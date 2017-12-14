Prep Roundup: Elmore powers H-L past Falcons

MOUNT BLANCHARD — MaKayla Elmore notched a double-double of 24 points and 10 rebounds with three blocks as Hopewell-Loudon dispatched Riverdale 67-34 for a Blanchard Valley Conference girls basketball win Thursday night.

Kenadee Siebenaller (14 points), Emily Pace (13 points) and Hailey Coppus (11) each scored in double figures for the Chieftains (6-1, 2-1 BVC).

Bryanna Vanden Bosch and Reygan Frey (five assists) had 10 points apiece to lead the Falcons (4-4 1-2).

HOPEWELL-LOUDON (6-1, 2-1 BVC)

Elmore 9-4–24, Siebenaller 7-0–14, Pace 6-0–13, Coppus 4-0–11, Burns 1-0–2, Zender 1-0–2, Jameson 0-1–1. TOTALS: 28-57 5-6–67.

RIVERDALE (4-4, 1-2 BVC)

Vanden Bosch 5-0–10, Reygan Frey 3-4–10, Wright 2-2–6, Kuenzli 2-0–4, Rothlisberger 1-0–2, Hughes 1-0–2. TOTALS: 14-53 6-9–34.

Hopewell-Loudon 22 12 16 17 — 67

Riverdale 0 16 8 10 — 34

3-Point GOALS: Hopewell-Loudon 6-18 (Coppus 3, Elmore 2, Pace 1); Riverdale 0-9.

rebounds: Hopewell-Loudon 31 (Elmore 10); Riverdale 13 (Wright 4).

turnovers: Hopewell-Loudon 16, Riverdale 14.

ARCADIA 53

VAN BUREN 19

ARCADIA — Reagan Pratt and Kennedy Pratt knocked down 14 and 13 points, respectively, as Arcadia had little trouble defeating Van Buren 53-19 in Blanchard Valley Conference girls basketball play Thursday.

Reagan Pratt knocked down four 3-pointers on the night and also had four steals to Kennedy’s three swipes as the Redskins improved to 4-1 overall, 3-0 in the BVC.

Mady Parker scored seven points to lead the Black Knights (4-4, 1-3) who scored 11 of their points at the free throw line.

VAN BUREN (4-4, 1-3 BVC)

Rinehart 0-2–2, Dewalt 0-2–2, Parker 1-5–7, Horn 0-1–1, F. Dewalt 1-0–2, Leeper 2-0–4, Strapp 0-1–1. TOTALS: 4 11-21–19.

ARCADIA (4-1, 3-0 BVC)

Brubaker 1-0–2, R. Pratt 5-0–14, Mock 2-0–4, Burnett 3-0–7, Cramer 1-0–3, Ward 2-0–4, K. Pratt 4-5–13, Watkins 3-0–6. TOTALS: 21 5-8–53.

Van Buren 3 5 6 5 — 19

Arcadia 19 17 11 6 — 53

3-Point GOALS: Van Buren 0; Arcadia 6 (R. Pratt 4, Burnett & Cramer).

rebounds: Van Buren 20 (Saltzman 6); Arcadia 31 (Saltzman 10).

turnovers: Van Buren 21, Arcadia 7.

junior varsity: Arcadia, 27-15.

OLD FORT 42

MOHAWK 30

OLD FORT — Behind the 1-2 punch of Morgan Miller and Sydney Hossler, Old Fort picked up its first win of the season Thursday with a 42-30 victory over Mohawk in a nonleague girls basketball game.

Miller had nine points and nine rebounds, and Hossler added eight points and eight rebounds for the Stockaders (1-5). Jenna Clouse added six points, and Whitney Bilger and Madisyn Spencer each chipped in five points. Old Fort outrebounded the Warriors 40-25.

Anna Stillberger had a game-high 11 points for Mohawk (2-3). Shay Miller scored seven points and Sandra Pennington had six.

Mohawk (2-3)

Miller 2-2–7, Harper 2-0–4, Pennington 2-1–6, Stillberger 5-0–11, Morehart 0-1–1. TOTALS: 11-39 5-13–30.

Old Fort (1-5)

Magers 1-3–5, Clouse 3-0–6, spencer 2-0–5, W. Bilger 2-0–5, H. Bilger 1-0–2, Gillett 1-0–2, Miller 3-3–9, Hossler 4-0–8. TOTALS: 17-54 6-9–42.

