Wednesday’s Scoreboard

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tuesday’s Results
Northern 10 Conference
Seneca East 50, Bucyrus 46
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Danbury 51, Cardinal Stritch 47
Maumee Valley Country Day 47, Ottawa Hills 30
Toledo Christian 46, Gibsonburg 32
Northern Lakes League
Napoleon 39, Maumee 38
Perrysburg 52, Anthony Wayne 40
Sylvania Northview 58, Bowling Green 33
Sylvania Southview 46, Springfield 30
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Lexington 39, Mansfield Madison 33
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Buckeye Valley 40, North Union 38
Marion Pleasant 45, Clear Fork 35
Ontario 64, Galion Senior 28
River Valley 59, Marion Harding 49
Other NW Ohio Games
Allen East 46, Hardin Northern 10
Archbold 80, Continental 30
Ashland Mapleton 58, Jeromesville Hillsdale 31
Ayersville 52, Wauseon 42
Bellevue 61, Upper Sandusky 50
Castalia Margaretta 56, Toledo Start 36
Clyde 61, Port Clinton 25
Colonel Crawford 53, Plymouth 48
Columbus Grove 46, Kalida 37
Fremont St. Joseph 65, Monroeville 27
Holgate 52, Paulding 41
Hopewell-Loudon 63, Lakota 29
Kenton 72, Upper Scioto Valley 36
Leipsic 58, Miller City 28
Mansfield St. Peter’s 43, New London 37
New Bremen 49, Fort Loramie 41
Oak Harbor 72, New Riegel 45
Old Fort 36, Woodmore 26
Parkway 48, Waynesfield-Goshen 33
Sandusky Perkins 62, Norwalk St. Paul 47
Sandusky Senior 41, Toledo Scott 38
Shelby 61, Mansfield Senior 39
Tiffin Calvert 43, Mohawk 41
Tiffin Columbian 78, Huron 28
Tinora 52, Patrick Henry 46
Van Buren 62, Ada 29
Wapakoneta 61, Lima Cent. Cath. 18
Around Ohio
Amanda-Clearcreek 52, Cols. Wellington 38
Caledonia River Valley 59, Marion Harding 49
Canal Winchester 82, Grove City Cent. Crossing 39
Cin. Hughes 46, Cin. Aiken 37
Cle. E. Tech 75, Cle. Rhodes 19
Cle. Hts. Beaumont 76, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 45
Cols. Africentric 77, Cols. West 2
Cols. Centennial 50, Cols. East 39
Cols. Eastmoor 50, Cols. South 30
Cols. Grandview Hts. 49, Baltimore Liberty Union 44
Cols. Independence 66, Cols. Marion-Franklin 29
Cols. Linden McKinley 71, Cols. Beechcroft 60
Cols. Mifflin 54, Cols. International 34
Cols. Northland 78, Cols. Whetstone 28
Cols. Walnut Ridge 61, Cols. Briggs 57
Day. Dunbar 54, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 27
Doylestown Chippewa 53, Apple Creek Waynedale 48
Dublin Scioto 52, Hilliard Darby 48
Elyria Open Door 57, Fuchs Mizrachi 15
Fairfield Christian 54, Cols. Ready 43
Grove City 88, Cols. Franklin Hts. 36
Groveport Madison Christian 48, Gahanna Christian 26
Hamilton 47, Trenton Edgewood 27
Hilliard Bradley 41, Worthington Kilbourne 40
Lancaster 44, Hilliard Davidson 42
Logan 37, Dublin Jerome 31
New Albany 44, Westerville N. 42
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 58, Newark Licking Valley 54
Pickerington Cent. 92, Groveport-Madison 10
Pickerington N. 86, Galloway Westland 48
Powell Olentangy Liberty 75, Marysville 43
Rose Hill Christian, Ky. 45, Ohio Valley Christian 19
Sunbury Big Walnut 52, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 40
Thomas Worthington 56, Delaware Hayes 42
Utica 66, Johnstown Northridge 43
Waynesville 77, Carlisle 25
Whitehall-Yearling 40, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 29
Wednesday’s Games
Toledo City League
Toledo Woodward at Toledo Start
Other NW Ohio Games
Coshocton at Danville
Delphos Jefferson at Lima Perry
Galion Northmor at Ridgemont
PREP Boys Basketball
Tuesday’s Results
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Toledo St. John’s 68, Lima Senior 44
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood 69, Fostoria Senior 47
Genoa 40, Otsego 33
Rossford 54, Lake 43
Woodmore 67, Elmwood 50
