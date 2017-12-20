Thursday’s Scoreboard
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Wednesday’s Results
Toledo City League
Toledo Woodward at Toledo Start
Other NW Ohio Games
Coshocton at Danville
Delphos Jefferson 62, Lima Perry 34
Ridgemont 55, Galion Northmor 43
Around Ohio
Akr. Coventry 46, Peninsula Woodridge 36
Austintown Fitch 43, Youngs. Mooney 36
Avon Lake 42, Lakewood 25
Batavia 52, Cin. Woodward 45
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 58, Spring. NW 33
Can. Glenoak 46, Green 37
Carrollton 56, Canfield S. Range 42
Chagrin Falls Kenston 72, Willoughby S. 27
Cin. Christian 28, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 27
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 71, Lockland 53
Cin. NW 59, Hamilton Ross 27
Cle. Hts. 68, Bedford 35
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 46, Elyria 33
Eastlake N. 39, Chardon 28
Fairborn 44, Xenia 36
Fairfield 55, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 49
Fayetteville-Perry 79, Cin. College Prep. 23
Garrettsville Garfield 51, Rootstown 33
Gates Mills Gilmour 72, Euclid 45
Gates Mills Hawken 55, Burton Berkshire 48
Leetonia 58, Heartland Christian 34
Lewistown Indian Lake 52, St. Paris Graham 46
Lodi Cloverleaf 57, Ravenna 46
Lorain 53, Maple Hts. 50
Lore City Buckeye Trail 65, Uhrichsville Claymont 40
Lyndhurst Brush 61, Madison 45
Macedonia Nordonia 63, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 30
Massillon Jackson 59, Can. McKinley 55, 0
Mayfield 59, Painesville Riverside 46
Middlefield Cardinal 34, Richmond Hts. 32
Middletown Fenwick 48, Middletown 44
Mogadore 47, Akr. Ellet 39
Mogadore Field 46, Akr. Springfield 37
Mt. Notre Dame 58, Cin. West Clermont 23
New Concord John Glenn 55, Byesville Meadowbrook 41
New Richmond 47, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 25
Olmsted Falls 59, N. Ridgeville 52
Orange 54, Chesterland W. Geauga 27
Oxford Talawanda 56, Cin. Mt. Healthy 47
Painesville Harvey 46, Beachwood 42
Patriot Preparatory Academy 44, Cols. East 22
Perry 65, Wickliffe 36
Philo 47, Zanesville W. Muskingum 24
Plain City Jonathan Alder 65, Bellefontaine 21
Ravenna SE 54, Mantua Crestwood 42
Rocky River Lutheran W. 49, Columbia Station Columbia 20
Salem 72, Columbiana Crestview 31
Shaker Hts. Laurel 60, Rocky River 36
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 54, Newcomerstown 20
Warren Howland 67, Youngs. Boardman 31
Washington C.H. 52, Chillicothe Unioto 42
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 63, Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 39
Westlake 49, N. Olmsted 37
Youngs. East 73, Cortland Lakeview 62
Youngs. Liberty 83, Campbell Memorial 39
Youngs. Ursuline 73, E. Cle. Shaw 65
Youngs. Valley Christian 70, Hartville Lake Center Christian 45
Zanesville Maysville 96, New Lexington 30
Can. South 43, Can. Cent. Cath. 42
Thursday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arcadia at Liberty-Benton
Cory-Rawson at Van Buren
McComb at Hopewell-Loudon
North Baltimore at Arlington
Pandora-Gilboa at Leipsic
Vanlue at Riverdale
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay at Toledo Notre Dame
Oregon Clay at Fremont Ross
Tol. Cent. Catholic at Toledo Whitmer
Toledo St. Ursula at Lima Senior
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood at Rossford
Lake at Fostoria Senior
Otsego at Elmwood
Woodmore at Genoa
Northwest Conference
Allen East at Convoy Crestview
Bluffton at Paulding
Columbus Grove at Lincolnview
Delphos Jefferson at Ada
Northwest Central Conference
Sidney Lehman at Waynesfield-Goshen
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne at Sylvania Southview
Bowling Green at Maumee
Napoleon at Sylvania Northview
Springfield at Perrysburg
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Lexington at Ashland Senior
Wooster Senior at Mansfield Senior
