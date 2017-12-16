Saturday’s Scoreboard
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Friday’s Results
Northern Buckeye Conference
Elmwood 69, Rossford 41
Otsego 68, Fostoria Senior 59
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Archbold 60, Evergreen 33
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Cardinal Stritch 49, Toledo Emmanuel Baptist 43
Ottawa Hills 36, Northwood 23
Toledo Christian 40, Maumee Valley Country Day 30
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Clear Fork 41, Galion Senior 34
Marion Pleasant 42, Buckeye Valley 33
North Union 57, Marion Harding 45
River Valley 38, Ontario 36
Buckeye Border Conference
Montpelier 47, Fayette 42
Pettisville 48, Hilltop 22
Stryker 47, North Central 25
Other NW Ohio Games
Lake 50, Woodmore 28
Around Ohio
Bellville Clear Fork 41, Galion 34
Caledonia River Valley 38, Ontario 36
Can. McKinley 68, Green 34
Canal Winchester 85, Groveport-Madison 28
Cin. Anderson 35, Cin. Withrow 25
Cin. Walnut Hills 43, Cin. Turpin 31
Cin. West Clermont 64, Milford 32
Cle. St. Joseph 44, Akr. Hoban 39
Cols. Africentric 90, Cols. Independence 27
Cols. East 45, Cols. International 30
Cols. Eastmoor 77, Cols. Briggs 24
Cols. Mifflin 59, Cols. Centennial 58
Cols. South 50, Cols. Marion-Franklin 28
Cols. Upper Arlington 40, Hilliard Davidson 36
Cols. Whetstone 61, Cols. Beechcroft 49
Columbiana 68, Wellsville 21
Dublin Coffman 90, Galloway Westland 31
Dublin Scioto 64, Delaware Hayes 51
Fairview, Ky. 32, Ironton St. Joseph 30
Heath 61, Johnstown Northridge 39
Hilliard Darby 43, Worthington Kilbourne 30
Loveland 50, Kings Mills Kings 36
Marion Pleasant 42, Delaware Buckeye Valley 33
Marysville 49, Grove City Cent. Crossing 44
New Albany 59, Sunbury Big Walnut 51
Newark 113, Cols. Franklin Hts. 17
Newark Cath. 48, Johnstown-Monroe 25
Newark Licking Valley 38, Granville 34
Pataskala Licking Hts. 55, Hebron Lakewood 46
Pickerington Cent. 51, Lancaster 38
Pickerington N. 55, Gahanna Lincoln 52
Reynoldsburg 87, Grove City 56
Ridgeway Ridgemont 42, DeGraff Riverside 27
Thomas Worthington 41, Dublin Jerome 37
Westerville Cent. 46, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 34
Westerville N. 34, Lewis Center Olentangy 27
Westerville S. 75, Powell Olentangy Liberty 42
Saturday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central at Upper Sandusky
Carey at Wynford
Mohawk at Bucyrus
Putnam County League
Fort Jennings at Kalida
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Fremont St. Joseph at Old Fort
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Castalia Margaretta at Willard
Oak Harbor at Vermilion
Port Clinton at Huron
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Tiffin Columbian at Sandusky Senior
Ohio Cardinal Conference
West Holmes at Wooster Senior
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Loudonville at Crestline
Firelands Conference
New London at Norwalk St. Paul
Plymouth at South Central
Western Reserve at Ashland Crestview
Other NW Ohio Games
Antwerp at Parkway
Arlington at Ottawa-Glandorf
Bluffton at North Baltimore
Bryan at Defiance
Buckeye Valley at Westerville Central
Clear Fork at Clear Fork
Coldwater at Ottoville
Columbus Grove at Elida
Columbus St. Francis Desales at Mount Vernon
Danville at Centerburg
Delphos Jefferson at New Bremen
Detroit Mumford at Toledo Scott
Edgerton at Pettisville
Fayette at Fairview
Findlay at Anthony Wayne
Fostoria Senior at Lakota
Homestead, Ind. at Toledo Notre Dame
Lima Senior at Lima Cent. Cath.
Maumee Valley Country Day at Toledo Bowsher
McComb at Ayersville
Minster at Van Wert
Monroeville at Ashland Mapleton
New Riegel at Elmwood
Oregon Clay at Sylvania Southview
Ridgemont at Arcadia
Riverdale at Kenton
Rossford at Maumee
Sylvania Northview at Toledo Woodward
Tiffin Calvert at Milan Edison
Toledo Rogers at Wayne County, Mich.