Buckeye Border Conference
Fayette 61, Montpelier 46
Pettisville 79, Hilltop 36
Stryker 57, North Central 31
Other NW Ohio Games
Carey 70, Liberty-Benton 46
Edgerton 42, Swanton 28
Elgin 71, Ridgedale 32
Elida 55, Van Buren 39
Fort Jennings 46, Convoy Crestview 38
Gibsonburg 54, Tiffin Calvert 49
Hicksville 85, Edon 61
Kidron Central Christian 46, Navarre Fairless 40
Lima Shawnee 59, Lima Perry 54
Lucas 57, South Central 53
Mansfield Christian 63, Ashland Crestview 60
Mansfield Madison 76, Sandusky Senior 68
Maumee 44, Defiance 43
Maumee Valley Country Day 66, Toledo Bowsher 61
Norwayne 69, Loudonville 65
Oregon Clay 68, Springfield 60
Ottawa-Glandorf 67, Bowling Green 39
Ottoville 59, Delphos Jefferson 48
South Adams, Ind. 38, Fort Recovery 37
Wauseon 49, Anthony Wayne 44
West Holmes 64, Warsaw Riverview 58
Willard 59, Buckeye Central 50
Around Ohio
Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 60, Smithville 53
Akr. Manchester 53, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 48
Albany Alexander 58, Bidwell River Valley 49
Alliance 73, Canal Fulton Northwest 70
Amherst Steele 49, Berea-Midpark 33
Andover Pymatuning Valley 77, Newbury 57
Ashland Blazer, Ky. 70, Ironton 54
Ashville Teays Valley 60, Baltimore Liberty Union 45
Barberton 85, Aurora 64
Barnesville 68, Bellaire 40
Beachwood 60, Perry 43
Beaver Eastern 60, Portsmouth Notre Dame 27
Belmont Union Local 61, St. Clairsville 56
Berlin Center Western Reserve 67, Lowellville 62, OT
Berlin Hiland 68, Lore City Buckeye Trail 29
Bethel-Tate 59, Batavia Clermont NE 56
Blanchester 69, Lees Creek E. Clinton 55
Bristol 75, Vienna Mathews 40
Brookfield 55, Campbell Memorial 0
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 92, Martins Ferry 56
Caldwell 62, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 56
Camden Preble Shawnee 75, Franklin 72
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 95, Sugar Grove Berne Union 40
Canfield 64, Youngs. Boardman 58, OT
Canfield S. Range 54, Youngs. Mooney 46
Cedarville 59, S. Charleston SE 56
Chagrin Falls 64, Geneva 52
Chardon 67, E. Cle. Shaw 63
Chesapeake 55, Saint Joseph Central, W.Va. 54, OT
Chesterland W. Geauga 71, Orange 54
Chillicothe 76, Hillsboro 62
Cin. Aiken 82, Cin. Gamble Montessori 35
Cin. Clark Montessori 53, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 47
Cin. Colerain 59, Cin. NW 54
Cin. La Salle 64, W. Chester Lakota W. 53
Cin. N. College Hill 73, Miami Valley Christian Academy 51
Cin. Princeton 62, Wilmington 27
Cin. Seven Hills 87, Cin. Christian 76
Cin. West Clermont 67, Mt. Orab Western Brown 47
Cin. Withrow 54, Cin. Mt. Healthy 37
Circleville Logan Elm 63, Amanda-Clearcreek 47
Cle. Cent. Cath. 73, Lorain 62
Cle. Glenville 65, Cle. Whitney Young 53
Cle. John Adams 70, Cle. Collinwood 68
Cle. John Marshall 75, Cle. Lincoln W. 59
Cle. VASJ 85, Eastlake N. 45
Cols. Beechcroft 82, Cols. Linden McKinley 70
Cols. East 77, Cols. Centennial 63
Cols. Eastmoor 67, Cols. South 65
Cols. Horizon Science 64, London 57
Cols. Independence 87, Cols. Marion-Franklin 39
Cols. Northland 70, Cols. Whetstone 47
Cols. Walnut Ridge 78, Cols. Briggs 52
Cols. Wellington 90, Millersport 48
Cols. West 87, Cols. Africentric 37
Conneaut 56, Titusville, Pa. 50
Coshocton 52, Uhrichsville Claymont 35
Covington 50, Arcanum 49
Cuyahoga Falls 61, Wadsworth 56
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 52, Akr. East 39
Delaware Hayes 46, Thomas Worthington 44
Dresden Tri-Valley 48, McConnelsville Morgan 36
E. Can. 52, Malvern 51
E. Palestine 71, Salineville Southern 52
Fairfield Christian 67, Grove City Christian 64
Fairview 56, Sheffield Brookside 49
Fayetteville-Perry 53, Mowrystown Whiteoak 41
Gates Mills Hawken 71, Kirtland 58
Georgetown 60, Williamsburg 55
