Friday’s Scoreboard
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Thursday’s Results
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arcadia 53, Van Buren 19
Arlington 70, Cory-Rawson 16
Hopewell-Loudon 67, Riverdale 34
Leipsic 44, Vanlue 30
Liberty-Benton 70, Pandora-Gilboa 13
North Baltimore 59, McComb 51
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Lima Senior 61, Fremont Ross 59
Tol. Cent. Catholic 59, Oregon Clay 25
Northwest Conference
Allen East 63, Ada 25
Bluffton 40, Convoy Crestview 39
Columbus Grove 47, Paulding 30
Spencerville 47, Lincolnview 33
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Delta 49, Wauseon 34
Putnam County League
Ottoville 54, Miller City 29
Western Buckeye League
Defiance 49, Lima Shawnee 35
Kenton 78, Celina 48
Lima Bath 47, Elida 22
Ottawa-Glandorf 71, St. Marys Memorial 35
Wapakoneta 39, Van Wert 33
Northwest Central Conference
Ridgemont 42, Riverside 27
Upper Scioto Valley 50, Hardin Northern 30
Waynesfield-Goshen 55, Lima Perry 22
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Clyde 69, Shelby 60
Midwest Athletic Conference
Fort Recovery 51, Delphos St. John’s 35
Minster 61, Coldwater 41
Parkway 54, New Knoxville 48
St. Henry 45, Marion Local 40
Versailles 58, New Bremen 29
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Ashland Senior 70, Mansfield Madison 40
Mansfield Senior 43, West Holmes 39
Firelands Conference
Ashland Crestview 47, Norwalk St. Paul 42
Monroeville 54, New London 38
Other NW Ohio Games
Bryan 50, Hicksville 24
Holgate 54, Continental 45
Lakota 40, Danbury 37
Maumee 76, Northwood 10
Napoleon 45, Liberty Center 27
Old Fort 42, Mohawk 30
Springfield 45, Swanton 33
Wooster Senior 63, Mount Vernon 48
Around Ohio
Ansonia 53, Union City Mississinawa Valley 25
Berlin Center Western Reserve 61, New Middletown Spring. 52
Bethel-Tate 51, Blanchester 26
Campbell Co., Ky. 60, Mt. Notre Dame 57
Casstown Miami E. 56, Arcanum 18
Cin. Purcell Marian 61, Cin. Withrow 22
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 67, Ironton Rock Hill 34
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 50, Cols. Franklin Hts. 48
Fayetteville-Perry 64, W. Union 41
Franklin 58, Monroe 41
Garrettsville Garfield 50, Ravenna SE 46
Genoa Christian 30, Ohio Deaf 16
Germantown Valley View 56, Day. Oakwood 53
Grove City Christian 44, Powell Village Academy 29
Holland Springfield 45, Swanton 33
Ironton 30, Chesapeake 26
Jamestown Greeneview 69, N. Lewisburg Triad 26
Leesburg Fairfield 53, Peebles 47
Legacy Christian 77, Day. Jefferson 12
Lowellville 48, Sebring McKinley 25
Lucasville Valley 55, McDermott Scioto NW 34
Lynchburg-Clay 59, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 22
Manchester 37, Sardinia Eastern Brown 84
McArthur Vinton County 60, Wellston 26
Middlefield Cardinal 48, Windham 18
Milford Center Fairbanks 35, Cols. School for Girls 16
Milton-Union 38, Carlisle 33
Mt. Orab Western Brown 48, Batavia 41
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 68, Atwater Waterloo 41
Nelsonville-York 55, Athens 39
New Boston Glenwood 87, Beaver Eastern 27
New Madison Tri-Village 49, Newton Local 47
Oak Hill 51, S. Webster 48
Pomeroy Meigs 70, Bidwell River Valley 24
