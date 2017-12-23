Saturday’s scoreboard

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Friday’s Results

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central 75, Ridgedale 15

Bucyrus 43, Colonel Crawford 36

Upper Sandusky 62, Seneca East 45

Wynford 51, Mohawk 33

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Fremont St. Joseph 68, Lakota 45

Sandusky St. Mary’s 40, Tiffin Calvert 37

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Castalia Margaretta 92, Vermilion 29

Willard 49, Oak Harbor 48

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Bellevue 66, Shelby 47

Clyde 58, Sandusky Senior 38

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Danbury 41, Gibsonburg 38

Maumee Valley Country Day 65, Cardinal Stritch 43

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Kidron Central Christian 45, Lucas 34

Firelands Conference

Monroeville 54, Plymouth 49

South Central 56, Ashland Crestview 49

Western Reserve 61, Norwalk St. Paul 41

Other NW Ohio Games

Antwerp 38, Edon 22

Delta 78, Evergreen 30

Fremont, Ind. 67, North Central 35

Hicksville 49, Edgerton 29

Milan Edison 57, Huron 16

New London 45, Ashland Mapleton 32

Springfield 51, Bryan 44

Wapakoneta 45, Bellefontaine 26

(Route 49 Classic) Hicksville 49, Edgerton 29

(Route 49 Classic) Antwerp 38, Edon 22

Around Ohio

Chardon NDCL 47, Aurora 37

Cin. Gamble Montessori 49, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 36

Cle. VASJ 56, Warren JFK 28

Cols. Africentric 69, Cols. Eastmoor 47

Cols. Briggs 67, Cols. Marion-Franklin 45

Cols. Northland 80, Cols. Beechcroft 21

Cols. Whetstone 38, Cols. Mifflin 35

Dublin Jerome 35, Hilliard Bradley 25

Franklin Furnace Green 46, Rose Hill Christian, Ky. 28

Granville 46, Pataskala Licking Hts. 42

Greenup Co., Ky. 56, Ironton Rock Hill 38

Lancaster 38, Pickerington N. 34

Lewis Center Olentangy 59, Westerville Cent. 49

Lewis Co., Ky. 54, S. Point 43

New Middletown Spring. 58, Campbell Memorial 32

Peninsula Woodridge 37, Chagrin Falls 36

Pickerington Cent. 56, Reynoldsburg 50

Powell Olentangy Liberty 63, Westerville N. 46

Shekinah Christian 50, Groveport Madison Christian 24

Stow-Munroe Falls 48, Twinsburg 33

Trotwood-Madison 64, Indpls Cathedral, Ind. 56

Willard 49, Oak Harbor 48

Worthington Kilbourne 61, Delaware Hayes 46

Saturday’s Games

NW Ohio Games

Arcanum at Fort Recovery

Arlington at Carey

Ashland Senior at Mount Vernon

Benjamin Logan at Upper Scioto Valley

Berlin Hiland at West Holmes

Convoy Crestview at Kalida

Crestline at Jones Leadership Academy

Danville at Mount Gilead

Fort Loramie at Versailles

Lima Shawnee at Lima Cent. Cath.

Marion Harding at Watkins Memorial

Marion Local at Ottawa-Glandorf

Miller City at Liberty Center

Minster at Russia

Mogadore at Loudonville

North Central at Hamilton, Ind.

Ontario at Norwalk Senior

River Valley at Elgin

Riverdale at Bucyrus

Springfield at Toledo St. Ursula

Tri-Village at St. Henry

Wayne Trace at Van Wert

Wooster Senior at Louisville

PREP Boys Basketball

Friday’s Results

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arlington 58, Cory-Rawson 34

Leipsic 66, Riverdale 57

Liberty-Benton 64, Arcadia 47

North Baltimore 65, McComb 29

Pandora-Gilboa 60, Hopewell-Loudon 38

Van Buren 72, Vanlue 38

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay 66, Fremont Ross 43

Lima Senior 65, Tol. Cent. Catholic 54

Toledo St. John’s 53, Toledo Whitmer 35

Northern Buckeye Conference

Fostoria Senior 75, Rossford 70

Genoa 52, Eastwood 36

Otsego 43, Elmwood 30

Woodmore 82, Lake 56

Northwest Conference

Convoy Crestview 75, Allen East 27

Lincolnview 69, Columbus Grove 66

Paulding 62, Bluffton 43

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Delta 51, Evergreen 45

Northwest Central Conference

Sidney Lehman 47, Waynesfield-Goshen 44

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne 53, Bowling Green 30

Springfield 57, Napoleon 44

Sylvania Northview 77, Maumee 40

Sylvania Southview 60, Perrysburg 38

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Lexington 54, Mansfield Madison 46

