Thursday’s Scoreboard

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wednesday’s Results

Toledo City League

Toledo Woodward at Toledo Start

Other NW Ohio Games

Coshocton at Danville

Delphos Jefferson 62, Lima Perry 34

Ridgemont 55, Galion Northmor 43

Around Ohio

Akr. Coventry 46, Peninsula Woodridge 36

Austintown Fitch 43, Youngs. Mooney 36

Avon Lake 42, Lakewood 25

Batavia 52, Cin. Woodward 45

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 58, Spring. NW 33

Can. Glenoak 46, Green 37

Carrollton 56, Canfield S. Range 42

Chagrin Falls Kenston 72, Willoughby S. 27

Cin. Christian 28, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 27

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 71, Lockland 53

Cin. NW 59, Hamilton Ross 27

Cle. Hts. 68, Bedford 35

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 46, Elyria 33

Eastlake N. 39, Chardon 28

Fairborn 44, Xenia 36

Fairfield 55, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 49

Fayetteville-Perry 79, Cin. College Prep. 23

Garrettsville Garfield 51, Rootstown 33

Gates Mills Gilmour 72, Euclid 45

Gates Mills Hawken 55, Burton Berkshire 48

Leetonia 58, Heartland Christian 34

Lewistown Indian Lake 52, St. Paris Graham 46

Lodi Cloverleaf 57, Ravenna 46

Lorain 53, Maple Hts. 50

Lore City Buckeye Trail 65, Uhrichsville Claymont 40

Lyndhurst Brush 61, Madison 45

Macedonia Nordonia 63, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 30

Massillon Jackson 59, Can. McKinley 55, 0

Mayfield 59, Painesville Riverside 46

Middlefield Cardinal 34, Richmond Hts. 32

Middletown Fenwick 48, Middletown 44

Mogadore 47, Akr. Ellet 39

Mogadore Field 46, Akr. Springfield 37

Mt. Notre Dame 58, Cin. West Clermont 23

New Concord John Glenn 55, Byesville Meadowbrook 41

New Richmond 47, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 25

Olmsted Falls 59, N. Ridgeville 52

Orange 54, Chesterland W. Geauga 27

Oxford Talawanda 56, Cin. Mt. Healthy 47

Painesville Harvey 46, Beachwood 42

Patriot Preparatory Academy 44, Cols. East 22

Perry 65, Wickliffe 36

Philo 47, Zanesville W. Muskingum 24

Plain City Jonathan Alder 65, Bellefontaine 21

Ravenna SE 54, Mantua Crestwood 42

Rocky River Lutheran W. 49, Columbia Station Columbia 20

Salem 72, Columbiana Crestview 31

Shaker Hts. Laurel 60, Rocky River 36

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 54, Newcomerstown 20

Warren Howland 67, Youngs. Boardman 31

Washington C.H. 52, Chillicothe Unioto 42

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 63, Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 39

Westlake 49, N. Olmsted 37

Youngs. East 73, Cortland Lakeview 62

Youngs. Liberty 83, Campbell Memorial 39

Youngs. Ursuline 73, E. Cle. Shaw 65

Youngs. Valley Christian 70, Hartville Lake Center Christian 45

Zanesville Maysville 96, New Lexington 30

Can. South 43, Can. Cent. Cath. 42

Thursday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arcadia at Liberty-Benton

Cory-Rawson at Van Buren

McComb at Hopewell-Loudon

North Baltimore at Arlington

Pandora-Gilboa at Leipsic

Vanlue at Riverdale

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay at Toledo Notre Dame

Oregon Clay at Fremont Ross

Tol. Cent. Catholic at Toledo Whitmer

Toledo St. Ursula at Lima Senior

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood at Rossford

Lake at Fostoria Senior

Otsego at Elmwood

Woodmore at Genoa

Northwest Conference

Allen East at Convoy Crestview

Bluffton at Paulding

Columbus Grove at Lincolnview

Delphos Jefferson at Ada

Northwest Central Conference

Sidney Lehman at Waynesfield-Goshen

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne at Sylvania Southview

Bowling Green at Maumee

Napoleon at Sylvania Northview

Springfield at Perrysburg

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Lexington at Ashland Senior

Wooster Senior at Mansfield Senior

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Lucas at Mansfield Christian

