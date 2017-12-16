Saturday’s Scoreboard

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Friday’s Results

Northern Buckeye Conference

Elmwood 69, Rossford 41

Otsego 68, Fostoria Senior 59

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Archbold 60, Evergreen 33

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Cardinal Stritch 49, Toledo Emmanuel Baptist 43

Ottawa Hills 36, Northwood 23

Toledo Christian 40, Maumee Valley Country Day 30

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Clear Fork 41, Galion Senior 34

Marion Pleasant 42, Buckeye Valley 33

North Union 57, Marion Harding 45

River Valley 38, Ontario 36

Buckeye Border Conference

Montpelier 47, Fayette 42

Pettisville 48, Hilltop 22

Stryker 47, North Central 25

Other NW Ohio Games

Lake 50, Woodmore 28

Around Ohio

Bellville Clear Fork 41, Galion 34

Caledonia River Valley 38, Ontario 36

Can. McKinley 68, Green 34

Canal Winchester 85, Groveport-Madison 28

Cin. Anderson 35, Cin. Withrow 25

Cin. Walnut Hills 43, Cin. Turpin 31

Cin. West Clermont 64, Milford 32

Cle. St. Joseph 44, Akr. Hoban 39

Cols. Africentric 90, Cols. Independence 27

Cols. East 45, Cols. International 30

Cols. Eastmoor 77, Cols. Briggs 24

Cols. Mifflin 59, Cols. Centennial 58

Cols. South 50, Cols. Marion-Franklin 28

Cols. Upper Arlington 40, Hilliard Davidson 36

Cols. Whetstone 61, Cols. Beechcroft 49

Columbiana 68, Wellsville 21

Dublin Coffman 90, Galloway Westland 31

Dublin Scioto 64, Delaware Hayes 51

Fairview, Ky. 32, Ironton St. Joseph 30

Heath 61, Johnstown Northridge 39

Hilliard Darby 43, Worthington Kilbourne 30

Loveland 50, Kings Mills Kings 36

Marion Pleasant 42, Delaware Buckeye Valley 33

Marysville 49, Grove City Cent. Crossing 44

New Albany 59, Sunbury Big Walnut 51

Newark 113, Cols. Franklin Hts. 17

Newark Cath. 48, Johnstown-Monroe 25

Newark Licking Valley 38, Granville 34

Pataskala Licking Hts. 55, Hebron Lakewood 46

Pickerington Cent. 51, Lancaster 38

Pickerington N. 55, Gahanna Lincoln 52

Reynoldsburg 87, Grove City 56

Ridgeway Ridgemont 42, DeGraff Riverside 27

Thomas Worthington 41, Dublin Jerome 37

Westerville Cent. 46, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 34

Westerville N. 34, Lewis Center Olentangy 27

Westerville S. 75, Powell Olentangy Liberty 42

Saturday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central at Upper Sandusky

Carey at Wynford

Mohawk at Bucyrus

Putnam County League

Fort Jennings at Kalida

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Fremont St. Joseph at Old Fort

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Castalia Margaretta at Willard

Oak Harbor at Vermilion

Port Clinton at Huron

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Tiffin Columbian at Sandusky Senior

Ohio Cardinal Conference

West Holmes at Wooster Senior

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Loudonville at Crestline

Firelands Conference

New London at Norwalk St. Paul

Plymouth at South Central

Western Reserve at Ashland Crestview

Other NW Ohio Games

Antwerp at Parkway

Arlington at Ottawa-Glandorf

Bluffton at North Baltimore

Bryan at Defiance

Buckeye Valley at Westerville Central

Clear Fork at Clear Fork

Coldwater at Ottoville

Columbus Grove at Elida

Columbus St. Francis Desales at Mount Vernon

Danville at Centerburg

Delphos Jefferson at New Bremen

Detroit Mumford at Toledo Scott

Edgerton at Pettisville

Fayette at Fairview

Findlay at Anthony Wayne

Fostoria Senior at Lakota

Homestead, Ind. at Toledo Notre Dame

Lima Senior at Lima Cent. Cath.

Maumee Valley Country Day at Toledo Bowsher

McComb at Ayersville

Minster at Van Wert

Monroeville at Ashland Mapleton

New Riegel at Elmwood

Oregon Clay at Sylvania Southview

Ridgemont at Arcadia

Riverdale at Kenton

Rossford at Maumee

Sylvania Northview at Toledo Woodward

Tiffin Calvert at Milan Edison

Toledo Rogers at Wayne County, Mich.