Mansfield Senior 52, Mount Vernon 49

Wooster Senior 47, West Holmes 43

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Kidron Central Christian 52, Lucas 51

Loudonville 67, Mansfield Christian 50

Mansfield St. Peter’s 71, Crestline 38

Other NW Ohio Games

Anna 64, Minster 46

Arcanum 45, New Bremen 40

Archbold 62, Pettisville 52

Bryan 56, Lima Bath 41

Carey 53, New Riegel 34

Coldwater 61, St. Marys Memorial 41

Delphos Jefferson 51, Ada 39

Delphos St. John’s 57, Van Wert 52

Elida 66, Ottoville 61

Fort Jennings 52, Ayersville 48

Huron 58, Norwalk St. Paul 44

Kalida 60, Upper Scioto Valley 46

Lima Cent. Cath. 46, Spencerville 38

Marion Harding 36, Kenton 30

New Knoxville 52, Lima Temple Christian 38

North Union 68, Delaware Christian 34

Stryker 43, Fairview 26

Tinora 44, Liberty Center 27

Wayne Trace 83, Miller City 67

Around Ohio

Alliance 63, Louisville 59

Alliance Marlington 69, Can. South 49

Amanda-Clearcreek 82, Southeastern 65

Ansonia 67, Bradford 44

Ashtabula St. John 54, Southington Chalker 51

Athens 67, Nelsonville-York 57

Atwater Waterloo 51, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 44

Austintown Fitch 56, Youngs. Ursuline 40

Avon Lake 71, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 57

Bay Village Bay 70, Westlake 53

Beachwood 67, Geneva 59

Beallsville 69, Hundred, W.Va. 50

Beaver Eastern 59, New Boston Glenwood 54

Bellefontaine 55, New Carlisle Tecumseh 37

Belpre 56, Stewart Federal Hocking 48

Berlin Hiland 90, Newcomerstown 33

Beverly Ft. Frye 67, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 38

Brunswick 60, Medina 45

Byesville Meadowbrook 59, Warsaw River View 38

Caldwell 75, Richmond Edison 50

Cameron, W.Va. 77, Bridgeport 56

Campbell Memorial 63, New Middletown Spring. 56

Canal Fulton Northwest 72, Akr. Manchester 64

Canal Winchester 60, Cols. Franklin Hts. 50

Casstown Miami E. 46, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 40

Chagrin Falls 61, Painesville Harvey 41

Chagrin Falls Kenston 66, Hunting Valley University 51

Chardon 83, Eastlake N. 79

Chillicothe Unioto 48, Chillicothe 45

Cin. Christian 62, Cin. Gamble Montessori 46

Cin. Deer Park 95, Cin. Finneytown 49

Cin. Indian Hill 46, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 33

Cin. McNicholas 55, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 48

Cin. Moeller 73, Wilmington 48

Cin. NW 58, Morrow Little Miami 50

Cin. Princeton 48, Cin. Oak Hills 36

Cin. Purcell Marian 58, Cin. Clark Montessori 35

Cin. Summit Country Day 57, Cin. Winton Woods 49

Cin. Sycamore 65, Middletown 60

Cin. Walnut Hills 49, Cin. Elder 45

Cin. West Clermont 51, Cin. St. Xavier 48

Cin. Woodward 69, Cin. Western Hills 55

Circleville 53, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 48

Cle. Hts. 83, Maple Hts. 72

Cle. VASJ 104, Warren JFK 68

Cols. Beechcroft 83, Cols. Northland 74

Cols. Centennial 92, Cols. International 25

Cols. East 75, Cols. Linden McKinley 68

Cols. Eastmoor 57, Cols. Africentric 50

Cols. Hartley 59, Cols. DeSales 55

Cols. Mifflin 68, Cols. Whetstone 49

Cols. South 97, Cols. West 41

Cols. Upper Arlington 83, Galloway Westland 32

Cols. Walnut Ridge 68, Cols. Independence 51

Cols. Watterson 57, Cols. St. Charles 55

Columbia Station Columbia 47, Rocky River Lutheran W. 32

Copley 68, Tallmadge 57

Corning Miller 64, Reedsville Eastern 51

Cortland Lakeview 66, Youngs. Liberty 46

Coshocton 67, Marietta 49

Cuyahoga Falls 59, Hudson 46

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 44, Massillon Tuslaw 35

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 62, Parma Padua 57

Dalton 60, Creston Norwayne 40

Day. Chaminade Julienne 57, Kettering Alter 42

Delaware Hayes 52, Worthington Kilbourne 48

Doylestown Chippewa 64, Smithville 54

Dresden Tri-Valley 74, Crooksville 57

Dublin Coffman 78, Marysville 58

Dublin Scioto 59, Thomas Worthington 38

Elyria 48, Strongsville 38

Elyria Cath. 47, Parma Normandy 40

Fairfield 49, Cin. Colerain 45

Fairview 82, Brooklyn 34

Fayetteville-Perry 60, Manchester 46

Gahanna Lincoln 72, Grove City 58

Galion Northmor 66, Mt. Gilead 51

Gallipolis Gallia 68, Bidwell River Valley 28

Garfield Hts. 93, Cle. John Adams 54

Girard 51, Niles McKinley 45

Girard, Pa. 34, Conneaut 32

Green 61, Cle. E. Tech 49

Groveport-Madison 51, New Albany 49

Hamilton 53, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 30

Hamilton Ross 69, Trenton Edgewood 65, OT

Hanoverton United 65, Columbiana 52

Harrison 62, Oxford Talawanda 47

Hilliard Bradley 48, Dublin Jerome 30

Hilliard Davidson 43, Grove City Cent. Crossing 40

Kinsman Badger 84, Heartland Christian 51

Kirtland 66, Independence 59

Lancaster Fairfield Union 76, Hebron Lakewood 45

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 58, Patriot Preparatory Academy 35

Lees Creek E. Clinton 88, Frankfort Adena 63

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 57, Westerville S. 54

Lisbon David Anderson 47, Salineville Southern 38

Lodi Cloverleaf 44, Ravenna 37

Logan 68, Bloom-Carroll 34

London 48, Circleville Logan Elm 40

Lorain Clearview 76, Oberlin 68

Lowellville 55, Sebring McKinley 44

Lucasville Valley 67, McDermott Scioto NW 57

Lynchburg-Clay 61, Seaman N. Adams 52

Lyndhurst Brush 79, Madison 51

Magnolia Sandy Valley 72, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 43

