Wednesday’s Scoreboard

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tuesday’s Results

Northern 10 Conference

Seneca East 50, Bucyrus 46

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Danbury 51, Cardinal Stritch 47

Maumee Valley Country Day 47, Ottawa Hills 30

Toledo Christian 46, Gibsonburg 32

Northern Lakes League

Napoleon 39, Maumee 38

Perrysburg 52, Anthony Wayne 40

Sylvania Northview 58, Bowling Green 33

Sylvania Southview 46, Springfield 30

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Lexington 39, Mansfield Madison 33

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Buckeye Valley 40, North Union 38

Marion Pleasant 45, Clear Fork 35

Ontario 64, Galion Senior 28

River Valley 59, Marion Harding 49

Other NW Ohio Games

Allen East 46, Hardin Northern 10

Archbold 80, Continental 30

Ashland Mapleton 58, Jeromesville Hillsdale 31

Ayersville 52, Wauseon 42

Bellevue 61, Upper Sandusky 50

Castalia Margaretta 56, Toledo Start 36

Clyde 61, Port Clinton 25

Colonel Crawford 53, Plymouth 48

Columbus Grove 46, Kalida 37

Fremont St. Joseph 65, Monroeville 27

Holgate 52, Paulding 41

Hopewell-Loudon 63, Lakota 29

Kenton 72, Upper Scioto Valley 36

Leipsic 58, Miller City 28

Mansfield St. Peter’s 43, New London 37

New Bremen 49, Fort Loramie 41

Oak Harbor 72, New Riegel 45

Old Fort 36, Woodmore 26

Parkway 48, Waynesfield-Goshen 33

Sandusky Perkins 62, Norwalk St. Paul 47

Sandusky Senior 41, Toledo Scott 38

Shelby 61, Mansfield Senior 39

Tiffin Calvert 43, Mohawk 41

Tiffin Columbian 78, Huron 28

Tinora 52, Patrick Henry 46

Van Buren 62, Ada 29

Wapakoneta 61, Lima Cent. Cath. 18

Around Ohio

Amanda-Clearcreek 52, Cols. Wellington 38

Caledonia River Valley 59, Marion Harding 49

Canal Winchester 82, Grove City Cent. Crossing 39

Cin. Hughes 46, Cin. Aiken 37

Cle. E. Tech 75, Cle. Rhodes 19

Cle. Hts. Beaumont 76, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 45

Cols. Africentric 77, Cols. West 2

Cols. Centennial 50, Cols. East 39

Cols. Eastmoor 50, Cols. South 30

Cols. Grandview Hts. 49, Baltimore Liberty Union 44

Cols. Independence 66, Cols. Marion-Franklin 29

Cols. Linden McKinley 71, Cols. Beechcroft 60

Cols. Mifflin 54, Cols. International 34

Cols. Northland 78, Cols. Whetstone 28

Cols. Walnut Ridge 61, Cols. Briggs 57

Day. Dunbar 54, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 27

Doylestown Chippewa 53, Apple Creek Waynedale 48

Dublin Scioto 52, Hilliard Darby 48

Elyria Open Door 57, Fuchs Mizrachi 15

Fairfield Christian 54, Cols. Ready 43

Grove City 88, Cols. Franklin Hts. 36

Groveport Madison Christian 48, Gahanna Christian 26

Hamilton 47, Trenton Edgewood 27

Hilliard Bradley 41, Worthington Kilbourne 40

Lancaster 44, Hilliard Davidson 42

Logan 37, Dublin Jerome 31

New Albany 44, Westerville N. 42

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 58, Newark Licking Valley 54

Pickerington Cent. 92, Groveport-Madison 10

Pickerington N. 86, Galloway Westland 48

Powell Olentangy Liberty 75, Marysville 43

Rose Hill Christian, Ky. 45, Ohio Valley Christian 19

Sunbury Big Walnut 52, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 40

Thomas Worthington 56, Delaware Hayes 42

Utica 66, Johnstown Northridge 43

Waynesville 77, Carlisle 25

Whitehall-Yearling 40, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 29

Wednesday’s Games

Toledo City League

Toledo Woodward at Toledo Start

Other NW Ohio Games

Coshocton at Danville

Delphos Jefferson at Lima Perry

Galion Northmor at Ridgemont

PREP Boys Basketball

Tuesday’s Results

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Toledo St. John’s 68, Lima Senior 44