Tree of Life at Ridgedale

Upper Scioto Valley at Pandora-Gilboa

Vanlue at Miller City

Versailles at Lima Bath

TOURNAMENTS

RICHLAND SOURCE CLASSIC

Mansfield St. Peter’s vs. Galion, 11 a.m.

Mansfield Christian vs. Clear Fork, 1

Norwalk vs. Lexington, 3

Bellevue vs. Napoleon, 5

Ontario vs. Mansfield Senior, 7

Shelby vs. Ashland, 9

PREP Boys Basketball

Friday’s Results

Blanchard Valley Conference

Cory-Rawson 40, Liberty-Benton 39

Hopewell-Loudon 53, Arcadia 35

McComb 70, Vanlue 55

North Baltimore 51, Leipsic 45

Pandora-Gilboa 68, Riverdale 23

Van Buren 59, Arlington 45

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay 52, Oregon Clay 36

Tol. Cent. Catholic 48, Fremont Ross 39

Toledo Whitmer 45, Toledo St. Francis 42

Northern 10 Conference

Carey 71, Upper Sandusky 70

Colonel Crawford 73, Mohawk 67

Seneca East 49, Buckeye Central 47

Wynford 58, Ridgedale 45

Northwest Conference

Ada 40, Allen East 32

Convoy Crestview 43, Bluffton 25

Lincolnview 46, Spencerville 40

Paulding 53, Columbus Grove 50

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Wauseon 84, Delta 26

Western Buckeye League

Elida 60, Lima Bath 44

Kenton 55, Celina 50

Lima Shawnee 57, Defiance 46

Ottawa-Glandorf 64, St. Marys Memorial 50

Wapakoneta 56, Van Wert 49

Northwest Central Conference

Lima Perry 70, Waynesfield-Goshen 56

Riverside 59, Ridgemont 35

Upper Scioto Valley 73, Hardin Northern 21

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Old Fort 57, New Riegel 45

Sandusky St. Mary’s 60, Fremont St. Joseph 37

Tiffin Calvert 53, Lakota 41

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Huron 56, Castalia Margaretta 51

Willard 55, Port Clinton 39

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Norwalk Senior 53, Clyde 48

Sandusky Perkins 55, Bellevue 51

Shelby 68, Sandusky Senior 63

Midwest Athletic Conference

Delphos St. John’s 48, Fort Recovery 45

New Knoxville 65, Parkway 47

Versailles 55, New Bremen 51

Northern Lakes League

Bowling Green 64, Maumee 62, 2-OT

Perrysburg 70, Springfield 63, OT

Sylvania Northview 79, Napoleon 39

Sylvania Southview 69, Anthony Wayne 52

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Mansfield Madison 68, Ashland Senior 53

