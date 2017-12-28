Friday’s Scoreboard

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Thursday’s Results

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview 65, Monroeville 47

New London 44, Plymouth 29

Western Reserve 52, South Central 40

Other NW Ohio Games

Arcadia 63, Gibsonburg 28

Cardington Lincoln 59, River Valley 53

Castalia Margaretta 90, Cardinal Stritch 24

Clyde 60, Sandusky St. Mary’s 44

Danbury 48, Huron 37

Delphos Jefferson 68, Lima Shawnee 62

Findlay 43, Mansfield Senior 38

Fort Loramie 44, New Knoxville 41

Fremont Ross 53, Marion Harding 42

Marion Pleasant 52, Galion Northmor 37

Maumee 48, Rossford 46

McComb 46, Toledo Christian 39

New Bremen 28, Jackson Center 19

Oak Harbor 51, Fremont St. Joseph 44

Ontario 44, Highland 25

Oregon Clay 51, Sylvania Northview 33

Otsego 42, Van Buren 33

Ottawa-Glandorf 47, Columbus Grove 19

Ottoville 48, Arlington 33

Spencerville 42, Fort Jennings 38

St. Marys Memorial 60, Bellefontaine 38

Swanton 42, Eastwood 32

Van Wert 55, Delphos St. John’s 42

Vanlue 41, Hardin Northern 21

Versailles 48, Anna 30

Wayne Trace 58, Woodlan, Ind. 34

Woodmore 56, Ottawa Hills 27

Ayersivlle Holiday Tournament

Leipsic 77, Hilltop 26

Ayersville 39, Continental 32

Northwest Signal Classic

Patrick Henry 59, Wauseon 45

Napoleon 46, Holgate 25

Bryan Holiday Classic

Stryker 69, Paulding 48

Bryan 54, Fairview 40

Wapakoneta Holiday Tournament

Dayton Carroll 55, Fostoria 29

Wapakoneta 52, Dunbar Early College 31

Parkway Holiday Tournament

Ridgemont 50, Lincolnview 41

Parkway 57, Grove City Christian 26

Waynesfield Holiday Tournament

Ada 45, Waynesfield-Goshen 38

Vicki Mauk Holiday Classic

Lima Senior 65, Elida 56

Tinora 47, LCC 36

Celina Ovisco Tournament

Celina 56, Marion Local 52

Coldwater 73, St. Henry 47

Around Ohio

Baltimore Liberty Union 57, Johnstown-Monroe 35

Bellaire 71, Rayland Buckeye 41

Bethel-Tate 64, Portsmouth W. 35

Bradford 40, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 37

Chagrin Falls Kenston 67, Richfield Revere 63

Chillicothe Huntington 62, Mowrystown Whiteoak 18

Chillicothe Unioto 56, Jackson 33

Cin. Sycamore 34, Cin. Anderson 21

Cle. St. Joseph 42, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 41

Cols. Ready 64, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 32

Columbiana Crestview 44, Springfield 31

Creston Norwayne 36, Smithville 20

Dover 47, New Concord John Glenn 32

Dublin Scioto 71, Cols. Centennial 16

Geneva 62, Painesville Riverside 46

Irmo, S.C. 51, Worthington Kilbourne 49

Leesburg Fairfield 50, Cin. NW 39

Leetonia 45, Sebring McKinley 27

Loveland 36, Ursuline Academy 27

Lowellville 50, E. Palestine 45, 0

McArthur Vinton County 53, S. Webster 40

McConnelsville Morgan 50, Athens 42

Minford 84, S. Point 48

Mogadore 60, Mogadore Field 49

Newton Falls 55, Atwater Waterloo 37

North Oldham, Ky. 44, Circleville Logan Elm 36

Oak Hill 63, Bidwell River Valley 31

Pataskala Licking Hts. 44, Cols. Bexley 37

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 51, New Paris National Trail 29

Portsmouth Clay 61, Lucasville Valley 52

Racine Southern 47, Portsmouth Sciotoville 10

Richmond Edison 49, Martins Ferry 48

Salineville Southern 62, Bowerston Conotton Valley 34

Southington Chalker 59, Kinsman Badger 57

Spring. NW 56, Spring. NE 34

Sugar Grove Berne Union 53, Howard E. Knox 30

Tontogany Otsego 42, Van Buren 33

W. Chester Lakota W. 60, Huber Hts. Wayne 43

Washington C.H. 53, Lynchburg-Clay 32

Waterford 63, Parkersburg, W.Va. 49

Wellston 40, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 26

Westerville N. 48, Grove City Cent. Crossing 23

Westerville S. 64, Mayfield 29

Wintersville Indian Creek 52, St. Clairsville 45

Youngs. Mooney 58, Cle. Cent. Cath. 31

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 74, Magnolia Sandy Valley 43