Tree of Life at Ridgedale
Upper Scioto Valley at Pandora-Gilboa
Vanlue at Miller City
Versailles at Lima Bath
TOURNAMENTS
RICHLAND SOURCE CLASSIC
Mansfield St. Peter’s vs. Galion, 11 a.m.
Mansfield Christian vs. Clear Fork, 1
Norwalk vs. Lexington, 3
Bellevue vs. Napoleon, 5
Ontario vs. Mansfield Senior, 7
Shelby vs. Ashland, 9
PREP Boys Basketball
Friday’s Results
Blanchard Valley Conference
Cory-Rawson 40, Liberty-Benton 39
Hopewell-Loudon 53, Arcadia 35
McComb 70, Vanlue 55
North Baltimore 51, Leipsic 45
Pandora-Gilboa 68, Riverdale 23
Van Buren 59, Arlington 45
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay 52, Oregon Clay 36
Tol. Cent. Catholic 48, Fremont Ross 39
Toledo Whitmer 45, Toledo St. Francis 42
Northern 10 Conference
Carey 71, Upper Sandusky 70
Colonel Crawford 73, Mohawk 67
Seneca East 49, Buckeye Central 47
Wynford 58, Ridgedale 45
Northwest Conference
Ada 40, Allen East 32
Convoy Crestview 43, Bluffton 25
Lincolnview 46, Spencerville 40
Paulding 53, Columbus Grove 50
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Wauseon 84, Delta 26
Western Buckeye League
Elida 60, Lima Bath 44
Kenton 55, Celina 50
Lima Shawnee 57, Defiance 46
Ottawa-Glandorf 64, St. Marys Memorial 50
Wapakoneta 56, Van Wert 49
Northwest Central Conference
Lima Perry 70, Waynesfield-Goshen 56
Riverside 59, Ridgemont 35
Upper Scioto Valley 73, Hardin Northern 21
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Old Fort 57, New Riegel 45
Sandusky St. Mary’s 60, Fremont St. Joseph 37
Tiffin Calvert 53, Lakota 41
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Huron 56, Castalia Margaretta 51
Willard 55, Port Clinton 39
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Norwalk Senior 53, Clyde 48
Sandusky Perkins 55, Bellevue 51
Shelby 68, Sandusky Senior 63
Midwest Athletic Conference
Delphos St. John’s 48, Fort Recovery 45
New Knoxville 65, Parkway 47
Versailles 55, New Bremen 51
Northern Lakes League
Bowling Green 64, Maumee 62, 2-OT
Perrysburg 70, Springfield 63, OT
Sylvania Northview 79, Napoleon 39
Sylvania Southview 69, Anthony Wayne 52
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Mansfield Madison 68, Ashland Senior 53
Wooster Senior 52, Mount Vernon 49
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Lucas 70, Crestline 61
Mansfield Christian 56, Kidron Central Christian 48
Mansfield St. Peter’s 58, Loudonville 44
Firelands Conference
New London 67, South Central 57
Norwalk St. Paul 71, Monroeville 23
Plymouth 62, Ashland Crestview 49
Other NW Ohio Games
Ayersville 55, Hilltop 43
Elgin 47, Sidney Lehman 44
Fairview 46, Continental 28
Kalida 48, Holgate 21
Lima Cent. Cath. 58, Delphos Jefferson 36
Lima Senior 83, Toledo Woodward 62
Monclova Christian 61, Heritage Christian 54
Norwalk St. Paul 71, Castalia Margaretta 23
Ottoville 65, Fort Jennings 57
Tiffin Columbian 73, Fostoria Senior 55
Vermilion 70, Milan Edison 60
Wayne Trace 71, Liberty Center 49
Western Reserve 77, Ashland Mapleton 43
Around Ohio
Akr. Ellet 72, Akr. East 39
Albany Alexander 50, Athens 44
Anna 66, Jackson Center 39
Apple Creek Waynedale 71, Rittman 66
Ashtabula Edgewood 67, Hubbard 52
Ashville Teays Valley 60, Circleville 42
Aurora 65, Kent Roosevelt 40
Avon 63, N. Olmsted 53
Avon Lake 53, Westlake 36
Bainbridge Paint Valley 59, Southeastern 55
Bay Village Bay 64, Rocky River 60
Beachwood 65, Painesville Harvey 51
Beaver Eastern 57, Latham Western 29
Bellefontaine 48, Spring. NW 46
Berlin Center Western Reserve 93, Mineral Ridge 62
Beverly Ft. Frye 53, Sarahsville Shenandoah 47