Mason 68, W. Chester Lakota W. 34

McArthur Vinton County 69, Albany Alexander 56

McDonald 93, Mineral Ridge 38

Medina Buckeye 49, LaGrange Keystone 43

Medina Highland 66, Aurora 45

Mentor Lake Cath. 66, Akr. Hoban 43

Miamisburg 49, Lebanon 48, OT

Middletown Fenwick 50, Day. Carroll 48

Milford Center Fairbanks 50, Spring. NE 30

Minerva 52, Carrollton 46

N. Ridgeville 62, Parma 58

New Paris National Trail 57, Middletown Madison Senior 50

New Philadelphia 33, Dover 28

New Richmond 62, Dayton, Ky. 52

Newark 63, Sunbury Big Walnut 39

Newark Cath. 61, Grove City Christian 44

Norton 64, Streetsboro 37

Oak Hill 60, S. Webster 34

Oberlin Firelands 50, Sullivan Black River 36

Orrville 57, Wooster Triway 54

Parma Hts. Holy Name 95, Cle. Lincoln W. 53

Peebles 59, Batavia Clermont NE 48

Peninsula Woodridge 74, Akr. Coventry 62

Philo 49, Zanesville Maysville 46

Pickerington Cent. 72, Reynoldsburg 57

Pickerington N. 47, Lancaster 31

Plain City Jonathan Alder 62, Spring. NW 40

Powell Olentangy Liberty 63, Westerville N. 57

Reading 59, Cin. Mariemont 42

Richmond Hts. 76, Gates Mills Hawken 74

Richwood N. Union 68, Delaware Christian 34

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 73, Bracken Co., Ky. 69

Rittman 51, West Salem Northwestern 45

Rootstown 47, Garrettsville Garfield 35

S. Charleston SE 64, Spring. Greenon 42

Salem 62, Beloit W. Branch 60

Sarahsville Shenandoah 60, New Matamoras Frontier 27

Sardinia Eastern Brown 56, Felicity-Franklin 32

Shaker Hts. 79, Euclid 66

Sidney 95, Greenville 64

Sidney Lehman 47, Waynesfield-Goshen 44, OT

Solon 80, Mentor 66

Spring. Shawnee 71, Lewistown Indian Lake 49

Springfield 71, Clayton Northmont 49

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 58, Weir, W.Va. 56

Strasburg-Franklin 70, Bowerston Conotton Valley 38

Sugar Grove Berne Union 53, Cols. Horizon Science 49

Thornville Sheridan 65, New Concord John Glenn 39

Toronto 72, Leetonia 52

Tree of Life 66, Cols. Cristo Rey 44

Uniontown Lake 64, Massillon Washington 46

Urbana 86, Spring. Kenton Ridge 71

W. Liberty-Salem 63, Mechanicsburg 54

Wadsworth 73, N. Royalton 52

Wahama, W.Va. 49, Crown City S. Gallia 48

Warren Howland 62, Warren Champion 48

Waterford 60, Racine Southern 56

Waverly 62, Minford 57

Wellston 67, Pomeroy Meigs 56

Wellsville 64, E. Palestine 43

Westerville Cent. 68, Lewis Center Olentangy 57

Wheelersburg 56, Portsmouth W. 51

Wheeling Park, W.Va. 72, Steubenville 50

Williamsport Westfall 47, Mowrystown Whiteoak 46

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 62, Portsmouth Clay 46

Windham 69, Bristol 67

Wintersville Indian Creek 43, Martins Ferry 25

Wooster 47, Millersburg W. Holmes 43

Youngs. Valley Christian 54, Hartville Lake Center Christian 51