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Lucas at Mansfield Christian
Other NW Ohio Games
Anna at New Knoxville
Archbold at Pettisville
Celina at Parkway
Elgin at North Union
Fort Jennings at Wayne Trace
Johnstown-Monroe at Buckeye Valley
Kalida at Delphos St. John’s
Lima Bath at Coldwater
Monclova Christian at Hardin Northern
Mount Vernon at West Holmes
New Bremen at Upper Scioto Valley
Ottawa-Glandorf at Ottoville
Route 49 Classic at Antwerp
Route 49 Classic at Edgerton
Route 49 Classic at Edon
Route 49 Classic at Hicksville
Sidney at St. Marys Memorial
Sparta Highland at Loudonville
Toledo Emmanuel Baptist at Toledo Bowsher
Friday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Colonel Crawford at Bucyrus
Ridgedale at Buckeye Central
Upper Sandusky at Seneca East
Wynford at Mohawk
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Lakota at Fremont St. Joseph
Tiffin Calvert at Sandusky St. Mary’s
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Vermilion at Castalia Margaretta
Willard at Oak Harbor
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Sandusky Senior at Clyde
Shelby at Bellevue
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Cardinal Stritch at Maumee Valley Country Day
Danbury at Gibsonburg
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Lucas at Kidron Central Christian
Firelands Conference
Ashland Crestview at South Central
Monroeville at Plymouth
Norwalk St. Paul at Western Reserve
Other NW Ohio Games
Ashland Mapleton at New London
Bellefontaine at Wapakoneta
Evergreen at Delta
Fremont, Ind. at North Central
Huron at Milan Edison
Route 49 Classic at Antwerp
Route 49 Classic at Edgerton
Route 49 Classic at Edon
Route 49 Classic at Hicksville
Springfield at Bryan
Tiffin Columbian at Sandusky Perkins
Saturday’s Games
NW Ohio Games
Arcanum at Fort Recovery
Arlington at Carey
Ashland Senior at Mount Vernon
Benjamin Logan at Upper Scioto Valley
Berlin Hiland at West Holmes
Convoy Crestview at Kalida
Crestline at Jones Leadership Academy
Danville at Mount Gilead
Fort Loramie at Versailles
Lima Shawnee at Lima Cent. Cath.
Marion Harding at Watkins Memorial
Marion Local at Ottawa-Glandorf
Miller City at Liberty Center
Minster at Russia
Mogadore at Loudonville
North Central at Hamilton, Ind.
Ontario at Norwalk Senior
River Valley at Elgin
Riverdale at Bucyrus
Springfield at Toledo St. Ursula
Tri-Village at St. Henry
Wayne Trace at Van Wert
Wooster Senior at Louisville
PREP Boys Basketball
Wednesday’s Results
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Marion Pleasant 74, Buckeye Valley 63
North Union 56, Marion Harding 36
Ontario 60, River Valley 47
Other NW Ohio Games
Cory-Rawson 63, Ada 44
Minster 57, Sidney Lehman 51
Around Ohio
Cin. McNicholas 53, Milford 46
Cols. West 101, Cols. Cristo Rey 30
Day. Northridge 75, Hebron Lakewood 49
Garfield Hts. 85, Shaker Hts. 82
Johnstown Northridge 75, Lakewood 49
Johnstown-Monroe 55, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 37
Pataskala Licking Hts. 49, Utica 38
Portsmouth 76, Latham Western 55
Thursday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central at Upper Sandusky
Bucyrus at Mohawk
Carey at Wynford
Seneca East at Colonel Crawford
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Fremont St. Joseph at Old Fort
New Riegel at Sandusky St. Mary’s
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Castalia Margaretta at Willard
Oak Harbor at Vermilion
Port Clinton at Huron
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Sandusky Perkins at Norwalk Senior
Sandusky Senior at Tiffin Columbian
Shelby at Clyde
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Cardinal Stritch at Danbury
Ottawa Hills at Maumee Valley Country Day
Toledo Christian at Gibsonburg
Other NW Ohio Games
Fairview at North Central
Holgate at Continental
McComb at Liberty Center
Monclova Christian at Hardin Northern
Montpelier at Hamilton, Ind.
Morenci, Mich. at Fayette
Tiffin Calvert at Milan Edison
Wapakoneta at Lima Cent. Cath.
