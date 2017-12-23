Boys basketball: Carey pulls away from New Riegel

By SHANNON DOVE

Staff writer

CAREY — Fourth-quarter blues struck the Jackets.

New Riegel was held scoreless from the field and put up just two points in the fourth quarter as host Carey downed the Blue Jackets 53-34 Friday in nonleague play.

The Blue Devils, on the other hand, were a perfect 6 of 6 from the field in the final period, pulling away from New Riegel after holding a slim 36-32 lead after three quarters.

“For the fourth quarter to be like it was defensively was big,” Carey coach Jamie Young said. “We got the ball inside, we established inside dominance. Hayden (Stone) did a good job of that and the guys did a good job of finding him, too.

“That’s something we stressed a lot today and the past couple of days.”

Although the Blue Jackets (4-2) led just once early in the game, they kept within striking distance, even tying the game 32-32 with a bucket from Ben Dryfuse with 1:18 left in the third quarter. Carey’s Griffin Summit scored twice in the final minute of the third to retain the Devils’ edge.

“We just stopped executing down the stretch,” Blue Jackets coach Dave Losey said. “I don’t know that we got a good shot in the fourth quarter. It’s not like we were missing wide open looks, they played really good defense. Obviously when you’re not getting any good looks, your execution is lacking.”

Carey (6-2) jumped out to an early 5-0 lead with a 3-pointer from Trey Bame and a field goal by Stone. Later in the quarter, New Riegel’s Cole Noftz drained a trey at 2:05 to knot things at 7-7. Austin Lescallett took a dish underneath the basket from Bryce Hohman and put it in to give the Jackets a 9-7 lead with 24 seconds remaining, but Logan Smiley’s buzzer-beating trey helped Carey reclaim the lead at 10-9.

The Blue Devils opened the second with a modest 6-0 run and pushed the lead to 21-12, forcing New Riegel to call time out at 3:51. When play resumed, the Blue Jackets put together an 8-0 run with 3-pointers from Lescalleltt and Nick Reinhart, and a drive to the hoop for a jumper by Lescallett pulled New Riegel within one point at 21-20. Carey closed out the first half with another buzzer-beating 3-pointer, this time by Bame.

“We didn’t get transition buckets like we normally do but just getting the stops, I think, builds confidence,” Young said.

Stone led all players with 19 points and seven rebounds while Summit scored 10 points.

Lescallett paced the Blue Jackets with nine points and six boards, while Noftz recorded eight points.

NEW RIEGEL (4-2)

Dryfuse 1-2–4, Noftz 3-0–8, Acree 1-0–2, Lescallett 4-0–9, Hohman 2-0–4, Theis 0-0–0, Reinhart 1-0–3, Smith 2-0–4. TOTALS: 14-36 2-2 — 34.

CAREY (6-2)

Littlejohn 0-0–0, Hertel 0-0–0, Wentling 1-0–3, Bame 2-2–8, Dasher 0-2–2, Smiley 1-0–3, Plott 0-0–0, Stone 9-1–19, Luzader 2-0–6, Crawford 1-0–2, Summit 5-0–10. TOTALS: 21-42 5-6 — 53.

New Riegel 9 13 10 2 — 34

Carey 10 17 9 17 — 53

3-POINT GOALS: New Riegel 4-13 (Noftz 2, Lescallett, Reinhart); Carey 6-17 (Bame 2, Luzader 2, Wentling, Smiley).

REBOUNDS: New Riegel 17 (Lescallett 6); Carey 21 (Stone 7).

TURNOVERS: New Riegel 9; Carey 9.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Carey, 51-26.

Comments

comments