Beloit W. Branch 49, Mentor 36

Doylestown Chippewa 50, Akr. Hoban 49

New Albany 37, Cols. Watterson 36

Brookfield 57, Youngs. East 25

Mt. Orab Western Brown 48, Fayetteville-Perry 41

Canon-McMillan, Pa. 59, Vincent Warren 37

Mandan, N.D. 66, Tol. Scott 43

Centerville 70, Scott Co., Ky. 33

Mt. Notre Dame 58, Can. Glenoak 35

W. Chester Lakota W. 60, Huber Hts. Wayne 43

Cin. McNicholas 75, Kings Mills Kings 43

Detroit Country Day, Mich. 79, Cols. Hartley 60

Detroit King, Mich. 57, Powell Olentangy Liberty 54

Williamston, Mich. 50, Cols. Eastmoor 40

N. Can. Hoover 57, Mount Lebanon, Pa. 54

Lou. Male, Ky. 51, Mason 48

North Allegheny, Pa. 76, Gates Mills Gilmour 68

Springboro 46, Hamilton Southeastern, Ind. 42

Waverly 43, Piketon 34

Latham Western 53, Beaver Eastern 52

Cols. DeSales 51, Cin. Colerain 12

Cols. Upper Arlington 46, Logan 33

Warren Harding 60, Maplewood, Pa. 44

Bergtraum, N.Y. 51, Proctorville Fairland 46

Friday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Bucyrus at Upper Sandusky

Mohawk at Seneca East

Other NW Ohio Games

Ayersville Tournament at Continental

Ayersville Tournament at Leipsic

Bryan Holiday Classic at Paulding

Chatt Insurance Holiday Tournament at Parkway

Clyde at Lexington

Elida Invitational at Lima Senior

Holiday Classic at Ayersville

Holiday Classic at Bellevue

Holiday Classic at Elida

Holiday Classic at Fairview

Holiday Classic at Hilltop

Holiday Classic at Lima Bath

Holiday Classic at Lincolnview

Holiday Classic at Ridgemont

Holiday Classic at Stryker

Lakota West Kemba Hoops Fest at Tol. Cent. Catholic

North Baltimore at Carey

Our Lady of the Elms at Kidron Central Christian

Rocks Holiday Classic at Toledo Notre Dame

Springfield at Toledo St. Ursula

Toledo Start at Minster

Vicki Mauk Holiday Invitational at Tinora

Waynesfield-Goshen Tournament at Allen East

Saturday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Colonel Crawford at Ridgedale

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Lakota at Old Fort

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Castalia Margaretta at Oak Harbor

Willard at Vermilion

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Norwalk Senior at Shelby

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Toledo Christian at Ottawa Hills

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Crestline at Lucas

Other NW Ohio Games

Arcadia at Bluffton

Clear Fork at Mansfield Christian

Danbury at South Central

Delphos Jefferson at Kalida

Fayette at Delta

Fort Loramie at St. Henry

Hicksville at Convoy Crestview

Holiday Classic at Ada

Holiday Classic at Ashland Crestview

Holiday Classic at Ashland Senior

Holiday Classic at Bellevue

Holiday Classic at Buckeye Central

Holiday Classic at Lima Bath

Holiday Classic at Wapakoneta

Holiday Classic at Wooster Senior

Hopewell-Loudon at Fremont St. Joseph

Liberty Center at Eastwood

Lima Bath Tournament at Minster

Lima Bath Tournament at Toledo Start

Maumee Valley Country Day at North Central

Maumee at Lake

McComb at Fort Jennings

Milan Edison at Port Clinton

New Knoxville at Jackson Center

Ottawa-Glandorf at Liberty-Benton

Pettisville at Evergreen

Rocks Holiday Classic at Toledo Notre Dame

Sandusky Perkins at Sandusky Senior

Sidney Lehman at New Bremen

Sylvania Southview at Findlay

Toledo Bowsher at Sylvania Northview

Toledo St. Ursula at Bowling Green

Tournament at Mansfield St. Peter’s

Versailles at Russia

Wapakoneta Holiday Tournament at Fostoria Senior

Waynesfield-Goshen Tournament at Waynesfield-Goshen

Whitehall-Yearling at River Valley

PREP Boys Basketball

Thursday’s Results

Northern 10 Conference

Carey 72, Buckeye Central 57

Mohawk 57, Seneca East 47

Upper Sandusky 81, Bucyrus 51

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Lexington 64, Ashland Senior 49

