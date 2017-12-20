Prep Basketball: Elmore scores 22 points to lead Chieftain girls to victory

BASCOM — MaKayla Elmore recorded game-highs of 22 points, nine rebounds and three blocks in leading Hopewell-Loudon past Lakota 63-29 in nonleague girls basketball action Tuesday.

Emily Pace and Kenadee Siebenaller both had 13 points for Hopewell-Loudon (7-1). Pace also had eight rebounds as the Chieftains had a 42-17 advantage on the glass.

Kaitlyn Mogle’s 11 points led the Raiders (4-3).

LAKOTA (4-3)

Mogle 4-0–11, Palos 3-3–9, King 2-0–4, Wallace 1-0–3, Gabel 1-0–2. TOTALS: 11-35 3-5 — 29.

HOPEWELL-LOUDON (7-1)

Elmore 10-2–22, Pace 6-1–13, Siebenaller 6-1–13, Coppus 2-0–5, Burns 1-2–4, Jameson 2-0–4, Zender 1-0–2. TOTALS: 28-75 6-13 — 63.

Lakota 7 5 7 10 — 29

Hopewell-Loudon 19 16 15 13 — 63

3-Point GOALS: Lakota 4-13 (Mogle 3, Wallace 1); Hopewell-Loudon 1-15 (Coppus 1).

rebounds: Lakota 17 (Dauterman 6); Hopewell-Loudon 42 (Elmore 9).

turnovers: Lakota 12, Hopewell-Loudon 17.

OAK HARBOR 72

NEW RIEGEL 45

OAK HARBOR — Brianna Gillig’s 28 points led all scorers, but Oak Harbor had a pair of 20-point scorers and a third in double figures as it trounced the Blue Jackets 72-45 in Tuesday’s nonleague action.

Gillig shot 10 of 24 (41.7 percent) from the field, but added a team-high eight rebounds as New Riegel fell to 3-5 overall.

Kaitlyn Kirian scored seven for the Jackets and matched Gillig’s eight boards.

Sophia Eli led the Rockets (7-1) with 26 points on 10 of 16 (62.5 percent) shooting and Logan Harris chipped in 20 points. Ashley Riley added 11 points.

new riegel (3-5)

Bri. Gillig 10-4–28, Kirian 3-1–7, Bro. Gillig 3-0–6, Lininger 0-2–2, Bouillon 1-0–2. TOTALS: 17-50 7-7 — 45.

oak harbor (7-1)

Eli 10-2–26, Harris 6-5–20, Riley 5-0–11, Dornbusch 2-0–5, Hetrick 2-0–5, Lenke 1-1–3, Hasselbach 1-0–2. TOTALS: 27-48 8-10 — 72.

New Riegel 10 8 18 9 — 45

Oak Harbor 21 16 16 19 — 72

3-Point GOALS: New Riegel 4-13 (Bri. Gillig 4); Oak Harbor 10-16 (Eli 4, Harris 3, Dornbusch, Hetrick & Riley 1).

rebounds: New Riegel 27 (Bri. Gillig & Kirian 8); Oak Harbor 23 (Harris 9).

turnovers: New Riegel 14, Oak Harbor 6.

VAN BUREN 62

ADA 29

VAN BUREN — Mady Parker poured in 20 points and Sara Rosenberger had seven rebounds to lead Van Buren to an easy 62-29 nonconference win Tuesday against Ada.

The Black Knights led 12-0 after the first period and 29-11 at halftime, before their advantage ballooned to 54-14 after three quarters.

Teara Coulson’s nine points led Ada (1-5).

ADA (1-5)

Conley 2-0–4, Archer 1-0–2, Coulson 4-0–9, England 1-5–7, Gossard 2-0–6, Wills 0-1–1. TOTALS: 9-6 — 29.

VAN BUREN (5-4)

Saltzman 1-0–2, Nessler 3-0–6, Leeper 5-0–10, Parker 9-1–20, Rinehart 1-0–3, Rosenberger 3-0–6, Horne 4-1–9, DeWalt 1-0–2. TOTALS: 29-59 2-7 — 62.

Ada 0 11 3 15 — 29

Van Buren 12 17 25 8 — 62

3-Point GOALS: Ada 3 (Gossard 2, Coulson 1); Van Buren 2 (Parker & Rinehart 1).

rebounds: Ada 23; Van Buren 29 (Rosenberger 7).

turnovers: Ada 20; Van Buren 8.

junior varsity: Van Buren, 27-3.

OLD FORT 36

WOODMORE 26

OLD FORT — Old Fort and Woodmore were tied at halftime, then the Stockaders took a one-point lead after the third and ran away with the game in the fourth in a 36-26 nonleague win on Tuesday.

Old Fort, which improved to 2-6 overall, outscored Woodmore 12-3 in the final frame with five players scoring in the fourth quarter.

Morgan Miller, who scored four points in the fourth, led the Stockaders with nine points and Madisyn Spencer chipped in seven.

