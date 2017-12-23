Boys basketball: Pandora-Gilboa’s defense puts clamps on Chieftains

By MICHAEL BURWELL

PANDORA — It’s all about defense for Joe Braidic and his Pandora-Gilboa boys basketball team.

P-G allowed just four Hopewell-Loudon points over the first 13 minutes of Friday’s game and held the Chieftains scoreless for nearly five minutes to start the fourth quarter as the unbeaten Rockets picked up a 60-38 Blanchard Valley Conference win at P-G High School.

“We come to practice every day and work on (defense), and that’s our goal because like we tell the kids, you’re not always going to have nights that the ball goes in,” Braidic said, “and we started out the game, we couldn’t make a layup. Now, we made the layups in the second half, that’s what blew it open because we were still playing defense the whole time.”

P-G (6-0, 3-0 BVC), which has kept each of its opponents to 42 points or less, forced 10 of Hopewell-Loudon’s 14 turnovers in the first half as the Rockets took a 25-14 lead. The Chieftains also shot just 33 percent (15 of 45) from the floor overall.

“They’re very physical and you look up on the wall (in the gym) and there’s nine seniors up there,” H-L coach Roger Jury said after the Chieftains dropped to 5-2 overall and 2-1 in the BVC. “They’re pretty good bodies and pretty strong kids and I think that did affect us a little bit.”

Four Rockets’ players scored in double figures, and each came up with big plays throughout the game.

Junior guard Jared Breece scored eight of his game-high 15 points in the fourth quarter, while senior guard Cooper McCullough knocked down a 3-pointer in each of the first three quarters en route to scoring 13 points. Both players had six assists and four rebounds as well.

Drew Johnson (6-foot-6 senior forward) added 12 points (seven in the third quarter) and a game-high seven rebounds, while senior forward Eli Phillips chipped in 10 points, including 5 of 6 free throws.

The little plays made a big difference as well for P-G.

After a back-and-forth third quarter in which P-G used a 21-17 advantage to take a 46-31 lead, Breece opened up the scoring in the fourth with a fast-break bucket in which he faked a pass and converted the layup.

On the Chieftains’ next possession, Breece dove for the ball to get the steal, and after falling on the ground, he called a timeout to maintain possession.

“We talk about that. There’s 7-11 big plays through the course of the game. We tell (them), we’ve got to get those 50-50 balls,” Braidic said. “Those are our plays and Jared, he’s getting his football out of him at this point … he did a really nice job.”

On the ensuing possession, Johnson was fouled but missed a pair of free throws. Phillips, however, snatched an offensive rebound on the second missed free throw, was fouled and made his two free throws to extend the Rockets’ lead to 50-31.

Overall, the Rockets scored the first 14 points of the fourth quarter. Breece had two 3-point plays, including a transition basket off a nice bounce pass from McCullough with 3:24 left to cap off the 14-0 run.

“Cooper’s hitting shots, Drew’s hitting shots. When they’re hitting shots, the driving lanes are wide open,” Breece said. “The teammates put me in a good spot and we executed pretty good tonight in that second half. First half, kind of struggled a little bit, but second half I think we played better to our abilities.”

P-G shot 12 of 17 from the floor in the second half and 21 of 42 for the game. The Rockets were 6 of 12 from 3-point range as well, with four different players hitting a 3-pointer.

H-L sophomore guard Jordyn Jury led the Chieftains with 11 points, including a 3-point play on a tough drive to the basket to cut P-G’s lead to 16-7 with 2:54 left in the second quarter. Travis Milligan knocked down three 3-pointers for nine points.

The duo combined for 10 points in the third quarter, but the Rockets responded to nearly every basket with one of their own to maintain a double-digit lead.

Luke Bolte added six points and a team-high six boards for the Chieftains.

HOPEWELL-LOUDON (5-2, 2-1 BVC)

Jury 4-3–11, Milligan 3-0–9, Bolte 3-0–6, Rumschlag 2-0–5, Simonis 1-0–3, Grieser 1-0–2, A. Hoover 1-0–2, C. Hoover 0-0–0, Coffman 0-0–0, Oswalt 0-0–0. TOTALS: 15-45 3-6 — 38.

PANDORA-GILBOA (6-0, 3-0 BVC)

Breece 6-3–15, McCullough 5-0–13, Johnson 5-2–12, Phillips 2-5–10, Murphy 1-2–5, Larcom 1-0–3, Lee 1-0–2, Huffman 0-0–0, Wauters 0-0–0, Schwab 0-0–0, Macke 0-0–0. TOTALS: 21-42 12-19 — 60.

Hopewell-Loudon 4 10 17 7 — 38

Pandora-Gilboa 10 15 21 14 — 60

3-Point GOALS: Hopewell-Loudon 5-13 (Milligan 3, Rumschlag & Simonis 1); Pandora-Gilboa 6-12 (McCullough 3, Phillips, Murphy & Larcom 1).

rebounds: Hopewell-Loudon 26 (Bolte 6); Pandora-Gilboa 30 (Johnson 7).

turnovers: Hopewell-Loudon 14, Pandora-Gilboa 12.

junior varsity: Pandora-Gilboa, 40-29.