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood 69, Fostoria Senior 47

Genoa 40, Otsego 33

Rossford 54, Lake 43

Woodmore 67, Elmwood 50

Buckeye Border Conference

Fayette 61, Montpelier 46

Pettisville 79, Hilltop 36

Stryker 57, North Central 31

Other NW Ohio Games

Carey 70, Liberty-Benton 46

Edgerton 42, Swanton 28

Elgin 71, Ridgedale 32

Elida 55, Van Buren 39

Fort Jennings 46, Convoy Crestview 38

Gibsonburg 54, Tiffin Calvert 49

Hicksville 85, Edon 61

Kidron Central Christian 46, Navarre Fairless 40

Lima Shawnee 59, Lima Perry 54

Lucas 57, South Central 53

Mansfield Christian 63, Ashland Crestview 60

Mansfield Madison 76, Sandusky Senior 68

Maumee 44, Defiance 43

Maumee Valley Country Day 66, Toledo Bowsher 61

Norwayne 69, Loudonville 65

Oregon Clay 68, Springfield 60

Ottawa-Glandorf 67, Bowling Green 39

Ottoville 59, Delphos Jefferson 48

South Adams, Ind. 38, Fort Recovery 37

Wauseon 49, Anthony Wayne 44

West Holmes 64, Warsaw Riverview 58

Willard 59, Buckeye Central 50

Around Ohio

Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 60, Smithville 53

Akr. Manchester 53, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 48

Albany Alexander 58, Bidwell River Valley 49

Alliance 73, Canal Fulton Northwest 70

Amherst Steele 49, Berea-Midpark 33

Andover Pymatuning Valley 77, Newbury 57

Ashland Blazer, Ky. 70, Ironton 54

Ashville Teays Valley 60, Baltimore Liberty Union 45

Barberton 85, Aurora 64

Barnesville 68, Bellaire 40

Beachwood 60, Perry 43

Beaver Eastern 60, Portsmouth Notre Dame 27

Belmont Union Local 61, St. Clairsville 56

Berlin Center Western Reserve 67, Lowellville 62, OT

Berlin Hiland 68, Lore City Buckeye Trail 29

Bethel-Tate 59, Batavia Clermont NE 56

Blanchester 69, Lees Creek E. Clinton 55

Bristol 75, Vienna Mathews 40

Brookfield 55, Campbell Memorial 0

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 92, Martins Ferry 56

Caldwell 62, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 56

Camden Preble Shawnee 75, Franklin 72

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 95, Sugar Grove Berne Union 40

Canfield 64, Youngs. Boardman 58, OT

Canfield S. Range 54, Youngs. Mooney 46

Cedarville 59, S. Charleston SE 56

Chagrin Falls 64, Geneva 52

Chardon 67, E. Cle. Shaw 63

Chesapeake 55, Saint Joseph Central, W.Va. 54, OT

Chesterland W. Geauga 71, Orange 54

Chillicothe 76, Hillsboro 62

Cin. Aiken 82, Cin. Gamble Montessori 35

Cin. Clark Montessori 53, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 47

Cin. Colerain 59, Cin. NW 54

Cin. La Salle 64, W. Chester Lakota W. 53

Cin. N. College Hill 73, Miami Valley Christian Academy 51

Cin. Princeton 62, Wilmington 27

Cin. Seven Hills 87, Cin. Christian 76

Cin. West Clermont 67, Mt. Orab Western Brown 47

Cin. Withrow 54, Cin. Mt. Healthy 37

Circleville Logan Elm 63, Amanda-Clearcreek 47

Cle. Cent. Cath. 73, Lorain 62

Cle. Glenville 65, Cle. Whitney Young 53

Cle. John Adams 70, Cle. Collinwood 68

Cle. John Marshall 75, Cle. Lincoln W. 59

Cle. VASJ 85, Eastlake N. 45

Cols. Beechcroft 82, Cols. Linden McKinley 70

Cols. East 77, Cols. Centennial 63

Cols. Eastmoor 67, Cols. South 65

Cols. Horizon Science 64, London 57

Cols. Independence 87, Cols. Marion-Franklin 39

Cols. Northland 70, Cols. Whetstone 47

Cols. Walnut Ridge 78, Cols. Briggs 52

Cols. Wellington 90, Millersport 48

Cols. West 87, Cols. Africentric 37

Conneaut 56, Titusville, Pa. 50

Coshocton 52, Uhrichsville Claymont 35

Covington 50, Arcanum 49

Cuyahoga Falls 61, Wadsworth 56

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 52, Akr. East 39

Delaware Hayes 46, Thomas Worthington 44

Dresden Tri-Valley 48, McConnelsville Morgan 36

E. Can. 52, Malvern 51

E. Palestine 71, Salineville Southern 52

Fairfield Christian 67, Grove City Christian 64

Fairview 56, Sheffield Brookside 49

Fayetteville-Perry 53, Mowrystown Whiteoak 41

Gates Mills Hawken 71, Kirtland 58

Georgetown 60, Williamsburg 55

Glouster Trimble 60, Wahama, W.Va. 37

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 81, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 53