Wooster Senior 52, Mount Vernon 49

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Lucas 70, Crestline 61

Mansfield Christian 56, Kidron Central Christian 48

Mansfield St. Peter’s 58, Loudonville 44

Firelands Conference

New London 67, South Central 57

Norwalk St. Paul 71, Monroeville 23

Plymouth 62, Ashland Crestview 49

Other NW Ohio Games

Ayersville 55, Hilltop 43

Elgin 47, Sidney Lehman 44

Fairview 46, Continental 28

Kalida 48, Holgate 21

Lima Cent. Cath. 58, Delphos Jefferson 36

Lima Senior 83, Toledo Woodward 62

Monclova Christian 61, Heritage Christian 54

Norwalk St. Paul 71, Castalia Margaretta 23

Ottoville 65, Fort Jennings 57

Tiffin Columbian 73, Fostoria Senior 55

Vermilion 70, Milan Edison 60

Wayne Trace 71, Liberty Center 49

Western Reserve 77, Ashland Mapleton 43

Around Ohio

Akr. Ellet 72, Akr. East 39

Albany Alexander 50, Athens 44

Anna 66, Jackson Center 39

Apple Creek Waynedale 71, Rittman 66

Ashtabula Edgewood 67, Hubbard 52

Ashville Teays Valley 60, Circleville 42

Aurora 65, Kent Roosevelt 40

Avon 63, N. Olmsted 53

Avon Lake 53, Westlake 36

Bainbridge Paint Valley 59, Southeastern 55

Bay Village Bay 64, Rocky River 60

Beachwood 65, Painesville Harvey 51

Beaver Eastern 57, Latham Western 29

Bellefontaine 48, Spring. NW 46

Berlin Center Western Reserve 93, Mineral Ridge 62

Beverly Ft. Frye 53, Sarahsville Shenandoah 47

Bidwell River Valley 46, Pomeroy Meigs 45

Bloom-Carroll 70, Amanda-Clearcreek 50

Botkins 59, Houston 50

Brunswick 79, Strongsville 53

Byesville Meadowbrook 58, New Philadelphia 56

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 84, Bellaire 65

Caldwell 64, New Matamoras Frontier 60

Camden Preble Shawnee 57, New Lebanon Dixie 37

Cameron, W.Va. 79, Beallsville 43

Canal Fulton Northwest 52, Massillon Tuslaw 46

Canal Winchester 64, Groveport-Madison 56

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 115, Fairfield Christian 37

Canfield S. Range 61, Youngs. Ursuline 38

Casstown Miami E. 39, Arcanum 22

Chardon 80, Chagrin Falls Kenston 76

Chardon NDCL 62, Garfield Hts. Trinity 44

Chesapeake 43, Ironton Rock Hill 34

Chesterland W. Geauga 71, Wickliffe 63

Chillicothe 56, Greenfield McClain 43

Chillicothe Unioto 63, Piketon 53

Chillicothe Zane Trace 64, Chillicothe Huntington 18

Cin. Aiken 63, Cin. Western Hills 52

Cin. Deer Park 66, Cin. Wyoming 56

Cin. Hughes 61, Cin. Taft 56

Cin. Indian Hill 70, Cin. Mariemont 55

Cin. McNicholas 54, Kettering Alter 40

Cin. Mt. Healthy 54, Hamilton Ross 40

Cin. N. College Hill 71, Cin. Clark Montessori 43

Cin. Oak Hills 42, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 41

Cin. Princeton 101, Cin. Colerain 38

Cin. Turpin 43, Cin. Walnut Hills 31

Cin. West Clermont 64, Milford 32

Cin. Winton Woods 49, Cin. Elder 39

Cin. Withrow 46, Cin. Anderson 41

Cin. Woodward 66, Cin. Shroder 58

Clayton Northmont 63, Miamisburg 56, OT

Cle. E. Tech 110, Cle. Collinwood 57

Cle. Glenville 70, Cle. Max Hayes 33

Cle. Hts. 67, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 65

Cols. Beechcroft 105, Cols. Whetstone 49

Cols. Centennial 68, Cols. Mifflin 67

Cols. East 99, Cols. International 41

Cols. Eastmoor 69, Cols. Briggs 39

Cols. Grandview Hts. 54, Cols. Bexley 51

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 57, Baltimore Liberty Union 48

Cols. Hartley 68, Cols. Ready 48

Cols. Northland 66, Cols. Linden McKinley 56

Cols. South 103, Cols. Marion-Franklin 47

Cols. Upper Arlington 45, Hilliard Davidson 27

Cols. Walnut Ridge 82, Cols. West 78

Cols. Watterson 45, Cols. DeSales 38

Cols. Wellington 82, Grove City Christian 50

Conneaut 39, Seneca, Pa. 36

Copley 76, Barberton 58

Corning Miller 62, Wahama, W.Va. 43

Cov. Catholic, Ky. 67, Cin. La Salle 49

Creston Norwayne 55, Jeromesville Hillsdale 39

Crooksville 60, Heath 43

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 46, Navarre Fairless 34

Danville 64, Fredericktown 56

Day. Carroll 48, Hamilton Badin 41

Dover 46, Cambridge 30

Doylestown Chippewa 50, Dalton 46

Dresden Tri-Valley 55, Zanesville W. Muskingum 29

Dublin Coffman 103, Galloway Westland 34

Dublin Jerome 65, Thomas Worthington 37

Dublin Scioto 46, Delaware Hayes 38

E. Palestine 66, Leetonia 65

Eastlake N. 93, Madison 81

Elyria 68, Medina 60

Elyria Cath. 55, Parma 41

Fairfield 67, Hamilton 65

Fairport Harbor Harding 62, Burton Berkshire 53

Fairview 58, Oberlin 55

Fairview, Ky. 52, Ironton St. Joseph 46

Fayetteville-Perry 51, Leesburg Fairfield 41

Franklin Middletown Christian 51, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 49