Katie Brugger paced Woodmore (3-4) with seven points and Brooke Allen scored six.

woodmore (3-4)

Brugger 3-0–7, Allen 3-0–6, Freund 1-1–4, Nighsworder 1-1–3, LaMunyon 1-0–3, Wolph 1-0–2, Rolhert 0-1–1. TOTALS: 10-41 3-10 — 26.

old fort (2-6)

Miller 3-3–9, Spencer 3-0–7, Magers 2-1–5, W. Bilger 1-2–5, Guth 1-0–3, Wilkinson 1-1–3, H. Bilger 1-0–3, Clouse 0-1–1. TOTALS: 12-48 8-15 — 36.

Woodmore 7 11 5 3 — 26

Old Fort 7 11 6 12 — 36

3-Point GOALS: Woodmore 3-6 (LaMunyon, Brugger & Freund 1); Old Fort 4-13 (Guth, Spencer, W. Bilger & H. Bilger 1).

rebounds: Woodmore 32; Old Fort 32 (Miller & Spencer 7).

turnovers: Woodmore 20; Old Fort 24.

junior varsity: Old Fort, 51-18.

TIFFIN CALVERT 43

MOHAWK 41

SYCAMORE — Mohawk held a halftime lead, lost it in the second half and shot just 1 of 10 from the foul line in falling in double overtime 43-41 to Tiffin Calvert on Tuesday.

The two schools each scored three points in the first overtime before Calvert outscored Mohawk 6-4 in the final period.

Shelby Hemminger paced Calvert (2-4) with 12 points and Ashlyn Jones scored 11 in the win.

Sandra Pennington’s 14 points led all scorers for the Warriors (2-5) and Anna Stillberger chipped in 10 points.

tiffin calvert (2-4)

Hemminger 3-7–12, Jones 4-0–11, S. Johnson 3-0–8, Burns 2-0–4, Brown 1-1–3, Prince 1-0–2, C. Johnson 1-0–2. TOTALS: 15 8-16 — 43.

mohawk (2-5)

Pennington 5-0–14, Stillberger 5-0–10, Clouse 3-0–6, Gillig 3-0–6, Margraf 1-0–2, Harper 1-0–2, Miller 0-1–1. TOTALS: 18 1-10 — 41.

Tiffin Calvert 9 3 11 11 3 6 — 43

Mohawk 7 9 8 10 3 4 — 41

3-Point GOALS: Tiffin Calvert 5 (Jones 3, S. Johnson 2); Mohawk 4 (Pennington 4).

Boys Basketball

WOODMORE 67

ELMWOOD 50

WOODMORE — Elmwood won the second half by a point, but a second-quarter shellacking was too much to overcome for the Royals as Woodmore trounced them 67-50 in Northern Buckeye Conference action on Tuesday.

Woodmore, which improved to 5-1 overall and 1-1 in the NBC, outscored Elmwood 21-6 in the second quarter in building a 33-15 halftime lead.

Mitchell Miller led the Wildcats with 17 points and Drew Burner scored 16.

Zach Weiss’ game-high 18 points paced the Royals (2-3, 1-2).

elmwood (2-3, 1-2 NBC)

Weiss 6-3–18, Cline 4-0–8, Duvall 2-0–6, Minich 2-1–5, Reinhard 2-0–4, Lentz 2-0–4, Snow 1-0–3, Taft 1-0–2. TOTALS: 20 4 — 50.

woodmore (5-1, 1-1 NBC)

Miller 5-4–17, Burner 4-7–16, Barbee 5-4–14, Paul 3-2–8, Heidebrink 3-0–6, Sandrock 2-0–4, Mierzejewski 1-0–2. TOTALS: 23 17 — 67.

Elmwood 9 6 16 19 — 50

Woodmore 12 21 15 19 — 67

3-Point GOALS: Elmwood 6 (Weiss 3, Duvall 2, Snow 1); Woodmore 4 (Miller 3, Burner 1).

GIBSONBURG 54

TIFFIN CALVERT 49

TIFFIN — Tiffin Calvert trailed at halftime before roaring back to knot the score at 46-all after four quarters before falling short 54-49 to Gibsonburg in overtime on Tuesday.

Calvert (2-2) was led by Park Hemminger’s 13 points, while Josh Recker (11 rebounds) and Nic Somodi each chipped in 11 points.

Addison Weaver led all scorers with 21 points for Gibsonburg (2-3) and Josh Ernthausen was a close second with 18 points.

gibsonburg (2-3)

Weaver 6-5–21, Ernthausen 8-1–18, Foster 4-0–8, Kissell 1-0–2, Askins 1-0–2, Hernandez 1-0–2, Tille 0-1–1. TOTALS: 21-58 7-10 — 54.

tiffin calvert (2-2)

Hemminger 5-0–13, Recker 5-1–11, Somodi 4-1–11, Kennedy 3-2–8, Seifert 2-0–4, Dull 1-0–2. TOTALS: 20-59 4-10 — 49.

Gibsonburg 14 12 11 9 8 — 54

Tiffin Calvert 14 6 12 14 3 — 49

3-Point GOALS: Gibsonburg 5-21 (Weaver 4, Ernthausen 1); Tiffin Calvert 5-23 (Hemminger 3, Somodi 2).

rebounds: Gibsonburg 21; Tiffin Calvert 39 (Recker 11).

turnovers: Gibsonburg 19; Tiffin Calvert 19.

junior varsity: Tiffin Calvert, 58-27.

