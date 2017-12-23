Boys basketball: Knights roll past Vanlue

VANLUE — Van Buren shot just over 50 percent from the floor, exploded for a 27-point second quarter and had nine players enter the scoring column in a 72-38 victory Friday over Vanlue that kept the Black Knights unbeaten in Blanchard Valley Conference play.

Van Buren, North Baltimore and Pandora-Gilboa emerged from Friday’s conference play with 3-0 records. Van Buren is 4-3 overall, while Vanlue fell to 1-5, 0-3.

The Black Knights hit 31 of 60 field goals, went 8 of 13 from the free-throw line and benefitted from 24 Vanlue turnovers.

Matthew Ayers was Van Buren’s only double-figure scorer with 15 points, while Nic Beitzel added nine, and Connor Olhrich, Michael Kramer and Nick McCracken had eight points each.

Vanlue got 12 points from Caleb Bonham with Jacob Kloepfer scoring seven points and grabbing eight rebounds.

van buren (4-3, 3-0 bvc)

Beitzel 3-2–9, Ayers 7-1–15, Gable 3-1–7, Ohlrich 4-0–8, Kramer 3-1–8, Warren 2-2–6, Iliff 3-0–6, Schlappi 2-1″”5, McCracken 4-0–8. TOTALS: 31-60 8-13–72.

vanlue (1-5, 0-3 BVC)

Price 2-2–6, Bonham 5-2–12, Sunderhaus 3-0–7, Ward 3-0–6, Kloepfer 3-1–7. TOTALS: 16-48 5-9–38.

Van Buren 11 27 18 16 — 72

Vanlue 7 6 12 13 — 38

3-Point GOALS: Van Buren 2-12 (Beitzel & Kramer 1); Vanlue 1-12 (Sunderhaus 1).

rebounds: Van Buren 27; Vanlue 27 (Kloepfer 8).

turnovers: Van Buren 13, Vanlue 24.

junior varsity: Van Buren, 41-26.

LIBERTY-BENTON 64

ARCADIA 47

Liberty-Benton trounced Arcadia 64-47 in Friday’s battle of winless Blanchard Valley Conference boys basketball teams.

The Eagles, who improved to 1-4 overall and 1-1 in the conference, were led by Will Poling’s 16 points, while Austin May and Conor Greer each chipped in 14 points. Cameron Schroeder sunk three 3s for nine points and led with seven rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Levi Squire paced the Redskins (0-6, 0-3) with 14 points and Eli Palmer scored 12.

arcadia (0-6, 0-3 BVC)

Squire 5-2–14, Palmer 3-6–12, Souders 2-0–6, Rader 2-2–6, Coppus 1-3–5, Brubaker 1-1–3, Metzger 0-1–1. TOTALS: 14-42 15-20 — 47.

liberty-benton (1-4, 1-1 BVC)

Poling 8-0–16, May 5-3–14, Greer 5-2–14, Schroeder 3-3–9, Kotey 3-0–6, Dillon 1-0–3, Abbott 1-0–2. TOTALS: 26-50 8-14 — 64.

Arcadia 13 13 11 10 — 47

Liberty-Benton 16 19 15 14 — 64

3-Point GOALS: Arcadia 4-13 (Squire & Souders 2); Liberty-Benton 4-11 (Greer 2, Dillon & May 1).

rebounds: Arcadia 18 (Brubaker 5); Liberty-Benton 23 (Schroeder 7).

turnovers: Arcadia 13, Liberty-Benton 3.

junior varsity: Liberty-Benton, 27-21.

NORTH BALTIMORE 65

MCCOMB 29

NORTH BALTIMORE — Tyler Durfey drained four 3-pointers en route to a game-high 20 points Friday as North Baltimore defeated McComb 65-29 in a Blanchard Valley Conference boys game.

Levi Gazarek and Julian Hagemyer each scored nine points for North Baltimore (4-1, 2-0 BVC). Noah Cotterman added eight points. Hagemyer grabbed a game-best seven rebounds.

Jacob Rider had a team-high nine points for McComb (2-4, 1-2 BVC). Tristan Sherick scored eight points and Justin Wasson led the Panthers with six rebounds.

McComb (2-4, 1-2 BVC)

Schroeder 1-0–3, Davis 2-0–4, Rider 3-0–9, J. Wasson 1-0–3, Sherick 3-1–8, K. Wasson 1-0–2. TOTALS: 11 1-4 — 29.

North Baltimore (4-1, 2-0 BVC)

Gazarek 3-2–9, Hagemyer 3-1–9, Flores 2-3–7, Durfey 5-6–20, Rader 2-1–5, Cotterman 4-0–8, Williams 1-0–3, Heineman 0-1–1, Naugle 1-0–2, Snyder 0-1–1. TOTALS: 21-38 15-25 — 65.

McComb 6 10 6 7 — 29

North Baltimore 24 22 7 12 — 65

3-Point GOALS: McComb 6 (Rider 3, Shroeder, J. Wasson, Sherick); North Baltimore 8 (Durfey 4, Hagemyer 2, Gazarek, Williams).

rebounds: McComb 23 (J. Wasson 6); North Baltimore 31 (Hagemyer 7).

turnovers: McComb 20, North Baltimore 12.

junior varsity: McComb, 37-33.

OTSEGO 43

ELMWOOD 30

TONTOGANY — Otsego outscored Elmwood 17-10 in the fourth quarter to turn a close game into 43-30 runaway Friday in Northern Buckeye Conference play.

David Silva hit two 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 15 pooints to lead Otsego (4-2, 2-2 NBC), which led 15-9 at halftime and 26-20 heading to the fourth quarter.

Matthew Cline’s 10 points led Elmwood (2-4, 1-3).

ELMWOOD (2-4, 1-3 NBC)

Duvall 2-0–4, Lentz 0-2–2, Childress 1-0–2, Cline 3-3–10, Weiss 3-1–7, Minich 2-1–5. TOTALS: 11-7–30.

OTSEGO (4-2, 2-2)

Downs 3-1–8, Beach 4-0–8, Varner 3-1–7, Silva 6-1–15, Meier 1-0–2, Hollar 0-1–1, Harroun 1-0–2. TOTALS: 15-3-4–43.

Elmwood 7 2 11 10 — 30

Otsego 9 6 11 17 — 43

3-Point GOALS: Elmwood 1 (Cline 1); Otsego 3 (Silva 2, Downs 1).

junior varsity: Otsego, 42-27.

Comments

comments