Mohawk 7 9 2 11 — 30

Old Fort 9 14 11 8 — 42

3-Point GOALS: Mohawk 3-11 (Miller, Pennington, Stillberger); Old Fort 2-9 (Spencer, W. Bilger).

rebounds: Mohawk 25, Old Fort 40 (Miller 9).

turnovers: Mohawk 24, Old Fort 21.

junior varsity: Old Fort, 47-14.

LAKOTA 40

DANBURY 37

LAKESIDE — Lakota, which got scoring from nine players, built a 10-point lead after three quarters and hung on to defeat Danbury 40-37 Thursday night in a nonconference girls basketball game.

The Raiders, who are now 3-2 on the season, won the three quarters 7-4, 9-6 and 16-12 before Danbury (2-4) rallied in the fourth.

Alexa Gabel led Lakota with 10 points and Aliza Dauterman had six.

Robin Skinner’s 14 points paced Danbury with Haley Hoffman adding 13.

lakota (3-2)

Biddle 1-0–2, Feathers 1-1″”3, Klotz 2-0–4, Mogle 1-2–5, Wallace 2-1–5, Gabel 5-0–10, Palos 1-2–4, Dauterman 3-0–6, King 0-1–1. TOTALS: 16 7-18–40.

danbury (2-4)

Hoffman 4-5–13, Rakosky 1-0–3, Skinner 3-7–14, Uhinek 2-0–5, Valenti 1-0–2. TOTALS: 11 12-16–37.

Lakota 7 9 16 8 — 40

Danbury 4 6 12 15 — 37

3-Point GOALS: Lakota 1 (Mogle 1); Danburky 3 (Rakosky, Skinner & Uhinek 1).

LEIPSIC 44

VANLUE 30

VANLUE — Leipsic got off to a hot start, outscoring Vanlue by 10 early in the first quarter and held on the rest of the way in a 44-30 Blanchard Valley Conference win Thursday over the Wildcats.

Kierra Meyer had 13 points and seven rebounds to pace Leipsic (4-1, 2-1 BVC). Claire Rigel added 12 points for the Vikings, who led 17-7 after the first period and 26-15 at halftime.

Amanda Clymer’s nine points and 15 rebounds led Vanlue (5-3, 1-3).

LEIPSIC (4-1, 2-1 BVC)

Henry 2-2–7, Siefker 1-2–4, Meyer 6-1–13, Lammers 1-2–5, Riger 6-0–12, Brooks 0-1–1. TOTALS: 17-50 8-12 — 44.

VANLUE (5-3, 1-3)

Phillips 2-0–4, Clymer 3-3–9, Smith 3-0–6, Biller 2-1–5, Snook 2-2–6. TOTALS: 12-36 6-11 — 30.

Leipsic 17 9 10 8 — 44

Vanlue 7 8 4 11 — 30

3-Point GOALS: Leipsic 2-17 (Henry & Lammers 1); Vanlue 0-6.

rebounds: Leipsic 22 (Meyer 7); Vanlue 32 (Clymer 15).

turnovers: Leipsic 13; Vanlue 26.

junior varsity: Leipsic, 29-12.

Boys basketball

EASTWOOD 55

ELMWOOD 46

BLOOMDALE — Logan Frobose scored a game-high 20 points as Eastwood edged out Elmwood 55-46 for a Northern Buckeye Conference boys basketball victory Thursday.

Cory Coffman added 14 points for the Eagles (1-0, 1-0 NBC) who had their season debut pushed back after reaching the Division V state football final.

Zach Weiss recorded a double-double of 19 points and 10 reobunds for the Royals (2-2, 1-1 NBC). Jonathan Duvall added five points and four assists.

EASTWOOD (1-0, 1-0 NBC)

Haas 2-0–4, Coffman 5-3–14, Hirzel 1-1–4, Stanley 1-0–2, Howling 2-0–4, Frobose 5-8–20. TOTALS: 16 12–55.

ELMWOOD (2-2, 1-1 NBC)

Duvall 2-0–5, Childress 2-3–7, Cline 4-1–10, Stearns 1-0–2, Weiss 6-6–19, Reinhard 1-0–3. TOTALS: 16 10–46.

Eastwood 9 14 13 19 — 55

Elmwood 11 12 6 17 — 46

3-Point GOALS: Eastwood 5 (Frobose 2, Stanley, Hirzel & Coffman); Elmwood 4 (Duvall, Cline, Weiss & Reinhard).

rebounds: Elmwood (Weiss 10).

Comments

comments