Portsmouth Clay 69, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 41
Proctorville Fairland 59, Portsmouth 18
Racine Southern 52, Wahama, W.Va. 44
Reedsville Eastern 51, Corning Miller 42
Seaman N. Adams 69, Mowrystown Whiteoak 16
Southeastern 42, Amanda-Clearcreek 36
Stewart Federal Hocking 46, Belpre 41
Ursuline Academy 44, Lou. Holy Cross, Ky. 30
Vincent Warren 48, Parkersburg Christian, W.Va. 42
Warren Lordstown 38, Newbury 13
Waterford 70, Crown City S. Gallia 15
Waynesville 46, Camden Preble Shawnee 41
West Salem Northwestern 42, Creston Norwayne 39
Wheelersburg 66, Portsmouth W. 31
Wheeling Central, W.Va. 70, Shadyside 57
Williamsburg 71, Felicity-Franklin 24
Williamsport Westfall 62, London Madison Plains 24
Wilmington 62, New Richmond 15
Wintersville Indian Creek 62, Oak Glen, W.Va. 31
Friday’s Games
Northern Buckeye Conference
Fostoria Senior at Otsego
Genoa at Eastwood
Rossford at Elmwood
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Evergreen at Archbold
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Cardinal Stritch at Toledo Emmanuel Baptist
Ottawa Hills at Northwood
Toledo Christian at Maumee Valley Country Day
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Buckeye Valley at Marion Pleasant
Clear Fork at Galion Senior
North Union at Marion Harding
River Valley at Ontario
Buckeye Border Conference
Fayette at Montpelier
North Central at Stryker
Pettisville at Hilltop
Other NW Ohio Games
Lake at Woodmore
Saturday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central at Upper Sandusky
Carey at Wynford
Mohawk at Bucyrus
Putnam County League
Fort Jennings at Kalida
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Fremont St. Joseph at Old Fort
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Castalia Margaretta at Willard
Oak Harbor at Vermilion
Port Clinton at Huron
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Tiffin Columbian at Sandusky Senior
Ohio Cardinal Conference
West Holmes at Wooster Senior
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Loudonville at Crestline
Firelands Conference
New London at Norwalk St. Paul
Plymouth at South Central
Western Reserve at Ashland Crestview
Other NW Ohio Games
Antwerp at Parkway
Arlington at Ottawa-Glandorf
Bluffton at North Baltimore
Bryan at Defiance
Buckeye Valley at Westerville Central
Clear Fork at Clear Fork
Coldwater at Ottoville
Columbus Grove at Elida
Columbus St. Francis Desales at Mount Vernon
Danville at Centerburg
Delphos Jefferson at New Bremen
Detroit Mumford at Toledo Scott
Edgerton at Pettisville
Fayette at Fairview
Findlay at Anthony Wayne
Fostoria Senior at Lakota
Homestead, Ind. at Toledo Notre Dame
Lima Senior at Lima Cent. Cath.
Maumee Valley Country Day at Toledo Bowsher
McComb at Ayersville
Minster at Van Wert
Monroeville at Ashland Mapleton
New Riegel at Elmwood
Oregon Clay at Sylvania Southview
Ridgemont at Arcadia
Riverdale at Kenton
Rossford at Maumee
Sylvania Northview at Toledo Woodward
Tiffin Calvert at Milan Edison
Toledo Rogers at Wayne County, Mich.
Tree of Life at Ridgedale
Upper Scioto Valley at Pandora-Gilboa
Vanlue at Miller City
Versailles at Lima Bath
TOURNAMENTS
RICHLAND SOURCE CLASSIC
Mansfield St. Peter’s vs. Galion, 11 a.m.