Zanesville 60, Cambridge 32

Saturday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Ridgedale at Buckeye Central

Upper Sandusky at Seneca East

Wynford at Mohawk

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Tiffin Columbian at Sandusky Perkins

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Maumee Valley Country Day at Toledo Christian

Other NW Ohio Games

Akron Hoban at Wooster Senior

Allen East at Botkins

Archbold at Ottawa-Glandorf

Bellevue at Mansfield Madison

Buckeye Valley at Columbus Bexley

Celina at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Clear Fork at Mansfield Christian

Crestline at Plymouth

Defiance at Findlay

Elmwood at Wauseon

Fort Jennings at Lincolnview

Fort Loramie at St. Henry

Fort Recovery at Ansonia

Fostoria Senior at Arcadia

Galion Senior at Mansfield St. Peter’s

Greenville at Coldwater

Indian Lake at Ridgemont

Kalida at Spencerville

Kent Roosevelt at Sylvania Northview

Lima Perry at Lima Bath

Lima Shawnee at Marion Local

Marion Pleasant at Columbus Bishop Ready

Milan Edison at Norwalk St. Paul

North Central at Hamilton, Ind.

Norwalk Senior at Lexington

Oak Harbor at Lakota

Old Fort at South Central

Ontario at Mansfield Senior

Ottoville at Delphos St. John’s

Pandora-Gilboa at Upper Scioto Valley

Patrick Henry at Columbus Grove

Riverdale at Bucyrus

Sandusky Senior at Western Reserve

Shelby at Ashland Senior

Springfield Greenon at Riverside

St. Marys Memorial at Parkway

Tipp City Tippecanoe at Versailles

Toledo Bowsher at Rossford

Vanlue at Fremont St. Joseph

WQKT Showcase at Colonel Crawford

Wayne Trace at Van Wert

West Jefferson at Elgin

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

y-New England 11 3 0 .786 395 274

Buffalo 8 6 0 .571 264 306

Miami 6 8 0 .429 252 342

N.Y. Jets 5 9 0 .357 285 342

South

W L T Pct PF PA

x-Jacksonville 10 4 0 .714 374 209

Tennessee 8 6 0 .571 296 319

Houston 4 10 0 .286 319 380

Indianapolis 3 11 0 .214 225 368

North

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Pittsburgh 11 3 0 .786 344 278

Baltimore 8 6 0 .571 345 256

Cincinnati 5 9 0 .357 233 305

Cleveland 0 14 0 .000 207 362

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 8 6 0 .571 359 302

L.A. Chargers 7 7 0 .500 311 255

Oakland 6 8 0 .429 281 324

Denver 5 9 0 .357 254 328

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Philadelphia 12 2 0 .857 438 279

Dallas 8 6 0 .571 336 311

Washington 6 8 0 .429 305 359

N.Y. Giants 2 12 0 .143 228 355

South

W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 10 4 0 .714 401 282

Carolina 10 4 0 .714 331 286

Atlanta 9 5 0 .643 318 282

Tampa Bay 4 10 0 .286 285 336

North

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Minnesota 11 3 0 .786 343 242

