Prep Wrestling: Elmwood’s Hinton finishes 4th at Medina Invitational

MEDINA — Elmwood’s Dylan Hinton placed fourth in the 195-pound weight class Thursday at the Medina Invitational Tournament.

Hinton was 3-1 in Thursday’s consolation bracket matches. He defeated Westerville North’s Jacob Goldsmith by a 9-1 major decision, then pinned Olmstead Falls’ Justin Jaeckin in 1:26. Hinton got an injury default over Cloverleaf’s Cory Stallings to make the consolation final, and was pinned in that third-place match by Austintown Fitch’s Breylon Douglas in 2:46.

Elmwood’s Kain Brossia, at 285 pounds, went 1-1 in Thursday’s consolation bracket. He defeated Mayfield’s Marco Tramontano 10-4 and lost 11-4 to Genoa’s Noah Koch.

The Royals scored 30 points and tied for 37th place in the 44-team tournament. Wadsworth won the tourney with 229 points, followed by Massillon Perry (1821/2) and Harrison (155).

