs. Liberty 73, Vienna Mathews 66
Zanesville Maysville 68, McArthur Vinton County 49
Beach Ball Classic
Proctorville Fairland 72, Lanett, Ala. 70
Bruin Holiday BBK Tournament
Cols. Briggs 64, Galloway Westland 57
Columbus Torah Academy 41, New Albany 36
Coshocton Holiday Tournament
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 68, Warsaw River View 59
Disney Classic
Foundation Academy, Fla. 65, Norton 51
DPS Hoops Classic
Detroit East English, Mich. 77, Cols. Northland 71
Richmond Tournament
First Round
Indpls Cathedral, Ind. 63, Day. Belmont 50
Viking Challenge
Cols. Bexley 74, Mt. Gilead 39
Vision Holiday Classic Tournament
Day. Northridge 62, Baltimore Liberty Union 53
Thursday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central at Carey
Mohawk at Seneca East
Upper Sandusky at Bucyrus
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Lexington at Ashland Senior
Other NW Ohio Games
Chatt Insurance Holiday Tournament at Parkway
Defiance Classic at Bryan
Defiance Classic at Paulding
Defiance Classic at Wauseon
Holiday Classic at Kidron Central Christian
Holiday Classic at North Central
Holiday Classic at Northwood
Holiday Classic at Tinora
Hopewell-Loudon at Tiffin Calvert
Lake at Maumee
Leipsic at Pandora-Gilboa
Lima Bath at Liberty-Benton
Mansfield Christian at Fredericktown
Northwest Ohio Holiday Classic at Fostoria Senior
Northwest Ohio Holiday Classic at Montpelier
Ottawa-Glandorf at Perrysburg
Parkway at Ridgemont
Riverdale at North Union
Route 49 Classic at Antwerp
Route 49 Classic at Edgerton
Route 49 Classic at Edon
Route 49 Classic at Hicksville
Sylvania Southview Holiday Tournament at Sylvania Southview
Tol. Cent. Catholic at Cardinal Stritch
Toledo Whitmer at Windermere Florida Tourney
Friday’s Games
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Lima Senior at Fremont Ross
Toledo St. Francis at Findlay
Northern 10 Conference
Colonel Crawford at Ridgedale
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Lakota at Fremont St. Joseph
Tiffin Calvert at Sandusky St. Mary’s
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Vermilion at Castalia Margaretta
Willard at Oak Harbor
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Bellevue at Shelby
Ohio Cardinal Conference
West Holmes at Mount Vernon
Wooster Senior at Mansfield Senior
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Loudonville at Mansfield St. Peter’s
Firelands Conference
Ashland Crestview at Western Reserve
Norwalk St. Paul at New London
South Central at Plymouth
Other NW Ohio Games
Arlington at Bluffton Tournament
Buckeye Holiday Tournament at Sidney Lehman
Buckeye Valley at Centerburg
Chatt Insurance Holiday Tournament at Parkway
Chatt Insurance Holiday Tournament at Ridgemont
Clear Fork at Mansfield Madison
Coldwater Cavalier Invitational at Coldwater
Coldwater Cavalier Invitational at Marion Local
Coldwater Cavalier Invitational at St. Henry
Delphos Jefferson at Lima Shawnee
Delphos St. John’s at Convoy Crestview
Delta at Fayette
Eastwood at Archbold
Elmwood at Arcadia
Fort Jennings at Lima Temple Christian
Genoa at Anthony Wayne
Henry County Tourrney at Holgate
Henry County Tourrney at Napoleon
Holiday Classic at Celina
Holiday Classic at Liberty Center
Holiday Classic at North Central
Holiday Classic at Northwood
Holiday Classic at Oregon Clay
Holiday Classic at Patrick Henry
Holiday Classic at Sandusky Perkins
Holiday Classic at Swanton
Holiday Classic at Upper Scioto Valley
Houston at Minster
Huron at Milan Edison
Indian Lake at New Bremen
Lincolnview at Kalida
Lucas at Howard East Knox
Marion Harding at Olentangy Orange
McComb at Lake
McDonald’s Holiday at Allen East
McDonald’s Holiday at Bluffton
McDonald’s Holiday at Miller City
Miami East at Versailles
Monroeville at Ashland Mapleton
Navarre Fairless at Mansfield Christian
Northwest Ohio Holiday Classic at Fostoria Senior
Northwest Ohio Holiday Classic at Montpelier
Ontario at Sparta Highland
Ottawa Hills at Pettisville
River Valley at Cardington Lincoln
Route 49 Classic at Antwerp
Route 49 Classic at Edgerton
Route 49 Classic at Edon
Route 49 Classic at Hicksville
Sandusky Senior at Oberlin
St. Marys Memorial at New Knoxville
Sylvania Southview Holiday Tournament at Cardinal Stritch
Sylvania Southview Holiday Tournament at Sylvania Southview
Tol. Cent. Catholic at Sylvania Southview Holiday Tournament
Toledo Bowsher at Sylvania Northview
Toledo Whitmer at Windermere Florida Tourney
Van Buren at Otsego
Vanlue at Hardin Northern
Warrior Christmas Tournament at Toledo Emmanuel Baptist
Wayne Trace at Woodlan, Ind.