Detroit 8 6 0 .571 358 339

Green Bay 7 7 0 .500 309 333

Chicago 4 10 0 .286 234 294

West

W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 10 4 0 .714 438 272

Seattle 8 6 0 .571 321 294

Arizona 6 8 0 .429 246 337

San Francisco 4 10 0 .286 253 337

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Saturday’s Games

Indianapolis at Baltimore, 4:30

Minnesota at Green Bay, 8:30

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland at Chicago, 1

Atlanta at New Orleans, 1

Denver at Washington, 1

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1

Miami at Kansas City, 1

L.A. Rams at Tennessee, 1

L.A. Chargers at N.Y. Jets, 1

Detroit at Cincinnati, 1

Buffalo at New England, 1

Jacksonville at San Francisco, 4:05

N.Y. Giants at Arizona, 4:25

Seattle at Dallas, 4:25

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Houston, 4:30

Oakland at Philadelphia, 8:30

Sunday, Dec. 31

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1

N.Y. Jets at New England, 1

Carolina at Atlanta, 1

Houston at Indianapolis, 1

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1

Green Bay at Detroit, 1

Dallas at Philadelphia, 1

Chicago at Minnesota, 1

Buffalo at Miami, 1

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 1

Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 4:25

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25

Arizona at Seattle, 4:25

Kansas City at Denver, 4:25

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 26 9 .743 —

Toronto 22 8 .733 1½

New York 17 15 .531 7½

Philadelphia 14 17 .452 10

Brooklyn 12 19 .387 12

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 17 15 .531 —

Washington 17 15 .531 —

Charlotte 11 21 .344 6

Orlando 11 22 .333 6½

Atlanta 7 25 .219 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 24 9 .727 —

Milwaukee 17 13 .567 5½

Indiana 18 14 .563 5½

Detroit 18 14 .563 5½

Chicago 10 21 .323 13

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 25 6 .806 —

San Antonio 22 11 .667 4

New Orleans 16 16 .500 9½

Memphis 9 23 .281 16½

Dallas 9 24 .273 17

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 19 13 .594 —

Oklahoma City 17 15 .531 2

Portland 16 15 .516 2½

Denver 16 15 .516 2½

Utah 15 18 .455 4½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Golden State 25 6 .806 —

L.A. Clippers 13 18 .419 12

L.A. Lakers 11 18 .379 13

Sacramento 11 20 .355 14

Phoenix 12 22 .353 14½

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Cleveland 115, Chicago 112

Toronto 114, Philadelphia 109

New York 102, Boston 93

Phoenix 97, Memphis 95

Utah 100, San Antonio 89

Friday’s Results

Detroit 104, New York 101

New Orleans 111, Orlando 97

Brooklyn 119, Washington 84

L.A. Clippers 128, Houston 118

Miami 113, Dallas 101

Milwaukee 109, Charlotte 104

Oklahoma City 120, Atlanta 117

Denver at Portland, late

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, late

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 5

Brooklyn at Indiana, 7

Milwaukee at Charlotte, 7

Orlando at Washington, 7

Chicago at Boston, 7:30

Dallas at Atlanta, 7:30

L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 8

New Orleans at Miami, 8

Oklahoma City at Utah, 8

Denver at Golden State, 8:30

Minnesota at Phoenix, 9

Portland at L.A. Lakers, 9:30

San Antonio at Sacramento, 10

Sunday’s Results

No games scheduled.

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia at New York, 12

Cleveland at Golden State, 3

Washington at Boston, 5:30

Houston at Oklahoma City, 8

Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

Tuesday’s Games

Indiana at Detroit, 7

Toronto at Dallas, 7

Orlando at Miami, 7:30

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8

Brooklyn at San Antonio, 8:30

Memphis at Phoenix, 9

Utah at Denver, 9

Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 10:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 34 25 7 2 52 130 87

Toronto 36 21 14 1 43 119 102

Boston 33 18 10 5 41 98 88

Montreal 34 15 15 4 34 94 108

Detroit 34 13 14 7 33 95 110

Florida 35 14 16 5 33 102 119

Ottawa 33 11 14 8 30 92 113

Buffalo 35 9 19 7 25 76 116

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

New Jersey 34 20 9 5 45 109 102

Washington 35 22 12 1 45 112 101

Columbus 36 21 13 2 44 103 98

N.Y. Rangers 35 19 12 4 42 115 101

N.Y. Islanders 35 18 13 4 40 125 125

Pittsburgh 36 18 15 3 39 104 114

Carolina 34 15 12 7 37 95 107

Philadelphia 35 15 13 7 37 98 101

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Nashville 34 21 9 4 46 113 95

Winnipeg 36 20 10 6 46 119 100

St. Louis 37 22 13 2 46 110 93

Dallas 36 19 14 3 41 106 103

Chicago 34 17 12 5 39 102 90

Minnesota 35 18 14 3 39 102 103

Colorado 34 16 15 3 35 106 111

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Los Angeles 36 22 10 4 48 109 83

Vegas 33 22 9 2 46 116 100

San Jose 33 18 11 4 40 93 84

Calgary 35 18 14 3 39 99 103

Anaheim 36 15 13 8 38 97 108

Vancouver 36 15 16 5 35 97 118

Edmonton 35 16 17 2 34 104 112

Arizona 36 7 24 5 19 80 125

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Pittsburgh 3, Columbus 2, SO