Gahanna Cols. Academy 48, Worthington Christian 41

Gallipolis Gallia 70, Ironton 46

Garrettsville Garfield 58, Ravenna SE 49

Germantown Valley View 34, Monroe 32

Glouster Trimble 62, Belpre 48

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 80, Lore City Buckeye Trail 64

Grafton Midview 36, Amherst Steele 33

Hannibal River 61, Martins Ferry 23

Hilliard Darby 65, Worthington Kilbourne 54

Howard E. Knox 55, Centerburg 53

Independence 66, Middlefield Cardinal 63, OT

Jackson 53, Washington C.H. 50

Kettering Fairmont 48, Springboro 40

Kinsman Badger 48, Cortland Maplewood 46

Lakewood St. Edward 89, Parma Padua 55

Lancaster Fairfield Union 62, Circleville Logan Elm 39

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 52, Sugar Grove Berne Union 39

Leavittsburg LaBrae 87, Brookfield 39

Lebanon 49, Beavercreek 44

Legacy Christian 58, Day. Jefferson 36

Lewistown Indian Lake 67, Urbana 60

Linsly, W.Va. 71, Shadyside 63

London Madison Plains 68, S. Charleston SE 50

Lorain 81, Bedford 43

Lorain Clearview 71, Columbia Station Columbia 48

Loveland 52, Kings Mills Kings 44

Lowellville 56, Atwater Waterloo 44

Lynchburg-Clay 64, Manchester 37

Madonna, W.Va. 45, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 43

Malvern 59, Strasburg-Franklin 56

Maple Hts. 71, Cle. JFK 50

Marysville 52, Grove City Cent. Crossing 51

Mason 58, Middletown 49

Massillon Jackson 58, Massillon Perry 40

Massillon Washington 62, N. Can. Hoover 42

McArthur Vinton County 69, Wellston 51

McDonald 77, New Middletown Spring. 71

Medina Buckeye 62, Sheffield Brookside 57

Medina Highland 54, Richfield Revere 51

Milford Center Fairbanks 48, W. Liberty-Salem 47

Minerva 61, Beloit W. Branch 52

Mogadore 48, Youngs. Valley Christian 44

Mogadore Field 64, Streetsboro 62

N. Ridgeville 70, Berea-Midpark 63

New Albany 52, Sunbury Big Walnut 43

New Boston Glenwood 63, Portsmouth Clay 60

New Concord John Glenn 76, Zanesville Maysville 56

New London 67, Greenwich S. Cent. 57

New Madison Tri-Village 57, Newton Local 53

Newark 64, Cols. Franklin Hts. 21

Newton Falls 64, Youngs. Liberty 50

Norwood 49, Miami Valley Christian Academy 44

Oak Hill 50, Minford 34

Olmsted Falls 41, Lakewood 38

Orange 68, Geneva 67

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 70, Parma Normandy 69

Peebles 42, Mowrystown Whiteoak 38

Philo 59, Thornville Sheridan 56, OT

Pickerington Cent. 67, Lancaster 42

Pickerington N. 54, Gahanna Lincoln 40

Plain City Jonathan Alder 32, St. Paris Graham 24

Poland Seminary 56, Cortland Lakeview 45

Portsmouth 66, S. Point 58

Proctorville Fairland 67, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 36