Grafton Midview 62, Avon 48

Green 70, Can. Glenoak 58

Grove City 77, Cols. Franklin Hts. 59

Grove City Cent. Crossing 58, Canal Winchester 49

Hamilton New Miami 67, Cin. Oyler 57

Hannibal River 74, Bridgeport 61

Hanoverton United 45, Wellsville 42

Hartville Lake Center Christian 60, Rootstown 56

Heartland Christian 75, N. Bloomfield 33

Hilliard Bradley 59, Worthington Kilbourne 34

Hilliard Darby 60, Dublin Scioto 49

Hilliard Davidson 50, Lancaster 38

Hubbard 77, Niles McKinley 59

Independence 57, Burton Berkshire 39

Ironton St. Joseph 48, Ironton Rock Hill 44

Jamestown Greeneview 70, London Madison Plains 29

Kettering Alter 66, St. Paris Graham 50

LaGrange Keystone 76, Brooklyn 20

Lakewood 64, Avon Lake 52

Lakewood St. Edward 93, Lyndhurst Brush 77

Lancaster Fairfield Union 59, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 48

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 66, Zanesville Rosecrans 44

Latham Western 83, Portsmouth Clay 31

Lawrenceburg, Ind. 55, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 50

Leavittsburg LaBrae 77, Girard 41

Leesburg Fairfield 69, Seaman N. Adams 59

Legacy Christian 46, Day. Stivers 41

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 57, Sunbury Big Walnut 34

Lisbon Beaver 91, Rayland Buckeye 53

Lisbon David Anderson 52, Leetonia 50

Lodi Cloverleaf 54, Akr. Springfield 29

Lorain Clearview 66, Wellington 63

Loveland 49, Morrow Little Miami 36

Lynchburg-Clay 59, Sardinia Eastern Brown 58

Magnolia Sandy Valley 57, Carrollton 45

Maple Hts. 87, Akr. Buchtel 60

Marietta 67, Athens 65

Massillon Jackson 79, Can. McKinley 64

Massillon Tuslaw 60, Can. South 54

McArthur Vinton County 55, Pomeroy Meigs 39

McDonald 89, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 49

Medina Buckeye 71, Rocky River Lutheran W. 39

Medina Highland 81, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 59

Mentor Lake Cath. 70, Youngs. Ursuline 47

Middlefield Cardinal 52, Garrettsville Garfield 45

Mineral Ridge 56, Atwater Waterloo 50

Minford 57, Lucasville Valley 46

Mogadore 70, Ravenna SE 52

N. Can. Hoover 46, Massillon Perry 43, OT

N. Lewisburg Triad 63, Spring. NE 36

New Boston Glenwood 88, Franklin Furnace Green 79

New Concord John Glenn 51, Cambridge 44

New Matamoras Frontier 70, Beallsville 38

New Middletown Spring. 75, Sebring McKinley 51

New Philadelphia 66, Akr. North 37

Newport Central Catholic, Ky. 49, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 45