Other NW Ohio Games

Anna at New Knoxville

Archbold at Pettisville

Celina at Parkway

Elgin at North Union

Fort Jennings at Wayne Trace

Johnstown-Monroe at Buckeye Valley

Kalida at Delphos St. John’s

Lima Bath at Coldwater

Monclova Christian at Hardin Northern

Mount Vernon at West Holmes

New Bremen at Upper Scioto Valley

Ottawa-Glandorf at Ottoville

Route 49 Classic at Antwerp

Route 49 Classic at Edgerton

Route 49 Classic at Edon

Route 49 Classic at Hicksville

Sidney at St. Marys Memorial

Sparta Highland at Loudonville

Toledo Emmanuel Baptist at Toledo Bowsher

Friday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Colonel Crawford at Bucyrus

Ridgedale at Buckeye Central

Upper Sandusky at Seneca East

Wynford at Mohawk

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Lakota at Fremont St. Joseph

Tiffin Calvert at Sandusky St. Mary’s

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Vermilion at Castalia Margaretta

Willard at Oak Harbor

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Sandusky Senior at Clyde

Shelby at Bellevue

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Cardinal Stritch at Maumee Valley Country Day

Danbury at Gibsonburg

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Lucas at Kidron Central Christian

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview at South Central

Monroeville at Plymouth

Norwalk St. Paul at Western Reserve

Other NW Ohio Games

Ashland Mapleton at New London

Bellefontaine at Wapakoneta

Evergreen at Delta

Fremont, Ind. at North Central

Huron at Milan Edison

Route 49 Classic at Antwerp

Route 49 Classic at Edgerton

Route 49 Classic at Edon

Route 49 Classic at Hicksville

Springfield at Bryan

Tiffin Columbian at Sandusky Perkins

Saturday’s Games

NW Ohio Games

Arcanum at Fort Recovery

Arlington at Carey

Ashland Senior at Mount Vernon

Benjamin Logan at Upper Scioto Valley

Berlin Hiland at West Holmes

Convoy Crestview at Kalida

Crestline at Jones Leadership Academy

Danville at Mount Gilead

Fort Loramie at Versailles

Lima Shawnee at Lima Cent. Cath.

Marion Harding at Watkins Memorial

Marion Local at Ottawa-Glandorf

Miller City at Liberty Center

Minster at Russia

Mogadore at Loudonville

North Central at Hamilton, Ind.

Ontario at Norwalk Senior

River Valley at Elgin

Riverdale at Bucyrus

Springfield at Toledo St. Ursula

Tri-Village at St. Henry

Wayne Trace at Van Wert

Wooster Senior at Louisville

PREP Boys Basketball

Wednesday’s Results

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Marion Pleasant 74, Buckeye Valley 63

North Union 56, Marion Harding 36

Ontario 60, River Valley 47

Other NW Ohio Games

Cory-Rawson 63, Ada 44

Minster 57, Sidney Lehman 51

Around Ohio

Cin. McNicholas 53, Milford 46

Cols. West 101, Cols. Cristo Rey 30

Day. Northridge 75, Hebron Lakewood 49

Garfield Hts. 85, Shaker Hts. 82

Johnstown Northridge 75, Lakewood 49

Johnstown-Monroe 55, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 37

Pataskala Licking Hts. 49, Utica 38

Portsmouth 76, Latham Western 55

Thursday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central at Upper Sandusky

Bucyrus at Mohawk

Carey at Wynford

Seneca East at Colonel Crawford

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Fremont St. Joseph at Old Fort

New Riegel at Sandusky St. Mary’s

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Castalia Margaretta at Willard

Oak Harbor at Vermilion

Port Clinton at Huron

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Sandusky Perkins at Norwalk Senior

Sandusky Senior at Tiffin Columbian

Shelby at Clyde

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Cardinal Stritch at Danbury

Ottawa Hills at Maumee Valley Country Day

Toledo Christian at Gibsonburg

Other NW Ohio Games

Fairview at North Central

Holgate at Continental

McComb at Liberty Center

Monclova Christian at Hardin Northern

Montpelier at Hamilton, Ind.

Morenci, Mich. at Fayette

Tiffin Calvert at Milan Edison

Wapakoneta at Lima Cent. Cath.