Mansfield Christian vs. Clear Fork, 1
Norwalk vs. Lexington, 3
Bellevue vs. Napoleon, 5
Ontario vs. Mansfield Senior, 7
Shelby vs. Ashland, 9
PREP Boys Basketball
Thursday’s Results
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood 55, Elmwood 46
Genoa 46, Rossford 37
Lake 68, Fostoria Senior 57
Otsego 60, Woodmore 57
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Gibsonburg at Ottawa Hills, postponed
Maumee Valley Country Day 83, Northwood 49
Toledo Christian 62, Toledo Emmanuel Baptist 54
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Clear Fork 71, Buckeye Valley 64
Galion Senior 91, River Valley 70
Marion Pleasant 49, Marion Harding 39
Ontario 50, North Union 48
Buckeye Border Conference
Fayette 46, Edon 30
Montpelier 62, North Central 49
Pettisville 53, Stryker 51
Other NW Ohio Games
Cardinal Stritch 57, Evergreen 54
Around Ohio
Byesville Meadowbrook 66, Cambridge 55
Genoa Christian 41, Ohio Deaf 21
Louisville 66, Austintown Fitch 56
Magnolia Sandy Valley 72, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 54
Millersport 68, Cols. Cristo Rey 47
Powell Olentangy Liberty 61, Westerville S. 58
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arlington at Van Buren
Hopewell-Loudon at Arcadia
Leipsic at North Baltimore
Liberty-Benton at Cory-Rawson
Pandora-Gilboa at Riverdale
Vanlue at McComb
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Fremont Ross at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Oregon Clay at Findlay
Toledo St. Francis at Toledo Whitmer
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central at Seneca East
Mohawk at Colonel Crawford
Upper Sandusky at Carey
Wynford at Ridgedale
Northwest Conference
Allen East at Ada
Bluffton at Convoy Crestview
Columbus Grove at Paulding
Spencerville at Lincolnview
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Wauseon at Delta
Western Buckeye League
Celina at Kenton
Defiance at Lima Shawnee
Elida at Lima Bath
Ottawa-Glandorf at St. Marys Memorial
Van Wert at Wapakoneta
Northwest Central Conference
Hardin Northern at Upper Scioto Valley
Lima Perry at Waynesfield-Goshen
Ridgemont at Riverside
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Fremont St. Joseph at Sandusky St. Mary’s
Lakota at Tiffin Calvert
Old Fort at New Riegel
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Huron at Castalia Margaretta
Port Clinton at Willard
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Bellevue at Sandusky Perkins
Clyde at Norwalk Senior
Shelby at Sandusky Senior
Midwest Athletic Conference
Coldwater at Minster
Delphos St. John’s at Fort Recovery
Parkway at New Knoxville
St. Henry at Marion Local
Versailles at New Bremen
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne at Sylvania Southview
Bowling Green at Maumee
Springfield at Perrysburg
Sylvania Northview at Napoleon
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Ashland Senior at Mansfield Madison
Mount Vernon at Wooster Senior
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Lucas at Crestline
Mansfield Christian at Kidron Central Christian
Mansfield St. Peter’s at Loudonville
Firelands Conference
Monroeville at Norwalk St. Paul
New London at South Central
Plymouth at Ashland Crestview
Other NW Ohio Games
Ashland Mapleton at Western Reserve
Delphos Jefferson at Lima Cent. Cath.
Fairview at Continental
Fort Jennings at Ottoville
Hilltop at Ayersville
Holgate at Kalida
Kewpee Tip-Off at Lima Senior
Liberty Center at Wayne Trace
Milan Edison at Vermilion
Monclova Christian at Heritage Christian
Norwalk St. Paul at Castalia Margaretta
Sidney Lehman at Elgin
Tiffin Columbian at Fostoria Senior
Saturday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Colonel Crawford at Wynford
Mohawk at Carey
Ridgedale at Upper Sandusky
Seneca East at Bucyrus
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Northwood at Gibsonburg
Toledo Christian at Danbury
Ohio Cardinal Conference
West Holmes at Mansfield Senior
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Galion Senior at Marion Harding
North Union at Marion Pleasant
Ontario at Buckeye Valley
River Valley at Clear Fork
Firelands Conference
Ashland Crestview at Norwalk St. Paul
Monroeville at New London
Plymouth at Western Reserve
Other NW Ohio Games
Antwerp at Continental
Archbold at Holgate
Arlington at Columbus Grove
Ashland Mapleton at South Central
Ayersville at Evergreen
Berlin Hiland at Mansfield St. Peter’s
Bluffton at McComb
Bowling Green at Tiffin Columbian
Bryan at Defiance
Cardinal Stritch at Cornerstone Christian
Celina at Marion Local
Convoy Crestview at Edgerton
Cory-Rawson at Lima Temple Christian
Delphos Jefferson at Pandora-Gilboa
Edon at Liberty Center
Elida at Coldwater
Fayette at Fairview
Findlay at Lima Bath
Hicksville at Stryker
Hopewell-Loudon at Woodmore
Jay County, Ind. at Fort Recovery
Kenton at Riverdale
Kewpee Tip-Off at Lima Senior
Lagrange Keystone at Norwalk Senior
Lake at Oak Harbor
Lexington at Clyde
Lima Perry at Ada
Lima Shawnee at New Knoxville
Milan Edison at Sandusky St. Mary’s
Miller City at Leipsic
Minster at Wapakoneta
New Bremen at Fort Loramie
North Baltimore at Hardin Northern
North Central at Swanton
Old Fort at Castalia Margaretta
Otsego at Delta
Ottawa Hills at Liberty-Benton
Ottawa-Glandorf at Lima Cent. Cath.
