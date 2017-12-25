Boys basketball: Vanlue gets one-point win over Fremont St. Joe

FREMONT — Vanlue dominated the glass for a 38-28 rebounding advantage and produced a narrow 52-51 win over Fremont St. Joseph on Saturday in nonleague boys basketball play.

Treg Price scored a game-high 19 points while Caleb Bonham (17 points) and Jared Kloepfer each tallied 13 rebounds for the Wildcats (2-5) who overcame a 4 of 15 free-throw shooting night.

Spencer Harrison and Zach Wonderly went for 16 and 15 points, respectively, for the Crimson Streaks (3-3).

VANLUE (2-5)

Price 8-1–19, Bonham 7-3–17, Sunderhaus 2-0–6, Ward 2-1–6, Kloepfer 2-0–4. TOTALS: 21-50 4-15–52.

FREMONT ST. JOSEPH (3-3)

Wonderly 6-0–15, Filliater 1-0–2, Foster 2-1–5, Moore 1-0–3, Harrison 8-0–16, Morrisette 4-1–10. TOTALS: 22-56 2-8–51.

Vanlue 16 16 12 8 — 52

Fremont St. Joseph 13 15 10 13 — 51

3-Point GOALS: Vanlue 5-15 (Price & Sunderhaus 2, Ward 1); Fremont St. Joseph 5-21 (Wonderly 3, Moore & Morrisette 1).

rebounds: Vanlue 38 (Kloepfer & Bonham 13); Fremont St. Joseph 28.

turnovers: Vanlue 18, Fremont St. Joseph 12.

junior varsity: Fremont St. Joseph, 56-49.

SOUTH CENTRAL 56

OLD FORT 51

GREENWICH — South Central snapped a 42-42 tie by outscoring Old Fort 14-9 in the fourth quarter to come away with a 56-51 nonconference boys basketball win over the Stockaders Saturday.

Jacob Webb scored 15 points and Mason Salas chipped in 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Old Fort (3-4). Zach Kohlenberg pulled down seven rebounds.

South Central’s Simon Blair led all scorers with 23 points. Isaiah Seidel netted 10 for the Trojans (4-3).

OLD FORT (3-4)

Wagner 2-2–6, Smith 0-2–2, Steyer 2-2–8, Kohlenberg 3-0–7, Webb 5-4–15, Salas 5-0–10, Steyer 1-1–3. TOTALS: 18-46 12-23–51.

SOUTH CENTRAL (4-3)

Blair 7-7–23, B. Lamoreaux 4-0–9, Holland 3-2–8, D. Lamoreaux 3-0–6, Seidel 3-1–10. TOTALS: 20-48 10-18–56.

Old Fort 15 14 13 9 — 51

South Central 15 11 16 14 — 56

3-Point GOALS: Old Fort 3-14 (Steyer, Kohlenberg & Webb 1); South Central 6-18 (Seidel 3, Blair 2, B. Lamoreaux 1).

rebounds: South Central 32; Old Fort 28 (Salas 8, Kohlenberg 7).

turnovers: Old Fort 23, South Central 19.

junior varsity: Old Fort, 67-44.

WAUSEON 63

ELMWOOD 25

WAUSEON — Elmwood was overmatched early and could not recover as unbeaten Wauseon trounced the Royals 63-25 in Saturday’s nonleague boys basketball game.

Elmwood, which fell to 2-5 overall, scored just three first-quarter points in a 20-3 quarter and finished the game with just nine field goals. Matthew Cline led the Royals with 12 points.

Levi Seiler led the Indians (7-0) with 16 points and Austin Rotroff added 14 points.

elmwood (2-5)

Cline 5-0–12, Duvall 2-0–6, Reinhard 1-2–4, Weiss 1-0–3. TOTALS: 9 2–25.

WAUSEON (7-0)

Seiler 7-1–16, Rotroff 7-0–14, Gype 3-0–7, Rodriguez 2-2–6, Tester 1-3–5, Moser 0-4–4, Rupp 1-0–3, Armstrong 1-1–3, Rice 1-0–2, Newlove 1-0–2, Brock 0-1–1. TOTALS: 24 12–63.

Elmwood 3 8 9 5 — 25

Wauseon 20 17 14 12 — 63

3-Point GOALS: Elmwood 5 (Duvall & Cline 2, Weiss 1); Wauseon 3 (Seiler, Rupp & Gype 1).

Comments

comments