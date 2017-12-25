Boys basketball: Redmen grab quick lead, defeat Arcadia

By SHANNON DOVE

ARCADIA — Fostoria High School boys basketball coach Thom Loomis was worried that his team may not be sharp playing its second game in as many nights.

He needn’t have worried.

The Redmen jumped out to an 11-2 first quarter lead and went on to demolish Arcadia 57-35 in nonleague action Saturday. Aneas Cousin led Fostoria with 19 points, including 10 in the first quarter.

“The coaching staff was concerned after coming off a (75-70 win over Rossford) last night and knowing Arcadia’s record that our kids might take them for granted,” Loomis said. “We wanted to come out and get off to a good start and I thought we did.

“It’s nice with a young team like us to be able to put two nights together and stay focused and do the little things right. I think especially in the first half we did that pretty well.”

Cousin scored twice before Arcadia’s Payton Smith scored from underneath the basket to put the Redskins on the board at around the 6:00 mark. Cousin followed with a 3-point play and Alex Sierra scored on a hook shot to raise the Fostoria lead to 9-2 at 4:45.

The Redmen then forced a turnover and Maalik Tucker scored the first of his three fast-break layups for the 11-2 differential.

Luke Metzer scored twice from the field for the Redskins but Fostoria answered each time, including another 3-point play by Cousin, and the Redmen led 16-6 after one quarter.

Arcadia drew within four points twice in the second quarter, including Justin Stoner’s 3-pointer at 5:22 making the score 19-15. But the Redmen outscored the Redskins 17-11 in the second to go up 33-17 at halftime.

“We knew they wanted to push the tempo tonight and we didn’t do a great job of getting into transition,” Arcadia coach Clay Baker said. “I thought our half-court defense was lacking a little bit.

“We played into their tempo. They want to play fast all night and we really wanted to slow the pace of the game down and we didn’t do that very well.”

Eli Palmer scored five of his team’s eight third-quarter points while Cole Coppus accounted for the other three. Fostoria’s Trae Anderson recorded all five of his points in the third while the Redmen also got four points from Cousin and two apiece from Alex Sierra and Tucker.

Tucker was also in double figures with 11 points while Karsen Bemis led the team with seven rebounds.

Coppus paced the Redskins with 11 points while Palmer had seven points and nine boards.

Fostoria won the junior varsity game 47-30, fueled by Avondre Reed’s 26-point effort. Dom Springer scored nine points to lead Arcadia.

FOSTORIA (2-5)

Anderson 2-0–5, Reed 1-0–2, Sierra 3-0–6, Cousin 7-4–19, Ward 1-0–2, Bemis 0-1–1, Tucker 3-5–11, Sheets 1-0–2, Mauricio 2-2–7, Kirby 1-0–2. TOTALS: 21-54 12-15–57.

ARCADIA (0-7)

Souder 0-1–1, Coppus 3-4–11, Palmer 3-1–7, Stoner 1-1–4, Metzger 3-0–6, Simon 3-0–6. TOTALS: 12-48 7-11–35.

Fostoria 16 17 13 11 — 57

Arcadia 6 11 8 10 — 35

3-Point GOALS: Fostoria 3-8 (Anderson, Mauricio & Cousin 1); Arcadia 2-8 (Coppus & Stoner 1).

rebounds: Arcadia 31 (Sierra 7); Arcadia 23 (Palmer 7).

turnovers: Fostoria 11, Arcadia 9.

junior varsity: Arcadia, 47-30.

