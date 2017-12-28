Prep Roundup: Lakota boys basketball falls to Oak Harbor

KANSAS — Lakota’s boys could not recover from a 10-point first half in dropping a nonleague game to Oak Harbor 65-39 on Wednesday.

The Raiders, who fell to 1-5, shot just 15 of 45 (33.3 percent) despite rallying with a 20-point fourth quarter.

Tyler Gabel’s 10 points led Lakota, while Cam Balderson scored six with six rebounds.

The Rockets (5-2) shot 49.1 percent (27 of 55) from the field and were led by Jac Alexander’s 12 points. Alex Gezo added 11 points and Tate Smith scored 10.

oak harbor (5-2)

Alexander 4-3–12, Gezo 5-0–11, Smith 4-2–10, Hoy 3-0–8, Wilkins 3-0–6, Schulte 2-1–5, Lewis 2-0–4, Rutledge 2-0–4, McAtee 1-1–3, Lacer 1-0–2. TOTALS: 27-55 7-13 — 65.

lakota (1-5)

Gabel 4-2–10, Schaser 3-1–8, Balderson 2-2–6, Wehrle 2-0–5, Reinhart 2-0–5, Hipsher 1-0–3, Miller 1-0–2. TOTALS: 15-45 5-11 — 39.

Oak Harbor 13 17 23 12 — 65

Lakota 3 7 9 20 — 39

3-Point GOALS: Oak Harbor 4-17; Lakota 4-15 (Hipsher, Wehrle, Schaser & Reinhart 1).

rebounds: Oak Harbor 32; Lakota 29 (Miller & Balderson 6).

turnovers: Oak Harbor 8, Lakota 22.

junior varsity: Oak Harbor, 50-45.

Hinton, Brossia advance

MEDINA — Elmwood’s Dylan Hinton and Kain Brossia won three matches each on Wednesday and advanced to today’s competition in the Medina Invitational Wrestling Tournament.

Hinton, wrestling in the 195-pound class, received byes in the first and second rounds, then scored a third-period pin (5:50) over Copley’s Adam Allen. That put Hinton in the quarterfinals, where he dropped a 12-3 major decision to Harrison’s Max Boyle.

Hinton will compete in consolation-round matches today.

Brossia also remains alive in the 285-pound consolation round after finishing up Wednesday with a 10-3 decision over Mayfield’s Marco Tramontano. Brossia had received a first-round bye, then advanced when New Lexington’s Andrew Alfman had to withdraw due to injury. In the third round, Brossia was beaten 19-3 by Hilliard Darby’s Jacob Cover.

Elmwood’s Garrett Wright posted a 2-2 record in the tournament’s 170-pound division. Wright received byes in both the championship and consolation rounds. In the championship round he lost an 8-4 decision to Creston Norwayne’s Kaden Kidd, and in the consolation round he was pinned (3:13) by Wadsworth’s Hunter Blaz.

Comments

comments