Other NW Ohio Games

Lima Bath 58, Liberty-Benton 29

Mansfield Christian 66, Fredericktown 56

Maumee 55, Lake 53

North Union 69, Riverdale 46

Ottawa-Glandorf 58, Perrysburg 50

Pandora-Gilboa 49, Leipsic 24

Tiffin Calvert 59, Hopewell-Loudon 42

Tol. Cent. Catholic 49, Cardinal Stritch 36

Route 49 Classic

Edgerton 38, Edon 36

Hicksville 50, Antwerp 40

North Central Holiday Tournement

Fremont, Ind. 62, North Central 60

Northwest Ohio Holiday Tournament

Evergeen 61, Fostoria 41

Montpelier 57, Northwood 50

Defiance College Holiday Tournament

Wauson 40, Tinora 19

Bryan 54, Paulding 49

Sylvania Southview Holiday Tournament

Tol. Central Catholic 49, Cardinal Stritch 36

Sylvania Southview 83, Chardon NDCL 47

Around Ohio

Cin. N. College Hill 72, Ludlow, Ky. 35

Cle. Cent. Cath. 65, Maple Hts. 60

Cle. E. Tech 74, E. Cle. Shaw 71

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 52, Lancaster 42

Cuyahoga Hts. 42, Independence 39

Franklin Furnace Green 63, Reedsville Eastern 61

Gahanna Cols. Academy 65, Cols. Briggs 32

Gahanna Lincoln 79, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 47

Garfield Hts. 85, Akr. SVSM 76

Hilliard Darby 56, Cols. Franklin Hts. 30

Huntington, W.Va. 56, Ironton 49

Mentor Lake Cath. 64, North Allegheny, Pa. 42

Parkersburg, W.Va. 65, Vincent Warren 59

Richfield Revere 52, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 50

Steubenville 59, Cambridge 53

Warrensville Hts. 82, Euclid 67

Weir, W.Va. 79, Richmond Edison 54

Westerville Cent. 55, Cols. West 38

Westerville N. 65, Grove City Cent. Crossing 52

Westerville S. 63, Cols. St. Charles 47

Long Island Lutheran, N.Y. 57, Cin. Moeller 45

Cols. Grandview Hts. 74, Cols. Marion-Franklin 57

Johnstown-Monroe 44, Plain City Jonathan Alder 39

Mt. Orab Western Brown 54, Fayetteville-Perry 44

Sardinia Eastern Brown 54, Georgetown 50

Berlin Hiland 67, Beverly Ft. Frye 29

Boyle Co., Ky. 78, Worthington Kilbourne 53

Cortland Maplewood 65, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 31

Day. Carroll 52, Cols. Watterson 47

Fremont, Ind. 62, Pioneer N. Central 60

Day. Belmont 60, Indpls Lighthouse South, Ind. 50

Cin. Mariemont 75, Felicity-Franklin 57

Warren Howland 50, Youngs. Ursuline 43, 0

Cin. La Salle 72, Dublin Jerome 58

Friday’s Games

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Lima Senior at Fremont Ross

Toledo St. Francis at Findlay

Northern 10 Conference

Colonel Crawford at Ridgedale

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Lakota at Fremont St. Joseph

Tiffin Calvert at Sandusky St. Mary’s

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Vermilion at Castalia Margaretta

Willard at Oak Harbor

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Bellevue at Shelby

Ohio Cardinal Conference

West Holmes at Mount Vernon

Wooster Senior at Mansfield Senior

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Loudonville at Mansfield St. Peter’s