Parkway at South Adams, Ind.
Patrick Henry at Tinora
Perrysburg at Toledo St. Francis
Port Clinton at Bellevue
Russia at Riverside
Sidney Lehman at Springfield Catholic Central
Spencerville at Ottoville
Springfield at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Tiffin Calvert at Arcadia
Toledo Start at Ashland Senior
Triad at Ridgemont
Van Buren at Upper Scioto Valley
Wauseon at Napoleon
Wayne Trace at Lincolnview
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 10 3 0 .769 368 250
Buffalo 7 6 0 .538 240 290
Miami 6 7 0 .462 236 318
N.Y. Jets 5 8 0 .385 266 311
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 9 4 0 .692 329 202
Tennessee 8 5 0 .615 273 294
Houston 4 9 0 .308 312 335
Indianapolis 3 10 0 .231 212 343
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Pittsburgh 11 2 0 .846 320 251
Baltimore 7 6 0 .538 318 246
Cincinnati 5 8 0 .385 226 271
Cleveland 0 13 0 .000 197 335
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 7 6 0 .538 329 289
L.A. Chargers 7 6 0 .538 298 225
Oakland 6 7 0 .462 264 304
Denver 4 9 0 .308 229 315
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Philadelphia 11 2 0 .846 404 250
Dallas 7 6 0 .538 316 294
Washington 5 8 0 .385 285 344
N.Y. Giants 2 11 0 .154 199 321
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 9 4 0 .692 370 263
Carolina 9 4 0 .692 300 262
Atlanta 8 5 0 .615 294 261
Tampa Bay 4 9 0 .308 264 312
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 10 3 0 .769 309 235
Detroit 7 6 0 .538 338 329
Green Bay 7 6 0 .538 285 302
Chicago 4 9 0 .308 224 274
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 9 4 0 .692 396 265
Seattle 8 5 0 .615 314 252
Arizona 6 7 0 .462 231 317
San Francisco 3 10 0 .231 228 314
y-clinched division
Late games not included
Thursday’s Games
Denver at Indianapolis, late
Saturday’s Games
Chicago at Detroit, 4:30
L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 8:30
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 1
Houston at Jacksonville, 1
Arizona at Washington, 1
N.Y. Jets at New Orleans, 1
Miami at Buffalo, 1
Green Bay at Carolina, 1
Baltimore at Cleveland, 1
L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:05
New England at Pittsburgh, 4:25
Tennessee at San Francisco, 4:25
Dallas at Oakland, 8:30
Monday’s Games
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 8:30
Saturday, Dec. 23
Indianapolis at Baltimore, 4:30
Minnesota at Green Bay, 8:30
Sunday, Dec. 24
Cleveland at Chicago, 1
Atlanta at New Orleans, 1
Denver at Washington, 1
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1
Miami at Kansas City, 1
L.A. Rams at Tennessee, 1
L.A. Chargers at N.Y. Jets, 1
Detroit at Cincinnati, 1
Buffalo at New England, 1
Jacksonville at San Francisco, 4:05
N.Y. Giants at Arizona, 4:25
Seattle at Dallas, 4:25
Monday, Dec. 25
Pittsburgh at Houston, 4:30
Oakland at Philadelphia, 8:30
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 24 6 .800 —
Toronto 18 8 .692 4
New York 15 13 .536 8
Philadelphia 14 13 .519 8½
Brooklyn 11 16 .407 11½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 15 13 .536 —
Miami 13 14 .481 1½
Orlando 11 18 .379 4½
Charlotte 10 17 .370 4½
Atlanta 6 22 .214 9
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 21 8 .724 —
Milwaukee 15 11 .577 4½
Indiana 16 12 .571 4½
Detroit 15 13 .536 5½
Chicago 7 20 .259 13
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 22 4 .846 —
San Antonio 19 9 .679 4
New Orleans 15 14 .517 8½
Memphis 8 20 .286 15
Dallas 8 20 .286 15
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 17 12 .586 —
Denver 15 13 .536 1½
Portland 14 13 .519 2
Oklahoma City 13 14 .481 3
Utah 13 15 .464 3½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 22 6 .786 —