Bidwell River Valley 46, Pomeroy Meigs 45
Bloom-Carroll 70, Amanda-Clearcreek 50
Botkins 59, Houston 50
Brunswick 79, Strongsville 53
Byesville Meadowbrook 58, New Philadelphia 56
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 84, Bellaire 65
Caldwell 64, New Matamoras Frontier 60
Camden Preble Shawnee 57, New Lebanon Dixie 37
Cameron, W.Va. 79, Beallsville 43
Canal Fulton Northwest 52, Massillon Tuslaw 46
Canal Winchester 64, Groveport-Madison 56
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 115, Fairfield Christian 37
Canfield S. Range 61, Youngs. Ursuline 38
Casstown Miami E. 39, Arcanum 22
Chardon 80, Chagrin Falls Kenston 76
Chardon NDCL 62, Garfield Hts. Trinity 44
Chesapeake 43, Ironton Rock Hill 34
Chesterland W. Geauga 71, Wickliffe 63
Chillicothe 56, Greenfield McClain 43
Chillicothe Unioto 63, Piketon 53
Chillicothe Zane Trace 64, Chillicothe Huntington 18
Cin. Aiken 63, Cin. Western Hills 52
Cin. Deer Park 66, Cin. Wyoming 56
Cin. Hughes 61, Cin. Taft 56
Cin. Indian Hill 70, Cin. Mariemont 55
Cin. McNicholas 54, Kettering Alter 40
Cin. Mt. Healthy 54, Hamilton Ross 40
Cin. N. College Hill 71, Cin. Clark Montessori 43
Cin. Oak Hills 42, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 41
Cin. Princeton 101, Cin. Colerain 38
Cin. Turpin 43, Cin. Walnut Hills 31
Cin. West Clermont 64, Milford 32
Cin. Winton Woods 49, Cin. Elder 39
Cin. Withrow 46, Cin. Anderson 41
Cin. Woodward 66, Cin. Shroder 58
Clayton Northmont 63, Miamisburg 56, OT
Cle. E. Tech 110, Cle. Collinwood 57
Cle. Glenville 70, Cle. Max Hayes 33
Cle. Hts. 67, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 65
Cols. Beechcroft 105, Cols. Whetstone 49
Cols. Centennial 68, Cols. Mifflin 67
Cols. East 99, Cols. International 41
Cols. Eastmoor 69, Cols. Briggs 39
Cols. Grandview Hts. 54, Cols. Bexley 51
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 57, Baltimore Liberty Union 48
Cols. Hartley 68, Cols. Ready 48
Cols. Northland 66, Cols. Linden McKinley 56
Cols. South 103, Cols. Marion-Franklin 47
Cols. Upper Arlington 45, Hilliard Davidson 27
Cols. Walnut Ridge 82, Cols. West 78
Cols. Watterson 45, Cols. DeSales 38
Cols. Wellington 82, Grove City Christian 50
Conneaut 39, Seneca, Pa. 36
Copley 76, Barberton 58
Corning Miller 62, Wahama, W.Va. 43
Cov. Catholic, Ky. 67, Cin. La Salle 49
Creston Norwayne 55, Jeromesville Hillsdale 39
Crooksville 60, Heath 43
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 46, Navarre Fairless 34
Danville 64, Fredericktown 56
Day. Carroll 48, Hamilton Badin 41
Dover 46, Cambridge 30
Doylestown Chippewa 50, Dalton 46
Dresden Tri-Valley 55, Zanesville W. Muskingum 29
Dublin Coffman 103, Galloway Westland 34
Dublin Jerome 65, Thomas Worthington 37
Dublin Scioto 46, Delaware Hayes 38
E. Palestine 66, Leetonia 65
Eastlake N. 93, Madison 81
Elyria 68, Medina 60
Elyria Cath. 55, Parma 41
Fairfield 67, Hamilton 65
Fairport Harbor Harding 62, Burton Berkshire 53
Fairview 58, Oberlin 55
Fairview, Ky. 52, Ironton St. Joseph 46
Fayetteville-Perry 51, Leesburg Fairfield 41
Franklin Middletown Christian 51, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 49
Gahanna Cols. Academy 48, Worthington Christian 41
Gallipolis Gallia 70, Ironton 46
Garrettsville Garfield 58, Ravenna SE 49
Germantown Valley View 34, Monroe 32
Glouster Trimble 62, Belpre 48
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 80, Lore City Buckeye Trail 64
Grafton Midview 36, Amherst Steele 33
Hannibal River 61, Martins Ferry 23
Hilliard Darby 65, Worthington Kilbourne 54
Howard E. Knox 55, Centerburg 53