Racine Southern 76, Stewart Federal Hocking 35

Reading 44, Cin. Madeira 36

Reynoldsburg 59, Grove City 47

Richmond Edison 65, Rayland Buckeye 54

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 46, Seaman N. Adams 41

Rootstown 60, Mantua Crestwood 47

S. Webster 77, Portsmouth W. 72, OT

Salineville Southern 77, Hanoverton United 67

Shekinah Christian 43, Granville Christian 27

Smithville 71, West Salem Northwestern 65

Spring. Cath. Cent. 80, Cedarville 55

Spring. Shawnee 47, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 32

St. Clairsville 53, Brooke, W.Va. 42

Struthers 74, Niles McKinley 54

Sugarcreek Garaway 84, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 70

Tipp City Bethel 66, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 58

Toronto 66, Lisbon David Anderson 46

Tree of Life 53, Delaware Christian 32

Twinsburg 69, N. Royalton 48

Union City Mississinawa Valley 50, Ansonia 48

W. Chester Lakota W. 65, Cin. Sycamore 60

W. Jefferson 66, Spring. NE 47

W. Union 68, Sardinia Eastern Brown 52

Warren Champion 55, Campbell Memorial 50

Warsaw River View 48, Coshocton 36

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 62, Hillsboro 53

Waterford 60, Reedsville Eastern 42

Waverly 59, Lucasville Valley 44

Wellington 54, Oberlin Firelands 37

Westerville Cent. 60, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 50

Westerville N. 69, Lewis Center Olentangy 56

Wheelersburg 65, McDermott Scioto NW 57

Wheeling Park, W.Va. 56, Belmont Union Local 40

Whitehall-Yearling 87, London 46

Williamsburg 51, Lees Creek E. Clinton 38

Williamsport Westfall 68, Frankfort Adena 56, 2OT

Willoughby S. 47, Mayfield 36

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 65, Portsmouth Notre Dame 44

Wintersville Indian Creek 43, Weir, W.Va. 37

Wooster 52, Mt. Vernon 49

Wooster Triway 62, Akr. Manchester 39

Youngs. Boardman 76, Ashtabula Lakeside 64

Youngs. East 72, Warren Harding 43

Zanesville 81, Marietta 58

Zanesville Rosecrans 57, Millersport 36

Saturday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Colonel Crawford at Wynford

Mohawk at Carey

Ridgedale at Upper Sandusky

Seneca East at Bucyrus

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Northwood at Gibsonburg

Toledo Christian at Danbury

Ohio Cardinal Conference

West Holmes at Mansfield Senior

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Galion Senior at Marion Harding

North Union at Marion Pleasant

Ontario at Buckeye Valley

River Valley at Clear Fork

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview at Norwalk St. Paul

Monroeville at New London

Plymouth at Western Reserve

Other NW Ohio Games

Antwerp at Continental

Archbold at Holgate

Arlington at Columbus Grove

Ashland Mapleton at South Central

Ayersville at Evergreen

Berlin Hiland at Mansfield St. Peter’s

Bluffton at McComb

Bowling Green at Tiffin Columbian

Bryan at Defiance

Cardinal Stritch at Cornerstone Christian

Celina at Marion Local

Convoy Crestview at Edgerton

Cory-Rawson at Lima Temple Christian

Delphos Jefferson at Pandora-Gilboa

Edon at Liberty Center

Elida at Coldwater

Fayette at Fairview

Findlay at Lima Bath

Hicksville at Stryker

Hopewell-Loudon at Woodmore

Jay County, Ind. at Fort Recovery

Kenton at Riverdale

Kewpee Tip-Off at Lima Senior

Lagrange Keystone at Norwalk Senior

Lake at Oak Harbor

Lexington at Clyde

Lima Perry at Ada

Lima Shawnee at New Knoxville

Milan Edison at Sandusky St. Mary’s

Miller City at Leipsic

Minster at Wapakoneta

New Bremen at Fort Loramie

North Baltimore at Hardin Northern

North Central at Swanton

Old Fort at Castalia Margaretta

Otsego at Delta

Ottawa Hills at Liberty-Benton

Ottawa-Glandorf at Lima Cent. Cath.

Parkway at South Adams, Ind.

Patrick Henry at Tinora

Perrysburg at Toledo St. Francis

Port Clinton at Bellevue

Russia at Riverside

Sidney Lehman at Springfield Catholic Central

Spencerville at Ottoville

Springfield at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Tiffin Calvert at Arcadia

Toledo Start at Ashland Senior

Triad at Ridgemont

Van Buren at Upper Scioto Valley

Wauseon at Napoleon

Wayne Trace at Lincolnview

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 10 3 0 .769 368 250

Buffalo 7 6 0 .538 240 290

Miami 6 7 0 .462 236 318

N.Y. Jets 5 8 0 .385 266 311

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Jacksonville 9 4 0 .692 329 202

Tennessee 8 5 0 .615 273 294

Houston 4 9 0 .308 312 335

Indianapolis 3 11 0 .214 225 368

North

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Pittsburgh 11 2 0 .846 320 251

Baltimore 7 6 0 .538 318 246

Cincinnati 5 8 0 .385 226 271

Cleveland 0 13 0 .000 197 335

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 7 6 0 .538 329 289

L.A. Chargers 7 6 0 .538 298 225

Oakland 6 7 0 .462 264 304

Denver 5 9 0 .357 254 328

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Philadelphia 11 2 0 .846 404 250