L.A. Clippers 11 15 .423 10
L.A. Lakers 10 17 .370 11½
Sacramento 9 19 .321 13
Phoenix 9 21 .300 14
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
L.A. Clippers 106, Orlando 95
Oklahoma City 100, Indiana 95
Washington 93, Memphis 87
Boston 124, Denver 118
Portland 102, Miami 95
Chicago 103, Utah 100
New Orleans 115, Milwaukee 108
Toronto 115, Phoenix 109
Houston 108, Charlotte 96
Thursday’s Results
Detroit 105, Atlanta 91
New York 111, Brooklyn 104
Cleveland 121, L.A. Lakers 112
Minnesota 119, Sacramento 96
Dallas at Golden State, late
Friday’s Games
Detroit at Indiana, 7
L.A. Clippers at Washington, 7
Miami at Charlotte, 7
Oklahoma City at Philadelphia, 7
Portland at Orlando, 7
Brooklyn at Toronto, 7:30
Utah at Boston, 7:30
Atlanta at Memphis, 8
Chicago at Milwaukee, 8
New Orleans at Denver, 9
San Antonio at Houston, 9:30
Saturday’s Games
Portland at Charlotte, 7
Oklahoma City at New York, 7:30
Utah at Cleveland, 7:30
L.A. Clippers at Miami, 8
Milwaukee at Houston, 8
Phoenix at Minnesota, 8
Dallas at San Antonio, 8:30
Boston at Memphis, 9
Sunday’s Games
Sacramento at Toronto, 3:30
Orlando at Detroit, 4
Cleveland at Washington, 6
Indiana at Brooklyn, 6
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 30 22 6 2 46 113 74
Toronto 33 20 12 1 41 108 94
Boston 29 15 10 4 34 84 82
Montreal 32 14 14 4 32 87 100
Florida 31 12 14 5 29 92 108
Detroit 31 11 13 7 29 83 102
Ottawa 30 10 13 7 27 82 103
Buffalo 32 8 18 6 22 68 106
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Columbus 32 20 11 1 41 94 84
Washington 33 20 12 1 41 105 96
New Jersey 31 17 9 5 39 95 94
N.Y. Islanders 32 17 12 3 37 114 111
N.Y. Rangers 31 16 12 3 35 101 92
Pittsburgh 32 16 13 3 35 94 104
Philadelphia 31 13 11 7 33 89 89
Carolina 30 12 11 7 31 83 93
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 33 21 10 2 44 105 84
Nashville 30 19 7 4 42 102 85
Winnipeg 32 18 9 5 41 108 92
Minnesota 31 17 11 3 37 91 88
Dallas 32 18 13 1 37 96 92
Chicago 32 16 11 5 37 98 85
Colorado 30 14 14 2 30 94 100
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Los Angeles 32 20 9 3 43 98 73
Vegas 30 19 9 2 40 105 94
San Jose 29 16 10 3 35 79 69
Calgary 31 16 12 3 35 89 96
Anaheim 32 14 11 7 35 86 92
Vancouver 32 14 14 4 32 83 97
Edmonton 31 13 16 2 28 93 101
Arizona 33 7 21 5 19 75 114
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
Dallas 5, N.Y. Islanders 2
Ottawa 3, N.Y. Rangers 2
Boston 3, Detroit 2, OT
Nashville 7, Vancouver 1
Thursday’s Results
Philadelphia 2, Buffalo 1
Washington 5, Boston 3
Columbus 6, N.Y. Islanders 4
Montreal 2, New Jersey 1, OT
Chicago 5, Winnipeg 1
Anaheim 3, St. Louis 1
Minnesota 2, Toronto 0
Florida at Colorado, late
Tampa Bay at Arizona, late
Nashville at Edmonton, late
San Jose at Calgary, late
Pittsburgh at Vegas, late
Friday’s Games
Dallas at New Jersey, 7
Carolina at Buffalo, 7
Los Angeles at N.Y. Rangers, 7
Toronto at Detroit, 7:30
San Jose at Vancouver, 10
Saturday’s Games
Edmonton at Minnesota, 2
N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 5
Los Angeles at N.Y. Islanders, 7
Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7
Montreal at Ottawa, 7
Columbus at Carolina, 7
Dallas at Philadelphia, 7
Anaheim at Washington, 8
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 8
Tampa Bay at Colorado, 9
Nashville at Calgary, 10
Sunday’s Games
St. Louis at Winnipeg, 6
Minnesota at Chicago, 7
Calgary at Vancouver, 8
Florida at Vegas, 8
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
FCS Semifinals
FRIDAY’S GAME
Sam Houston State (12-1) at North Dakota State (12-1), 8
SATURDAY’S GAME
South Dakota Strate (11-2) at James Madison (13-0), 4:30
NCAA Division II Playoffs
Saturday’s Championship
At Kansas City, Kan.