Independence 66, Middlefield Cardinal 63, OT
Jackson 53, Washington C.H. 50
Kettering Fairmont 48, Springboro 40
Kinsman Badger 48, Cortland Maplewood 46
Lakewood St. Edward 89, Parma Padua 55
Lancaster Fairfield Union 62, Circleville Logan Elm 39
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 52, Sugar Grove Berne Union 39
Leavittsburg LaBrae 87, Brookfield 39
Lebanon 49, Beavercreek 44
Legacy Christian 58, Day. Jefferson 36
Lewistown Indian Lake 67, Urbana 60
Linsly, W.Va. 71, Shadyside 63
London Madison Plains 68, S. Charleston SE 50
Lorain 81, Bedford 43
Lorain Clearview 71, Columbia Station Columbia 48
Loveland 52, Kings Mills Kings 44
Lowellville 56, Atwater Waterloo 44
Lynchburg-Clay 64, Manchester 37
Madonna, W.Va. 45, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 43
Malvern 59, Strasburg-Franklin 56
Maple Hts. 71, Cle. JFK 50
Marysville 52, Grove City Cent. Crossing 51
Mason 58, Middletown 49
Massillon Jackson 58, Massillon Perry 40
Massillon Washington 62, N. Can. Hoover 42
McArthur Vinton County 69, Wellston 51
McDonald 77, New Middletown Spring. 71
Medina Buckeye 62, Sheffield Brookside 57
Medina Highland 54, Richfield Revere 51
Milford Center Fairbanks 48, W. Liberty-Salem 47
Minerva 61, Beloit W. Branch 52
Mogadore 48, Youngs. Valley Christian 44
Mogadore Field 64, Streetsboro 62
N. Ridgeville 70, Berea-Midpark 63
New Albany 52, Sunbury Big Walnut 43
New Boston Glenwood 63, Portsmouth Clay 60
New Concord John Glenn 76, Zanesville Maysville 56
New London 67, Greenwich S. Cent. 57
New Madison Tri-Village 57, Newton Local 53
Newark 64, Cols. Franklin Hts. 21
Newton Falls 64, Youngs. Liberty 50
Norwood 49, Miami Valley Christian Academy 44
Oak Hill 50, Minford 34
Olmsted Falls 41, Lakewood 38
Orange 68, Geneva 67
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 70, Parma Normandy 69
Peebles 42, Mowrystown Whiteoak 38
Philo 59, Thornville Sheridan 56, OT
Pickerington Cent. 67, Lancaster 42
Pickerington N. 54, Gahanna Lincoln 40
Plain City Jonathan Alder 32, St. Paris Graham 24
Poland Seminary 56, Cortland Lakeview 45
Portsmouth 66, S. Point 58
Proctorville Fairland 67, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 36
Racine Southern 76, Stewart Federal Hocking 35
Reading 44, Cin. Madeira 36
Reynoldsburg 59, Grove City 47
Richmond Edison 65, Rayland Buckeye 54
Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 46, Seaman N. Adams 41
Rootstown 60, Mantua Crestwood 47
S. Webster 77, Portsmouth W. 72, OT
Salineville Southern 77, Hanoverton United 67
Shekinah Christian 43, Granville Christian 27
Smithville 71, West Salem Northwestern 65
Spring. Cath. Cent. 80, Cedarville 55
Spring. Shawnee 47, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 32
St. Clairsville 53, Brooke, W.Va. 42
Struthers 74, Niles McKinley 54
Sugarcreek Garaway 84, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 70
Tipp City Bethel 66, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 58
Toronto 66, Lisbon David Anderson 46
Tree of Life 53, Delaware Christian 32
Twinsburg 69, N. Royalton 48
Union City Mississinawa Valley 50, Ansonia 48
W. Chester Lakota W. 65, Cin. Sycamore 60
W. Jefferson 66, Spring. NE 47
W. Union 68, Sardinia Eastern Brown 52
Warren Champion 55, Campbell Memorial 50
Warsaw River View 48, Coshocton 36
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 62, Hillsboro 53
Waterford 60, Reedsville Eastern 42
Waverly 59, Lucasville Valley 44
Wellington 54, Oberlin Firelands 37
Westerville Cent. 60, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 50