Glouster Trimble 60, Wahama, W.Va. 37
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 81, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 53
Grafton Midview 62, Avon 48
Green 70, Can. Glenoak 58
Grove City 77, Cols. Franklin Hts. 59
Grove City Cent. Crossing 58, Canal Winchester 49
Hamilton New Miami 67, Cin. Oyler 57
Hannibal River 74, Bridgeport 61
Hanoverton United 45, Wellsville 42
Hartville Lake Center Christian 60, Rootstown 56
Heartland Christian 75, N. Bloomfield 33
Hilliard Bradley 59, Worthington Kilbourne 34
Hilliard Darby 60, Dublin Scioto 49
Hilliard Davidson 50, Lancaster 38
Hubbard 77, Niles McKinley 59
Independence 57, Burton Berkshire 39
Ironton St. Joseph 48, Ironton Rock Hill 44
Jamestown Greeneview 70, London Madison Plains 29
Kettering Alter 66, St. Paris Graham 50
LaGrange Keystone 76, Brooklyn 20
Lakewood 64, Avon Lake 52
Lakewood St. Edward 93, Lyndhurst Brush 77
Lancaster Fairfield Union 59, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 48
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 66, Zanesville Rosecrans 44
Latham Western 83, Portsmouth Clay 31
Lawrenceburg, Ind. 55, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 50
Leavittsburg LaBrae 77, Girard 41
Leesburg Fairfield 69, Seaman N. Adams 59
Legacy Christian 46, Day. Stivers 41
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 57, Sunbury Big Walnut 34
Lisbon Beaver 91, Rayland Buckeye 53
Lisbon David Anderson 52, Leetonia 50
Lodi Cloverleaf 54, Akr. Springfield 29
Lorain Clearview 66, Wellington 63
Loveland 49, Morrow Little Miami 36
Lynchburg-Clay 59, Sardinia Eastern Brown 58
Magnolia Sandy Valley 57, Carrollton 45
Maple Hts. 87, Akr. Buchtel 60
Marietta 67, Athens 65
Massillon Jackson 79, Can. McKinley 64
Massillon Tuslaw 60, Can. South 54
McArthur Vinton County 55, Pomeroy Meigs 39
McDonald 89, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 49
Medina Buckeye 71, Rocky River Lutheran W. 39
Medina Highland 81, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 59
Mentor Lake Cath. 70, Youngs. Ursuline 47
Middlefield Cardinal 52, Garrettsville Garfield 45
Mineral Ridge 56, Atwater Waterloo 50
Minford 57, Lucasville Valley 46
Mogadore 70, Ravenna SE 52
N. Can. Hoover 46, Massillon Perry 43, OT
N. Lewisburg Triad 63, Spring. NE 36
New Boston Glenwood 88, Franklin Furnace Green 79
New Concord John Glenn 51, Cambridge 44
New Matamoras Frontier 70, Beallsville 38
New Middletown Spring. 75, Sebring McKinley 51
New Philadelphia 66, Akr. North 37
Newport Central Catholic, Ky. 49, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 45
Newton Local 57, Milton-Union 45
Norton 76, Ravenna 57
Oak Glen, W.Va. 54, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 47
Oak Hill 51, Portsmouth W. 29
Oberlin 61, Oberlin Firelands 34
Olmsted Falls 67, N. Ridgeville 63
Oregon Clay 68, Holland Springfield 60
Orwell Grand Valley 96, Southington Chalker 40
Oxford Talawanda 47, Eaton 41
Parma Padua 65, Parma 48
Peebles 73, W. Union 60
Peninsula Woodridge 84, Mogadore Field 54
Philo 60, Zanesville W. Muskingum 56
Pickerington N. 90, Galloway Westland 25
Piqua 61, Greenville 42
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 67, Ansonia 54
Poland Seminary 78, Jefferson Area 22
Powell Olentangy Liberty 71, Marysville 57
Proctorville Fairland 97, Gallipolis Gallia 50
Racine Southern 72, Corning Miller 66, OT
Reedsville Eastern 64, Crown City S. Gallia 43
Richfield Revere 61, Copley 56
Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 49, Manchester 35
S. Webster 67, McDermott Scioto NW 56
Salem 66, Columbiana Crestview 35
Sparta Highland 49, Fredericktown 44
Springfield 65, Fairborn 33
St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 68, Lockland 64
