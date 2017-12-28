Friday’s Scoreboard
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Thursday’s Results
Firelands Conference
Ashland Crestview 65, Monroeville 47
New London 44, Plymouth 29
Western Reserve 52, South Central 40
Other NW Ohio Games
Arcadia 63, Gibsonburg 28
Cardington Lincoln 59, River Valley 53
Castalia Margaretta 90, Cardinal Stritch 24
Clyde 60, Sandusky St. Mary’s 44
Danbury 48, Huron 37
Delphos Jefferson 68, Lima Shawnee 62
Findlay 43, Mansfield Senior 38
Fort Loramie 44, New Knoxville 41
Fremont Ross 53, Marion Harding 42
Marion Pleasant 52, Galion Northmor 37
Maumee 48, Rossford 46
McComb 46, Toledo Christian 39
New Bremen 28, Jackson Center 19
Oak Harbor 51, Fremont St. Joseph 44
Ontario 44, Highland 25
Oregon Clay 51, Sylvania Northview 33
Otsego 42, Van Buren 33
Ottawa-Glandorf 47, Columbus Grove 19
Ottoville 48, Arlington 33
Spencerville 42, Fort Jennings 38
St. Marys Memorial 60, Bellefontaine 38
Swanton 42, Eastwood 32
Van Wert 55, Delphos St. John’s 42
Vanlue 41, Hardin Northern 21
Versailles 48, Anna 30
Wayne Trace 58, Woodlan, Ind. 34
Woodmore 56, Ottawa Hills 27
Ayersivlle Holiday Tournament
Leipsic 77, Hilltop 26
Ayersville 39, Continental 32
Northwest Signal Classic
Patrick Henry 59, Wauseon 45
Napoleon 46, Holgate 25
Bryan Holiday Classic
Stryker 69, Paulding 48
Bryan 54, Fairview 40
Wapakoneta Holiday Tournament
Dayton Carroll 55, Fostoria 29
Wapakoneta 52, Dunbar Early College 31
Parkway Holiday Tournament
Ridgemont 50, Lincolnview 41
Parkway 57, Grove City Christian 26
Waynesfield Holiday Tournament
Ada 45, Waynesfield-Goshen 38
Vicki Mauk Holiday Classic
Lima Senior 65, Elida 56
Tinora 47, LCC 36
Celina Ovisco Tournament
Celina 56, Marion Local 52
Coldwater 73, St. Henry 47
Around Ohio
Baltimore Liberty Union 57, Johnstown-Monroe 35
Bellaire 71, Rayland Buckeye 41
Bethel-Tate 64, Portsmouth W. 35
Bradford 40, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 37
Chagrin Falls Kenston 67, Richfield Revere 63
Chillicothe Huntington 62, Mowrystown Whiteoak 18
Chillicothe Unioto 56, Jackson 33
Cin. Sycamore 34, Cin. Anderson 21
Cle. St. Joseph 42, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 41
Cols. Ready 64, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 32
Columbiana Crestview 44, Springfield 31
Creston Norwayne 36, Smithville 20
Dover 47, New Concord John Glenn 32
Dublin Scioto 71, Cols. Centennial 16
Geneva 62, Painesville Riverside 46
Irmo, S.C. 51, Worthington Kilbourne 49
Leesburg Fairfield 50, Cin. NW 39
Leetonia 45, Sebring McKinley 27
Loveland 36, Ursuline Academy 27
Lowellville 50, E. Palestine 45, 0
McArthur Vinton County 53, S. Webster 40
McConnelsville Morgan 50, Athens 42
Minford 84, S. Point 48
Mogadore 60, Mogadore Field 49
Newton Falls 55, Atwater Waterloo 37
North Oldham, Ky. 44, Circleville Logan Elm 36
Oak Hill 63, Bidwell River Valley 31
Pataskala Licking Hts. 44, Cols. Bexley 37
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 51, New Paris National Trail 29
Portsmouth Clay 61, Lucasville Valley 52
Racine Southern 47, Portsmouth Sciotoville 10
Richmond Edison 49, Martins Ferry 48
Salineville Southern 62, Bowerston Conotton Valley 34
Southington Chalker 59, Kinsman Badger 57
Spring. NW 56, Spring. NE 34
Sugar Grove Berne Union 53, Howard E. Knox 30
Tontogany Otsego 42, Van Buren 33
W. Chester Lakota W. 60, Huber Hts. Wayne 43
Washington C.H. 53, Lynchburg-Clay 32
Waterford 63, Parkersburg, W.Va. 49
Wellston 40, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 26
Westerville N. 48, Grove City Cent. Crossing 23
Westerville S. 64, Mayfield 29
Wintersville Indian Creek 52, St. Clairsville 45
Youngs. Mooney 58, Cle. Cent. Cath. 31
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 74, Magnolia Sandy Valley 43
Beloit W. Branch 49, Mentor 36
Doylestown Chippewa 50, Akr. Hoban 49
New Albany 37, Cols. Watterson 36
Brookfield 57, Youngs. East 25
Mt. Orab Western Brown 48, Fayetteville-Perry 41
Canon-McMillan, Pa. 59, Vincent Warren 37
Mandan, N.D. 66, Tol. Scott 43
Centerville 70, Scott Co., Ky. 33
Mt. Notre Dame 58, Can. Glenoak 35