Waynesfield-Goshen at Ada
Wynford at Marion Pleasant
Saturday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Bucyrus at Buckeye Central
Mohawk at Upper Sandusky
Ridgedale at Carey
Seneca East at Wynford
Other NW Ohio Games
Arlington at Bluffton Tournament
Benjamin Logan at Lima Temple Christian
Botkins at Ridgemont
Buckeye Holiday Tournament at Sidney Lehman
Castalia Margaretta at Bellevue
Clyde at Fremont Ross
Coldwater Cavalier Invitational at Coldwater
Coldwater Cavalier Invitational at Marion Local
Coldwater Cavalier Invitational at St. Henry
Columbus Grove at Van Wert
Columbus Independence at Buckeye Valley
Dayton Meadowdale at Findlay
Delaware Hayes at Mount Vernon
Delphos Jefferson at Wapakoneta
Elgin at Marion Pleasant
Elida at Lima Senior
Fayette at Maumee Valley Country Day
Henry County Tourrney at Holgate
Henry County Tourrney at Napoleon
Holiday Classic at Ada
Holiday Classic at Celina
Holiday Classic at Liberty Center
Holiday Classic at Patrick Henry
Holiday Classic at Sandusky Perkins
Holiday Classic at Upper Scioto Valley
Holiday Classic at Waynesfield-Goshen
Jeromesville Hillsdale at Crestline
Lima Perry at Continental
Lima Shawnee at Lima Cent. Cath.
Lucas at New London
McDonald’s Holiday at Allen East
McDonald’s Holiday at Bluffton
McDonald’s Holiday at Miller City
Monclova Christian at Hilltop
Monroeville at Danbury
New Riegel at North Baltimore
Old Fort at Elmwood
Ontario at Lexington
Ottoville at Lincolnview
Pettisville at Delta
Plymouth at Colonel Crawford
Port Clinton at Sandusky St. Mary’s
Riverside at Sidney Fairlawn
Shelby at River Valley
St. Marys Memorial at Spencerville
Sunbury Big Walnut at Mansfield Madison
Toledo Christian at Ayersville
Warrior Christmas Tournament at Toledo Emmanuel Baptist
Willard at Norwalk Senior
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
y-New England 12 3 0 .800 432 290
Buffalo 8 7 0 .533 280 343
Miami 6 9 0 .400 265 371
N.Y. Jets 5 10 0 .333 292 356
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Jacksonville 10 5 0 .667 407 253
Tennessee 8 7 0 .533 319 346
Houston 4 11 0 .267 325 414
Indianapolis 3 12 0 .200 241 391
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Pittsburgh 12 3 0 .800 378 284
Baltimore 9 6 0 .600 368 272
Cincinnati 6 9 0 .400 259 322
Cleveland 0 15 0 .000 210 382
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Kansas City 9 6 0 .600 388 315
L.A. Chargers 8 7 0 .533 325 262
Oakland 6 9 0 .400 291 343
Denver 5 10 0 .333 265 355
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Philadelphia 13 2 0 .867 457 289
Dallas 8 7 0 .533 348 332
Washington 7 8 0 .467 332 370
N.Y. Giants 2 13 0 .133 228 378
South
W L T Pct PF PA
x-New Orleans 11 4 0 .733 424 295
x-Carolina 11 4 0 .733 353 305
Atlanta 9 6 0 .600 331 305
Tampa Bay 4 11 0 .267 304 358
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Minnesota 12 3 0 .800 359 242
Detroit 8 7 0 .533 375 365
Green Bay 7 8 0 .467 309 349
Chicago 5 10 0 .333 254 297
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-L.A. Rams 11 4 0 .733 465 295
Seattle 9 6 0 .600 342 306
Arizona 7 8 0 .467 269 337
San Francisco 5 10 0 .333 297 370