Steubenville 68, John Marshall, W.Va. 49
Stow-Munroe Falls 70, Macedonia Nordonia 38
Strasburg-Franklin 51, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 39
Streetsboro 49, Akr. Coventry 48
Struthers 63, Newton Falls 50
Sugarcreek Garaway 72, Newcomerstown 33
Tallmadge 69, Kent Roosevelt 48
Thornville Sheridan 57, Crooksville 54
Toronto 50, Columbiana 32
Trenton Edgewood 55, Monroe 53
Troy 54, Tipp City Tippecanoe 52
Twinsburg 63, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 54
Urbana 84, Day. Northridge 63
Vincent Warren 80, Belpre 42
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 62, Casstown Miami E. 45
W. Jefferson 47, W. Liberty-Salem 44
Warren Champion 51, Youngs. Liberty 48
Warren Harding 68, Austintown Fitch 47
Warren Howland 62, Ashtabula Lakeside 60
Washington C.H. 47, Greenfield McClain 40
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 51, Jackson 45
Waterford 60, Stewart Federal Hocking 50, OT
Waverly 67, Wheelersburg 65
Wellston 54, Nelsonville-York 50
West Salem Northwestern 54, Columbia Station Columbia 47
Westerville N. 76, New Albany 57
Westlake 58, N. Olmsted 38
Wheeling Central, W.Va. 82, Shadyside 43
Wickliffe 73, Cle. Horizon Science 57
Williamsport Westfall 74, New Hope Christian 41
Willoughby S. 71, Chagrin Falls Kenston 67
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 67, Portsmouth Sciotoville 55
Wintersville Indian Creek 57, Richmond Edison 26
Youngs. Valley Christian 53, Mantua Crestwood 48
Zanesville Maysville 71, New Lexington 57
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 55, Bowerston Conotton Valley 42
Wednesday’s Games
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Buckeye Valley at Marion Pleasant
Clear Fork at Galion Senior
North Union at Marion Harding
River Valley at Ontario
Other NW Ohio Games
Ada at Cory-Rawson
Sidney Lehman at Minster
PREP HOCKEY
Coaches State Poll
1. Cleveland St. Ignatius (9) 90
2. Toledo St. Francis 79
3. Lakewood St. Edward 49
4. Hunting Valley University School 45
5. Sylvania Northview 43
6. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 41
7. Olentangy Liberty 32
8. Dublin Jerome 27
9. Parma Heights Holy Name 26
10. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 19
(First-place votes in parentheses)
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
y-New England 11 3 0 .786 395 274
Buffalo 8 6 0 .571 264 306
Miami 6 8 0 .429 252 342
N.Y. Jets 5 9 0 .357 285 342
South
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Jacksonville 10 4 0 .714 374 209
Tennessee 8 6 0 .571 296 319
Houston 4 10 0 .286 319 380
Indianapolis 3 11 0 .214 225 368
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Pittsburgh 11 3 0 .786 344 278
Baltimore 8 6 0 .571 345 256
Cincinnati 5 9 0 .357 233 305
Cleveland 0 14 0 .000 207 362
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 8 6 0 .571 359 302
L.A. Chargers 7 7 0 .500 311 255
Oakland 6 8 0 .429 281 324
Denver 5 9 0 .357 254 328
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Philadelphia 12 2 0 .857 438 279
Dallas 8 6 0 .571 336 311
Washington 6 8 0 .429 305 359
N.Y. Giants 2 12 0 .143 228 355
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 10 4 0 .714 401 282
Carolina 10 4 0 .714 331 286
Atlanta 9 5 0 .643 318 282
Tampa Bay 4 10 0 .286 285 336
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Minnesota 11 3 0 .786 343 242
Detroit 8 6 0 .571 358 339
Green Bay 7 7 0 .500 309 333
Chicago 4 10 0 .286 234 294
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 10 4 0 .714 438 272
Seattle 8 6 0 .571 321 294
Arizona 6 8 0 .429 246 337
San Francisco 4 10 0 .286 253 337
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
Denver 25, Indianapolis 13
Saturday’s Results
Detroit 20, Chicago 10