West Florida (11-3) vs. Texas A&M-Commerce (13-1), 6 p.m.
NCAA Division III Playoffs
Friday’s Championship
At Salem, Va.
Mount Union (14-0) vs. Mary Hardin-Baylor (14-0), 7 p.m.
NAIA Playoffs
Saturday’s Championship
At Daytona Beach, Fla.
Saint Francis (Ind.) (13-0) vs. Reinhardt (12-0), 6 p.m.
2017-18 Bowl Schedule
Saturday’s Dec. 16 Games
Celebration Bowl
At Atlanta
NC A&T (11-0) vs. Grambling State (11-1), Noon (ABC)
New Orleans Bowl
North Texas (9-4) vs. Troy (10-2), 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Cure Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Georgia State (6-5) vs. Western Kentucky (6-6), 2:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Las Vegas Bowl
Boise State (10-3) vs. Oregon (7-5), 3:30 p.m. (ABC)
New Mexico Bowl
Albuquerque
Colorado State (7-5) vs. Marshall (7-5), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Camellia Bowl
Montgomery, Ala.
Arkansas State (7-3) vs. Middle Tennessee (6-6), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Tuesday, Dec. 19
Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl
Akron (7-6) vs. FAU (10-3), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, Dec. 20
Frisco (Texas) Bowl
Louisiana Tech (6-6) vs. SMU (7-5), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday, Dec. 21
Gasparilla Bowl
At St. Petersburg, Fla.
Temple (6-6) vs. FIU (8-4), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday, Dec. 22
Bahamas Bowl
Nassau
Ohio (8-4) vs. UAB (8-4), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Boise
Central Michigan (7-5) vs. Wyoming (7-5), 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Dec. 23
Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl
South Florida (9-2) vs. Texas Tech (6-6), Noon (ESPN)
Armed Forces Bowl
Fort Worth, Texas
San Diego State (10-2) vs. Army (8-3), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dollar General Bowl
Mobile, Ala.
Appalachian State (8-4) vs. Toledo (11-2), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Sunday, Dec. 24
Hawaii Bowl
Honolulu
Fresno State (9-4) vs. Houston (7-4), 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Tuesday, Dec. 26
Heart of Dallas Bowl
West Virginia (7-5) vs. Utah (6-6), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Quick Lane Bowl
Detroit
Northern Illinois (8-4) vs. Duke (6-6), 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Cactus Bowl
Phoenix
Kansas State (7-5) vs. UCLA (6-6), 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, Dec. 27
Independence Bowl
Shreveport, La.
Southern Mississippi (8-4) vs. Florida State (6-6), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Pinstripe Bowl
Bronx, N.Y.
Boston College (7-5) vs. Iowa (7-5), 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Foster Farms Bowl
Santa Clara, Calif.
Arizona (7-5) vs. Purdue (6-6), 8:30 p.m. (FOX)
Texas Bowl
Houston
Texas (6-6) vs. Missouri (7-5), 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday, Dec. 28
Military Bowl
Annapolis, Md.