Newton Local 57, Milton-Union 45

Norton 76, Ravenna 57

Oak Glen, W.Va. 54, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 47

Oak Hill 51, Portsmouth W. 29

Oberlin 61, Oberlin Firelands 34

Olmsted Falls 67, N. Ridgeville 63

Oregon Clay 68, Holland Springfield 60

Orwell Grand Valley 96, Southington Chalker 40

Oxford Talawanda 47, Eaton 41

Parma Padua 65, Parma 48

Peebles 73, W. Union 60

Peninsula Woodridge 84, Mogadore Field 54

Philo 60, Zanesville W. Muskingum 56

Pickerington N. 90, Galloway Westland 25

Piqua 61, Greenville 42

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 67, Ansonia 54

Poland Seminary 78, Jefferson Area 22

Powell Olentangy Liberty 71, Marysville 57

Proctorville Fairland 97, Gallipolis Gallia 50

Racine Southern 72, Corning Miller 66, OT

Reedsville Eastern 64, Crown City S. Gallia 43

Richfield Revere 61, Copley 56

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 49, Manchester 35

S. Webster 67, McDermott Scioto NW 56

Salem 66, Columbiana Crestview 35

Sparta Highland 49, Fredericktown 44

Springfield 65, Fairborn 33

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 68, Lockland 64

Steubenville 68, John Marshall, W.Va. 49

Stow-Munroe Falls 70, Macedonia Nordonia 38

Strasburg-Franklin 51, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 39

Streetsboro 49, Akr. Coventry 48

Struthers 63, Newton Falls 50

Sugarcreek Garaway 72, Newcomerstown 33

Tallmadge 69, Kent Roosevelt 48

Thornville Sheridan 57, Crooksville 54

Toronto 50, Columbiana 32

Trenton Edgewood 55, Monroe 53

Troy 54, Tipp City Tippecanoe 52

Twinsburg 63, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 54

Urbana 84, Day. Northridge 63

Vincent Warren 80, Belpre 42

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 62, Casstown Miami E. 45

W. Jefferson 47, W. Liberty-Salem 44

Warren Champion 51, Youngs. Liberty 48

Warren Harding 68, Austintown Fitch 47

Warren Howland 62, Ashtabula Lakeside 60

Washington C.H. 47, Greenfield McClain 40

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 51, Jackson 45

Waterford 60, Stewart Federal Hocking 50, OT

Waverly 67, Wheelersburg 65

Wellston 54, Nelsonville-York 50

West Salem Northwestern 54, Columbia Station Columbia 47

Westerville N. 76, New Albany 57

Westlake 58, N. Olmsted 38

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 82, Shadyside 43

Wickliffe 73, Cle. Horizon Science 57

Williamsport Westfall 74, New Hope Christian 41

Willoughby S. 71, Chagrin Falls Kenston 67

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 67, Portsmouth Sciotoville 55

Wintersville Indian Creek 57, Richmond Edison 26

Youngs. Valley Christian 53, Mantua Crestwood 48

Zanesville Maysville 71, New Lexington 57

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 55, Bowerston Conotton Valley 42

Wednesday’s Games

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Buckeye Valley at Marion Pleasant

Clear Fork at Galion Senior

North Union at Marion Harding

River Valley at Ontario

Other NW Ohio Games

Ada at Cory-Rawson

Sidney Lehman at Minster

PREP HOCKEY

Coaches State Poll

1. Cleveland St. Ignatius (9) 90

2. Toledo St. Francis 79

3. Lakewood St. Edward 49

4. Hunting Valley University School 45

5. Sylvania Northview 43

6. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 41

7. Olentangy Liberty 32

8. Dublin Jerome 27

9. Parma Heights Holy Name 26

10. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 19

(First-place votes in parentheses)

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

y-New England 11 3 0 .786 395 274

Buffalo 8 6 0 .571 264 306

Miami 6 8 0 .429 252 342

N.Y. Jets 5 9 0 .357 285 342

South

W L T Pct PF PA

x-Jacksonville 10 4 0 .714 374 209

Tennessee 8 6 0 .571 296 319

Houston 4 10 0 .286 319 380

Indianapolis 3 11 0 .214 225 368

North

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Pittsburgh 11 3 0 .786 344 278

Baltimore 8 6 0 .571 345 256

Cincinnati 5 9 0 .357 233 305

Cleveland 0 14 0 .000 207 362

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 8 6 0 .571 359 302

L.A. Chargers 7 7 0 .500 311 255

Oakland 6 8 0 .429 281 324

Denver 5 9 0 .357 254 328

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Philadelphia 12 2 0 .857 438 279

Dallas 8 6 0 .571 336 311

Washington 6 8 0 .429 305 359

N.Y. Giants 2 12 0 .143 228 355

South

W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 10 4 0 .714 401 282

Carolina 10 4 0 .714 331 286

Atlanta 9 5 0 .643 318 282

Tampa Bay 4 10 0 .286 285 336

North

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Minnesota 11 3 0 .786 343 242

Detroit 8 6 0 .571 358 339

Green Bay 7 7 0 .500 309 333

Chicago 4 10 0 .286 234 294

West

W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 10 4 0 .714 438 272

Seattle 8 6 0 .571 321 294

Arizona 6 8 0 .429 246 337

San Francisco 4 10 0 .286 253 337

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Denver 25, Indianapolis 13

Saturday’s Results

Detroit 20, Chicago 10

Kansas City 30, L.A. Chargers 13

Sunday’s Results

Minnesota 34, Cincinnati 7

Washington 20, Arizona 15

Baltimore 27, Cleveland 10

Buffalo 24, Miami 16

Carolina 31, Green Bay 24

Jacksonville 45, Houston 7

New Orleans 31, N.Y. Jets 19

Philadelphia 34, N.Y. Giants 29

L.A. Rams 42, Seattle 7

New England 27, Pittsburgh 24

San Francisco 25, Tennessee 23

Dallas 20, Oakland 17

Monday’s RESULT

Atlanta 24, Tampa Bay 21

Saturday, Dec. 23

Indianapolis at Baltimore, 4:30

Minnesota at Green Bay, 8:30

Sunday, Dec. 24

Cleveland at Chicago, 1

Atlanta at New Orleans, 1

Denver at Washington, 1

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1

Miami at Kansas City, 1

L.A. Rams at Tennessee, 1

L.A. Chargers at N.Y. Jets, 1

Detroit at Cincinnati, 1

Buffalo at New England, 1

Jacksonville at San Francisco, 4:05

N.Y. Giants at Arizona, 4:25

Seattle at Dallas, 4:25

Monday, Dec. 25

Pittsburgh at Houston, 4:30

Oakland at Philadelphia, 8:30

2018 Pro Bowl Selections

AFC

OFFENSE (21)