Cin. McNicholas 75, Kings Mills Kings 43
Detroit Country Day, Mich. 79, Cols. Hartley 60
Detroit King, Mich. 57, Powell Olentangy Liberty 54
Williamston, Mich. 50, Cols. Eastmoor 40
N. Can. Hoover 57, Mount Lebanon, Pa. 54
Lou. Male, Ky. 51, Mason 48
North Allegheny, Pa. 76, Gates Mills Gilmour 68
Springboro 46, Hamilton Southeastern, Ind. 42
Waverly 43, Piketon 34
Latham Western 53, Beaver Eastern 52
Cols. DeSales 51, Cin. Colerain 12
Cols. Upper Arlington 46, Logan 33
Warren Harding 60, Maplewood, Pa. 44
Bergtraum, N.Y. 51, Proctorville Fairland 46
Friday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Bucyrus at Upper Sandusky
Mohawk at Seneca East
Other NW Ohio Games
Ayersville Tournament at Continental
Ayersville Tournament at Leipsic
Bryan Holiday Classic at Paulding
Chatt Insurance Holiday Tournament at Parkway
Clyde at Lexington
Elida Invitational at Lima Senior
Holiday Classic at Ayersville
Holiday Classic at Bellevue
Holiday Classic at Elida
Holiday Classic at Fairview
Holiday Classic at Hilltop
Holiday Classic at Lima Bath
Holiday Classic at Lincolnview
Holiday Classic at Ridgemont
Holiday Classic at Stryker
Lakota West Kemba Hoops Fest at Tol. Cent. Catholic
North Baltimore at Carey
Our Lady of the Elms at Kidron Central Christian
Rocks Holiday Classic at Toledo Notre Dame
Springfield at Toledo St. Ursula
Toledo Start at Minster
Vicki Mauk Holiday Invitational at Tinora
Waynesfield-Goshen Tournament at Allen East
Saturday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Colonel Crawford at Ridgedale
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Lakota at Old Fort
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Castalia Margaretta at Oak Harbor
Willard at Vermilion
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Norwalk Senior at Shelby
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Toledo Christian at Ottawa Hills
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Crestline at Lucas
Other NW Ohio Games
Arcadia at Bluffton
Clear Fork at Mansfield Christian
Danbury at South Central
Delphos Jefferson at Kalida
Fayette at Delta
Fort Loramie at St. Henry
Hicksville at Convoy Crestview
Holiday Classic at Ada
Holiday Classic at Ashland Crestview
Holiday Classic at Ashland Senior
Holiday Classic at Bellevue
Holiday Classic at Buckeye Central
Holiday Classic at Lima Bath
Holiday Classic at Wapakoneta
Holiday Classic at Wooster Senior
Hopewell-Loudon at Fremont St. Joseph
Liberty Center at Eastwood
Lima Bath Tournament at Minster
Lima Bath Tournament at Toledo Start
Maumee Valley Country Day at North Central
Maumee at Lake
McComb at Fort Jennings
Milan Edison at Port Clinton
New Knoxville at Jackson Center
Ottawa-Glandorf at Liberty-Benton
Pettisville at Evergreen
Rocks Holiday Classic at Toledo Notre Dame
Sandusky Perkins at Sandusky Senior
Sidney Lehman at New Bremen
Sylvania Southview at Findlay
Toledo Bowsher at Sylvania Northview
Toledo St. Ursula at Bowling Green
Tournament at Mansfield St. Peter’s
Versailles at Russia
Wapakoneta Holiday Tournament at Fostoria Senior
Waynesfield-Goshen Tournament at Waynesfield-Goshen
Whitehall-Yearling at River Valley
PREP Boys Basketball
Thursday’s Results
Northern 10 Conference
Carey 72, Buckeye Central 57
Mohawk 57, Seneca East 47
Upper Sandusky 81, Bucyrus 51
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Lexington 64, Ashland Senior 49
Other NW Ohio Games
Lima Bath 58, Liberty-Benton 29
Mansfield Christian 66, Fredericktown 56
Maumee 55, Lake 53
North Union 69, Riverdale 46
Ottawa-Glandorf 58, Perrysburg 50
Pandora-Gilboa 49, Leipsic 24
Tiffin Calvert 59, Hopewell-Loudon 42
Tol. Cent. Catholic 49, Cardinal Stritch 36
Route 49 Classic
Edgerton 38, Edon 36
Hicksville 50, Antwerp 40
North Central Holiday Tournement
Fremont, Ind. 62, North Central 60
Northwest Ohio Holiday Tournament
Evergeen 61, Fostoria 41
Montpelier 57, Northwood 50
Defiance College Holiday Tournament
Wauson 40, Tinora 19
Bryan 54, Paulding 49
Sylvania Southview Holiday Tournament
Sylvania Southview 83, Chardon NDCL 47
Around Ohio
Cin. N. College Hill 72, Ludlow, Ky. 35
Cle. Cent. Cath. 65, Maple Hts. 60
Cle. E. Tech 74, E. Cle. Shaw 71
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 52, Lancaster 42