Kansas City 30, L.A. Chargers 13
Sunday’s Results
Minnesota 34, Cincinnati 7
Washington 20, Arizona 15
Baltimore 27, Cleveland 10
Buffalo 24, Miami 16
Carolina 31, Green Bay 24
Jacksonville 45, Houston 7
New Orleans 31, N.Y. Jets 19
Philadelphia 34, N.Y. Giants 29
L.A. Rams 42, Seattle 7
New England 27, Pittsburgh 24
San Francisco 25, Tennessee 23
Dallas 20, Oakland 17
Monday’s RESULT
Atlanta 24, Tampa Bay 21
Saturday, Dec. 23
Indianapolis at Baltimore, 4:30
Minnesota at Green Bay, 8:30
Sunday, Dec. 24
Cleveland at Chicago, 1
Atlanta at New Orleans, 1
Denver at Washington, 1
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1
Miami at Kansas City, 1
L.A. Rams at Tennessee, 1
L.A. Chargers at N.Y. Jets, 1
Detroit at Cincinnati, 1
Buffalo at New England, 1
Jacksonville at San Francisco, 4:05
N.Y. Giants at Arizona, 4:25
Seattle at Dallas, 4:25
Monday, Dec. 25
Pittsburgh at Houston, 4:30
Oakland at Philadelphia, 8:30
2018 Pro Bowl Selections
AFC
OFFENSE (21)
QUARTERBACKS (3) — Tom Brady, New England; Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh; Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers
WIDE RECEIVERS (4) — Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers; Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh; A.J. Green, Cincinnati; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston
RUNNING BACKS (3) — Le’Veon Bell, Pittsburgh; Kareem Hunt, Kansas City; LeSean McCoy, Buffalo
FULLBACK (1) — James Develin, New England
TIGHT ENDS (2) — Rob Gronkowski, New England; Travis Kelce, Kansas City
TACKLES (3) — Taylor Lewan, Tennessee; Donald Penn, Oakland; Alejandro Villanueva, Pittsburgh
GUARDS (3) — David DeCastro, Pittsburgh; Richie Incognito, Buffalo; Kelechi Osemele, Oakland
CENTERS (2) — Rodney Hudson, Oakland; Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh
DEFENSE (18)
DEFENSIVE ENDS (3) — Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers; Calais Campbell, Jacksonville; Khalil Mack, Oakland
INTERIOR LINEMEN (3) — Geno Atkins, Cincinnati; Jurrell Casey, Tennessee; Malik Jackson, Jacksonville
OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS (3) — Jadeveon Clowney, Houston; Von Miller, Denver; Terrell Suggs, Baltimore
INSIDE/MIDDLE LINEBACKERS (2) — C.J. Mosley, Baltimore; Ryan Shazier, Pittsburgh
CORNERBACKS (4) — A.J. Bouye, Jacksonville; Casey Hayward, Los Angeles Chargers; Jalen Ramsey, Jacksonville; Aqib Talib, Denver
FREE SAFETY (1) — Eric Weddle, Baltimore
STRONG SAFETIES (2) — Micah Hyde, Buffalo; Reshad Jones, Miami
SPECIALISTS (4)
PUNTER (1) — Brett Kern, Tennessee
PLACEKICKER (1) — Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh
RETURN SPECIALIST (1) — Tyreek Hill, Kansas City
SPECIAL TEAMER (1) — Matthew Slater, New England
NFC
OFFENSE (21)
QUARTERBACKS (3) — Drew Brees, New Orleans; Carson Wentz, Philadelphia; Russell Wilson, Seattle
WIDE RECEIVERS (4) — Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona; Julio Jones, Atlanta; Adam Thielen, Minnesota; Michael Thomas, New Orleans
RUNNING BACKS (3) — Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams; Mark Ingram, New Orleans; Alvin Kamara, New Orleans
FULLBACK (1) — Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco
TIGHT ENDS (2) — Zach Ertz, Philadelphia; Jimmy Graham, Seattle
TACKLES (3) — Lane Johnson, Philadelphia; Tyron Smith, Dallas; Trent Williams, Washington
GUARDS (3) — Brandon Brooks, Philadelphia; Zack Martin, Dallas; Brandon Scherff, Washington
CENTERS (2) — Travis Frederick, Dallas; Alex Mack, Atlanta
DEFENSE (18)
DEFENSIVE ENDS (3) — Everson Griffen, Minnesota; Cameron Jordan, New Orleans; Demarcus Lawrence, Dallas
INTERIOR LINEMEN (3) — Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia; Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Gerald McCoy, Tampa Bay
OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS (3) — Anthony Barr, Minnesota; Chandler Jones, Arizona; Ryan Kerrigan, Washington
INSIDE/MIDDLE LINEBACKERS (2) — Luke Kuechly, Carolina; Bobby Wagner, Seattle
CORNERBACKS (4) — Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans; Patrick Peterson, Arizona; Xavier Rhodes, Minnesota; Darius Slay, Detroit
FREE SAFETY (1) — Earl Thomas, Seattle
STRONG SAFETIES (2) — Landon Collins, New York Giants; Malcolm Jenkins, Philadelphia
SPECIALISTS (4)
PUNTER (1) — Johnny Hekker, Los Angeles Rams
PLACEKICKER (1) — Greg Zuerlein, Los Angeles Rams
RETURN SPECIALIST (1) — Pharoh Cooper, Los Angeles Rams
SPECIAL TEAMER (1) — Budda Baker, Arizona
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 26 7 .788 —
Toronto 20 8 .714 3½
New York 16 14 .533 8½
Philadelphia 14 16 .467 10½
Brooklyn 11 18 .379 13
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 17 14 .548 —
Miami 15 15 .500 1½
Charlotte 11 19 .367 5½
Orlando 11 20 .355 6
Atlanta 7 23 .233 9½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 23 9 .719 —
Detroit 17 13 .567 5
Milwaukee 16 13 .552 5½
Indiana 17 14 .548 5½
Chicago 9 20 .310 12½
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 25 4 .862 —
San Antonio 21 10 .677 5
New Orleans 15 16 .484 11
Memphis 9 21 .300 16½
Dallas 8 23 .258 18
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 18 13 .581 —
Portland 16 14 .533 1½
Denver 16 14 .533 1½
Oklahoma City 15 15 .500 2½
Utah 14 17 .452 4
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 24 6 .800 —
L.A. Clippers 11 18 .379 12½
L.A. Lakers 10 18 .357 13
Phoenix 11 21 .344 14
Sacramento 10 20 .333 14
Late games not included
Monday’s Results
Boston 112, Indiana 111
Charlotte 109, New York 91
Atlanta 110, Miami 104
Chicago 117, Philadelphia 115
Houston 120, Utah 99
Minnesota 108, Portland 107
Oklahoma City 95, Denver 94
Phoenix 97, Dallas 91
San Antonio 109, L.A. Clippers 91
Golden State 116, L.A. Lakers 114, OT
Tuesday’s Results
Sacramento 101, Philadelphia 95
Washington 116, New Orleans 106
Milwaukee 119, Cleveland 116
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto at Charlotte, 7
Indiana at Atlanta, 7:30
Miami at Boston, 7:30
Sacramento at Brooklyn, 7:30
L.A. Lakers at Houston, 8
Orlando at Chicago, 8
Utah at Oklahoma City, 8
Detroit at Dallas, 8:30
Minnesota at Denver, 9
San Antonio at Portland, 10
Memphis at Golden State, 10:30
Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10:30
Thursday’s Games
Chicago at Cleveland, 7
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7
Boston at New York, 8
Memphis at Phoenix, 9
San Antonio at Utah, 10:30
Friday’s Games
New Orleans at Orlando, 7
New York at Detroit, 7
Washington at Brooklyn, 7:30
Atlanta at Oklahoma City, 8
Charlotte at Milwaukee, 8
Dallas at Miami, 8
L.A. Clippers at Houston, 8
Denver at Portland, 10
L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 32 24 6 2 50 123 80
Toronto 35 21 13 1 43 117 98
Boston 32 17 10 5 39 96 87
Detroit 33 13 13 7 33 92 106
Montreal 33 14 15 4 32 87 103
Ottawa 32 11 14 7 29 89 109
Florida 33 12 16 5 29 95 115
Buffalo 34 8 19 7 23 72 114
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 33 19 9 5 43 105 99
Washington 34 21 12 1 43 108 98
Columbus 34 20 13 1 41 97 93
N.Y. Rangers 34 19 12 3 41 112 97
N.Y. Islanders 34 18 13 3 39 121 120
Pittsburgh 35 17 15 3 37 101 112
Carolina 33 14 12 7 35 91 106
Philadelphia 33 14 12 7 35 92 94
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Nashville 33 21 8 4 46 112 91
St. Louis 35 22 11 2 46 107 88
Winnipeg 35 20 10 5 45 118 98
Chicago 33 17 11 5 39 102 86
Minnesota 34 18 13 3 39 100 99
Dallas 34 18 14 2 38 99 99
Colorado 33 16 15 2 34 105 109
