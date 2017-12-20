Pro Football: Hyde selected to Pro Bowl

NEW YORK (AP) — Fostoria High School graduate and Buffalo Bills defensive back Micah Hyde was selected Tuesday to his first Pro Bowl.

The Pittsburgh Steelers had an NFL-high eight players selected, including Findlay High graduate Ben Roethlisberger.

Antonio Brown, Le’Veon Bell and Roethlisberger will be joined on Jan. 28 in Orlando, Florida, by tackle Alejandro Villanueva, guard David DeCastro, center Maurkice Pouncey, kicker Chris Boswell, and linebacker Ryan Shazier, who is injured. Brown, also injured but expected back for the playoffs, was voted a starter, as were Bell and the three offensive linemen.

The Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints each placed six players in the game in balloting announced Tuesday.

Four rookies were chosen in voting by NFL players, coaches and fans: running backs Alvin Kamara of the Saints and Kareem Hunt of the Chiefs, cornerback Marshon Lattimore of the Saints, and safety Budda Baker of the Cardinals as a special teamer.

Two long snappers will be selected by each coach; the losing AFC and NFC team with the best record will have its coaching staff work the Pro Bowl.

Twenty-four of the 86 Pro Bowl selections are newcomers. That includes two of the three Rams specialists chosen: kicker Greg Zuerlein and return specialist Pharoh Cooper. Rams punter Johnny Hekker is a repeat Pro Bowler.

“The presence of five of our players on the Pro Bowl roster is a testament to the collective effort of our football team,” Rams coach Sean McVay said in a release. “While we emphasize football as a team sport, we appreciate their individual contributions to our overall success. We’re extremely proud of them.”

Five teams have no representatives: the Jets, Browns, Colts, Bears and Packers.

