Prep Basketball Roundup: Fostoria boys, girls lose in holiday tourneys

METAMORA — Evergreen outscored Fostoria in each quarter Thursday as the Vikings defeated the Redmen 61-41 in the opening round of the Northwest Ohio Holliday Tournament.

Aneas Cousin scored nine points to lead Fostoria (2-6). Terrell Kirby had eight points, Devin Mauricio added six, and Eli Ward and Maalik Tucker each scored five points.

Bryce Hudik scored a game-high 17 points for Evergreen (2-5). Josh Dowling added 14 points. The Vikings shot 20 of 27 (74 percent) from inside the 3-point line.

Fostoria (2-6)

Boff 1-0–2, Sierra 1-0–2, Cousin 4-1–9, Ward 2-1–5, Finsel 1-0–2, Tucker 2-1–5, Sheets 1-0–2, Mauricio 2-0–6, Kirby 4-0–8. TOTALS: 18-53 3-5 — 41.

Evergreen (2-5)

Etue 3-0–9, Dowling 6-2–14, Hudik 7-2–17, Lumberger 4-0–8, Henricks 0-1–1, Loeffler 1-0–2, Machacek 3-1-8, Brighton 1-0–2. TOTALS: 25-43 6-11 — 61.

Fostoria 8 8 12 13 — 41

Evergreen 13 14 16 18 — 61

3-Point GOALS: Fostoria 2-17 (Mauricio 2); Evergeen 5-16 (Etue 3, Hudik, Machacek).

rebounds: Fostoria 17, Evergreen 24.

turnovers: Fostoria 9, Evergreen 10.

junior varsity: Evergreen, 35-19.

TIFFIN CALVERT 59

HOPEWELL-LOUDON 42

TIFFIN — Hopewell-Loudon scored just 11 first-half points en route to a 59-42 loss to Tiffin Calvert in Thursday’s nonleague boys basketball game.

Jake Simonis buried three 3s in scoring a team-high nine points for the Chieftains (5-3). Luke Bolte matched Simonis with nine points and Jordyn Jury scored eight.

Connor Kennedy led all scorers with 15 points for Calvert (3-3), sinking 8 of 10 free throws, Josh Recker scored 13 and Nic Somodi and Park Hemminger both scored 11 points.

hopewell-loudon (5-3)

Simonis 3-0–9, Bolte 3-3–9, Jury 3-2–8, Milligan 3-0–8, Griseser 2-0–4, Coffman 1-0–2, Hoover 0-2–2. TOTALS: 15-56 8-10 — 42.

tiffin calvert (3-3)

Kennedy 3-8–15, Recker 5-3–13, Hemminger 3-4–11, Somodi 4-0–11, Seifert 2-3–7, Conn 1-0–2. TOTALS: 18-44 18-26 — 59.

Hopewell-Loudon 5 6 19 12 — 42

Tiffin Calvert 11 9 17 22 — 59

3-Point GOALS: Hopewell-Loudon 4-23 (Simonis & Milligan 2); Tiffin Calvert 5-13 (Somodi 3, Kennedy & Hemminger 1).

rebounds: Hopewell-Loudon 27, Tiffin Calvert 34.

turnovers: Hopewell-Loudon 12, Tiffin Calvert 12.

Girls Basketball

DAYTON CARROLL 55

FOSTORIA 29

WAPAKONETA — Tyriana Settles scored a team-high 12 points Thursday as Fostoria fell 55-29 to Dayton Carroll in the first round of the Wapakoneta Holiday Tournament.

The Redmen (1-10) complete the tourney at 6 p.m. Saturday against Dunbar Early College.

Evion Taylor scored six points for Fostoria. No other Fostoria player had more than two points.

Allie Stefanek had 18 points for Dayton Carroll and Julia Keller added 17 points.

fostoria (1-10)

Weimerskirch 0-1–1, Hernandez-Hill 1-0–2, Settles 5-1–12, Taylor 2-2–6, Williams 1-0–2, Cook 1-0–2, Chasco 1-0–2, Dessasure 0-2–2. TOTALS: 11-6 — 29.

Dayton Carroll

Branneman 1-0–2, Lickliter 2-0–4, Stevens 3-0–6, Keller 6-5–17, Schock 1-0–2, Huber 2-0–4, Stefanek 8-0–18, Levaas 1-0–2. TOTALS: 25-5 — 59.