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arcadia at Liberty-Benton

Cory-Rawson at Arlington

Hopewell-Loudon at Pandora-Gilboa

McComb at North Baltimore

Riverdale at Leipsic

Van Buren at Vanlue

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay at Fremont Ross

Tol. Cent. Catholic at Lima Senior

Toledo Whitmer at Toledo St. John’s

Northern Buckeye Conference

Elmwood at Otsego

Genoa at Eastwood

Rossford at Fostoria Senior

Woodmore at Lake

Northwest Conference

Convoy Crestview at Allen East

Lincolnview at Columbus Grove

Paulding at Bluffton

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Evergreen at Delta

Northwest Central Conference

Waynesfield-Goshen at Sidney Lehman

Northern Lakes League

Bowling Green at Anthony Wayne

Maumee at Sylvania Northview

Perrysburg at Sylvania Southview

Springfield at Napoleon

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Lexington at Mansfield Madison

Mansfield Senior at Mount Vernon

Wooster Senior at West Holmes

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Crestline at Mansfield St. Peter’s

Loudonville at Mansfield Christian

Lucas at Kidron Central Christian

Other NW Ohio Games

Ada at Delphos Jefferson

Arcanum at New Bremen

Ayersville at Fort Jennings

Bryan at Lima Bath

Coldwater at St. Marys Memorial

Elida at Ottoville

Fairview at Stryker

Kenton at Marion Harding

Lima Cent. Cath. at Spencerville

Lima Temple Christian at New Knoxville

Miller City at Wayne Trace

Minster at Anna

New Riegel at Carey

North Union at Delaware Christian

Norwalk St. Paul at Huron

Pettisville at Archbold

Tinora at Liberty Center

Upper Scioto Valley at Kalida

Van Wert at Delphos St. John’s

Saturday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Ridgedale at Buckeye Central

Upper Sandusky at Seneca East

Wynford at Mohawk

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Tiffin Columbian at Sandusky Perkins

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Maumee Valley Country Day at Toledo Christian

Other NW Ohio Games

Akron Hoban at Wooster Senior

Allen East at Botkins

Archbold at Ottawa-Glandorf

Bellevue at Mansfield Madison

Buckeye Valley at Columbus Bexley

Celina at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Clear Fork at Mansfield Christian

Crestline at Plymouth

Defiance at Findlay

Elmwood at Wauseon

Fort Jennings at Lincolnview

Fort Loramie at St. Henry

Fort Recovery at Ansonia

Fostoria Senior at Arcadia

Galion Senior at Mansfield St. Peter’s

Greenville at Coldwater

Indian Lake at Ridgemont

Kalida at Spencerville

Kent Roosevelt at Sylvania Northview

Lima Perry at Lima Bath

Lima Shawnee at Marion Local

Marion Pleasant at Columbus Bishop Ready

Milan Edison at Norwalk St. Paul

North Central at Hamilton, Ind.

Norwalk Senior at Lexington

Oak Harbor at Lakota

Old Fort at South Central

Ontario at Mansfield Senior

Ottoville at Delphos St. John’s

Pandora-Gilboa at Upper Scioto Valley

Patrick Henry at Columbus Grove

Riverdale at Bucyrus

Sandusky Senior at Western Reserve

Shelby at Ashland Senior

Springfield Greenon at Riverside

St. Marys Memorial at Parkway

Tipp City Tippecanoe at Versailles

Toledo Bowsher at Rossford

Vanlue at Fremont St. Joseph

WQKT Showcase at Colonel Crawford

Wayne Trace at Van Wert

West Jefferson at Elgin

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

y-New England 11 3 0 .786 395 274

Buffalo 8 6 0 .571 264 306

Miami 6 8 0 .429 252 342

N.Y. Jets 5 9 0 .357 285 342

South

W L T Pct PF PA

x-Jacksonville 10 4 0 .714 374 209

Tennessee 8 6 0 .571 296 319

Houston 4 10 0 .286 319 380

Indianapolis 3 11 0 .214 225 368

North

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Pittsburgh 11 3 0 .786 344 278

Baltimore 8 6 0 .571 345 256

Cincinnati 5 9 0 .357 233 305

Cleveland 0 14 0 .000 207 362

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 8 6 0 .571 359 302

L.A. Chargers 7 7 0 .500 311 255

Oakland 6 8 0 .429 281 324

Denver 5 9 0 .357 254 328

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Philadelphia 12 2 0 .857 438 279

Dallas 8 6 0 .571 336 311

Washington 6 8 0 .429 305 359

N.Y. Giants 2 12 0 .143 228 355

South

W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 10 4 0 .714 401 282

Carolina 10 4 0 .714 331 286

Atlanta 9 5 0 .643 318 282

Tampa Bay 4 10 0 .286 285 336

North

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Minnesota 11 3 0 .786 343 242