Cuyahoga Hts. 42, Independence 39
Franklin Furnace Green 63, Reedsville Eastern 61
Gahanna Cols. Academy 65, Cols. Briggs 32
Gahanna Lincoln 79, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 47
Garfield Hts. 85, Akr. SVSM 76
Hilliard Darby 56, Cols. Franklin Hts. 30
Huntington, W.Va. 56, Ironton 49
Mentor Lake Cath. 64, North Allegheny, Pa. 42
Parkersburg, W.Va. 65, Vincent Warren 59
Richfield Revere 52, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 50
Steubenville 59, Cambridge 53
Warrensville Hts. 82, Euclid 67
Weir, W.Va. 79, Richmond Edison 54
Westerville Cent. 55, Cols. West 38
Westerville N. 65, Grove City Cent. Crossing 52
Westerville S. 63, Cols. St. Charles 47
Long Island Lutheran, N.Y. 57, Cin. Moeller 45
Cols. Grandview Hts. 74, Cols. Marion-Franklin 57
Johnstown-Monroe 44, Plain City Jonathan Alder 39
Mt. Orab Western Brown 54, Fayetteville-Perry 44
Sardinia Eastern Brown 54, Georgetown 50
Berlin Hiland 67, Beverly Ft. Frye 29
Boyle Co., Ky. 78, Worthington Kilbourne 53
Cortland Maplewood 65, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 31
Day. Carroll 52, Cols. Watterson 47
Fremont, Ind. 62, Pioneer N. Central 60
Day. Belmont 60, Indpls Lighthouse South, Ind. 50
Cin. Mariemont 75, Felicity-Franklin 57
Warren Howland 50, Youngs. Ursuline 43, 0
Cin. La Salle 72, Dublin Jerome 58
Friday’s Games
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Lima Senior at Fremont Ross
Toledo St. Francis at Findlay
Northern 10 Conference
Colonel Crawford at Ridgedale
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Lakota at Fremont St. Joseph
Tiffin Calvert at Sandusky St. Mary’s
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Vermilion at Castalia Margaretta
Willard at Oak Harbor
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Bellevue at Shelby
Ohio Cardinal Conference
West Holmes at Mount Vernon
Wooster Senior at Mansfield Senior
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Loudonville at Mansfield St. Peter’s
Firelands Conference
Ashland Crestview at Western Reserve
Norwalk St. Paul at New London
South Central at Plymouth
Other NW Ohio Games
Arlington at Bluffton Tournament
Buckeye Holiday Tournament at Sidney Lehman
Buckeye Valley at Centerburg
Chatt Insurance Holiday Tournament at Parkway
Chatt Insurance Holiday Tournament at Ridgemont
Clear Fork at Mansfield Madison
Coldwater Cavalier Invitational at Coldwater
Coldwater Cavalier Invitational at Marion Local
Coldwater Cavalier Invitational at St. Henry
Delphos Jefferson at Lima Shawnee
Delphos St. John’s at Convoy Crestview
Delta at Fayette
Eastwood at Archbold
Elmwood at Arcadia
Fort Jennings at Lima Temple Christian
Genoa at Anthony Wayne
Henry County Tourrney at Holgate
Henry County Tourrney at Napoleon
Holiday Classic at Celina
Holiday Classic at Liberty Center
Holiday Classic at North Central
Holiday Classic at Northwood
Holiday Classic at Oregon Clay
Holiday Classic at Patrick Henry
Holiday Classic at Sandusky Perkins
Holiday Classic at Swanton
Holiday Classic at Upper Scioto Valley
Houston at Minster
Huron at Milan Edison
Indian Lake at New Bremen
Lincolnview at Kalida
Lucas at Howard East Knox
Marion Harding at Olentangy Orange
McComb at Lake
McDonald’s Holiday at Allen East
McDonald’s Holiday at Bluffton
McDonald’s Holiday at Miller City
Miami East at Versailles
Monroeville at Ashland Mapleton
Navarre Fairless at Mansfield Christian
Northwest Ohio Holiday Classic at Fostoria Senior
Northwest Ohio Holiday Classic at Montpelier
Ontario at Sparta Highland
Ottawa Hills at Pettisville
River Valley at Cardington Lincoln
Route 49 Classic at Antwerp
Route 49 Classic at Edgerton
Route 49 Classic at Edon
Route 49 Classic at Hicksville
Sandusky Senior at Oberlin
St. Marys Memorial at New Knoxville
Sylvania Southview Holiday Tournament at Cardinal Stritch
Sylvania Southview Holiday Tournament at Sylvania Southview
Tol. Cent. Catholic at Sylvania Southview Holiday Tournament
Toledo Bowsher at Sylvania Northview
Toledo Whitmer at Windermere Florida Tourney
Van Buren at Otsego
Vanlue at Hardin Northern
Warrior Christmas Tournament at Toledo Emmanuel Baptist
Wayne Trace at Woodlan, Ind.