New Jersey 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, SO

Anaheim 5, N.Y. Islanders 4, OT

Boston 2, Winnipeg 1, SO

Tampa Bay 4, Ottawa 3, SO

Carolina 4, Nashville 1

Dallas 4, Chicago 0

Edmonton 3, St. Louis 2

Los Angeles 2, Colorado 1, OT

San Jose 5, Vancouver 4, OT

Friday’s Results

Buffalo 4, Philadelphia 2

Florida 4, Minnesota 2

Montreal at Calgary, late

Washington at Arizona, late

Saturday’s Games

Detroit at Boston, 1

Winnipeg at N.Y. Islanders, 1

Montreal at Edmonton, 7

Anaheim at Pittsburgh, 7

Chicago at New Jersey, 7

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7

Ottawa at Florida, 7

Buffalo at Carolina, 7

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7

Colorado at Arizona, 8

Nashville at Dallas, 8

Washington at Vegas, 8

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10

St. Louis at Vancouver, 10

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Friday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Brown 90, Marist 69

Bucknell 88, La Salle 81

Canisius 76, Robert Morris 62

Colgate 103, Pitt.-Bradford 52

Dartmouth 75, Bryant 58

Fairfield 78, New Hampshire 68

LIU Brooklyn 74, Binghamton 66

Monmouth (NJ) 85, Yale 64

NJIT 99, Bryn Athyn 53

Pittsburgh 63, Towson 59

Providence 89, Sacred Heart 75

Rider 71, Penn St. 70

Siena 71, Holy Cross 65

St. Bonaventure 60, Syracuse 57, OT

Stony Brook 75, Rutgers 73

UMass 74, Maine 63

Villanova 95, Hofstra 71

SOUTH

Campbell 91, Allen 62

Clemson 89, Louisiana-Lafayette 60

Coll. of Charleston 67, Coastal Carolina 65

ETSU 79, Georgia Southern 59

Florida 75, Incarnate Word 60

George Mason 86, Morgan St. 79

Georgia 84, Temple 66

Hartford 79, FIU 72

LSU 104, North Florida 52

Liberty 87, Alabama St. 70

Louisiana Tech 85, Fort Wayne 76

Marshall 91, E. Kentucky 71

Middle Tennessee 69, Princeton 67

Mississippi 82, Bradley 59

Mount St. Mary’s 66, Coppin St. 53

NC State 116, Jacksonville 64

Old Dominion 61, Norfolk St. 50

Pikeville 115, Cincinnati-Clermont 69

Radford 66, NC A and T 60

UT Martin 74, Ark.-Pine Bluff 68

VCU 75, VMI 65

Vanderbilt 92, Alcorn St. 51

Virginia 82, Hampton 48

W. Kentucky 72, Austin Peay 53

MIDWEST

Ball St. 70, Jackson St. 54

Cent. Michigan 70, SIU-Edwardsville 52

Drake 81, Md.-Eastern Shore 57

Elon 73, Indiana St. 68

IUPUI 87, Indiana-Kokomo 76

Murray St. 81, Detroit 72

Nebraska 85, Delaware St. 68

Oakland 86, E. Michigan 81

S. Dakota St. 85, UMKC 60

Saint Louis 78, SE Missouri 48

Siena Heights 80, Alma 56

W. Michigan 66, Milwaukee 63

Wichita St. 75, Florida Gulf Coast 65

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas St. 99, Culver-Stockton 68

Howard 80, UNC Wilmington 75

Oklahoma 104, Northwestern 78

Oklahoma St. 102, Texas Rio Grande Valley 83

TCU 86, William & Mary 75

Texas St. 74, Rice 66

Texas Tech 74, Abilene Christian 47

Utah Valley 75, Sam Houston St. 64

FAR WEST

Air Force 111, JW, Col. 68

Arizona St. 104, Pacific 65

Southern Cal 84, Akron 53

UC Davis 77, Lamar 68

Friday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Brown 92, Boston U. 68

Delaware 71, Loyola (Md.) 38

George Washington 59, Monmouth (NJ) 45

Niagara 81, Colgate 44

Penn 84, Rhode Island 66

UConn 104, Duquesne 52

SOUTH

High Point 75, W. Carolina 69

Michigan St. 83, MVSU 64

N. Kentucky 57, ETSU 45

Samford 82, Troy 76

Tulane 67, UTEP 56

MIDWEST

Gustavus 79, Coe 45

Loyola of Chicago 57, UIC 55

Minnesota 101, UC Riverside 75

Missouri 72, Illinois 55

Northwestern 74, E. Illinois 40

Olivet 80, Calumet 74

Washington St. 73, Nebraska 61

Xavier 70, Florida A&M 52

SOUTHWEST

SMU 65, McNeese St. 59

Tulsa 68, Arkansas St. 58

FAR WEST

Abilene Christian 74, Old Dominion 60

BYU 75, Montana St. 54

Oakland 69, Ark.-Pine Bluff 37

Oregon 85, Hawaii 44

Radford 69, Towson 66

Syracuse 69, UNLV 55

UC Irvine 84, Seattle 79

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

FCS Championship

At Toyota Stadium

Frisco, Texas

North Dakota State (13-1) vs. James Madison (14-0), Noon

2017-18 Bowl Schedule

Saturday’s Results

Celebration Bowl

At Atlanta

NC A&T 21, Grambling State 14

New Orleans Bowl

Troy 50, North Texas 30

Cure Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Georgia State 27, Western Kentucky 17