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Los Angeles 35 21 10 4 46 107 82
Vegas 32 21 9 2 44 112 97
San Jose 32 17 11 4 38 88 80
Calgary 34 17 14 3 37 97 102
Anaheim 35 14 13 8 36 92 104
Vancouver 34 15 15 4 34 88 106
Edmonton 34 15 17 2 32 101 110
Arizona 35 7 23 5 19 78 122
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Monday’s Results
New Jersey 5, Anaheim 3
Boston 7, Columbus 2
Los Angeles 4, Philadelphia 1
Edmonton 5, San Jose 3
Colorado 4, Pittsburgh 2
Tuesday’s Results
Toronto 8, Carolina 1
Minnesota 6, Ottawa 4
Detroit 6, N.Y. Islanders 3
N.Y. Rangers 4, Anaheim 1
Boston 3, Buffalo 0
Winnipeg 6, Nashville 4
Washington at Dallas, late
Florida at Arizona, late
Tampa Bay at Vegas, late
Montreal at Vancouver, late
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto at Columbus, 7:30
Detroit at Philadelphia, 8
St. Louis at Calgary, 9:30
Thursday’s Games
Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7
Anaheim at N.Y. Islanders, 7
Winnipeg at Boston, 7
Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7:30
Carolina at Nashville, 8
Chicago at Dallas, 8:30
St. Louis at Edmonton, 9
Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30
Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7
Minnesota at Florida, 7:30
Montreal at Calgary, 9
Washington at Arizona, 9
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Tuesday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Canisius 67, Elon 51
Duquesne 65, Lamar 64
Holy Family 100, Chestnut Hill 76
Iona 82, Holy Cross 68
Jefferson 84, Wilmington (Del.) 81, OT
Niagara 79, Cleveland St. 77
Penn St. 80, Binghamton 65
Pittsburgh 74, Delaware St. 68
Syracuse 81, Buffalo 74
SOUTH
Auburn 81, Murray St. 77
Austin Peay 75, Troy 73
Barton 100, Tusculum 97
Belmont 75, W. Kentucky 72
Bucknell 86, Richmond 78
Carson-Newman 84, Limestone 72
Clemson 64, South Carolina 48
Coll. of Charleston 80, SC State 64
Covenant 120, Rhodes 110
FIU 91, Florida Gulf Coast 88
Flagler 76, Young Harris 74
Freed-Hardeman 98, Crowley’s Ridge 66
Georgia Southern 78, Kennesaw St. 69
High Point 72, W. Carolina 61
Kentucky Wesleyan 95, Lake Erie 79
King (Tenn.) 80, Lenoir-Rhyne 49
LSU 80, Sam Houston St. 58
Louisiana-Lafayette 82, SE Louisiana 74
McNeese St. 84, Texas College 68
Mississippi 85, Texas A&M-CC 63
NC State 81, Robert Morris 69
Queens (NC) 83, Johnson C. Smith 77
Thomas More 83, Franklin 70
UCF 74, Stetson 55
UNC Asheville 67, UNC Greensboro 60
VCU 69, Winthrop 55
Virginia 78, Savannah St. 47
Virginia Tech 63, Presbyterian 55
MIDWEST
Augustana (SD) 84, Wayne (Neb.) 59
Ball St. 79, North Florida 65
Carroll (Wis.) 82, Milwaukee Engineering 51
Cincinnati 77, Ark.-Pine Bluff 49
ETSU 81, Detroit 73
Grand View 95, Yellowstone Christian 68
Hillsdale 78, Davis & Elkins 59
Illinois St. 71, UIC 70
Minn. Duluth 87, N. Michigan 82
Minn. St.-Mankato 69, Waldorf 59
Minot St. 77, Mary 65
Missouri St. 66, Wright St. 50
Northland 78, Lakeland 77
Northwestern 85, Lewis 48
Northwood (Mich.) 81, Wis.-Parkside 68
Notre Dame 97, Dartmouth 87
Ohio St. 94, The Citadel 65
Rochester (Mich.) 72, Saginaw Valley St. 51
Roosevelt 72, Siena Heights 66
S. Dakota St. 87, Drake 74
S. Illinois 102, NC A&T 64
SIU-Edwardsville 88, Chicago St. 76
Sioux Falls at Midland, ppd.
St. Cloud St. 111, Iowa Wesleyan 68
St. Norbert 75, North Central (Minn.) 62
Upper Iowa 94, Bethany Lutheran 89
Wichita St. 89, Arkansas St. 80
Winona St. 98, Michigan Tech 66
Xavier 81, Marshall 77
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 109, Arlington Baptist 60
Arkansas 104, Oral Roberts 69
Oklahoma 105, Northwestern St. 68
SMU 84, Cal Poly 64
Texas A&M 64, N. Kentucky 58
Texas St. 85, Ecclesia 43
Tuesday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Chestnut Hill 73, Holy Family 70
Jefferson 84, Wilmington (Del.) 75