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arcadia at Liberty-Benton
Cory-Rawson at Arlington
Hopewell-Loudon at Pandora-Gilboa
McComb at North Baltimore
Riverdale at Leipsic
Van Buren at Vanlue
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay at Fremont Ross
Tol. Cent. Catholic at Lima Senior
Toledo Whitmer at Toledo St. John’s
Northern Buckeye Conference
Elmwood at Otsego
Genoa at Eastwood
Rossford at Fostoria Senior
Woodmore at Lake
Northwest Conference
Convoy Crestview at Allen East
Lincolnview at Columbus Grove
Paulding at Bluffton
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Evergreen at Delta
Northwest Central Conference
Waynesfield-Goshen at Sidney Lehman
Northern Lakes League
Bowling Green at Anthony Wayne
Maumee at Sylvania Northview
Perrysburg at Sylvania Southview
Springfield at Napoleon
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Lexington at Mansfield Madison
Mansfield Senior at Mount Vernon
Wooster Senior at West Holmes
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Crestline at Mansfield St. Peter’s
Loudonville at Mansfield Christian
Lucas at Kidron Central Christian
Other NW Ohio Games
Ada at Delphos Jefferson
Arcanum at New Bremen
Ayersville at Fort Jennings
Bryan at Lima Bath
Coldwater at St. Marys Memorial
Elida at Ottoville
Fairview at Stryker
Kenton at Marion Harding
Lima Cent. Cath. at Spencerville
Lima Temple Christian at New Knoxville
Miller City at Wayne Trace
Minster at Anna
New Riegel at Carey
North Union at Delaware Christian
Norwalk St. Paul at Huron
Pettisville at Archbold
Tinora at Liberty Center
Upper Scioto Valley at Kalida
Van Wert at Delphos St. John’s
Saturday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Ridgedale at Buckeye Central
Upper Sandusky at Seneca East
Wynford at Mohawk
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Tiffin Columbian at Sandusky Perkins
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Maumee Valley Country Day at Toledo Christian
Other NW Ohio Games
Akron Hoban at Wooster Senior
Allen East at Botkins
Archbold at Ottawa-Glandorf
Bellevue at Mansfield Madison
Buckeye Valley at Columbus Bexley
Celina at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Clear Fork at Mansfield Christian
Crestline at Plymouth
Defiance at Findlay
Elmwood at Wauseon
Fort Jennings at Lincolnview
Fort Loramie at St. Henry
Fort Recovery at Ansonia
Fostoria Senior at Arcadia
Galion Senior at Mansfield St. Peter’s
Greenville at Coldwater
Indian Lake at Ridgemont
Kalida at Spencerville
Kent Roosevelt at Sylvania Northview
Lima Perry at Lima Bath
Lima Shawnee at Marion Local
Marion Pleasant at Columbus Bishop Ready
Milan Edison at Norwalk St. Paul
North Central at Hamilton, Ind.
Norwalk Senior at Lexington
Oak Harbor at Lakota
Old Fort at South Central
Ontario at Mansfield Senior
Ottoville at Delphos St. John’s
Pandora-Gilboa at Upper Scioto Valley
Patrick Henry at Columbus Grove
Riverdale at Bucyrus
Sandusky Senior at Western Reserve
Shelby at Ashland Senior
Springfield Greenon at Riverside
St. Marys Memorial at Parkway
Tipp City Tippecanoe at Versailles
Toledo Bowsher at Rossford
Vanlue at Fremont St. Joseph
WQKT Showcase at Colonel Crawford
Wayne Trace at Van Wert
West Jefferson at Elgin
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
y-New England 11 3 0 .786 395 274
Buffalo 8 6 0 .571 264 306
Miami 6 8 0 .429 252 342
N.Y. Jets 5 9 0 .357 285 342
South
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Jacksonville 10 4 0 .714 374 209
Tennessee 8 6 0 .571 296 319
Houston 4 10 0 .286 319 380
Indianapolis 3 11 0 .214 225 368
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Pittsburgh 11 3 0 .786 344 278
Baltimore 8 6 0 .571 345 256
Cincinnati 5 9 0 .357 233 305
Cleveland 0 14 0 .000 207 362
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 8 6 0 .571 359 302
L.A. Chargers 7 7 0 .500 311 255
Oakland 6 8 0 .429 281 324
Denver 5 9 0 .357 254 328
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Philadelphia 12 2 0 .857 438 279
Dallas 8 6 0 .571 336 311
Washington 6 8 0 .429 305 359
N.Y. Giants 2 12 0 .143 228 355
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 10 4 0 .714 401 282
Carolina 10 4 0 .714 331 286
Atlanta 9 5 0 .643 318 282
Tampa Bay 4 10 0 .286 285 336
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Minnesota 11 3 0 .786 343 242