Dallas 7 6 0 .538 316 294

Washington 5 8 0 .385 285 344

N.Y. Giants 2 11 0 .154 199 321

South

W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 9 4 0 .692 370 263

Carolina 9 4 0 .692 300 262

Atlanta 8 5 0 .615 294 261

Tampa Bay 4 9 0 .308 264 312

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Minnesota 10 3 0 .769 309 235

Detroit 7 6 0 .538 338 329

Green Bay 7 6 0 .538 285 302

Chicago 4 9 0 .308 224 274

West

W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 9 4 0 .692 396 265

Seattle 8 5 0 .615 314 252

Arizona 6 7 0 .462 231 317

San Francisco 3 10 0 .231 228 314

y-clinched division

Thursday’s RESULT

Denver 25, Indianapolis 13

Saturday’s Games

Chicago at Detroit, 4:30

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 8:30

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 1

Houston at Jacksonville, 1

Arizona at Washington, 1

N.Y. Jets at New Orleans, 1

Miami at Buffalo, 1

Green Bay at Carolina, 1

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:05

New England at Pittsburgh, 4:25

Tennessee at San Francisco, 4:25

Dallas at Oakland, 8:30

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 8:30

Saturday, Dec. 23

Indianapolis at Baltimore, 4:30

Minnesota at Green Bay, 8:30

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 24 7 .774 —

Toronto 19 8 .704 3

New York 15 13 .536 7½

Philadelphia 14 14 .500 8½

Brooklyn 11 17 .393 11½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 16 13 .552 —

Miami 14 14 .500 1½

Orlando 11 19 .367 5½

Charlotte 10 18 .357 5½

Atlanta 6 23 .207 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 21 8 .724 —

Milwaukee 15 12 .556 5

Indiana 16 13 .552 5

Detroit 16 13 .552 5

Chicago 8 20 .286 12½

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 22 4 .846 —

San Antonio 19 9 .679 4

New Orleans 15 14 .517 8½

Memphis 9 20 .310 14½

Dallas 8 21 .276 15½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 17 12 .586 —

Portland 15 13 .536 1½

Denver 15 13 .536 1½

Oklahoma City 14 14 .500 2½

Utah 14 15 .483 3

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Golden State 23 6 .793 —

L.A. Clippers 11 16 .407 11

L.A. Lakers 10 17 .370 12

Sacramento 9 19 .321 13½

Phoenix 9 21 .300 14½

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Detroit 105, Atlanta 91

New York 111, Brooklyn 104

Cleveland 121, L.A. Lakers 112

Minnesota 119, Sacramento 96

Golden State 112, Dallas 97

Friday’s Results

Detroit 104, Indiana 98

Miami 104, Charlotte 98

Oklahoma City 119, Philadelphia 117, 3OT

Portland 95, Orlando 88

Washington 100, L.A. Clippers 91

Toronto 120, Brooklyn 87

Utah 107, Boston 95

Chicago 115, Milwaukee 109

Memphis 96, Atlanta 94

New Orleans at Denver, late

San Antonio at Houston, late

Saturday’s Games

Portland at Charlotte, 7

Oklahoma City at New York, 7:30

Utah at Cleveland, 7:30

L.A. Clippers at Miami, 8

Milwaukee at Houston, 8

Phoenix at Minnesota, 8

Dallas at San Antonio, 8:30

Boston at Memphis, 9

Sunday’s Games

Sacramento at Toronto, 3:30

Orlando at Detroit, 4

Cleveland at Washington, 6

Indiana at Brooklyn, 6

Monday’s Games

Boston at Indiana, 7

New York at Charlotte, 7

Miami at Atlanta, 7:30

Denver at Oklahoma City, 8

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8

Portland at Minnesota, 8

Utah at Houston, 8

L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 8:30

Phoenix at Dallas, 8:30

Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 31 23 6 2 48 117 75

Toronto 34 20 13 1 41 109 97

Boston 29 15 10 4 34 84 82

Montreal 32 14 14 4 32 87 100

Detroit 32 12 13 7 31 86 103

Florida 32 12 15 5 29 93 110

Ottawa 30 10 13 7 27 82 103

Buffalo 33 8 18 7 23 72 111

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Columbus 32 20 11 1 41 94 84