Waynesfield-Goshen at Ada
Wynford at Marion Pleasant
Saturday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Bucyrus at Buckeye Central
Mohawk at Upper Sandusky
Ridgedale at Carey
Seneca East at Wynford
Other NW Ohio Games
Arlington at Bluffton Tournament
Benjamin Logan at Lima Temple Christian
Botkins at Ridgemont
Buckeye Holiday Tournament at Sidney Lehman
Castalia Margaretta at Bellevue
Clyde at Fremont Ross
Coldwater Cavalier Invitational at Coldwater
Coldwater Cavalier Invitational at Marion Local
Coldwater Cavalier Invitational at St. Henry
Columbus Grove at Van Wert
Columbus Independence at Buckeye Valley
Dayton Meadowdale at Findlay
Delaware Hayes at Mount Vernon
Delphos Jefferson at Wapakoneta
Elgin at Marion Pleasant
Elida at Lima Senior
Fayette at Maumee Valley Country Day
Henry County Tourrney at Holgate
Henry County Tourrney at Napoleon
Holiday Classic at Ada
Holiday Classic at Celina
Holiday Classic at Liberty Center
Holiday Classic at Patrick Henry
Holiday Classic at Sandusky Perkins
Holiday Classic at Upper Scioto Valley
Holiday Classic at Waynesfield-Goshen
Jeromesville Hillsdale at Crestline
Lima Perry at Continental
Lima Shawnee at Lima Cent. Cath.
Lucas at New London
McDonald’s Holiday at Allen East
McDonald’s Holiday at Bluffton
McDonald’s Holiday at Miller City
Monclova Christian at Hilltop
Monroeville at Danbury
New Riegel at North Baltimore
Old Fort at Elmwood
Ontario at Lexington
Ottoville at Lincolnview
Pettisville at Delta
Plymouth at Colonel Crawford
Port Clinton at Sandusky St. Mary’s
Riverside at Sidney Fairlawn
Shelby at River Valley
St. Marys Memorial at Spencerville
Sunbury Big Walnut at Mansfield Madison
Toledo Christian at Ayersville
Warrior Christmas Tournament at Toledo Emmanuel Baptist
Willard at Norwalk Senior
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
y-New England 12 3 0 .800 432 290
Buffalo 8 7 0 .533 280 343
Miami 6 9 0 .400 265 371
N.Y. Jets 5 10 0 .333 292 356
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Jacksonville 10 5 0 .667 407 253
Tennessee 8 7 0 .533 319 346
Houston 4 11 0 .267 325 414
Indianapolis 3 12 0 .200 241 391
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Pittsburgh 12 3 0 .800 378 284
Baltimore 9 6 0 .600 368 272
Cincinnati 6 9 0 .400 259 322
Cleveland 0 15 0 .000 210 382
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Kansas City 9 6 0 .600 388 315
L.A. Chargers 8 7 0 .533 325 262
Oakland 6 9 0 .400 291 343
Denver 5 10 0 .333 265 355
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Philadelphia 13 2 0 .867 457 289
Dallas 8 7 0 .533 348 332
Washington 7 8 0 .467 332 370
N.Y. Giants 2 13 0 .133 228 378
South
W L T Pct PF PA
x-New Orleans 11 4 0 .733 424 295
x-Carolina 11 4 0 .733 353 305
Atlanta 9 6 0 .600 331 305
Tampa Bay 4 11 0 .267 304 358
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Minnesota 12 3 0 .800 359 242
Detroit 8 7 0 .533 375 365
Green Bay 7 8 0 .467 309 349
Chicago 5 10 0 .333 254 297
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-L.A. Rams 11 4 0 .733 465 295
Seattle 9 6 0 .600 342 306
Arizona 7 8 0 .467 269 337
San Francisco 5 10 0 .333 297 370
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Saturday’s Results
Baltimore 23, Indianapolis 16
Minnesota 16, Green Bay 0
Sunday’s Results
Chicago 20, Cleveland 3
New England 37, Buffalo 16
L.A. Chargers 14, N.Y. Jets 7
Washington 27, Denver 11
Carolina 22, Tampa Bay 19
Cincinnati 26, Detroit 17
Kansas City 29, Miami 13
L.A. Rams 27, Tennessee 23
New Orleans 23, Atlanta 13
Seattle 21, Dallas 12
Arizona 23, N.Y. Giants 0
San Francisco 44, Jacksonville 33
Monday’s Results
Pittsburgh 34, Houston 6
Philadelphia 19, Oakland 10
Sunday’s GAMES
N.Y. Jets at New England, 1
Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1
Chicago at Minnesota, 1
Dallas at Philadelphia, 1
Green Bay at Detroit, 1
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1
