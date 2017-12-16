Prep roundup: Settles scores 25 in loss to Otsego

TONTOGANY — Otsego used balanced scoring and a second-quarter advantage Friday night as the Knights held off Fostoria 68-59 in a Northern Buckeye Conference girls basketball game.

Fostoria, which fell to 1-7 overall and 0-4 in the NBC, wasted a 25-point performance by Tyriana Settles. She had 17 points in the second half after Otsego built a 29-18 halftime lead by outscoring the Redmen 13-6 in the second quarter.

The Lady Red also got 12 points from J’Breon Jones and 11 more from Larai Williams.

Otsego (4-2, 3-1) saw Holly Roe’s 19 points lead the way against Fostoria. Kylie Brinkman added 17, Madison Dzierwa 11 and Jaclyn Ghesquiere 10.

otsego (4-2, 3-1 nbc)

Limes 2-2–6, Brinkman 6-3–17, L. Roberts 1-0–2, Dzierwa 4-0–11, Moser 1-0–2, Ghesquiere 2-4–10, Roe 6-5–19, E. Roberts 0-1″”1. TOTALS: 22 15-30–68.

fostoria (1-7, 0-4 nbc)

Jones 5-0–12, Miller 3-1″”7, Settles 10-4–25, Taylor 1-2–4, Williams 4-2–11. TOTALS: 23 9-17″”59.

Otsego 16 13 23 16 — 68

Fostoria 12 6 21 20 — 59

3-Point GOALS: Otsego 9 (Dzierwa 3, Brinkman, Ghesquiere & Roe 2); Fostoria 4 (Jones 2, Settles & Williams).

ELMWOOD 73

ROSSFORD 41

BLOOMDALE — Maddie Schramko notched a double-double and Elmwood shot 43 free throws in trouncing Rossford 73-41 in Friday’s Northern Buckeye Conference girls basketball game.

Schramko matched the team-high with 15 points and added 17 rebounds for the Royals (5-1, 4-0 NBC), Zoe Shank added 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocks, while Jill Hannah scored 13 — with 10 made free throws — and a team-high five assists.

Haleigh Peters led the Bulldogs (3-3, 2-2) with 13 points.

rossford (3-3, 2-2 NBC)

Peters 5-2–13, Pierce 3-0–8, Seman 2-0–4, De. Utley 1-1–3, Swope 1-0–3, Carlin 1-0–2, Dunne 0-2–2, Schimming 1-0–2, Mikonowicz 1-0–2, Di. Utley 1-0–2. TOTALS: 16 5-12–41.

elmwood (5-1, 4-0 NBC)

Shank 6-3–15, Schramko 7-1–15, Hannah 1-10–13, Troike 1-5–8, Sidle 3-1–7, Hillard 3-0–7, Meyer 2-1–6, Hall 0-1–1, Pennington 0-1–1. TOTALS: 23-52 23-43–73.

Rossford 8 13 11 9 — 41

Elmwood 17 12 18 26 — 73

3-Point GOALS: Rossford 4 (Pierce 2, Peters & Swope); Elmwood 4 (Troike, Hannah, Meyer & Hillard).

rebounds: Elmwood 43 (Schramko 17).

turnovers: Elmwood 18.

junior varsity: Elmwood, 44-22.

Boys basketball

HOPEWELL-LOUDON 53

ARCADIA 35

ARCADIA — Jordyn Jury buried four 3-pointers in a 27-point effort in leading Hopewell-Loudon over Arcadia 53-35 in Blanchard Valley Conference action on Friday.

Luke Bolte added 14 points and a team-high six rebounds for the unbeaten Chieftains (5-0, 2-0 BVC).

Levi Squire paced the Redskins (0-4, 0-2) with five 3s and 15 points.

hopewell-loudon (5-0, 2-0 BVC)

Jury 9-5–27, Bolte 6-2–14, Simonis 1-2–5, Hoover 1-0–3, Gresier 1-0–2, Rumschlag 1-0–2. TOTALS: 19-50 9-16–53.