New Jersey 32 18 9 5 41 100 96

Washington 33 20 12 1 41 105 96

N.Y. Rangers 32 17 12 3 37 105 94

N.Y. Islanders 32 17 12 3 37 114 111

Pittsburgh 33 16 14 3 35 95 106

Philadelphia 31 13 11 7 33 89 89

Carolina 31 13 11 7 33 88 97

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Nashville 31 20 7 4 44 106 85

St. Louis 33 21 10 2 44 105 84

Winnipeg 32 18 9 5 41 108 92

Minnesota 31 17 11 3 37 91 88

Chicago 32 16 11 5 37 98 85

Dallas 33 18 14 1 37 98 97

Colorado 31 15 14 2 32 96 101

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Los Angeles 33 20 10 3 43 100 77

Vegas 31 20 9 2 42 107 95

San Jose 30 17 10 3 37 82 71

Calgary 32 16 13 3 35 91 99

Anaheim 32 14 11 7 35 86 92

Vancouver 32 14 14 4 32 83 97

Edmonton 32 13 17 2 28 93 105

Arizona 34 7 22 5 19 76 118

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Philadelphia 2, Buffalo 1

Washington 5, Boston 3

Columbus 6, N.Y. Islanders 4

Montreal 2, New Jersey 1, OT

Chicago 5, Winnipeg 1

Anaheim 3, St. Louis 1

Minnesota 2, Toronto 0

Colorado 2, Florida 1

Tampa Bay 4, Arizona 1

Nashville 4, Edmonton 0

San Jose 3, Calgary 2

Vegas 2, Pittsburgh 1

Friday’s Results

New Jersey 5, Dallas 2

Carolina 5, Buffalo 4, OT

N.Y. Rangers 4, Los Angeles 2

Detroit 3, Toronto 1

San Jose at Vancouver, late

Saturday’s Games

Edmonton at Minnesota, 2

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 5

Los Angeles at N.Y. Islanders, 7

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7

Montreal at Ottawa, 7

Columbus at Carolina, 7

Dallas at Philadelphia, 7

Anaheim at Washington, 8

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 8

Tampa Bay at Colorado, 9

Nashville at Calgary, 10

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 6

Minnesota at Chicago, 7

Calgary at Vancouver, 8

Florida at Vegas, 8

Monday’s Games

Anaheim at New Jersey, 7

Columbus at Boston, 7

Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 7

San Jose at Edmonton, 9

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 9

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Friday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Mount St. Mary’s 89, Washington (Md.) 67

SOUTH

E. Kentucky 70, Charleston Southern 65

Emory & Henry 104, Berry 86

NC A&T 64, Tennessee St. 54

Samford 98, Thomas (Ga.) 51

MIDWEST

Adrian 85, Great Lakes Christian 61

Creighton 87, Md.-Eastern Shore 36

Grand View 85, Association Free 50

North Central (Ill.) 73, Alma 52

UIC 76, Dartmouth 60

Wis.-Eau Claire 63, Carleton 56

SOUTHWEST

Houston Baptist 100, Barclay 65

Sam Houston St. 57, UALR 55

Texas A&M-CC 71, St. Mary’s (Texas) 55

FAR WEST

Colorado 112, S. Dakota St. 103, 2OT

Friday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Buffalo 76, St. Bonaventure 59

Messiah 82, FDU-Florham 72

Scranton 81, Hartwick 48

SOUTH

Coll. of Charleston 73, North Florida 69

Emory & Henry 83, Greensboro 48

FAU 82, Georgia St. 50

Gardner-Webb 70, Davidson 65

Kennesaw St. 60, Georgia Southern 58

Marian (Ind.) 85, Pikeville 57

Miami 79, Alabama St. 31

Nicholls 62, MVSU 57

Norfolk St. 64, UNC-Greensboro 63

Oral Roberts 76, Alcorn St. 52

South Florida 108, Southern U. 48

Southern Miss. 58, Sam Houston St. 38

Tennessee St. 71, Lipscomb 64

MIDWEST

Creighton 72, S. Dakota St. 65

Hope 89, Finlandia 38

Hope International 90, Evangel 80

Minn. St. (Mankato) 70, Concordia (St.P) 45

Northern St. (SD) 69, Minn. St. (Moorhead) 65

Ohio St. 103, Dartmouth 70

Valparaiso 99, Indiana-Northwest 59

W. Michigan 85, Kentucky St. 50

Wichita St. 66, Chicago St. 63

FAR WEST

Colorado 68, Air Force 43

San Francisco 90, Sacramento St. 76

Seattle 68, Idaho 60

Comments

comments