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Late games not included
Sunday’s GAMES
N.Y. Jets at New England, 1
Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1
Chicago at Minnesota, 1
Dallas at Philadelphia, 1
Green Bay at Detroit, 1
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1
Houston at Indianapolis, 1
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 4:25
New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 4:25
Kansas City at Denver, 4:25
Jacksonville at Tennessee, 4:25
Buffalo at Miami, 4:25
Arizona at Seattle, 4:25
San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25
Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 4:25
Carolina at Atlanta, 4:25
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 28 10 .737 —
Toronto 23 10 .697 2½
New York 17 17 .500 9
Philadelphia 15 18 .455 10½
Brooklyn 12 22 .353 14
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 19 16 .543 —
Miami 18 16 .529 ½
Charlotte 12 22 .353 6½
Orlando 11 24 .314 8
Atlanta 9 25 .265 9½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 24 10 .706 —
Detroit 19 14 .576 4½
Indiana 19 16 .543 5½
Milwaukee 17 15 .531 6
Chicago 12 22 .353 12
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 25 7 .781 —
San Antonio 24 11 .686 2½
New Orleans 18 16 .529 8
Dallas 11 25 .306 16
Memphis 10 24 .294 16
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 22 13 .629 —
Oklahoma City 20 15 .571 2
Denver 19 16 .543 3
Portland 17 16 .515 4
Utah 15 20 .429 7
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 27 7 .794 —
L.A. Clippers 14 19 .424 12½
Phoenix 13 23 .361 15
L.A. Lakers 11 21 .344 15
Sacramento 11 22 .333 15½
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
Dallas 98, Toronto 93
Detroit 107, Indiana 83
Miami 107, Orlando 89
Chicago 115, Milwaukee 106
San Antonio 109, Brooklyn 97
Denver 107, Utah 83
Phoenix 99, Memphis 97
L.A. Clippers 122, Sacramento 95
Wednesday’s Results
Boston 102, Charlotte 91
Dallas 98, Indiana 94
Atlanta 113, Washington 99
Chicago 92, New York 87
Minnesota 128, Denver 125, OT
New Orleans 128, Brooklyn 113
Oklahoma City 124, Toronto 107
Cleveland at Sacramento, late
Memphis at L.A. Lakers, late
Utah at Golden State, late
Thursday’s Games
Detroit at Orlando, 7
Houston at Boston, 8
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8
New York at San Antonio, 8:30
Philadelphia at Portland, 10:30
Friday’s Games
Houston at Washington, 7
Atlanta at Toronto, 7:30
Brooklyn at Miami, 8
Dallas at New Orleans, 8
Indiana at Chicago, 8
Milwaukee at Oklahoma City, 8
Phoenix at Sacramento, 10
Charlotte at Golden State, 10:30
L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10:30
Saturday’s Games
Miami at Orlando, 7
New York at New Orleans, 7
San Antonio at Detroit, 7
Portland at Atlanta, 7:30
Cleveland at Utah, 8
Memphis at Golden State, 8:30
Philadelphia at Denver, 9
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 35 26 7 2 54 133 87
Boston 35 20 10 5 45 106 90
Toronto 37 22 14 1 45 122 104
Montreal 37 16 17 4 36 99 117
Florida 36 15 16 5 35 103 119
Detroit 36 13 16 7 33 97 116
Ottawa 35 11 16 8 30 93 119
Buffalo 37 9 20 8 26 80 123
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 36 22 9 5 49 116 104