Las Vegas Bowl

Boise State 38, Oregon 28

New Mexico Bowl

Albuquerque

Marshall 31, Colorado State 28

Camellia Bowl

Montgomery, Ala.

Middle Tennessee 35, Arkansas State 30

Tuesday’s Result

Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl

FAU 50, Akron 3

Wednesday’s Result

Frisco (Texas) Bowl

Louisiana Tech 51, Southern Methodist 10

Thursday’s Result

Gasparilla Bowl

At St. Petersburg, Fla.

Temple 28, FIU 3

Friday’s Results

Bahamas Bowl

Nassau

Ohio 41, UAB 6

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Boise

Wyoming 37, Central Michigan 14

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl

South Florida (9-2) vs. Texas Tech (6-6), Noon (ESPN)

Armed Forces Bowl

Fort Worth, Texas

San Diego State (10-2) vs. Army (8-3), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dollar General Bowl

Mobile, Ala.

Appalachian State (8-4) vs. Toledo (11-2), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Sunday’s Game

Hawaii Bowl

Honolulu

Fresno State (9-4) vs. Houston (7-4), 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday’s Games

Heart of Dallas Bowl

West Virginia (7-5) vs. Utah (6-6), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Quick Lane Bowl

Detroit

Northern Illinois (8-4) vs. Duke (6-6), 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Cactus Bowl

Phoenix

Kansas State (7-5) vs. UCLA (6-6), 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Independence Bowl

Shreveport, La.

Southern Mississippi (8-4) vs. Florida State (6-6), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Pinstripe Bowl

Bronx, N.Y.

Boston College (7-5) vs. Iowa (7-5), 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Foster Farms Bowl

Santa Clara, Calif.

Arizona (7-5) vs. Purdue (6-6), 8:30 p.m. (FOX)

Texas Bowl

Houston

Texas (6-6) vs. Missouri (7-5), 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Dec. 28

Military Bowl

Annapolis, Md.

Virginia (6-6) vs. Navy (6-5), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Camping World Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Oklahoma State (9-3) vs. Virginia Tech (9-3), 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Alamo Bowl

San Antonio

Stanford (9-4) vs. TCU (10-3), 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Holiday Bowl

San Diego

Washington State (9-3) vs. Michigan State (9-3), 9 p.m. (FOX)

Friday, Dec. 29

Belk Bowl

Charlotte, N.C.

Wake Forest (7-5) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Sun Bowl

El Paso, Texas

NC State (8-4) vs. Arizona State (7-5), 3 p.m. (CBS)

Music City Bowl

Nashville, Tenn.

Kentucky (7-5) vs. Northwestern (9-3), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Arizona Bowl

Tucson, Ariz.

New Mexico State (5-6) vs. Utah State (6-6), 5:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Cotton Bowl Classic

Arlington, Texas

Southern Cal (11-2) vs. Ohio State (11-2), 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 30

TaxSlayer Bowl

Jacksonville, Fla.

Louisville (8-4) vs. Mississippi State (8-4), Noon (ESPN)

Liberty Bowl

Memphis, Tenn.

Iowa State (7-5) vs. Memphis (10-2), 12:30 p.m. (ABC)

Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Ariz.

Washington (10-2) vs. Penn State (10-2), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Orange Bowl

Miami Gardens, Fla.

Wisconsin (12-1) vs. Miami (10-2), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 1

Outback Bowl

Tampa, Fla.

Michigan (8-4) vs. South Carolina (8-4), Noon (ESPN2)

Peach Bowl

Atlanta

UCF (12-0) vs. Auburn (10-3), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Citrus Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Notre Dame (9-3) vs. LSU (9-3), 1 p.m. (ABC)

Rose Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

Pasadena, Calif.

Oklahoma (12-1) vs. Georgia (12-1), 5:10 p.m. (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

New Orleans

Clemson (12-1) vs. Alabama (11-1), 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 8

College Football Championship

Atlanta

Rose Bowl winner vs. Sugar Bowl winner, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Jan. 20

East-West Shrine Classic

At St. Petersburg, Fla.