Detroit 8 6 0 .571 358 339
Green Bay 7 7 0 .500 309 333
Chicago 4 10 0 .286 234 294
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 10 4 0 .714 438 272
Seattle 8 6 0 .571 321 294
Arizona 6 8 0 .429 246 337
San Francisco 4 10 0 .286 253 337
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Late games not included
Saturday’s Games
Indianapolis at Baltimore, 4:30
Minnesota at Green Bay, 8:30
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland at Chicago, 1
Atlanta at New Orleans, 1
Denver at Washington, 1
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1
Miami at Kansas City, 1
L.A. Rams at Tennessee, 1
L.A. Chargers at N.Y. Jets, 1
Detroit at Cincinnati, 1
Buffalo at New England, 1
Jacksonville at San Francisco, 4:05
N.Y. Giants at Arizona, 4:25
Seattle at Dallas, 4:25
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Houston, 4:30
Oakland at Philadelphia, 8:30
Sunday, Dec. 31
Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1
N.Y. Jets at New England, 1
Carolina at Atlanta, 1
Houston at Indianapolis, 1
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1
Green Bay at Detroit, 1
Dallas at Philadelphia, 1
Chicago at Minnesota, 1
Buffalo at Miami, 1
Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1
New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 1
Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 4:25
San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25
Arizona at Seattle, 4:25
Kansas City at Denver, 4:25
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 26 8 .765 —
Toronto 21 8 .724 2½
New York 16 14 .533 8
Philadelphia 14 16 .467 10
Brooklyn 11 19 .367 13
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 17 14 .548 —
Miami 16 15 .516 1
Charlotte 11 20 .355 6
Orlando 11 21 .344 6½
Atlanta 7 24 .226 10
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 23 9 .719 —
Indiana 18 14 .563 5
Milwaukee 16 13 .552 5½
Detroit 17 14 .548 5½
Chicago 10 20 .333 12
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 25 5 .833 —
San Antonio 21 10 .677 4½
New Orleans 15 16 .484 10½
Memphis 9 21 .300 16
Dallas 9 23 .281 17
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 18 13 .581 —
Portland 16 14 .533 1½
Denver 16 14 .533 1½
Oklahoma City 16 15 .516 2
Utah 14 18 .438 4½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 24 6 .800 —
L.A. Clippers 11 18 .379 12½
L.A. Lakers 11 18 .379 12½
Sacramento 11 20 .355 13½
Phoenix 11 21 .344 14
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
Sacramento 101, Philadelphia 95
Washington 116, New Orleans 106
Milwaukee 119, Cleveland 116
Wednesday’s Results
Toronto 129, Charlotte 111
Indiana 105, Atlanta 95
Miami 90, Boston 89
Sacramento 104, Brooklyn 99
Chicago 112, Orlando 94
L.A. Lakers 122, Houston 116
Oklahoma City 107, Utah 79
Dallas 110, Detroit 93
Minnesota at Denver, late
San Antonio at Portland, late
Memphis at Golden State, late
Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, late
Thursday’s Games
Chicago at Cleveland, 7
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7
Boston at New York, 8
Memphis at Phoenix, 9
San Antonio at Utah, 10:30
Friday’s Games
New Orleans at Orlando, 7
New York at Detroit, 7
Washington at Brooklyn, 7:30
Atlanta at Oklahoma City, 8
Charlotte at Milwaukee, 8
Dallas at Miami, 8
L.A. Clippers at Houston, 8
Denver at Portland, 10
L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10:30
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia at Toronto, 5
Brooklyn at Indiana, 7
Milwaukee at Charlotte, 7
Orlando at Washington, 7
Chicago at Boston, 7:30
Dallas at Atlanta, 7:30
L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 8
New Orleans at Miami, 8
Oklahoma City at Utah, 8
Denver at Golden State, 8:30
Minnesota at Phoenix, 9
Portland at L.A. Lakers, 9:30
San Antonio at Sacramento, 10
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 33 24 7 2 50 126 84
Toronto 36 21 14 1 43 119 102
Boston 32 17 10 5 39 96 87
Montreal 34 15 15 4 34 94 108
Detroit 34 13 14 7 33 95 110
Florida 34 13 16 5 31 98 117
Ottawa 32 11 14 7 29 89 109
Buffalo 34 8 19 7 23 72 114
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 35 22 12 1 45 112 101
New Jersey 33 19 9 5 43 105 99
Columbus 35 21 13 1 43 101 95
N.Y. Rangers 34 19 12 3 41 112 97
N.Y. Islanders 34 18 13 3 39 121 120
Philadelphia 34 15 12 7 37 96 97