QUARTERBACKS (3) — Tom Brady, New England; Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh; Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers

WIDE RECEIVERS (4) — Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers; Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh; A.J. Green, Cincinnati; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston

RUNNING BACKS (3) — Le’Veon Bell, Pittsburgh; Kareem Hunt, Kansas City; LeSean McCoy, Buffalo

FULLBACK (1) — James Develin, New England

TIGHT ENDS (2) — Rob Gronkowski, New England; Travis Kelce, Kansas City

TACKLES (3) — Taylor Lewan, Tennessee; Donald Penn, Oakland; Alejandro Villanueva, Pittsburgh

GUARDS (3) — David DeCastro, Pittsburgh; Richie Incognito, Buffalo; Kelechi Osemele, Oakland

CENTERS (2) — Rodney Hudson, Oakland; Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh

DEFENSE (18)

DEFENSIVE ENDS (3) — Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers; Calais Campbell, Jacksonville; Khalil Mack, Oakland

INTERIOR LINEMEN (3) — Geno Atkins, Cincinnati; Jurrell Casey, Tennessee; Malik Jackson, Jacksonville

OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS (3) — Jadeveon Clowney, Houston; Von Miller, Denver; Terrell Suggs, Baltimore

INSIDE/MIDDLE LINEBACKERS (2) — C.J. Mosley, Baltimore; Ryan Shazier, Pittsburgh

CORNERBACKS (4) — A.J. Bouye, Jacksonville; Casey Hayward, Los Angeles Chargers; Jalen Ramsey, Jacksonville; Aqib Talib, Denver

FREE SAFETY (1) — Eric Weddle, Baltimore

STRONG SAFETIES (2) — Micah Hyde, Buffalo; Reshad Jones, Miami

SPECIALISTS (4)

PUNTER (1) — Brett Kern, Tennessee

PLACEKICKER (1) — Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh

RETURN SPECIALIST (1) — Tyreek Hill, Kansas City

SPECIAL TEAMER (1) — Matthew Slater, New England

NFC

OFFENSE (21)

QUARTERBACKS (3) — Drew Brees, New Orleans; Carson Wentz, Philadelphia; Russell Wilson, Seattle

WIDE RECEIVERS (4) — Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona; Julio Jones, Atlanta; Adam Thielen, Minnesota; Michael Thomas, New Orleans

RUNNING BACKS (3) — Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams; Mark Ingram, New Orleans; Alvin Kamara, New Orleans

FULLBACK (1) — Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco

TIGHT ENDS (2) — Zach Ertz, Philadelphia; Jimmy Graham, Seattle

TACKLES (3) — Lane Johnson, Philadelphia; Tyron Smith, Dallas; Trent Williams, Washington

GUARDS (3) — Brandon Brooks, Philadelphia; Zack Martin, Dallas; Brandon Scherff, Washington

CENTERS (2) — Travis Frederick, Dallas; Alex Mack, Atlanta

DEFENSE (18)

DEFENSIVE ENDS (3) — Everson Griffen, Minnesota; Cameron Jordan, New Orleans; Demarcus Lawrence, Dallas

INTERIOR LINEMEN (3) — Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia; Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Gerald McCoy, Tampa Bay

OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS (3) — Anthony Barr, Minnesota; Chandler Jones, Arizona; Ryan Kerrigan, Washington

INSIDE/MIDDLE LINEBACKERS (2) — Luke Kuechly, Carolina; Bobby Wagner, Seattle

CORNERBACKS (4) — Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans; Patrick Peterson, Arizona; Xavier Rhodes, Minnesota; Darius Slay, Detroit

FREE SAFETY (1) — Earl Thomas, Seattle

STRONG SAFETIES (2) — Landon Collins, New York Giants; Malcolm Jenkins, Philadelphia

SPECIALISTS (4)