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview at Western Reserve

Norwalk St. Paul at New London

South Central at Plymouth

Other NW Ohio Games

Arlington at Bluffton Tournament

Buckeye Holiday Tournament at Sidney Lehman

Buckeye Valley at Centerburg

Chatt Insurance Holiday Tournament at Parkway

Chatt Insurance Holiday Tournament at Ridgemont

Clear Fork at Mansfield Madison

Coldwater Cavalier Invitational at Coldwater

Coldwater Cavalier Invitational at Marion Local

Coldwater Cavalier Invitational at St. Henry

Delphos Jefferson at Lima Shawnee

Delphos St. John’s at Convoy Crestview

Delta at Fayette

Eastwood at Archbold

Elmwood at Arcadia

Fort Jennings at Lima Temple Christian

Genoa at Anthony Wayne

Henry County Tourrney at Holgate

Henry County Tourrney at Napoleon

Holiday Classic at Celina

Holiday Classic at Liberty Center

Holiday Classic at North Central

Holiday Classic at Northwood

Holiday Classic at Oregon Clay

Holiday Classic at Patrick Henry

Holiday Classic at Sandusky Perkins

Holiday Classic at Swanton

Holiday Classic at Upper Scioto Valley

Houston at Minster

Huron at Milan Edison

Indian Lake at New Bremen

Lincolnview at Kalida

Lucas at Howard East Knox

Marion Harding at Olentangy Orange

McComb at Lake

McDonald’s Holiday at Allen East

McDonald’s Holiday at Bluffton

McDonald’s Holiday at Miller City

Miami East at Versailles

Monroeville at Ashland Mapleton

Navarre Fairless at Mansfield Christian

Northwest Ohio Holiday Classic at Fostoria Senior

Northwest Ohio Holiday Classic at Montpelier

Ontario at Sparta Highland

Ottawa Hills at Pettisville

River Valley at Cardington Lincoln

Route 49 Classic at Antwerp

Route 49 Classic at Edgerton

Route 49 Classic at Edon

Route 49 Classic at Hicksville

Sandusky Senior at Oberlin

St. Marys Memorial at New Knoxville

Sylvania Southview Holiday Tournament at Cardinal Stritch

Sylvania Southview Holiday Tournament at Sylvania Southview

Tol. Cent. Catholic at Sylvania Southview Holiday Tournament

Toledo Bowsher at Sylvania Northview

Toledo Whitmer at Windermere Florida Tourney

Van Buren at Otsego

Vanlue at Hardin Northern

Warrior Christmas Tournament at Toledo Emmanuel Baptist

Wayne Trace at Woodlan, Ind.

Waynesfield-Goshen at Ada

Wynford at Marion Pleasant

Saturday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Bucyrus at Buckeye Central

Mohawk at Upper Sandusky

Ridgedale at Carey

Seneca East at Wynford

Other NW Ohio Games

Arlington at Bluffton Tournament

Benjamin Logan at Lima Temple Christian

Botkins at Ridgemont

Buckeye Holiday Tournament at Sidney Lehman

Castalia Margaretta at Bellevue

Clyde at Fremont Ross

Coldwater Cavalier Invitational at Coldwater

Coldwater Cavalier Invitational at Marion Local

Coldwater Cavalier Invitational at St. Henry

Columbus Grove at Van Wert

Columbus Independence at Buckeye Valley

Dayton Meadowdale at Findlay

Delaware Hayes at Mount Vernon

Delphos Jefferson at Wapakoneta

Elgin at Marion Pleasant

Elida at Lima Senior

Fayette at Maumee Valley Country Day

Henry County Tourrney at Holgate

Henry County Tourrney at Napoleon

Holiday Classic at Ada

Holiday Classic at Celina

Holiday Classic at Liberty Center

Holiday Classic at Patrick Henry

Holiday Classic at Sandusky Perkins

Holiday Classic at Upper Scioto Valley

Holiday Classic at Waynesfield-Goshen

Jeromesville Hillsdale at Crestline

Lima Perry at Continental

Lima Shawnee at Lima Cent. Cath.

Lucas at New London

McDonald’s Holiday at Allen East

McDonald’s Holiday at Bluffton

McDonald’s Holiday at Miller City

Monclova Christian at Hilltop

Monroeville at Danbury

New Riegel at North Baltimore

Old Fort at Elmwood

Ontario at Lexington

Ottoville at Lincolnview

Pettisville at Delta

Plymouth at Colonel Crawford

Port Clinton at Sandusky St. Mary’s

Riverside at Sidney Fairlawn

Shelby at River Valley

St. Marys Memorial at Spencerville

Sunbury Big Walnut at Mansfield Madison

Toledo Christian at Ayersville

Warrior Christmas Tournament at Toledo Emmanuel Baptist

Willard at Norwalk Senior

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

y-New England 12 3 0 .800 432 290

Buffalo 8 7 0 .533 280 343

Miami 6 9 0 .400 265 371

N.Y. Jets 5 10 0 .333 292 356

South

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Jacksonville 10 5 0 .667 407 253

Tennessee 8 7 0 .533 319 346

Houston 4 11 0 .267 325 414

Indianapolis 3 12 0 .200 241 391

North

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Pittsburgh 12 3 0 .800 378 284

Baltimore 9 6 0 .600 368 272

Cincinnati 6 9 0 .400 259 322

Cleveland 0 15 0 .000 210 382

West

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Kansas City 9 6 0 .600 388 315

L.A. Chargers 8 7 0 .533 325 262

Oakland 6 9 0 .400 291 343

Denver 5 10 0 .333 265 355

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Philadelphia 13 2 0 .867 457 289

Dallas 8 7 0 .533 348 332

Washington 7 8 0 .467 332 370

N.Y. Giants 2 13 0 .133 228 378

South

W L T Pct PF PA

x-New Orleans 11 4 0 .733 424 295

x-Carolina 11 4 0 .733 353 305

Atlanta 9 6 0 .600 331 305

Tampa Bay 4 11 0 .267 304 358

North

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Minnesota 12 3 0 .800 359 242