Westerville N. 69, Lewis Center Olentangy 56
Wheelersburg 65, McDermott Scioto NW 57
Wheeling Park, W.Va. 56, Belmont Union Local 40
Whitehall-Yearling 87, London 46
Williamsburg 51, Lees Creek E. Clinton 38
Williamsport Westfall 68, Frankfort Adena 56, 2OT
Willoughby S. 47, Mayfield 36
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 65, Portsmouth Notre Dame 44
Wintersville Indian Creek 43, Weir, W.Va. 37
Wooster 52, Mt. Vernon 49
Wooster Triway 62, Akr. Manchester 39
Youngs. Boardman 76, Ashtabula Lakeside 64
Youngs. East 72, Warren Harding 43
Zanesville 81, Marietta 58
Zanesville Rosecrans 57, Millersport 36
Saturday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Colonel Crawford at Wynford
Mohawk at Carey
Ridgedale at Upper Sandusky
Seneca East at Bucyrus
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Northwood at Gibsonburg
Toledo Christian at Danbury
Ohio Cardinal Conference
West Holmes at Mansfield Senior
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Galion Senior at Marion Harding
North Union at Marion Pleasant
Ontario at Buckeye Valley
River Valley at Clear Fork
Firelands Conference
Ashland Crestview at Norwalk St. Paul
Monroeville at New London
Plymouth at Western Reserve
Other NW Ohio Games
Antwerp at Continental
Archbold at Holgate
Arlington at Columbus Grove
Ashland Mapleton at South Central
Ayersville at Evergreen
Berlin Hiland at Mansfield St. Peter’s
Bluffton at McComb
Bowling Green at Tiffin Columbian
Bryan at Defiance
Cardinal Stritch at Cornerstone Christian
Celina at Marion Local
Convoy Crestview at Edgerton
Cory-Rawson at Lima Temple Christian
Delphos Jefferson at Pandora-Gilboa
Edon at Liberty Center
Elida at Coldwater
Fayette at Fairview
Findlay at Lima Bath
Hicksville at Stryker
Hopewell-Loudon at Woodmore
Jay County, Ind. at Fort Recovery
Kenton at Riverdale
Kewpee Tip-Off at Lima Senior
Lagrange Keystone at Norwalk Senior
Lake at Oak Harbor
Lexington at Clyde
Lima Perry at Ada
Lima Shawnee at New Knoxville
Milan Edison at Sandusky St. Mary’s
Miller City at Leipsic
Minster at Wapakoneta
New Bremen at Fort Loramie
North Baltimore at Hardin Northern
North Central at Swanton
Old Fort at Castalia Margaretta
Otsego at Delta
Ottawa Hills at Liberty-Benton
Ottawa-Glandorf at Lima Cent. Cath.
Parkway at South Adams, Ind.
Patrick Henry at Tinora
Perrysburg at Toledo St. Francis
Port Clinton at Bellevue
Russia at Riverside
Sidney Lehman at Springfield Catholic Central
Spencerville at Ottoville
Springfield at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Tiffin Calvert at Arcadia
Toledo Start at Ashland Senior
Triad at Ridgemont
Van Buren at Upper Scioto Valley
Wauseon at Napoleon
Wayne Trace at Lincolnview
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 10 3 0 .769 368 250
Buffalo 7 6 0 .538 240 290
Miami 6 7 0 .462 236 318
N.Y. Jets 5 8 0 .385 266 311
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 9 4 0 .692 329 202
Tennessee 8 5 0 .615 273 294
Houston 4 9 0 .308 312 335
Indianapolis 3 11 0 .214 225 368
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Pittsburgh 11 2 0 .846 320 251
Baltimore 7 6 0 .538 318 246
Cincinnati 5 8 0 .385 226 271
Cleveland 0 13 0 .000 197 335
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 7 6 0 .538 329 289
L.A. Chargers 7 6 0 .538 298 225
Oakland 6 7 0 .462 264 304
Denver 5 9 0 .357 254 328
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Philadelphia 11 2 0 .846 404 250
Dallas 7 6 0 .538 316 294
Washington 5 8 0 .385 285 344
N.Y. Giants 2 11 0 .154 199 321
