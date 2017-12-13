Jr. high basketball: H-L boys win pair

Hopewell-Loudon swept a pair of junior high boys basketball games from Arcadia.

The Chieftains took the seventh-grade game 50-6 as Hayden Welly scored 19 points and Chase Jorgensen added 11 for Hopewell-Loudon.

The Chieftains got 23 points from Ried Jury while Tyler Fedele added 14 points.

NR boys fall

New Riegel’s seventh-grade boys basketball team dropped a 28-11 decision to Old Fort.

Drew Hohman led the Blue Jackets with four points.