Detroit 8 7 0 .533 375 365

Green Bay 7 8 0 .467 309 349

Chicago 5 10 0 .333 254 297

West

W L T Pct PF PA

y-L.A. Rams 11 4 0 .733 465 295

Seattle 9 6 0 .600 342 306

Arizona 7 8 0 .467 269 337

San Francisco 5 10 0 .333 297 370

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Saturday’s Results

Baltimore 23, Indianapolis 16

Minnesota 16, Green Bay 0

Sunday’s Results

Chicago 20, Cleveland 3

New England 37, Buffalo 16

L.A. Chargers 14, N.Y. Jets 7

Washington 27, Denver 11

Carolina 22, Tampa Bay 19

Cincinnati 26, Detroit 17

Kansas City 29, Miami 13

L.A. Rams 27, Tennessee 23

New Orleans 23, Atlanta 13

Seattle 21, Dallas 12

Arizona 23, N.Y. Giants 0

San Francisco 44, Jacksonville 33

Monday’s Results

Pittsburgh 34, Houston 6

Philadelphia 19, Oakland 10

Sunday’s GAMES

N.Y. Jets at New England, 1

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1

Chicago at Minnesota, 1

Dallas at Philadelphia, 1

Green Bay at Detroit, 1

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1

Houston at Indianapolis, 1

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 4:25

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 4:25

Kansas City at Denver, 4:25

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 4:25

Buffalo at Miami, 4:25

Arizona at Seattle, 4:25

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25

Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 4:25

Carolina at Atlanta, 4:25

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 29 10 .744 —

Toronto 23 10 .697 3

New York 17 17 .500 9½

Philadelphia 15 18 .455 11

Brooklyn 12 22 .353 14½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 19 16 .543 —

Miami 18 16 .529 ½

Charlotte 12 22 .353 6½

Orlando 12 24 .333 7½

Atlanta 9 25 .265 9½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 24 11 .686 —

Detroit 19 15 .559 4½

Milwaukee 18 15 .545 5

Indiana 19 16 .543 5

Chicago 12 22 .353 11½

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 25 8 .758 —

San Antonio 24 11 .686 2

New Orleans 18 16 .529 7½

Memphis 11 24 .314 15

Dallas 11 25 .306 15½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 22 14 .611 —

Oklahoma City 20 15 .571 1½

Denver 19 16 .543 2½

Portland 17 16 .515 3½

Utah 15 21 .417 7

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Golden State 28 7 .800 —

L.A. Clippers 14 19 .424 13

Phoenix 13 23 .361 15½

Sacramento 12 22 .353 15½

L.A. Lakers 11 22 .333 16

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Boston 102, Charlotte 91

Dallas 98, Indiana 94

Atlanta 113, Washington 99

Chicago 92, New York 87

Minnesota 128, Denver 125, OT

New Orleans 128, Brooklyn 113

Oklahoma City 124, Toronto 107

Sacramento 109, Cleveland 95

Golden State 126, Utah 101

Memphis 109, L.A. Lakers 99

Thursday’s Results

Orlando 102, Detroit 89

Boston 99, Houston 98

Milwaukee 102, Minnesota 96

New York at San Antonio, late

Philadelphia at Portland, late

Friday’s Games

Houston at Washington, 7

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:30

Brooklyn at Miami, 8

Dallas at New Orleans, 8

Indiana at Chicago, 8

Milwaukee at Oklahoma City, 8

Phoenix at Sacramento, 10

Charlotte at Golden State, 10:30

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

Saturday’s Games

Miami at Orlando, 7

New York at New Orleans, 7

San Antonio at Detroit, 7

Portland at Atlanta, 7:30

Cleveland at Utah, 8

Memphis at Golden State, 8:30

Philadelphia at Denver, 9

Sunday’s Games

Chicago at Washington, 3:30

Minnesota at Indiana, 5

Brooklyn at Boston, 5:30

Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, 7

Dallas at Oklahoma City, 7

L.A. Lakers at Houston, 7

Memphis at Sacramento, 7

Philadelphia at Phoenix, 8

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 36 27 7 2 56 136 88

Boston 36 20 10 6 46 109 94

Toronto 37 22 14 1 45 122 104

Florida 37 16 16 5 37 106 121

Montreal 38 16 18 4 36 100 120

Detroit 36 13 16 7 33 97 116

Ottawa 35 11 16 8 30 93 119

Buffalo 37 9 20 8 26 80 123

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

New Jersey 36 22 9 5 49 116 104

Washington 39 23 13 3 49 118 111

Columbus 38 22 13 3 47 109 104

N.Y. Rangers 37 20 13 4 44 118 104

N.Y. Islanders 37 20 13 4 44 133 129

Carolina 36 17 12 7 41 102 110

Pittsburgh 38 19 16 3 41 109 122

Philadelphia 37 15 14 8 38 101 106

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Nashville 36 22 9 5 49 118 100