PUNTER (1) — Johnny Hekker, Los Angeles Rams

PLACEKICKER (1) — Greg Zuerlein, Los Angeles Rams

RETURN SPECIALIST (1) — Pharoh Cooper, Los Angeles Rams

SPECIAL TEAMER (1) — Budda Baker, Arizona

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 26 7 .788 —

Toronto 20 8 .714 3½

New York 16 14 .533 8½

Philadelphia 14 16 .467 10½

Brooklyn 11 18 .379 13

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 17 14 .548 —

Miami 15 15 .500 1½

Charlotte 11 19 .367 5½

Orlando 11 20 .355 6

Atlanta 7 23 .233 9½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 23 9 .719 —

Detroit 17 13 .567 5

Milwaukee 16 13 .552 5½

Indiana 17 14 .548 5½

Chicago 9 20 .310 12½

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 25 4 .862 —

San Antonio 21 10 .677 5

New Orleans 15 16 .484 11

Memphis 9 21 .300 16½

Dallas 8 23 .258 18

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 18 13 .581 —

Portland 16 14 .533 1½

Denver 16 14 .533 1½

Oklahoma City 15 15 .500 2½

Utah 14 17 .452 4

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Golden State 24 6 .800 —

L.A. Clippers 11 18 .379 12½

L.A. Lakers 10 18 .357 13

Phoenix 11 21 .344 14

Sacramento 10 20 .333 14

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

Boston 112, Indiana 111

Charlotte 109, New York 91

Atlanta 110, Miami 104

Chicago 117, Philadelphia 115

Houston 120, Utah 99

Minnesota 108, Portland 107

Oklahoma City 95, Denver 94

Phoenix 97, Dallas 91

San Antonio 109, L.A. Clippers 91

Golden State 116, L.A. Lakers 114, OT

Tuesday’s Results

Sacramento 101, Philadelphia 95

Washington 116, New Orleans 106

Milwaukee 119, Cleveland 116

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto at Charlotte, 7

Indiana at Atlanta, 7:30

Miami at Boston, 7:30

Sacramento at Brooklyn, 7:30

L.A. Lakers at Houston, 8

Orlando at Chicago, 8

Utah at Oklahoma City, 8

Detroit at Dallas, 8:30

Minnesota at Denver, 9

San Antonio at Portland, 10

Memphis at Golden State, 10:30

Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10:30

Thursday’s Games

Chicago at Cleveland, 7

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7

Boston at New York, 8

Memphis at Phoenix, 9

San Antonio at Utah, 10:30

Friday’s Games

New Orleans at Orlando, 7

New York at Detroit, 7

Washington at Brooklyn, 7:30

Atlanta at Oklahoma City, 8

Charlotte at Milwaukee, 8

Dallas at Miami, 8

L.A. Clippers at Houston, 8

Denver at Portland, 10

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 32 24 6 2 50 123 80

Toronto 35 21 13 1 43 117 98

Boston 32 17 10 5 39 96 87

Detroit 33 13 13 7 33 92 106

Montreal 33 14 15 4 32 87 103

Ottawa 32 11 14 7 29 89 109

Florida 33 12 16 5 29 95 115

Buffalo 34 8 19 7 23 72 114

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

New Jersey 33 19 9 5 43 105 99

Washington 34 21 12 1 43 108 98

Columbus 34 20 13 1 41 97 93

N.Y. Rangers 34 19 12 3 41 112 97

N.Y. Islanders 34 18 13 3 39 121 120

Pittsburgh 35 17 15 3 37 101 112

Carolina 33 14 12 7 35 91 106

Philadelphia 33 14 12 7 35 92 94

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Nashville 33 21 8 4 46 112 91

St. Louis 35 22 11 2 46 107 88

Winnipeg 35 20 10 5 45 118 98

Chicago 33 17 11 5 39 102 86

Minnesota 34 18 13 3 39 100 99

Dallas 34 18 14 2 38 99 99

Colorado 33 16 15 2 34 105 109

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Los Angeles 35 21 10 4 46 107 82

Vegas 32 21 9 2 44 112 97

San Jose 32 17 11 4 38 88 80

Calgary 34 17 14 3 37 97 102

Anaheim 35 14 13 8 36 92 104

Vancouver 34 15 15 4 34 88 106

Edmonton 34 15 17 2 32 101 110

Arizona 35 7 23 5 19 78 122

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

New Jersey 5, Anaheim 3

Boston 7, Columbus 2

Los Angeles 4, Philadelphia 1

Edmonton 5, San Jose 3

Colorado 4, Pittsburgh 2

Tuesday’s Results

Toronto 8, Carolina 1

Minnesota 6, Ottawa 4

Detroit 6, N.Y. Islanders 3

N.Y. Rangers 4, Anaheim 1

Boston 3, Buffalo 0

Winnipeg 6, Nashville 4

Washington at Dallas, late

Florida at Arizona, late

Tampa Bay at Vegas, late

Montreal at Vancouver, late

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto at Columbus, 7:30

Detroit at Philadelphia, 8

St. Louis at Calgary, 9:30

Thursday’s Games

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7

Anaheim at N.Y. Islanders, 7

Winnipeg at Boston, 7

Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7:30

Carolina at Nashville, 8

Chicago at Dallas, 8:30

St. Louis at Edmonton, 9

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30

Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7

Minnesota at Florida, 7:30

Montreal at Calgary, 9

Washington at Arizona, 9

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Tuesday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Canisius 67, Elon 51