Detroit 8 6 0 .571 358 339

Green Bay 7 7 0 .500 309 333

Chicago 4 10 0 .286 234 294

West

W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 10 4 0 .714 438 272

Seattle 8 6 0 .571 321 294

Arizona 6 8 0 .429 246 337

San Francisco 4 10 0 .286 253 337

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Late games not included

Saturday’s Games

Indianapolis at Baltimore, 4:30

Minnesota at Green Bay, 8:30

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland at Chicago, 1

Atlanta at New Orleans, 1

Denver at Washington, 1

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1

Miami at Kansas City, 1

L.A. Rams at Tennessee, 1

L.A. Chargers at N.Y. Jets, 1

Detroit at Cincinnati, 1

Buffalo at New England, 1

Jacksonville at San Francisco, 4:05

N.Y. Giants at Arizona, 4:25

Seattle at Dallas, 4:25

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Houston, 4:30

Oakland at Philadelphia, 8:30

Sunday, Dec. 31

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1

N.Y. Jets at New England, 1

Carolina at Atlanta, 1

Houston at Indianapolis, 1

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1

Green Bay at Detroit, 1

Dallas at Philadelphia, 1

Chicago at Minnesota, 1

Buffalo at Miami, 1

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 1

Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 4:25

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25

Arizona at Seattle, 4:25

Kansas City at Denver, 4:25

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 26 8 .765 —

Toronto 21 8 .724 2½

New York 16 14 .533 8

Philadelphia 14 16 .467 10

Brooklyn 11 19 .367 13

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 17 14 .548 —

Miami 16 15 .516 1

Charlotte 11 20 .355 6

Orlando 11 21 .344 6½

Atlanta 7 24 .226 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 23 9 .719 —

Indiana 18 14 .563 5

Milwaukee 16 13 .552 5½

Detroit 17 14 .548 5½

Chicago 10 20 .333 12

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 25 5 .833 —

San Antonio 21 10 .677 4½

New Orleans 15 16 .484 10½

Memphis 9 21 .300 16

Dallas 9 23 .281 17

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 18 13 .581 —

Portland 16 14 .533 1½

Denver 16 14 .533 1½

Oklahoma City 16 15 .516 2

Utah 14 18 .438 4½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Golden State 24 6 .800 —

L.A. Clippers 11 18 .379 12½

L.A. Lakers 11 18 .379 12½

Sacramento 11 20 .355 13½

Phoenix 11 21 .344 14

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Sacramento 101, Philadelphia 95

Washington 116, New Orleans 106

Milwaukee 119, Cleveland 116

Wednesday’s Results

Toronto 129, Charlotte 111

Indiana 105, Atlanta 95

Miami 90, Boston 89

Sacramento 104, Brooklyn 99

Chicago 112, Orlando 94

L.A. Lakers 122, Houston 116

Oklahoma City 107, Utah 79

Dallas 110, Detroit 93

Minnesota at Denver, late

San Antonio at Portland, late

Memphis at Golden State, late

Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, late

Thursday’s Games

Chicago at Cleveland, 7

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7

Boston at New York, 8

Memphis at Phoenix, 9

San Antonio at Utah, 10:30

Friday’s Games

New Orleans at Orlando, 7

New York at Detroit, 7

Washington at Brooklyn, 7:30

Atlanta at Oklahoma City, 8

Charlotte at Milwaukee, 8

Dallas at Miami, 8

L.A. Clippers at Houston, 8

Denver at Portland, 10

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10:30

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 5

Brooklyn at Indiana, 7

Milwaukee at Charlotte, 7

Orlando at Washington, 7

Chicago at Boston, 7:30

Dallas at Atlanta, 7:30

L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 8

New Orleans at Miami, 8

Oklahoma City at Utah, 8

Denver at Golden State, 8:30

Minnesota at Phoenix, 9

Portland at L.A. Lakers, 9:30

San Antonio at Sacramento, 10

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 33 24 7 2 50 126 84

Toronto 36 21 14 1 43 119 102

Boston 32 17 10 5 39 96 87

Montreal 34 15 15 4 34 94 108

Detroit 34 13 14 7 33 95 110

Florida 34 13 16 5 31 98 117

Ottawa 32 11 14 7 29 89 109

Buffalo 34 8 19 7 23 72 114

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 35 22 12 1 45 112 101

New Jersey 33 19 9 5 43 105 99

Columbus 35 21 13 1 43 101 95

N.Y. Rangers 34 19 12 3 41 112 97

N.Y. Islanders 34 18 13 3 39 121 120

Philadelphia 34 15 12 7 37 96 97

Pittsburgh 35 17 15 3 37 101 112

Carolina 33 14 12 7 35 91 106

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Nashville 33 21 8 4 46 112 91

