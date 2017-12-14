Prep Boys Basketball: Smith leads Lake to win over Redmen

By SCOTT COTTOS

SPORTS EDITOR

MILLBURY — Fostoria High School’s boys basketball team turned in its best performance of the young season on Thursday night.

Unfortunately for the Redmen, it still wasn’t enough for them to claim a victory.

Lake used an 8-0 run to take control midway through the third quarter and went on to defeat FHS 68-57 in a Northern Buckeye Conference game.

Ahmad Smith, a 6-foot-3 senior who can score from inside and the perimeter, popped in 24 points and Matt Pindoley connected on three 3-pointers while scoring all of his 11 points in the first half as the Flyers improved to 3-2 overall and 2-0 in the NBC.

Maalik Tucker scored 15 points and Aneas Cousin added 14 for the Redmen, who dropped to 0-3 and 0-2.

Lake’s physicality against an undersized Fostoria squad and the Redmen’s own mistakes proved too much for the Redmen to overcome.

“I just told them, physically it’s hard for us to stop a Division I tight end (major college football prospect Dylan O’Quinn, who had eight points) with that body, like O’Quinn has and then Smith having the body of a Division I tight end, they just out-physicaled us,” FHS coach Thom Loomis said.

“I don’t fault our kids’ effort. I told them I’m proud. We definitely played our best game of the year, by far. But you combine getting outphysicaled and the mental mistakes we made — (the mental errors) were what was most frustrating. I told them, ‘We’re young. We’re going to make physical mistakes. But the mental mistakes, we have to stop now. There’s no excuse for the mental part. We work on that in practice and then we don’t go out and do things that we have practiced because we’re not thinking.”

The teams were tied at 30 at the 6:37 mark of the third quarter. The Flyers’ 8-0 run ensued, with Smith and Mikey Szymanski scoring four points apiece, making for a 38-30 advantage with 4:40 remaining in the period.

The Redmen twice got back to within five, but Smith scored on a drive and then a 3-pointer to boost the Flyers’ lead to 51-39 and prompting Loomis to call time out with 6:42 left in the game.

Lake’s lead never dropped below eight points the rest of the way.

Fostoria has a quick turnaround, as it hosts Tiffin Columbian tonight in nonconference play.

FOSTORIA (0-3, 0-2 NBC)

Anderson 2-0–5, Reed 0-2–2, Sierra 3-1–7, Cousin 4-6–14, Ward 2-0–4, Bemis 2-0–5, Tucker 5-5–15, Sheets 0-0–0, Mauricio 0-3–3, Kirby 1-0–2. TOTALS: 19 17-25 — 57.

LAKE (3-2, 2-0 NBC)

Szymanski 2-0–4, Huntermark 0-0–0, Smith 10-3–24, Stowers 2-2–7, Hoffman 0-0–0, Lynd 1-0–2, O’Quinn 3-2–8, Walsh 4-0–8, Muetze 1-0–2, Pindoley 3-2–11, McKee 1-0–2. TOTALS: 27 9-23 — 68.

Fostoria 15 9 13 20 — 57

Lake 16 14 14 24 — 68

3-Point GOALS: Fostoria 2 (Anderson & Bemis 1); Lake 5 (Pindoley 3, Smith & Stowers 1).

junior varsity: Lake, 62-59.

FRESHMAN: Fostoria, 39-35, OT.