Pittsburgh 35 17 15 3 37 101 112
Carolina 33 14 12 7 35 91 106
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Nashville 33 21 8 4 46 112 91
St. Louis 35 22 11 2 46 107 88
Winnipeg 35 20 10 5 45 118 98
Chicago 33 17 11 5 39 102 86
Minnesota 34 18 13 3 39 100 99
Dallas 35 18 14 3 39 102 103
Colorado 33 16 15 2 34 105 109
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 33 22 9 2 46 116 100
Los Angeles 35 21 10 4 46 107 82
San Jose 32 17 11 4 38 88 80
Calgary 34 17 14 3 37 97 102
Anaheim 35 14 13 8 36 92 104
Vancouver 35 15 16 4 34 93 113
Edmonton 34 15 17 2 32 101 110
Arizona 36 7 24 5 19 80 125
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
Toronto 8, Carolina 1
Minnesota 6, Ottawa 4
Detroit 6, N.Y. Islanders 3
N.Y. Rangers 4, Anaheim 1
Boston 3, Buffalo 0
Winnipeg 6, Nashville 4
Washington 4, Dallas 3, OT
Florida 3, Arizona 2
Vegas 4, Tampa Bay 3
Montreal 7, Vancouver 5
Wednesday’s Results
Columbus 4, Toronto 2
Philadelphia 4, Detroit 3
St. Louis at Calgary, late
Thursday’s Games
Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7
Anaheim at N.Y. Islanders, 7
Winnipeg at Boston, 7
Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7:30
Carolina at Nashville, 8
Chicago at Dallas, 8:30
St. Louis at Edmonton, 9
Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30
Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7
Minnesota at Florida, 7:30
Montreal at Calgary, 9
Washington at Arizona, 9
Saturday’s Games
Detroit at Boston, 1
Winnipeg at N.Y. Islanders, 1
Montreal at Edmonton, 7
Anaheim at Pittsburgh, 7
Chicago at New Jersey, 7
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7
Ottawa at Florida, 7
Buffalo at Carolina, 7
Philadelphia at Columbus, 7
Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7
Colorado at Arizona, 8
Nashville at Dallas, 8
Washington at Vegas, 8
Los Angeles at San Jose, 10
St. Louis at Vancouver, 10
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
FCS Championship
At Toyota Stadium
Frisco, Texas
North Dakota State (13-1) vs. James Madison (14-0), Noon
2017-18 Bowl Schedule
Saturday’s Results
Celebration Bowl
At Atlanta
NC A&T 21, Grambling State 14
New Orleans Bowl
Troy 50, North Texas 30
Cure Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Georgia State 27, Western Kentucky 17
Las Vegas Bowl
Boise State 38, Oregon 28
New Mexico Bowl
Albuquerque
Marshall 31, Colorado State 28
Camellia Bowl
Montgomery, Ala.
Middle Tennessee 35, Arkansas State 30
Tuesday’s Result
Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl
FAU 50, Akron 3
Wednesday’s Result
Frisco (Texas) Bowl
Louisiana Tech (6-6) vs. SMU (7-5), late
Thursday’s Game
Gasparilla Bowl
At St. Petersburg, Fla.
Temple (6-6) vs. FIU (8-4), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday’s Games
Bahamas Bowl
Nassau
Ohio (8-4) vs. UAB (8-4), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Boise
Central Michigan (7-5) vs. Wyoming (7-5), 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday’s Games
Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl
South Florida (9-2) vs. Texas Tech (6-6), Noon (ESPN)
Armed Forces Bowl
Fort Worth, Texas
San Diego State (10-2) vs. Army (8-3), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dollar General Bowl
Mobile, Ala.
Appalachian State (8-4) vs. Toledo (11-2), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Sunday’s Game
Hawaii Bowl
Honolulu
Fresno State (9-4) vs. Houston (7-4), 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Tuesday’s Games
Heart of Dallas Bowl
West Virginia (7-5) vs. Utah (6-6), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Quick Lane Bowl
Detroit
Northern Illinois (8-4) vs. Duke (6-6), 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Cactus Bowl
Phoenix
Kansas State (7-5) vs. UCLA (6-6), 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, Dec. 27
Independence Bowl
Shreveport, La.
Southern Mississippi (8-4) vs. Florida State (6-6), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Pinstripe Bowl
Bronx, N.Y.
Boston College (7-5) vs. Iowa (7-5), 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Foster Farms Bowl
Santa Clara, Calif.
Arizona (7-5) vs. Purdue (6-6), 8:30 p.m. (FOX)
Texas Bowl
Houston
Texas (6-6) vs. Missouri (7-5), 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday, Dec. 28
Military Bowl
Annapolis, Md.