St. Louis 35 22 11 2 46 107 88

Winnipeg 35 20 10 5 45 118 98

Chicago 33 17 11 5 39 102 86

Minnesota 34 18 13 3 39 100 99

Dallas 35 18 14 3 39 102 103

Colorado 33 16 15 2 34 105 109

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 33 22 9 2 46 116 100

Los Angeles 35 21 10 4 46 107 82

San Jose 32 17 11 4 38 88 80

Calgary 34 17 14 3 37 97 102

Anaheim 35 14 13 8 36 92 104

Vancouver 35 15 16 4 34 93 113

Edmonton 34 15 17 2 32 101 110

Arizona 36 7 24 5 19 80 125

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Toronto 8, Carolina 1

Minnesota 6, Ottawa 4

Detroit 6, N.Y. Islanders 3

N.Y. Rangers 4, Anaheim 1

Boston 3, Buffalo 0

Winnipeg 6, Nashville 4

Washington 4, Dallas 3, OT

Florida 3, Arizona 2

Vegas 4, Tampa Bay 3

Montreal 7, Vancouver 5

Wednesday’s Results

Columbus 4, Toronto 2

Philadelphia 4, Detroit 3

St. Louis at Calgary, late

Thursday’s Games

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7

Anaheim at N.Y. Islanders, 7

Winnipeg at Boston, 7

Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7:30

Carolina at Nashville, 8

Chicago at Dallas, 8:30

St. Louis at Edmonton, 9

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30

Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7

Minnesota at Florida, 7:30

Montreal at Calgary, 9

Washington at Arizona, 9

Saturday’s Games

Detroit at Boston, 1

Winnipeg at N.Y. Islanders, 1

Montreal at Edmonton, 7

Anaheim at Pittsburgh, 7

Chicago at New Jersey, 7

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7

Ottawa at Florida, 7

Buffalo at Carolina, 7

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7

Colorado at Arizona, 8

Nashville at Dallas, 8

Washington at Vegas, 8

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10

St. Louis at Vancouver, 10

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

FCS Championship

At Toyota Stadium

Frisco, Texas

North Dakota State (13-1) vs. James Madison (14-0), Noon

2017-18 Bowl Schedule

Saturday’s Results

Celebration Bowl

At Atlanta

NC A&T 21, Grambling State 14

New Orleans Bowl

Troy 50, North Texas 30

Cure Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Georgia State 27, Western Kentucky 17

Las Vegas Bowl

Boise State 38, Oregon 28

New Mexico Bowl

Albuquerque

Marshall 31, Colorado State 28

Camellia Bowl

Montgomery, Ala.

Middle Tennessee 35, Arkansas State 30

Tuesday’s Result

Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl

FAU 50, Akron 3

Wednesday’s Result

Frisco (Texas) Bowl

Louisiana Tech (6-6) vs. SMU (7-5), late

Thursday’s Game

Gasparilla Bowl

At St. Petersburg, Fla.

Temple (6-6) vs. FIU (8-4), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday’s Games

Bahamas Bowl

Nassau

Ohio (8-4) vs. UAB (8-4), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Boise

Central Michigan (7-5) vs. Wyoming (7-5), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl

South Florida (9-2) vs. Texas Tech (6-6), Noon (ESPN)

Armed Forces Bowl

Fort Worth, Texas

San Diego State (10-2) vs. Army (8-3), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dollar General Bowl

Mobile, Ala.

Appalachian State (8-4) vs. Toledo (11-2), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Sunday’s Game

Hawaii Bowl

Honolulu

Fresno State (9-4) vs. Houston (7-4), 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday’s Games

Heart of Dallas Bowl

West Virginia (7-5) vs. Utah (6-6), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Quick Lane Bowl

Detroit

Northern Illinois (8-4) vs. Duke (6-6), 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Cactus Bowl

Phoenix

Kansas State (7-5) vs. UCLA (6-6), 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Independence Bowl

Shreveport, La.

Southern Mississippi (8-4) vs. Florida State (6-6), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Pinstripe Bowl

Bronx, N.Y.

Boston College (7-5) vs. Iowa (7-5), 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Foster Farms Bowl

Santa Clara, Calif.

Arizona (7-5) vs. Purdue (6-6), 8:30 p.m. (FOX)

Texas Bowl

Houston

Texas (6-6) vs. Missouri (7-5), 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Dec. 28

Military Bowl

Annapolis, Md.

