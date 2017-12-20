Boys Basketball: Eastwood rolls past Redmen

By SCOTT COTTOS

PEMBERVILLE — Though the final score might not indicate as much, coach Thom Loomis had much to be pleased about his Fostoria High School boys basketball team’s performance on Tuesday night.

Eastwood got a game-high 20 points from Tyler Haas and shot 54.5 percent from the field on Tuesday night and defeated the winless Redmen 69-47 in a Northern Buckeye Conference contest.

The Eagles, who started their season late due to the football team’s runner-up finish in the Division V state playoffs, improved to 2-0 both overall and in conference play.

Fostoria got 13 points from Aneas Cousin and 12 from Trae Anderson while falling to 0-5 overall and 0-3 in the NBC.

The Redmen trailed 26-10 late in the first quarter, but they cut the deficit to 43-34 at the 5:45 mark of the third period before the Eagles, an abundantly experienced team with seven seniors, pulled away.

“It was our best effort for four quarters all season,” Loomis said. “We really wanted to do a much better job of executing in our half-court offense, and we did that. We didn’t shoot it well (16 of 51, 31.4 percent), but we got the shots we wanted to get out of our offense, which is a big plus for us.

“They’re athletic, they’re long, they contest a lot harder than we’re used to, and Eastwood’s efficiency on the offensive glass was, for lack of a better term, for us, overpowering tonight. We had them for 14 offensive rebounds and we only had 17 total rebounds. That’s not good.

“We tried to change our defenses a little bit (but) they shot it really well (30 of 55, 54.5 percent). And it seemed like every little run we would make, they would answer it with a three.”

The Eagles made 9 of 13 from beyond the 3-point arc (69.2 percent).

Eastwood coach Todd Henline is pleased with the progress has team has made since starting practice two weeks later than most of the state’s other boys basketball squads. He noted that while six of his players came in after football, seven seniors gives him plenty of experience to rely upon.

“The nice thing is we only have four games in December, and then once we hit January, we start playing a lot of basketball,” he said. “I’m hoping by the first of the year we’ll be where we need to be. We don’t have all of our stuff in, but we’re slowly getting there.

“I look at it like, most teams have a month of practice before their first game. So, we’re still two weeks away from that month’s time slot for some of these guys. It was a good team win and anytime you start 2-0 in the league, it’s a good thing.”

Grant Hirzel scored five points as the Eagles ended the first quarter with a 12-0 run and the 26-10 advantage.

Jace Boff made two treys for all of his six points to help the Redmen narrow the gap to 39-29 at halftime, and an Anderson triple, followed by a Maalik Tucker drive, trimmed the count to 43-34 in the third.

But a 10-0 Eastwood run that included two Logan Frobose 3-balls ensued, and the Eagles were safely in front at 53-34 early in the final period.

Frobose and Jacob Halko followed Haas with 11 points apiece for Eastwood, which also got 10 from Cory Coffman.

FOSTORIA (0-5, 0-3 NBC)

Anderson 3-3–12, Cousin 5-1–13, Ward 3-0–6, Bemis 0-0–0, Tucker 1-1–3, Boff 2-0–6, Sierra 0-0–0, Finsel 0-0–0, Sheets 0-2–2, Mauricio 2-0–5, Kirby 0-0–0. TOTALS: 16-51 7-10 — 47.

EASTWOOD (2-0, 2-0 NBC)

Haas 10-0–20, Coffman 4-0–10, Hirzel 3-0–7, Henline 1-0–2, Frobose 4-0–11, B. Halko 4-0–8, Stanley 0-0–0, G. Slattman 0-0–0, H. Slattman 0-0–0, Sherman 0-0–0. TOTALS: 30-55 0-0 — 69.

Fostoria 10 19 5 13 — 47

Eastwood 26 13 12 18 — 69

3-Point GOALS: Fostoria 8-17 (Anderson 3, Boff & Cousin 2, Mauricio 1); Eastwood 9-13 (Frobose & J. Halko 3, Coffman 2, Hirzel 1).

rebounds: Fostoria 17, Eastwood 28.

turnovers: Fostoria 16, Eastwood 7.

junior varsity: Eastwood, 51-35.

FRESHMEN: Fostoria, 34-24.