Virginia (6-6) vs. Navy (6-5), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Camping World Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Oklahoma State (9-3) vs. Virginia Tech (9-3), 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Alamo Bowl
San Antonio
Stanford (9-4) vs. TCU (10-3), 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Holiday Bowl
San Diego
Washington State (9-3) vs. Michigan State (9-3), 9 p.m. (FOX)
Friday, Dec. 29
Belk Bowl
Charlotte, N.C.
Wake Forest (7-5) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Sun Bowl
El Paso, Texas
NC State (8-4) vs. Arizona State (7-5), 3 p.m. (CBS)
Music City Bowl
Nashville, Tenn.
Kentucky (7-5) vs. Northwestern (9-3), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Arizona Bowl
Tucson, Ariz.
New Mexico State (5-6) vs. Utah State (6-6), 5:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Cotton Bowl Classic
Arlington, Texas
Southern Cal (11-2) vs. Ohio State (11-2), 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Dec. 30
TaxSlayer Bowl
Jacksonville, Fla.
Louisville (8-4) vs. Mississippi State (8-4), Noon (ESPN)
Liberty Bowl
Memphis, Tenn.
Iowa State (7-5) vs. Memphis (10-2), 12:30 p.m. (ABC)
Fiesta Bowl
Glendale, Ariz.
Washington (10-2) vs. Penn State (10-2), 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Orange Bowl
Miami Gardens, Fla.
Wisconsin (12-1) vs. Miami (10-2), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Jan. 1
Outback Bowl
Tampa, Fla.
Michigan (8-4) vs. South Carolina (8-4), Noon (ESPN2)
Peach Bowl
Atlanta
UCF (12-0) vs. Auburn (10-3), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Citrus Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Notre Dame (9-3) vs. LSU (9-3), 1 p.m. (ABC)
Rose Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
Pasadena, Calif.
Oklahoma (12-1) vs. Georgia (12-1), 5:10 p.m. (ESPN)
Sugar Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
New Orleans
Clemson (12-1) vs. Alabama (11-1), 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Jan. 8
College Football Championship
Atlanta
Rose Bowl winner vs. Sugar Bowl winner, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Jan. 20
East-West Shrine Classic
At St. Petersburg, Fla.
East vs. West, 3 p.m. (NFLN)
NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
At Carson, Calif.
American vs. National, TBA (FS1)
Saturday, Jan. 27
Senior Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.
North vs. South, 2:30 p.m. (NFLN)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Wednesday Men’s Scores
EAST
CCSU 84, Maine 57
Cornell 80, Lafayette 71
Delaware 76, CS Bakersfield 62
George Washington 68, New Hampshire 64
Georgetown 75, North Texas 63
Georgia St. 71, UMass 63
Houston 70, Providence 59
Manhattan 63, Hofstra 61
Seton Hall 89, Wagner 68
St. Bonaventure 84, Northeastern 65
St. John’s 77, Saint Joseph’s 73
West Virginia 77, Coppin St. 38
SOUTH
Duke 104, Evansville 40
E. Mennonite 89, Frostburg St. 72
Emory & Henry 82, Transylvania 78
Florida 72, James Madison 63
Gardner-Webb 102, Toccoa Falls 41
Hampton 86, Appalachian St. 53
Louisiana-Monroe 74, Centenary 51
Memphis 70, Siena 66
Mississippi St. 64, UALR 48
N. Arizona 83, Jacksonville 72
Nicholls 96, Mobile 52
UAB 74, New Orleans 67
UT Martin 84, Blue Mountain 76
Vanderbilt 81, Houston Baptist 48
MIDWEST
Bradley 75, SE Missouri 67
Doane 81, Ozarks 70
Indiana-East 64, Holy Cross (Ind.) 50
Iowa St. 55, Md.-Eastern Shore 49
Marian (Wis.) 70, Beloit 68
Nebraska 104, UTSA 94
Oakland 97, Towson 86
Ohio 84, Prairie View 65
Toledo 83, Jackson St. 57
SOUTHWEST
Baylor 80, Southern U. 61
Wednesday Women’s Scores
EAST
American U. 75, Penn St. 66
Dartmouth 76, Holy Cross 74
Kansas 72, Iona 58
Lafayette 70, Wagner 52
Navy 79, LIU Brooklyn 47
New Hampshire 74, Sacred Heart 47
Pittsburgh 57, Bucknell 39
UCLA 67, Fordham 30
Villanova 76, La Salle 49
SOUTH
Akron 59, SIU-Edwardsville 58
Alabama 68, Murray St. 47
Bethune-Cookman 62, Texas St. 56
Cent. Arkansas 53, Clemson 47
Chattanooga 65, Florida 60
Coastal Carolina 67, Wofford 51
East Carolina 103, Savannah St. 37
Florida Gulf Coast 65, Harvard 56
Jacksonville 61, N. Kentucky 49
Louisiana-Lafayette 67, Alcorn St. 46
Maryland 113, Coppin St. 48
Miami 75, S. Illinois 65
N. Dakota St. 71, FIU 68
N. Illinois 84, Sacramento St. 75
North Florida 73, Edward Waters 47
Northwestern St. 87, Central Baptist 22