Duquesne 65, Lamar 64

Holy Family 100, Chestnut Hill 76

Iona 82, Holy Cross 68

Jefferson 84, Wilmington (Del.) 81, OT

Niagara 79, Cleveland St. 77

Penn St. 80, Binghamton 65

Pittsburgh 74, Delaware St. 68

Syracuse 81, Buffalo 74

SOUTH

Auburn 81, Murray St. 77

Austin Peay 75, Troy 73

Barton 100, Tusculum 97

Belmont 75, W. Kentucky 72

Bucknell 86, Richmond 78

Carson-Newman 84, Limestone 72

Clemson 64, South Carolina 48

Coll. of Charleston 80, SC State 64

Covenant 120, Rhodes 110

FIU 91, Florida Gulf Coast 88

Flagler 76, Young Harris 74

Freed-Hardeman 98, Crowley’s Ridge 66

Georgia Southern 78, Kennesaw St. 69

High Point 72, W. Carolina 61

Kentucky Wesleyan 95, Lake Erie 79

King (Tenn.) 80, Lenoir-Rhyne 49

LSU 80, Sam Houston St. 58

Louisiana-Lafayette 82, SE Louisiana 74

McNeese St. 84, Texas College 68

Mississippi 85, Texas A&M-CC 63

NC State 81, Robert Morris 69

Queens (NC) 83, Johnson C. Smith 77

Thomas More 83, Franklin 70

UCF 74, Stetson 55

UNC Asheville 67, UNC Greensboro 60

VCU 69, Winthrop 55

Virginia 78, Savannah St. 47

Virginia Tech 63, Presbyterian 55

MIDWEST

Augustana (SD) 84, Wayne (Neb.) 59

Ball St. 79, North Florida 65

Carroll (Wis.) 82, Milwaukee Engineering 51

Cincinnati 77, Ark.-Pine Bluff 49

ETSU 81, Detroit 73

Grand View 95, Yellowstone Christian 68

Hillsdale 78, Davis & Elkins 59

Illinois St. 71, UIC 70

Minn. Duluth 87, N. Michigan 82

Minn. St.-Mankato 69, Waldorf 59

Minot St. 77, Mary 65

Missouri St. 66, Wright St. 50

Northland 78, Lakeland 77

Northwestern 85, Lewis 48

Northwood (Mich.) 81, Wis.-Parkside 68

Notre Dame 97, Dartmouth 87

Ohio St. 94, The Citadel 65

Rochester (Mich.) 72, Saginaw Valley St. 51

Roosevelt 72, Siena Heights 66

S. Dakota St. 87, Drake 74

S. Illinois 102, NC A&T 64

SIU-Edwardsville 88, Chicago St. 76

Sioux Falls at Midland, ppd.

St. Cloud St. 111, Iowa Wesleyan 68

St. Norbert 75, North Central (Minn.) 62

Upper Iowa 94, Bethany Lutheran 89

Wichita St. 89, Arkansas St. 80

Winona St. 98, Michigan Tech 66

Xavier 81, Marshall 77

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 109, Arlington Baptist 60

Arkansas 104, Oral Roberts 69

Oklahoma 105, Northwestern St. 68

SMU 84, Cal Poly 64

Texas A&M 64, N. Kentucky 58

Texas St. 85, Ecclesia 43

Tuesday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Chestnut Hill 73, Holy Family 70