Houston at Indianapolis, 1
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 4:25
New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 4:25
Kansas City at Denver, 4:25
Jacksonville at Tennessee, 4:25
Buffalo at Miami, 4:25
Arizona at Seattle, 4:25
San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25
Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 4:25
Carolina at Atlanta, 4:25
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 29 10 .744 —
Toronto 23 10 .697 3
New York 17 17 .500 9½
Philadelphia 15 18 .455 11
Brooklyn 12 22 .353 14½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 19 16 .543 —
Miami 18 16 .529 ½
Charlotte 12 22 .353 6½
Orlando 12 24 .333 7½
Atlanta 9 25 .265 9½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 24 11 .686 —
Detroit 19 15 .559 4½
Milwaukee 18 15 .545 5
Indiana 19 16 .543 5
Chicago 12 22 .353 11½
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 25 8 .758 —
San Antonio 24 11 .686 2
New Orleans 18 16 .529 7½
Memphis 11 24 .314 15
Dallas 11 25 .306 15½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 22 14 .611 —
Oklahoma City 20 15 .571 1½
Denver 19 16 .543 2½
Portland 17 16 .515 3½
Utah 15 21 .417 7
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 28 7 .800 —
L.A. Clippers 14 19 .424 13
Phoenix 13 23 .361 15½
Sacramento 12 22 .353 15½
L.A. Lakers 11 22 .333 16
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
Boston 102, Charlotte 91
Dallas 98, Indiana 94
Atlanta 113, Washington 99
Chicago 92, New York 87
Minnesota 128, Denver 125, OT
New Orleans 128, Brooklyn 113
Oklahoma City 124, Toronto 107
Sacramento 109, Cleveland 95
Golden State 126, Utah 101
Memphis 109, L.A. Lakers 99
Thursday’s Results
Orlando 102, Detroit 89
Boston 99, Houston 98
Milwaukee 102, Minnesota 96
New York at San Antonio, late
Philadelphia at Portland, late
Friday’s Games
Houston at Washington, 7
Atlanta at Toronto, 7:30
Brooklyn at Miami, 8
Dallas at New Orleans, 8
Indiana at Chicago, 8
Milwaukee at Oklahoma City, 8
Phoenix at Sacramento, 10
Charlotte at Golden State, 10:30
L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10:30
Saturday’s Games
Miami at Orlando, 7
New York at New Orleans, 7
San Antonio at Detroit, 7
Portland at Atlanta, 7:30
Cleveland at Utah, 8
Memphis at Golden State, 8:30
Philadelphia at Denver, 9
Sunday’s Games
Chicago at Washington, 3:30
Minnesota at Indiana, 5
Brooklyn at Boston, 5:30
Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, 7
Dallas at Oklahoma City, 7
L.A. Lakers at Houston, 7
Memphis at Sacramento, 7
Philadelphia at Phoenix, 8
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 36 27 7 2 56 136 88
Boston 36 20 10 6 46 109 94
Toronto 37 22 14 1 45 122 104
Florida 37 16 16 5 37 106 121
Montreal 38 16 18 4 36 100 120
Detroit 36 13 16 7 33 97 116
Ottawa 35 11 16 8 30 93 119
Buffalo 37 9 20 8 26 80 123
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 36 22 9 5 49 116 104
Washington 39 23 13 3 49 118 111
Columbus 38 22 13 3 47 109 104
N.Y. Rangers 37 20 13 4 44 118 104
N.Y. Islanders 37 20 13 4 44 133 129
Carolina 36 17 12 7 41 102 110
Pittsburgh 38 19 16 3 41 109 122
Philadelphia 37 15 14 8 38 101 106
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Nashville 36 22 9 5 49 118 100
Winnipeg 38 21 11 6 48 125 108
St. Louis 39 23 14 2 48 114 96
Dallas 38 20 15 3 43 112 110
Minnesota 37 19 15 3 41 106 108
Chicago 35 17 13 5 39 103 94
Colorado 36 17 16 3 37 113 116
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 35 24 9 2 50 123 101
Los Angeles 37 22 11 4 48 109 85
San Jose 34 19 11 4 42 95 84
Anaheim 38 16 14 8 40 102 112
Calgary 36 18 15 3 39 101 106
Edmonton 37 17 18 2 36 111 117
Vancouver 37 15 17 5 35 98 121
Arizona 39 9 25 5 23 88 134
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
N.Y. Islanders 3, Buffalo 2, OT
Carolina 3, Montreal 1
Boston 5, Ottawa 1
Pittsburgh 5, Columbus 4, SO
New Jersey 3, Detroit 1
Nashville 2, St. Louis 1