Fostoria 5 5 12 7 — 29

Dayton Carroll 17 8 15 15 — 55

3-Point GOALS: Fostoria 1 (Settles); Dayton Carroll 2 (Stefanek 2).

ARCADIA 63

GIBSONBURG 28

ARCADIA — Gibsonburg had no answer for Kennedy Pratt on Thursday as she helped lead the Redskins past the Golden Bears 63-28 in nonleague action.

Pratt finished as the only player in double figures with 17 points and added eight rebounds for Arcadia (6-2).

Emma Saltzman also nearly notched a double-double scoring eight points with a game-high 10 boards.

Mikela Simmons led Gibsonburg (1-7) in both points and rebounds with five and nine, respectively.

gibsonburg (1-7)

Simmons 1-3–5, Jors 2-0–4, Roberts 1-2–4, Seem 1-2–4, Morelock 1-0–3, McNett 1-1–3, Bruns 1-1–3, Alejandro 1-0–2. TOTALS: 9-46 9-16 — 28.

arcadia (6-2)

K. Pratt 8-1–17, Saltzman 3-2–8, Ward 3-1–7, Watkins 2-1–6, R. Pratt 1-2–5, Burnett 2-0–5, Keefe 2-0–4, Brubaker 2-0–4, Cramer 1-0–3, Mock 1-0–2, Peters 1-0–2. TOTALS: 22-45 7-11 — 63.

Gibsonburg 4 5 6 13 — 28

Arcadia 19 16 15 13 — 63

3-Point GOALS: Gibsonburg 1-16 (Morelock 1); Arcadia 4-15 (R. Pratt, Burnett, Cramer & Watkins 1).

rebounds: Gibsonburg 27 (Simmons 9); Arcadia 42 (Saltzman 10).

turnovers: Gibsonburg 15, Arcadia 12.

junior varsity: Arcadia, 34-8.

OTSEGO 42

VAN BUREN 33

TONTOGANY — Van Buren held a five-point lead at halftime, but the Knights were blitzed in the third quarter and were doubled up in the second half in a 42-33 loss to Otsego in nonleague girls basketball action on Thursday.

Van Buren, which fell to 6-4 overall, led 19-14 at halftime but was outscored 17-4 in the third quarter and 28-14 overall across the final two quarters.

Sydney Leeper and Zoe Horne paced the Knights with nine points apiece.

Otsego (5-3) was led by Brynne Limes’ 11 points. Ellie Roberts chipped in eight points.

van buren (6-4)

Leeper 4-1–9, Horne 3-2–9, Parker 3-0–6, Reinhart 1-0–2, Stacy 1-0–2, Rosenberger 1-0–2, Nessler 1-0–2, DeWalt 0-1–1. TOTALS: 14 4-6 — 33.

otsego (5-3)

Limes 4-2–11, Roberts 3-2–8, Brinkman 3-0–7, Roberts 2-1–5, Ghesquiere 2-1–5, Dzierwa 1-0–2, Moser 0-2–2, Roe 0-2–2. TOTALS: 15 10-13 — 42.

Van Buren 4 15 4 10 — 33

Otsego 8 6 17 11 — 42

3-Point GOALS: Van Buren 1 (Horne 1); Otsego 2 (Limes & Brinkman 1).

VANLUE 41

HARDIN NORTHERN 21

DOLA — Maliah Snook nearly outscored Hardin Northern by herself as Vanlue shellacked the Polar Bears 41-21 in Thursday’s nonleague action.

Snook tallied 17 points to lead the Wildcats (6-5) and Amanda Clymer chipped in eight points as Vanlue outrebounded Hardin Northern 34-13.

Maddie Grappy led a trio of Polar Bears (1-9) scorers with 13 points.

vanlue (6-5)

Snook 6-5–17, Clymer 2-4–8, Smith 1-4–7, Biller 3-0–6, Phillips 1-1–3. TOTALS: 13-51 14-26 — 41.

hardin northern (1-9)

Grappy 4-4–13, Bejarano 3-1–7, Stewart-Evans 0-1–1. TOTALS: 7-51 6-12 — 21.

Vanlue 13 10 9 9 — 41

Hardin Northern 9 6 3 3 — 21

3-Point GOALS: Vanlue 1-9 (Smith 1); Hardin Northern 1-5 (Grappy 1).

rebounds: Vanlue 34; Hardin Northern 13 (Bejarano & Grappy 3).

turnovers: Vanlue 21, Hardin Northern 20.

junior varsity: Vanlue, 19-11.