Virginia (6-6) vs. Navy (6-5), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Camping World Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Oklahoma State (9-3) vs. Virginia Tech (9-3), 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Alamo Bowl

San Antonio

Stanford (9-4) vs. TCU (10-3), 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Holiday Bowl

San Diego

Washington State (9-3) vs. Michigan State (9-3), 9 p.m. (FOX)

Friday, Dec. 29

Belk Bowl

Charlotte, N.C.

Wake Forest (7-5) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Sun Bowl

El Paso, Texas

NC State (8-4) vs. Arizona State (7-5), 3 p.m. (CBS)

Music City Bowl

Nashville, Tenn.

Kentucky (7-5) vs. Northwestern (9-3), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Arizona Bowl

Tucson, Ariz.

New Mexico State (5-6) vs. Utah State (6-6), 5:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Cotton Bowl Classic

Arlington, Texas

Southern Cal (11-2) vs. Ohio State (11-2), 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 30

TaxSlayer Bowl

Jacksonville, Fla.

Louisville (8-4) vs. Mississippi State (8-4), Noon (ESPN)

Liberty Bowl

Memphis, Tenn.

Iowa State (7-5) vs. Memphis (10-2), 12:30 p.m. (ABC)

Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Ariz.

Washington (10-2) vs. Penn State (10-2), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Orange Bowl

Miami Gardens, Fla.

Wisconsin (12-1) vs. Miami (10-2), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 1

Outback Bowl

Tampa, Fla.

Michigan (8-4) vs. South Carolina (8-4), Noon (ESPN2)

Peach Bowl

Atlanta

UCF (12-0) vs. Auburn (10-3), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Citrus Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Notre Dame (9-3) vs. LSU (9-3), 1 p.m. (ABC)

Rose Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

Pasadena, Calif.

Oklahoma (12-1) vs. Georgia (12-1), 5:10 p.m. (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

New Orleans

Clemson (12-1) vs. Alabama (11-1), 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 8

College Football Championship

Atlanta

Rose Bowl winner vs. Sugar Bowl winner, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Jan. 20

East-West Shrine Classic

At St. Petersburg, Fla.

East vs. West, 3 p.m. (NFLN)

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

At Carson, Calif.

American vs. National, TBA (FS1)

Saturday, Jan. 27

Senior Bowl

At Mobile, Ala.

North vs. South, 2:30 p.m. (NFLN)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wednesday Men’s Scores