N.Y. Rangers 1, Washington 0, SO
Minnesota 4, Dallas 2
Winnipeg 4, Edmonton 3
Arizona 3, Colorado 1
Vegas 4, Anaheim 1
Thursday’s Results
Florida 3, Philadelphia 2
Washington 4, Boston 3, SO
Tampa Bay 3, Montreal 1
Toronto at Arizona, late
Vegas at Los Angeles, late
Chicago at Vancouver, late
Calgary at San Jose, late
Friday’s Games
Buffalo at New Jersey, 7
N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7:30
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:30
Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7:30
Columbus at Ottawa, 7:30
Nashville at Minnesota, 8
N.Y. Islanders at Winnipeg, 8
St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30
Toronto at Colorado, 9
Chicago at Edmonton, 9
Calgary at Anaheim, 10
Saturday’s Games
Boston at Ottawa, 7
New Jersey at Washington, 7
Montreal at Florida, 7
Minnesota at Nashville, 8
Carolina at St. Louis, 8
Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10
Sunday’s Games
Toronto at Vegas, 3:30
Arizona at Anaheim, 4
Tampa Bay at Columbus, 6
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 7
San Jose at Dallas, 8
N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 8
Chicago at Calgary, 9
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
FCS Championship
Jan. 6 At Toyota Stadium
Frisco, Texas
North Dakota State (13-1) vs. James Madison (14-0), Noon
2017-18 Bowl Schedule
Saturday’s Results
Celebration Bowl
At Atlanta
NC A&T 21, Grambling State 14
New Orleans Bowl
Troy 50, North Texas 30
Cure Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Georgia State 27, Western Kentucky 17
Las Vegas Bowl
Boise State 38, Oregon 28
New Mexico Bowl
Albuquerque
Marshall 31, Colorado State 28
Camellia Bowl
Montgomery, Ala.
Middle Tennessee 35, Arkansas State 30
Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl
FAU 50, Akron 3
Wednesday’s Result
Louisiana Tech 51, Southern Methodist 10
Thursday’s Result
Gasparilla Bowl
At St. Petersburg, Fla.
Temple 28, FIU 3
Friday’s Results
Bahamas Bowl
Nassau
Ohio 41, UAB 6
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Boise
Wyoming 37, Central Michigan 14
Saturday’s Results
Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl
South Florida 38, Texas Tech 34
Armed Forces Bowl
Fort Worth, Texas
Army 42, San Diego State 35
Dollar General Bowl
Mobile, Ala.
Appalachian State 34, Toledo 0
Sunday’s Result
Hawaii Bowl
Honolulu
Fresno State 33, Houston 27
Tuesday’s Results
Heart of Dallas Bowl
Utah 30, West Virginia 14
Quick Lane Bowl
Detroit
Duke 36, Northern Illinois 14
Cactus Bowl
Phoenix
Kansas State 35, UCLA 17
Wednesday’s Results
Independence Bowl
Shreveport, La.
Florida State 42, Southern Mississippi 13
Pinstripe Bowl
Bronx, N.Y.
Iowa 27, Boston College 20
Foster Farms Bowl
Santa Clara, Calif.
Purdue 38, Arizona 35
Texas Bowl
Houston
Texas 33, Missouri 16
Thursday’s Results
Military Bowl
Annapolis, Md.
Navy 49, Virginia 7
Camping World Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Oklahoma State 30, Virginia Tech 21
Alamo Bowl
San Antonio
Stanford (9-4) vs. TCU (10-3), late
Holiday Bowl
San Diego
Washington State (9-3) vs. Michigan State (9-3), late
Friday’s Games
Belk Bowl
Charlotte, N.C.
Wake Forest (7-5) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Sun Bowl
El Paso, Texas
NC State (8-4) vs. Arizona State (7-5), 3 p.m. (CBS)
Music City Bowl
Nashville, Tenn.
Kentucky (7-5) vs. Northwestern (9-3), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Arizona Bowl
Tucson, Ariz.
New Mexico State (5-6) vs. Utah State (6-6), 5:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Cotton Bowl Classic
Arlington, Texas
Southern Cal (11-2) vs. Ohio State (11-2), 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday’s Games
TaxSlayer Bowl
Jacksonville, Fla.
Louisville (8-4) vs. Mississippi State (8-4), Noon (ESPN)
Liberty Bowl
Memphis, Tenn.
Iowa State (7-5) vs. Memphis (10-2), 12:30 p.m. (ABC)
Fiesta Bowl
Glendale, Ariz.