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 9 4 0 .692 370 263
Carolina 9 4 0 .692 300 262
Atlanta 8 5 0 .615 294 261
Tampa Bay 4 9 0 .308 264 312
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 10 3 0 .769 309 235
Detroit 7 6 0 .538 338 329
Green Bay 7 6 0 .538 285 302
Chicago 4 9 0 .308 224 274
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 9 4 0 .692 396 265
Seattle 8 5 0 .615 314 252
Arizona 6 7 0 .462 231 317
San Francisco 3 10 0 .231 228 314
y-clinched division
Thursday’s RESULT
Denver 25, Indianapolis 13
Saturday’s Games
Chicago at Detroit, 4:30
L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 8:30
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 1
Houston at Jacksonville, 1
Arizona at Washington, 1
N.Y. Jets at New Orleans, 1
Miami at Buffalo, 1
Green Bay at Carolina, 1
Baltimore at Cleveland, 1
L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:05
New England at Pittsburgh, 4:25
Tennessee at San Francisco, 4:25
Dallas at Oakland, 8:30
Monday’s Games
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 8:30
Saturday, Dec. 23
Indianapolis at Baltimore, 4:30
Minnesota at Green Bay, 8:30
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 24 7 .774 —
Toronto 19 8 .704 3
New York 15 13 .536 7½
Philadelphia 14 14 .500 8½
Brooklyn 11 17 .393 11½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 16 13 .552 —
Miami 14 14 .500 1½
Orlando 11 19 .367 5½
Charlotte 10 18 .357 5½
Atlanta 6 23 .207 10
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 21 8 .724 —
Milwaukee 15 12 .556 5
Indiana 16 13 .552 5
Detroit 16 13 .552 5
Chicago 8 20 .286 12½
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 22 4 .846 —
San Antonio 19 9 .679 4
New Orleans 15 14 .517 8½
Memphis 9 20 .310 14½
Dallas 8 21 .276 15½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 17 12 .586 —
Portland 15 13 .536 1½
Denver 15 13 .536 1½
Oklahoma City 14 14 .500 2½
Utah 14 15 .483 3
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 23 6 .793 —
L.A. Clippers 11 16 .407 11
L.A. Lakers 10 17 .370 12
Sacramento 9 19 .321 13½
Phoenix 9 21 .300 14½
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
Detroit 105, Atlanta 91
New York 111, Brooklyn 104
Cleveland 121, L.A. Lakers 112
Minnesota 119, Sacramento 96
Golden State 112, Dallas 97
Friday’s Results
Detroit 104, Indiana 98
Miami 104, Charlotte 98
Oklahoma City 119, Philadelphia 117, 3OT
Portland 95, Orlando 88
Washington 100, L.A. Clippers 91
Toronto 120, Brooklyn 87
Utah 107, Boston 95
Chicago 115, Milwaukee 109
Memphis 96, Atlanta 94
New Orleans at Denver, late
San Antonio at Houston, late
Saturday’s Games
Portland at Charlotte, 7
Oklahoma City at New York, 7:30
Utah at Cleveland, 7:30
L.A. Clippers at Miami, 8
Milwaukee at Houston, 8
Phoenix at Minnesota, 8
Dallas at San Antonio, 8:30
Boston at Memphis, 9
Sunday’s Games
Sacramento at Toronto, 3:30
Orlando at Detroit, 4
Cleveland at Washington, 6
Indiana at Brooklyn, 6
Monday’s Games
Boston at Indiana, 7
New York at Charlotte, 7
Miami at Atlanta, 7:30
Denver at Oklahoma City, 8
Philadelphia at Chicago, 8
Portland at Minnesota, 8
Utah at Houston, 8
L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 8:30
Phoenix at Dallas, 8:30
Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 31 23 6 2 48 117 75
Toronto 34 20 13 1 41 109 97
Boston 29 15 10 4 34 84 82
Montreal 32 14 14 4 32 87 100
Detroit 32 12 13 7 31 86 103
Florida 32 12 15 5 29 93 110
Ottawa 30 10 13 7 27 82 103
Buffalo 33 8 18 7 23 72 111
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Columbus 32 20 11 1 41 94 84