EAST

CCSU 84, Maine 57

Cornell 80, Lafayette 71

Delaware 76, CS Bakersfield 62

George Washington 68, New Hampshire 64

Georgetown 75, North Texas 63

Georgia St. 71, UMass 63

Houston 70, Providence 59

Manhattan 63, Hofstra 61

Seton Hall 89, Wagner 68

St. Bonaventure 84, Northeastern 65

St. John’s 77, Saint Joseph’s 73

West Virginia 77, Coppin St. 38

SOUTH

Duke 104, Evansville 40

E. Mennonite 89, Frostburg St. 72

Emory & Henry 82, Transylvania 78

Florida 72, James Madison 63

Gardner-Webb 102, Toccoa Falls 41

Hampton 86, Appalachian St. 53

Louisiana-Monroe 74, Centenary 51

Memphis 70, Siena 66

Mississippi St. 64, UALR 48

N. Arizona 83, Jacksonville 72

Nicholls 96, Mobile 52

UAB 74, New Orleans 67

UT Martin 84, Blue Mountain 76

Vanderbilt 81, Houston Baptist 48

MIDWEST

Bradley 75, SE Missouri 67

Doane 81, Ozarks 70

Indiana-East 64, Holy Cross (Ind.) 50

Iowa St. 55, Md.-Eastern Shore 49

Marian (Wis.) 70, Beloit 68

Nebraska 104, UTSA 94

Oakland 97, Towson 86

Ohio 84, Prairie View 65

Toledo 83, Jackson St. 57

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 80, Southern U. 61

Wednesday Women’s Scores

EAST

American U. 75, Penn St. 66

Dartmouth 76, Holy Cross 74

Kansas 72, Iona 58

Lafayette 70, Wagner 52

Navy 79, LIU Brooklyn 47

New Hampshire 74, Sacred Heart 47

Pittsburgh 57, Bucknell 39

UCLA 67, Fordham 30

Villanova 76, La Salle 49

SOUTH

Akron 59, SIU-Edwardsville 58

Alabama 68, Murray St. 47

Bethune-Cookman 62, Texas St. 56

Cent. Arkansas 53, Clemson 47

Chattanooga 65, Florida 60

Coastal Carolina 67, Wofford 51

East Carolina 103, Savannah St. 37

Florida Gulf Coast 65, Harvard 56

Jacksonville 61, N. Kentucky 49

Louisiana-Lafayette 67, Alcorn St. 46

Maryland 113, Coppin St. 48

Miami 75, S. Illinois 65

N. Dakota St. 71, FIU 68

N. Illinois 84, Sacramento St. 75

North Florida 73, Edward Waters 47

Northwestern St. 87, Central Baptist 22

Princeton 63, Saint Joseph’s 54

Stetson 72, Richmond 67

MIDWEST

Calvin 79, Olivet 25

Carroll (Wis.) 53, Lakeland 51

Cornerstone 61, Bethel (Ind.) 48

Denver 77, UMKC 68

E. Michigan 73, Longwood 44

E. Washington 61, UT Martin 58

LSU 56, UALR 37

Loras 74, Milwaukee Engineering 54

Michigan-Dearborn 60, Goshen 40

N. Colorado 65, Liberty 57

Notre Dame 91, Marquette 85

Purdue 70, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 60

TCU 90, Hampton 68

Youngstown St. 97, Penn St.-Beaver 40

SOUTHWEST

Middle Tennessee 55, Canisius 45

SMU 63, Loyola Marymount 60

FAR WEST

Concordia (Wis.) 62, Adrian 59

Fresno St. 81, Weber St. 78

Illinois St. 59, Long Beach St. 51

Louisville 62, Air Force 50

Mississippi St. 103, UNLV 63

Omaha 68, CS Northridge 60

St. Francis (Pa.) 106, Portland 101

Texas A&M 103, Hawaii 59

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Traded OF Preston Tucker to Atlanta for a player to be named or cash.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Named Joel Skinner manager and Mike McCarthy bullpen coach of Rochester (IL), Tommy Watkins manager and Alan Rail trainer of Chattanooga (SL), Ramon Borrego manager and Steve Taylor trainer of Fort Myers (FSL), Toby Gardenhire manager and Davey LaCroix trainer of Cedar Rapids (MWL), Takashi Mihyoshi coach of Elizabethton (Appalachian), Dan Ramsay manager of the GCL Twins, Robbie Robinson manager of the DSL Twins, Edgar Varela minor league field coordinator, Pete Maki minor league pitching coordinator, J.P. Martinez assistant minor league pitching coordinator, Mike Quade minor league outfield coordinator, Tanner Swanson minor league catching coordinator, Bob McClure and Joel Lepel senior advisers to player development, Axel Lopez Latin American medical coordinator, Jose Marzan Latin American operations coordinator.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Juan Nicasio on a two-year contract.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Traded 3B Evan Longoria and cash to San Francisco for OF Denard Span, INF Christian Arroyo, RHP Stephen Woods and LHP Matt Krook.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Designated RHP Luke Jackson for assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tom Koehler on a one-year contract.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Promoted Mike Schwartz to vice president/strategy and analytics.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with 1B Carlos Santana on a three-year contract.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed RHP Johnathon Tripp.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHP Justin Murphy.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed RHPs Tim Holmes and Charles Davis III. Signed OF L.J. Kalawaia to a contract extension.

Football

National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed LB Pernell McPhee on injured reserve. Signed LB Jonathan Anderson. Signed WR Mekale McKay from the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed OT Andre Smith on injured reserve. Signed OT Justin Murray off New Orleans practice squad and LB Connor Harris to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived LB Deon King. Claimed LB Jeremy Cash off waivers from the N.Y. Giants.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed C Dillon Day from Denver’s practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed QB Brandon Allen on injured reserve. Signed LB Kasim Edebali.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed OL Jermon Bushrod and TE Julius Thomas on injured reserve. Signed TE Thomas Duarte from the practice squad. Activated OT Eric Smith from injured reserve.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived LB Xavier Woodson-Luster. Signed C James Stone.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DB Trovon Reed to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed S Justin Evans, LB Adarius Glanton, CB Vernon Hargreaves, TE O.J. Howard and G J.R. Sweezy on injured reserve. Signed OL Adam Gettis and CB David Rivers. Signed LB Nigel Harris, S Isaiah Johnson and DL Channing Ward from the practice squad and FB Austin Johnson, WR Devin Lucien and OL Avery Young to the practice squad.

Hockey

National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Detroit F Justin Abdelkader $5,000 for spearing N.Y. Islanders D Scott Mayfield.