East vs. West, 3 p.m. (NFLN)

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

At Carson, Calif.

American vs. National, TBA (FS1)

Saturday, Jan. 27

Senior Bowl

At Mobile, Ala.

North vs. South, 2:30 p.m. (NFLN)

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Claimed RHP Jose Ruiz off waivers from San Diego.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Promoted Tony Leo to athletic trainer. Named Masamichi Abe and Matt Biancuzzo assistant athletic trainers. Promoted Erik Beiser assistant strength and conditioning coach.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Promoted Nikki Huffman to athletic trainer, Jose Ministral and Voon Chong to assistant trainers and Scott Peters to assistant physical therapist. Named Dr. John Theodoropoulos team physician.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Yoshihisa Hirano on a two-year contract.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Claimed LHP Henry Owens off waivers from Arizona.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Named Andrew Daugherty general manager of Maryvale Baseball Park.

NEW YORK METS — Named Omar Minaya special assistant to the general manager.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with 1B-OF Matt Adams on a one-year contract.

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Signed INF Jordan Dean.

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Extended the contract of OF Cody Livesay.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Assigned F Ivan Rabb to Memphis (NBAGL).

Football

National Football League

NFL — Fined Oakland RB Marshawn Lynch $24,309, for yelling at a game official during the Dec. 17 game against Dallas. Fined San Francisco DE Elvis Dumervil $18,231, for roughing the passer on Tennessee’s Marcus Mariota. Fined Buffalo LB Deon Lacey, Houston CB Johnathan Joseph and Arizona G Alex Boone, $18,231 apiece, for horsecollar tackles. Fined New York Giants WR Sterling Shepard $12,154 for yelling at an official and being penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct. Fined Seattle S Delano Hill $12,154 for throwing punches at Los Angeles Rams’ Mike Thomas. Fined Los Angeles Rams LB Robert Quinn and Washington S D.J. Swearinger $12,154 each for receiving unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. Fined San Francisco DB Eric Reid (unnecessary roughness), Los Angeles Rams CB Nickell Robey-Coleman (unnecessary roughness), New York Jets LB David Bass (facemask), Kansas City RB Charcandrick West (chop block) and Atlanta S Ricardo Allen (late hit out of bounds) each $9,115.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Edmond Robinson to the practice squad. Placed WR Carlton Agudosi on the practice squad injured reserve list.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed LB Nick Vigil on injured reserve. Signed OT Kent Perkins from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB Reggie Gilbert from the practice squad. Placed CB Demetri Goodson on injured reserve.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed LB Brady Sheldon from the practice squad and OL Ian Silberman from the Cleveland practice squad. Placed G-C Jon Feliciano and OT Donald Penn on injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed CB Demontre Hurst. Placed CB LeShaun Sims on injured reserve.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed OT Trent Williams on injured reserve. Signed RB Dare Ogunbowale from the practice squad. HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled D Rasmus Andersson from Stockton (AHL). Placed Travis Hamonic on injured reserve.

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Toronto F Miro Aaltonen two games for a boarding incident during a Dec. 20 game at Utica.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Atlanta’s Luke Sandler one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Dec. 21 game at Jacksonville. SOCCER

Soccer

Major League Soccer

MLS — Suspended New York Red Bulls M Sacha Kljestan an additional game and increased his undisclosed fine for his role in the halftime incident with Toronto FC during the second leg of the conference semifinals.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Re-signed M Vincent Bezecourt. National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Announced F Leah Galton signed with FC Bayern Munich Women.

College

EASTERN INTERCOLLEGIATE VOLLEYBALL ASSOCIATION — Named Russ Yurk assistant commissioner.

ADRIAN — Promoted Cliff Cushard to women’s wrestling coach.

CHATTANOOGA — Promoted Matt Feeney to defensive coordinator. Added the title of assistant head coach for outside linebackers coach Shelton Felton.

ETSU — Dismissed men’s junior basketball G Andre Edwards for being ineligible by NCAA academic standards.

FORDHAM — Named Joe Conlin football coach.

LOUISVILLE — Announced junior CB Jaire Alexander will enter the NFL draft.

NEW JERSEY CITY – Named Jourdan Roberson acting women’s basketball coach.

SETON HALL — Suspended men’s sophomore basketball F Ismael Sanogo for violating team and university rules.

TEMPLE — Named Brian Rowland men’s soccer coach.

TENNESSEE TECH — Named Dewayne Alexander football coach and Jeannette Waldo volleyball coach.

TEXAS — Suspended sophomore WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey, freshman RB Toneil Carter and junior TE Garrett Gray for an unspecified violation of team rules.

UCLA — Extended the suspensions of freshmen G Jalen Hill and F Cody Riley through the end of the season.