Morehead St. 73, St. Francis Brooklyn 59
Mount St. Mary’s 66, Md.-Eastern Shore 63
UConn 88, Oklahoma 64
SOUTH
Alabama 65, Missouri St. 61
Albany (NY) 68, S. Illinois 57
Auburn 80, SE Louisiana 46
Birmingham-Southern 77, Centenary 69
Duke 69, Maine 39
Elon 78, NC Central 50
Flagler 77, Young Harris 61
Georgia 87, Howard 47
Georgia St. 55, Jacksonville St. 41
Georgia Tech 78, Charleston Southern 51
Jacksonville 79, Edward Waters 58
Kentucky Wesleyan 70, Lake Erie 51
Lander 93, Clayton St. 59
Liberty 82, Denver 69
Louisiana-Monroe 77, Houston Baptist 73
Memphis 64, Jackson St. 53
Mercer 74, SC State 53
NC A&T 68, W. Carolina 59
NC State 83, Vanderbilt 72
North Carolina 79, Grambling St. 63
North Florida 58, N. Kentucky 50
Oglethorpe 72, Emory & Henry 51
Samford 61, Southern Miss. 56
Tennessee Tech 70, Winthrop 41
Tusculum 71, UNC-Greensboro 69
UAB 61, Alabama St. 44
Ursuline 76, Trevecca Nazarene 69
MIDWEST
Augustana (SD) 84, Wayne (Neb.) 59
Cleveland St. 67, Bradley 65
Grand Valley St. 68, Aquinas 55
Green Bay 63, Northwestern 57
Hillsdale 74, Davis & Elkins 72
Marian (Ind.) 82, Indiana-East 74
Mary 70, Minot St. 45
Maryville (Mo.) 76, Fort Wayne 70
Miami (Ohio) 68, Indiana St. 56
Minn. Duluth 87, N. Michigan 82
Minn. St. (Mankato) 69, Palm Beach Atlantic 52
Minn. St. (Moorhead) 64, Northern St. (SD) 61
Mount Mercy 70, Coe 60
N. Colorado 88, UMKC 73
SE Missouri 74, Evansville 65
Saint Louis 77, Tulsa 66
Sioux Falls 78, Chadron St. 60
Spring Arbor 55, Albion 54
Wis.-Parkside 91, Calumet 49
SOUTHWEST
Oklahoma St. 108, SC-Upstate 71
Southern Cal 72, Middle Tennessee 57
Stephen F. Austin 105, Central Christian (Kan.) 32
FAR WEST
NW Nazarene 85, Concordia (Ore.) 59
Utah Valley 89, Cal Poly 70
LOCAL SPORTS
Tuesday’s Results
Prep Wrestling
Liberty-Benton 45, Hopewell-Loudon 23
106 — Blake Hoover (H-L) tech fall Luke Broerman, 15-0.
113 — Kole Freeman (H-L) won by forfeit.
120 — Greg Musselman (L-B) won by forfeit.
126 — Wesley Tressler (L-B) dec. Logan Holcomb, 6-5.
132 — Caden Crawford (H-L) pinned Dru Baker, 3:53.
138 — Double forfeit.
145 — Gavin Lapcivic (L-B) pinned Ryan Panuto :58.
152– Devin Arbogast (H-L) dec. Max McFarland, 8-1.
160 — Race Gorrell (L-B) won by forfeit.
170 — Justin Hartford (L-B) pinned Caleb Hinton, 3:53.
182 — Levi Kuhn (H-L) dec. Nathaniel Dire, 7-1.
195 — Hunter Haws (L-B) won by forfeit.
220– Adam Dobbins (L-B) pinned Aiden Sears, :43.
275 — Grant Vermilya (L-B) won by forfeit.
North Baltimore 35, Hopewell-Loudon 33
106 — Blake Hoover (H-L) won by forfeit.
113 — Kole Freeman (H-L) won by forfeit.
120 — Double forfeit.
126 — Logan Holcomb (H-L) dec. Jonathan Patterson, 9-4.
132 — David Patterson (NB) tech. fall Caden Crawford, 17-2.
138 — Levi Trout (NB) won by forfeit.
145 — Simon Sexton (NB) pinned Ryan Panuto, :41.
152 — Zeth Johnson (NB) pinned Devin Arbogast, 1:56.
160 — Nate Staley (NB) won by forfeit.
170 — Caleb Hinton (H-L) pinned Santos Canales, 1:03.
182 — Levi Kuhn (H-L) won by forfeit.
195 — Double forfeit.
220 — Aiden Sears (H-L) won by forfeit.
275 — Brendan Hutchings (NB) won by forfeit.
Junior High Girls Basketball
(7th) Arlington 32, New Riegel 22
(8th) New Riegel 31, Arlington 17
SCHEDULE
Wednesday’s Events
Prep Wrestling
Upper Sandusky at Carey, 6
McComb, Riverdale & Arcadia at Van Buren, 6
Prep Bowling
Eastwood at Fostoria, 4:30
LOCAL & AREA
UF Soccer Footskills Clinic
FINDLAY — The University of Findlay will host a 9-week foot skills soccer clinic beginning Jan 9 at UF’s Koehler Center. Sessions will be from 6-7p.m. for 6-10-year-olds and 7-8 p.m. for 11-14-year-olds. The cost is $110 for all 9 sessions. Interested persons can sign up online at athletics.findlay.edu or contact Andy Smyth 419-434-4801 for information.