Washington (10-2) vs. Penn State (10-2), 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Orange Bowl
Miami Gardens, Fla.
Wisconsin (12-1) vs. Miami (10-2), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday’s Games
Outback Bowl
Tampa, Fla.
Michigan (8-4) vs. South Carolina (8-4), Noon (ESPN2)
Peach Bowl
Atlanta
UCF (12-0) vs. Auburn (10-3), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Citrus Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Notre Dame (9-3) vs. LSU (9-3), 1 p.m. (ABC)
Rose Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
Pasadena, Calif.
Oklahoma (12-1) vs. Georgia (12-1), 5:10 p.m. (ESPN)
Sugar Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
New Orleans
Clemson (12-1) vs. Alabama (11-1), 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Jan. 8
College Football Championship
Atlanta
Rose Bowl winner vs. Sugar Bowl winner, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Jan. 20
East-West Shrine Classic
At St. Petersburg, Fla.
East vs. West, 3 p.m. (NFLN)
NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
At Carson, Calif.
American vs. National, TBA (FS1)
Saturday, Jan. 27
Senior Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.
North vs. South, 2:30 p.m. (NFLN)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Thursday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Albany (NY) 78, Kent St. 68
Buffalo 86, NJIT 81, OT
Delaware 97, Cornell 96, OT
Fairfield 70, St. Peter’s 61
Hartford 60, Rutgers 58
Providence 94, St. John’s 72
Quinnipiac 78, Monmouth (NJ) 76
Seton Hall 90, Creighton 84
Tulane 85, Temple 75
SOUTH
Austin Peay 78, SIU-Edwardsville 58
ETSU 84, Tusculum 65
Houston 79, South Florida 60
Jacksonville 81, Middle Georgia 60
Jacksonville St. 76, E. Kentucky 58
Lyon 69, Freed-Hardeman 68
Marshall 85, Southern Miss. 66
McNeese St. 85, Incarnate Word 62
Mercer 89, Kennesaw St. 56
Murray St. 80, E. Illinois 52
N. Kentucky 77, IUPUI 59
New Orleans 77, Abilene Christian 74
Nicholls 87, Northwestern St. 46
SE Louisiana 73, Stephen F. Austin 62
UNC Wilmington 101, Greensboro 60
UT Martin 63, Tennessee St. 60, OT
Virginia Tech 76, NC A&T 59
W. Kentucky 69, Louisiana Tech 68
MIDWEST
Adrian 64, Siena Heights 51
Belmont 94, SE Missouri 72
Bowling Green 97, Lourdes 56
Columbia (Mo.) 95, Hannibal-LaGrange 62
Drake 66, Bradley 64
Fort Wayne 99, Olivet 93
Green Bay 95, Detroit 83
Indiana St. 73, Valparaiso 64
Oakland 76, Milwaukee 68
Park 73, St. Louis Pharmacy 42
S. Illinois 56, N. Iowa 53
UMKC 89, Avila 58
Wright St. 65, UIC 61
SOUTHWEST
Cent. Arkansas 81, Texas A&M-CC 69
Lamar 86, Houston Baptist 68
Tulsa 79, East Carolina 53
UTSA 79, Rice 66
FAR WEST
Montana 87, N. Arizona 69
Thursday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Fordham 69, Hartford 44
Georgetown 75, Providence 43
Maine 61, Boston College 40
Manhattan 76, St. Peter’s 64
Marist 80, Rider 69
Morgan St. 65, Mass.-Lowell 59
NJIT 73, Long Beach St. 57
Quinnipiac 68, Siena 54
Rutgers 58, Purdue 50
S. Connecticut 62, Rhode Island 57
UC Davis 71, Yale 61
SOUTH
Alabama 91, Florida A&M 55
Auburn 70, Xavier (NO) 44
Charlotte 64, SC State 49
Chattanooga 64, Hampton 52
East Carolina 64, Md.-Eastern Shore 54
Florida St. 82, Jacksonville 50
Freed-Hardeman 78, Lyon 66
Furman 71, UNC Asheville 63
Gardner-Webb 70, W. Carolina 67
George Mason 60, Longwood 41
Georgia 75, North Florida 37
High Point 81, UNC-Greensboro 72
Jacksonville St. 65, E. Kentucky 51
Louisville 74, Georgia Tech 71
Maryland 100, Illinois 65
Mercer 97, North Carolina 86
Miami 85, Bethune-Cookman 39
Middle Tennessee 62, Kentucky 57
Milwaukee 52, N. Kentucky 49
Mississippi 73, Texas Southern 58
Mississippi St. 112, MVSU 36
Morehead St. 74, Tennessee Tech 67
Murray St. 72, E. Illinois 61
NC State 68, Virginia Tech 51
Nicholls 79, Northwestern St. 63
Penn 82, VCU 52
SIU-Edwardsville 61, Austin Peay 38
UCF 62, Davidson 54
UT Martin 80, Tennessee St. 68
Vanderbilt 92, Lipscomb 82
Virginia 62, Pittsburgh 50
MIDWEST
Baylor 88, Kansas St. 58
Belmont 67, SE Missouri 57
Bradley 87, W. Illinois 80
Cleveland St. 70, Oakland 62
Columbia (Mo.) 91, Hannibal-LaGrange 41
Creighton 69, Villanova 54
DePaul 89, Seton Hall 66
Green Bay 58, Wright St. 51
Iowa 56, Wisconsin 46
Iowa St. 71, Kansas 69
Michigan 89, Penn St. 69
Michigan St. 68, Indiana 46
Minnesota 90, Northwestern 63
Notre Dame 87, Syracuse 72
Ohio 72, NC A&T 65
Ohio St. 73, Nebraska 61
Youngstown St. 76, Detroit 59
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 80, New Orleans 70
Arkansas 79, Grambling St. 62