Jefferson 84, Wilmington (Del.) 75

Morehead St. 73, St. Francis Brooklyn 59

Mount St. Mary’s 66, Md.-Eastern Shore 63

UConn 88, Oklahoma 64

SOUTH

Alabama 65, Missouri St. 61

Albany (NY) 68, S. Illinois 57

Auburn 80, SE Louisiana 46

Birmingham-Southern 77, Centenary 69

Duke 69, Maine 39

Elon 78, NC Central 50

Flagler 77, Young Harris 61

Georgia 87, Howard 47

Georgia St. 55, Jacksonville St. 41

Georgia Tech 78, Charleston Southern 51

Jacksonville 79, Edward Waters 58

Kentucky Wesleyan 70, Lake Erie 51

Lander 93, Clayton St. 59

Liberty 82, Denver 69

Louisiana-Monroe 77, Houston Baptist 73

Memphis 64, Jackson St. 53

Mercer 74, SC State 53

NC A&T 68, W. Carolina 59

NC State 83, Vanderbilt 72

North Carolina 79, Grambling St. 63

North Florida 58, N. Kentucky 50

Oglethorpe 72, Emory & Henry 51

Samford 61, Southern Miss. 56

Tennessee Tech 70, Winthrop 41

Tusculum 71, UNC-Greensboro 69

UAB 61, Alabama St. 44

Ursuline 76, Trevecca Nazarene 69

MIDWEST

Augustana (SD) 84, Wayne (Neb.) 59

Cleveland St. 67, Bradley 65

Grand Valley St. 68, Aquinas 55

Green Bay 63, Northwestern 57

Hillsdale 74, Davis & Elkins 72

Marian (Ind.) 82, Indiana-East 74

Mary 70, Minot St. 45

Maryville (Mo.) 76, Fort Wayne 70

Miami (Ohio) 68, Indiana St. 56

Minn. Duluth 87, N. Michigan 82

Minn. St. (Mankato) 69, Palm Beach Atlantic 52

Minn. St. (Moorhead) 64, Northern St. (SD) 61

Mount Mercy 70, Coe 60

N. Colorado 88, UMKC 73

SE Missouri 74, Evansville 65

Saint Louis 77, Tulsa 66

Sioux Falls 78, Chadron St. 60

Spring Arbor 55, Albion 54

Wis.-Parkside 91, Calumet 49

SOUTHWEST

Oklahoma St. 108, SC-Upstate 71

Southern Cal 72, Middle Tennessee 57

Stephen F. Austin 105, Central Christian (Kan.) 32

FAR WEST

NW Nazarene 85, Concordia (Ore.) 59

Utah Valley 89, Cal Poly 70

LOCAL SPORTS

Tuesday’s Results

Prep Wrestling

Liberty-Benton 45, Hopewell-Loudon 23

106 — Blake Hoover (H-L) tech fall Luke Broerman, 15-0.

113 — Kole Freeman (H-L) won by forfeit.

120 — Greg Musselman (L-B) won by forfeit.

126 — Wesley Tressler (L-B) dec. Logan Holcomb, 6-5.

132 — Caden Crawford (H-L) pinned Dru Baker, 3:53.

138 — Double forfeit.

145 — Gavin Lapcivic (L-B) pinned Ryan Panuto :58.

152– Devin Arbogast (H-L) dec. Max McFarland, 8-1.

160 — Race Gorrell (L-B) won by forfeit.

170 — Justin Hartford (L-B) pinned Caleb Hinton, 3:53.

182 — Levi Kuhn (H-L) dec. Nathaniel Dire, 7-1.

195 — Hunter Haws (L-B) won by forfeit.

220– Adam Dobbins (L-B) pinned Aiden Sears, :43.

275 — Grant Vermilya (L-B) won by forfeit.

North Baltimore 35, Hopewell-Loudon 33

106 — Blake Hoover (H-L) won by forfeit.

113 — Kole Freeman (H-L) won by forfeit.

120 — Double forfeit.

126 — Logan Holcomb (H-L) dec. Jonathan Patterson, 9-4.

132 — David Patterson (NB) tech. fall Caden Crawford, 17-2.

138 — Levi Trout (NB) won by forfeit.

145 — Simon Sexton (NB) pinned Ryan Panuto, :41.

152 — Zeth Johnson (NB) pinned Devin Arbogast, 1:56.

160 — Nate Staley (NB) won by forfeit.

170 — Caleb Hinton (H-L) pinned Santos Canales, 1:03.

182 — Levi Kuhn (H-L) won by forfeit.

195 — Double forfeit.

220 — Aiden Sears (H-L) won by forfeit.

275 — Brendan Hutchings (NB) won by forfeit.

Junior High Girls Basketball

(7th) Arlington 32, New Riegel 22

(8th) New Riegel 31, Arlington 17

SCHEDULE

Wednesday’s Events

Prep Wrestling

Upper Sandusky at Carey, 6

McComb, Riverdale & Arcadia at Van Buren, 6

Prep Bowling

Eastwood at Fostoria, 4:30

LOCAL & AREA

UF Soccer Footskills Clinic

FINDLAY — The University of Findlay will host a 9-week foot skills soccer clinic beginning Jan 9 at UF’s Koehler Center. Sessions will be from 6-7p.m. for 6-10-year-olds and 7-8 p.m. for 11-14-year-olds. The cost is $110 for all 9 sessions. Interested persons can sign up online at athletics.findlay.edu or contact Andy Smyth 419-434-4801 for information.