Virginia (6-6) vs. Navy (6-5), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Camping World Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Oklahoma State (9-3) vs. Virginia Tech (9-3), 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Alamo Bowl
San Antonio
Stanford (9-4) vs. TCU (10-3), 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Holiday Bowl
San Diego
Washington State (9-3) vs. Michigan State (9-3), 9 p.m. (FOX)
Friday, Dec. 29
Belk Bowl
Charlotte, N.C.
Wake Forest (7-5) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Sun Bowl
El Paso, Texas
NC State (8-4) vs. Arizona State (7-5), 3 p.m. (CBS)
Music City Bowl
Nashville, Tenn.
Kentucky (7-5) vs. Northwestern (9-3), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Arizona Bowl
Tucson, Ariz.
New Mexico State (5-6) vs. Utah State (6-6), 5:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Cotton Bowl Classic
Arlington, Texas
Southern Cal (11-2) vs. Ohio State (11-2), 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Dec. 30
TaxSlayer Bowl
Jacksonville, Fla.
Louisville (8-4) vs. Mississippi State (8-4), Noon (ESPN)
Liberty Bowl
Memphis, Tenn.
Iowa State (7-5) vs. Memphis (10-2), 12:30 p.m. (ABC)
Fiesta Bowl
Glendale, Ariz.
Washington (10-2) vs. Penn State (10-2), 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Orange Bowl
Miami Gardens, Fla.
Wisconsin (12-1) vs. Miami (10-2), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Jan. 1
Outback Bowl
Tampa, Fla.
Michigan (8-4) vs. South Carolina (8-4), Noon (ESPN2)
Peach Bowl
Atlanta
UCF (12-0) vs. Auburn (10-3), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Citrus Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Notre Dame (9-3) vs. LSU (9-3), 1 p.m. (ABC)
Rose Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
Pasadena, Calif.
Oklahoma (12-1) vs. Georgia (12-1), 5:10 p.m. (ESPN)
Sugar Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
New Orleans
Clemson (12-1) vs. Alabama (11-1), 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Jan. 8
College Football Championship
Atlanta
Rose Bowl winner vs. Sugar Bowl winner, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Jan. 20
East-West Shrine Classic
At St. Petersburg, Fla.
East vs. West, 3 p.m. (NFLN)
NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
At Carson, Calif.
American vs. National, TBA (FS1)
Saturday, Jan. 27
Senior Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.
North vs. South, 2:30 p.m. (NFLN)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Thursday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
S. Connecticut 69, Dominican (NY) 64
Yeshiva 70, Merchant Marine 65, OT
SOUTH
Barton 89, UNC Pembroke 85
Campbell 87, The Citadel 77
Fayetteville St. 72, Chowan 71
Furman 103, Montreat 47
Howard 76, Washington Adventist 65
Lincoln (Pa.) 96, Johnson C. Smith 89
Lipscomb 100, Florida College 68
NC Central 77, McNeese St. 71
Norfolk St. 112, Mid-Atlantic Christian 34
Presbyterian 104, Toccoa Falls 35
South Florida 83, Bethune-Cookman 63
Southern U. 68, Florida A&M 50
St. Augustine’s 73, Virginia St. 66
VMI 90, Southern Wesleyan 52
MIDWEST
Concordia (Wis.) 72, Milwaukee Engineering 68
Hannibal-LaGrange 68, Park 58
Northwestern 84, Valparaiso 50
SOUTHWEST
Baylor 99, Texas Southern 68
Rice 91, St. Edward’s 86
Tulsa 77, Prairie View 73
FAR WEST
Utah Valley 106, Bethesda 44
Thursday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
St. Joseph’s (NY) 69, Yeshiva 59
Stony Brook 63, Iona 46
SOUTH
Arkansas Tech 80, Lane 59
Campbell 78, Columbia International 39
East Carolina 73, NC Central 61
Freed-Hardeman 73, Columbia (Mo.) 66
Georgia 73, NC A&T 63
Johnson C. Smith 86, Lincoln (Pa.) 64
Lindsey Wilson 59, Brescia 54
Middle Tennessee 73, Troy 57
Midway 64, Mount Vernon Nazarene 61
NC State 70, ETSU 58
New Orleans 85, Xavier (NO) 50
Virginia St. 70, St. Augustine’s 58
MIDWEST
Cincinnati 87, Howard 53
Clarke 83, Robert Morris-Chicago 73
Evansville 96, Oakland City 59
Milwaukee 67, Wisconsin 64
Wright St. 99, Cincinnati Christian 36
SOUTHWEST
Belmont 83, Arkansas St. 52
Rice 63, Louisiana-Monroe 47
FAR WEST
Arizona 83, New Mexico St. 44
Grand Canyon 72, N. Arizona 54
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Acquired RHP Brad Keller from Cincinnati and RHP Burch Smith from N.Y. Mets, both for players to be named/cash considerations.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Promoted Kevin Mather to president and chief executive officer; Trevor Gooby to senior vice president, ballpark operations; Kevin Martinez to senior vice president, marketing & communications; and Frances Traisman to senior vice presidents, sales and Randy Adamack to senior vice president and special advisor to the chairman and CEO.
TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired OF Carlos Tocci from the Chicago White Sox for cash considerations. Agreed to terms with INF Hanser Alberto and RHP Kevin Jepsen on minor league contracts.
National League
HOUSTON ASTROS — Acquired OF Anthony Gose from Texas in the Rule 5 draft.
MIAMI MARLINS — Traded OF Marcell Ozuna to St. Louis for RHPs Sandy Alcantara and Zac Gallen, OF Magneuris Sierra and LHP Daniel Castano.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named Jose Flores first base coach and infield/baserunning instructor.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Luke Gregerson on a two-year contract. Traded OF Stephen Piscotty to the Oakland for INFs Yairo Munoz and Max Schrock.
Can-Am League
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed OF Isaac Ballou.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed OF Vaughn Bryan.
Frontier League
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHP Tanner Cable and RHP Dalton Shalberg to contract extensions.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Exercised the 2018 contract options on 1B Austin O’Brien, 1B/OF Brandon Murray, C Bryan De La Rosa, 3B Cody Lenahan, 1B Connor Simonetti, OF Connor Oliver, RHP Drake Robinson, RHP Eli Dickens, RHP Jordan Kurokawa, RHP Juan Caballero, RHP Justin Sinibaldi, OF L.J. Kalawaia, RHP Manny Arciniega, RHP Mason Klotz, LHP Nick Deeg, INF Parker Norris, RHP Payton Lobdell, OF Sean Hurley, RHP Seth Lucio, and SS Tyler Urps.
NORMAL CORNBELTERS — Exercised the 2018 contract option on LHP Cole Swanson.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Garrett Kelly to a contract extension.
Football
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed CB Deji Olatoye. Waived CB C.J. Goodwin.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed S Rolan Milligan to the practice squad. Released CB Adairius Barnes from the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed OL Justin Pugh on injured reserve.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Re-signed OL Colin Kelly.
Hockey
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned F Michael Leighton to Tucson (AHL).
MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled G Steve Michalek from Iowa (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Acquired F Michael Latta from the Arizona Coyotes for F Ryan Kujawinski.
ECHL
READING ROYALS — Signed Fs Jack Ceglarski and Brian Morgan
Soccer
Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW — Traded G Brad Stuver to New York City FC for a 2019 fourth-round draft pick.
LA GALAXY — Acquired D Jorgen Skjelvik on a free transfer. Acquired a 2019 conditional fourth-round draft pick from Colorado for the rights to F Jack McBean.
SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Acquired D Waylon Francis from Columbus for $50,000 in general allocation money.
SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Traded D Saad Abdul-Salaam to New York City FC for F Khiry Shelton.
College
ASSUMPTION — Announced the resignation of football coach Nick Smith to become football coach at Holy Cross.
CHARLOTTE — Fired men’s basketball coach Mark Price. Named Houston Fancher men’s interim basketball coach.
FLORIDA STATE — Named Telly Lockette tight ends coach.
MEMPHIS — Named Anthony Jones, Jr. assistant football coach.
OKLAHOMA STATE — Dismissed junior G Davon Dillard and freshman G Zack Dawson from the men’s basketball team for failing to meet unspecified standards.
OREGON STATE — Announced junior WR Seth Collins has been granted his release.
UC DAVIS — Signed a contract extension with Matt Vaughn baseball coach through 2021.
SCHEDULE
Friday’s Events
Prep Wrestling
Elmwood at Defiance Fricker’s Duals, 10 a.m.