Princeton 63, Saint Joseph’s 54
Stetson 72, Richmond 67
MIDWEST
Calvin 79, Olivet 25
Carroll (Wis.) 53, Lakeland 51
Cornerstone 61, Bethel (Ind.) 48
Denver 77, UMKC 68
E. Michigan 73, Longwood 44
E. Washington 61, UT Martin 58
LSU 56, UALR 37
Loras 74, Milwaukee Engineering 54
Michigan-Dearborn 60, Goshen 40
N. Colorado 65, Liberty 57
Notre Dame 91, Marquette 85
Purdue 70, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 60
TCU 90, Hampton 68
Youngstown St. 97, Penn St.-Beaver 40
SOUTHWEST
Middle Tennessee 55, Canisius 45
SMU 63, Loyola Marymount 60
FAR WEST
Concordia (Wis.) 62, Adrian 59
Fresno St. 81, Weber St. 78
Illinois St. 59, Long Beach St. 51
Louisville 62, Air Force 50
Mississippi St. 103, UNLV 63
Omaha 68, CS Northridge 60
St. Francis (Pa.) 106, Portland 101
Texas A&M 103, Hawaii 59
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
HOUSTON ASTROS — Traded OF Preston Tucker to Atlanta for a player to be named or cash.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Named Joel Skinner manager and Mike McCarthy bullpen coach of Rochester (IL), Tommy Watkins manager and Alan Rail trainer of Chattanooga (SL), Ramon Borrego manager and Steve Taylor trainer of Fort Myers (FSL), Toby Gardenhire manager and Davey LaCroix trainer of Cedar Rapids (MWL), Takashi Mihyoshi coach of Elizabethton (Appalachian), Dan Ramsay manager of the GCL Twins, Robbie Robinson manager of the DSL Twins, Edgar Varela minor league field coordinator, Pete Maki minor league pitching coordinator, J.P. Martinez assistant minor league pitching coordinator, Mike Quade minor league outfield coordinator, Tanner Swanson minor league catching coordinator, Bob McClure and Joel Lepel senior advisers to player development, Axel Lopez Latin American medical coordinator, Jose Marzan Latin American operations coordinator.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Juan Nicasio on a two-year contract.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Traded 3B Evan Longoria and cash to San Francisco for OF Denard Span, INF Christian Arroyo, RHP Stephen Woods and LHP Matt Krook.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Designated RHP Luke Jackson for assignment.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tom Koehler on a one-year contract.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Promoted Mike Schwartz to vice president/strategy and analytics.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with 1B Carlos Santana on a three-year contract.
Frontier League
FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed RHP Johnathon Tripp.
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHP Justin Murphy.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed RHPs Tim Holmes and Charles Davis III. Signed OF L.J. Kalawaia to a contract extension.
Football
National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Placed LB Pernell McPhee on injured reserve. Signed LB Jonathan Anderson. Signed WR Mekale McKay from the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed OT Andre Smith on injured reserve. Signed OT Justin Murray off New Orleans practice squad and LB Connor Harris to the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived LB Deon King. Claimed LB Jeremy Cash off waivers from the N.Y. Giants.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed C Dillon Day from Denver’s practice squad.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed QB Brandon Allen on injured reserve. Signed LB Kasim Edebali.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed OL Jermon Bushrod and TE Julius Thomas on injured reserve. Signed TE Thomas Duarte from the practice squad. Activated OT Eric Smith from injured reserve.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived LB Xavier Woodson-Luster. Signed C James Stone.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DB Trovon Reed to the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed S Justin Evans, LB Adarius Glanton, CB Vernon Hargreaves, TE O.J. Howard and G J.R. Sweezy on injured reserve. Signed OL Adam Gettis and CB David Rivers. Signed LB Nigel Harris, S Isaiah Johnson and DL Channing Ward from the practice squad and FB Austin Johnson, WR Devin Lucien and OL Avery Young to the practice squad.
Hockey
National Hockey League
NHL — Fined Detroit F Justin Abdelkader $5,000 for spearing N.Y. Islanders D Scott Mayfield.