Winnipeg 38 21 11 6 48 125 108

St. Louis 39 23 14 2 48 114 96

Dallas 38 20 15 3 43 112 110

Minnesota 37 19 15 3 41 106 108

Chicago 35 17 13 5 39 103 94

Colorado 36 17 16 3 37 113 116

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 35 24 9 2 50 123 101

Los Angeles 37 22 11 4 48 109 85

San Jose 34 19 11 4 42 95 84

Anaheim 38 16 14 8 40 102 112

Calgary 36 18 15 3 39 101 106

Edmonton 37 17 18 2 36 111 117

Vancouver 37 15 17 5 35 98 121

Arizona 39 9 25 5 23 88 134

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

N.Y. Islanders 3, Buffalo 2, OT

Carolina 3, Montreal 1

Boston 5, Ottawa 1

Pittsburgh 5, Columbus 4, SO

New Jersey 3, Detroit 1

Nashville 2, St. Louis 1

N.Y. Rangers 1, Washington 0, SO

Minnesota 4, Dallas 2

Winnipeg 4, Edmonton 3

Arizona 3, Colorado 1

Vegas 4, Anaheim 1

Thursday’s Results

Florida 3, Philadelphia 2

Washington 4, Boston 3, SO

Tampa Bay 3, Montreal 1

Toronto at Arizona, late

Vegas at Los Angeles, late

Chicago at Vancouver, late

Calgary at San Jose, late

Friday’s Games

Buffalo at New Jersey, 7

N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7:30

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:30

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7:30

Columbus at Ottawa, 7:30

Nashville at Minnesota, 8

N.Y. Islanders at Winnipeg, 8

St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30

Toronto at Colorado, 9

Chicago at Edmonton, 9

Calgary at Anaheim, 10

Saturday’s Games

Boston at Ottawa, 7

New Jersey at Washington, 7

Montreal at Florida, 7

Minnesota at Nashville, 8

Carolina at St. Louis, 8

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10

Sunday’s Games

Toronto at Vegas, 3:30

Arizona at Anaheim, 4

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 6

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 7

San Jose at Dallas, 8

N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 8

Chicago at Calgary, 9

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

FCS Championship

Jan. 6 At Toyota Stadium

Frisco, Texas

North Dakota State (13-1) vs. James Madison (14-0), Noon

2017-18 Bowl Schedule

Saturday’s Results

Celebration Bowl

At Atlanta

NC A&T 21, Grambling State 14

New Orleans Bowl

Troy 50, North Texas 30

Cure Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Georgia State 27, Western Kentucky 17

Las Vegas Bowl

Boise State 38, Oregon 28

New Mexico Bowl

Albuquerque

Marshall 31, Colorado State 28

Camellia Bowl

Montgomery, Ala.

Middle Tennessee 35, Arkansas State 30

Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl

FAU 50, Akron 3

Wednesday’s Result

Louisiana Tech 51, Southern Methodist 10

Thursday’s Result

Gasparilla Bowl

At St. Petersburg, Fla.

Temple 28, FIU 3

Friday’s Results

Bahamas Bowl

Nassau

Ohio 41, UAB 6

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Boise

Wyoming 37, Central Michigan 14

Saturday’s Results

Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl

South Florida 38, Texas Tech 34

Armed Forces Bowl

Fort Worth, Texas

Army 42, San Diego State 35

Dollar General Bowl

Mobile, Ala.

Appalachian State 34, Toledo 0

Sunday’s Result

Hawaii Bowl

Honolulu

Fresno State 33, Houston 27

Tuesday’s Results

Heart of Dallas Bowl

Utah 30, West Virginia 14

Quick Lane Bowl

Detroit

Duke 36, Northern Illinois 14

Cactus Bowl

Phoenix

Kansas State 35, UCLA 17

Wednesday’s Results

Independence Bowl

Shreveport, La.

Florida State 42, Southern Mississippi 13

Pinstripe Bowl

Bronx, N.Y.

Iowa 27, Boston College 20

Foster Farms Bowl

Santa Clara, Calif.

Purdue 38, Arizona 35

Texas Bowl

Houston

Texas 33, Missouri 16

Thursday’s Results

Military Bowl

Annapolis, Md.

Navy 49, Virginia 7

Camping World Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Oklahoma State 30, Virginia Tech 21

Alamo Bowl

San Antonio

Stanford (9-4) vs. TCU (10-3), late

Holiday Bowl

San Diego

Washington State (9-3) vs. Michigan State (9-3), late

Friday’s Games

Belk Bowl

Charlotte, N.C.

Wake Forest (7-5) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Sun Bowl

El Paso, Texas

NC State (8-4) vs. Arizona State (7-5), 3 p.m. (CBS)

Music City Bowl

Nashville, Tenn.

Kentucky (7-5) vs. Northwestern (9-3), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Arizona Bowl

Tucson, Ariz.

New Mexico State (5-6) vs. Utah State (6-6), 5:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Cotton Bowl Classic

Arlington, Texas

Southern Cal (11-2) vs. Ohio State (11-2), 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday’s Games

TaxSlayer Bowl

Jacksonville, Fla.