Columbus 38 22 13 3 47 109 104
Washington 38 22 13 3 47 114 108
N.Y. Rangers 37 20 13 4 44 118 104
N.Y. Islanders 37 20 13 4 44 133 129
Carolina 36 17 12 7 41 102 110
Pittsburgh 38 19 16 3 41 109 122
Philadelphia 36 15 13 8 38 99 103
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Nashville 36 22 9 5 49 118 100
Winnipeg 38 21 11 6 48 125 108
St. Louis 39 23 14 2 48 114 96
Dallas 38 20 15 3 43 112 110
Minnesota 37 19 15 3 41 106 108
Chicago 35 17 13 5 39 103 94
Colorado 35 17 15 3 37 112 113
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 34 23 9 2 48 119 100
Los Angeles 37 22 11 4 48 109 85
San Jose 34 19 11 4 42 95 84
Anaheim 37 16 13 8 40 101 108
Calgary 36 18 15 3 39 101 106
Edmonton 37 17 18 2 36 111 117
Vancouver 37 15 17 5 35 98 121
Arizona 38 8 25 5 21 85 133
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
Wednesday’s Results
N.Y. Islanders 3, Buffalo 2, OT
Carolina 3, Montreal 1
Boston 5, Ottawa 1
Pittsburgh 5, Columbus 4, SO
New Jersey 3, Detroit 1
Nashville 2, St. Louis 1
N.Y. Rangers 1, Washington 0, SO
Minnesota 4, Dallas 2
Winnipeg 4, Edmonton 3
Arizona at Colorado, late
Vegas at Anaheim, late
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia at Florida, 7:30
Boston at Washington, 7:30
Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7:30
Toronto at Arizona, 9
Vegas at Los Angeles, 10
Chicago at Vancouver, 10
Calgary at San Jose, 10:30
Friday’s Games
Buffalo at New Jersey, 7
N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7:30
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:30
Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7:30
Columbus at Ottawa, 7:30
Nashville at Minnesota, 8
N.Y. Islanders at Winnipeg, 8
St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30
Toronto at Colorado, 9
Chicago at Edmonton, 9
Calgary at Anaheim, 10
Saturday’s Games
Boston at Ottawa, 7
New Jersey at Washington, 7
Montreal at Florida, 7
Minnesota at Nashville, 8
Carolina at St. Louis, 8
Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
FCS Championship
Jan. 6 At Toyota Stadium
Frisco, Texas
North Dakota State (13-1) vs. James Madison (14-0), Noon
2017-18 Bowl Schedule
Tuesday’s Results
Heart of Dallas Bowl
Utah 30, West Virginia 14
Quick Lane Bowl
Detroit
Duke 36, Northern Illinois 14
Cactus Bowl
Phoenix
Kansas State 35, UCLA 17
Wednesday’s Results
Independence Bowl
Shreveport, La.
Florida State 42, Southern Mississippi 13
Pinstripe Bowl
Bronx, N.Y.
Iowa 27, Boston College 20
Foster Farms Bowl
Santa Clara, Calif.
Arizona (7-5) vs. Purdue (6-6), late
Texas Bowl
Houston
Texas (6-6) vs. Missouri (7-5), late
Thursday’s Game
Military Bowl
Annapolis, Md.
Virginia (6-6) vs. Navy (6-5), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Camping World Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Oklahoma State (9-3) vs. Virginia Tech (9-3), 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Alamo Bowl
San Antonio
Stanford (9-4) vs. TCU (10-3), 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Holiday Bowl
San Diego
Washington State (9-3) vs. Michigan State (9-3), 9 p.m. (FOX)
Friday’s Games
Belk Bowl
Charlotte, N.C.