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned C Joseph Blandisi to San Diego (AHL).

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled G Sean Maguire from Tucson (AHL) to Fort Wayne (ECHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Kevin Gravel from Ontario (AHL).

VEGAS KNIGHTS — Assigned F Tomas Hyka to Chicago (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Claimed F Nathan Walker off waivers from Edmonton.

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Recalled F Daniel Ciampini from Brampton (ECHL).

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Loaned D Patrick Cullity to Worcester (ECHL).

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Assigned F Bobby MacIntyre to Jacksonville (ECHL).

HERSHEY BEARS — Assigned D Tommy Hughes to South Carolina (ECHL).

MANITOBA MOOSE — Assigned D Tim Daly to Jacksonville (ECHL).

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Recalled F Michael Joly from Colorado (ECHL).

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Assigned F Artur Tyanulin to Fort Wayne (ECHL).

ECHL

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Signed F Eli Lilchtenwald.

WHEELING NAILERS — Signed F Colin Murray.

Olympic Sports

USADA — Announced American weightlifter Michael Zoda accepted a two-year sanction after admitting to possession and use of prohibited substances.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

MLS — Awarded an expansion franchise to Nashville, Tenn.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed M Florian Valot.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Re-signed D Fabinho and Ms Fabian Herbers and Ilsinho.

College

GEORGIA — Named Darrice Griffin deputy director of administration

NOTRE DAME — Suspended WR Kevin Stephenson and RB C.J. Holmes indefinitely.

LOCAL SPORTS

Wednesday’s Results

Prep Wrestling

COLUMBUS GROVE 43, DELPHOS ST. JOHN’S 6

106 — Double forfeit

113 — Langhals (CG) won by forfeit

120 — Double forfeit

126 — Double forfeit

132 — Double forfeit

138 — Schroeder (CG) won by forfeit

145 — Flanders (CG) won by forfeit

152 — Ankerman (DSJ) dec. Pitts 5-2

160 — Bigart (CG) pinned Stemen 3:38

170 — Ez. Jones (CG) maj. dec. Wrasman 12-4

182 — Martin (DSJ) dec. En. Jones 12-8

195 — Da. Sargent (CG) dec. Wieging 8-5

220 — Dy. Sargent (CG) pinned Vonderwell :48

285 — Meyer (CG) won by forfeit

UPPER SANDUSKY 66, CAREY 9

106 — Payne (US) pinned Smiley 1:56

113 — Mullholand (C) won by forfeit

120 — Shepherd (C) pinned Eggert 1:33

126 — Pahl (US) pinned Secresty 1:08

132 — Hill (US) won by forfeit

138 — McDaniel (US) pinned Schwochow 1:36

145 — Thomas (US) dec. Pahl 9-3

152 — Schneider (US) dec. Jacoby 4-3 OT

160 — McLane (US) won by forfeit

170 — Derr (US) pinned Wentz 1:03

182 — May (C) dec. Clary 6-5

195 — DeWitt (US) pinned Black :34

220 — Collins (US) won by forfeit

285 — Johnston (US) pinned Schlack 3:49

SCORES ONLY

Van Buren 43, Riverdale 30

Arcadia 54, McComb 16

Van Buren 34, Arcadia 29

Riverdale 36, McComb 15

NOTE: Individual results from the matches were not reported.

SCHEDULE

Thursday’s Events

Prep Wrestling

Ridgedale at Arcadia, 6

Swanton, Liberty Center & Wauseon at Patrick Henry, 6

Prep Swimming

Ottawa-Glandorf at Wapakoneta, 6

Findlay at Sylvania Southview, 6:30

Prep Bowling

Fremont Ross at Fostoria, 4:30

Freshmen Girls Basketball

Findlay at Toledo Notre Dame, 4:30

BOWLING

AMF Sportsman Lanes

Prime Timers League

High series: (men) Ron Cook 679; (women) Deb Schade 532. High game: (men) Don Schiewer 246; (women) Schade 201.

Prime Timers League

High series: Julie Smith, Checker’s Car Wash, 608. High game: Smith 218.

LOCAL & AREA

UF Soccer Footskills Clinic

The University of Findlay will host a 9-week foot skills soccer clinic beginning Jan 9 at UF’s Koehler Center. Sessions will be from 6-7p.m. for 6-10-year-olds and 7-8 p.m. for 11-14-year-olds. The cost is $110 for all 9 sessions. Interested persons can sign up online at athletics.findlay.edu or contact Andy Smyth 419-434-4801 for information.