Louisville (8-4) vs. Mississippi State (8-4), Noon (ESPN)

Liberty Bowl

Memphis, Tenn.

Iowa State (7-5) vs. Memphis (10-2), 12:30 p.m. (ABC)

Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Ariz.

Washington (10-2) vs. Penn State (10-2), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Orange Bowl

Miami Gardens, Fla.

Wisconsin (12-1) vs. Miami (10-2), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday’s Games

Outback Bowl

Tampa, Fla.

Michigan (8-4) vs. South Carolina (8-4), Noon (ESPN2)

Peach Bowl

Atlanta

UCF (12-0) vs. Auburn (10-3), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Citrus Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Notre Dame (9-3) vs. LSU (9-3), 1 p.m. (ABC)

Rose Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

Pasadena, Calif.

Oklahoma (12-1) vs. Georgia (12-1), 5:10 p.m. (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

New Orleans

Clemson (12-1) vs. Alabama (11-1), 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 8

College Football Championship

Atlanta

Rose Bowl winner vs. Sugar Bowl winner, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Jan. 20

East-West Shrine Classic

At St. Petersburg, Fla.

East vs. West, 3 p.m. (NFLN)

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

At Carson, Calif.

American vs. National, TBA (FS1)

Saturday, Jan. 27

Senior Bowl

At Mobile, Ala.

North vs. South, 2:30 p.m. (NFLN)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Thursday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Albany (NY) 78, Kent St. 68

Buffalo 86, NJIT 81, OT

Delaware 97, Cornell 96, OT

Fairfield 70, St. Peter’s 61

Hartford 60, Rutgers 58

Providence 94, St. John’s 72

Quinnipiac 78, Monmouth (NJ) 76

Seton Hall 90, Creighton 84

Tulane 85, Temple 75

SOUTH

Austin Peay 78, SIU-Edwardsville 58

ETSU 84, Tusculum 65

Houston 79, South Florida 60

Jacksonville 81, Middle Georgia 60

Jacksonville St. 76, E. Kentucky 58

Lyon 69, Freed-Hardeman 68

Marshall 85, Southern Miss. 66

McNeese St. 85, Incarnate Word 62

Mercer 89, Kennesaw St. 56

Murray St. 80, E. Illinois 52

N. Kentucky 77, IUPUI 59

New Orleans 77, Abilene Christian 74

Nicholls 87, Northwestern St. 46

SE Louisiana 73, Stephen F. Austin 62

UNC Wilmington 101, Greensboro 60

UT Martin 63, Tennessee St. 60, OT

Virginia Tech 76, NC A&T 59

W. Kentucky 69, Louisiana Tech 68

MIDWEST

Adrian 64, Siena Heights 51

Belmont 94, SE Missouri 72

Bowling Green 97, Lourdes 56

Columbia (Mo.) 95, Hannibal-LaGrange 62

Drake 66, Bradley 64

Fort Wayne 99, Olivet 93

Green Bay 95, Detroit 83

Indiana St. 73, Valparaiso 64

Oakland 76, Milwaukee 68

Park 73, St. Louis Pharmacy 42

S. Illinois 56, N. Iowa 53

UMKC 89, Avila 58

Wright St. 65, UIC 61

SOUTHWEST

Cent. Arkansas 81, Texas A&M-CC 69

Lamar 86, Houston Baptist 68

Tulsa 79, East Carolina 53

UTSA 79, Rice 66

FAR WEST

Montana 87, N. Arizona 69

Thursday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Fordham 69, Hartford 44