Wake Forest (7-5) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Sun Bowl
El Paso, Texas
NC State (8-4) vs. Arizona State (7-5), 3 p.m. (CBS)
Music City Bowl
Nashville, Tenn.
Kentucky (7-5) vs. Northwestern (9-3), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Arizona Bowl
Tucson, Ariz.
New Mexico State (5-6) vs. Utah State (6-6), 5:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Cotton Bowl Classic
Arlington, Texas
Southern Cal (11-2) vs. Ohio State (11-2), 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday’s Games
TaxSlayer Bowl
Jacksonville, Fla.
Louisville (8-4) vs. Mississippi State (8-4), Noon (ESPN)
Liberty Bowl
Memphis, Tenn.
Iowa State (7-5) vs. Memphis (10-2), 12:30 p.m. (ABC)
Fiesta Bowl
Glendale, Ariz.
Washington (10-2) vs. Penn State (10-2), 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Orange Bowl
Miami Gardens, Fla.
Wisconsin (12-1) vs. Miami (10-2), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday’s Games
Outback Bowl
Tampa, Fla.
Michigan (8-4) vs. South Carolina (8-4), Noon (ESPN2)
Peach Bowl
Atlanta
UCF (12-0) vs. Auburn (10-3), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Citrus Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Notre Dame (9-3) vs. LSU (9-3), 1 p.m. (ABC)
Rose Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
Pasadena, Calif.
Oklahoma (12-1) vs. Georgia (12-1), 5:10 p.m. (ESPN)
Sugar Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
New Orleans
Clemson (12-1) vs. Alabama (11-1), 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Jan. 8
College Football Championship
Atlanta
Rose Bowl winner vs. Sugar Bowl winner, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Jan. 20
East-West Shrine Classic
At St. Petersburg, Fla.
East vs. West, 3 p.m. (NFLN)
NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
At Carson, Calif.
American vs. National, TBA (FS1)
Saturday, Jan. 27
Senior Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.
North vs. South, 2:30 p.m. (NFLN)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Wednesday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Butler 91, Georgetown 89, 2OT
Penn 105, Delaware St. 52
Rhode Island 80, Florida Gulf Coast 60
Syracuse 62, E. Michigan 47
Yeshiva 87, FDU-Florham 68
SOUTH
Georgia Tech 76, Coppin St. 62
South Carolina 74, Limestone 45
MIDWEST
Villanova 103, DePaul 85
Xavier 91, Marquette 87
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 95, CS Bakersfield 68
Wednesday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
CCNY 79, Yeshiva 47
SOUTH
Florida 85, Delaware St. 51
LSU 71, Sam Houston St. 58
TRANSACTIONS
Football
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB Jonathan Moxey to the practice squad.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OT Josh James to the practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OL D.J. Tialavea from the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed QB Alek Torgersen to the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LS Zach Triner to the practice squad.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed S Corey Moore on injured reserve. Released G Dorian Johnson from the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed CB Rashaan Melvin on injured reserve. Signed QB Brad Kaaya off Detroit’s practice squad and DT Johnathan Calvin to the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Suspended CB Eli Apple one game for conduct detrimental to the team. Placed LB B.J. Goodson on injured reserve. Signed WR Marquis Bundy from the practice squad and WR Canaan Severin and DL Kristjan Sokoli to the practice squad.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived RB Kenny Hilliard. Signed TE Manasseh Garner from the practice squad. Signed QB Josh Johnson. Signed G Erik Austell to the practice squad.
Hockey
National Hockey League
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Placed G Corey Crawford on injured reserve. Recalled F David Kampf and G Jeff Glass from Rockford (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Kevin Gravel from Ontario (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed president of hockey operations and general manager Doug Armstrong to a four-year contract extension.
Soccer
Major League Soccer
LA GALAXY — Traded the rights to F Jose Villarreal to Orlando City for a 2019 third-round draft pick.
College
ILLINOIS — Fired offensive coordinator Garrick McGee and defensive backs coach Paul Williams.
LOCAL SPORTS
Thursday’s Events
Prep Wrestling
Elmwood at Medina Invitational Tournament, 10 a.m.