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned C Joseph Blandisi to San Diego (AHL).
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled G Sean Maguire from Tucson (AHL) to Fort Wayne (ECHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Kevin Gravel from Ontario (AHL).
VEGAS KNIGHTS — Assigned F Tomas Hyka to Chicago (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Claimed F Nathan Walker off waivers from Edmonton.
American Hockey League
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Recalled F Daniel Ciampini from Brampton (ECHL).
BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Loaned D Patrick Cullity to Worcester (ECHL).
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Assigned F Bobby MacIntyre to Jacksonville (ECHL).
HERSHEY BEARS — Assigned D Tommy Hughes to South Carolina (ECHL).
MANITOBA MOOSE — Assigned D Tim Daly to Jacksonville (ECHL).
SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Recalled F Michael Joly from Colorado (ECHL).
TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Assigned F Artur Tyanulin to Fort Wayne (ECHL).
ECHL
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Signed F Eli Lilchtenwald.
WHEELING NAILERS — Signed F Colin Murray.
Olympic Sports
USADA — Announced American weightlifter Michael Zoda accepted a two-year sanction after admitting to possession and use of prohibited substances.
Soccer
Major League Soccer
MLS — Awarded an expansion franchise to Nashville, Tenn.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed M Florian Valot.
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Re-signed D Fabinho and Ms Fabian Herbers and Ilsinho.
College
GEORGIA — Named Darrice Griffin deputy director of administration
NOTRE DAME — Suspended WR Kevin Stephenson and RB C.J. Holmes indefinitely.
LOCAL SPORTS
Wednesday’s Results
Prep Wrestling
COLUMBUS GROVE 43, DELPHOS ST. JOHN’S 6
106 — Double forfeit
113 — Langhals (CG) won by forfeit
120 — Double forfeit
126 — Double forfeit
132 — Double forfeit
138 — Schroeder (CG) won by forfeit
145 — Flanders (CG) won by forfeit
152 — Ankerman (DSJ) dec. Pitts 5-2
160 — Bigart (CG) pinned Stemen 3:38
170 — Ez. Jones (CG) maj. dec. Wrasman 12-4
182 — Martin (DSJ) dec. En. Jones 12-8
195 — Da. Sargent (CG) dec. Wieging 8-5
220 — Dy. Sargent (CG) pinned Vonderwell :48
285 — Meyer (CG) won by forfeit
UPPER SANDUSKY 66, CAREY 9
106 — Payne (US) pinned Smiley 1:56
113 — Mullholand (C) won by forfeit
120 — Shepherd (C) pinned Eggert 1:33
126 — Pahl (US) pinned Secresty 1:08
132 — Hill (US) won by forfeit
138 — McDaniel (US) pinned Schwochow 1:36
145 — Thomas (US) dec. Pahl 9-3
152 — Schneider (US) dec. Jacoby 4-3 OT
160 — McLane (US) won by forfeit
170 — Derr (US) pinned Wentz 1:03
182 — May (C) dec. Clary 6-5
195 — DeWitt (US) pinned Black :34
220 — Collins (US) won by forfeit
285 — Johnston (US) pinned Schlack 3:49
SCORES ONLY
Van Buren 43, Riverdale 30
Arcadia 54, McComb 16
Van Buren 34, Arcadia 29
Riverdale 36, McComb 15
NOTE: Individual results from the matches were not reported.
SCHEDULE
Thursday’s Events
Prep Wrestling
Ridgedale at Arcadia, 6
Swanton, Liberty Center & Wauseon at Patrick Henry, 6
Prep Swimming
Ottawa-Glandorf at Wapakoneta, 6
Findlay at Sylvania Southview, 6:30
Prep Bowling
Fremont Ross at Fostoria, 4:30
Freshmen Girls Basketball
Findlay at Toledo Notre Dame, 4:30
BOWLING
AMF Sportsman Lanes
Prime Timers League
High series: (men) Ron Cook 679; (women) Deb Schade 532. High game: (men) Don Schiewer 246; (women) Schade 201.
Prime Timers League
High series: Julie Smith, Checker’s Car Wash, 608. High game: Smith 218.
LOCAL & AREA
UF Soccer Footskills Clinic
The University of Findlay will host a 9-week foot skills soccer clinic beginning Jan 9 at UF’s Koehler Center. Sessions will be from 6-7p.m. for 6-10-year-olds and 7-8 p.m. for 11-14-year-olds. The cost is $110 for all 9 sessions. Interested persons can sign up online at athletics.findlay.edu or contact Andy Smyth 419-434-4801 for information.