Georgetown 75, Providence 43

Maine 61, Boston College 40

Manhattan 76, St. Peter’s 64

Marist 80, Rider 69

Morgan St. 65, Mass.-Lowell 59

NJIT 73, Long Beach St. 57

Quinnipiac 68, Siena 54

Rutgers 58, Purdue 50

S. Connecticut 62, Rhode Island 57

UC Davis 71, Yale 61

SOUTH

Alabama 91, Florida A&M 55

Auburn 70, Xavier (NO) 44

Charlotte 64, SC State 49

Chattanooga 64, Hampton 52

East Carolina 64, Md.-Eastern Shore 54

Florida St. 82, Jacksonville 50

Freed-Hardeman 78, Lyon 66

Furman 71, UNC Asheville 63

Gardner-Webb 70, W. Carolina 67

George Mason 60, Longwood 41

Georgia 75, North Florida 37

High Point 81, UNC-Greensboro 72

Jacksonville St. 65, E. Kentucky 51

Louisville 74, Georgia Tech 71

Maryland 100, Illinois 65

Mercer 97, North Carolina 86

Miami 85, Bethune-Cookman 39

Middle Tennessee 62, Kentucky 57

Milwaukee 52, N. Kentucky 49

Mississippi 73, Texas Southern 58

Mississippi St. 112, MVSU 36

Morehead St. 74, Tennessee Tech 67

Murray St. 72, E. Illinois 61

NC State 68, Virginia Tech 51

Nicholls 79, Northwestern St. 63

Penn 82, VCU 52

SIU-Edwardsville 61, Austin Peay 38

UCF 62, Davidson 54

UT Martin 80, Tennessee St. 68

Vanderbilt 92, Lipscomb 82

Virginia 62, Pittsburgh 50

MIDWEST

Baylor 88, Kansas St. 58

Belmont 67, SE Missouri 57

Bradley 87, W. Illinois 80

Cleveland St. 70, Oakland 62

Columbia (Mo.) 91, Hannibal-LaGrange 41

Creighton 69, Villanova 54

DePaul 89, Seton Hall 66

Green Bay 58, Wright St. 51

Iowa 56, Wisconsin 46

Iowa St. 71, Kansas 69

Michigan 89, Penn St. 69

Michigan St. 68, Indiana 46

Minnesota 90, Northwestern 63

Notre Dame 87, Syracuse 72

Ohio 72, NC A&T 65

Ohio St. 73, Nebraska 61

Youngstown St. 76, Detroit 59

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 80, New Orleans 70

Arkansas 79, Grambling St. 62

Cent. Arkansas 58, Texas A&M-CC 50

Houston 77, Columbia 54

Lamar 79, Houston Baptist 51

McNeese St. 66, Incarnate Word 57

Oklahoma St. 98, Texas Tech 57

Stephen F. Austin 79, SE Louisiana 67

Texas 88, Oklahoma 78

Texas A&M 79, SMU 57

West Virginia 87, TCU 82

FAR WEST

New Mexico 88, Air Force 59

Pepperdine 56, Santa Clara 55

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Released INF Max Casper and C Adam Martin.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Assigned F Cristiano Felicio to Windy City (NBAGL).

INDIANA PACERS — Signed F Alex Poythress to a new contract that ends his two-way designation.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Assigned Cs Thomas Bryant and Ivica Zubac to South Bay (NBAGL).

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Assigned F Ivan Rabb to Memphis (NBAGL).

NBA G-League

DELAWARE 87ERS — Traded the returning player rights to F Jerrelle Benimon and a 2018 first-round draft pick to Northern Arizona for G Askia Booker and a 2018 fourth-round draft pick.

Women’s NBA

MINNESOTA LYNX — Signed coach Cheryl Reeve and assistant coaches Shelley Patterson and Walt Hopkins to multiyear contract extensions. Named Reeve general manager. Promoted basketball operations manager Clare Duwelius to assistant general manager.

Football

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Released S Trae Elston. Activated S Colt Anderson from injured reserve.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed DT Vincent Taylor on injured reserve and WR Leonte Carroo on the non-football injury list. Signed WR Rashawn Scott and DT Gabe Wright from the practice squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed DE Hau’oli Kikaha on injured reserve. Claimed LB Kasim Edebali off waivers from the L.A. Rams.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Named Dave Gettleman general manager.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed RB Kenny Hilliard to the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Re-signed DT Drake Nevis to a one-year contract.

Hockey

National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Ottawa D Fredrik Claesson two games for an illegal check to the head.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled F Mario Kempe from Tucson (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled D Andrei Mironov from San Antonio (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Activated F Kyle Clifford from injured reserve.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled D Sebastian Aho from Bridgeport (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled F Vinni Lettieri from Hartford (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Assigned F Nathan Walker to Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Assigned F Mike Borkowski to Toledo (ECHL).

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed Fs Branden Troock and Chris Langkow to professional tryout agreements.

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Returned G John Muse on loan to Reading (ECHL).

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Recalled D Tommy Vannelli from Tulsa (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Returned D Matt Petgrave on loan to Brampton (ECHL). Recalled Ds Jeff King and Matias Cleland from Orlando (ECHL).

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Assigned F Cory Wydo to Wheeling (ECHL). Loaned G Adam Morrison to Wheeling.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Indy D Garrett Clarke one game.

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Released F Justin MacDonald.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Released F John Siemer.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Loaned F Marco Roy to Utica (AHL).

INDY FUEL — Released G Kent Nusbaum as emergency backup. Added G Jordan Neamonitis as emergency backup.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Claimed F Josh Erickson off waivers from Kansas City.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Released F Tom Maxwell.

READING ROYALS — Released G Tyler Parks. Signed D Tim Boyle. Signed D Adam Comrie to a professional tryout agreement.

College

NEBRASKA — QB Tanner Lee announced he will enter the NFL draft.

OREGON STATE — Named Terry Boss soccer coach.

SCHEDULE

Saturday’s Events

Prep Wrestling

Arcadia & Riverdale at Cardington Invitational, 10 a.m.

Prep Swimming

Ada at Fostoria, 10 a.m.