Arcadia (0-4, 0-2 BVC)

Squire 5-0–15, Simon 3-0–6, Brubaker 2-2–6, Rader 1-3–5, Stoner 1-0–3. TOTALS: 12-45 5-13–35.

Hopewell-Loudon 12 18 9 14 — 53

Arcadia 13 7 9 6 — 35

3-Point GOALS: Hopewell-Loudon 6-18 (Jury 4, Hoover & Simonis); Arcadia 6-18 (Squire 5, Stoner).

rebounds: Hopewell-Loudon 22 (Bolte 6); Arcadia 23 (Rader 8).

turnovers: Hopewell-Loudon 6, Arcadia 15.

junior varsity: Hopewell-Loudon, 40-17.

McCOMB 70

VANLUE 55

McCOMB — McComb connected for nine 3-pointers on Friday and junior guard Tanner Schroeder buried seven of them and racked up a game-best 33 points in leading the Panthers to their first win of the season, a 70-55 victory over Vanlue in Blanchard Valley Conference action.

Jacob Rider added 16 points for McComb (1-1, 1-1 BVC) and Koby Gustwiller chipped in 10 points.

Troy Ward notched a gaudy double-double with team-highs of 22 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Wildcats (1-4, 0-2). Caleb Bonham scored 12 and Lake Sunderhaus added 10.

vanlue (1-4, 0-2 BVC)

Ward 8-4–22, Bonham 5-2–12, Sunderhaus 3-1–10, Kloepfer 3-1–7, Price 1-0–2, Temple 1-0–2. TOTALS: 21-62 8-19 — 55.

McComb (1-2, 1-1 BVC)

Schroeder 13-0–33, Rider 5-5–16, Gustwiller 2-6–10, Wasson 4-0–9, Sherick 1-0–2. TOTALS: 25-53 11-15 — 70.

Vanlue 9 10 14 22 — 55

McComb 13 11 25 21 — 70

3-Point GOALS: Vanlue 5-17 (Sunderhaus 3, Ward 2); McComb 9-22 (Schroeder 7, Wasson Rider 1).

rebounds: Vanlue 36 (Ward 16); McComb 29.

turnovers: Vanlue 12, McComb 11.

junior varsity: McComb, 34-31.

TIFFIN CALVERT 53

LAKOTA 41

TIFFIN — Lakota scored a mere four points in the first and third quarters Friday night, falling 53-41 to Tiffin Calvert in a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division boys basketball game.

The loss leaves Lakota 1-4 overall and 0-2 in the SBC, while Calvert climbed to 1-1 on the season and in the SBC.

Calvert got 14 points and six rebounds from Connor Kennedy with Park Hemminger adding 12 points (9 at the free throw line) and four assists. Josh Recker had six steals.

Tyler Gabel’s 17 points paced Lakota, wile Tyler Wehrle had 10.

lakota (1-4, 0-2 sbc)

Miller 1-0–2, Wehrle 3-4–10, Schaser 2-3–8, Gabel 7-2–17, White 0-1–1, Walter 1-0–3. TOTALS: 14 10-17–41.

tiffin calvert (1-1, 1-1 sbc)

Dull 2-0–5, Cooper 1-0–2, Kennedy 5-4–14, Hemminger 1-9–12, Schetter 2-0–5, Recker 4-1–9, Somodi 1-1–3, Taylor 0-1–1, Seifert 1-0–2. TOTALS: 17 16-24–53.

Lakota 4 15 4 18 — 41

Tiffin Calvert 17 9 18 9 — 53

3-Point GOALS: Lakota 3 (Schaser, Gabel & Walter 1); Tiffin Calvert 3 (Dull, Hemminger & Schetter).

rebounds: Lakota 21; Tiffin Calvert 18 (Kennedy 6).

turnovers: Lakota 17, Tiffin Calvert 19.

junior varsity: Tiffin Calvert, 51-20.

Comments

comments