New Jersey 32 18 9 5 41 100 96
Washington 33 20 12 1 41 105 96
N.Y. Rangers 32 17 12 3 37 105 94
N.Y. Islanders 32 17 12 3 37 114 111
Pittsburgh 33 16 14 3 35 95 106
Philadelphia 31 13 11 7 33 89 89
Carolina 31 13 11 7 33 88 97
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Nashville 31 20 7 4 44 106 85
St. Louis 33 21 10 2 44 105 84
Winnipeg 32 18 9 5 41 108 92
Minnesota 31 17 11 3 37 91 88
Chicago 32 16 11 5 37 98 85
Dallas 33 18 14 1 37 98 97
Colorado 31 15 14 2 32 96 101
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Los Angeles 33 20 10 3 43 100 77
Vegas 31 20 9 2 42 107 95
San Jose 30 17 10 3 37 82 71
Calgary 32 16 13 3 35 91 99
Anaheim 32 14 11 7 35 86 92
Vancouver 32 14 14 4 32 83 97
Edmonton 32 13 17 2 28 93 105
Arizona 34 7 22 5 19 76 118
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
Philadelphia 2, Buffalo 1
Washington 5, Boston 3
Columbus 6, N.Y. Islanders 4
Montreal 2, New Jersey 1, OT
Chicago 5, Winnipeg 1
Anaheim 3, St. Louis 1
Minnesota 2, Toronto 0
Colorado 2, Florida 1
Tampa Bay 4, Arizona 1
Nashville 4, Edmonton 0
San Jose 3, Calgary 2
Vegas 2, Pittsburgh 1
Friday’s Results
New Jersey 5, Dallas 2
Carolina 5, Buffalo 4, OT
N.Y. Rangers 4, Los Angeles 2
Detroit 3, Toronto 1
San Jose at Vancouver, late
Saturday’s Games
Edmonton at Minnesota, 2
N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 5
Los Angeles at N.Y. Islanders, 7
Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7
Montreal at Ottawa, 7
Columbus at Carolina, 7
Dallas at Philadelphia, 7
Anaheim at Washington, 8
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 8
Tampa Bay at Colorado, 9
Nashville at Calgary, 10
Sunday’s Games
St. Louis at Winnipeg, 6
Minnesota at Chicago, 7
Calgary at Vancouver, 8
Florida at Vegas, 8
Monday’s Games
Anaheim at New Jersey, 7
Columbus at Boston, 7
Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 7
San Jose at Edmonton, 9
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 9
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Friday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Mount St. Mary’s 89, Washington (Md.) 67
SOUTH
E. Kentucky 70, Charleston Southern 65
Emory & Henry 104, Berry 86
NC A&T 64, Tennessee St. 54
Samford 98, Thomas (Ga.) 51
MIDWEST
Adrian 85, Great Lakes Christian 61
Creighton 87, Md.-Eastern Shore 36
Grand View 85, Association Free 50
North Central (Ill.) 73, Alma 52
UIC 76, Dartmouth 60
Wis.-Eau Claire 63, Carleton 56
SOUTHWEST
Houston Baptist 100, Barclay 65
Sam Houston St. 57, UALR 55
Texas A&M-CC 71, St. Mary’s (Texas) 55
FAR WEST
Colorado 112, S. Dakota St. 103, 2OT
Friday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Buffalo 76, St. Bonaventure 59
Messiah 82, FDU-Florham 72
Scranton 81, Hartwick 48
SOUTH
Coll. of Charleston 73, North Florida 69
Emory & Henry 83, Greensboro 48
FAU 82, Georgia St. 50
Gardner-Webb 70, Davidson 65
Kennesaw St. 60, Georgia Southern 58
Marian (Ind.) 85, Pikeville 57
Miami 79, Alabama St. 31
Nicholls 62, MVSU 57
Norfolk St. 64, UNC-Greensboro 63
Oral Roberts 76, Alcorn St. 52
South Florida 108, Southern U. 48
Southern Miss. 58, Sam Houston St. 38
Tennessee St. 71, Lipscomb 64
MIDWEST
Creighton 72, S. Dakota St. 65
Hope 89, Finlandia 38
Hope International 90, Evangel 80
Minn. St. (Mankato) 70, Concordia (St.P) 45
Northern St. (SD) 69, Minn. St. (Moorhead) 65
Ohio St. 103, Dartmouth 70
Valparaiso 99, Indiana-Northwest 59
W. Michigan 85, Kentucky St. 50
Wichita St. 66, Chicago St. 63
FAR WEST
Colorado 68, Air Force 43
San Francisco 90, Sacramento St. 76
Seattle 68, Idaho 60