Cent. Arkansas 58, Texas A&M-CC 50
Houston 77, Columbia 54
Lamar 79, Houston Baptist 51
McNeese St. 66, Incarnate Word 57
Oklahoma St. 98, Texas Tech 57
Stephen F. Austin 79, SE Louisiana 67
Texas 88, Oklahoma 78
Texas A&M 79, SMU 57
West Virginia 87, TCU 82
FAR WEST
New Mexico 88, Air Force 59
Pepperdine 56, Santa Clara 55
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
Can-Am League
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Released INF Max Casper and C Adam Martin.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
CHICAGO BULLS — Assigned F Cristiano Felicio to Windy City (NBAGL).
INDIANA PACERS — Signed F Alex Poythress to a new contract that ends his two-way designation.
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Assigned Cs Thomas Bryant and Ivica Zubac to South Bay (NBAGL).
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Assigned F Ivan Rabb to Memphis (NBAGL).
NBA G-League
DELAWARE 87ERS — Traded the returning player rights to F Jerrelle Benimon and a 2018 first-round draft pick to Northern Arizona for G Askia Booker and a 2018 fourth-round draft pick.
Women’s NBA
MINNESOTA LYNX — Signed coach Cheryl Reeve and assistant coaches Shelley Patterson and Walt Hopkins to multiyear contract extensions. Named Reeve general manager. Promoted basketball operations manager Clare Duwelius to assistant general manager.
Football
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Released S Trae Elston. Activated S Colt Anderson from injured reserve.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed DT Vincent Taylor on injured reserve and WR Leonte Carroo on the non-football injury list. Signed WR Rashawn Scott and DT Gabe Wright from the practice squad.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed DE Hau’oli Kikaha on injured reserve. Claimed LB Kasim Edebali off waivers from the L.A. Rams.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Named Dave Gettleman general manager.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed RB Kenny Hilliard to the practice squad.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Re-signed DT Drake Nevis to a one-year contract.
Hockey
National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended Ottawa D Fredrik Claesson two games for an illegal check to the head.
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled F Mario Kempe from Tucson (AHL).
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled D Andrei Mironov from San Antonio (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Activated F Kyle Clifford from injured reserve.
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled D Sebastian Aho from Bridgeport (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled F Vinni Lettieri from Hartford (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Assigned F Nathan Walker to Hershey (AHL).
American Hockey League
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Assigned F Mike Borkowski to Toledo (ECHL).
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed Fs Branden Troock and Chris Langkow to professional tryout agreements.
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Returned G John Muse on loan to Reading (ECHL).
SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Recalled D Tommy Vannelli from Tulsa (ECHL).
TORONTO MARLIES — Returned D Matt Petgrave on loan to Brampton (ECHL). Recalled Ds Jeff King and Matias Cleland from Orlando (ECHL).
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Assigned F Cory Wydo to Wheeling (ECHL). Loaned G Adam Morrison to Wheeling.
ECHL
ECHL — Suspended Indy D Garrett Clarke one game.
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Released F Justin MacDonald.
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Released F John Siemer.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Loaned F Marco Roy to Utica (AHL).
INDY FUEL — Released G Kent Nusbaum as emergency backup. Added G Jordan Neamonitis as emergency backup.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Claimed F Josh Erickson off waivers from Kansas City.
RAPID CITY RUSH — Released F Tom Maxwell.
READING ROYALS — Released G Tyler Parks. Signed D Tim Boyle. Signed D Adam Comrie to a professional tryout agreement.
College
NEBRASKA — QB Tanner Lee announced he will enter the NFL draft.
OREGON STATE — Named Terry Boss soccer coach.
SCHEDULE
Saturday’s Events
Prep Wrestling
Arcadia & Riverdale at Cardington Invitational, 10 a.m.
Prep Swimming
Ada at Fostoria, 10 a.m.